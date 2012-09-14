PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Brooklyn Outdoor Partners with the City of Detroit and DDOT to Install 59 New Bus Shelters with Advertising Panels Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski Releases Patriotic Ballad "We the People" Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski releases patriotic ballad "We The People" worldwide September 20. - September 20, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Studio West Paint & Pour Announces Grand Opening Studio West, an art studio and boutique known for featuring artists with disabilities, is excited to open its own Studio West Paint & Pour located in downtown Brighton at 111 South West Street. Joining the team are former Paint & Pour instructors: Zach Chapman, Lauren Gordon and Hannah Gokey. At... - August 08, 2019 - Work Skills Corporation

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens

Going Global - Detroit: A Historic Real Estate Event For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC

Best Western International Endorses FortisPay Best Western International has announced their official partnership with FortisPay (Fortis Payment Systems LLC) as the endorsed merchant services provider. This reflects the organization’s strategic move to continue to offer superior payment processing and merchant services options for properties... - June 27, 2019 - Fortis Payments

Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers Launch Award-Winning Author MernaLyn's New Book, "Today's Bible" "Today's Bible" reflects humanitarianism and reality and its essential place in today's society to help unite the great divide in this country - and the world. - June 19, 2019 - MernaLyn

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Motown Songwriter Follows Success of “Dear Mom” with Two Powerful Christian-Accented Love Ballad Releases: "Now I See" and "Now The Real Love Begins" Native Michigander Paul Lubanski releases two additional songs worldwide today - “Now I See” and “When The Real Love Begins.” Both have been reviewed positively as "radio-ready" potential impact songs by record industry insiders and represent his 22nd and 23rd efforts... - May 31, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Encore Announces the Addition of Office & Industrial Specialists Brandon Abdelnour & Marcel Sarkisian Brandon Abdelnour has been specializing in the office and industrial sector of commercial real estate since 2016. As an accounting major from Walsh College in Metro Detroit, Brandon knows how to underwrite deals and how to effectively price properties to sell in efficient time frames. Brandon’s... - May 30, 2019 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Lauded Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski Pens Powerful Pro-Life Ballad "Dear Mom," Michigan native Paul Lubanski’s 21st song release is spiraling around-the-world with the help of the Christian pro-life community. Its message is profoundly presented both lyrically and performance-wise. It features a mellifluous anonymous female voice speaking to her mother... - May 17, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in the... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS

DevMar Equities, Inc. (OTC: DEVM) Announces Appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

Pro Home Improvement Gives Back with a $5,000 Make-A-Wish Pledge Pro Home Improvement is celebrating Make-A-Wish March 2019. $100-$200 from every project in March will go towards their $5,000 donation goal. - March 12, 2019 - Pro Home Improvement

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Anne Robinson Joins Woodland Paper to Drive National Inkjet Markets Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper

Pharmaceutical Innovation Enterprises Begins Implementation of a Novel Tri-Phasic Approach to Cannabis Testing As the evolution of the medicinal marijuana space continues to evolve globally at a rapid pace, guidance from state regulatory bodies in the United States consistently demonstrate an opportunity to clearly define the gold standard regulations of medicinal marijuana cultivation and processing. Taking... - February 19, 2019 - Pharmaceutical Innovation Enterprises

La Cortez Energy Announces FINRA Company Related Action, Changing Name to DevMar Equities, Inc. La Cortez Energy announces the processing of its FINRA company related action changing its name to “DevMar Equities, Inc.” and the implementation of its new business - real estate acquisition and development of multifamily/mixed-use and hospitality projects in high growth urban locations with a focus in Florida. - February 11, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

Austin Startup Tackles Literacy Rights for Under-Served Communities An Austin, TX start-up wants to make literacy free. - January 24, 2019 - Starcrossers LLC

PalmCorp Construction Creates Waterfront Elegance in Palm Beach County's Manalapan Magnificently designed South Florida home is open, airy with beautiful water views throughout. - January 10, 2019 - PalmCorp Construction Services

City Beat News 2019 Research Underway City Beat News has begun to announce the 2019 winners of the Spectrum Award for customer satisfaction. - January 08, 2019 - City Beat News

Event Launches New Info on Celiac, Autoimmunity and Wheat-Related Disorders A special two-day event, featuring a dream team of global leaders focused on the growing epidemic of wheat-related disorders, celiac disease, autoimmunity and how to support medical professionals, healthcare service providers and the public at large. The "International Symposium on Wheat-Related Disorders" is being broadcast globally. - January 04, 2019 - theDr.com

Autism Service Dog Delivered to 8-Year-Old Boy in Redford, MI An 8-year old boy named Ethan living in Redford, Michigan, has received a very special delivery of his very own Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, also known as "SDWR." - November 13, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Leslie Ann Burleson, M.S., M.A.T. Honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Leslie Ann Burleson, M.S., M.A.T. of White Lake, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the third quarter of 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. Each quarter... - November 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Toronto Based Crypto Exchange Correx.io Adds Bitcoin Escrow Service Correx.io, fast becoming one the world's most popular crypto exchanges, has added yet another feature to it's growing list of services. In early October, they launched a Bitcoin escrow service for three different kinds of contractual agreements involving the use of Bitcoin as consideration: Purchase... - November 09, 2018 - Correx International

Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Ypsilanti to Host Michigan’s First Autumn Outdoor Hard Cider Street Festival at the West Cross Cider Festival Brought to You by JEM Events and the Wurst Bar Multiple Michigan Hard Cider Makers at one Outdoor festival. - October 17, 2018 - West Cross Cider Festival

Innovative Client Connections Announces Corporate Expansion Into the Detroit Metro Area Innovative Client Connections announced their newest expansion into Western Michigan. ICC had an outstanding Quarter 1 of productivity in 2018, and exceeded growth expectations for Quarters 2 and 3 2018. Corporate Headquarters are located in Southfield MI, in order to meet the increasing demands ICC's customers and clients throughout the Metro Detroit area. - September 26, 2018 - Innovative Client Connections

Mark Eaton Joins Campio Partners - Livonia, Michigan Mark is joining Campio after completing his work as Senior Independent Advisor to Deloitte Consulting’s Real Estate & Location Consulting (RE+LS) practice. “Mark brings a special set of skills in strategic advisory all focused on developing solutions to help users of real estate make... - September 14, 2018 - Campio

PITBIC Brings High Speed Internet to Presque Isle Township The success of a public/private partnership to bring Broadband Internet to Rural areas of Michigan. - August 30, 2018 - Presque Isle Township Broadband Internet Committee

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Blurfire Inc. Sets Up New Releases for 2018; Musical Artist and Producer Rich Keef Putting Finishing Touches on New Albums Rapper Rich Keef returns to the music scene with his new album titled, "Lucid Dreams." He has been moving the crowd since 2007 as an underground hip hop artist. Rich Keef’s music is featured on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes. The Detroit native has dreams of becoming one of the Greatest... - July 02, 2018 - Blurfire