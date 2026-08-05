Michigan: Detroit News
MilkShake Factory Expands Business Gifting Program for Southeast Michigan Companies
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor has expanded its business gifting program, offering customizable handcrafted chocolate gifts for Southeast Michigan companies. Designed for client appreciation, employee recognition, events, and holidays, the locally made gifts feature sustainable cocoa, branding options, flexible order sizes, and local pickup or delivery. - August 05, 2026 - Milkshake Factory
ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See
ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance. Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an... - June 15, 2026 - Joseph Carrizales CRE
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Daniel J. Voelker Publishes Independent Analysis on the Next James Bond Casting Discussion
Daniel J. Voelker examines the public conversation surrounding the future of James Bond, discussing several actors frequently mentioned in media and fan speculation and the broader cultural importance of the next 007 casting decision. - May 27, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes - A Celebration of Heart Health and Awareness
“Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is calling on LVAD patients, heart patients, caregivers, families, nurses, supporters, and community partners to take part in a growing movement for heart health awareness, celebration of life, and community connection ahead of its August 15 event at Lamar... - May 26, 2026 - Comfort Carrier LLC
New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car. - April 29, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Brooklyn Outdoor Honored as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Local Independent Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Firm to be honored at annual Michigan Celebrates awards gala in East Lansing on April 22 - February 23, 2026 - Brooklyn Outdoor
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
ArcSite Launches Change Orders to Streamline Project Scope Changes
ArcSite has launched Change Orders, a new feature for field service professionals to manage mid-project scope changes. This tool integrates directly into the drawing platform, allowing teams to update pricing, drawings, and contracts seamlessly. It enhances financial accuracy, improves client transparency with clear documentation, and maintains a consistent audit trail, protecting both revenue and client trust by simplifying how scope changes are tracked and approved. - February 04, 2026 - ArcSite
SME Elevates Leaders, Sharpens Focus for the Road Ahead
With business expanding and new opportunities ahead, SME announced leadership transitions that reinforce the company’s long‑term strategy and operational excellence. These changes put experienced, trusted people in key roles and reflect our commitment to building on what works. - January 22, 2026 - SME
ArcSite Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
ArcSite now meets SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 security standards. This validates its commitment to enterprise-grade data protection, ensuring project drawings, customer information, and financial data are safeguarded under rigorous, independently audited controls. - January 15, 2026 - ArcSite
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required. - October 21, 2025 - Giga-Mint LLC
Hines View Apartments Opens as Exclusive 55+ Community Offering Maintenance-Free Living Near Hines Park
Only 11 units available. Hines View Apartments, a boutique 55+ community in Westland, is now leasing 2-bedroom homes. Modern design, in-unit laundry, private patios & accessibility features. - October 20, 2025 - Hines View Apartments
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI. - October 08, 2025 - Church Safety Guys
ClickBid Launches First-Ever Custom GPT AI Assistant for Nonprofit Fundraising
ClickBid, a leader in event fundraising technology, has launched ClickBid Search, the first custom GPT-powered AI assistant built for nonprofits. Trained on ClickBid’s support docs and fundraising best practices, it delivers instant, relevant answers to help organizations plan successful events. Available free to all clients, the tool complements ClickBid’s support team and will expand within the platform. - October 06, 2025 - ClickBid
Author Donni Hawthorne’s New Book, “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith,” Follows a Young Boy Named Aiden as He Introduces Readers to His Family and Shares a Day in His Life
Recent release “Introducing Aiden ‘ACE’ Smith” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donni Hawthorne is a charming story that centers around Aiden, a young boy with a big imagination who loves to have fun. With each turn of the page, Aiden invites readers to meet his family and discover all the activities he enjoys doing every day. - September 04, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
ArcSite Adds Powerful Features to Streamline Proposals to Payments - from Anywhere
ArcSite has launched its Proposals-to-Payments Suite, allowing service pros to create estimates, collect signatures, and get paid directly from the jobsite. The release unites mobile proposals, on-site invoicing and payments, tracking, and financing in one intuitive platform. Trusted by thousands of service professional companies, ArcSite now scales to meet enterprise demand, helping teams close deals faster with speed, accuracy, and consistency. - August 27, 2025 - ArcSite
Bridget Williams Frazier Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bridget Williams Frazier of Michigan, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her significant dedication and achievements in the field of coaching. Bridget... - August 19, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jeff Van Every’s Newly Released "Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Resilience, Loss, and the Enduring Power of Faith
“Hope Beyond Heartache: A Journey Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Van Every is a deeply moving reflection on navigating grief and finding hope after unimaginable loss, offering comfort and encouragement to anyone facing life’s darkest moments. - August 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Danny Haag’s Newly Released "God Can Use Others to Save You" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Redemption, Love, and the Transformative Power of Faith
“God Can Use Others to Save You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danny Haag is an inspiring personal narrative that shares how God's grace and the influence of a faithful young woman led him out of addiction and into a life of blessing and purpose. - August 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Brigadoon Scotland | Remote 2025: Where Global Street Smarts Meet Scottish Serenity
Founders and thought leaders to gather for new insights and ideas at Fife's iconic Carphin House, November 10-14. - August 08, 2025 - Caracal
Neon Trees & Atlas Genius Live in Grand Rapids on October 21, 2025 at Elevation
Atlas Genius brings their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids as part of their 2025 tour, with Childress Ink client, Steven Jeffery. - July 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Welcome to Evexia Wellness Spa: Rochester’s Newest Sanctuary of Self-Care
Evexia Wellness Spa is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Rochester, Michigan—now part of the vibrant Country Creek Commons at Adams & Silverbell. This stunning 3,600 sq. ft. haven brings the same luxurious experience and holistic care that clients across Clarkston have come to treasure. - July 08, 2025 - Evexia Wellness Spa Rochester
Author Eliot Banaszak’s New Book, "Psycho Possession: Book 2," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Man and Those Affected by His Violent and Dangerous Rampage
Recent release “Psycho Possession: Book 2” from Page Publishing author Eliot Banaszak is a powerful thriller that centers around Jessica, a young woman who must navigate her emotional turmoil after barely surviving the dangerous acts of Henry. Meanwhile, Henry continues to battle the demons inside him as they fight to unleash on those around him. - July 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
FINM Solutions Announces the Graduation of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program
FINM Solutions proudly announces the successful culmination of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program with a special graduation ceremony. This event marks a significant achievement for our graduates, who are now equipped to excel in today's dynamic administrative and remote work... - June 29, 2025 - FINM Solutions
PNLH to Expand Recovery Housing with MSHDA Funding: 12 New Beds Will Support Early Recovery
PNLH received MSHDA funding to open two new recovery homes, adding 12 beds for people in early recovery from opioid use disorder. These homes offer safe housing, peer support, and outpatient services—addressing a critical need in Southeast Michigan. - June 17, 2025 - Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
Brunch, Bold Conversations, and Better Health: Michigan Series Spotlights Myasthenia Gravis
Acclinate’s NOWINCLUDED platform is launching a unique health-focused event series across four Michigan cities called Brunch & Learn: Myasthenia Gravis Edition. The event series is designed to engage and educate communities—particularly Black and Brown populations—about Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease that disproportionately affects women and is often misdiagnosed in communities of color. This free brunch series combines powerful storytelling and immersive experiences. - June 13, 2025 - Acclinate
PNLH Pilots CHESS Health Solution to Support Outpatient Clients with SUD
Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH) has launched a pilot program offering the CHESS Health Connections app to support clients with substance use disorder (SUD). Funded by the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, the app provides 24/7 recovery support through peer forums, virtual meetings, crisis response, and care tools. The program begins at PNLH’s Plymouth location with plans to expand across sites, helping bridge care gaps and extend support beyond in-person services. - June 12, 2025 - Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
Author Edward L. James’s New Book, "The Duras Kingdom," Centers Around a Martial Artist as He Embarks on an Epic Quest After Being Teleported to a New Realm
Recent release “The Duras Kingdom” from Newman Springs Publishing author Edward L. James is a riveting tale that follows Lucian Stiles, an expert martial artist and fencer who finds himself transported to a new world. Now in the Duras Kingdom, Lucian finds himself in the middle of a war and must make a choice as to which side he will fight for, all while trying to survive. - May 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Darresa Allen’s Newly Released "From the Cradle to the Cage" is a Heartfelt and Faith-Driven Testimony of Perseverance, Hope, and Trusting God
“From the Cradle to the Cage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darresa Allen is a deeply personal and inspiring account of a mother’s journey through her sons’ incarcerations, offering encouragement and faith to parents facing similar struggles. - May 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Arika Horner’s New Book, "Love's Snare: Stolen Identity," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Cursed Princess’s Quest to Find the Legendary Sword That Can Free Her
Fulton Books author Arika Horner, who graduated Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s in English with a creative writing focus and a minor in journalism, has completed her most recent book, “Love's Snare: Stolen Identity”: a compelling tale that centers around a young... - May 08, 2025 - Fulton Books
iRizq.com Launches as a Gateway to the Ummah Economy: Empowering Halal Businesses and Ethical Earning for All
iRizq.com is now live, a platform supporting halal businesses and ethical earning through the Ummah Economy. It offers tools for business growth, financial literacy, and a premium directory for greater visibility. Open to anyone committed to ethical practices, it also features a free eBook: Ummah Economy: A Game Changer for Muslim Communities. - May 06, 2025 - iRizq Corporation
Author P. M. R. M. Messing’s New Book, “7 Days in the Desert,” is a Daily Devotional Designed to Help Readers Overcome the Seven Deadly Sins in Their Lives
Recent release “7 Days in the Desert: A Spiritual Retreat with St. Thomas More and the Desert Fathers and Mothers” from Page Publishing author P. M. R. M. Messing is an engaging and stirring daily prayer guide that aims to help readers rise above the seven deadly sins, providing the tools they need to recenter and refocus their lives around Christ. - May 06, 2025 - Page Publishing
Teresa Baker’s Newly Released "Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Reflecting on Faith and Chronic Illness
“Faith and Fortitude in the Armor of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Baker is an inspiring and deeply personal exploration of the emotional and spiritual challenges of living with long-term illness, offering comfort and encouragement to readers. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Faith Randolph’s Newly Released "You Were Born for This Moment" is a Compelling Story of Faith, Loss, and Personal Growth in the Face of Tragedy
“You Were Born for This Moment: A Mission to Bring God Back into a Godless World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faith Randolph is a thought-provoking novel that explores themes of faith, courage, and the battle between good and evil in a world on the brink of destruction. - April 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michigan vs Enbridge: Aaron Robins News Uncovers New Details in Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Dispute
Aaron Robins News takes an in-depth look into the controversy surrounding Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline running through the Great Lakes. - April 14, 2025 - Aaron Robins News
David a Jamadar’s Newly Released "Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process" is an Insightful and Spiritually Enriching Guide to Deepening One’s Faith Journey
“Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process” from Christian Faith Publishing author David A Jamadar is a thought-provoking exploration of the Christian path, offering clarity and practical steps to developing a deeper relationship with God. - April 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing