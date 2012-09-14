PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA
John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC
Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor
For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex
Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC
Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski releases patriotic ballad "We The People"
worldwide September 20. - September 20, 2019 - Paul Lubanski
Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC
Studio West, an art studio and boutique known for featuring artists with disabilities, is excited to open its own Studio West Paint & Pour located in downtown Brighton at 111 South West Street. Joining the team are former Paint & Pour instructors: Zach Chapman, Lauren Gordon and Hannah Gokey.
At... - August 08, 2019 - Work Skills Corporation
Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training
On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
“We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens
For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC
Best Western International has announced their official partnership with FortisPay (Fortis Payment Systems LLC) as the endorsed merchant services provider. This reflects the organization’s strategic move to continue to offer superior payment processing and merchant services options for properties... - June 27, 2019 - Fortis Payments
"Today's Bible" reflects humanitarianism and reality and its essential place in today's society to help unite the great divide in this country - and the world. - June 19, 2019 - MernaLyn
Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections
AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Native Michigander Paul Lubanski releases two additional songs worldwide today - “Now I See” and “When The Real Love Begins.” Both have been reviewed positively as "radio-ready" potential impact songs by record industry insiders and represent his 22nd and 23rd efforts... - May 31, 2019 - Paul Lubanski
Brandon Abdelnour has been specializing in the office and industrial sector of commercial real estate since 2016. As an accounting major from Walsh College in Metro Detroit, Brandon knows how to underwrite deals and how to effectively price properties to sell in efficient time frames. Brandon’s... - May 30, 2019 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services
"Dear Mom," Michigan native Paul Lubanski’s 21st song release is spiraling around-the-world with the help of the Christian pro-life community. Its message is profoundly presented both lyrically and performance-wise.
It features a mellifluous anonymous female voice speaking to her mother... - May 17, 2019 - Paul Lubanski
Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace.
Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in the... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS
DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.
Pro Home Improvement is celebrating Make-A-Wish March 2019. $100-$200 from every project in March will go towards their $5,000 donation goal. - March 12, 2019 - Pro Home Improvement
Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging
Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper
As the evolution of the medicinal marijuana space continues to evolve globally at a rapid pace, guidance from state regulatory bodies in the United States consistently demonstrate an opportunity to clearly define the gold standard regulations of medicinal marijuana cultivation and processing. Taking... - February 19, 2019 - Pharmaceutical Innovation Enterprises
La Cortez Energy announces the processing of its FINRA company related action changing its name to “DevMar Equities, Inc.” and the implementation of its new business - real estate acquisition and development of multifamily/mixed-use and hospitality projects in high growth urban locations with a focus in Florida. - February 11, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.
An Austin, TX start-up wants to make literacy free. - January 24, 2019 - Starcrossers LLC
Magnificently designed South Florida home is open, airy with beautiful water views throughout. - January 10, 2019 - PalmCorp Construction Services
City Beat News has begun to announce the 2019 winners of the Spectrum Award for customer satisfaction. - January 08, 2019 - City Beat News
A special two-day event, featuring a dream team of global leaders focused on the growing epidemic of wheat-related disorders, celiac disease, autoimmunity and how to support medical professionals, healthcare service providers and the public at large. The "International Symposium on Wheat-Related Disorders" is being broadcast globally. - January 04, 2019 - theDr.com
An 8-year old boy named Ethan living in Redford, Michigan, has received a very special delivery of his very own Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, also known as "SDWR." - November 13, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Leslie Ann Burleson, M.S., M.A.T. of White Lake, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of Distinction for the third quarter of 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. Each quarter... - November 09, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Correx.io, fast becoming one the world's most popular crypto exchanges, has added yet another feature to it's growing list of services. In early October, they launched a Bitcoin escrow service for three different kinds of contractual agreements involving the use of Bitcoin as consideration: Purchase... - November 09, 2018 - Correx International
UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
Multiple Michigan Hard Cider Makers at one Outdoor festival. - October 17, 2018 - West Cross Cider Festival
Exclusively by Michigan Mittens - Always have a "map" on hand! - October 03, 2018 - Michigan Mittens
Innovative Client Connections announced their newest expansion into Western Michigan. ICC had an outstanding Quarter 1 of productivity in 2018, and exceeded growth expectations for Quarters 2 and 3 2018. Corporate Headquarters are located in Southfield MI, in order to meet the increasing demands ICC's customers and clients throughout the Metro Detroit area. - September 26, 2018 - Innovative Client Connections
Mark is joining Campio after completing his work as Senior Independent Advisor to Deloitte Consulting’s Real Estate & Location Consulting (RE+LS) practice.
“Mark brings a special set of skills in strategic advisory all focused on developing solutions to help users of real estate make... - September 14, 2018 - Campio
The success of a public/private partnership to bring Broadband Internet to Rural areas of Michigan. - August 30, 2018 - Presque Isle Township Broadband Internet Committee
Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging
Rapper Rich Keef returns to the music scene with his new album titled, "Lucid Dreams." He has been moving the crowd since 2007 as an underground hip hop artist. Rich Keef’s music is featured on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes. The Detroit native has dreams of becoming one of the Greatest... - July 02, 2018 - Blurfire
Julia A. Galloway of Carleton, Michigan has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of beauty and cosmetics.
About... - June 25, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized