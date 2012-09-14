|
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International
Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs. - September 30, 2019 - Missouri MUFON/ UnX Media
How the Dentist Can Help Prevent Concussions - September 27, 2019 - North Kansas City Dental
Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries
ShowingTime, the real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today it has acquired Centralized Showing Service to better serve the needs of clients in the residential real estate industry.
The two established companies bring together a combined... - September 06, 2019 - ShowingTime
Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors.
“Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk
WHC Worldwide, LLC is acquiring the taxi businesses from Transdev North America, including zTrip. This acquisition adds more than 2,500 vehicles in Baltimore, Dulles airport, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach. This most recent acquisition makes WHC Worldwide, LLC the largest national taxi company in the United States. - August 16, 2019 - zTrip WHC
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Homebase, a smart apartment management and resident engagement solution, has been accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry. - July 12, 2019 - Homebase
The ATA Litigation Center’s annual Trucking Legal Forum schedules Steven Garrish to sit on panel discussing the science, case law and compliance issues surrounding the role of fatigue in truck accident litigation. - July 11, 2019 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Two Missouri Mental Health Providers Team Up to Reverse Suicide Trends in the Midwest. - June 23, 2019 - Signature Psychiatric Hospital
AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Evolv Solutions today announced a promotion for all new PRINTSIMPLE customers. This limited time event is available now through June 28th, 2019. The announcement comes a month after the company launched the innovative Printer as a Service program named PRINTSIMPLE. Evolv Solutions is a document management and information technology services firm and represents a variety of office printing systems. - May 30, 2019 - Evolv Solutions, LLC
Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) announces it will host an active shooter town hall meeting in Kansas City, Missouri, with keynote speaker from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Protective Security Advisor (PSA) team. - May 16, 2019 - Homeland Security Foundation of America
Beyond The Grey has joined Pure Steel Publishing's roster; the band will be releasing a new digital album for sale worldwide. FVR Management stated, "The release is titled Unthinkable Tragedy and is dedicated to all those that have suffered or been taken from us unjustly. The cover art features the location and dates of some, of the locations that human beings have committed atrocious acts upon one another. God bless the victims and all the families and friends afflicted by Unthinkable Tragedy!" - April 29, 2019 - FVR Management
Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s manufacturing... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
The Owens-Rogers Museum at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will open for the season on April 3, 2019. The 1906 Craftsman Bungalow is the site where famed actress and dancer Ginger Rogers was born in 1911. - March 26, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States.
“Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and truck... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - January 07, 2019 - Percussion Play
Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Priscilla A. Chansky of Olathe, Kansas has been honored with early admission as a Professional of the Year for 2019 and as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field... - December 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018.
Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate products... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Archer Education announces company rebrand and expanded portfolio of products and services. - November 06, 2018 - Archer Education
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series, Load... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States.
“We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul Brouwers,... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
For the Fan in All of Us! - September 06, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
Circa Healthcare is moving to an exciting new space, custom designed for their growing and talented team of animal health focussed professionals. - August 31, 2018 - Circa Healthcare
50th Anniversary Miss Black America is crowned. The new titleholder is 28-year-old Ryann Richardson, a consumer technology exec who represented New York in the historic competition at Kansas City's Gem Theater. - August 21, 2018 - Miss Black America
Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park, occupies... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
For the 4th Time, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool Appears on the Inc. 5000,
Ranking No. 1434 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 326 Percent. - August 17, 2018 - Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool
Priscilla A. Chansky of Olathe, Kansas has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of publishing.
About Priscilla A. Chansky
Priscilla Chansky is the Administrative... - August 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Percussion Play is the world’s leading outdoor instrument manufacturer. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company has over 200 representatives in over 60 countries, including the United States. - August 14, 2018 - Percussion Play
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States.
“We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part of... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Software provided by Pivvot offers intelligent asset management built for operations and asset integrity excellence, allowing you to minimize business disruptions and maximize investments. - July 18, 2018 - Pivvot
The Ginger Rogers Festival and museum tour will be held at three locations in Independence, Missouri July 13-15, 2018. The festival is a fundraiser for the new museum commemorating film legend Ginger Rogers' birth in 1911 at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri. - June 26, 2018 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Providing High Growth Value Brands for Consumers, Retailers and Beverage Markets - April 24, 2018 - Kansas City Breweries Company LLC
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City.
Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
“There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and remanufacturing,... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
DailyMenus is an online software that assists restaurants with frequent digital and print menu changes. - April 17, 2018 - DailyMenus
Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and services.
“This... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source