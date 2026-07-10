Missouri: Kansas City News
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Able Appliance Repair Strengthens Its Reputation as a Trusted, Woman-Owned Leader in the Kansas City Metro Area
Able Appliance Repair is a proudly woman-owned appliance repair company serving the Kansas City Metro Area. Dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and professional service, the company specializes in fixing a wide variety of major household appliances. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and community trust, Able Appliance Repair continues to set the standard for home service excellence in the region. - May 06, 2026 - Able Appliance Repair
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
PARTNERNOMICS Announces Leadership Transition: Founder Mark Brigman Steps Down, Jim Lezzer Named Executive Director
PARTNERNOMICS, a leading partner strategy and education platform used by over 5,000 professionals from 98 countries, announces a leadership transition as Founder Mark Brigman steps down from daily operations and Jim Lezzer assumes the role of Executive Director. - April 29, 2026 - PARTNERNOMICS, LLC
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
International Feng Shui Guild Announces Dates and Global Speaker Lineup for the 2026 Feng Shui Summit
The International Feng Shui Guild announces the 2026 Feng Shui Summit, a free global online event taking place May 15–16, 2026. Featuring 24 expert speakers, the Summit offers live sessions on a wide range of Feng Shui topics, blending classical teachings with modern applications. Open to professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, with optional access to recordings. - April 13, 2026 - International Feng Shui Guild
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s... - March 15, 2026 - KCRAR
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Appoints Jami Bond as Vice President of Growth
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, a leading martial arts franchise for over 40 years, announces Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. Bond brings 20+ years of franchise leadership and ownership experience to drive nationwide expansion and support franchisees. Tiger-Rock offers a proven, turnkey business model and science-backed training system for entrepreneurs seeking growth and community impact. - December 10, 2025 - Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Swift Screening Solutions Launches Fast, Reliable, and Affordable Background Checks
Swift Screening Solutions, a family-owned business, proudly announces its official launch, offering affordable and reliable background checks and pre-employment screening services for businesses and organizations across all industries. While the family may be new to the industry, they have recently invested in an employment screening platform that brings over 25 years of experience to ensure clients confidently receive exactly what they need. - November 07, 2025 - Swift Screening Solutions
The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings
The Resource Center Insurance Services has partnered with Cincinnati Insurance Company to expand personal lines insurance in Southwest Missouri. This collaboration provides clients with more comprehensive coverage and highlights both companies' commitment to personalized service and strong customer relationships. - October 27, 2025 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Prima Facie Bistro & Market Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Prima Facie Bistro & Market proudly announces the celebration of its First Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00–5:00 PM. The event will take place at the Bistro, located in the heart of Parkville, and will mark a milestone year of community,... - October 23, 2025 - Prima Facie Bistro and Market
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across... - August 27, 2025 - KCAC Aviation
Nicole E. Diggs’s Newly Released “GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression” is a Powerful Testimony of Healing and Faith Through Life’s Darkest Moments
“GET LIT!: Overcoming the Darkness of Depression” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole E. Diggs is an inspiring guide that chronicles the author’s journey from mental health struggles to spiritual restoration through the light of Jesus Christ. - August 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. - August 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class. - August 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
WYSIWYG Marketing Welcomes Back Rania Hanson as Senior Leader to Drive Growth and Team Excellence in the Industrial Marketing Sector
WYSIWYG Marketing proudly announces the return of Rania Hanson as a senior leader, where she will lead business development and a growing team of marketing professionals focused on the industrial sector. Her return marks a strategic move to drive continued growth, especially as WYSIWYG’s proprietary CoreContent CMS and ROI-focused services continue to outperform legacy platforms offering manufacturers a more effective digital marketing solution. - July 25, 2025 - WYSIWYG Marketing
Author Sharon A. Jones’s New Book, "The Mind in Pieces," is an Inspiring Exploration of the Courage to Move Beyond Adversity and Trust in God’s Divine Plan
Recent release “The Mind in Pieces” from Covenant Books author Sharon A. Jones is a riveting and thought-provoking read that recontextualizes the Biblical story of Ruth for a modern audience, while drawing on the author’s own life experiences, to help readers discover the incredible strength that one can draw from their faith in the Lord to withstand tragedy and grief. - July 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business
Premium Cabinets, a nationwide network with 30+ locations, has opened its Kansas City showroom. Offering factory-finished 100% plywood cabinets, dovetail drawers, soft-close hardware, and interactive 3D design. Leveraging volume discounts from 28 vendors, Kansas City Premium Cabinets delivers affordable pricing, faster lead times, and increased home value. Showroom open Mon. - Fri. 10–6, and Sat. 11 - 3. - July 03, 2025 - Kansas City Premium Cabinets
Author R.A. Murdock’s New Book, "The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer," is a Fantasy Novel That Follows the Fight Against a Dangerous Force Unleashed on the World
Recent release “The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer” from Page Publishing author R.A. Murdock centers around a dangerous force named the Destroyer of Worlds, which is accidentally created by the Allmother Loveaya to fight back against Karne and his mountain. But after the Destroyer is let loose, Loveaya realizes her creation will not obey her and could pose a threat to all her creations. - July 01, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Michael Byron Smith's New Audiobook, “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger,” Explores the Challenges That Arise from a Lack of Fatherly Attention
Recent audiobook release “A Vagabond Life: A Memoir of Father Hunger” from Audiobook Network author Michael Byron Smith is a poignant and stirring memoir that documents the trials that arise in the life of the author, exploring the lasting impact that his lack of fatherly love and attention while growing up had on him, and how he worked to undo the struggles he faced. - June 24, 2025 - Audiobook Network
K.B. Houston’s New Book, “The Hunted,” Follows One Woman’s Attempts to Escape a Dangerous Enemy That Will Stop at Nothing to Hunt Her Down and Endanger All That She Loves
Fulton Books author K.B. Houston, who holds a degree in fashion, has completed her most recent book, “The Hunted”: a gripping novel that follows Valerie, a young woman who finds herself on the run from a dangerous woman bent on destroying her, only to turn the tide and turn her hunter... - June 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
Coalition for Annuity Awareness Collaborates to Strengthen Annuity Education, Awareness and Access
Efforts aim to reach a growing number of consumers, annuity professionals and policymakers nationwide - June 20, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025. - June 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Reflexology Plus Opens New Spa Offering Foot and Full-Body Massage in Shawnee, Kansas
Reflexology Plus is designed for busy locals seeking stress relief, pain management, or a midweek reset. The spa features recliner lounge areas for clothed foot massage and private rooms for table massage. - May 22, 2025 - Reflexology Plus
Theresa Holder’s Newly Released “Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” is an Urgent Spiritual Call
“Now Is The Time: The voice of one crying in the wilderness, prepare ye the way of the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Holder is an inspiring and thought-provoking exploration of spiritual preparedness, urging readers to embrace their faith and take action in these pivotal times. - May 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
Author Nathan Jordan’s New Book, "Generation Transportation," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Train as It Ponders the Importance of a School Bus’s Role
Recent release “Generation Transportation” from Covenant Books author Nathan Jordan is a captivating story of a train that is proud of its ability to pull cargo every day through town. But as it does so, the train passes by a school bus and wonders about the bus’s position in the town’s network of transportation. - April 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Kevin Lindeman’s Newly Released "Ralston Walks To School" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About the Joy of Life’s Journey and Staying Focused on Goals
“Ralston Walks To School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Lindeman is a delightful tale that follows a young child’s adventures on his way to school, showcasing the beauty of nature, imagination, and determination. - April 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lydie Dianda’s Newly Released "I Pray" is a Charming Narrative That Shares a Message of Hope and God’s Comfort for Young Readers
“I Pray” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lydie Dianda is a heartwarming read offering prayers aimed at nurturing children’s spiritual and emotional wellbeing. The book emphasizes the importance of prayer in safeguarding and guiding young lives, reinforcing their connection to God’s purpose. - March 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kayonna Trimble’s Newly Released “Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now” is a Powerful Poetic Journey of Self-Discovery and Spiritual Growth
“Transforming Expressions: I Once Was Who I Am Not Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayonna Trimble is a deeply personal and inspiring poetry journal that explores transformation through faith, healing, and self-acceptance. - March 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
3rd Degree Screening Enhances Background Check Offerings with Smart Screen™, Powered By Equifax®
Smart Screen Helps Streamline Criminal Background Checks for Faster, More Efficient Hiring Decisions. - March 20, 2025 - 3rd Degree Screening
BPS Philanthropic Advisors Launches New Website Following Merger of Byrne Pelofsky + Associates and Social Impact Advisors
BPS Philanthropic Advisors proudly announces the launch of its new website, BPSfundraising.com marking an important chapter for the firm following its official formation on January 7, 2025. BPS Philanthropic Advisors is the result of a strategic merger between Byrne Pelofsky + Associates (Kansas... - March 18, 2025 - BPS Philanthropic Advisors
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Damon B. Gontarek’s Newly Released "Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1" Offers a Bold and Imaginative Exploration of Faith and Mythology
“Lucifer: The Shifters Universe: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Damon B. Gontarek delivers a creative exploration of theological and mythological themes blended into a compelling narrative that appeals to a broad audience. - February 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kitty Crider’s Newly Released "A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency" is a Heartwarming Biography of Resilience, Family, and Faith
“A Lucky Guy: Paul Wilson Schaughency” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kitty Crider is a touching tribute to a centenarian’s life, highlighting the meaningful moments, challenges, and steadfast faith that shaped his journey. - February 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Daniel K. Agyare’s Newly Released “Hey! Now I Get the Revelation” is an Insightful Exploration of the Bible’s Most Enigmatic Book
“Hey! Now I Get the Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel K. Agyare offers a fresh perspective on the Book of Revelation by simplifying its mysteries through a narrative approach, making it accessible and inspiring for readers. - February 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Constructive Playthings Partners with J&B Partner Solutions to Enhance National Sales Strategy
Constructive Playthings partners with J&B Partner Solutions to enhance its national sales strategy and expand its reach in the education and childcare markets. J&B Partner Solutions brings expertise in sales leadership and strategic planning to help Constructive Playthings drive growth. - January 28, 2025 - Constructive Playthings