Murders of Conveyance Wins 2019 Mexico/Arizona Book Award On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Murders of Conveyance, by Jeanne Burrows-Johnson won First Place for Fiction Adventure-Drama, in the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. - November 18, 2019 - Jeanne Burrows-Johnson

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Scrabble Players Team Up for Longest Tournament in History 20 Players From Around US and Canada to play 11 hours per day of SCRABBLE® From August 3-11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. - July 18, 2019 - Word Game Players Organization

Albuquerque’s Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet zTrip announces the fleet launch in Albuquerque – providing the safety of a taxi with the ease of on-demand service. - December 07, 2018 - zTrip WHC

Colin C. Howard Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Colin C. Howard of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of construction supplies. About Colin C. Howard Collin Howard has over 35 years experience... - November 20, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Mexico Dental Clinics Accept All Types of Dental Insurances New Mexico Dental Clinics accept all types of Dental Insurances including New Mexico Medicaid: Molina, United Healthcare, Presbyterian and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. - October 04, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC

New Mexico Dental Clinics is Now Open in Rio Rancho Cosmetic dental clinic in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; A beautiful practice for all your dental needs. - September 29, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC

Award-Winning Author Turns to Little-Know Historical Moment for Sixth Novel, "Before We Died" Two young men battle corruption, the forces of nature, and their own weaknesses - including the issue of their love for the same woman - in the deepest part of the Brazilian jungle in Joan Schweighardt’s new novel. - September 29, 2018 - Joan Schweighardt

Indigenous Media Group Engages Knoll Global Business Partners to Grow Nativeflix Value and Market Share Nativeflix, with over 500 hours of streaming programs, takes action to accelerate acquisition of content, and growth of subscriber base. - July 16, 2018 - Knoll Global Business Partners

Sturdy Homes Ltd. of Albuquerque New Mexico USA Introduces Affordable Tiny Steel Container Type Houses Along with Modular Customs Houses Container Type Homes and Modular Steel Pre-Fabricated Homes made in China under specifications provided by Sturdy Homes Ltd. of Albuquerque NM USA. - May 24, 2018 - Sturdy Homes

Morris Hall, AZ & NM Estate Planning Firm, Marks Milestone Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Geoff Habiger, Local Author to Hold Book Signing at Treasure House Books and Gifts in Old Town Geoff Habiger will be signing copies of his new novels at Treasure House Books and Gifts in Old Town, Albuquerque on March 31 from 1 to 3 pm. - March 23, 2018 - Artemesia Publishing, LLC

Jose G. Garcia Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jose G. Garcia of Las Vegas, New Mexico has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Jose G. Garcia Jose Garcia has over 10 years experience in the healthcare... - March 10, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Man Walks Across America Raising Money and Awareness for Domestic Violence Michael Capozzoli, "Cappi" is walking 3000 miles from Dana Point, CA to Boston, MA raising money to build Pet Friendly Housing for Victims of Domestic Violence. - February 09, 2018 - Verde Valley Sanctuary

Maryknoll Lay Missioners Sends Forth Their Lay Missioner Class of 2017 This is MKLM’s 50th Lay Missioner Class Since 1975. - December 08, 2017 - Maryknoll Lay Missioners

Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa Awarded Sikhs in Education at the Sikh Awards 2017 in Toronto Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa, PhD, was honored with the Sikhs In Education Award at the eighth annual Sikh Awards 2017, which took place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Toronto. This award is bestowed to any Sikh educational establishment, teacher or individual that is taking a strategic approach to recognizing, educating and developing the talent and skills within the community. - October 30, 2017 - Create Inner Peace

Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger Joins Pajarito Powder Technical Advisory Board Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Gay Daughter of Focus on the Family Executive Unmasks Her Coming Out Story with New Memoir Releasing Oct. 1st, "Refocusing My Family," unmasks Amber Cantorna's true story of being raised in the epi-center of Christian family values and how coming out as gay tore that paradigm apart, shunned her from her family, and burdened her with a degree of devastation that nearly took her life. With grace and transparency, Amber’s book sheds light on the harm that religious and family rejection reeks on the human soul, and offers to LGBTQ people and their religious families, a better way to love. - September 22, 2017 - Beyond

Phanes 3DP Platform Integrates with Astroprint Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company's latest release integrates its 3D printing e-commerce platform with Astroprint's 3D Printing Cloud Platform. - June 13, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

53,000 Convened in 148 Venues Across the World to Celebrate Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week 2017 The Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide (iWOAW) recaps the activities that took place as part of 7th annual Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week (March 6-12) and announces the winners of the associated Fly It Forward® Challenge. Albuquerque Sunport, USA, wins the Most Female Pilot Friendly Airport Worldwide title. Lachute and Brampton-Caledon airports, both in Canada make the podium. Other titles go to winners in the United States, Canada, France, Australia, and Turkey. - March 30, 2017 - Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide

More Than 50,000 Girls Set to Discover Aviation During Women of Aviation Worldwide Week 2017 March 6 to 12, industry enthusiasts and key stakeholders will unite to welcome girls and women in their facilities and encourage them to explore the sector’s careers and hobbies hands-on. - February 27, 2017 - Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide

Phanes Now Offering 3D Printing Calculator Wordpress Plugin for 3D Printing Freelancers and Small Businesses Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company has developed a 3D calculator that can be easily installed on any Wordpress site to help freelancers provide quick and reliable quotes. - January 09, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.

Color Marketing Groups Unveils New Brand Image Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, announced today its rebranding strategy to align with the organizations ever so colorful and innovative image. - November 14, 2016 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group Announces 2018+ Asia Pacific Key Color - Enjoy Life Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors today at the 2016 International Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. An aptly named hue, Enjoy Life, the Color Marketing Group 2018+ Asia/Pacific Key Color, is a yellow imbued with its own life-force. - November 13, 2016 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group Announces 2018+ European Key Color - Vapor Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors today at the 2016 International Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The need to breathe, to recharge, and even escape, from an exhausting daily routine, brings Vapor, the Color Marketing Group 2018+ European Key Color, to the forefront of color direction. - November 13, 2016 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group Announces 2018+ North American Key Color - Evolve Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors today at the 2016 International Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Balanced, subtle, natural, and an emerging direction for gray, Evolve, Color Marketing Group’s 2018+ North American Key Color, is the embodiment of a warm neutral. - November 13, 2016 - Color Marketing Group

Nuvocomp Becomes Nimble Storage Authorized Solutions Provider Nuvocomp to Expand the Reach of the Nimble Predictive Flash Platform. - October 25, 2016 - Nuvocomp

Ronald W. Maestas Has Been Recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Professional of the Year Ronald W. Maestas, of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Management Information Systems. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Mandy's Farm Announces Car Donation Program Mandy’s Farm located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has announced that they have started a vehicle donation program. They accept vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, SUVs, trailers, trucks, RVs, industrial equipment, campers and golf carts are also accepted. - August 23, 2016 - One Community Auto, LLC

Anti-Trump Super PAC Launched to Focus on Viral Media A New Mexico-based video producer has formed a Super PAC with the intent of creating and distributing anti-Donald J. Trump media. Sim Sadler, founder of “You’re Fired!”, an FEC-registered independent campaign committee (FEC Committee C00620310), plans to “undermine Trump’s... - July 12, 2016 - Trump - You're Fired!

The Center for Nonviolent Communication is Overjoyed to Present the Lee Lab for Life-Enriching Education USA - Albuquerque, NM July 24- 29, 2016 This Applied NVC Lab is designed for explorers and pioneers in Life-Enriching Education - school teachers, administrators, counselors, educators in youth programs, Nonviolent Communication trainers (certified trainers and certification candidates) - who share the intent to explore and apply the vision of Life Enriching Education. - May 17, 2016 - The Center for Nonviolent Communication

A. Lucille Bradburn Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication A. Lucille Bradburn of Clovis, New Mexico has been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About A. Lucille Bradburn Ms. Bradburn has over 50 years experience in the art field. She is the Owner and Artist... - February 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Derrick Baer as a Professional of the Year Derrick Baer, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Oil and Gas Mining. - January 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Editors Retreat Announces That Jessica Jones and Daredevil Editor, Michael Knue, A.C.E. Will Provide the Opening Keynote at This Year's Event Editors Retreat is an annual conference reserved for experienced TV, film and video editors. Now in its 10th year, the event will take place in Albuquerque, NM, on February 2-7 - January 11, 2016 - Editors Retreat

Oakmont Advisory Group to Open New Westside Office Locally family-owned and operated financial planning and investment advisory firm, Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC, will be opening a second office in January 2016. - November 04, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

InvestUS to Fund Over 540 New Jobs in NM InvestUS is the first EB-5 regional center to serve New Mexico in assisting businesses in attracting EB-5 investment to fund job creation. EB-5 is a 25 yr. old Immigration Investment Program that was just renewed by Congress on Wednesday. It allows foreigners seeking a US green card for themselves and their family to invest $500K in a US business to create at least 10 new permanent jobs. New Mexico has never participated in the program to date. But investUS filed its first deal on Wednesday. - October 03, 2015 - investUS llc

Author Jeffrey Poston Tackles Police Violence Headlines & Eyes Future Movie Adaption In his series inspired by his own brush with police brutality, Poston brings visibility to issues behind today’s headlines: police violence, racism, and constant threat of terrorism. - September 26, 2015 - Jeffrey Poston

Albuquerque Company Becomes Oakmont Advisory Group After many successful years, the Hicks Advisory Group proudly announces their official company name change to Oakmont Advisory Group. - June 26, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Derrick Baer with Special Times Square Appearance Derrick Baer, of Artesia, New Mexico, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the Oil and Gas industry. In honor of his accomplishments and professionalism, Mr. Baer’s image will be projected over Times Square, New York, on March 27, 2015. - March 26, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Kayenta Township, Navajo Nation Settles Election Lawsuit Brought Against It by Harrison Tsosie Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals confirms settlement requiring Kayenta Township to follow Navajo Nation election and campaign financing laws. - October 08, 2014 - Law Office of Barry Klopfer P.C.

Albuquerque-Based Firm, Hicks Advisory Group, Declares August as "Social Security Awareness" Month This August marks the 79th anniversary of the signing and passing of the Social Security Act of 1935, a monumental and historic program designed to provide steady and sustainable income for retirees. Unfortunately, far too many retirees do not understand how Social Security works, and lack of Social... - August 13, 2014 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC

New Pool Leagues Coming to Albuquerque Razor Pool, LLC is running six pool leagues in Albuquerque this Fall. The leagues are played with 5-player teams, each competing against another team in the league every week. Weekly dues range from $10 - $14 per night, with a chance to win cash prizes and a trip to Las Vegas at the end of the season. - July 08, 2014 - Razor Pool