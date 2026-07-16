New Mexico: Albuquerque News
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. About Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired Regents... - July 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Enkefalos Lands in Albuquerque, NM
Enkefalos Technologies Expands U.S. Presence in New Mexico Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth... - June 12, 2026 - Enkefalos Technologies
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. About Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired regents professor... - April 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Are We an Aberrant Species? New Book Examines the Crisis of Existential Immaturity.
Headlands Publishing announces the release of "Ask Anicca: Humanity’s Arrested Development and the Quest to Grow Up," by Anicca Jains, a provocative exploration of why modern humans mature physically but remain existentially immature—and what reaching true adulthood requires. - November 15, 2025 - Headlands Publishing
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico
Mobile Locksmith Pro Expands Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Emergency Locksmith Services for Grants, Gallup & Surrounding New Mexico Areas
Mobile Locksmith Pro, a locally owned business with 25+ years of experience, has expanded its automotive, residential, commercial, and emergency locksmith services across Grants, Gallup, Milan, Laguna, and surrounding New Mexico communities. Offering fast response times, affordable pricing, and professional solutions, Mobile Locksmith Pro provides trusted service for vehicle owners, homeowners, and businesses. - August 21, 2025 - Mobile Locksmith Pro
Jennifer McDowell’s Newly Released "The Little Gardener" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Blends Biblical Values with Practical Life Lessons
“The Little Gardener: A Tale of Stewardship, Gleaning, and Community” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer McDowell is a charming tale that teaches young readers about stewardship, financial literacy, and serving others through the lens of faith, community, and compassion. - August 15, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Angel Ortiz’s Newly Released “Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” is a Vibrant Faith-Based Tale Blending Adventure and Divine Purpose
“Sofia and Angel Help Moses Free the Israelites from Slavery in Egypt” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angel Ortiz is a heartfelt adventure that reimagines the Exodus story through the eyes of modern-day characters committed to sharing God’s word and discovering their purpose. - August 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jacqueline Martin’s newly released “Time Out with the Holy Spirit” is an inspiring and heartfelt call to deepen one's relationship with God
“Time Out with the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Martin is a powerful reflection on the importance of developing a consistent and genuine connection with God through the Holy Spirit, guided by personal testimony and scriptural insights. - June 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
KPPB LAW Expands Intellectual Property Law Practice Welcomes Two Accomplished, Global Patent Attorneys: Luis Ortiz, CLP® and Kermit Lopez
The South-Asian owned business law firm, Atlanta-based KPPB LAW, has expanded its Intellectual Property Law Practice by welcoming two accomplished, global patent & trademark attorneys: Luis Ortiz, CLP® and Kermit Lopez in New Mexico - June 02, 2025 - KPPB LAW
Urenco USA Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Urenco USA (UUSA), the United States’ only large scale commercial uranium enrichment facility, as a Founding Member. “UUSA is helping the U.S. maintain its position as a global leader in nuclear development by providing homegrown... - May 28, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Choose Your Calling™ Launches to Reimagine Purpose and Business as Catalysts for Social and Systemic Change
New purpose-driven media company and branding agency aims to shift narratives in personal development and social impact industries. - May 27, 2025 - Choose Your Calling
Arizona Navajo-Owned Tech Company Hosts Inaugural Charitable Event
Laguna Creek sponsors a charity drive that will see five Navajo families receive $79K in needed roof repairs. - May 26, 2025 - Laguna Creek
"Instrumental in Rebuilding My Life" Former Client at Changes Healing Center Celebrates Success Following Addiction Treatment in Phoenix
Former patient Daniel credits Changes Healing Center for over two years of sobriety, restored family bonds, and renewed faith. With personalized care and effective strategies, the Phoenix-based drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs helped him rebuild his life, maintain employment, and move into a new home with his family. - May 01, 2025 - Changes Healing Center
Author Phil Queen’s New Book, "Wounds of Retribution," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Special Agent and Her Team as They Work to Uncover a Dangerous Conspiracy
Recent release “Wounds of Retribution” from Newman Springs Publishing author Phil Queen tells the compelling tale of one woman’s relentless pursuit of justice. After discovering the biker gang responsible for her brother’s death has moved to her city, ATF Special Agent Alex Carlson must team up with those she trusts most to bring them to justice, only to discover one of their own is a killer. - April 30, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Power Sonix Launches Initiative to Achieve AS9100 Aerospace Quality Certification
Power Sonix Inc., designer and manufacturer of certified tactical loudspeakers for global aviation, naval, ground, and custom applications, has launched an initiative to achieve AS9100 Aerospace and Defense Quality Management certification. Power Sonix will expedite the certification process by developing a web-based suite of applications to facilitate secure data collection, efficient management of documented information, and comprehensive traceability throughout the certification journey. - April 29, 2025 - Power Sonix Inc
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Author Harold Bayley’s New Book, “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ,” is a Poignant Guide for Believers and Nonbelievers Alike to Become More Christ-Like
Recent release “Growing in the Faith: Being a Disciple of Christ” from Page Publishing author Harold Bayley is an insightful and compelling guide designed to help followers of Christ grow in their faith and become closer to living more like their Lord and Savior. With each turn of the page, Bayley provides readers with the tools they need to take one step closer to ultimate salvation. - March 04, 2025 - Page Publishing
Valoree Althoff’s Newly Released "I Met the Virgin Mary in Lourdes" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and Divine Encounters
“I Met the Virgin Mary in Lourdes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valoree Althoff is a captivating recount of Saint Bernadette’s miraculous experiences and a reflection on the enduring spiritual significance of Lourdes as a Marian shrine. - February 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Toki Sandoval’s Newly Released “Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7” is a Profound Testament to Resilience and Unwavering Faith in the Holy Trinity
“Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7” from Christian Faith Publishing author Toki Sandoval is an inspiring exploration of overcoming life’s greatest challenges through faith, perseverance, and the power of divine guidance. - January 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Join Quantisophy: A Bold New Platform for Exploring the Quantum Net and Building a Global Community
Quantisophy.com launches its podcast and online forum to unite seekers worldwide in exploring the interconnected Quantum Net. Join them to uncover hidden truths and create a collective legacy of insight and growth. - January 19, 2025 - Quantisophy
HealthGenics LLC: Transforming Healthcare and Independence
HealthGenics LLC, a New Mexico-based healthcare company founded by Jacob McGrath at 21, specializes in assistive technology and medical supplies. The company provides customized solutions such as mobility aids and wearable tech, supporting individuals with disabilities in achieving independence. With local inventory, same-day delivery, and emergency supply services, HealthGenics LLC partners with healthcare providers and waiver programs to improve access to essential resources. - January 07, 2025 - HealthGenics LLC
Introducing Quantisophy: a Revolutionary Philosophy Unveiling the Quantum Net
Quantisophy, founded by Derrick Solano, is a groundbreaking philosophy exploring the Quantum Net as the ultimate source of existence. It challenges conventional beliefs, offering humanity a path to uncover hidden truths and reconnect with infinite potential. Visit quantisophy.com to learn more. - January 06, 2025 - Quantisophy
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Named a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been named as a Professional of the Year for education and publishing for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. He was also awarded with this recognition for... - December 31, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles. - December 23, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
ION Mining Launches Festive $15 Million Member Welfare Initiative
As the demand for decentralized digital currencies continues to grow, ION Mining is poised to lead the industry with its forward-thinking approach and unwavering dedication to excellence. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the world of cryptocurrencies, ION Mining offers reliable and transparent services designed to meet your needs - December 22, 2024 - ION Mining
Author Robert Bauer’s New Book, "Hell's Torment," is a Powerful Novel Exposing the Hidden Agendas of Spiritual Leaders and Truths Kept Hidden from the World’s Faithful
Recent release “Hell's Torment” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Robert Bauer delves into the motivations of both historical and fictional religious figures, revealing the conflicts inherent in faith-based agendas. This compelling narrative uncovers secrets often hidden from the faithful, posing deeper questions about the nature of faith and the hidden forces at play. - November 22, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
High 5 Edibles Announces Expansion of Services and Facility Upgrades to Meet Growing Demand
High 5 Edibles, a leader in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce a significant expansion in its manufacturing capabilities and service offerings, marking a new chapter in the company's evolution. High 5 Edibles has successfully transitioned from craft manufacturing to a small-scale... - October 10, 2024 - High 5 Inc.
Author Kristin Overman’s New Book, “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Parenting That Draws Upon Wisdom from the Book of Proverbs
Recent release “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kristin Overman provides a unique approach to parenting by focusing exclusively on the book of Proverbs. This insightful guide correlates the stages of child-rearing with the structured wisdom found in Proverbs, covering essential topics such as discipline, character, and obedience. - September 27, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Robin S. Knight Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Robin S. Knight of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Robin S. Knight Robin S. Knight is the president of ArmourTone... - September 12, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author George V. Sabol’s New Book, "Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho," Tells of a Follower of Jesus and Early Companion to the Apostles Throughout the Gospels
Recent release “Bartimaeus, the Blind Beggar of Jericho” from Covenant Books author George V. Sabol is a compelling, faith-based story of one of Christ's many followers depicted throughout the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, and how his attempts to learn about and know Christ led to a changed life that included bringing others to the Lord. - September 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author F.J. Tibbetts’s New Book, “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans,” is a Heartfelt and Compelling Tale Surrounding the Themes of Tradition, Loss, and Redemption
Recent release “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans” from Newman Springs Publishing author F.J. Tibbetts delves into the rich tapestry of small-town life in Morales County, New Mexico, where centuries-old traditions and strong ties to the Catholic Church collide with modern-day tragedy as the community grapples with the murder of a prominent horse breeder and the theft of cherished religious statues. - August 02, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
CDR David Bates, USPHS’s Newly Released “My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” is a Riveting Account of Heroism and Service
“My Honor to Serve: 9-11-01 World Trade Center Disaster” from Christian Faith Publishing author CDR David Bates, USPHS is a compelling firsthand narrative detailing the challenges, responsibilities, and personal impact of serving as a chief pharmacist during one of the most significant national emergencies in U.S. history. - July 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Bradley Ortiz’s Newly Released “The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade” is a Captivating Cultural Exploration
“The City Different: The History, Mystery, and the Facade” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bradley Ortiz is an enlightening journey through the rich cultural and historical tapestry of Santa Fe, New Mexico, revealing hidden truths and personal reflections on the city’s evolution. - July 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rhino Investments Group Acquires Zecca Plaza in Gallup, NM
Rhino Investments Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Zecca Plaza, a premier retail property located in Gallup, New Mexico. This strategic purchase underscores Rhino Investments Group's commitment to expanding its portfolio with... - July 19, 2024 - Rhino Investments Group
Author Slim Randles’s New Book, "Whimsy Castle," is a Compelling Novella That Focuses on the Changing Family Dynamic Introduced by the Addition of a New Stepfather
Recent release “Whimsy Castle” from Page Publishing author Slim Randles is an uplifting story that follows a young boy’s life-altering experience of dealing with the new stepfather in his life, shifting his family’s dynamics forever. - July 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
Caenan Perez’s New Book, “On Natural Order: Philosophic Reflections on Right Libertarian Reality, in the Context of Theological Existence,” is Released
Fulton Books author Caenan Perez, a nineteen-year-old independent philosopher and writer who has learned his disciplines through a personal library, has completed his most recent book, “On Natural Order: Philosophic Reflections on Right Libertarian Reality, in the Context of Theological... - June 14, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Jane Bauer’s New Book, "Eve—a River Flowing: Poems," is a Series of Poems Focusing on the Crisis and Comfort of Eve, the Original Woman
Recent release “Eve—a River Flowing: Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jane Bauer’s stirring assortment of poems that follows the first woman, Eve, as she reflects upon modern society, commenting on things that saddens her about the state of mankind, while also embracing the modern philosophies and the power of nature that bring her hope for humanity’s future. - March 22, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Helen S. Brodeur’s New Book, "Twinkie's Gift," Centers Around a Small Star Who Learns That She Can do Great Things Despite Being Bullied by the Other Stars
Recent release “Twinkie's Gift” from Page Publishing author Helen S. Brodeur is a delightful tale that follows Twinkie, a star who is constantly bullied by her fellow stars because she is different and smaller than the others. But when she meets the kind and understanding Santa Claus, Twinkie’s life will change forever as she fulfills a higher purpose on Christmas Day. - March 01, 2024 - Page Publishing