|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Murders of Conveyance, by Jeanne Burrows-Johnson won First Place for Fiction Adventure-Drama, in the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. - November 18, 2019 - Jeanne Burrows-Johnson
Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad
Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD
20 Players From Around US and Canada to play 11 hours per day of SCRABBLE® From August 3-11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. - July 18, 2019 - Word Game Players Organization
zTrip announces the fleet launch in Albuquerque – providing the safety of a taxi with the ease of on-demand service. - December 07, 2018 - zTrip WHC
Nina Nandy describes Albuquerque's latest public art installation. - November 28, 2018 - Nina Nandy
Colin C. Howard of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of construction supplies.
About Colin C. Howard
Collin Howard has over 35 years experience... - November 20, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Mexico Dental Clinics accept all types of Dental Insurances including New Mexico Medicaid: Molina, United Healthcare, Presbyterian and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. - October 04, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC
Cosmetic dental clinic in Rio Rancho, New Mexico; A beautiful practice for all your dental needs. - September 29, 2018 - New Mexico Dental Clinics LLC
Two young men battle corruption, the forces of nature, and their own weaknesses - including the issue of their love for the same woman - in the deepest part of the Brazilian jungle in Joan Schweighardt’s new novel. - September 29, 2018 - Joan Schweighardt
Nativeflix, with over 500 hours of streaming programs, takes action to accelerate acquisition of content, and growth of subscriber base. - July 16, 2018 - Knoll Global Business Partners
Container Type Homes and Modular Steel Pre-Fabricated Homes made in China under specifications provided by Sturdy Homes Ltd. of Albuquerque NM USA. - May 24, 2018 - Sturdy Homes
Arizona and New Mexico law firm Morris Hall PLLC was honored at the annual Spring Summit hosted by the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys in Las Vegas, NV this past weekend. The conference marked the 25th Anniversary of the Academy, a national organization dedicated to promoting excellence... - May 01, 2018 - Morris Hall PLLC
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Geoff Habiger will be signing copies of his new novels at Treasure House Books and Gifts in Old Town, Albuquerque on March 31 from 1 to 3 pm. - March 23, 2018 - Artemesia Publishing, LLC
Jose G. Garcia of Las Vegas, New Mexico has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Jose G. Garcia
Jose Garcia has over 10 years experience in the healthcare... - March 10, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Michael Capozzoli, "Cappi" is walking 3000 miles from Dana Point, CA to Boston, MA raising money to build Pet Friendly Housing for Victims of Domestic Violence. - February 09, 2018 - Verde Valley Sanctuary
This is MKLM’s 50th Lay Missioner Class Since 1975. - December 08, 2017 - Maryknoll Lay Missioners
Bhai Sahiba Bibiji Inderjit Kaur Khalsa, PhD, was honored with the Sikhs In Education Award at the eighth annual Sikh Awards 2017, which took place at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Toronto. This award is bestowed to any Sikh educational establishment, teacher or individual that is taking a strategic approach to recognizing, educating and developing the talent and skills within the community. - October 30, 2017 - Create Inner Peace
Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC
Releasing Oct. 1st, "Refocusing My Family," unmasks Amber Cantorna's true story of being raised in the epi-center of Christian family values and how coming out as gay tore that paradigm apart, shunned her from her family, and burdened her with a degree of devastation that nearly took her life. With grace and transparency, Amber’s book sheds light on the harm that religious and family rejection reeks on the human soul, and offers to LGBTQ people and their religious families, a better way to love. - September 22, 2017 - Beyond
David Roybal, PE, named Engineer Manager at Pettigrew & Associates. - September 13, 2017 - Pettigrew & Associates
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 22, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company's latest release integrates its 3D printing e-commerce platform with Astroprint's 3D Printing Cloud Platform. - June 13, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.
The Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide (iWOAW) recaps the activities that took place as part of 7th annual Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week (March 6-12) and announces the winners of the associated Fly It Forward® Challenge. Albuquerque Sunport, USA, wins the Most Female Pilot Friendly Airport Worldwide title. Lachute and Brampton-Caledon airports, both in Canada make the podium. Other titles go to winners in the United States, Canada, France, Australia, and Turkey. - March 30, 2017 - Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide
March 6 to 12, industry enthusiasts and key stakeholders will unite to welcome girls and women in their facilities and encourage them to explore the sector’s careers and hobbies hands-on. - February 27, 2017 - Institute for Women Of Aviation Worldwide
Phanes is a software and web development company that specializes in providing solutions for the 3D printer and print industry. The company has developed a 3D calculator that can be easily installed on any Wordpress site to help freelancers provide quick and reliable quotes. - January 09, 2017 - Abacab Ltd.
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, announced today its rebranding strategy to align with the organizations ever so colorful and innovative image. - November 14, 2016 - Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors today at the 2016 International Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
An aptly named hue, Enjoy Life, the Color Marketing Group 2018+ Asia/Pacific Key Color, is a yellow imbued with its own life-force. - November 13, 2016 - Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors today at the 2016 International Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The need to breathe, to recharge, and even escape, from an exhausting daily routine, brings Vapor, the Color Marketing Group 2018+ European Key Color, to the forefront of color direction. - November 13, 2016 - Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors today at the 2016 International Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Balanced, subtle, natural, and an emerging direction for gray, Evolve, Color Marketing Group’s 2018+ North American Key Color, is the embodiment of a warm neutral. - November 13, 2016 - Color Marketing Group
Nuvocomp to Expand the Reach of the Nimble Predictive Flash Platform. - October 25, 2016 - Nuvocomp
Ronald W. Maestas, of Las Vegas, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Management Information Systems. - September 27, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Mandy’s Farm located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has announced that they have started a vehicle donation program. They accept vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, SUVs, trailers, trucks, RVs, industrial equipment, campers and golf carts are also accepted. - August 23, 2016 - One Community Auto, LLC
A New Mexico-based video producer has formed a Super PAC with the intent of creating and distributing anti-Donald J. Trump media. Sim Sadler, founder of “You’re Fired!”, an FEC-registered independent campaign committee (FEC Committee C00620310), plans to “undermine Trump’s... - July 12, 2016 - Trump - You're Fired!
“Dream Dangerously” screening to be held at Martin’s Santa Fe Theater at 7 p.m. - July 07, 2016 - Aerolite Meteorites, LLC
This Applied NVC Lab is designed for explorers and pioneers in
Life-Enriching Education - school teachers, administrators, counselors, educators in youth programs, Nonviolent Communication trainers (certified trainers and certification candidates) - who share the intent to explore and apply the vision of Life Enriching Education. - May 17, 2016 - The Center for Nonviolent Communication
A. Lucille Bradburn of Clovis, New Mexico has been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art.
About A. Lucille Bradburn
Ms. Bradburn has over 50 years experience in the art field. She is the Owner and Artist... - February 27, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Derrick Baer, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Oil and Gas Mining. - January 14, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Editors Retreat is an annual conference reserved for experienced TV, film and video editors. Now in its 10th year, the event will take place in Albuquerque, NM, on February 2-7 - January 11, 2016 - Editors Retreat
Locally family-owned and operated financial planning and investment advisory firm, Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC, will be opening a second office in January 2016. - November 04, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC
InvestUS is the first EB-5 regional center to serve New Mexico in assisting businesses in attracting EB-5 investment to fund job creation. EB-5 is a 25 yr. old Immigration Investment Program that was just renewed by Congress on Wednesday. It allows foreigners seeking a US green card for themselves and their family to invest $500K in a US business to create at least 10 new permanent jobs. New Mexico has never participated in the program to date. But investUS filed its first deal on Wednesday. - October 03, 2015 - investUS llc
In his series inspired by his own brush with police brutality, Poston brings visibility to issues behind today’s headlines: police violence, racism, and constant threat of terrorism. - September 26, 2015 - Jeffrey Poston
After many successful years, the Hicks Advisory Group proudly announces their official company name change to Oakmont Advisory Group. - June 26, 2015 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC
Derrick Baer, of Artesia, New Mexico, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the Oil and Gas industry. In honor of his accomplishments and professionalism, Mr. Baer’s image will be projected over Times Square, New York, on March 27, 2015. - March 26, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
Navajo Office of Hearings and Appeals confirms settlement requiring Kayenta Township to follow Navajo Nation election and campaign financing laws. - October 08, 2014 - Law Office of Barry Klopfer P.C.
This August marks the 79th anniversary of the signing and passing of the Social Security Act of 1935, a monumental and historic program designed to provide steady and sustainable income for retirees.
Unfortunately, far too many retirees do not understand how Social Security works, and lack of Social... - August 13, 2014 - Oakmont Advisory Group, LLC
Razor Pool, LLC is running six pool leagues in Albuquerque this Fall. The leagues are played with 5-player teams, each competing against another team in the league every week. Weekly dues range from $10 - $14 per night, with a chance to win cash prizes and a trip to Las Vegas at the end of the season. - July 08, 2014 - Razor Pool
Indian Motorcycle of Albuquerque is the first authorized Indian Motorcycle dealership in New Mexico. - July 03, 2014 - Indian Motorcycle of Albuquerque