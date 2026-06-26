Ohio: Akron News
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
OneShare Health Welcomes Kristie Geist as Chief Operating Officer
OneShare Health announced today the appointment of Kristie Geist as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the organization. Kristie is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in healthcare operations, transformation, and... - May 13, 2026 - OneShare Health
siffron Appoints Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of Loss Prevention Business Unit
siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and loss prevention solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of its Loss Prevention business unit. In this role, Johnson will lead the strategic direction, product innovation, and commercial... - April 14, 2026 - siffron
OneShare Health Announces Strategic Partnership with CareGuide to Deliver Cost-Saving Support for Members
OneShare Health, a nationally recognized Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CareGuide, a premier medical cost advocacy company dedicated to negotiating fair and cost-effective pricing on behalf of OneShare Health and its Members. - January 25, 2026 - OneShare Health
OneShare Health Earns Healthcare Sharing Accreditation, Underscoring Commitment to Excellence, Stewardship and Faith-Driven Service
OneShare Health announced today that it has received accreditation from the Healthcare Sharing Accreditation Board (HCSAB), marking a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, responsible stewardship and faithful service to its Members. This accreditation recognizes OneShare Health’s adherence to rigorous standards for financial transparency and stability, Member service, organizational integrity and best practices across key operational - December 19, 2025 - OneShare Health
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties Welcomes Dr. Collin Krebs in October
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties is pleased to announce that Dr. Collin Krebs, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, will join the practice on October 13, 2025. Dr. Krebs will treat patients at the Chardon and Middlefield offices. - October 10, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
David E. Waddell’s New Book, "Frontier Justice," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for Vengeance Following the Murder of His Wife, White Flower
Fulton Books author David E. Waddell, a loving husband and father who earned a BA in History from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a Juris Doctor from Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “Frontier Justice”: a compelling tale... - June 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Ron Johnson’s Newly Released "The History Tree" is a Captivating Exploration of American History Through the Eyes of a Timeless, Enduring Tree
“The History Tree” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Johnson is an inspiring story that takes readers on a historical journey, highlighting key events in American history through the symbolism of a tree that has withstood centuries of change. - April 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Author Vivian Saccone’s New Book, "The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure," Follows a Group of Children Who Set Off to Rescue a Kidnapped Carousel Horse
Recent release “The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure” from Page Publishing author Vivian Saccone is a riveting tale that follows a young boy named Nick and his brother and cousins as they find themselves whisked away on a magic journey to find a kidnapped horse after climbing aboard a wondrous carousel. - March 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Elizabeth Ink LLC Expands Into Web Accessibility Consulting for Digital Marketing Strategy
Elizabeth Ink LLC is a leading name in creative digital marketing strategy with a strong focus on web accessibility consulting. As part of its expanded services, the company will now help businesses enhance their digital marketing strategies by ensuring accessibility compliance and inclusivity across digital platforms. - March 13, 2025 - Elizabeth Ink LLC
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
David E. Waddell’s New Book, "Blanco Canyon," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Disgraced Cavalry Officer Who Must Kidnap a Comanche Warrior in Order to be Reinstated
Fulton Books author David E. Waddell, a loving husband and father of two who holds a BA in history from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a juris doctor from Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “Blanco Canyon”: a stirring tale... - February 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Jennifer L. Welsch Selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jennifer L. Welsch of Massillon, Ohio, has been selected as a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Welsch will be... - January 09, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Make Believe Family Fun Center Holiday Parties
Make Believe Family Fun Center, a leading family entertainment destination in Parma, is excited to announce its Holiday Extravaganza and Noon Year events, taking place on Sunday December 15 and Tuesday December 31 from 11am-2pm at their location in Parma, OH. The Holiday Extravaganza event will... - December 09, 2024 - Make Believe Family Fun Center
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Jennifer L. Welsch Named Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jennifer L. Welsch of Massillon, Ohio, has been named Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. Welsch will... - October 17, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Paula J. Reeder’s Newly Released "Prayers and Pieces" is a Heartwarming and Reflective Collection of Personal Anecdotes
“Prayers and Pieces” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula J. Reeder is a heartfelt compilation of personal prayers and life experiences, highlighting the simple and profound conversations with Jesus that shape a life of faith. - October 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services with even more robust Physical Security solutions. Physical Security areas include Surveillance Systems, Video Intercom, Building Entry Management, Gate and Access Controls, Burglar Alarm Security, Medical GPS Pendants, Environmental Sensors: Gunshot Detection – plus, Structured Cabling. - June 27, 2024 - SpaceBound Solutions
Michael Hill Trial Law Launches Ohio’s Premier Nursing Home Abuse Law Firm
Michael Hill Trial Law proudly announces its official launch as a premier law firm specializing in representing victims of nursing home neglect and abuse. Founded by attorney Michael Hill, renowned for his years of successful cases and record-setting verdicts, including the largest in Ohio history... - April 02, 2024 - Michael Hill Trial Law
Renowned Expert Dr. Lyman Montgomery Releases Game-Changing Book on Employee Engagement: "Harmony in the Hustle"
"Harmony in the Hustle" by Dr. Lyman Montgomery offers insights into creating workplaces where engagement and well-being thrive. It emphasizes psychological safety, flexible work policies, and empowering leadership to foster a culture of trust and innovation. Practical steps and real-world examples guide organizations towards harmonizing work demands with employee needs, aiming for a productive, satisfied workforce. - March 15, 2024 - Lyman Montgomery Engagement Agency, LLC
Annual Akron Home and Garden Show: Dream. Design. Discover the Possibilities
Join the Summit & Portage HBA for the 30th Annual Akron Home and Garden Show, where homeowners, DIYers, and garden enthusiasts will gather to dream, design, and discover the immense potential of their indoor and outdoor living spaces. This event promises to inspire creativity and provide valuable resources for all your home and garden projects. - February 14, 2024 - Akron HBA
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Entrobox Announces an Unprecedented Partnership with Legendary Singer LaTocha and Her Made Girl Brand
LaTocha, the newly announced Brand Ambassador for Entrobox, will be performing at the next televised Entrobox Championship Boxing Event on January 27, 2024, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Bally's Sports. - December 27, 2023 - Entrobox
Author William D. Kirkwood’s New Book "Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School" Explores Ideas for New, Invigorating Worship Services
Recent release “Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School” from Covenant Books author William D. Kirkwood is a thought-provoking look at new ideas that ministers and pastors from all walks of life can incorporate into their services to help members of their congregation experience a more powerful connection to God through worship. - December 12, 2023 - Covenant Books
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Western Reserve Hospital Physicians, Inc. Orthopedics Adds Dr. Gordon Bennett
Western Reserve Hospital Physicians, Inc. Orthopedics has expanded its team of providers with the addition of Gordon Bennett, MD, FAOA. Dr. Bennett is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine in Saskatchewan, Canada and... - September 19, 2023 - Western Reserve Hospital
The Rubber City Tattoo Invitational is Back to Celebrate Artistic Excellence and Cultural Diversity in the Tattoo Industry
The tattoo industry is set to experience a momentous event as the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational returns for its 2023 edition. This prestigious gathering of talented artists and tattoo enthusiasts will take place from July 28-30 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Showcasing the best... - July 08, 2023 - Rubber City Tattoo Invitational
ParkOhio Announces Canton Drop Forge's State-of-the-Art 50,000-Pound Forging Hammer Implementation
ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH), through its subsidiary, Canton Drop Forge, one of the leading global producers of high-strength, complex metal components, is proud to announce the integration of a 50,000-pound forging hammer into its Canton Drop Forge facility, located at 4575 Southway St. SW. The... - June 22, 2023 - ParkOhio
Introducing the APU Loudness Compressor Plug-in: a Revolutionary Approach to Audio Compression
APU Software's innovative compressor plug-in leverages modern loudness measurement techniques for unprecedented transparency and control. - May 09, 2023 - APU Software, LLC
BVU’s "Homeless Stand Down" Event to Connect Cleveland's Homeless Population with Crucial Resources This April
On April 22, 2023, Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU) will mobilize the entire community to support individuals experiencing homelessness in a powerful one-day event. - April 06, 2023 - Business Volunteers Unlimited
The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App. - March 20, 2023 - Area Temps
Author Mike Gonzalez’s New Book, "PC Christian: Study Guide," is Designed to Accompany and Enhance the Study of the Parent Book, "PC Christian"
Recent release “PC Christian: Study Guide,” from Covenant Books author Mike Gonzalez, is meant to be used to facilitate a Bible study by reading a chapter each week and completing each lesson for that chapter. - March 01, 2023 - Covenant Books
Suracy Insurance Agency Relocates Headquarters to Chagrin Valley in Bainbridge Township
Suracy Insurance Agency (Suracy) announced the relocation of its headquarters from Solon, OH to Bainbridge Township, OH in the Chagrin Valley. This move will allow for enhanced collaboration across teams to support expanding services and brings another business to the Chagrin Valley area. - February 11, 2023 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.
Author Ophelia Simon Averitt’s New Book, "Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future," Reveals the Author's Quest to Achieve Equality and Help Those Around Her
Recent release “Shadows of the Past and Hope for the Future: Ophelia's Profile of Service,” from Covenant Books author Ophelia Simon Averitt, is a stunning autobiographical account of the author's life and her endless fight for equality amongst all people. Readers will discover Averitt's dedication to stamping out injustice everywhere and become inspired to follow her courageous example. - January 24, 2023 - Covenant Books
Trace Adkins Comes to the Warner Theatre in Erie, PA on November 17
Trace Adkins: The Way I wanna go Tour presented by GTG Promotions makes a stop in Erie, PA at the Warner Theatre on November 17, 2022. Tickets on sale now at ohiomusic.com. - November 04, 2022 - GTG Promotions
Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant
Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew. - September 29, 2022 - TPI Efficiency
Multi-Award-Winning YA Fantasy Novel to be Published in Russian
Eksmo to Publish a Russian Version of "The Munchkins." - September 15, 2022 - The Munchkins Book Series
Magno International Names Michael Labadie as Executive VP, Sales & Marketing
Magno International, LP, a leading Minority-Owned global logistics services provider announced today that Michael “Mike” Labadie has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mike will oversee and execute the company's sales and marketing strategy including key client development, sector and market segmentation solutions, marketing, brand management, web presence and social media. - August 22, 2022 - Magno International, LP
Lisa M. Wolf Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lisa M. Wolf of Medina, Ohio has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and automotive. About Lisa M. Wolf Lisa M. Wolf is the controller of Medina Auto Mall, the... - July 13, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Kris Radzanowski, Owner of EssentialZen, Attends Meta Event in Washington, D.C.
Meta, Facebook and Instagram's new parent company, held an all-expenses-paid event for 500 small business owners from across the country. The group represented all 50 states, while they learned how to better use Meta's tools for small businesses. Meetings were also held with each state's policymakers at Capital Hill to discuss the struggles, successes and needs of small businesses nationwide. - May 23, 2022 - EssentialZen Yoga Studio
Lisa M. Wolf Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lisa M. Wolf of Medina, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the automotive field. About Lisa M. Wolf Lisa M. Wolf is the controller of Medina Auto Mall, an automotive... - January 13, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
BGSSC Board of Trustees Appoints Dr. Loretta Higgins as President of Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College
Northeast Ohio native appointed to fill coveted seminary college executive seat. - January 03, 2022 - Barnham Seminary College