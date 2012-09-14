PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Boiler Operator Courses Starting May 6th and May 11th, 2019 Ohio Boiler License preparation classes are being taught in Brook Park, Ohio. The classes can lead to a new career where operators are in high demand, have good benefits and are offer good wages. - April 17, 2019 - Lifetime Learning LLC

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Keene Village Plastics Announces Acquisition of MakeShaper Keene Village Plastics (KVP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a North Carolina-based 3D filament manufacturer, MakeShaper. MakeShaper and KVP share common denominators in that all filaments are engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA. KVP is excited to move MakeShaper’s manufacturing... - February 26, 2019 - Keene Village Plastics

HighGear Converts Outdated Factory Into State of the Art Gym in 37 Days CrossFit HighGear relocated from 5,400 square foot space to 16,000 square foot space on January 26 as community came together to convert old Gasko factory into gym. The HighGear community totalled over 2,000 hours of work in only 37 days for an amazing transformation. - January 28, 2019 - CrossFit HighGear

Cleveland Tech Conference - April 11, 2019 at LCCC At the NEOTD - Cleveland Tech Conference on April 11th, 2019, attendees will learn about the current state of trending technologies and what the future holds for them. Attendees will get to participate in interactive panel discussions - plus, see the latest tech products on display and IT services showcased in the exhibitor area. Business and school decision makers will learn how they can integrate these solutions into their organization's tech landscape. - January 02, 2019 - SpaceBound Solutions

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

SIER Capital Participates in Acquisition of Security Systems Integrator SIER Capital is excited to announce its participation in the recent acquisition of Aysco Security Consultants (“Aysco”). The company is one of the largest and fastest growing technology integrators for video, access control and visual analytics, with deep experience in the utilities and healthcare... - October 17, 2018 - SIER Capital, LLC

Keene Village Plastics Announces Three New Flexible Filaments Keene Village Plastics is pleased to announce and introduce three new premium flexible filaments. - August 22, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of religion. About Dr. Archie D. McMillion, Sr. Pastor Pastor Archie McMillion has almost 45... - August 01, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Green Compassion Network, LLC Helps Qualified Patients Easily Obtain Their Ohio Medical Marijuana Cards Green Compassion Network Hosts Informational Event About This Controversial Wonder Plant. - July 18, 2018 - Green Compassion Network, LLC

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

Sharon Showcase Festival The Sharon Showcase festival is on June 16th in Sharon Center, OH. This event is a large music and arts festival held in the circle in Sharon Center beginning at 12pm and ending with a large concert from 6pm - 8pm in the gazebo. It includes bands playing all day, food vendors, a beer and wine garden, a large collector car show, many arts and crafts vendors and games/prizes/activities for children. Located in the Sharon Circle (intersection of St. Rts. 162 and 94). - May 29, 2018 - Sharon Township Firefighters' Association, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Wichert Insurance Welcomes Two New Team Members Independent Agency Sees Further Growth Wichert Insurance, an Ohio based Independent Insurance Agency and wholesaler, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Thomas to the position of President. Al has worked in the capacity of Principal of Confluence Insurance Advisors, LLC (CIA) as a consultant to Wichert’s acquisition strategy... - February 08, 2018 - Wichert Insurance Services

Regina M. Mitchell Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Regina M. Mitchell of Warren, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and now, 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 25 years in the field of steel equipment manufacturing. About... - January 24, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

NEOTD.com Hosts the 2018 Tech Symposium 4/19/2018 at LCCC - Elyria, OH NEOTD.com is hosting its annual Tech Symposium on April 19th, 2018 (1pm-5pm) at LCCC Campus - Spitzer Center - Elyria, Ohio. This free event for Businesses, Schools, Libraries and Government Agencies will feature presentations from the tech industry's top professionals covering topics like Cyber Security - plus, the latest tech products and services. Attendees will be able to interact with experienced tech industry experts and participate in panel discussions. - January 18, 2018 - SpaceBound Solutions

Steve L. Sample Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Steve L. Sample of Akron, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and early admission for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 34 years in the field of security. About... - December 19, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Team Sahlen Welcomes honeybeeBase.com as Newest Partner, "A Data Acquisition System for Your Business" Team Sahlen welcomes their newest partner, honeybeeBase.com to their 2017 campaign. honeybeeBase.com is a cloud-based web app for businesses to manage their human resource services to their team members. Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director, Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having honeybeeBase.com... - September 17, 2017 - honeybeeBase

CrossFit HighGear Finishes on the Podium at The Granite Games CrossFit HighGear in Medina Ohio finishes 1st and 3rd at The Granite Games in St. Cloud Minnesota. - September 15, 2017 - CrossFit HighGear

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Regency Office Furniture Selects Lockdowel Fast, Screw-less Assembly for Legacy Conference Tables Regency has chosen Lockdowel EClips snap-together fastening for its Legacy Conference Tables. Available online at Walmart, Amazon, Staples, Overstock.com and Grainger.com - August 17, 2017 - Lockdowel

Regina M. Mitchell Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Regina M. Mitchell of Warren, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 25 years in the field of steel equipment manufacturing. About Regina M. Mitchell Mrs. Mitchell is... - July 29, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Board of Visitors Appoints Attorney Brent M. Buckley as Board Chair Buckley King is proud to announce that its managing partner, Brent M. Buckley, has been appointed chair of Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law Board of Visitors. In that role, Buckley will serve as a senior advisor to the dean of the 120-year-old law school. - July 22, 2017 - Buckley King

Highlift Equipment Ltd Acquires Columbus Based Rental Stop Ohio LLC Highlift Equipment Ltd, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has acquired the assets of Rental Stop Ohio LLC in Columbus (Sunbury), Ohio. Current operations of Rental Stop Ohio will continue in Central Ohio with Jeff Loudermilk, former Rental Stop Ohio owner, serving as Branch and Sales Manager. Mr. Loudermilk... - July 21, 2017 - Highlift Equipment Ltd

Steve L. Sample Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Steve L. Sample of Akron, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of security. About Steve L. Sample Mr. Sample has over 34 years experience in the security field. - June 30, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Wayne Economic Development Council Selects Jorgenson Consulting for President Search The WEDC has selected Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. to conduct a national search for President. - June 07, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Regency Furniture Launches Niche Cubo Featuring Lockdowel-Easy-Assembly Online at Staples, Walmart and Amazon Regency Furniture announces Niche Cubo with easy-to-assemble, snap-together Lockdowel fastening in wood-finished cubes that stack into various designs and a variety of color totes. Available now online at Staples, Amazon and Walmart. - April 28, 2017 - Lockdowel

Cleveland, OH Dennis Rath, Offering Sellers a Cost-Effective Way to Sell a Home Why would you as a seller pay an agent $19,500 to sell your $350,000 home, but only pay them $10,750 if your home was worth $175,000? - April 16, 2017 - Dennis J Rath Real Estate Marketing

Carole K. Richards Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Carole K. Richards of Chagrin Falls, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 46 years in the field of education service. About Carole K. Richards Ms. Richards is... - March 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College, Elyria, Ohio – March 9th, 2017 Educators interested in technology products and solutions for the classroom - plus, their schools and libraries in general, are welcome to attend this free, one day event on March 9, 2017 at LCCC in Elyria, Ohio. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with manufacturers directly, interact with some of the latest technology products used in the classrooms, and have access to: Live Presentations, Interactive Demonstrations, Panel Discussions and much more. Visit: neotd.com to register. - December 07, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions

Remington Products Company, Parent Company of Powerstep®, is Recognized as One of Northeast Ohio's Top Workplaces for the Second Year in a Row Powerstep’s parent company, Remington Products Company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of Northeast Ohio’s Top Workplaces for the second year in a row. The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback. The employee survey is conducted by WorkplaceDynamics,... - June 28, 2016 - Powerstep

NEOTD's K-12 Tech Symposium at Lorain County Community College – May 25th, 2016 Attendees to this Free event at LCCC will have the opportunity to interact with some of the latest technology, speak with manufacturers directly, and have access to live presentations on topics relevant to the K-12 ecosystem. - May 02, 2016 - SpaceBound Solutions

Kent Musician Releases Debut Single “Connect” Singer-Songwriter and Psychedelic Rock Artist Ben Brown Introduces Solo EP - April 05, 2016 - Ben Brown

Professional New Zealand Sports Technology Crosses Over to NCAA Soccer Division One college teams like the Stanford Cardinal and Akron Zips making the most of professional grade wearable sports technology. - January 19, 2016 - VX Sport

Keene Building Products Gets Website Makeover Keene Building Products launches a new responsive website this week. - September 01, 2015 - Keene Building Products

Lauren Manufacturing Expands Door Seal Offerings The extended reach door seal can be used on all pertinent sides of the door, eliminating assembly time and labor costs associated with the typical two seal assemblies used in door manufacturing. The highly engineered seal has been traditionally designed to round corners to be installed continuously, which further eliminates associated costs as well as creates a tight seal around the perimeter, decreasing the risk of water and air infiltration. - August 21, 2015 - Lauren Manufacturing

Burn Blue Sky Announces New Singer and Summer Tour Dates Akron rock band Burn Blue Sky, announce new singer, a new website and summer tour dates in Ohio and Maryland. - May 10, 2015 - Burn Blue Sky

Veteran-Friendly Business Launches Revolutionary New Bed Bug Product Along with launching this innovative yet safe product, founder Rick Mladek is committed to hiring disabled Veterans also known as Wounded Warriors. Thermal Safe, Inc. recently announced the launch of their innovative new bed bug product, designed to safely and effectively prevent an infestation of bed... - April 24, 2015 - Thermal Safe, Inc.

SGS Tool Company Expands Series 43 S-Carb Product Line SGS Tool Company expands Series 43 S-Carb product line with new Advanced Performance Roughers (APR) and Finishers (APF) for high performance Aluminum applications. - April 02, 2015 - SGS Tool Company

SGS Tool Company Expands Series 20 CCR Product Line SGS Tool Company will officially expand its Series 20 CCR offering to include left hand cut tools for CRFP materials. - April 02, 2015 - SGS Tool Company

Inventor of Twice-Patented and Two-Time INPEX® Gold Medal Winning Product, the Ultimate Bucket Caddy™, Launches Crowd Funding Campaign Inventor James Bonner has launched a crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com for The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™. Twice patented and winner of two Gold Medals at the Invention and New Product Exposition (INPEX ®), The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ reduces the hassle of constantly bending, lifting and carrying heavy five gallon buckets. You simply roll The Ultimate Bucket Caddy™ into place, remove the seat, elevate the adjustable platform to a comfortable working height and get to work. - March 25, 2015 - Ultimate Quest LLC

Security Warning: Antivirus Firm Thirtyseven4 Alerts Ransomware Infections Increasing Ransomware detection up over 40% in January 2015; Thirtyseven4 Cryptobit decryption tool approaches 250,000 downloads - February 24, 2015 - Thirtyseven4, LLC

Sentio Healthcare Properties Announces the $18.90 Million Acquisition of The Gables of Hudson in Ohio Sentio Healthcare Properties, Inc., (“Sentio” or the “REIT”), a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related real estate, announced today the $18.90 million purchase of The Gables of Hudson, a 112-unit assisted living and memory care community in Hudson, Ohio. The... - January 16, 2015 - Sentio Healthcare Properties

New Theatrical Work to Honor Wounded Warriors Ohio Dance Theatre Creates Multi-Media Ballet for Families of Veterans with PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury Ohio Dance Theatre premieres new work entitled Blood Stripe in April 2015 as part of Cleveland Public Theatre’s DanceWorks’ 15 series. The dance in 4 scenes is inspired by and created to tell the story of an OIF/OEF Marine and his family, and is a memorial to those who came before and are still to follow. The name of the piece comes from Marine jargon that references the red band on dress uniform trousers worn by officers and NCO’s symbolizing blood shed by marines in war. - November 18, 2014 - Ohio Dance Theatre

An Inside Look at BLU Jazz+, Akron’s New Live Jazz Venue & Historic Photography Gallery BLU Jazz+, a stunning new live music venue & photography gallery opens its doors on October 24th in downtown Akron, Ohio. - October 15, 2014 - BLU Jazz+

Slate Rock Safety Certified as a Women-Owned Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council Slate Rock Safety, LLC, an ecommerce retailer and distributor of safety apparel specializing in flame resistant (FR) clothing, received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). - August 26, 2014 - Slate Rock Safety

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Ashok Dutt as a Professional of the Year Dr. Ashok Dutt, of Hudson, Ohio, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry as a Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of Geography and City Planning. - July 16, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who