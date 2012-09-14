PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Passport To Your National Parks® 2020 Regional Stamp Set Now Available Eastern National today announced the release of the highly anticipated 2020 Passport To Your National Parks® Regional Stamp Set. Since 1986, fans of the Passport To Your National Parks program have been collecting these colorful, commemorative stamp sets to decorate their beloved Passport books. - December 17, 2019 - Eastern National

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

Maria’s Place Receives the Dementia Society of America’s Prestigious Dementia SMART® Award for Their Heartfelt & Useful Innovation Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec

6AM Run Aims to Close 2019 Strong Come meet 6AM Run CEO and Founder Hami. Say hello to Rob who creates the content, and lastly meet new VP of Business Development Tim. The 6AM Run team will make its 1st ever stop at the Marine Corps Marathon Expo in DC on 10/25-10/26, Booth #113. Next up on 10/31-11/2 is the TCS NYC Marathon Expo, Booth #415. 6AM Run closes Marathon season on November 22 and 23 at the Philadelphia Marathon Expo, booth #200. - October 21, 2019 - 6AM Run LLC

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

ZTV Features Exclusive Interview with the Reality Behind The Illusion, Shondale Wilhite ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Marla F. Tonseth Honored as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marla F. Tonseth of Warrington, Pennsylvania has been honored as a VIP Member for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare field. About Marla F. Tonseth Marla Tonseth is a Rehab Performance Improvement Specialist... - October 08, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

Audubon Family Dentistry and Dr. James Wiener, DDS Share Their Secrets of Success in Dentistry Today Dr. James Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry deliver high quality dentistry with high end personalized service and state of the art care. - September 19, 2019 - Primadent

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

Almost $3.8 Million Award in Foot Injury Lawsuit - Kane & Silverman A foot injury lawsuit in Harrisburg, PA results in an almost $3.8 million award for the plaintiff. A Lancaster County man was awarded almost $3.8 million after a construction jobsite injury permanently damaged his foot. The injured man was represented by Howard G. Silverman of Kane & Silverman. - August 26, 2019 - Kane & Silverman

Jane Seymour to Appear at Ocean Galleries Over Labor Day Weekend - New Collection of Art is One of the Largest Curated to Date for the Multi-Talented Actress and Artist Over Labor Day weekend, Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue) is thrilled to celebrate one of the many artistic sides of Jane Seymour when she brings her “California Colorist” art exhibit to Stone Harbor, NJ. In addition to viewing and purchasing art from the collection, guests will have an opportunity to meet Ms. Seymour at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, and from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 1. - August 19, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to a Young Boy in Philadelphia, PA Travis, an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia, PA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Travis’ service dog, Heddy will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Travis’ parents are looking forward to having... - August 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Amy Coddington Named Account Manager at RT Specialty Amy Coddington has been named an account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s senior management with ongoing new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment support. “Amy... - July 31, 2019 - RT New Day

Stunning New Artwork by Josef Kote on Display at Ocean Galleries; August 9-11 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 31, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Thrombolex, Inc. Announces First Patient Enrolled in Early Feasibility & Safety Study Using the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for Pulmonary Embolism Thrombolex, Inc. today announced the enrollment of the first patient in their Early Feasibility and Safety Study, investigating the Bashir™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). The device was designed to quickly and safely dissolve thrombus and restore... - July 29, 2019 - Thrombolex, Inc.

Ocean Galleries Welcomes Jane Seymour to Stone Harbor Over Labor Day Weekend; Award Winning Actress, Designer, Artist Showcases Her Latest Watercolors & Oil Paintings Ocean Galleries welcomes back award-winning actress, designer, and artist, Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with a new collection of her gorgeous artwork. A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Ms. Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens on Friday, August 30. Ms. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions from 7-10 PM on Fri., Aug. 30 and Sat., Aug. 31, and 1-4 PM on Sun., Sept. 1. - July 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Josef Kote Brings New Collection of Extraordinary Art to Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ August 9-11, 2019 Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his “Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote’s trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition. - July 23, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Allentown, PA Allentown, PA boy receives a very special delivery of his own service dog from SDWR. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Dr. Mary J. Gallant Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of education and research. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - July 19, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for assisting the company’s sales and new business initiatives with ongoing account management, claims and policy... - July 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Shumsky Named to Promo Marketing’s Top Distributors List for Nine Years in a Row Boost Engagement LLC, dba Shumsky, is honored to once again be named a Top Distributor by Promo Marketing. After first being recognized in 2010, Shumsky has regularly made an appearance on the list each year since and is currently ranked in the top 50 distributors in the United States. For more than... - July 18, 2019 - Shumsky

Procurated Announces First Hires Peer review platform hires multi-sided marketplace executives in product, marketing and operations roles. - July 15, 2019 - Procurated

Bobbie L. Belle Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Top Executive by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Bobbie L. Belle of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of entertainment. About Bobbie L. Belle Bobbie Belle has... - July 12, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Morris Allen Son of the 215 Debuts Veterans Day to Rave Reviews Morris Allen is ready to take his Philly swag international with the release of his latest E.P. Veteran's Day. The streets are calling him the Dave East of Philly, and Morris just wants to be known as " The Son of the 215." - July 12, 2019 - Morris Allen

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Mainstage Center for the Arts Announces the List of Upcoming Events Summer of Dance Camps, Theater Auditions, Stage Auditions Already Underway - July 09, 2019 - Mainstage Center for the Arts

Innovative Art of Stephen Harlan Marks First Show of Its Kind at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor, NJ This summer, Ocean Galleries hosts their first digital art exhibit by groundbreaking artist Stephen Harlan, whose gorgeous art is captivating. The “Stephen Harlan – Water’s Edge” exhibit is at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21, 2019. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Stephen Harlan at receptions taking place 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - July 09, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Dementia Society of America Begins Accepting Five Cryptocurrencies Dementia Society of America is proud to announce a new blockchain partnership with The Giving Block, and is now accepting donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and USD Coin (USDC). - July 04, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

CarShopper.com Emerges as the Leading One-Stop Shop for Buying and Selling Used Cars in Pennsylvania Buying and selling used cars at reasonable prices is now a reality in Pennsylvania courtesy of CarShopper.com. - July 04, 2019 - CarShopper.com

Runwell Solutions Celebrates Becoming an ALA - Independence Chapter Diamond Business Partner Respected Legal IT Services company giving back to the industry that supported their growth over 25 years. - July 03, 2019 - Runwell Solutions

Abe Mann of Progress Capital Secures $22.3 Million to Refinance Retail Shopping Center in Sicklerville, NJ Progress Capital, a commercial mortgage advisory firm, closed a $22,300,000 loan from Valley National Bank to refinance The Shoppes at Cross Keys, a 176,000 square foot retail shopping center located in Sicklerville, NJ. Abe Mann of Progress Capital secured financing options that were tailored to the... - June 30, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Procurement Transformation Delivers More Than Savings for Logistics Provider Source One specialty logistics engagement earns a spot on Supply and Demand Chain Executive’s Top 100 Projects list. - June 26, 2019 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Groundbreaking Digital Artist, Stephen Harlan, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries with "Water’s Edge" Collection of Art Ocean Galleries welcomes groundbreaking artist, Stephen Harlan, July 19 to 21, 2019, with his captivating digital artwork exhibit. Harlan is best known for his bright and bold artwork that powerfully draws the viewer into a breathtaking scene, most often, along the coastal waters. Each piece is “visioned” and shaped in his mind, then meticulously rendered to create a magical mood. Meet Harlan 7:00 to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - June 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings Michael A. Lea on Board as General Manager to Expand Its Focus on Process Manufacturing in North America ICCG brings on Michael A. Lea as General Manager. He brings a toolkit and diversity in process manufacturing solutions such as ERP, Supply Chain-Advanced Scheduling, Advanced Planning, Demand Planning-Forecasting-CPFR, Warehouse Management, and Inventory Control, QA-QC, particularly for the Process Manufacturing world and within that Food & Beverages and Life Sciences and Chemicals micro-verticals. - June 20, 2019 - ICCG

Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) Brings John Greenaway on Board as Chief Revenue Officer Building Its Europe, Middle East, and Africa Team ICCG names John Greenaway as Chief Revenue Officer and will leverage his ability to sell across many verticals – Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing to both the "C" suite and senior management levels. - June 19, 2019 - ICCG