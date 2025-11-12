Pennsylvania: Reading News
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Housing Authority of the County of Chester Hosts Property Redevelopment Event to Engage Residents and Community Leaders
The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC), led by CEO Paul Diggs, hosted a property redevelopment event on Aug. 12 with CVR Associates, engaging 100+ residents and officials across four sites. The meetings shared project updates, timelines, and Q&A. HACC seeks landlord partners for 6-month leases during renovations to support displaced residents. - September 11, 2025 - Housing Authority of Chester County
Honor and Courage 5K & Salute To Heroes Car Show and Concert
This is an event to raise funds for the Honor and Courage Foundation to help eradicate Veteran and First Responder suicide. - August 31, 2025 - Honor and Courage Foundation
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Author Kristen N. Moran’s New Book, "In Her Head," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Take Control of Her Life Despite the Darkness Within Controlling Her Every Move
Recent release “In Her Head” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristen N. Moran is a powerful and compelling novel that centers around Kyla Robinson, a young woman who struggles with her own inner darkness, leading her down a dangerous path that she must find a way to pull herself back from or else succumb to the inner darkness. - August 11, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Jerry Steele’s New Book, "Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Billy Goat Who Gains the Ability to Read Words Like a Human
Fulton Books author Jerry Steele, who resides in Pennsylvania with his wife, Janet, has completed his most recent book, “Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words”: a charming story of a billy goat who, after getting struck by lightning during a big storm, gains the ability to read words and... - July 07, 2025 - Fulton Books
New Date: Waitlist Opens for Housing Programs in Chester County for First Time in Twelve Years
For the first time in 12 years, the Housing Authority of Chester County will reopen waitlists for Public Housing and Housing Choice Vouchers on May 15, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eligible residents can apply online at www.haccnet.org for access to affordable housing options. Early preparation is encouraged; submission does not guarantee housing but secures a spot in the applicant pool. - May 13, 2025 - Housing Authority of Chester County
James C. Jenkins’s New Book, "Helping Humanity Grow: Using Science and Mathematics to Explain Electromagnetism in an Expanding Universe," is Released
Fulton Books author James C. Jenkins has completed his most recent book, “Helping Humanity Grow: Using Science and Mathematics to Explain Electromagnetism in an Expanding Universe”: an educational guide to understanding the scientific laws that govern the universe. In “Helping... - April 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
Carmen Cook’s Newly Released "Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning" is a Delightful Children’s Tale of Unlikely Friendship and Adventure
“Tails of Pigeon and Squirrel: The Beginning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carmen Cook is a heartwarming story that teaches young readers about kindness, individuality, and the joy of forming unexpected friendships. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Karen Hallisey’s New Book, "A Fish Story," Follows a Young Boy Who Recounts His First Fishing Trip with His Father to Others, Adding Exaggeration to Each Retelling
Recent release “A Fish Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Karen Hallisey is a charming story that centers around a young boy who sets out on his first fishing trip with his father, where they spend time bonding and catching fish together. As the boy tells his friends all about the trip, he begins to exaggerate about how many fish they caught and their size. - March 21, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
John Walker’s Newly Released "Final Word of the Lord" is a Compelling Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and the End Times
“Final Word of the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Walker is a thought-provoking examination of prophetic scripture, offering a detailed look at the unfolding events leading to Christ’s return and the fate of believers in the last days. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nancee J Soisson’s Newly Released “A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light” is a Gripping and Deeply Personal Account of Healing, Faith, and Redemption
“A Long Journey Backward: From Darkness to Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancee J Soisson is a powerful continuation of a survivor’s journey, exploring the depths of trauma, the resilience of the human spirit, and the healing power of faith. - February 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rhonda Ward’s New Book, "In the Nick of Time," is a Beautiful Novel That Follows One Woman’s Transformative Experience in Finding Love After Loss Once More
Fulton Books author Rhonda Ward, a loving mother of two who has always had a passion for creating art, has completed her most recent book, “In the Nick of Time”: a poignant and heartfelt tale that centers around one woman’s journey with love, and the important lessons on life and... - January 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson’s Newly Released "Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11" is a Raw and Transformative Journey of Redemption
“Scorned Testimony, Healed Gift: Revelation 12:11” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebekah (Ramiyah) Jackson offers a gripping personal testimony of overcoming rejection, trauma, and self-destruction through faith in Jesus Christ. Jackson’s story highlights themes of spiritual healing, transformation, and deliverance. - January 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Do Something-Philadelphia: "It's Time to Vote, Now!"
Importance of Generating Historically High Levels of Voter Turnout, especially in Philadelphia's and Pennsylvania's Black and Brown Communities, to Ensure a Victory for the Harris/Walz Ticket, and to Secure Voter Rights and Economic Opportunity - November 05, 2024 - Dishing with Patricia
ERISA 50th Anniversary Gala
Local Philadelphia Gala to celebrate 50 years of ERISA: the landmark legislation protecting worker's retirement saving plans. - September 19, 2024 - Greater Philadelphia ASPPA Benefits Council
PHFA Awards $450,000 to the Housing Authority of Chester County for Housing Opportunity Program
The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded $450,000 by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). This generous funding will support the Housing Opportunity Program, formerly the Housing Locator Program, which aims to enhance housing... - August 21, 2024 - Housing Authority of Chester County
Andrea Whyne Martz’s Newly Released "The Caterpillar and the Butterfly" is a Heartfelt Story of Faith and Transformation
“The Caterpillar and the Butterfly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea Whyne Martz is a touching and insightful children’s book that addresses themes of loss, faith, and the transition of life in a way that is accessible and comforting for young readers. - July 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Revolutionizing Construction Technology with Robotic Imaging (Now Available on IOS and Android)
Robotic Imaging's application is changing the way architects, engineers, construction teams, owners and developers exchange data. Integrating with existing technology is their focus and how these growing trends continue to grow in unison with the 3D data economy. - May 10, 2024 - Robotic Imaging
Elaina Lee Richter’s Newly Released "Who Am I?" is a Profound Exploration of Spiritual Awakening and Self-Discovery
“Who Am I?: A Woman’s Journey of Transformation from a Child of the Flesh to a Child of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaina Lee Richter delves into the depths of spiritual transformation and the quest for identity. Through the author's personal journey, readers embark on a transformative exploration of faith, redemption, and self-realization. - May 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Author Tena K. Hunt’s New Book, "Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God," is an Exciting Book That Reminds Young Ones How the Power of God Can Help with Any Situation
Recent release “Digby’s Discoveries: The Armor of God” from Covenant Books author Tena K. Hunt follows a typical eight-year-old boy, Digby, as he faces new challenges around every turn during a week at camp. Fortunately, Digby discovers the Armor of God, which helps him face anything that comes his way. - January 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Lauren Bischoff’s Newly Released "The Knowledge Crystals" is a Magical Adventure Through a Unique Land of Riddles and Unexpected Foes
“The Knowledge Crystals” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauren Bischoff is a creative tale of action and adventure as two cats find themselves swept up in a battle of good versus evil to save a forgetful princesses beloved kingdom. - January 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Lifting Capacities for the Workmate™ Electric Hoist and Manual Trolleys by Spanco®
The Workmate Electric Hoist launched in April 2023, and is now expanding its product line to include 3, 4 and 5-ton capacity hoists, along with the addition of manual trolleys for all models. Designed with the customers’ needs prioritized, the Workmate is constructed with a modular design, higher capacity, lighter weight, and flexibility in mind. - August 06, 2023 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
TCSL Tournament at Horsham Expands to Youth Cricket in Its Sixth Edition
The event at Lukens Park each year has been known for a highly competitive amateur adult cricket tournament. Teams look forward to participation in the event and we see great spirit and competitiveness each year. This year, the tournament and its expansion to youth has been made possible by a generous contribution by Radhika Ramamurthi and the naming of the trophy as the K.V. Easwaran Memorial Trophy. - July 31, 2023 - Tri County Premium Sports
Brentwood Expands Manufacturing Capacity in Tijuana, Mexico
Brentwood Industries, Inc. is expanding its manufacturing operation in Tijuana, Mexico. The expansion comes five years after the launch of the first operation and adds an additional 100,000 square feet of production space. - June 06, 2023 - Brentwood Industries, Inc.
"Becky Likes Boys" by Author Diane Campbell Green Weaves a Sweetly Tender Story of Pre-Teen and Teenage Life in the Backdrop of the 1960s
Author Diane Campbell Green invites readers to step into the world of young romance in "Becky Likes Boys," a teenage girl's timeless story of love and loss in this middle-grade novelette. - February 01, 2023 - Diane Campbell Green
Author Kimberly Ann Rhoat’s New Book, "The Lake Mystery," Follows a Family's Lakeside Refuge That Slowly Devolves Into a Mystery of a Creature Living Below the Surface
Recent release “The Lake Mystery,” from Covenant Books author Kimberly Ann Rhoat, is an enthralling mystery that follows Casey, a mother, and her two daughters who escape to the family lakeside cabin for what is supposed to be a relaxing vacation. But when odd incidents begin occurring, a larger mystery unfolds that alters Casey's life forever. - January 31, 2023 - Covenant Books
Annual Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K With Cash And Prizes For Best Dressed, First Second, And Third Place Overall Winner
Kick off the Thanksgiving holiday with families from the tri-state area at the Garnet Valley Turkey Trot 5K and 1 miler at Garnet Valley High School, 552 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA, 19342 on Thursday, November 24 at 9:00 AM. This race will take place rain/snow or shine. For the 5K, $500 will... - November 22, 2022 - Healthy Kids Running Series
International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world’s leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets. - September 27, 2022 - Pennsylvania Ballet Academy
Fifth Anniversary of the TCSL Cricket Tournament at Lukens Park, Horsham
The TCSL One Day Taped Ball cricket tournament is happening at Lukens Park in Horsham, PA on September 17, 2022. This year the tournament marks its fifth anniversary of bringing together players and fans from Montgomery County, Bucks County, West Chester and Philadelphia. - July 21, 2022 - Tri County Premium Sports
Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Pennsylvania-based telecommunications company achieves certification for diversity. - July 19, 2022 - Excel Communications Worldwide, Inc.
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Four Industry Executives Join MRC Board of Directors - Three Manufacturers and One Community Partner
Four new members of the Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC) Board were officially introduced at the March 24, 2022, board meeting. The MRC Board is currently made up of a mix of 21 industry leaders, educators, and community partners. “I’m pleased to welcome the newest members of... - March 29, 2022 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Online Bar Mitzvah Prep School Launches
A New, Flexible Online Option for Boys to Prepare for their Bar Mitzvah. - January 10, 2022 - My Bar Mitzvah Prep School
Journey of My Mother’s Son Podcast Host Releases Second Book
Author and podcast host, Dan Clouser has re-released his book, The Beauty of a Diamond, Through the Eyes of a Coach with ten additional chapters. - December 08, 2021 - The Journey of My Mother's Son
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Transol Corporation and Their Subsidiaries - Spanco, Inc., Rigid Lifelines and Lug-All Corporation
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc. acquired substantially all the assets of Transol Corporation on October 29, 2021. The acquisition includes all of Transol Corporation’s subsidiaries, including Spanco, Inc., Rigid Lifelines, Inc., and Lug-All Corporation - leading American manufacturers of... - November 01, 2021 - Promise to Perform
WBAT Safety Announces Atlantic Coast Aircraft Services, Inc. as Most Recent Platform+Support Subscriber
WBAT Safety is pleased to announce Atlantic Coast Aircraft Services, Inc. (ACAS) as the most recent subscriber of the Platform+Support program. From priority transportation of clients' management teams and technicians to maintenance and logistical support, ACAS specializes in a wide variety of... - October 22, 2021 - WBAT Safety
MAREA Presents Tom Bonner, Manager of State Government Affairs at PECO Electric: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (Virtual Event)
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure: Bringing That Charging Station to a Corner Near You - August 17, 2021 - Mid Atlantic Renewable Energy Association
NEPA Inclusive Opens Berks County Office
NEP Inclusive, a leader in helping people with disabilities live inclusive lives, has opened a regional office in Reading, PA. - May 06, 2021 - NEPA Inclusive
Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches National Search for President
Lancaster Theological Seminary has launched a national search to find its 12th president to succeed the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch. Lytch retired at the end of June after nine years as president of the 195-year-old graduate school of theology. The Seminary’s Board of Trustees is looking for an... - November 06, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
MES, Inc. Acquires Intellectual Property, Designs, Patents and Trademarks for the RevolveAir, Smart Fill and RevolveAir Connect Products from 3M
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) has acquired 3M Scott Fire & Safety’s intellectual property, designs, patents and trademarks for the RevolveAir, Smart Fill and RevolveAir Connect products. The RevolveAir brand, a staple of fire departments across the United States, has a strong... - July 31, 2020 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Daryon Hotels Announces the Launch of Cathedra Online Portal
Cathedra, a comprehensive web portal, provides hotel owners, investors and managers with complete knowledge of hotel operations. - July 17, 2020 - Daryon Hotels International LLC
Neuro Diverse Living to Develop Lifelong Housing & Job Opportunities for Those with Autism and Other Neuro-Diversities
Neuro Diverse Living, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded to empower and elevate people with autism and other neuro-diversities, this week announced they are seeking out partners and corporate sponsors to establish their first sustainable personal care home community. Considering the cost of caring for... - June 15, 2020 - Neuro Diverse Living, Inc.
Lancaster Theological Seminary Appoints Dr. David Rowe to be Interim President
Lancaster Theological Seminary's Board of Trustees appoints Dr. David Rowe of Windermere, FL, to be interim president following the retirement of the Rev. Dr. Carol E. Lytch who has served nine years as the graduate school's president. - May 18, 2020 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Almost $3.8 Million Award in Foot Injury Lawsuit - Kane & Silverman
A foot injury lawsuit in Harrisburg, PA results in an almost $3.8 million award for the plaintiff. A Lancaster County man was awarded almost $3.8 million after a construction jobsite injury permanently damaged his foot. The injured man was represented by Howard G. Silverman of Kane & Silverman. - August 26, 2019 - Kane & Silverman
Runwell Solutions Celebrates Becoming an ALA - Independence Chapter Diamond Business Partner
Respected Legal IT Services company giving back to the industry that supported their growth over 25 years. - July 03, 2019 - Runwell Solutions