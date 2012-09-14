PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Almost $3.8 Million Award in Foot Injury Lawsuit - Kane & Silverman A foot injury lawsuit in Harrisburg, PA results in an almost $3.8 million award for the plaintiff. A Lancaster County man was awarded almost $3.8 million after a construction jobsite injury permanently damaged his foot. The injured man was represented by Howard G. Silverman of Kane & Silverman. - August 26, 2019 - Kane & Silverman

Runwell Solutions Celebrates Becoming an ALA - Independence Chapter Diamond Business Partner Respected Legal IT Services company giving back to the industry that supported their growth over 25 years. - July 03, 2019 - Runwell Solutions

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

Lynne Koplitz at Stitches Comedy Club April 13 Stitches Comedy Club Special Comedy Event with Lynne Koplitz. Saturday April 13. 7:30 and 9:30PM. - April 03, 2019 - Stitches Comedy Productions

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Veteran Technology Executive Opens Spaulding Decon Franchise to Serve Broader Philadelphia Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA and... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Sitters4Critters Pet Care Announces New Pet Store and Partnership with pawTree Sitters4Critters is excited to announce its partnership with pawTree, an all-natural pet nutrition pet store. They are breaking this news in excitement for better animal care products proudly made in the USA. Now, even picky eaters will love these food supplement add-ons. - November 17, 2018 - Sitters4Critters

International Burlesque Faire Comes to Philadelphia High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting

Pennsylvania Workers' Comp Law Firm, Cardamone Law, Opens Allentown, PA Office Cardamone Law, LLC, a well known Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Law Firm for injured workers, opens office in Allentown to better serve Lehigh Valley clients. - July 31, 2018 - Cardamone Law, LLC

Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency

David J. Caracausa with "The Premier Properties Group" @ Coldwell Banker Preferred Named 2018 Del Val Chapter Chairperson for the Counselors of Real Estate This year, David J. Caracausa with "The Premier Properties Group" @ Coldwell Banker Preferred was selected as Chairperson of the Del Val Chapter of the Counselors of Real Estate. Caracausa says, "It is an absolute honor and my pleasure to be selected to serve as Chairperson of the Del Val Chapter of the Counselors of Real Estate for 2018." - January 11, 2018 - Premier Properties Group @ Coldwell Banker Preferred

Writings by World Famous Blogger Lisa Bonchek Adams Now Available in Print "Persevere: A Life with Cancer," a selection of writings by Lisa Bonchek-Adams, is a book for people living with cancer and those who love and care about them. More information about the book is available at https://www.lisasbook.com/. Bonchek-Adams died from metastatic breast cancer in 2015. - December 21, 2017 - Lisa Bonchek Adams

Board Bootie to be Sold at Pennsylvania’s Leading Retail Ski and Snowboard Shops – Buckman’s Buckman's Ski and Snowboard Shops, the leading retailer of ski and snowboard equipment and accessories in Pennsylvania, makes Board Bootie available at its stores and on its website. - December 13, 2017 - Board Bootie, LLC

Christina DiArcangelo Puller Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Christina DiArcangelo Puller of Spring City, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 19 years in the fields of clinical research, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. About Christina... - September 09, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Abzyme Files Patent Application for Self-Diversifying Antibody Platform Abzyme Therapeutics LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, has filed a patent application entitled "Composition and Method for Diversifying Polypeptide Libraries," USPTO number 62/387,511. This is an important milestone for... - August 03, 2017 - Abzyme Therapeutics LLC

Tax Resolution Specialist Speaks About IRS Collection Matters Frank Haarlander of Keystone Financial Solutions, P.C., participated in the IRS’s Working Together 2017 Conference held on May 24, 2017 at the Great Valley Campus of Penn State University. The panel that Mr. Haarlander participated in addressed IRS Collection issues. Mr. Haarlander was invited... - June 16, 2017 - Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc.

Keystone Financial Solutions Explains How to Resolve IRS Tax Debt Problems Frank and Bryan Haarlander explain in easy to understand terms how the IRS collection system works, what is meant by "offer in compromise" and other tax resolution alternatives such as installment sales, abatement of penalties, and currently not collectible. If you are considering representing yourself before the IRS or are looking for a firm to represent you, this is a must read. - February 14, 2017 - Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc.

Top Workplaces Know How to Have Fun - January 28 Marks National Fun at Work Day Done right, fun at work encourages teamwork. It breaks down barriers to spur creativity, productivity, and enthusiasm. Fun also promotes a positive culture where employees are better connected to the organization. This is important because engaged workplaces attract people who want to invest themselves to stay, do great work, and recommend your organization to others. - January 26, 2016 - WorkplaceDynamics

Managed Print Services (MPS) Sales Training Seminar - October 2014 The Water Group, the leading MPS-Managed Print Services consultancy & training organization will be hosting a MPS Sales Training event (the Certified Managed Print Services Seller Sales Training & Certification Program) October 7-9 in Philadelphia, PA. - June 15, 2014 - Water Group LLC

Long Anticipated eCycle LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator in Production eCycle recently announced production of the LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator. - April 25, 2014 - eCycle, Incorporated

Jeff Chrin Now Offers Exclusive Cruise and Land Packages Through National Affiliate Jeff Chrin announced today that he has joined Cruise Planners - American Express Travel, an award-winning national cruise and travel franchise company. Affiliation means that Jeff can now offer customers exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, a choice of thousands... - October 15, 2013 - Cruise Planners - Ship and Land Vacations, Jeff Chrin

J5R Announces Virtual Advisory Service That Helps Small and Medium Businesses Compete J5R’s Virtual Advisory Service© provides principal-level expert advisors at affordable prices – virtually, eliminating travel costs and helping drive competitiveness in small and medium businesses. Their thought leadership makes the difference with each expert advisor having over 20 years of experience delivering results for Fortune 500 companies. By offering management consulting, senior level IT consulting “virtually,” nationally and globally, companies immediately realize cost savings. - August 22, 2013 - J5R Business Services, LLC

Marseli’s Pipeline Insight Application Named a SmartSellingTools Top 40 Sales Tool of 2013 As the need for predictive, behavior-based marketing and sales performance insight grows, so does next-generation data mining software company. - August 08, 2013 - Marseli

TRIOSE Inc. Awarded a Third Party Freight Management Agreement with the Premier Healthcare Alliance TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc

Hickory Brass to Feature the Music of Composer John Williams in Paoli on "International Star Wars Day" Hickory Brass performs a concert of classical, popular and jazz favorites at a free concert at Paoli Presbyterian Chruch on Saturday May 4th 2013 at 7:30pm. Selections include a tribute to composer John Williams in honor of International Star Wars Day. - April 17, 2013 - Jump City Music Inc

RMK Solar and BOSCH Solar Energy Announce Strategic Partnership RMK Solar and Bosch Solar Energy today announce the completion of a business partnership which combines the core capabilities of both companies. This partnership is a perfect blend of RMK Solar’s system engineering, design and installation experience with Bosch Solar’s latest solar cell technology, high-efficiency solar PV panels, bundled solar solutions and broad range of financial services for medium-to-large scale solar projects. - March 09, 2013 - RMK Solar

"Primordia," a New Horror Thriller Published by Barren Hill Publishing, Hits Amazon T. A. Bradley, author of the two volume horror thriller, "Relic of the Damned," releases "Primordia," his latest tale into terror in both paperback and ebook formats. Scientific ambition, a mutated virus and a case of mistaken identity plunge a family and their community into the depths of a horror that no one could have imagined. When Ross Clayton is mistakenly murdered for his double, an experimental pacemaker, fueled by a mutant virus, brings him back in a terrifying state. - November 30, 2012 - Barren Hill Publishing

UTRS Announces Acquisition of RKR Hess Associates Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the acquisition of RKR Hess Associates (RKR), a civil and environmental engineering firm located in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. UTRS Chief Operating Officer and... - October 03, 2012 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

Larkin Veterinary Center Announces Launch of Wellness Plans That Offer Up to 60% Off Services Berks County, PA first veterinary hospital to offer clients wellness plans that are deeply discounted up to 60% off of regular wellness services. Pet owners can also spread the cost out over 12 months. - August 01, 2012 - Larkin Veterinary Center

Fusion®, Whitford’s Sol-Gel Nonstick Coating, Now Improved in Three Important Ways Whitford launched Fusion in 2011. Fusion is a coating system based on sol-gel technology, a hybrid of organic and inorganic chemistry common to ceramic engineering. Fusion has important advantages over other sol-gel so-called ceramic nonsticks, such as a simpler, more user-friendly chemistry that simplifies... - February 22, 2012 - Whitford Corporation

GoodSemester Brings Education Into the 21st Century with Launch of Cloud-Based Open Learning Platform GoodSemester is proud to advance education through the launch of its revolutionary online platform for learning. GoodSemester (https://www.goodsemester.com) is urging users to share course content to facilitate collaboration and the acceleration of learning through access to an open repository of information... - February 06, 2012 - GoodSemester

Esbenshade’s is Partnering with "The Africa Transformation Initiative" A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center

Clinicial Trial Success Brings Researchers Closer to a Cure for Blindness Gene Therapy Restored Sight to Patients with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis. - November 14, 2011 - Macula Vision Research Foundation

Author, Tab Edwards, Releases His Long-Awaited New Book: "Lessons of the Navel Orange" Tab Edwards, author of "Coffee is for Closers, ONLY!" has released his long-awaited follow-up entitled, "Lessons of the Navel Orange" (Oxford Hill Press). The book -- which focuses on those key sales routines that should be at the root of every salesperson's selling motion -- is delivered in a conversational tone that almost gives the reader a sense of participating in one of Tab's "Lessons of the Navel Orange" seminars. - October 04, 2011 - The Oxford Hill Press

Rinox Products Replace Faulty Wall; Give Homeowners a Sigh of Relief Homeowners were growing concerned with the failing timber wall originally installed to retain earth and support the back end of the home’s driveway. Rinox products provided a permanent and attractive solution, creating happy homeowners. - August 10, 2011 - Rinox

Rinox Products Allow Homeowners to Extend Living Space to the Outdoors Rinox Products allow a homeowner to match their new backyard patio to the look of their existing home, while also extending their living space to the outdoors. - July 29, 2011 - Rinox

Rinox Products Enhance Bay Front Property; Keep Bare Feet Cool in Summer Sun With the recent construction of a bay front property, the use of Rinox Products helped to create the back yard of the homeowners’ dreams. The pavers selected for the project were not only aesthetically pleasing, but served a functional use in keeping cool on bare feet in the hot, North Carolina... - April 13, 2011 - Rinox

Backyard Drainage Issues Prevented with Recent Installation of Rinox Products Rinox Products and McCusker Landscaping recently completed a project for homeowners in West Chester, PA, which solved water and drainage issues, as well as gave them the backyard they’ve always dreamed of. As with every hardscaping project, drainage is a key component that must be factored into... - March 17, 2011 - Rinox

Rinox Products Help to Transform a Standard Waterfront Property Into the Beach Home of the Owners’ Dreams The use of Rinox Products transformed a standard, run-of-the-mill waterfront property into the beachfront “get-away” home the owners have always dreamed of. - February 23, 2011 - Rinox

Philadelphia Restaurant Design Company Mise Design Group, LLC Acquires Design Contract for New Hilton Hotel in Uganda Leading local commercial kitchen design company set to design world-class dining facilities a world away. - February 22, 2011 - Mise Design Group

Recent Installation of Rinox Products Solves Homeowners’ Backyard Noise and Flooding Issues Homeowners in New York were prepared to sell their home due to water and noise issues in the backyard. Installation of Rinox products solved the problem while transforming it into the yard they've always wanted. - February 22, 2011 - Rinox

A New Product That Promotes Safe Driving People of all ages make the mistake of taking their eyes off the road. In that split second a life or lives can be lost. There is a new product on the market that helps people remind themselves to stay focused while driving. - February 11, 2011 - Hope Paige Designs

New Golf Instruction Show There's a new golf instruction show coming to the web. Interact and learn more about your game, Live. - February 03, 2011 - Par Breakers Golf Academy Live

Recent Installation of Rinox Products Helps to Solve Homeowners’ Backyard Flooding Dilemma The recent construction of their new home was everything the homeowner's wanted, except for the flooding and water issues in the backyard. The design of a landscape contractor with the installation of Rinox Products has solved the water dilemma as well as created the beautiful and functional backyard living space that they desired. - December 09, 2010 - Rinox

Hoffman Asset Management Launches Managed Futures Program to Overcome the "Small Account Conundrum" Award winning Commodity Trading Advisor Dean Hoffman, through his firm Hoffman Asset Management, is launching a managed futures product for smaller investors. “This is an underserved market, as most individually managed trend following programs have minimums of $1,000,000 or more,” says Hoffman. - September 12, 2010 - Hoffman Asset Management

Partners Toyota of Scranton and Kyle Busch Motorsport Sponsor #18 Tundra in the Camping World Truck Series, Pocono Mountains 125 Toyota of Scranton would like to invite the North East Pennsylvania community to attend an In-Field Experience taking place from Thursday July 29th, through Saturday July 31. Open to fans of all ages, this massive three-day event will feature a meet and greet with NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch on Thursday July 29th at 6pm, NASCAR race simulators, NASCAR vehicle displays including the #18 Snickers Toyota Camry and the #18 Interstate Toyota Tundra, food, entertainment and more. - July 20, 2010 - Toyota of Scranton

Soul Centered Health is Battling Obesity with Hypnotic Gastric Bypass Clients undergo Hypnosis to simulate an actual Surgical gastric bypass and experience dramatic weight loss without pain or complication risk. - July 16, 2010 - Soul Centered Health

Lutheran Settlement House - Women of Courage: Women of Inspiration! May 20, Hyatt Regency at Penn's Landing, 5:30 Reception, 6:30 Dinner Lutheran Settlement House - Women of Courage: Women of Inspiration! recognizes nine outstanding women, one woman who has distinguished herself by overall commitment to the wellbeing of Philadelphians and two women in each of the four areas of LSH’s work: bilingual domestic violence; community education and employment training; senior services, and homeless services - one woman who has been an advocate in the area and one who has received services, overcome challenges, and given back. - May 15, 2010 - Lutheran Settlement House