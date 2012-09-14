|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
A foot injury lawsuit in Harrisburg, PA results in an almost $3.8 million award for the plaintiff. A Lancaster County man was awarded almost $3.8 million after a construction jobsite injury permanently damaged his foot. The injured man was represented by Howard G. Silverman of Kane & Silverman. - August 26, 2019 - Kane & Silverman
Respected Legal IT Services company giving back to the industry that supported their growth over 25 years. - July 03, 2019 - Runwell Solutions
Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia
Stitches Comedy Club Special Comedy Event with Lynne Koplitz.
Saturday April 13. 7:30 and 9:30PM. - April 03, 2019 - Stitches Comedy Productions
Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership.
The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA and... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Sitters4Critters is excited to announce its partnership with pawTree, an all-natural pet nutrition pet store. They are breaking this news in excitement for better animal care products proudly made in the USA. Now, even picky eaters will love these food supplement add-ons. - November 17, 2018 - Sitters4Critters
High glamour and even higher stakes on display as 12 professional burlesque artists take the stage to vie for top prize at the International Burlesque Faire. - September 18, 2018 - HoM Consulting
Cardamone Law, LLC, a well known Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Law Firm for injured workers, opens office in Allentown to better serve Lehigh Valley clients. - July 31, 2018 - Cardamone Law, LLC
In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency
This year, David J. Caracausa with "The Premier Properties Group" @ Coldwell Banker Preferred was selected as Chairperson of the Del Val Chapter of the Counselors of Real Estate. Caracausa says, "It is an absolute honor and my pleasure to be selected to serve as Chairperson of the Del Val Chapter of the Counselors of Real Estate for 2018." - January 11, 2018 - Premier Properties Group @ Coldwell Banker Preferred
"Persevere: A Life with Cancer," a selection of writings by Lisa Bonchek-Adams, is a book for people living with cancer and those who love and care about them. More information about the book is available at https://www.lisasbook.com/.
Bonchek-Adams died from metastatic breast cancer in 2015. - December 21, 2017 - Lisa Bonchek Adams
Buckman's Ski and Snowboard Shops, the leading retailer of ski and snowboard equipment and accessories in Pennsylvania, makes Board Bootie available at its stores and on its website. - December 13, 2017 - Board Bootie, LLC
Christina DiArcangelo Puller of Spring City, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 19 years in the fields of clinical research, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.
About Christina... - September 09, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Abzyme Therapeutics LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, has filed a patent application entitled "Composition and Method for Diversifying Polypeptide Libraries," USPTO number 62/387,511. This is an important milestone for... - August 03, 2017 - Abzyme Therapeutics LLC
Frank Haarlander of Keystone Financial Solutions, P.C., participated in the IRS’s Working Together 2017 Conference held on May 24, 2017 at the Great Valley Campus of Penn State University. The panel that Mr. Haarlander participated in addressed IRS Collection issues. Mr. Haarlander was invited... - June 16, 2017 - Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc.
Frank and Bryan Haarlander explain in easy to understand terms how the IRS collection system works, what is meant by "offer in compromise" and other tax resolution alternatives such as installment sales, abatement of penalties, and currently not collectible. If you are considering representing yourself before the IRS or are looking for a firm to represent you, this is a must read. - February 14, 2017 - Keystone Financial Solutions, Inc.
Done right, fun at work encourages teamwork. It breaks down barriers to spur creativity, productivity, and enthusiasm. Fun also promotes a positive culture where employees are better connected to the organization. This is important because engaged workplaces attract people who want to invest themselves to stay, do great work, and recommend your organization to others. - January 26, 2016 - WorkplaceDynamics
The Water Group, the leading MPS-Managed Print Services consultancy & training organization will be hosting a MPS Sales Training event (the Certified Managed Print Services Seller Sales Training & Certification Program) October 7-9 in Philadelphia, PA. - June 15, 2014 - Water Group LLC
eCycle recently announced production of the LM5 Brushless Motor/Generator. - April 25, 2014 - eCycle, Incorporated
Jeff Chrin announced today that he has joined Cruise Planners - American Express Travel, an award-winning national cruise and travel franchise company. Affiliation means that Jeff can now offer customers exclusive pricing on a wide range of cruise and destination wedding packages, a choice of thousands... - October 15, 2013 - Cruise Planners - Ship and Land Vacations, Jeff Chrin
J5R’s Virtual Advisory Service© provides principal-level expert advisors at affordable prices – virtually, eliminating travel costs and helping drive competitiveness in small and medium businesses. Their thought leadership makes the difference with each expert advisor having over 20 years of experience delivering results for Fortune 500 companies. By offering management consulting, senior level IT consulting “virtually,” nationally and globally, companies immediately realize cost savings. - August 22, 2013 - J5R Business Services, LLC
As the need for predictive, behavior-based marketing and sales performance insight grows, so does next-generation data mining software company. - August 08, 2013 - Marseli
TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc
Hickory Brass performs a concert of classical, popular and jazz favorites at a free concert at Paoli Presbyterian Chruch on Saturday May 4th 2013 at 7:30pm. Selections include a tribute to composer John Williams in honor of International Star Wars Day. - April 17, 2013 - Jump City Music Inc
RMK Solar and Bosch Solar Energy today announce the completion of a business partnership which combines the core capabilities of both companies. This partnership is a perfect blend of RMK Solar’s system engineering, design and installation experience with Bosch Solar’s latest solar cell technology, high-efficiency solar PV panels, bundled solar solutions and broad range of financial services for medium-to-large scale solar projects. - March 09, 2013 - RMK Solar
T. A. Bradley, author of the two volume horror thriller, "Relic of the Damned," releases "Primordia," his latest tale into terror in both paperback and ebook formats. Scientific ambition, a mutated virus and a case of mistaken identity plunge a family and their community into the depths of a horror that no one could have imagined. When Ross Clayton is mistakenly murdered for his double, an experimental pacemaker, fueled by a mutant virus, brings him back in a terrifying state. - November 30, 2012 - Barren Hill Publishing
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the acquisition of RKR Hess Associates (RKR), a civil and environmental engineering firm located in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. UTRS Chief Operating Officer and... - October 03, 2012 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.
Berks County, PA first veterinary hospital to offer clients wellness plans that are deeply discounted up to 60% off of regular wellness services. Pet owners can also spread the cost out over 12 months. - August 01, 2012 - Larkin Veterinary Center
Whitford launched Fusion in 2011. Fusion is a coating system based on sol-gel technology, a hybrid of organic and inorganic chemistry common to ceramic engineering.
Fusion has important advantages over other sol-gel so-called ceramic nonsticks, such as a simpler, more user-friendly chemistry that simplifies... - February 22, 2012 - Whitford Corporation
GoodSemester is proud to advance education through the launch of its revolutionary online platform for learning. GoodSemester (https://www.goodsemester.com) is urging users to share course content to facilitate collaboration and the acceleration of learning through access to an open repository of information... - February 06, 2012 - GoodSemester
A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center
Gene Therapy Restored Sight to Patients with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis. - November 14, 2011 - Macula Vision Research Foundation
Tab Edwards, author of "Coffee is for Closers, ONLY!" has released his long-awaited follow-up entitled, "Lessons of the Navel Orange" (Oxford Hill Press). The book -- which focuses on those key sales routines that should be at the root of every salesperson's selling motion -- is delivered in a conversational tone that almost gives the reader a sense of participating in one of Tab's "Lessons of the Navel Orange" seminars. - October 04, 2011 - The Oxford Hill Press
Homeowners were growing concerned with the failing timber wall originally installed to retain earth and support the back end of the home’s driveway. Rinox products provided a permanent and attractive solution, creating happy homeowners. - August 10, 2011 - Rinox
Rinox Products allow a homeowner to match their new backyard patio to the look of their existing home, while also extending their living space to the outdoors. - July 29, 2011 - Rinox
With the recent construction of a bay front property, the use of Rinox Products helped to create the back yard of the homeowners’ dreams. The pavers selected for the project were not only aesthetically pleasing, but served a functional use in keeping cool on bare feet in the hot, North Carolina... - April 13, 2011 - Rinox
Rinox Products and McCusker Landscaping recently completed a project for homeowners in West Chester, PA, which solved water and drainage issues, as well as gave them the backyard they’ve always dreamed of.
As with every hardscaping project, drainage is a key component that must be factored into... - March 17, 2011 - Rinox
The use of Rinox Products transformed a standard, run-of-the-mill waterfront property into the beachfront “get-away” home the owners have always dreamed of. - February 23, 2011 - Rinox
Leading local commercial kitchen design company set to design world-class dining facilities a world away. - February 22, 2011 - Mise Design Group
Homeowners in New York were prepared to sell their home due to water and noise issues in the backyard. Installation of Rinox products solved the problem while transforming it into the yard they've always wanted. - February 22, 2011 - Rinox
People of all ages make the mistake of taking their eyes off the road. In that split second a life or lives can be lost. There is a new product on the market that helps people remind themselves to stay focused while driving. - February 11, 2011 - Hope Paige Designs
There's a new golf instruction show coming to the web. Interact and learn more about your game, Live. - February 03, 2011 - Par Breakers Golf Academy Live
The recent construction of their new home was everything the homeowner's wanted, except for the flooding and water issues in the backyard. The design of a landscape contractor with the installation of Rinox Products has solved the water dilemma as well as created the beautiful and functional backyard living space that they desired. - December 09, 2010 - Rinox
Award winning Commodity Trading Advisor Dean Hoffman, through his firm Hoffman Asset Management, is launching a managed futures product for smaller investors. “This is an underserved market, as most individually managed trend following programs have minimums of $1,000,000 or more,” says Hoffman. - September 12, 2010 - Hoffman Asset Management
Toyota of Scranton would like to invite the North East Pennsylvania community to attend an In-Field Experience taking place from Thursday July 29th, through Saturday July 31. Open to fans of all ages, this massive three-day event will feature a meet and greet with NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch on Thursday July 29th at 6pm, NASCAR race simulators, NASCAR vehicle displays including the #18 Snickers Toyota Camry and the #18 Interstate Toyota Tundra, food, entertainment and more. - July 20, 2010 - Toyota of Scranton
Clients undergo Hypnosis to simulate an actual Surgical gastric bypass and experience dramatic weight loss without pain or complication risk. - July 16, 2010 - Soul Centered Health
Lutheran Settlement House - Women of Courage: Women of Inspiration! recognizes nine outstanding women, one woman who has distinguished herself by overall commitment to the wellbeing of Philadelphians and two women in each of the four areas of LSH’s work: bilingual domestic violence; community education and employment training; senior services, and homeless services - one woman who has been an advocate in the area and one who has received services, overcome challenges, and given back. - May 15, 2010 - Lutheran Settlement House
On Saturday, February 27th, Sci-Fi Author Sue Lange teams up with Gary M. Celima to engage moviegoer audiences with “theatre of the mind.” - February 03, 2010 - Sue Lange
Author, Jeffrey B. Allen enjoyed a successful reception for his recently released novel, Gone Away Into the Land, Book I. Being praised for its unique blending of reality and fantasy, Gone Away is being enjoyed by adults and adolescents as well as being quickly accepted into secondary school curricula for its adept handling of difficult social issues. - December 17, 2009 - Jeffrey B. Allen & Co.