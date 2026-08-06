California: Los Angeles-Long Beach News
"Chronicle of an Unquiet Age" Launches as a Living Historical Archive "Where History Lives"
Stretching more than the length of a football field when displayed side by side, the 148 original oil paintings in Chronicle of an Unquiet Age document six years of political, cultural, economic, and global events as they happen. Created in real time by artist Cynthia Warden, the collection transforms today's headlines into tomorrow's historical record — "Where History Lives." - August 06, 2026 - Chronicle of an Unquiet Age
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry Announces New Wholesale Partnership Program for Luxury Spa Boutiques and Hotels Gift Shops
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “Our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand." - July 30, 2026 - Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Salt Security Introduces the Industry's Largest Policy Library for Agentic AI Governance
Salt Security's Policy Hub has reached 100 pre-built policies, creating the industry's first app store for agentic security governance. The milestone gives enterprise security teams an immediately deployable library covering APIs, MCP servers, agent permissions, authentication and compliance — with 61 policies activating automatically on day one and 12+ purpose-built for agentic AI. Eight compliance frameworks included. - July 21, 2026 - Salt Security
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
The Next Generation of Stand-Up Goes Live: VEEPS Partners with Helium Comedy to Stream the "Funniest Person Competition"
Featuring Eight 2-Hour Live Showdowns From Top Comedy Markets Across the Country, the Highly Anticipated Tournament Series Premieres Sunday, July 19, 2026 on VEEPS. - July 17, 2026 - VEEPS
Midnight Sun Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Earth's Polar Frontiers
Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books. - July 15, 2026 - Joseph Seif Visuals LLC
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan... - July 03, 2026 - Enigma Fields Productions, LLC
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Standard No More Launches Premium Men's Grooming Brand Redefining Clean Performance
Standard No More® officially launches with a mission to redefine men's grooming through clean, high-performing products made with premium, organic and naturally derived ingredients. Founded in San Diego by entrepreneur Chad Olson, the company creates grooming essentials with simple, transparent formulations made without phthalates, parabens, petroleum-derived ingredients, sulfates, or synthetic fragrance—delivering professional performance without compromising on ingredient quality. - July 01, 2026 - Standard No More
Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production - June 30, 2026 - Lumovex Media Group
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Money Simpler Launches AI-Powered Trading Platform for Digital Assets, Expanding into Smart Quantitative Trading
Money Simpler has launched an AI-powered automated quantitative trading platform for digital asset users, featuring AI-assisted analysis, automated strategy execution, risk monitoring, and USDC-based settlement. - June 22, 2026 - MoneySimpler
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
ReGrow Medical Now Offers FUE Hair Transplant Procedures at Five Southern California Clinics
ReGrow Medical announces the availability of Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant procedures at its five Southern California locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, West Hollywood, Huntington Park, and Bakersfield. The clinic offers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration for men and women with no linear scarring and free consultations at all locations. - June 13, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Abarca Entertainment Signs QVC Veteran Jennifer Coffey to Host New Original Video Series "A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey"
Abarca Entertainment has signed former QVC host Jennifer Coffey to lead A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, a new cinematic interview series featuring candid conversations with women navigating major life transitions. Filmed across Los Angeles, the weekly series premieres August 6, 2026 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Production begins July 15, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - Jennifer Coffey
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire. - June 09, 2026 - Inner City Cultural Center II
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
NuRev Wholesale Launches Dedicated Platform for Wholesale Research Peptide Procurement
New Wholesale Program Designed to Support Laboratories, Research Organizations, Distributors, and Qualified Business Buyers - June 07, 2026 - NuRev Wholesale
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design - June 06, 2026 - L'Atelier Paris Haute Design
Daniel J. Voelker Founder of Voelker Litigation Group Releases New Featured Article Examining the Return of Premium Cigars in Evolving Luxury Markets
The article explores how changing definitions of luxury are elevating craftsmanship, provenance, ritual, and privacy—and why premium cigars are drawing renewed attention within that shift. - June 05, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Stronghold Systems Introduces Deployable Ballistic Shelters for Schools
Demonstrations currently being scheduled for company's Tustin, Calif. showroom. - June 05, 2026 - Stronghold Systems
IronOrbit Positioned to Lead AI-Driven IT Services
Partnership with Shield Technology Partners unlocks access to OpenAI's engineering teams, enabling IronOrbit to embed AI directly into customer operations. - June 05, 2026 - IronOrbit
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
CADDARA™ Introduces ELEVATE: The First Supplement to Pair Liposomal NAD+ with Gut Probiotics in a Single Delay-Release Capsule
CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a... - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
SYOKAMI Achieves TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller Milestone; Debuts Professional 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set
SYOKAMI, a leading kitchenware brand, secures the TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller certification, validating its supply chain excellence. Concurrently, the brand expands its professional-grade lineup with the launch of a new 3-piece butcher knife set designed for high-performance home culinary use. - June 05, 2026 - Syokami
Latin Grammy-Winning Producer Dr. Yalil Guerra and Yamila Guerra Present Limonada
Limonada is the new album by Cuban singer, actress, and entrepreneur Yamila Guerra, produced by Latin GRAMMY® winner Dr. Yalil Guerra. Featuring legendary Cuban groups Los Papines and Changüí de la Maya, the album celebrates Cuba’s rich musical heritage through salsa, changüí, son, mambo, bolero, merengue, and conga, while incorporating contemporary sounds. Limonada offers a fresh and authentic journey through the rhythms and traditions of Cuba and the Caribbean. - June 04, 2026 - Yamila Guerra
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
Las Vegas-Based Investment Manager Receives Top Performance Ratings from Morningstar(r)
Winans Investments is the first investment firm based in Las Vegas to receive receive "5 Star" rankings from the prestigious global rating firm Morningstar(r). This helps establish Las Vegas as a growing financial service center. - May 30, 2026 - Winans Investments