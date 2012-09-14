PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming The number of patients that have undergone bariatric plastic surgery over the past 18 years has skyrocketed. - December 12, 2019 - Edward Domanskis, MD

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

BrainCo Partners with World Class Athletes on Neuroscience Training BrainCo is proud to announce its partnerships with world-class athletes Jessica Lucero and Christian Lucero. Jessica is a two time Pan American Champion and a 3x American Record Holder, 4x National Champion and a member of the United States Weightlifting Team. Christian is a CrossFit Game regional athlete,... - November 20, 2019 - BrainCo

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Anthem for Peace Says the World Needs to #SHOUT Musicians, actors, filmmakers and other artists come together in a world-changing social project. - November 15, 2019 - Anthem for Peace

Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Fashion Icon Joins the Powerful Giants Behind China’s 20-Year-Old Wealth Creation Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa

Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability. - November 13, 2019 - Cypherbridge Systems LLC

IoT Tech Expo: Lanner and NodeWeaver to Demo Joint IIoT Solution for Simplified Management and Orchestration of Edge Applications Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

310 Creative Becomes HubSpot Platinum Agency Partner 310 Creative, Inc. announced that it has achieved Platinum-level status within HubSpot’s Certified Partner program within the first 14-months of joining the HubSpot Agency Partner Program. - November 08, 2019 - 310 Creative Inc.

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

StefanoSound and SmallwoodLyrics Announce 1st Recording Deal New artist, Stefano announces record deal with lyricist, John Smallwood. - November 06, 2019 - Stefano

"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Cephasonics Ultrasound Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation for Ultrasound Research Cephasonics Ultrasound has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to conduct research and development (R&D) toward developing a new computational architecture for AI-enabled Ultrafast Frameforming ultrasound systems (UFFFI) - November 04, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival