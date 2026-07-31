Colorado: Fort Collins-Loveland News
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods to Unveil New Model Homes at Sonders on January 17 First Pre-Certified Lifelong Community in the U.S.
Boulder Creek Neighborhoods, award-winning local home builder, will celebrate the grand opening of two new model homes at Sonders, its thoughtfully designed community in Fort Collins, on January 17, 2026. The event marks the debut of two new easyHouse® collections created exclusively for... - January 16, 2026 - Boulder Creek Neighborhoods
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
“Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes opens at the Clyfford Still Museum
The Clyfford Still Museum’s collaborative exhibition, “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes, co-curated with youth from the Colville Confederated Tribes Reservation in Washington, is on view September 19, 2025, through May 10, 2026. - September 05, 2025 - Clyfford Still Museum
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Dr. Lisa and Dr. Martha’s New Book, "My Mindful Moment: At the Beach," is a Charming Tale That Invites Readers to be Mindful and Truly Appreciate Their Surroundings
Fulton Books authors Dr. Lisa and Dr. Martha, a mother-daughter team who both specialize in psychological wellness and enjoy writing children’s literature together, have completed their most recent book, “My Mindful Moment: At the Beach”: a thought-provoking story that explores... - May 30, 2025 - Fulton Books
Margaret A. Neves’s Newly Released "Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook" is a Delightful Collection of Poems Designed to Lift Spirits and Engage Readers
“Toads, Rocks, and Rhymes: A Cheerful Chapbook” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret A. Neves is a charming collection of poems that offers a refreshing, accessible take on modern poetry. With her lighthearted and uplifting style, Neves hopes to introduce readers to poetry that is both enjoyable and thought-provoking, avoiding the dark, abstract tones of much contemporary verse. - May 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sarah Warde Johnson’s Newly Released "1st Birthday Wish from Mama" is a Heartfelt Celebration of a Mother’s Love
“1st Birthday Wish from Mama” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Warde Johnson is a beautifully written, lyrical poem capturing the love, joy, and cherished moments of a baby’s first year. - April 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Huntington Study Group Announces Executive Director of Clinical Operations
The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to introduce Carolyn Schultz-Walter as the Executive Director of Clinical Operations. With over 25 years of global clinical operations experience spanning both sponsor and clinical research... - March 31, 2025 - Huntington Study Group
View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer
View Homes, a leading private homebuilder in Texas, Colorado, and the Southwest, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - February 11, 2025 - View Homes
Author Wade Allen’s New Book, "Brought to Light," is a Thrilling Crime Novel That Follows the Harrowing Investigation to Stop a Serial Killer in the Colorado Mountains
Recent release “Brought to Light” from Page Publishing author Wade Allen is a gripping tale that follows Sheriff Trap Stevens and coroner Grey Duncan as they investigate a series of murders in the mountains of Colorado. But as they inch closer to the truth, their personal and professional lives soon collide, and everything they know is soon put in jeopardy. - January 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Wanda Rust's New Audiobook, “Are You One of These for God?” Reveals the Author's Spiritual Experience to Inspire Others to Prepare for Christ’s Return
Recent audiobook release “Are You One of These for God?” from Audiobook Network author Wanda Rust is a faith-based discussion that shares profound insights and revelations about spiritual interpretation, urging listeners to embrace preparation for Christ's return through a deepened understanding of biblical teachings. - January 21, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
View Homes Inc. Welcomes Jim Leiferman as New Chief Operating Officer
View Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, Colorado and across the Southwest, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Leiferman to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 4, 2024. - December 12, 2024 - View Homes
Edmund J. Schmidt’s New Book, "A Clearing in the Bighorns," Follows a Veteran Who, After Losing Everything, Finds Himself Protecting Two Strangers at His Isolated Cabin
Fulton Books author Edmund J. Schmidt, a veteran who holds a J. D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law and plays guitar and sings in a band called The Law North of Crow Creek, has completed his most recent book, “A Clearing in the Bighorns”: a powerful and gripping thriller... - December 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
Denver Makers Market & Colorado Markets to Host Holiday Bazaar at River Point at Sheridan for Small Business Saturday
The Colorado Holiday Bazaar will have over 100 local small businesses will be selling everything from handcrafted unique gifts and crafts. - November 27, 2024 - Denver Makers Market
Fullcast and Canidium Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Revenue Operations
Fullcast, a leading provider in revenue operations software, and Canidium, a top sales performance, management, and solution implementation consultancy, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the way businesses manage sales performance and territory alignment. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, offering comprehensive solutions to optimize sales strategies and operational efficiency. - October 10, 2024 - Canidium
Northpoint Recovery Appoints James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer and Director
Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC is excited to announce the appointment of James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Stokes, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since March 2024, will now use his over 17 years of leadership... - October 09, 2024 - Northpoint Recovery
Canidium and AgentSync Announce Strategic Partnership
Canidium, a leader in implementation services within the insurance producer management ecosystem, has partnered with AgentSync, a technology provider specializing in distribution channel management. This partnership aims to deliver integrated solutions tailored to the insurance industry. - October 03, 2024 - Canidium
New Techno-Thriller "IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse" Mirrors Recent High-Tech Attacks in the Middle East
Dr. David Martorano's novel "IMMORTALITY" has demonstrated increasing relevance following recent technological attacks in Lebanon. The novel, depicting a world controlled by powerful AIs, echoes the recent alleged Israeli attacks on Hezbollah via remote-detonated devices. Martorano's story warns of the ethical dilemmas in advanced technology use. The book is available on Amazon, Audible and the local booksellers. - September 19, 2024 - Dr. David Martorano
Oracle Acquisitions Gives Back to Local Denver Public School
During the month of August, the Oracle Acquisitions team collected donations for elementary kids in need at Place Bridge Academy in Denver, Colorado. This initiative aims to provide essential school supplies to students at Place Bridge Academy, ensuring they are well-prepared for the upcoming... - August 30, 2024 - Oracle Acquisitions
Michael C. Massarotti’s New Book, "Beyond Black Gold," Follows an Italian Detective Who Must Confront His Past to Solve a Series of Murder Cases in a Mining Community
Fulton Books author Michael C. Massarotti has completed his most recent book, “Beyond Black Gold”: a gripping and thought-provoking historical murder mystery that centers around former Italian detective Salvator Caminata, who is given a chance at redemption when he begins investigating... - July 23, 2024 - Fulton Books
Tanya Inks’s Newly Released “Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1” is a Delightful Tale of Friendship and Problem Solving
“Buttercup and Violet: The Daisy Disaster: A Flower Fairy Adventure Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tanya Inks follows the charming adventures of flower fairies Buttercup and Violet as they band together with their friends to overcome challenges and save the day in the Whispering Woods. - May 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rocket House Pictures Collaborates with Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County to Inspire Hope and Empowerment Through New Fundraising Video
Rocket House Pictures and Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County unveil a poignant fundraising video showcasing the transformative impact of the Clubs. Premiering at The Elegant Night Event on April 27, 2024, at DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley Lincoln Park, the video captures heartfelt testimonials illustrating the Clubs' role as a beacon of acceptance, growth, and opportunity. Joining forces, they aim to inspire support for the Clubs' mission of empowerment and positive change. - April 23, 2024 - Rocket House Pictures
Seven Vacatia Team Members Named as ARDA Award Finalists
Awards Ceremony to be held at American Resort Development Association Meeting on April 17 - March 13, 2024 - Vacatia Partner Services
Safe Rx Welcomes Lon von Hurwitz as Market Access & Policy Director
Hire Coincides with Growth in Market Access for LPV® Dispensing - March 05, 2024 - Safe Rx
Author Susan Sievert’s New Book "Love Letters to God," is an Assortment of Faith-Based Poetry Exploring All That is Possible When One Centers God Within Their Daily Lives
Recent release “Love Letters to God” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Sievert is a compelling assortment of poems designed to exalt and honor the Lord and his miracles that he grants to his faithful children. Utilizing her gift of prose, Sievert explores God’s goodness so that her readers may also turn to him and forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father. - February 01, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
John Grant’s Newly Released "A Guaranteed Smile" is an Enjoyable Collection of Uplifting Poetry
“A Guaranteed Smile” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Grant is a heartwarming anthology that encourages positivity, kindness, and appreciation of all God provides. - January 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Earl Fashbaugh’s Newly Released "Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission" is a Suspenseful Journey That Erupts from an Underground Mine and Expands to a Spiritual Clash
“Ghosts in the Fault: Angels on a Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Earl Fashbaugh is an enjoyable and imaginative battle of good and evil that takes readers to a fresh landscape that few ever see with their own eyes. - January 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Hope Armstrong’s Newly Released "Sisterhood" is a Compelling Juvenile Narrative That Explores the Ties That Bind
“Sisterhood” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hope Armstrong is an engaging tale of the complexities of human connection that celebrates the lasting bonds of loyalty and family within life’s highs and lows. - January 20, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Author Frances Smith's New Audiobook, "Growing Up While Going Down the Rabbit Hole," Explores the Author’s Childhood and Trials Throughout Her First Twenty Years of Life
Recent audiobook release “Growing Up While Going Down the Rabbit Hole” from Audiobook Network author Frances Smith is a compelling autobiographical account of the author’s childhood memories that follows her as she faces incredible adversities along the way and finds herself falling down an emotional downward spiral while approaching adulthood. - January 12, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Michael Wing & Victoria Junkins’s Newly Released “The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry” is an Engaging Resource for Spiritual Empowerment
“The Wisdom and Insight of Matthew Henry: Helping Modern Christians Strengthen Their Walk with God” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael Wing & Victoria Junkins is an enjoyable compilation of teachings and commentary from a renowned biblical theologian from the early 1700s. - January 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Named Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for Seventh Year in a Row
The recognition acknowledges the votes and insights of readers and patients. - November 03, 2023 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Miami University Receives Certified Free From™ Status
Leading the way in the Aramark System, Miami University is the first location to become Certified Free From the top food allergens in the country for this amazing food service provider. - October 11, 2023 - MenuTrinfo
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Chris Keenan Joins Canidium as Go-To-Market Lead for Pricefx
Canidium, a leading provider of CPQ, sales performance, and incentive compensation management solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Keenan as Go-To-Market Lead for Pricefx. - September 28, 2023 - Canidium
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Singer-Songwriter Emma Marie Tops the Charts on aBreak, Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists
aBreak, a global indie artist discovery platform, celebrates singer-songwriter and recording artist Emma Marie, who recently had her single "Therapy Session" hit #1 on the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at aBreakmusic.com. Emma Marie, an 18-year-old from Northern Colorado, wrote her... - June 01, 2023 - aBreak Music
Front Range Community College and Upright Education Partner to Offer Online Coding Bootcamps for Adult Career Switchers; Scholarship Funding Available for a Limited Time
Career switchers looking to break into software development can receive a 95% tuition scholarship by enrolling in Front Range Community College's Upright-Powered Coding Bootcamp. - May 01, 2023 - Upright Education
The Power of Me Summit: Denver, Colorado
Co-hosts of the 2022 Mrs2Me Summit, Catherine Shanahan and Karen Chellew, team up with Jasmine Rice, host of the 2022 RiseUp Conference and founder of Good Things Are Gonna Come, LLC, for the ultimate women empowering women weekend titled The Power of Me Summit. A weekend created to inspire and... - April 13, 2023 - Good Things Are Gonna Come, LLC
Columbine Gallery Transitioning from Brick and Mortar to Click and Order
Columbine Gallery’s Loveland location has served as headquarters and home to the National Sculptors’ Guild and its sculpture garden, featuring some of the country's finest sculptors, since 1992. One of the largest fine art sources in Northern Colorado, the gallery and adjacent NSG Sculpture Garden quickly became a destination spot. The Father/Daughter owners wish to announce a direction focus to than the events and exhibitions that make a gallery shine. - April 01, 2023 - Columbine Gallery
Author Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment," is a Comprehensive Bible Study for Home Groups & on the Book of Acts Chapters 21-28
Recent release “ACTS: Paul's Arrest, Trial and Imprisonment,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is a precept Bible study that will guide your home group through the conclusion of Acts, where the Apostle Paul’s false imprisonment sets off a Christian explosion that spreads throughout the Roman empire. - February 10, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author Daniel Nuss’s New Book, "Trails of Africa," is a Thrilling Psychological Adventure About Four Prize Hunters Set in the Heart of Northern Tanzania
Recent release “Trails of Africa” from Covenant Books author Daniel Nuss takes readers along for the ride with four close friends who participate in never-ending, suspenseful trapdoor assignments in wildlife conservation and archaeology. - December 09, 2022 - Covenant Books
HealthONE Recognized Among the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in Denver, CO
Second consecutive year that HealthONE has been honored. - November 18, 2022 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Consulting Firm Great Data Minds and Its Affiliated Company GDM Innovation Labs Have Partnered with AppIt Ventures
Consulting firm Great Data Minds and its affiliated company GDM Innovation Labs have partnered with AppIt Ventures, an award-winning, woman-owned, custom software development company. Through the partnership, Great Data Minds and AppIt will join forces to help educate organizations worldwide about... - October 26, 2022 - AppIt Ventures
The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Prestigious Three-Star Rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons
The Medical Center of Aurora has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and lung cancer resection outcomes. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places The Medical Center of Aurora among the elite... - August 31, 2022 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Gov Con Strategic Pricing Book Attains Amazon #1 Best Seller
"Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors" brings needed competitive approaches to the Gov Con industry. - August 25, 2022 - Granite Leadership Strategies