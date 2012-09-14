PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals

SAP® CPQ Implementation Package Announced by Canidium and SAP Customer Experience Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018, announced its plan to release pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. SAP CPQ by Canidium, is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. Although these package offerings are new to the CPQ space, Canidium’s leadership and expertise are not; some Canidium and SAP CPQ customers are already enjoying sustained 40% revenue increases. - September 27, 2019 - Canidium

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Canidium, a Leading SAP® Sales Cloud Partner, Officially Launches Insurance ICM Practice Canidium, a sales performance and process management consultancy, has officially launched an insurance incentive compensation management (ICM) practice. Reaching a size threshold in terms of active customers and consultants certified on the technology drove Canidium's decision to make its Insurance ICM... - August 28, 2019 - Canidium

8z Real Estate Sponsors Venus de Miles 2019 8z Real Estate was pleased to be the main sponsor for Venus De Miles 2019, a fundraiser and unique organized bike ride benefiting the nonprofit Greenhouse Scholars. Venus de Miles is a major fundraiser for Greenhouse Scholars, an organization that supports low-income, high-achieving students with scholarships,... - August 23, 2019 - 8z Real Estate

Canidium Continues Rapid 2019 Growth in Q2 Canidium, a leading consultancy in sales process and sales performance management, continues rapid growth in the second quarter of 2019. After a record number of hires in Q1, Canidium again quickens the pace of growth in Q2 resulting in a headcount increase of 30+% in the first half of 2019. Canidium’s growth is indicative of the consultancy's leading influence in the SPM and CPQ space, as well as an increase in demand of their key partners such as SAP Customer Experience and Xactly. - July 18, 2019 - Canidium

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Wickham Tractor Co. Becomes Top Land Pride Dealer in Colorado Wickham Tractor Co. was recognized this week as a top dealership for Land Pride implements in 2018. - June 12, 2019 - Wickham Tractor Co.

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

SPM Leader, Canidium, is an Elite Sponsor of Xactly Unleashed Canidium, a sales process and performance management consultancy, will be an Elite Sponsor of Xactly Unleashed. The event is a Sales Performance Management (SPM) summit. Xactly Unleashed is designed to help organizations realize their highest level of sales performance. David Kohari, Canidium’s VP of Strategic Services and Customer Success will present a breakout session, “Xactly Incent Providing an Enterprise Solution at Freedom Financial Network." Their booth will also have on-demand demos. - May 26, 2019 - Canidium

Canidium Turns Ruby Into Platinum, a Leading Sponsor of SAP CX Live Canidium, a leading sales process and sales performance management (SPM) consultancy, will be a platinum event sponsor of SAP CX Live - an immersive two-day event on digital innovation and the customer journey, which will be hosted May 7-8, in Orlando, FL. SAP CX Live is running in parallel with SAP SAPPHIRE NOW®. Learn more about what attendees can expect, and Canidium's role. - April 18, 2019 - Canidium

8z Recognized Among Top Brokerages in the U.S. 8z Real Estate is pleased to be named in two national rankings released in March, the Real Trends 500, and RISMedia’s Power Broker report. Both ranked brokerages by their 2018 production. - April 09, 2019 - 8z Real Estate

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Opens New Infusion Center HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center is pleased to open its new Infusion Center. The new center offers 21 adult patient rooms - 11 infusion bays, five private rooms and five dedicated apheresis (the removal of blood including red blood cells, plasma and stem cells for treatment... - January 24, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Another "A" for Patient Safety in Fall 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) was awarded an "A" from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. This is the fifth consecutive "A" for the hospital and TMCA is the only hospital in Aurora to receive an "A" grade. The designation... - November 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Catherine Logan Seeing Patients at New OrthoONE Location at HCA/HealthONE's Centennial Medical Plaza Beginning October 22, 2018, patients can visit a new OrthoONE location and physician. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, MSPT will begin seeing patients at OrthoONE at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Centennial Medical Plaza, a campus of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA), this month. Dr. Logan is an orthopaedic... - October 22, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives the 2018 Women’s Choice Award® as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, part of HealthONE, has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Sarah... - October 08, 2018 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

New Cardiac Cath Lab at Rose Medical Center Sets Standard for Heart Care Multi-million dollar lab stakes Rose's place at the forefront of advanced cardiovascular care. - October 08, 2018 - Rose Medical Center

Local Photographer Wins an Astonishing Eight Bronze Awards in the 2018 Portrait Masters Image Competition Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE Names Ryan Simpson President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital HCA Healthcare/HealthONE has announced the appointment of Ryan Simpson as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital effective October 1, 2018. - September 12, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Opens Valve Clinic HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced they have opened a new Valve Clinic for patients with valvular heart disease. - August 29, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D. HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

New How to Start a Bookkeeping Business Video Series is a Complete How to Guide for Freelance Bookkeepers A newly published video is helping aspiring bookkeepers and accountants from across the globe with the requirements, instructions and responsibilities on starting a bookkeeping business. - August 08, 2018 - JA Publications, Ltd.

BeginAgain Announces New President; Award-Winning Colorado Toy Company BeginAgain Hires Michael Grant as President BeginAgain is pleased to announce Michael Grant, former President of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy has joined the team in the role of President. As a juvenile product industry veteran, Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected... - August 07, 2018 - BeginAgain

Banh Mi, Bahn You! Tokyo Joe’s Introduces the Banh Mi Bowl. Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Mom's Day All May Treat Mom to a bed and breakfast getaway she'll remember to the Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn and celebrate Mother's Day all during the month of May. - May 05, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Healing Warriors Program Receives Grant Award from Sorenson Legacy Foundation Healing Warriors Program is excited to be the recipient of a grant of $24,395 from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation. The generous support from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation will provide over 575 non-narcotic Integrative Care sessions to veteran families. A VA registered vendor, Healing Warriors Program... - April 25, 2018 - Healing Warriors Program

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The investment... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Denver-based AppIt Ventures Adds Two Executives to the Team Award-winning AppIt Ventures has added a CMO and CIO to their team to help support their recent growth. Chris brings over 15 years of digital marketing and demand-gen experience as an marketing automation expert, guiding clients on effective, lasting marketing strategies. Jim Maggio brings to the team over 20 years of experience, much of it in executive leadership, across a broad range of technologies and industries. Jim is stepping in as CIO to guide the continued growth of AppIt’s services. - March 29, 2018 - AppIt Ventures

Some Bunny Loves You at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs during April Guests who stay 2 nights mid-week will receive their 2nd night for 1/2 off or those who stay a minimum of 3 nights any day of the week will receive their 3rd night free with the Holden House April Showers discount special. - March 25, 2018 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Spirit America Acquires Spirit Electronics, LLC and Spirit Logistics & Distribution Spirit America Corp., owned by Marti McCurdy, has acquired Spirit Electronics, LLC and Spirit Logistics & Distribution. Spirit America is a Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned, business entity in support of the military and aerospace microlectronics industry. - October 02, 2017 - Spirit Electronics

Powerful Women’s Success Conference Comes to Loveland, Colorado Local entrepreneurs present keys to creating a profitable business by unlocking their inner strength June 9 and 10, 2017. - May 31, 2017 - Unlock Your Intelligence

Fort Collins, CO Specialty Coffee Roaster Launches Free Delivery Service Wander Coffee, a specialty coffee roasting company based in Fort Collins, CO, now offers a free coffee delivery service to select areas of Northern Colorado and Wyoming. Wander Coffee roast master and owner Kyle Kmetz hopes this new option will allow more customers in the region to access specialty grade coffee in an affordable and convenient way. Customers can place local delivery orders through Wander Coffee's online store at www.wandercoffee.com. - May 19, 2017 - Wander Coffee

Healing Warriors Program Golden Ticket Event Healing Warriors Program will host its annual Golden Ticket Event on Saturday, May 20th at 5pm at the new Block One Events Center located at 428 Linden Street in Fort Collins, Colorado. Keynote speaker for the event is Major Diggs Brown (ret) U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Berets) who in addition to... - April 28, 2017 - Healing Warriors Program

Complimentary One-On-One Training Now Available for RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM Vendor offers complimentary training. - April 12, 2017 - RealOrganized, Inc.

Mad Rabbit Distillery Announces Official Grand Opening Mad Rabbit Distillery continues to create new signature cocktails featuring their delicious spirits, in preparation for the Official Grand Opening Celebration Thursday July 21, 2016 from 3:00 to 10:00pm. Located at 10860 Dover St. Westminster, CO - July 19, 2016 - Mad Rabbit Distillery

Denver Seminary Announces Master of Theology Degree New degree offers opportunity for Masters level students to deepen their theological education. - March 15, 2016 - Denver Seminary

UNiQ Cycle Sounds Introduces the Touring Edition™ Motorcycle Speaker System The Touring Edition™ Motorcycle Speaker System offers 400 watts of universal mounted audio on any motorcycle - January 26, 2016 - UNiQ Cycle Sounds

“Twelve – My Age of Reason” Uses Laughter to Show a Real Coming of Age Story “Twelve – My Age of Reason,” a new, humorous, coming of age book based on actual events is released. In a comical eight-day period in 1964, 12-year-old Tommy Stohlgren turns from a sweet Catholic school kid to a skeptical smart-ass. He finally notices girls, and gets tossed from religion class for claiming, “If God is all-loving and all-merciful, there could be no Hell!" Needless to say, the nuns were not pleased. - December 23, 2015 - Tom Stohlgren, Author

New Year’s Eve Masquerade and Fashion Show Brings Together the Best of Denver’s Fine Arts with High Fashion for an Unforgettable New Year’s Celebration This will be the first time the Colorado Symphony has been involved with a Live Fashion Show. This event will target a new demographic for the Colorado Symphony, and collaborate with a new industry altogether. This will also be a first for the involved fashion designers, including Project Runway All-Stars Winner, Mondo Guerrra. The New Year’s Masquerade & Fashion Show is the premier event introducing this fusion of High Fashion and Fine Arts in Denver. - December 17, 2015 - Soul Makers LLC

CartoPac International, Inc. Has Been Selected by CIO Review for the 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers 2015; CartoPac International, Inc. makes it to CIO Review’s 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers list for its expertise in providing solutions for the Oil & Gas Technology landscape. - December 10, 2015 - CartoPac International, Inc.

RealtyJuggler CRM Upgraded with New eCard Library RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software upgraded with new animated eCards. - September 08, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.

Robert G. McLean, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Robert G. McLean, Ph.D. of Fort Collins, Colorado has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and research. About Robert G. McLean, Ph.D. Dr. McLean is an Independent Consultant and Adjunct... - July 09, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Adds Video Emails RealtyJuggler real estate CRM adds embedded video emails to its feature lineup. - May 30, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.

RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software Upgraded with a New eCard Library RealtyJuggler Customer Relationship Management Software (CRM) add animated Real Estate eCards. - March 02, 2015 - RealOrganized, Inc.

Hutch Affiliates to Attend GITEX Conference Hutch Affiliates will be attending GITEX Technology Week in Dubai this year. Hutch Affiliates will be there to meet and talk with their valued existing customers and prospective new customers alike. It will be a great opportunity to get some face time. Hutch Affiliates will also be available for a sit-down meeting or a meal to get better acquainted. - September 29, 2014 - Hutch Affiliates