Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019 Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week. “I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

At-Risk First-Year College Students Benefit from New Student Success Game Higher Education officials are successfully reducing dropout rates through gamification that incorporates human elements and emotional intelligence. - November 19, 2019 - E.I. Games

Cannabis Minister Miami Opens in the Magic City Couples can now incorporate cannabis into the wedding ceremony. - November 07, 2019 - Cannabis Minister Miami

Best Online Newsletters to be Named by Web Marketing Association The Best Online Newsletters in 86 industries will be recognized as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their email newsletters for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020. - November 05, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement. - October 16, 2019 - DreamCloud Psychiatry

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Art Mall Global Reaches Out to All Art Related Youth Oriented Charities to Fund, Promote and Expand the #ArtHeals Movement Globally Art Mall Global launches global #ArtHeals Movement; #ArtHeals Celebrity Art Auctions to be held in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, NYC, with Fine Artists “M’Lilo” and many others; Art Mall Global embraces the AutoFOCUS Awards in Miami, FL. - September 04, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Visual Artist Fede Bianchi Opens Series “Deprived” Celebrating the Indigenous People of the Americas with Eye-Catching Body Mandalas Argentinian Visual Artist Fede Bianchi has not just a passion for original art & photography expressed through the medium of the Body Mandalas he creates; he also has a respect for history that cones through clearly in his work. All this and more is expressed to the fullest in his new visual art series “Deprived.” - August 09, 2019 - Fede Bianchi Art

The National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 School Year In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. - August 09, 2019 - Broward Junior Academy

World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book "Spiritual Evolution" Today – a Spectacular Blend of Psychological Truths and Spiritual Wisdom "Spiritual Evolution means to be a human. Everything else means to be an animal. Spiritual evolution has nothing to do with religion but everything to do with the eternal spirit inside the temporary body!" These are some words of wisdom from the world-renowed author Akif Manaf's brilliant new book "Spiritual Evolution," which will premiere in English today, August 8. - August 08, 2019 - Akif Manaf

DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global

The Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas is Returning to Fort Lauderdale on November 9-10th Car enthusiasts will convene for a day-long event along the famed Las Olas Boulevard for the opportunity to be up-close-and-personal to some of the rarest exotics and customs in the automobile industry today. Some of the world’s most renowned brands and models will be on display including a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg jesko, Duesenberg, Pagani, Ford GT, Toyota - July 31, 2019 - Exotics on Las Olas

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

Adamson Brothers’ Andy Altahawi Responds to Recent SEC Case Longfin consultant Andy Altahawi is speaking out on the recent SEC case, Case No. 1:18-cv-02977 (SDNY)(DLC) & Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Release No. 86075/June 10, 2019. - July 23, 2019 - Adamson Brothers

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Park Inn by Radisson Orlando Converts to Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel The former Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center - Orlando is now the Days Inn by Wyndham Kissimmee - Celebration and will be converted into a full-service Wyndham resort in 2020, following a series of multimillion-dollar renovations and improvements to the property. “We’re... - July 08, 2019 - AD1Global

New Face My Makeup App Gives a Whole New Digital Approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween Experience Let’s face it, as young girls mature into tweenhood, mother and daughter moments are harder to come by as she begins to prefer the company of her friends—over Mom. The Face My Makeup app has been launched to give a whole new digital approach to the Mother/Daughter Tween experience. With... - July 03, 2019 - Face My Makeup app

The Spirit of the Season: ABSOLUT Vodka Makes a Splash on Fort Lauderdale Beach to Usher in Midsommar Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

AD1 Global Acquires Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center AD1 Global announced the purchase of the Holiday Inn Palm Beach - Airport Conference Center that will be converted into a Crowne Plaza. AD1 will also develop a Holiday Inn Express adjacent to the current hotel. The 199-room Crowne Plaza conversion and 120-room new construction Holiday Inn Express are... - June 20, 2019 - AD1Global

Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway to Unveil Newly Renovated Hotel AD1 Global’s Candlewood Suites Fort Myers-Sanibel Gateway is ready to unveil their newly renovated extended-stay hotel. After a full year of renovations, the property’s public spaces and condo-style guest rooms featuring full kitchens are ready for guests to enjoy. - June 18, 2019 - AD1Global

NEXTEL 2.0 to Bid on Boost Mobile Locations Across the USA Once the Sprint and T-Mobile Merger is complete, NEXTEL plans to bid on the Boost Mobile Locations that are all over the USA. - June 17, 2019 - Retrobrands USA LLC

Business & Community Leaders United at a Summit in Arizona to Advocate Global Civility The third annual Productive Business Summit was held in Phoenix, Arizona on June 8, 2019. In addition to workshops re: how to be more productive and awards to small businesses that are productive, the audience celebrated Phoenix Civility Day with a proclamation issued by new Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Phoenix is the latest municipality to take part in an international campaign by iChange Nations to encourage more civil behavior in society. - June 15, 2019 - Denise Meridith

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer’s market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products. Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown... - June 11, 2019 - AD1Global

Zeyra C. Couceiro Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Zeyra C. Couceiro of Miami, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of retail grocery and dog breeding. Each month, they feature... - June 04, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

AD1 Global Hosts International Investor Breakfast in Chile AD1 Global’s founding members traveled to Chile this past March to host a breakfast conference for investors in an effort to expand their ventures and introduce AD1 to the Chilean market. CEO Daniel Berman was accompanied by Executive Vice President Arie Fridzon and CFO Alex Fridzon. “The... - May 29, 2019 - AD1Global

South Florida Start-up ONR Transforms the Condo & HOA Living Experience for Thousands of Homeowners In a state with over 50,000 condo and homeowner associations, a new start-up, ONR app (pronounced "owner"), is leveraging technology to simplify the day-to-day challenges they face. With many homeowners living out of state, and others feeling hostage to their association boards, demand has... - May 29, 2019 - ONR

Once in a Lifetime Experience to Catch a Massive Bluefin Tuna with World Record Tuna Charters is Now Available for Beginner to Expert Seawolves World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International

Managed Benefit Services Launches New Marketing Campaigns MBS or Managed Benefit Services is now offering traffic for prescription plans, helping lower the acquisition cost for buyers in this vertical. Who is Managed Benefit Services and why are customers concerned with prescription cost for their clients? Krishen Iyer is the founder of Managed Benefit Services,... - May 06, 2019 - Managed Benefits