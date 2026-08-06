Florida: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater News
Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Helps Tampa Bay Homeowners Get Storm-Ready Ahead of Peak Hurricane Season
Trusted electrical, plumbing, and HVAC experts offer generator installation, surge protection, and whole-home inspections to help Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, and Pasco County families prepare before the storm hits. - August 04, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
Cascala Partners with FLAACOs to Advance Care Transition Intelligence for Florida ACOs
Cascala, a leading provider of AI-powered care transition intelligence for Accountable Care Organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs), a ValueH™ organization. The partnership will help FLAACOs member... - July 30, 2026 - Florida Association of ACOs
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix? - July 27, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice
Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction. - July 22, 2026 - Murder House LLC
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Delivers New Construction HVAC Services for Builders
Trusted 53 year provider brings full system design, sizing, and installation to new home builds across West Central Florida. - July 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Boston Junior Rangers Hockey Team Launches Team Store with Ice Shaker
Boston Junior Rangers players and fans can now order custom Ice Shaker drinking bottles with individual player logos powered by Sports Logo. - July 19, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Urges Homeowners to Schedule AC Service Before Peak Summer Heat Strains Systems
West Central Florida's trusted home services provider offers AC repair, replacement, and maintenance plans to help families stay cool and avoid costly summer breakdowns. - July 14, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Expands New Construction for Florida Builders and Developers
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a New Port Richey home services provider with more than 50 years of industry experience, announced an expanded focus on new construction services for builders, developers, and general contractors throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The... - June 22, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Elizabeth Whitmer Featured in Full-Page Article in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Elizabeth Whitmer of Fort Myers Beach, Florida is highlighted in a full-page feature in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This recognition acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in health information... - June 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year
Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence - June 10, 2026 - America's Title Corporation
Dr. Kamran Khan Bridges Gap Between AI Research and Practical Plastic Surgery Education
AI is reshaping plastic surgery education. Dr. Kamran Khan is leading research on how AI can support surgical training and clinical decision-making safely and responsibly. His work is being applied through Plasty Q and at Amelia Aesthetics, pushing a more modern, tech-enabled approach to patient care and education. - June 10, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Highlights Men's Hormone Health in Palm Harbor for Men's Health Month
Palm Harbor hormone therapy clinic Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, led by board-certified anti-aging specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, is raising awareness of low testosterone and hormonal decline in men as Men's Health Month begins June 1. The clinic offers medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss programs for men throughout Palm Harbor and the greater Tampa Bay area. - June 02, 2026 - Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company
The Golf Auction to Feature Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight in Auction
More Than 700 Golf Memorabilia Lots Plus Historic Items from 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight Included in May 8–17 Auction - May 09, 2026 - The Golf Auction
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Em Structural Establishes Tampa Office, Strengthens Longstanding Work in Florida Industry Veteran Lane Stewart Assumes Regional Leadership Role
permanent office in Tampa, reinforcing its continued investment in Florida and across the Eastern Seaboard and beyond. To lead this effort, the firm has appointed Lane Stewart as Principal, Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Stewart will oversee the firm’s Tampa operations and lead the growth of its Florida presence, working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors. - May 06, 2026 - EM Structural
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight. - April 14, 2026 - Mental Edge
Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience. That philosophy comes... - April 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
IPIA Reacts to New Study Confirming Urgent Need for Oversight of Water and Ice Vending Kiosks
University of Iowa research reinforces IPIA’s call for stronger consumer protections and enforceable vendor standards across consumable products. - April 09, 2026 - International Packaged Ice Association
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. Announce Missy Martin as Vice President
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. have announced the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team. Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of experience and industry knowledge spanning all levels of the bail bond surety profession. - April 02, 2026 - Roche Surety, Inc.
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Kristi Fohrenck Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kristi Fohrenck of Clermont, Florida, has been recognized as the Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding achievements in the field of modeling. Fohrenck will be... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Nationwide Hunt Launches to Rescue Long-Term Shelter Dog Duane "Dog" Chapman Leads 30-Day Scavenger Hunt Across 15,000 Shelters
A nation wide scavenger hunt with Dog the Bounty Hunter to find the longest resident dog in a shelter to get it adopted and bring awareness to the animal crisis. - March 30, 2026 - Jordan’s Way
Hospitality Mechanics Launches 14-Day Restaurant Diagnostic and Operational "Tuning" Service
Hospitality Mechanics announces its official launch, offering high-impact support for owners who need to regain control. They step into the chaos to stabilize your team through hands-on training and professional oversight. By implementing custom-mapped SOPs and clear documentation, they "fix the machine" so your restaurant runs smoothly without you. Stop the burnout and professionalize your workflow with a proven system designed for consistency and growth. - March 26, 2026 - Hospitality Mechanics
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
IPIA Releases New Independent Studies Confirming Packaged Ice Produced Without Industry Standards Can Become Contaminated
Research reinforces need for stronger oversight and adherence to IPIA food-safety standards to protect consumers. - March 20, 2026 - International Packaged Ice Association
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
Celebrity Stylist and Fashion Therapist Franzy Staedter Releases Transformational New Book, "The Closet Detox"
Celebrity Stylist Franzy Staedter has just released a new book titled "The Closet Detox," a digital guide that helps readers let go of what no longer serves them and create a wardrobe that aligns with who they are today. - March 09, 2026 - StaedterStyle, Inc
Bravenly Announces Margarita Vargas as President of the Hispanic Market (U.S.), Signaling Commitment to Growth and Expansion
Bravenly Global announces new executive role to strengthens infrastructure, leadership development, and long-term growth within one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the United States. - March 04, 2026 - Bravenly Global