InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Named “Physician of the Year” The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower Azalla Launches Smokable CBD Flower with Three Strains. Three Strains of Hand-Picked, Smokable CBD Flower available at Azalla. - December 10, 2019 - Azalla Botanicals LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

InnQuest Software Names Kent Howard as New President InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December. - December 03, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

SocksPlus1 Offers Insurance for Socks Buying a pair of socks is passe'. Buying a pair of socks from SocksPlus1 and adding a 3rd identical sock is modish and smart. - November 12, 2019 - SocksPlus1

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

WoundVite®, the #1 Most Comprehensive Wound, Scar and Post-Surgical Repair Formula Receives Amazon’s Choice High Ratings WoundVite is the most comprehensive oral supplement for wound, scar and post-surgical repair in the United States receives Amazon’s choice high ratings. The all-natural, high potency supplement features quality pharmaceutical ingredients supported to improve and accelerate healing from scars, wounds, diabetic ulcers, plastic or general surgery, and other tissue injuries.* WoundVite was developed by a team of pharmacist, physicians and naturopathic doctors to ensure optimal results. - November 07, 2019 - Zen Nutrients

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

ABISA Engaged for Southeast Asia Cancer Hospital ABISA, LLC, a leading independent healthcare consultancy, announced that the company has been engaged by a private entity to develop a strategy around building a cancer hospital in one of the countries in Southeast Asia. In addition to its longstanding U.S. client base, ABISA also has worked with clients... - October 23, 2019 - ABISA

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

Saint Petersburg, FL Based Podcast, “Dumb4Love” Newest Episode Features Vernon Reid of the Band Living Colour, Hits Over 100,000 Listens Dumb4Love, a St. Petersburg, FL based podcast, has released their 7th episode, titled “Street Goddess Gives a Mortal a Boon” featuring an in-depth interview with legendary guitarist and founding member of influential rock band Living Colour, Vernon Reid, where he journals his life as a young man in New York City, and the bisexual “Street Goddess” who inspired the Living Colour song, "Bi." The episode has already hit over 100,000 listens, globally. - September 26, 2019 - The VEX Group

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

Juliet Bulnes-Newton, DMD, Earns National Designation for Specialty in Dental Sleep Medicine The American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate status is the gold standard for excellence in dental sleep medicine. - September 14, 2019 - Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa

Toronto International Film Festival Beckons for Florida-Based Jalbert Brothers Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers

ABA Publishing Releases New Book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines," Co-Authored by Attorney and Industry Expert, Eric Boughman from ForsterBoughman ABA Publishing has released a new book, "The Law of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Machines: Understanding AI and the Legal Impact," co-authored by attorney and industry expert, Eric Boughman from the law firm of ForsterBoughman. It examines the legal implications of artificial intelligence and discusses a wide-range of topics including healthcare regulation, data and privacy concerns, cybernetics and bio-robotics, copyright law, cybersecurity issues, and the practice of transactional law. - August 22, 2019 - ForsterBoughman

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Destiny Carries and LFG Launches “Destiny Carries” to Help Players Get Past Sticking Points Gamers looking for a Destiny Carries site where they can find some support to breakthrough barriers in the game have had the call answered by Destiny Carries and LFG. - August 21, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Hedgepath, LLC Files Lawsuit Alleging Self-Dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Its Controlling Stockholder Lawsuit alleges self-dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by its controlling stockholder, an indirect subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. with estimated damages exceeding $800,000,000. - July 23, 2019 - Hedgepath LLC

InnQuest Software Connects roomMaster PMS with UpsellGuru UpsellGuru makes it easier than ever to increase your guest experience while increasing your revenue at the same time. InnQuest's roomMaster software has recently partnered with UpsellGuru to do just that. If you’re looking for a product that automates your upselling platform, contact our sales team to find out how you can get a demo of UpsellGuru today. - July 23, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

Lorna Blake Hosts an Empowerment Event The event which will take place on July 11th, 2019 will feature Tony Robbins' top business strategist Anthony Demario and Business Growth Coach Lorna Blake as the two main speakers. - July 09, 2019 - Empower Yourself Consulting

Stemedix Announces the Grand Opening of Their New St. Petersburg Facility Stemedix, Inc., a medical solutions provider specializing in Regenerative Medicine, is excited to share that their St. Petersburg facility is now open after a relocation and renovation update. - July 08, 2019 - Stemedix, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Robbins Property Associates Named One of Best of the Best in Tampa Bay Robbins Property Associates is a winner of the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards presented by the Tampa Bay Times. In the Tampa Bay region, more than 87,000 votes were cast to determine the leading businesses in more than 150 categories. The 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice... - June 17, 2019 - Robbins Property Associates, LLC

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Judgement Handed Down in Dubay v. King; Plaintiff Benjamin Dubay Seeks Appellate Attorney Judgement in alleged copyright infringement case was rendered in Dubay v. King, in favor of Defendants. The lawsuit was in the Federal Court of the Middle District of Florida: Jacksonville Division - Eleventh Circuit. Plaintiff Benjamin Michael Dubay is now seeking only an experienced appellate attorney. Benjamin... - June 07, 2019 - Benjamin Dubay

Sophia Edwards-Bennett, M.D., Ph.D., DABR Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sophia Edwards-Bennett, M.D., Ph.D., DABR of Lutz, Florida has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field... - June 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Grammy Award® Winner is “Moving On” to His Fourth Jazz Album in Collaboration with 6X Grammy Nominee Guitarist and World Renown Percussionist Recording jazz artist, composer, arranger, pianist, and producer, Lannie Battistini is back in the spot light with the release of his latest album “Moving On,” released May 17, 2019. This album consists of original compositions with the collaboration of 11 musicians and 4 vocalists; including 6X Grammy Nominee Guitarist, Mark Vincent and world renown Percussionist Gumbi Ortiz, Al Di Meola’s Percussionist. - May 21, 2019 - Hands in Motion Music & Ad Media

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Managed Benefit Services Launches New Marketing Campaigns MBS or Managed Benefit Services is now offering traffic for prescription plans, helping lower the acquisition cost for buyers in this vertical. Who is Managed Benefit Services and why are customers concerned with prescription cost for their clients? Krishen Iyer is the founder of Managed Benefit Services,... - May 06, 2019 - Managed Benefits

Huckworthy and Boeing Complete Successful Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program Huckworthy and Boeing have successfully completed the three-year US DoD Mentor-Protégé Program for Small Businesses, under which The Boeing Company has mentored Huckworthy in business and product improvements for government clients. - May 06, 2019 - Huckworthy LLC

Riverview Academy of Math and Science Announces New Principal Riverview Academy of Math and Science Governing Board and Charter School Associates are pleased to introduce Marcy Ringdahl as new the Principal. - May 05, 2019 - Charter School Associates

Marketing Monarchs Presenting at Directions North America 2019 in Las Vegas Marketing Monarchs Jon Rivers has been selected as a speaker at Directions North America 2019. The conference is happening in Las Vegas, NV May 5 - 8, 2019. - April 30, 2019 - Marketing Monarchs

249Labs Releases Talking Folio, a Voice Assistant Solution That Creates Interactive Communications for Customers Using Alexa and Google Home Customers can now ask their Alexa or Google Home devices about communications they receive from brands and get instant answers without having to make a phone call to customer service. - April 29, 2019 - 249Labs Inc.