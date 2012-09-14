PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

AmericaTowne Announces Start of Partnership AmericaTowne Starts Partnership with the National Government of the Republic of Kenya and eighteen County Governments. - December 12, 2019 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

BitRoyal Announces Massive Offers to Make Crypto Trading Attractive for All Ahead of Thanksgiving, BitRoyal is all geared up to ensure its users make full use of its trading platform. Besides providing globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets, the exchange is now focusing to improve operational efficiency. - November 21, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

BitRoyal Exchange Ltd. is Globally Launching a New Crypto Trading Platform BitRoyal today announced the launch of its globally accessible crypto-currency exchange, a best-in-class platform for its growing community of partners and budding traders to enable the trading of digital assets. The exchange will also drive continued momentum for one of the economy’s fastest growing financial product. - October 01, 2019 - BitRoyal Ltd.

Mind Over Matter: Emotions vs. Logic in Finances by Rice Financial Group With the end of summer, investors are faced with trade wars, inverted yield curves, increased market volatility, and talk of recessions and even depressions. While a clients' first response might be to bury their heads in the sand, it’s actually a good time to reassess how to make financial decisions. - September 04, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

Rice Financial Group Offers Advice on Managing Debt How to manage your debt wisely, How do we do this? Or know what debt is good, and what debt is bad? - August 10, 2019 - Rice Financial Group

Arax - a Universal Crypto Wallet Launched by LALA World LALA World, a Fintech Organization founded in Singapore, launched its multi-cryptocurrency wallet today. The wallet is named Arax and it supports multiple cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Arax Wallet is a step towards providing utility to the cryptocurrencies, the absence of which has stalled the global adoption of digital assets. - April 02, 2019 - LALA World

GE Real Estate Consulting, LLC's Englesbe Cites Indicators for Positive Housing and Refinance Market Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe

Carlos Solari, Former CIO at the White House and Senior FBI Executive Director, Joins PlatinumDEX ICO as the Chief Information Officer Carlos Solari has joined London headquartered Fintech PlatinumDEX as Chief Information Office. Carlos is an internationally known IT security expert, formally CIO of The White House, responsible for the IT systems for the Executive Office of two President’s. PlatinumDEX is a start-up licensed (pending) e-bank incorporating a global network of "hyper-secure" blockchain enabled crypto exchanges, at the early stages towards of an ICO. - March 13, 2019 - Platinumdex Limited

Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management Was Recognized on the 2019 Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List Michael Landsberg, a founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management was recognized on the 2019 Forbes Magazine Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List for South Florida. This year’s list spotlights over 3,000 top advisors from across the country. This is the 2nd... - March 11, 2019 - Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management

Al Ghurair Exchange Strengthens Its Bond with UBL Bank Pakistan Al Ghurair Exchange enhances its relationship with UBL Bank Pakistan. United Bank Limited (UBL) leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan which allows customers to send cash and conduct bank transfers across Pakistan from any of AL Ghurair Exchange branches located across UAE. Customers... - February 14, 2019 - Al Ghurair Exchange

Potrero Hill Restaurant Avoids Rising Rent by Purchasing Building with SBA 504 Loan from TMC Financing TMC Financing helped owners of Plow to secure $2.5 million in total project cost through the SBA 504 loan program. The funds were used to purchase a 4,000 square foot mixed-use property in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. - February 06, 2019 - TMC Financing

Former Rothschilds Director and Current PlatinumDEX Chairman Supports "Roubini-Lite" Crypto Regulation Veteran City of London Investment Banker, Rosamund Blomfield Smith, and Chairman of PlatinumDEX supports the idea of “proportionate” regulation in crypto in response to the US economist Nouriel "Dr. Doom" Roubini's recent demand to US Congress that crypto be banned. Proportionate legislation is needed, as the industry is failing to self-regulate adequately. - October 29, 2018 - Platinumdex Limited

PlatinumDEX's Focus on Building Confidence and Security Will Counter Recent Condemnation Directed at Crypto Ecosystem PlatinumDEX's delivery of a global network of secure crypto exchange with strong corporate governance and proper KYC, AML and ATF protocols will answer much of the criticism aimed at the digital assets financial market. The North Korean Hackers $500 USD million thefts and Nouriel "Doctor Doom" Roubini verbal attacks are a wake-up call to the industry. - October 26, 2018 - Platinumdex Limited

Americatowne Holdings Files Claims Against OTC Market Groups AmericaTowne Holdings (OTC:ATMO) filed claims against OTC Market Groups for injunctive relief and other legal claims alleging that OTC’s refusal to lift the “caveat emptor” profile, after AmericaTowne Holdings’ merger and restructuring has caused damages to the Company and shareholders. - October 04, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

FPSB Launches World Financial Planning Day 2018 Global financial planning community launches World Financial Planning Day (#WFPD) during IOSCO’s World Investor Week (#WIW2018). - October 02, 2018 - Financial Planning Standards Board

Pre-Revenue Biotech Firms Can Apply to List in Hong Kong JC Legal Publishes Guide to Listing Requirements Biotech companies now enjoy a new mode of fundraising in Asia. Biotech companies failing to meet the prescribed financial criteria for listing in Hong Kong can also apply to list on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx), ranked among the world’s top three stock exchanges by proceeds. - September 18, 2018 - JC Legal

Industry Firm Directly Supports Association Membership Through Financial Assistance MortgageManuals.com, a provider of mortgage policies and procedures and compliance services, saved 118 mortgage broker firms $10,600 in the last 12 months through its association discount program, according to a report compiled August 14, 2018. The program, which began recording association membership,... - August 16, 2018 - QuickStart MortgageManuals.com

AmericaTowne Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger AmericaTowne Holdings, Inc. f/k/a ATI Modular Technology Corp., a Nevada corporation (the “Company,” OTC: ATMO) is pleased to announce its merger with AmericaTowne, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“AmericaTowne”), effective July 31, 2018. This brings to a close a series of corporate... - August 02, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

AmericaTowne Announces Partnership with Five Governments in the Republic of Kenya The Company is happy to announce it has partnered with five additional counties in Kenya - Vihiga County, Kakamega County, Kisumu County, Migori County, and Kericho County - for the right to purchase from AmericaTowne a variety of infrastructure materials and equipment. - July 03, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

AmericaTowne Announces Partnership AmericaTowne Announces Partnership with Three Governments in the Republic of Kenya - May 31, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

US Nuclear Announces 46.4% Growth in Revenue for 2017 US Nuclear Announces 2017 Annual Revenue is up by 46.4% Over 2016 Revenue - April 19, 2018 - US Nuclear Corp.

NEXT.exchange is Burning More Than 95 Million of Its Tokens The hybrid decentralized and community-driven crypto exchange, NEXT (https://next.exchange), is going to destroy millions of tokens. There will be 75% fewer tokens on the market than what was initially expected. - March 26, 2018 - NEXT.exchange

Americatowne and ATI Modular Announce Insider Trading Policy AmericaTowne, Inc. and ATI Modular Technology Corp. announced today that their respective Board of Directors, which are under common control, have adopted an insider trading policy intended to promote compliance with federal, state and foreign securities laws prohibiting certain persons with material... - March 05, 2018 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

NEXT.exchange Offers First Decentralized Social Crypto-Currency Trading Platform The crypto-currency market is booming like never before. In just a few months the bitcoin price smashed record after record, reaching a new all-time high of $10.000. Next.Exchange, one of the leading decentralized stock exchange platforms in cryptocurrencies, welcomed today another milestone of reaching more than 25.000 traders and that in just one week after their Initial Coin Offering (ICO). - November 30, 2017 - NEXT.exchange

Sola ICO Starts in 4 Days Empowered by distributed nodes, IPFS and Ethereum blockchain, join 650 000+ Sola users today and see the future of social media - November 23, 2017 - OpenLedger

Make Fair Lending Decisions with Karma To shake up the lending sector, Karma has created a financial platform offering competition to traditional banks and many P2P-platforms. Financial products traditionally have been offered at rates which were advantageous only to the lender and on their terms, regulating which loans could be made or... - November 22, 2017 - OpenLedger

Gift Cards Make More Centz Than Ever Before How many gift cards do you have that you either won’t use or have just a small amount of money left on them? What about all of those gift cards that just end up in the bottom of your drawers or your wallet, never to see the light of day? These unused gift cards add up to a lot of money which goes... - November 22, 2017 - OpenLedger

Investy to Launch Alpha Trading Terminal in December to Unite Experienced Crypto Traders & Novice Investors in One Platform A lot of people who are new to the concept of crypto trading, and even those who have been investing for some time, know that there is much to learn in this new and sometimes volatile space. Although there are risks and unpredictability in all markets, the supply of real-time solutions offering assistance... - November 22, 2017 - OpenLedger

IBM Completes POC of Blockchain-Based Shared KYC with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MUFG and Cargill, IBM Treasuries IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the successful completion of the Phase I proof-of-concept (POC) of its Shared Corporate Know Your Customer (KYC) project with Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and the Treasuries of Cargill, IBM. Through the Shared KYC POC, IBM successfully demonstrated... - November 15, 2017 - IBM

The Magical Capacity of Signal Skyline Signal Skyline is a dependable Forex signals provider where over 50 proficient analysts provide Forex signals on a regular basis to the clients. The site of Signal Skyline is ideal for the Forex traders and investors. It offers a complete investment guide that help them to make the right investment decisions at all times. - September 23, 2017 - Signals Skyline Reliable Forex Signals Provider

PEI Welcomes New Director to the Team Portfolio Evaluations, Inc. (PEI), an institutional investment and retirement plan consulting firm, announces the addition of Jennifer Putney to the team. Jennifer joins PEI in a leadership role as Director of Retirement Plans Consulting, where she will oversee the firm’s service provider research,... - August 12, 2017 - Portfolio Evaluations, Inc.

AmericaTowne Announces Joint Venture in Developing World Headquarters in North Carolina AmericaTowne, Inc. and its subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., announced today that, in collaboration with L.F.T.E., Inc., a North Carolina corporation, its post-merger entity – AmericaTowne Holdings, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and construction of its headquarters in the Triangle area in Raleigh, NC utilizing tradesmen experienced in modular construction with an eye towards advancing ATI Modular’s technologies and know-how in the United States. - August 11, 2017 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Pioneering Trade Finance Fintech Traydstream Enters Landmark Partnership New fintech company Traydstream has established a landmark partnership with industry leader PFU Limited, a subsidiary of Fujitsu, and the makers of Fujitsu scanners. - August 06, 2017 - Traydstream

Propylon® Announces Launch of LWB360, a Suite of Legislative Management Applications, to Enhance Capabilities and Prioritize Users’ Needs Propylon today announced the launch of its LWB360 product, the only enterprise-wide solution that supports and manages all aspects of the legislative process in a single, consolidated system. It offers a new and enhanced approach to managing the legislative process, which sets a new standard by prioritizing the user experience. - July 29, 2017 - Propylon

AmericaTowne and ATI Modular Announce License to Operate in Anhui Province AmericaTowne, Inc. (“AmericaTowne”) and its subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., announced today that Anhui Ao De Xin Modular New Building Material Co., Ltd received its charter and license to operate in Anhui Province, Chizhou City China. - July 19, 2017 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

New Fintech - Traydstream - Launches Digital Revolution in Trade Finance with AI and Machine Learning Algorithms A new Fintech solution - Traydstream - is launched by industry leaders, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to redefine how trade documentation is processed by banks and large corporations. - July 17, 2017 - Traydstream

AmericaTowne and ATI Modular Agree to Plan of Merger AmericaTowne, Inc. (“AmericaTowne”) and its subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., announced today that they have agreed to a Plan of Merger, which once closed, will result in a combination of their respective businesses into ATI Holdings, Inc., a Nevada corporation. In anticipation of... - July 14, 2017 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Firm Solutions and assure360 Consolidate to Offer Expanded Law Firm and Mortgage Servicer Solutions New single company now offers complete technology, outsourcing and consulting solutions as one brand within the a360inc family of companies. - July 13, 2017 - a360inc

Subsidiaries of AmericaTowne, Inc. Complete FINRA Company-Related Actions AmericaTowne's two subsidiaries - ATI Modular Technology Corporation, a Nevada corporation and ATI Nationwide Holdings Corporation, a Florida corporation completed their respective company-related actions pending before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). - June 23, 2017 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Propylon® and LexisNexis® Partner to Deliver Value to Clients in the Auditing and Accounting Space by Effectively Navigating Regulatory Change Partnership strengthens LexisNexis’ offerings to help regulatory professionals to gain a quicker understanding of regulatory changes. Propylon has partnered with LexisNexis, a leading content provider of legal, government, and high-tech information sources. Through this collaboration, LexisNexis... - June 07, 2017 - Propylon

Your Next Big Adventure Awaits on MyLittleAdventure.com MyLittleAdventure.com is the online ticketing platform that shows over 150,000 unique, cool and hidden things to do and see in the world on one easy-to-use platform. Pulling in over 150,000 exciting attractions and adventures from over 175 countries in 14 languages, this revolutionary travel platform... - May 29, 2017 - OpenLedger

Propylon TimeArc® Platform Enables Clients to Navigate Regulatory Change Effectively The Propylon TimeArc® legal and regulatory intelligence platform provides a scalable and effective solution for legal publishers to track updates to ensure compliance with the latest standards and regulations. It facilitates launching innovative new products into the market to increase sales with minimal capital cost and effort. - May 11, 2017 - Propylon

Propylon Legislative Solutions Enable Montana Code Annotated Mainframe Migration Project to Win Award for Excellence Propylon worked with the Montana Legislative Services Division (LSD) team on a large-scale data and process transformation project to successfully convert the Montana Code Annotated (MCA) from the aging mainframe environment to a modern, supported, user-friendly technology in time for the start of the 2017 session. The project was awarded for excellence in innovative technology at the 2016 Montana Government IT Conference in December. - May 10, 2017 - Propylon

Retirement Expert, Rick Maraj, to Release His 1st Book Titled "Building a Better Retirement" Rick Maraj, Retirement expert and President of The Retire Advisory Group, can now add author to his growing list of accomplishments. His book, "Building A Better Retirement" will be the go to resource for those looking to retire successfully. - April 26, 2017 - The Retire Advisory Group

Retirement Expert, Rick Maraj, to Host "Building a Better Retirement" Radio Show Rick Maraj, founder and owner of The Retire Advisory Group, an independent financial advisory firm, is now hosting his new radio show on Sarasota News Radio 1320 and 1450 AM. The show "Building A Better Retirement" airs Sundays from 2pm-3pm. - April 19, 2017 - The Retire Advisory Group

OpenLedger Supports Apptrade Crowdsale with $100,000 USD Boost OpenLedger’s Apptrade (www.apptrade.io), the platform creating "Kickstarter for Apps on the Blockchain," has received a $100,000 USD boost from OpenLedger ApS, the world's first blockchain powered conglomerate. Powered by the digital token APPX, Apptrade creates portfolios, or groups,... - April 02, 2017 - OpenLedger