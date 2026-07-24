Recent Headlines
The Fintech Accord Rallies Behind CLARITY Act at Wall Street Hearing
Following the House Financial Services Subcommittee field hearing at Federal Hall on Wall Street, The Fintech Accord and its industry alliance partners highlighted momentum behind the CLARITY Act (H.R. 3633). Featuring commentary from leaders Dobbin Prezzano and H. West Richards, the release details direct engagement with Committee leadership and reinforces the Accord’s role uniting market leaders and policymakers to advance clear digital asset rules. - July 24, 2026 - The Fintech Accord
FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers
FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management. - July 15, 2026 - Fin Compliance
Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Portfolio Company Cybersecurity Offering, Powered by Advisor Armor
New sponsor-purchased program gives private equity and venture capital sponsors a scalable path to portfolio-wide cybersecurity compliance. - July 14, 2026 - Silver Regulatory Associates
Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization. - June 16, 2026 - STO Foundation
Fiduciary Law Center Launches Lifetime Income Practice to Support Employers, Advisors and Service Providers Navigating Retirement Income Solutions
Fiduciary Law Center announces the launch of it's new practice, Lifetime Income Practice. - May 24, 2026 - Pension Resource Institute
Silver Regulatory Associates Expands Global Footprint with London Presence to Serve UK and EU Clients
This expansion underscores Silver’s commitment to helping clients navigate evolving global regulatory frameworks and provide on-the-ground advisory services to our clients. - March 18, 2026 - Silver Regulatory Associates
Fruitful Participation, Co-Shaping the Future: CWG Markets’ Active Engagement at SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Summit
CWG Markets made a strong appearance at the SVS Egypt 2025 Financial Technology Summit in Cairo, engaging with industry leaders, investors, and fintech innovators across the MENA region. Through expert-led discussions and a technology-focused exhibition presence, the company showcased its commitment to compliance, innovation, and client-centric financial services, reinforcing its strategic expansion and leadership in the regional market. - December 20, 2025 - Cwg Markets
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU
U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem. At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has... - November 10, 2025 - Fort Miner
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU
DefiMiner Cloud Mining Platform: AI and Quantum Computing Enhance the Future of Mining
U.S. and UK leaders have discussed expanded cooperation in AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, reinforcing their focus on global tech innovation. DefiMiner states that it uses AI and quantum computing to enhance cloud mining and blockchain security, supporting users with technology designed to improve efficiency and promote smarter, more sustainable cryptocurrency mining. - October 28, 2025 - DefiMiner
BERRY Blockchain Ltd. Launches Initiative Delivering Real-Time BTC and XRP Insights and Rewards for User Engagement
BERRY, a blockchain-focused educational platform, has announced its latest initiative to provide real-time cryptocurrency insights while rewarding users for engaging with content. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate headlines and demonstrate renewed market strength, BERRY positions itself as a gateway for users to understand the deeper forces shaping the digital economy. - October 27, 2025 - BERRY Blockchain Ltd.
Industry Veterans Are Fixing What’s Broken in Compliance Tech with Skematic's Employee Compliance Product Launch
Having seen the cracks from the inside, Skematic’s founding team is tackling the systemic flaws that have long hindered compliance officers. - October 21, 2025 - Skematic
GormanSquared’s The Electronic Guardian Unveils Expanded Functionality to Secure Financial and Critical Personal Documents
GormanSquared, LLC, a digital security and estate management company, has expanded its flagship product, The Electronic Guardian's Digital Vault, to include dedicated sections for taxes and critical identification documents. The update aims to provide a more comprehensive solution for users to... - September 25, 2025 - Gorman Squared LLC
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Ohio and Pennsylvania
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Ohio and Pennsylvania - July 28, 2025 - 24hourEDU
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
CCIA Applauds Eighth Circuit Decision to Vacate FTC’s Negative Option Rule
The Consumer Credit Industry Association (CCIA) applauds today’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit to vacate the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Negative Option Rule in its entirety. The Eighth Circuit held that the FTC’s failure to issue a required... - July 08, 2025 - Consumer Credit Industry Association
KingsCrowd Acquires Leading IR Platform Lustro
KingsCrowd Inc. has acquired Lustro, the leading equity crowdfunding investor relations platform built for founders. - January 28, 2025 - KingsCrowd
Sarna Technologies Selected by StoneX Group Inc. for Risk and Portfolio Margin Management Platform
Global financial services network to monitor and manage Portfolio Margin and RegT accounts using Sarna Technologies' cloud-based risk and margin solutions. - January 21, 2025 - Sarna Technologies
Evelar Energy Introduces TRON Energy Toolkit
Evelar Energy’s new TRON Energy Toolkit makes purchasing TRX Energy and staking TRX simpler than ever. By using Tron energy instead of burning TRX directly, you can cut transfer fees by up to 70%+ on TRC-20 USDT transactions. It’s a cost-effective way to handle frequent transfers. - January 20, 2025 - Evelar Energy
Akela and RiverNorth Announce Mentor-Protégé Partnership Under SBA Program
Akela and RiverNorth, both woman-owned and woman-led professional services firms, are proud to announce their official Mentor-Protégé partnership under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). - December 19, 2024 - RiverNorth, Inc.
GiGCXOs Launches AICompliance360: A Game-Changer for Broker-Dealer and Investment Adviser Compliance
Say Goodbye to Expensive Hourly Rates with AI-Powered Flat-Fee Solutions - September 16, 2024 - GiGCXOs
Planixs Realiti Poised for $1 Quadrillion Transaction Value
Planixs is the market leader in real-time, intraday cash, collateral, and liquidity management solutions. The fintech is delighted to announce a major milestone as its flagship product, Realiti, is poised to break through over $1 quadrillion in annual transaction value from customers across the... - September 04, 2024 - Planixs GRP Ltd
Tresvista Appoints Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer to Head Its Global Business Development Efforts and Add to Its Executive Management Team
TresVista appointed Rocco Sta. Maria as Chief Revenue Officer, leveraging his 20+ years of experience to oversee sales, marketing, and client servicing. Sta. Maria, formerly with Fitch Solutions and S&P Market Intelligence, will focus on revenue growth, client expansion, and strategic partnerships. - August 14, 2024 - TresVista
Verifacto Introduces Verifacto e-Sign to Enhance Smart DMS Capabilities for Auto Dealers
Verifacto introduces Verifacto e-Sign, enhancing its Smart DMS for auto dealerships. This feature streamlines operations, saves time, and improves document management through secure electronic signatures, aligning with evolving customer preferences for online solutions. Visit Verifacto.com for more information. - February 25, 2024 - Verifacto
VCASH Launches Central Bank of Nigeria eNaira API for International Money Transfer Operators
VCASH, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its eNaira API for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The API enables IMTOs to transfer money directly into the eNaira wallets of recipients in Nigeria without intermediaries or delays. The funds can also be sent to any of the 200+ financial institutions in Nigeria, including banks and mobile wallets, in real-time, on the mobile app, web, or via their API. - July 04, 2023 - VTNetwork Limited
Group Plan Systems adds Envestnet Retirement Solutions as 3(38) to PEP
Group Plan Systems, LLC (GPS), an independent fiduciary for employer-sponsored retirement plans, has added Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS) as another ERISA 3(38) fiduciary option for banks, broker-dealers, and investment advisers looking to outsource investment management for employers... - May 27, 2023 - Group Plan Systems
Retirement Plan Executive Joins PRI and GPS
The Pension Resource Institute, LLC (PRI), a retirement plan compliance, technology, and consulting firm, has added Annie Messer as President, Member Relations, effective March 13, 2023. “We are excited to bring someone of Annie’s caliber into our firm,” said Jason C. Roberts,... - March 17, 2023 - Group Plan Systems
Warren Barnett, Local Chattanooga Financial Advisor, to Speak at Nashville Finance Forum
Private Wealth Central States Forum brings together high net worth managing private banks, wealth managers, and RIAs from around the region. Hundreds of one-on-one meetings with managers within the community cultivate the forum’s content.Warren Barnett is the only mediator coming from the... - August 12, 2022 - Barnett and Company
Warren Barnett, President of Barnett & Company, Hires Chloé Garland-Pollic as Office Manager
Barnett & Company, a local Chattanoogan wealth management and investment advisory firm, is excited to announce Chloé Garland-Pollic as its new office manager, effective April 11. Garland-Pollic previously worked for ten years in the healthcare industry and is very excited about working... - July 06, 2022 - Barnett and Company
Official Launch of EnrolledAgent.com - Search and Connect with an Enrolled Agent at Your Own Comfort
EnrolledAgent.com LLC is delighted to officially announce the launch of its site called www.EnrolledAgent.com. This online platform allows taxpayers to search for and connect with a licensed Enrolled Agent for their tax services. EnrolledAgent.com is an online directory that comprises over 60,000... - June 28, 2022 - EnrolledAgent.com
Independent Operational Fiduciary Launches Its First Pooled Employer Plan
Group Plan Systems, LLC (GPS), an independent operational fiduciary for employer-sponsored retirement plans, has signed an agreement with JULY Business Services (JULY) to serve as recordkeeper and third-party administrator to a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) for which GPS will serve as the Pooled Plan... - June 09, 2022 - Group Plan Systems
Jeripay Board of Directors Appoints Ex-Wirecard Labs Regional Senior Director as Board Member and Head of Payment Innovation and Partnership Starting from 1 May
Jeripay, a local base Fintech company, announced today they are appointing Johnny Ang, Ex-Wirecard Labs Asia Pacific Regional Senior Director, as Board Member and Head of Payment Innovation and Partnership starting from 1 May. This strategic decision was made after Jeripay Board of Directors had... - May 20, 2022 - Jeripay Pte Ltd
We Insure Things Accepted to 757 Start Up Studios
We Insure Things, a startup that created the first-of-its kind digital insurance marketplace, has been accepted into 757 Startup Studios in Norfolk, Virginia. This is a huge accomplishment for the company and will help further their growth and development. The program provides mentorship and... - May 04, 2022 - We Insure Things
CreditQ Integrated with Tally and Launched an Effective Business Credit Management Function
CreditQ is a leading business credit management web portal that helps businesses provide financial statements on time by managing their default credits. - March 31, 2022 - CreditQ
Homeowner Foreclosure Help Protects and Defends Struggling Homeowners. New Consumer Defense Program Helps Homeowners Fight Back and Save Their Home from Foreclosure.
COVID mortgage relief is over and banks are now foreclosing on homeowners at an alarming rate. Foreclosure Rates are up 139% since January of last year when foreclosure activity remained low due to the pandemic-related moratorium on foreclosures. Homeowner Foreclosure Help provides a lifeline for homeowner’s still facing foreclosure after the government COVID moratorium stops protecting them. - March 01, 2022 - Homeowner Foreclosure Help
Timeshare Owners Who Find Themselves in a Bad Financial Investment Can Get Help
Timeshare developers have taken advantage of too many innocent people who were misled and pushed into lifetime contracts that they never understood. Timeshare Owner Justice will advocate and obtain Justice for their clients and get them out of their timeshare agreements. They are truly one of the best timeshare exit companies and they back it up with a risk-free guarantee. - February 28, 2022 - Timeshare Owner Justice
We Insure Things Acquires Mirage Insurance
We Insure Things, a digital insurance solutions company, has announced that they have acquired Mirage Insurance. This acquisition will allow We Insure Things to expand their customer base and provide even more innovative and customer-focused digital insurance products. With the ever-growing digital... - February 16, 2022 - We Insure Things
One World Connect Partners with Philippine National Bank (PNB) for Online Remittance
One World Connect, a London-based fintech and remittance company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Philippine National Bank to provide remittance to the Philippines. - January 09, 2022 - One World Connect Ltd.
Industry Leaders Launch Operational Fiduciary Services Firm
The Pension Resource Institute, LLC (PRI), a retirement plan compliance, technology and consulting firm for banks, broker‐dealers and investment advisers, and Waypoint Fiduciary, LLC (Waypoint), a fiduciary consulting firm serving plan sponsors and financial institutions, have formed a new... - December 02, 2021 - Group Plan Systems
Citycom Solutions Signs Partnership Agreement with Aura Alliance to Offer ARC Surveil an Audio and Video Management Solution
Unique Citycom AI-driven surveillance system now available to Aura resellers looking to respond to the challenges of the “Work from Home” (WFH) economy. - November 29, 2021 - Citycom Solutions
Presenting the 2021 NAWRB Leadership Award Winners
Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce the Winners of the 2021 NAWRB Leadership Awards. As they pass the eighteenth month since their transition to video conferencing and remote workplaces, this year’s theme is their registered trademark Technology... - October 13, 2021 - NAWRB
Regulating Blockchain and Future Technologies: A Conversation with D’Vaughn House
Joyfully subverting the self-serving elitism of science. Glenride announces a curated community of brilliance in knowledge-making. - October 11, 2021 - Glenride
Timeshare Owner Justice Announces New "Dispute Resolution" Program to Help Unhappy Timeshare Owners Legally Exit Their Lifetime Contract
Timeshare Owners who are stuck with a bad financial investment can get help. - September 15, 2021 - Timeshare Owner Justice
AJMS Global Launches a Bi-Annual Corporate Newsletter Called “The Financial Wire”
AJMS Global is pleased to announce the launch of their long awaited bi-annual newsletter in the name and style of “The Financial Wire.” The newsletter will provide expert perspective on specialized issues of interest to various stakeholders of regional and global business. The... - August 15, 2021 - AJMS Global
CreditQ Introduces Credit Management Feature for Buyers and Suppliers in the Version 2.0
CreditQ, a leading credit reporting bureau, has facilitated its registered members with the new business credit management feature. - July 02, 2021 - CreditQ
RoZetta Technology Awarded Best Tick Data Management Platform
RoZetta Technology awarded the 2021 TradingTech Insight USA Award for Best Tick Data Management Platform. Ensuring organisations have cost-effective and easy access to the burgeoning amount of data needed to support their analytic, trading, risk management and compliance activity, is where RoZetta... - June 18, 2021 - RoZetta Technology
PRFC Announces the Appointment of New Board Members
Collaboration in the fight against complex fraud continues with the Payment Risk & Fraud Consortium's new Board of Directors. - June 14, 2021 - Payments Risk & Fraud Consortium
Global Private Equity Partners Provides Financing for Development of One of Europe's Largest Wind Farm Projects in Several Locations
The Wind Farm Project is to have a combined capacity of over 150 MW, providing electricity to over 100,000 households from renewable energy sources. Global Private Equity Partners provides total funding of EUR 144 Million. Global Private Equity Partners holds 33% of the Corporate Shares which are... - May 17, 2021 - Global Private Equity Partners
New Woman-Owned Consultancy Aims to be Mortgage Industry’s Trusted Advisor
“Unprepared is Unacceptable.” - New Consultancy, Consigliera, Founded to Assist Mortgage Servicing Industry Through New Era of Regulatory Scrutiny, Focusing on Readiness, Innovative Solutions and Meaningful Connection with the Default Consumer. - May 11, 2021 - Consigliera LLC