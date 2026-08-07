Recent Headlines
Within Insurance Companies
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements. - May 04, 2026 - innoviHealth
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. Announce Missy Martin as Vice President
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. have announced the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team. Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of experience and industry knowledge spanning all levels of the bail bond surety profession. - April 02, 2026 - Roche Surety, Inc.
Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer
HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - HealthBook+
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings. - February 25, 2026 - Skyline Title Support
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Title Junction to Host Free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Events This February
To help local homeowners save on property taxes, Title Junction is offering two free Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February, providing hands-on assistance to ensure residents don’t miss the March 1 deadline. - January 25, 2026 - Title Junction LLC
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Blue Williams Merges with Heard & Medack, Continuing to Expand Legal Presence
Blue Williams, LLC and Houston’s Heard & Medack announced a merger effective January 1, 2026, expanding Blue Williams’ Texas presence. Heard & Medack attorneys join the Blue Williams Houston office, strengthening trial capabilities and service offerings statewide. The merger adds seasoned litigators Joe Heard and David Medack to the Houston team, enhancing the firm’s capacity to handle complex litigation across multiple practice areas. - January 08, 2026 - Blue Williams, LLC
P.O.W.E.R. Officially Launches New Association and Coalition to Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temporary Staffing Industry
Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry. - December 10, 2025 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Healthcare Services Group Adds Director of Business Development
HSG Family of Companies hires former broker to lead sales and marketing efforts in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. - December 05, 2025 - Healthcare Services Group
Solving Healthcare’s Biggest Challenges: Why Member Intelligence and the Member Journey Matter More Than Ever
Payors and healthcare leaders are experiencing shrinking margins, rising CAHPS/HOS pressure, and increasing member expectations. Predict Health just released new results showing how health plans are using member intelligence, AI, real-world data, and advanced analytics to improve Stars, reduce churn, and strengthen retention. - December 02, 2025 - Predict Health
Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations - November 26, 2025 - Pacific Crest Services
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
Image Access Corp. Announces Availability of ImageTrust 7.5
Simpler, Faster, & More Powerful AI Orchestration - November 05, 2025 - Image Access Corp
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
American Protection Corp Expands Comprehensive Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans to Include Annual Maintenance Benefits
American Protection Corp. is proud to announce innovative Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans that go beyond traditional coverage by integrating essential annual vehicle maintenance benefits—helping drivers keep their cars running smoothly and worry-free. By combining Mechanical Breakdown... - October 20, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record
Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy. - October 09, 2025 - Medome, part of SOAP, Inc.
CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform. - September 30, 2025 - CaseGlide
Title Junction Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Service in Southwest Florida Anniversary Celebration Set for October 15, 2025
Title Junction, a Fort Myers-based title company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open-house event on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at its office, 6214 Presidential Ct., Suite F. Since 2005, Title Junction has guided thousands of buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals through successful closings across Southwest Florida. - September 19, 2025 - Title Junction LLC
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
Image Access Corp. Showcases "Intelligent Capture Meets Intelligent Content" with Box at BoxWorks 2025
ImageTrust and Box AI power intelligent content ecosystems from document capture to actionable insight. - September 11, 2025 - Image Access Corp
Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM
Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise. - August 29, 2025 - Grelin Health
Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities. - August 14, 2025 - Panorama Insurance Associates
Health & Voluntary Benefits Association (HVBA) Releases 2025 “Insights That Matter” Poll Report Highlighting Key Trends in Employee Benefits
The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) today announced the release of its annual Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, presenting a comprehensive look at the issues shaping the future of health and voluntary benefits in the U.S. workforce. Drawing from more than 24,000 responses across 35+ industry polls, the report highlights the priorities, concerns, and emerging solutions driving the healthcare and benefits landscape in 2025. - August 09, 2025 - The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA)
Join HVBA at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, a Premier Experience in the Heart of Music City
The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all benefits professionals for the upcoming Benefit Roadshow, scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025. They are excited to welcome you to the luxurious Renaissance Nashville Hotel, ideally... - August 09, 2025 - The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA)
American Protection Corp. Clarifies No Affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. (founded in 2012), a trusted Insurance Agency and provider of vehicle and home service contracts, has issued a statement to address recent public confusion due to a similarity in name with another entity, American Vehicle Protection Corp. (founded in 2016). American... - July 23, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Digital Asset Planning for Estate Planners is brought to you by DEXIT with a DEXITPLAN. What your online digital assets and accounts need are plans to protect your family and digital legacy online. - July 23, 2025 - DEXIT
HOA Loan Services Launches AI-Powered Portal to Simplify HOA Loan Applications
In an era where digital transformation is key, property management professionals have a new reason to breathe easier thanks to the launch of a powerful new online tool that streamlines the HOA loan application process. The portal, developed by HOA Loan Services, leverages AI and automates what was... - June 25, 2025 - HOA Loan Services
Actec Announces New Fully Customized AI for Claim Intake
Actec is now offering a fully customized AI product for full claim intake. Besides reducing costs the AI intake is consistent and fully configurable. - June 23, 2025 - Actec Systems
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
American Protection Corp. Reinforces Commitment to Trust and Transparency with BBB Accreditation
American Protection Corp., a nationwide provider of insurance and warranty services, proudly maintains its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service,... - June 05, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
Meramec Secure Launches “TPA in a Box” Platform to Empower Retailers and OEMs with In-House Service Contract Programs
Meramec Secure announces the launch of its innovative platform, TPA in a Box, designed to assist retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in establishing and managing in-house service contract programs efficiently and effectively. - April 29, 2025 - Meramec Secure
Workers Memorial Day: Kids’ Chance Ambassador Shares How Nonprofit Provides Scholarships to the Kids of Injured Workers
As America prepares to mark Workers Memorial Day on April 28 – a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job – a Kids’ Chance scholarship recipient is sharing her story of how the nonprofit is helping students like her overcome challenges following a parent’s work-related injury or death. - April 21, 2025 - Kids' Chance of America
Skyline Title Support Launches Customer Loyalty Program for Property Due Diligence Services
Clients Can Now Earn Points and Redeem for Digital Gift Cards When Ordering Services Like Municipal Lien Searches, HOA Estoppels, and Surveys - April 16, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
InsuranceNewsNet and Salt Financial Announce Partnership to Empower Insurance and Financial Professionals
InsuranceNewsNet (INN) and Salt Financial have partnered to provide insurance and financial professionals with innovative tools and resources. This collaboration combines INN’s educational platform with Salt's expertise in index design and risk management, offering insights on volatility-controlled indices and annuity market strategies. The goal is to equip financial professionals with cutting-edge solutions to enhance their practices and product awareness. - February 10, 2025 - InsuranceNewsNet
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG