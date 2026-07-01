Recent Headlines
Within Casual Dining Restaurants
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience. That philosophy comes... - April 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
Rreal Tacos to Introduce Its Acclaimed Tequila & Mezcal Program to Tampa Bay This Fall
As construction advances on its first Florida location, Atlanta-based Rreal Tacos is preparing to introduce Tampa Bay to one of the country’s most talked‑about tequila and mezcal programs. The restaurant was named among the Top 15 Best Tequila Places to Drink Tequila Around the United... - February 26, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Rreal Tacos Acquires Haiku, Bringing Georgia’s Biggest Taco Brand to Tampa
Acquisition Marks First Florida Location and Launches Tampa Bay Expansion. - February 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
TJ Ribs Will Celebrate Potential LSU vs Alabama Victory with Free Ribs on November 9
TJ Ribs, the official BBQ Restaurant of LSU athletics is offering free half racks of Fulton ribs to all dine-in guests on Sunday, Nov. 9 if LSU beats Alabama on Nov. 8—no purchase needed. - November 05, 2025 - TJ Ribs
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Historic Milestone: Stonecrest's Longest-Running Black-Owned Bar Celebrates 27 Years of Serving Atlanta
August 28–31, 2025: Thursday, August 28 – Business Networking Mixer & Ladies Night. Friday, August 29 – Live Band 8p-11 The Owner Dj Cezah is the DJ till 4mm #OG Fridays. Saturday, August 30 – Virgo Bash celebrating all Virgo birthdays. Sunday, August 31 – Gary DaCosta’s Official Birthday Party. - August 14, 2025 - Dabomb Sports Grill
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
MIX Downtown Debuts “Summer Bloom” - a Curated Nightlife Experience Fusing Fashion, Art, and Music
MIX Downtown, Sacramento’s premier rooftop lounge, announced the launch of Summer Bloom, a signature event series debuting Friday, June 6. This elevated nightlife experience brings together fashion, music, art, and entertainment to celebrate summer in full bloom. Summer Bloom Fridays are... - May 30, 2025 - MAC Hospitality Group
Copper Hills Golf Club: Building Multiple Venues for Golf, Events, and Celebrations
New construction of the venues include the Copper Club, a full-service restaurant, and a special events space capable of accommodating up to 300 guests. The 27-hole golf course will hold outdoor wedding ceremonies, large golf outings, funeral wakes, luncheons, and numerous other occasions. - April 12, 2025 - Copper Hills Golf Club
Southside Market & Barbeque Expands to Leander, Texas - A Historic 1882 Connection
Southside Market & Barbeque opens its fifth location in Leander Texas on April 10. Serving up Authentic Central Texas BBQ with its famous Elgin "Hot Guts" all beef sausage and meats smoked low & slow over post oak on pits in the restaurant. Proud to be the Oldest BBQ Joint in Texas, Southside was founded in 1882, the same year the City of Leander was founded. They are excited about this historical connection and looking forward to serving the Leander Community. - April 10, 2025 - Southside Market & BBQ
Japan’s Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Now Open in Naperville – Experience Shabu-Yo's All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu
Shabu-Yo, a popular Japanese hot pot restaurant chain, has opened its second U.S. location in Naperville, Illinois, as of December 13, 2024. Known for its healthy and customizable Shabu-Shabu experience, Shabu-Yo offers a wide variety of vegetables, side dishes, and protein options in a buffet-style setting. They also introduces a weekday lunch menu designed to provide an accessible and satisfying Japanese hot pot experience for a wide range of guests including individuals, families and seniors. - April 09, 2025 - Skylark USA Inc.
Tapville Ranked #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine
Tapville, the pioneering brand in the self-pour franchise industry, has been ranked the #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. As a first-mover in the category, Tapville has spent nearly eight years perfecting its innovative model, and this recognition solidifies its position as the leader in the self-pour franchise space. - January 18, 2025 - Tapville
Netflix Celebrity Chef Nick Liberato & Borscht Belt Legacy, Mike Dalewitz Return the Borscht Belt Delicatessen Back to New Jersey
Mike Dalewitz, Nick Liberato & Partners to Bring their NY-Style “Jew-ish” Deli Concept in Lawrence Township, NJ at The Trenton Farmers Market Grand Opening at 9AM, Thursday, January 16. - January 15, 2025 - The Borscht Belt Delicatessen
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Savor Japanese Wagyu Hot Pot in Schaumburg, Naperville, and Vernon Hills
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu in Schaumburg and Naperville, with a new Vernon Hills location opening in fall 2025. Shabu-Yo offers a unique dining experience featuring premium Wagyu beef, fresh vegetables, and customizable sauces, bringing authentic Japanese hot pot dining to the Chicagoland area. - January 15, 2025 - Skylark Holdings
Day Block Brewing Hosts Sports Legends Meet & Greet Tommy Kramer & Jim McMahon
Headlining the event are former NFL quarterbacks Tommy Kramer (Minnesota Vikings) and Jim McMahon (Chicago Bears), known for their legendary careers and rivalry. Joining them are two special guests: Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the beloved football movie Rudy, and Maris Valainis, remembered for his role in the classic basketball film Hoosiers. - November 22, 2024 - Day Block Brewing
Local Entrepreneur Cooks Up Business to Fight Rising Restaurant Costs
Coming off the acquisition of his most recent venture, Procoto, St. Pete entrepreneur Michael Otis has launched FareFood to help restaurants fight rising food spend. FareFood is saving restaurants hours previously spent placing orders and as much as 27% on their food costs by pulling food distributors into a single app. At a time when the restaurant space needs more help than ever, Otis and his team believe they’ve built the answer. - October 08, 2024 - FareFood
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Kalei's Kitchenette Launches Fundraising T-Shirt to Support Lahaina Fire Survivors
Kalei's Kitchenette, a Hawaiian-inspired eatery in San Diego, launches a fundraising t-shirt to support Lahaina fire survivors. Marking the first anniversary of the fire, this initiative raises awareness of ongoing needs. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. The t-shirt, designed by Neeko David, features a yin-yang pattern and maps of California and Maui, symbolizing balance and connections. Available online and in-store, the campaign invites support and celebrates the Aloha spirit. - August 07, 2024 - Kalei's Kitchenette
Livia Bar and Grill Wins Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for 2024
Livia Bar and Grill, the new and modern Italian restaurant located in the vibrant Flagler Village area of Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce its victory in the prestigious Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards 2024. The restaurant has been recognized in two significant categories: Best New Restaurant winning gold and Best Craft Cocktail List winning bronze. - June 27, 2024 - Livia Bar and Grill
The Lamb Pub in Newport Now Serving Food
Starting this Wednesday, June 26, 2024, The Lamb Pub will serve food from 10:00 AM to 18:00 PM, Wednesday through Sunday. Customers new and old in the local community are invited to come and enjoy the delicious new menu. - June 26, 2024 - The Lamb Pub
Fleur de Cuisine Continues Expansion with Restaurant and Non-Profit
A Culinary Celebration of Family and Philanthropy, Bringing the Community to the Table with a Heartfelt Mission. Fleur de Cuisine adds restaurant, memoir, and non-profit foundation to their family brand. - May 23, 2024 - Fleur de Cuisine
PizzaMan Dan’s Launches Pizza Burger in Strategic Move Against Rising Fast Food Prices
In a bold response to the recent minimum wage legislation affecting the fast food industry, PizzaMan Dan’s introduces the innovative $5 Pizza Burger. This move positions the beloved chain as a leader in offering value and taste in the face of rising costs that are prompting price increases... - April 02, 2024 - PizzaMan Dan's
Gear Up for Las Vegas Race Week and Holiday Season with Newly Transformed Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, Inside Resorts World Las Vegas
This November and December, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is your passport to unforgettable holiday experiences. Discover exclusive holiday menus, delightful surprises, and a New Year's Eve celebration that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. - October 25, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Celebrate with Bubbly and Blinis as Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant Becomes an Official Telmont Champagne House Offering Exclusive Chef's Pairing Menu
Immerse yourself with the perfect pour and the perfect bite at Aqua as they serve the finest of drinks with a special, table-side caviar cart coming late 2023. - October 24, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Caviar Bar Transforms Into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant: A New Era of Fine Dining in Las Vegas
Formerly known as Caviar Bar by Shaun Hergatt, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant celebrates their long-awaited rebrand that provides guests a global luxurious dining experience. - September 27, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Join the Fiesta: Villa Azur Las Vegas Commemorates Mexican Independence Day in Style
Villa Azur Las Vegas sets the stage for an unforgettable Mexican Independence Day experience filled with authentic cuisine, live music, and incredible tequila offers. - September 16, 2023 - Villa Azur
Experience the Authentic Flavor of 100% Buckwheat Noodles at SOBAR: Grand Opening on September 7
Prepare to indulge in the artful taste of genuine 100% buckwheat noodles. SOBAR is proud to announce its grand opening on September 7, 2023. Located at 12404 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90066, SOBAR seamlessly combines the allure of tradition with modern sophistication to deliver a fresh... - September 07, 2023 - SOBAR
Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the... - August 31, 2023 - Mikuni Restaurant Group, Inc.
Caviar Bar Inside of Resorts World Las Vegas Shows Support for Residents and Businesses Affected by Maui Wildfire by Donating 100% of Proceeds Towards Maui Relief
Originally from Hawaii, Bartender/Mixologist Rylen Komeiji and Chef Michael Nguyen from Caviar Bar both show their support towards their home islands in response to the Maui wildfire that occurred earlier this month. - August 26, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Unveiling Seafood Splendor: Caviar Bar Presents Captivating New Menu Creations
Immerse yourself in a world of gourmet seafood and exquisite caviar as Chef Shaun Hergatt brings his artistic vision to the table at Caviar Bar. - August 25, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Unveiling the Culinary Brilliance of Executive Chef Sani Hebaj at Villa Azur Las Vegas
Upscale dining French-Mediterranean restaurant, Villa Azur, located in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort®, celebrates Culinary Arts Month by highlighting the achievements and philosophy of Executive Chef Sani Hebaj. - July 18, 2023 - Villa Azur
Discover the Art of Summer Dining: Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant's Unforgettable Culinary Creations
Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef, Shaun Hergatt, located at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip announces its specials for National Caviar Day, National Tequila Day, National Oyster Day, and National Eat Outside Day. - July 13, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant Earns Prestigious 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award
Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef, Shaun Hergatt, located at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, among the world’s Best Restaurants for Wine. - June 29, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Caviar Trio Tasting and Rocket Pop Cocktail Sets Off Your 4th of July Holiday Weekend at Chef Shaun Hergatt's Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant in Resorts World Las Vegas
Enjoy a "Rocket Pop" cocktail with a pop rock rim and a trio caviar tasting featuring Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt's brand of Caspy Caviar. - June 29, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
America's 250th Birthday Party: A Spectacular Celebration Marking a Milestone in History
As America’s 250th birthday approaches, industry leaders met at a special luncheon on June 12 to discuss celebrating America’s cultural culinary history. The luncheon was held at Artistry Restaurants’ Boca in Winter Park, Florida. - June 23, 2023 - Artistry Restaurants
Salt Lake Pub & Grill Sets Open House
Lisa Forman has been serving patrons at her Legend's Pub & Grill for 14 years. Since June is the month she opened her first doors she wants to give back this month to the community she has served. Legend's will observe the open house at both her Salt Lake City and Sandy locations with games, face painting and a raffle to benefit a pair of animal rescue operations. - June 06, 2023 - Legend's Pub & Grill
Dogtown Pizza Is a Signature Sponsor of Lou Fusz Athletic, Supporting the Women’s Premier Soccer League
Dogtown Pizza is pleased to announce it’s a Signature Sponsor of Lou Fusz Athletic (LFA)’s inaugural team with the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL). LFA coaches Jeff Tottleben and Sean O’Rourke will guide the team of local collegiate female soccer players. “Lou Fusz... - May 25, 2023 - Dogtown Pizza
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt Introduces Caspy Caviar's Carry Out Caviar Program from Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant Inside of Resorts World Las Vegas
Caviar Bar Seafood and Restaurant inside of Resorts World Las Vegas will be offering a "Carry Out Caviar" service in which guests can purchase various size tins of caviar to take home or get delivered, starting May 15, 2023. - May 17, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka Receives International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) Accreditation
Asia’s Pioneering Hotel with Proactive Commitment to LGBTQ+ Travel - May 11, 2023 - Swissôtel Nankai Osaka
Get Classy at Caviar Bar to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, Mother's Day and Restaurant Week
Caviar Bar Seafood & Restaurant, inside of Resorts World Las Vegas, has special offers and menus for Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, Mother's Day and a prix fixe menu for Three Square's 2023 Restaurant Week in which a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Three Square. - May 03, 2023 - Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
New York City Restaurant and Bar Vets Open a Hospitality Business Development and Operations Management Agency That Launches Nationwide
Great Hands Hospitality offers personalized business development and operations management solutions for entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. With experience in opening Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group's first bars and as former Executive Director of Operations for Death and Company, their team of professionals provides a tailored approach. - April 25, 2023 - Great Hands Hospitality LLC
New York Black Restaurant Week, Juneteenth
Organizations from each Borough in New York participating in New York Black Restaurant Week. - April 06, 2023 - New York Black Restaurant Week
Hot N Juicy Crawfish Announces Grand Opening Celebration of Kissimmee, FL Location
Hot N Juicy Crawfish announces the grand opening of its newest location in Kissimmee, Florida. The popular seafood restaurant chain will officially celebrate its grand opening on March 25, 2023, at noon EST. As seen on Travel Channel’s Man v Food and the Cooking Channel, Hot N Juicy Crawfish... - March 09, 2023 - Hot N Juicy Crawfish
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store Partners with Team Kids for National Pizza Day
On February 9, 100% of heart-shaped pizza proceeds will be donated to Team Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth to change the world. - February 08, 2023 - Sgt. Pepperoni's
Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill to Open New Franchise Location in Decatur, IL
Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, world famous for its "All the games. All the time." concept, today announced the coming soon of a new franchise location in Decatur, IL. The new franchise location is the 15th in the sports bar chain which has been operating since 1990 and has locations in 4 states including MO, IL, NC and AR. - January 11, 2023 - Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill Maryland Heights