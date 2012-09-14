PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Joey's Group of Companies Announces the Promotion of Tom Grande to President of Teja Food Group After 10 years as Vice President growing the business, Tom Grande earns a well deserved promotion. - October 30, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Dogtown Pizza Expands to Texas Through Grocery Chain Family-owned Dogtown Pizza is announcing their expansion into Central Market, a Texas-based grocery chain. Once only made available in St. Louis, customers will now be able to find Dogtown Pizza in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. - October 02, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

Tortoise Supper Club Partners with Ravinia, Lyric Opera for Steinway Centennial Celebration River North restaurant to host week-long celebration that includes performances by Ravinia CEO, Lyric Opera Artists, Julliard Grads and more. - September 04, 2019 - Tortoise Supper Club

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Kobe Sizzlers, a Small Restaurant Chain, Invests in Big Technology Kobe Sizzlers, an old school iconic restaurant brand from Mumbai, recently invested in Freeze-Dry technology (lyophilisation) to produce ready-to-make sauce from its secret recipe. The technology is used by NASA to preserve food for astronauts as it keeps the nutrients intact and increases the shelf... - August 11, 2019 - Kobe Sizzlers

Wylder Space TV, Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo of Wylder Space in Santa Cruz, CA is recreating the social dining experience and practicing the "art" of entertaining with a web TV series designed to bring people together with great food, good drinks and company. - August 09, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk

Joey’s Sells Kids Cards in Support of Canadian Authority on Bullying Prevention Joey's Seafood Restaurants is selling Kids Club Cards. Guests can buy 5 free kids meals for cheap. - July 05, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Dogtown Pizza Donates $500 to Local Volunteer Fire Department Family-owned Dogtown Pizza recently surprised the Crystal City Fire Department by donating $500 for winning the company’s "Nominate Your Favorite Fire Department" contest through social media, inspired by International Firefighter’s Day on May 4. “We’re proud to present... - June 27, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza

13 Year Old's Vegan Hot Dog Ranks 5th in the Nation According to PETA's Top 10 Vegan Hot Dogs People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and their more than 6.5 million members and supporters worldwide, including many across Georgia, were pleased to announce that Atlanta based cart and "Mason's Super Dogs' Vegan Hot Dog" has been named one of the Top Vegan Dogs. - June 26, 2019 - Mason's Super Dogs

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Board Game Cafe Pioneers Hex & Company Launch Kickstarter for New Manhattan Location Hex & Company is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign, which will bring a new location to the Upper East Side of New York City. - June 06, 2019 - Hex & Company

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Le Cellar Wine Bar, in Clerkwenwell, Now Has the Largest Eat-in Selection of Charcuterie, Cheese & Antipasti in London Le Cellar is an authentic French wine bar that offers a range of organic wines, French classic food and a great selection of artisan cheese, charcuterie and antipasti. In fact, with 12 types of cured meat on the menu daily, 9 cheese and 9 types of marinated vegetables, they have the largest combined selection on offer of any wine bar/restaurant. With a basement wine cellar, where you can have private wine tastings, Le Cellar is definitely the closest thing to France in this part of London. - May 02, 2019 - Le Cellar

Eat Quiche: the New Powerhouse for Nutrients and Proteins The Pan's Club vegetarian restaurant is an expert in preparing various vegetarian meals. They will be launching the flexi-vegetarian style food Quiche relished with unique taste and health. Quiches are packed with nutritious ingredients like egg, milk, cream, cheese, vegetables, etc. These ingredients... - April 15, 2019 - The Pan's Club

Thai Direct Bowls, the First Healthy, Gluten and Dairy Free Thai Restaurant in NYC Street Thai food reinvented for healthy eating, served in salad and rice bowl style, with authentic Thai flavors. The bowls are gluten free and dairy free with vegan options. - April 13, 2019 - Thai Direct Bowls

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Irish Fast Casual and American Diner Group Targets International Growth Adrian Crean Joins as Managing Director; James Walker Joins as New International Business Development Advisor. - March 28, 2019 - Rocket Restaurants

Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Food Network Names Five O’Clock Steakhouse Wisconsin’s Best on “50 States of Steakhouses Last Tuesday, the Food Network announced their 50 States of Steakhouses, “the best places to sate your carnivore cravings and enjoy a side of local flair.” Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was named Food Network’s best steakhouse in Wisconsin noting, "Wisconsin is... - January 31, 2019 - Five O'Clock Steakhouse

ZIBA Berlin Döner Opens in Leslieville Serving German Street Food with a Unique Ziba Twist - January 03, 2019 - ZIBA Berlin Doner

Free App, dinely, Gets You Massive Discounts at Restaurants You're Already Going to Book your restaurant reservation through the dinely app and get a significant percentage off top Miami restaurants for free. You don’t even need a coupon. - December 20, 2018 - dinely

Update to GRLT Shareholders Related to GRILLiT Inc. and Future Plans GRILLiT, Inc. (OTC: GRLT) is announcing that it has acquired 100% of GRILLiT of the Suncoast, LLC, and is announcing the transition in leadership. Due to the delinquent filings and liabilities created by previous CEO’s dating back to 2013, the passing of Ghazi Hajj on September 10, 2017, the complexity... - December 20, 2018 - GRILLiT

Breakfast Brunch Café Announces 2019 Franchise Opportunity with a Family (Franchisee) First Strategy Pay royalty fee of 6.0% for the first 5 years, then 4.0% after for the life of the partnership (compare to industry 6.5%). - December 05, 2018 - Breakfast Brunch Cafe

Döner and Gyros – A True Pioneer Opens Los Angeles Branch Döner and Gyros is known for serving the best döner kebab in Dubai. Since its inception, Döner and Gyros has never stopped striving and working hard, for the sake of delivering Döners and Gyros to the world. Through hard work and determination, Döner and Gyros was born –... - November 22, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Local NC Chef Crowned World Champion Local Chef awarded first place at the 2018 Northeast Pasta Showdown. - November 10, 2018 - Marabella Restaurants

Doner & Gyros on Winning the “Best Doner Kebab Restaurant Chain” Global Award Doner & Gyros is now considered a strong and recognized brand not only in Dubai but all over the world. The once simple dream of the creators of Doner & Gyros has become a global endeavor that up to the present is renowned in the fast-food chain market. Doner & Gyros has always been hard... - November 03, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Doner and Gyros: A New and Successful Endeavor, Opening Their Riyadh Branch Doner and Gyros, one of the most significant brands in the fast food chain industry today thanks to their unprecedented and palpable presence, is stepping up their game now that they have opened another branch in Riyadh, KSA. Ever since the year 2018 came forth, Doner and Gyros have successfully opened... - November 02, 2018 - Doner & Gyros Restaurant

Papa Gino’s Announces Season of FREEdom Rewards Program Campaign Papa Gino's announces Season of FREEdom campaign where new registrants to the rewards program will get a free small cheese pizza. As The Official Pizza of the New England Patriots, Papa Gino's will officially kick the program off in-stadium at the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game as part of the team's Salute to Service initiative on Nov. 4, 2018. Papa Gino's will donate to various New England Patriots Foundation military events and will offer a 20% in-restaurant discount in Nov. - November 01, 2018 - Papa Gino's

Doors Open for the Brand New Indian Restaurant and Bar, Thanal Indian Tavern An exotic gourmet Indian restaurant is coming to the neighborhood; Philadelphia can now boast of a truly unique, modern and chic Indian restaurant and bar. - October 24, 2018 - Thanal Indian Tavern

Mint Indian Bistro to Celebrate 10th Anniversary Throughout October Diners will get specials throughout October, in return for social media follows. - October 10, 2018 - Mint Indian Bistro

Panini Kabob Grill to Sponsor Firefighter Appreciation Night in Playa Vista On Thursday, September 27, 2018, Panini Kabob Grill, in co-sponsorship with the city of Playa Vista, will join the community in its first Firefighter Appreciation Night. The event is held in support of the California Fire Foundation’s annual Firefighter Appreciation Month, which takes place every... - September 19, 2018 - Panini Kabob Grill

Panini Kabob Grill Brings Their Kabobs to 35th Annual National Night Out On Tuesday, August 7th, 2018, Panini Kabob Grill participated in the city of Playa Vista’s 35th annual National Night Out, a community-building campaign that brings the community and local law enforcement together for a night of food, conversation, and fun. National Night Out promotes police-community... - September 19, 2018 - Panini Kabob Grill

Tokyo Joe’s Opens Milestone 50th Restaurant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado Tokyo Joe’s is excited to announce the opening of their 50th Restaurant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado located at 3753 Wadsworth Boulevard. People are actively looking for healthier food choices and Tokyo Joe’s delivers on that promise. With a diverse menu featuring Made-to-Order Sushi Rolls, Build Your Own Bowls, Signature Bowls, Salads, Poke Bowls, Bento Boxes and Kid’s Meals there is truly something for everyone. - September 18, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Panini Kabob Grill Opens Location in San Diego for the First Time Panini Kabob Grill, the upscale yet fast-casual restaurant known for its wide array of fresh and healthy Mediterranean food, will open a new San Diego location, specifically in Del Mar this fall. Following the fast-paced growth of its 13 other locations across Los Angeles and Orange County, this location... - September 07, 2018 - Panini Kabob Grill

12-Year-Old Mason Wright Becomes One of Georgia’s Youngest Entrepreneurs - Young Business Owner Starts Hot Dog Business and Inspires Young Men to do the Same Mason’s Super Dogs provides 100 percent beef hot dogs and all natural vegan hot dogs. He offers a variety of “super toppings” including, cheese steak, buffalo, chili and meatball hot dogs. Mason’s Super Dogs was named Best Hot Dogs in town by Morehouse College students. Mason’s Super Dogs serves gourmet hot dogs made with local ingredients, available for you to enjoy. In addition to the mouth-watering toppings, Mason’s Super Dogs also serves ice cold drinks. - August 15, 2018 - Mason's Super Dogs

Decoding an Era Gone by with All New Decode Bar Decode Bar All Set to Launch Its Flagship Outlet in Gurgaon with Brands and Branches. - July 05, 2018 - Brands and Branches

Banh Mi, Bahn You! Tokyo Joe’s Introduces the Banh Mi Bowl. Tokyo Joe’s introduces its latest creation, the Banh Mi Bowl just in time for summer. This decadent bowl includes white chicken tossed in homemade Joe’s BBQ sauce, pickled veggies, avocados, chopped greens, cilantro, jalapenos, a sous vide (soft poached) egg, black lava sea salt and drizzled... - June 27, 2018 - Tokyo Joes

Portland, Oregon’s Southpark Seafood Celebrates 20 Years Southpark Seafood is celebrating its 20 year anniversary serving fresh, local and sustainable seafood to the Portland market. Rated as one of the best Portland Seafood restaurants by Willamette Week, EATER and Travel Pulse. Owned by a local family business since day one, Southpark Seafood prides itself on sourcing the highest quality ingredients and creatively bringing flavors together. - June 26, 2018 - Southpark Seafood

Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant New Menu Items Roma's Pizza and Italian Restaurant just added new items to their already amazing menu of family recipes and Italian cuisine and it’s time indulge in them. Roma’s has been serving Dallas classic Italian meals and desserts for years but now Roma's is adding 4 new menu items with three different... - May 03, 2018 - Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

The Mozaic Seeks Budding Entrepreneurs to Jointly Develop New Business Concepts in Southeast Asia Founded in 2003, The Mozaic is a privately-held investment management firm headquartered in Southeast Asia. The Mozaic looks for exceptional entrepreneurs to create new businesses together. - April 26, 2018 - The Mozaic Pte Ltd

Vissai Saigon Hotel Received Certified Hotel Partner Award from Traveloka In the evening of April 5th, 2018, Vissai Saigon Hotel’s representatives attended the Traveloka Partner Event which took place at Liberty Central Saigon Hotel City Point. - April 13, 2018 - Vissai Saigon Hotel

The American Pizza Team Wins Top Honors at the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy Held April 9-11 World Champion Pizza Maker Randy Hueffmeier of Randy's Pizza and Randy’s Gluten Free was out done by daughter and pizza aficionado Sarah Hueffmeier. Sarah, the youngest American (quite possible the youngest person in the world) to ever compete at the World Pizza Championships, did incredible. Not... - April 12, 2018 - Randy's Pizza

Ferry Market Supports Community Well-Being During Health and Wellness Weekend The New Hope Ferry Market will host its first annual Health and Wellness Weekend to support mental, emotional, and physical health in the community. Regular food and drink vendors will highlight their healthiest options alongside pop up vendors. There will be free group exercise classes, live music, and wellness professionals from the Bucks County community exhibiting their products and services. - April 11, 2018 - New Hope Ferry Market