Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Texas Hospice Answers What Are the Symptoms of Kidney Failure Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice, recently released a blog answering the question "What are the symptoms of kidney failure?" Understanding these symptoms can help you or a loved one better prepare for living with kidney failure and remain as comfortable as possible while the condition... - December 14, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

The ASAcampus Team Takes Part in XENOGRISS, One of the Italian Experiments by the Italian Space Agency, for the ESA Beyond Mission The Space-X 19 was launched at 12:29 EST on December 5 last; on-board it carries some scientific experiments that will be undertaken on the International Space Station during the Beyond Mission, led by the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency. - December 08, 2019 - ASA srl

HomeWorks Hosts Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Haddonfield, NJ Last week, United Methodist Communities (UMC) HomeWorks held a Grand Opening and Open House at their Haddonfield location. Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director,... - November 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

ASA: Honourable Mention at the C2A Award The company from Veneto receives an award at the Creative Communication Award programme in Los Angeles for its campaigns dedicated to the HIRO TT and MiS devices. The award conferred for “Brand identity” is the result of the collaboration with Studio D’Orsi. - November 27, 2019 - ASA srl

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Carolina Village Receives Deficiency-Free State Survey Carolina Village, a Type-A LifeCare Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Western North Carolina, obtained a Deficiency-Free Annual Survey from the North Carolina Department of Health (NCDOH) last week. - October 24, 2019 - Carolina Village

Texas Hospice Discusses Considering Hospice Care for Cancer Patients Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care provider, recently published a blog discussing hospice care for cancer patients. Understanding what hospice care entails can help caregivers better consider their options for terminally ill cancer patients. Hospice care for cancer patients focuses primarily... - October 17, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Reach IPS Announces Company Name Change Reach IPS announces today that it will be named i360 Healthcare effective immediately. The name change is part of a re-branding initiative to better align the Company’s name with its future strategy and near‐term product roadmap. Steven C. Lipp, Chief Executive Officer for i360 Healthcare,... - October 02, 2019 - Reach IPS

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Vocal Groups Use Music for Therapy and Personal Expression Tradition of Sharing Brings Joy to Both Singers and Audiences - October 02, 2019 - Atlantic Shores Retirement Community

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen Creating Experiences for a New Main Street Coming to Newton in 2020 The United Methodist Communities Foundation is holding the Creating Experiences Gala on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the Panther Valley Golf and Country Club in Allamuchy, NJ to support UMC at Bristol Glen for a new main street. - September 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Texas Hospice Care Provider Answers Does Medicare Cover Hospice Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care provider, recently released a blog answering the question "Does Medicare cover hospice?" In it, they explain how Medicare can be used to help families manage their finances more easily and access a variety of helpful resources and hospice treatments... - September 26, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen Wins Best Taste Award Marks fourth consecutive year of recognition at A Taste of Newton. - September 22, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

Texas Hospice Care Provider Describes What to Expect from Hospice Care Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice care provider, recently published a blog describing what to expect from hospice care. Understanding what hospice care entails can help caregivers better prepare for this stage of their loved one's life. Entering hospice care brings many questions for loved ones... - September 16, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

United Methodist Communities at Collingswood (UMC) and It's Never 2 Late (iN2L) Celebrate 20 Years of Senior Living Residents Having Fun with Innovative Technology United Methodist Communities at Collingswood participated in the iN2L 60/20 tour, a cross-country road trip both celebrating 20 years of senior living residents having fun with iN2L technology and the 60th birthday of iN2L President and Co-founder Jack York. - September 15, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Comfort Keepers Lithonia Reaches 13 Years in Business Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia

HealthSwap Advisors and Its Platform Bed License Exchange is Now Senwell Senior Investment Advisors HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors

Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo Corp to Deliver Outstanding Live Clinical Care Partnering with Remote Patient Monitoring Reach IPS Partners with CareHalo, Corporation to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring, Advanced Healthcare Clinical Monitoring, and Patient Interaction Services - August 15, 2019 - Reach IPS

Ohio Hospice Answers the Question What is a Living Will Harbor Light Hospice, an Ohio hospice, recently released a blog answering the question "What is a living will?" A living will can help your loved one take control of their medical care before they are rendered unable to specify their wishes in this area. A living will outlines a person's wishes... - July 15, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

Snyder Healthcare and Snyder Oaks Care Center to Merge and Form New Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in Snyder, Texas Continuing efforts to strengthen labor resources in the market, centers in Snyder, Texas will be consolidated. SLP Operations LLC has merged Snyder Healthcare and Snyder Oaks Care Center to now operate as Snyder Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This center will preserve and expand access to quality care and dedicated resources. - July 08, 2019 - Senior Living Properties, LLC

ASA: New Headquarters for the Company Technology, sustainability, lean management are only a few of the guidelines followed when building the new company headquarters in Arcugnano. In the name of welfare and of the spirit of belonging, the new structure, which houses production and offices, has provided for the adoption of innovative solutions in space management and in the choice of furnishings. - June 21, 2019 - ASA srl

AMT Partners with Medicare for Educational Webinar: Critical Medicare Documentation Requirements for Wound Care Residents American Medical Technologies has partnered with Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (DME MACs), Noridian Healthcare Solutions and CGS Administrators, to host a live educational webinar covering Medicare’s documentation requirements for wound care residents. - June 18, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Child Therapy Mood swings, trouble with friends, difficulty in coping and anxiety are difficulties that widely exist in adults but what is overlooked is how even children face it. A child while growing up also goes through various emotional and mental changes in school, at home and in its other surroundings. Children... - June 13, 2019 - PinkyMind

Alternative Therapy in Mental Health Alternative Therapy in Mental health Pinkymind, an online wellness center's that focuses on counselling has gained a lot of traction in the last few months with quite a lot of app downloads and satisfied customers. They are now taking the next step towards better mental well-being by soon introducing... - June 12, 2019 - PinkyMind

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Cleveland Hospice Releases Blog Discussing Hospice Care for Veterans Harbor Light Hospice, a Cleveland hospice, recently released a blog educating readers on effective and compassionate hospice care for veterans. Veterans may face unique challenges at this stage in their lives, and informed care can give them a higher quality of life by allowing them to access important... - May 23, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

United Methodist Communities Participates in Senior Housing Now Rally The residents and associates of United Methodist Communities’ five senior housing campuses joined other advocates from around the country last week to attend the Senior Housing Now Rally on Capitol Hill. They urged Congress to increase the funding for affordable senior housing. - May 20, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

PinkyMind: The Journey so Far Stress, worries, panic, anxiety, depression, and problems with relationships lead to discomfort for anyone. Students and householders alike are suffering from the deteriorating lifestyle. Anxiety is an impediment to corporate business goals. Employee performance has been badly affected. Customers look... - May 09, 2019 - PinkyMind

Akron Ohio Hospice Educates on How to Identify Early Signs of Dementia Harbor Light Hospice, an Akron Ohio hospice, released a blog educating readers on how to identify early signs of dementia. - April 30, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in the... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS

Akron Hospice Educates on the Importance of Hospice Family Care Harbor Light Hospice, an Akron hospice, released a blog describing the importance of hospice family care for people whose loved ones are patients. Families need care during this difficult time as much as their loved ones do, and many hospice care providers take this into consideration when developing... - April 15, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Akron Hospice Shares the Benefits of Hospice Care for Cancer Patients Harbor Light Hospice, an Akron Hospice care agency, released a blog detailing the Top 5 benefits that hospice care provides for cancer patients. Harbor Light Hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for their patients through their hospice services. Hospice care can be highly beneficial... - April 06, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Cleveland Hospice Describes Hospice Care for Heart Disease Harbor Light Hospice, a Cleveland Hospice Agency, recently released a blog educating readers about hospice care for heart disease patients. - March 27, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

RX2Live Unveils Behavior Health Screenings RX2Live, a health and wellness company serving medical professionals and employers, recently debuted its In-Office Screening for patients, an automated, customizable and turnkey solution for physicians and other health care providers to screen their patients for various health conditions. “This... - March 26, 2019 - RX2live-Minnesota

ASAlaser's Results in 2018: An Exponential Growth in Turnover Since 2016 Significantly increased revenue from sales and performance compared with the past two years (+ 14.6% compared with 2017 and + 30% compared with 2016) for the company which focuses on laser therapy for both the Human and Veterinary sectors. The forecast target for 2019: a further increase in revenue from budgeted sales of 5.5% compared with the 2018 result. - March 14, 2019 - ASA srl

Reach IPS Partners with Texas Based Cyber Trust Alliance Reach IPS Partners with Cyber Trust Alliance to Offer Security Risk Management and Compliance to Healthcare Services Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS and Austin Texas based Cyber Trust Alliance announced today that they have agreed to bring joint Cyber Security and HIPAA Compliance Consulting solutions... - February 08, 2019 - Reach IPS

Central Island Healthcare Guide Residents Through VIRTU-WELL Reality VIRTU-WELL Reality will be visiting Central Island Healthcare. - February 08, 2019 - Central Island Healthcare

Home Helpers Secures Partnership with Promisor Residential New partnership works to help clients remain in the comfort of their home and fund the in-home care they need. - February 01, 2019 - Home Helpers - Evansville, IN

Zanthion Signs $2.1 Million Dollar Reseller Agreement with IOE Group SA de CV of Mexico to Provide SMART Homecare Systems Zanthion, an AI digital healthcare company providing platform services for home care agencies and the IOE Group of Mexico, a distributer and provider of home care services throughout Mexico, have signed a $2.1 million dollar contract through July 2020. Zanthion will provide bundled SMART Homecare Systems with active and passive monitoring for automatic fall detection, activity monitoring, bed exits without returns, wandering, and help call notification. - January 24, 2019 - Zanthion, Inc.

Premier Senior Living, LLC Offering Free Meals During the Federal Shutdown Premier Senior Living, LLC, a senior living company with 23 assisted living and memory care communities throughout 6 states, is offering free meals to federal workers during the shutdown. - January 24, 2019 - Premier Senior Living, LLC

Medidex Partners with Count It! Lock It! Drop It! to Fight the Opioid Crisis, Launches Drug Abuse Prevention Features on MedManage App Medidex Inc.® and Count It! Lock It! Drop It!® launch new partnership to add drug abuse prevention features to the MedManage mobile app. MedManage can help patients keep track of medications and reduce risk of possible medication misuse. Features of the app include a daily dose tracking calendar/log, medication info lookup, clear usage instructions, drug adherence charts, and a med drop box locator to dispose of unused supply. - January 22, 2019 - Medidex Inc.

Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care, Free from Any Wearables or Cameras Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless

New Horizons for Laser Therapy: ASAlaser Presents MiS – MLS® High Peak Pulse The company from Vicenza, (Italy), a leader in the production of laser therapy, launches a new high-performing device at “Medica 2018” which offers early and scientifically proven results by combining the synchronised action of MLS® Laser Therapy with the pulse power of Hilterapia®. - November 20, 2018 - ASA srl