Recent Headlines
Within Long-Term Care Facilities
Vivage-Beecan Invites Community to Art with a Heart Silent Auction and Artisan Market
Vivage-Beecan invites the community to Art with a Heart, a silent auction and artisan market celebrating resident creativity. The event will feature one-of-a-kind artwork created by residents across Vivage-Beecan communities, local artisan vendors, and proceeds benefiting the Resident Holiday Fund. - June 17, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software. The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for... - May 14, 2026 - Mediprocity
North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026. - April 16, 2026 - North Orange County ROP
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care Breaks Ground in Chesapeake, Virginia
The Arbors at Battlefield Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction at 673 Independence Parkway in Chesapeake, VA, and is set to open in Fall 2026. The 100-unit community will be part of a larger senior campus offering assisted living, memory care, and independent living, locally managed by Senior Solutions, LLC. - December 20, 2025 - Senior Solutions, LLC
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
Allison Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Allison Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Vivage-Beecan Communities Earn Bronze Quality Awards
Vivage Beecan proudly announces that nine of its senior living and post-acute care communities across Colorado have been recognized with the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), honoring their dedication to delivering compassionate, person-centered care. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Uptown Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Uptown Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Parkview Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Parkview Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Devonshire Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Devonshire Care Center in Sterling, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Denver North Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Denver North in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Crestmoor Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Crestmoor Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Colorow Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Aviva at Fitzsimons Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Aviva at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Passionate Sarasotans Add Their Voices to Local Non-Profit Board of Trustees
Aviva Senior Living welcomes four new members to its growing Board of Trustees. - September 12, 2025 - Aviva Senior Living
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Vivage-Beecan Hosts 16th Annual Lake Loop to Support Resident Holiday Celebrations
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau–themed event brings together residents, staff, volunteers, and sponsors for a fun run/walk-n-roll, live music, games, and community connection, raising funds for resident holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Lake Loop 2025: Vivage-Beecan Celebrates Community, Connection, and Compassion at 16th Annual Fundraiser
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th Annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau-themed event will feature a fun run/walk-n-roll, music, games, and sponsor booths, bringing together over 400 residents, staff, and community supporters to celebrate connection and raise funds for holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek
The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening. - August 09, 2025 - The Emberly
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Welcomes New President, Jacquelyn O’Shaughnessy
Seasoned Leader Brings Over 15 Years of Senior Living Experience And Her Famous Homemade Cookies - August 02, 2025 - The Emberly
Right Direction Senior Living Solutions Officially Announces Services Supporting DFW Families Navigating Senior Living
After launching earlier this year, Right Direction Senior Living Solutions is proud to formally introduce its services to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. This locally owned senior living referral company provides compassionate, hands-on guidance to families navigating the overwhelming process of... - May 07, 2025 - Right Direction Senior Living Solutions
ONELIFE Senior Living Acquires and Takes Over Management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, California
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce it has assumed ownership and management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, a memory care community in Santa Rosa, California. The Vineyard, Onelife’s fifth California community, officially joined its growing portfolio on March 1, 2025, as the family-owned company responds to the state’s increasing need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. - April 09, 2025 - ONELIFE Senior Living
Nursing Homes and Memory Care Centers Are Not so Bad. But They Can Get a Lot Better by Partnering with Families.
Brian Gould, a retired paramedic, used his experiences in nursing homes to design and create software to facilitate better communication and coordinated care. His company, Proven Care, LLC will be giving the software away for free to about 100 nursing facilities. - March 31, 2025 - Proven Care LLC
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
ONELIFE Senior Living Expands California Portfolio with Acquisition of The Woodlake Senior Living
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce the acquisition of The Woodlake, a 137-unit assisted living and memory care community in Sacramento, California. The Woodlake Senior Living, a vibrant community, officially became part of ONELIFE’s growing portfolio on December 16, 2024. - February 08, 2025 - ONELIFE Senior Living
Aging Expert Dr. Joseph Casciani Offers Fresh Insights on the Upsides of Aging and Positive Longevity
Dr. Joseph Casciani, a psychologist and aging expert, is available for media appearances to share his transformative approach to aging. With over 40 years of experience, he offers insights on reimagining aging as a journey of potential, focusing on brain health, emotional resilience, and practical tools for caregivers. Dr. Casciani is the creator of the Better, Longer & Happier card deck series, empowering senior communities to foster wellness and engagement. - January 17, 2025 - Living to 100 Club, LLC
Brandon Hair Joins Retirement Living Associates to Lead Operations - Third-Party Management Growth is Focus
Brandon Hair becomes VP of Operations for Retirement Living Associates. He will lead the effort to expand third-party management relationships. - January 07, 2025 - Retirement Living Associates, Inc.
Award-Winning Independent Living Cottages Redefine Senior Living at Brookside Commerce
Cedar Communities announces the winner of the 2024 Model Room Contest, celebrating the “Cozy Cottage” Independent Living Suite at Brookside Commerce. This award-winning design highlights Brookside Commerce’s commitment to redefining senior living with a blend of privacy, comfort, and community amenities. The Independent Living Cottages offer seniors the best of both worlds - personalized, maintenance-free living with access to enriching services and a vibrant community. - December 20, 2024 - Cedar Communities
Stellar Senior Living Launches Stellar Equity Promote JV I, LLC
Stellar Senior Living is excited to announce the launch of Stellar Equity Promote JV I, LLC (“EP JV I”), an investment platform focused on acquiring and developing senior living properties, land, and related assets. EP JV I is designed to partner with financial institutions such as... - December 13, 2024 - Stellar Senior Living, BLLC
Canada’s Hidden Health Crisis: Over 1.25 Million Living with Lymphedema
Over 1.25 million Canadians live with lymphedema, a chronic condition causing permanent swelling and major health challenges, yet it remains widely undiagnosed due to systemic barriers. The Canadian Lymphedema Framework's new data, published in Pathways, highlights urgent gaps in care, including funding and specialist shortages. With cancer survivors and those with chronic conditions among the affected, the CLF calls for equitable funding, research, and a sustainable healthcare strategy. - December 07, 2024 - Canadian Lymphedema Framework
Clearday Clubs Participates in University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Health Care Management Health Care Management Alumni Association Conference
Clearday Clubs provides an inspiring new kind of daytime destination for people with dementia or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions. The company is pleased to announce that one of its Founders, James Walesa, participated on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the University of... - November 15, 2024 - Clearday Clubs
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing
StaffHealth proudly announces Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing. A retired Air Force veteran with a stellar recruitment and leadership background, Wendy will lead our PRN division. Her expertise will drive innovation and growth, ensuring StaffHealth continues to deliver top-tier staffing solutions. Wendy is eager to contribute to StaffHealth's mission and client success. - August 29, 2024 - StaffHealth
Active Care Files Patent for Revolutionary Senior Healthcare Integration Platform
Active Care, a leader in senior care technology, has filed a patent for its "Unified Nursing and Rehabilitation Data Platform." Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, and developed by Active Therapy Management LLC, the platform integrates multiple EMR systems into one interface, providing families of patients in skilled nursing facilities real-time access to health information. This technology enhances communication among healthcare providers, patients, and families, improving care outcomes. - July 16, 2024 - Active Therapy Management LLC
Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart... - June 03, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Transcend Senior Living Consulting Revolutionizes Industry with Storytelling Marketing Approach
Transcend Senior Living Consulting, a groundbreaking company revolutionizing the senior living sales industry, is proud to announce its official launch under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO, Daniel Bauer, PhDc in Gerontology. - May 18, 2024 - Transcend Senior Living Consulting
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Elder Law Attorney, Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq. & Expert on Senior Living Strategies, Star Bradbury, Join for a 3-Part Podcast Series on "Quality Aging"
Planning should be focused on quality of life & aging, not on death. Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq., a Florida Elder Law Attorney, joins Star Bradbury, a published Author and Expert on Senior Living Strategies the High Springs, Florida offices of Legally Remote, PLLC, for a 3-part Facebook Live Series entitled, "How To Make A Plan For Quality Aging." - February 10, 2024 - Legally Remote, PLLC
New Smyrna Beach Assisted Living Takes the Elderly to Enjoy the Beach
Seashore Senior Living now takes their elderly residents on beach field trips to enjoy ocean breezes and beautiful beach scenery. - February 07, 2024 - Seashore Senior Living
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Named Among Best Short-Term Rehabs in Florida
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 – a status earned by only 19% of skilled-nursing facilities nationwide. Villages Rehab earned its Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehab. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in objective quality measures. - December 12, 2023 - Villages Rehab & Nursing Center
Canadian Lymphedema Framework Presents: 2023 National Lymphedema Conference in Toronto, ON
The Canadian Lymphedema Framework (CLF) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 National Lymphedema Conference, scheduled to take place on November 2 and 3 at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel. The event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for healthcare professionals,... - October 14, 2023 - Canadian Lymphedema Framework
New Study from PocketRN and Stanford Health Care Reveals Efficacy of Novel Nurse-Led Care Delivery Model via Telehealth
PocketRN, a telehealth platform that enables patients and caregivers to receive ongoing and on-demand care at home from expert nurses, today announced the publication of findings in the Journal of Medical Internet Research from its clinical study in conjunction with Stanford Health Care. - October 04, 2023 - PocketRN
Access 360 Care Announces Ty Jelinek, CEO
Access 360 Care, founded in 2022, a unique healthcare system, based in North Texas, that brings comprehensive care directly to patients in their homes, is pleased to announce Ty Jelinek as CEO. Mr. Jelinek is a skilled communicator and accomplished professional with extensive leadership experience... - September 28, 2023 - Access 360 Care
Enhancing Senior Care: PapayaCare Assisted Living Facility Introduces Comprehensive New Services for a Holistic Approach to Well-Being
New Offerings Include Hospice Care, Palliative Care, Memory Care, Ortho Care, Rehabilitation, and More. PapayaCare Assisted Living Facility Offers a Full Spectrum of Specialized Support. - August 23, 2023 - PapayaCare
Coalition for Choice Launched to Address and Advocate for Consumer Choice and Control
Group advocating for self-directed programs of community-based long-term services and supports. - May 11, 2023 - Coalition for Choice