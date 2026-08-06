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Within Lodging & Hospitality
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Half of AD1 Hospitality's Portfolio Earns 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
11 hotels recognized with 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards - August 04, 2026 - AD1Global
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Paragon Hotel Company Announces $3 Million Renovation at Holiday Inn Anderson-an IHG Hotel
Comprehensive refresh of guestrooms, public spaces, and hotel exterior highlights Paragon Hotel Company's continued investment in Anderson. - July 13, 2026 - Paragon Hotel Company
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Carlton Senior Living Honors Best of the Best and Hero Award Recipients
Northern California senior living provider celebrates exceptional team members and recognizes six Carlton Heroes for life-saving actions. - May 27, 2026 - Carlton Senior Living
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
The Bayard Hotel NYC Debuts Following Full Renovation and Repositioning of Former Best Western Hospitality House
The Bayard Hotel NYC, located at 145 E 49th St in Manhattan, has reopened following a full closure and extensive renovation, transitioning from its former operation as the Best Western Hospitality House. The property now operates as a fully redesigned independent hotel, offering a modernized guest experience after a complete repositioning. - May 13, 2026 - The Bayard Hotel NYC
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Sail Tech Launches AI-Powered TikTok Advertising for Hotels
Sail Tech is bringing AI-powered TikTok guest acquisition to hotels, enabling properties to tap into one of the fastest-growing travel discovery channels without managing ad spend, creative, or targeting. - May 08, 2026 - Sail Tech
The Rise of AI Travel Planning and the New Visibility Problem Hotels Must Solve
MOVE Marketing Agency introduces the AI Hotel Visibility System, a new solution that measures how hotels appear in AI search and provides actionable recommendations to improve visibility. The system combines website audits and AI performance testing to help hotels increase recommendation frequency, strengthen positioning, and capture demand from AI-driven travel discovery. - May 08, 2026 - MOVE Marketing Agency
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
Hinfo Digital Compendium: Two Factor Authentication for Manager Accounts, Guest Usage Charts and New Near Me Categories
Hinfo is launching Version 3.11 of their Hinfo service today with 3 big enhancements; Hinfo is rolling out increased security for management accounts with opt-in two factor authentication; Property managers can now view expanded guest usage data with new charts to show trends of how guests are viewing their property and local area details. • Near Me includes 6 new categories to increase the range of locations and events to list. - April 02, 2026 - App IT Byte
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings. - March 28, 2026 - Mana Hotels
As Analog Hobbies Surge in Popularity, This Illinois Cabin Retreat is Building Getaways Around Them
Kishauwau Cabins is celebrating its 40th anniversary with hobby-inspired cabin stays that encourage guests to unplug and enjoy simple, nostalgic activities. Located in Illinois’ Starved Rock Country, the retreat blends nature, comfort, and hands-on experiences for a relaxing, year-round getaway. - March 23, 2026 - Kishauwau Cabins
Cancun All Inclusive Releases 2026 Travel Demand & Pricing Report
Cancun remains one of the strongest-performing all-inclusive destinations in the world heading into 2026. - March 05, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun All Inclusive Unveils Fresh 2026 Website Experience to Better Serve Travelers Seeking Top Cancun & Riviera Maya Resorts
Cancun All Inclusive, the leading online platform dedicated to helping travelers discover the best Cancun all inclusive resorts, proudly announces the launch of its completely redesigned website, cancunallinclusive (dot) com, to kick off 2026 with a clean, modern, and highly user-friendly... - March 01, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Ada Da Silva to Debut Solo Installation at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami 2026
Sculptor Ada Da Silva Debuts New Bronze Works and Immersive Installation, Bridging the Worlds of Fine Art and Automotive Luxury at RM Sotheby’s ModaMiami in Support of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. - February 25, 2026 - Studio Ada da Silva
Camp New York Announces Winners of Inaugural Best of Camp New York Awards
Campground Owners of New York and Camp New York are thrilled to announce the winners of the first-ever Best of Camp New York Awards, a celebration honoring exceptional campgrounds as chosen by the people who know them best — the campers. Voted on by campers during the 2025 camping season,... - February 19, 2026 - Campground Owners of New York
Camp New York Launches 2026 Commercial to Kick Off Year-Long “Traditions Worth Keeping” Campaign
Camp New York has launched its first-ever commercial to coincide with the Super Bowl, kicking off a year-long 2026 campaign themed “Traditions Worth Keeping.” The campaign celebrates the enduring appeal of camping through nostalgic storytelling while promoting New York State campgrounds and RV parks and the 2026 Camp New York Campground & RV Park Travel Guide. - February 19, 2026 - Campground Owners of New York
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023. - January 20, 2026 - Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm. Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams... - January 15, 2026 - Nutrislice
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops
To promote downloads and use of the Best Bathroom Stops mobile application. - January 07, 2026 - Appicide, LLC
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat Launches as Marietta’s Newest Luxury Vacation & Extended-Stay Destination
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat is a newly launched luxury vacation and extended-stay home in Marietta, Georgia. Nestled on four private wooded acres, the five-bedroom retreat offers resort-style amenities while remaining close to Marietta Square, Kennesaw State University, and local attractions. - January 01, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year
The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle. - December 30, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay. - December 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Chuck Wolf’s "A Ranch Day Retreat" Offers a Natural Model for Effective Leadership
The 10th anniversary edition blends equine-facilitated learning with practical tools for communication, collaboration, and self-awareness in professional and personal settings. - December 20, 2025 - A Ranch Day Retreat
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainable Growth
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly celebrates its first anniversary on December 21st, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of establishment, operational stability, and sustainable development within the hospitality landscape of the Mekong Delta. - December 20, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property. - December 19, 2025 - AD1Global
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa Introduces Complimentary 15-Minute Massage Experience Following Official Opening
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa has officially opened its doors, marking the launch of a wellness destination focused on in-depth therapeutic care within a tranquil resort setting at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - December 19, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Niran Farm Launches Full Countryside Escape Near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Thailand
Niran Farm in Phuket offers a nature centered farm stay with rustic rooms, Mediterranean lakeside dining, equestrian lessons, trail rides and flexible event spaces. Set near Bang Tao, the retreat blends rural charm with comfort and privacy. Guests enjoy farm inspired activities, peaceful scenery and easy access to Phuket’s beaches, plus options for weddings, celebrations and retreats. - December 08, 2025 - Niran Farm
New Life Ranch’s Annual “Flint & Steel” Trail Series Returns — Now With Endurance MTB Ride & Full Retreat Weekend
New Life Ranch invites runners, riders, and families to race like never before at the 8th annual Flint & Steel: Trail Series. What began as a single trail run has grown into a full outdoor endurance experience, now expanding to include a endurance mountain bike ride and an optional weekend retreat. Every mile supports the Mission 19:14 Scholarship Fund, helping send kids to camp and encounter the love of Jesus. - November 30, 2025 - New Life Ranch
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces Year-End Holiday Offering Focused on Relaxation and Tranquility
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort today announced its year-end holiday program designed to provide guests with a calm and comfortable environment during the festive season. As travelers increasingly look for spaces that offer privacy and peaceful surroundings, the Resort introduces a range of services intended to support restful year-end stays. - November 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped. - November 21, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces the Soft Opening of Its New Spa in Mid-November 2025
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort is pleased to announce the Soft Opening of the MerPerle Nui Sam Spa, an all-new wellness sanctuary officially welcoming guests in mid-November 2025. - November 21, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort