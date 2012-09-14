PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored with Asia Quality Brands Award 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it received a prestigious accolade known as Aisa Quality Brands Award 2019 organized by the Asia Industry Information Promote Association (AIPA) in cooperation with some other specialized units on December 14th, 2019. - December 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Midas Hospitality to Manage Two Tulsa Hotels St. Louis hotel developer adds Hilton properties to its management portfolio. - December 19, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020 Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019. - December 16, 2019 - Finest Punta Cana

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Opens a New Property as MerPerle Beach Hotel Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City. - December 02, 2019 - MerPerle Beach Hotel

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Loved By Guests Award 2019 On November 27, 2019, Expedia Group held a workshop in Nha Trang to update the area on business figures and trends, and summarize the travel landscape in 2019 as a result of it research on this coastal city. - November 29, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Painting Contest "My Parent at Work” The children of Metaxa Hospitality Group’s employees painted the way they imagine their parents at work. - November 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Midas Hotel Fund Invests in Milwaukee Property St. Louis hotel developer raises $25 million in capital. - November 24, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Country Christmas at The Ingleside Hotel Opens Friday, November 29, 2019 Now in its 24th year, Country Christmas has become one of the area’s most anticipated holiday traditions. This popular drive through holiday lights display is held on the grounds of The Ingleside Hotel located at 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI. Country Christmas 2019 dates of operation are: November... - November 21, 2019 - The Ingleside Hotel

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

The Midas Hospitality Family Foundation Raises $15,000 Proceeds to benefit three St. Louis nonprofit agencies. - November 15, 2019 - Midas Hospitality

Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Creta Maris Welcomes 50 Students, Aiming to Raise Their Awareness on Sustainability Issues 2019 Open School Days - November 06, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Development Relocates Corporate Office in Hollywood AD1 Development, a hospitality development company in Hollywood, Florida is relocating their headquarters to 1915 Harrison Street. - November 01, 2019 - AD1Global

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Erik Palmer Appointed Managing Director WestHouse and Park Central Hotels in New York Erik Palmer has officially been appointed Managing Director of Park Central and WestHouse Hotels in New York City starting November 1, 2019. With industry experience spanning over two decades, Mr. Palmer will lead the daily operations of the two HIGHGATE-managed properties. - October 30, 2019 - WestHouse Hotel New York

Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande

Palm Garden Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Palm Garden Hotel is proud to announce the completion of a comprehensive $3 million dollar renovation. The extensive transformation includes the complete overhaul of the hotel property including 147 guestrooms and suites, main entrance and lobby, meeting and banquet spaces, furniture, fixtures, and the... - October 24, 2019 - Palm Garden Hotel

International Practical Neuroscience Experts Launch BrainFIT Institute, a Brain-Based Mindfulness Training and Coaching Company to Optimize Business Performance BrainFIT Institute, LLC™, an international science-based training, coaching, and performance optimization group, today announced the formal opening of its firm, which currently serves North America and Europe. With this rollout, BrainFIT Institute released its flagship products: BrainFIT Leaders™,... - October 19, 2019 - BrainFIT Institute

Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

AD1 Global Completes Multi-Million Dollar Hotel Conversion AD1 Global, a South-Florida based hospitality development and management company, has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation of the former Parc Royale Hotel Lake Buena Vista and converted it into an upscale full-service Crowne Plaza® hotel. The comprehensive property-wide renovation featured... - October 17, 2019 - AD1Global

Helix Hospitality Announces Corporate Office Relocation Helix Hospitality, a multi-faceted hospitality company whose primary services include hotel investment, ownership, management and construction/renovation, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office from Lombard, Ill., to 1101 N. Prospect Avenue, Itasca, Ill. “Outgrowing our... - October 16, 2019 - Helix Hospitality

Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

Significant Distinction for Creta Maris Beach Resort at the “World Luxury Spa Awards 2019” Creta Maris is the Luxury Hammam Experience-Regional Winner in Southern Europe for the provision of top Wellness Services by Aegeo Spas - October 09, 2019 - Maris Hotels

Zeman RV Celebrates Construction Milestone at The Tides RV Resort Zeman RV today announced the completion of the structural framework for all of its amenity buildings at its newest luxury RV property, The Tides RV Resort by Zeman. Located in Palmetto, FL and scheduled to open in January 2020, The Tides will offer 389 elite RV sites, as well as a broad array of world-class... - October 09, 2019 - The Tides

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded as "The Ultimate Wellness Destination in Vietnam” MerPerle Hon Tam Resort last week announced that it was just awarded a new accolade as "The ultimate wellness destination in Vietnam” by The Guide in a yearly well-known award-winning ceremony. - October 05, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

AD1 Global Collaborates with Cadena to Send Aid to Bahamas AD1 Global, a hospitality company located in Hollywood, Florida, collaborated with Cadena International to collect and send humanitarian aid to the Bahamas following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Dorian. “At AD1 Global, we value teamwork and community,” said AD1 Global President Daniel... - October 04, 2019 - AD1Global

Century 21 Thomas Launches Next Generation Web Site Century 21 Thomas recently launched its enhanced website to streamline the buying and selling experience for sellers, buyers and real estate professionals. The design allows for easy navigation and a responsive layout to accommodate any device. Users can perform advanced searches for open houses, company... - October 04, 2019 - Century 21 Thomas

Kim Johnson Joins V-Suites as Manager of Strategic Alliances V-Suites is pleased to have Kim Johnson join the firm as Manager of Strategic Alliances. She will be instrumental in building key relationships to push the V-Suites brand forward with partners, suppliers, and corporate clients. Her successful career in the furniture rental, corporate housing and relocation... - October 02, 2019 - V-Suites

Voluntary Cleanup Action by Creta Maris Beach Resort A major initiative under the “World Cleanup Day” program and in coordination with “Let's do it Greece” actions. - September 28, 2019 - Maris Hotels

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Heavlin Management Company - People on the Move Heavlin Management Company, LLC, Chandler, AZ, is pleased to announce Matthew Strawn as their new Corporate Director of Rooms overseeing the Rooms Divisions of the company’s managed hotel properties. Matthew joined Heavlin Management Company at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in October of 2018... - September 27, 2019 - Heavlin Management Company

The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Hires New Director of Sales Daytona Beach, Florida oceanfront resort welcomes Kellie Gustin to their team. - September 27, 2019 - Best Western Aku Tiki Inn

InterContinental Hotels Group Appoints Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manger for IHG Oman InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed Anna-Marie Dowling as Area General Manager for Oman with a concurrent appointment as General Manager of InterContinental® Muscat. Anna-Marie is the first female general manager of this 43-year old iconic property. Dowling’s expertise and experience... - September 22, 2019 - InterContinental Muscat

The Bellamy Team of CENTURY 21 Thomas Receives 2019 Best of North Myrtle Beach Award Realtor Bill Bellamy and his team of CENTURY 21 Thomas have been selected for the 2019 Best of North Myrtle Beach Award in the Real Estate Agency category by the North Myrtle Beach Award Program. - September 22, 2019 - Century 21 Thomas

Helix Hospitality President and COO, Shreyas “JR” Patel, Featured Among Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs 2019 Shreyas “JR” Patel, Founder, President and COO of Helix Hospitality, a Chicago-based multi-faceted hospitality company whose primary services include hotel investment, ownership, management and construction/renovation, has been selected for Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs 2019. Crain’s... - September 18, 2019 - Helix Hospitality

Creta Maris Beach Resort Actions for a Sustainable Development and the Support of the Local Community Active participation in the project “TUI Care Foundation | Futouris.” - September 15, 2019 - Maris Hotels

AD1 Global Wins 2019 Travel Weekly Silver Magellan Award AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida has been awarded a Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly Magazine for their Social Media/Reputation Influence program. “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious travel companies in the... - September 12, 2019 - AD1Global

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh Hotel Joins Marriott Road to Awareness Annual Event As part of Sheraton Sharm social responsibilities towards the society, and in light of the constant role in serving the community, the hotel has joined Marriott International Hotels & Resorts in Egypt for a cycling event that was dedicated to children with special needs from Dar Al Sondos Orphanage... - September 12, 2019 - Sheraton Sharm Hotel, Resort, Villas & Spa

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participated in ITE HCMC 2019 On September 5, 2019, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels kicked off a three-day participation in the ITE 2019 HCMC (The International Travel Expo 2019 Ho Chi Minh City) where MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Crystal Palace co-sponsored a VIP Lounge that welcomed hundreds of buyers, potential partners and visitors who were looking for ways to build a fruitful business relationship with this resort & hotel group. - September 10, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Blood Donation Campaign at Eclipse Boutique Suites Abu Dhabi Expected Donors: Eclipse Staffs and hotels of Gromaxx Group Initiator: SEHA Blood Bank Blood Donated from Eclipse: 20 (16 from Eclipse Staffs –some blood testing/ screening failed and cannot be able to donate and 4 from hotel guests and visitors) Blood Donated from Ramada Downtown: 1 (actually... - September 07, 2019 - Gromaxx Hotels Management LLC

Ajman Hotel Launches Eminence Organic Skin Care at the Spa Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Sunrise Central Hotel Will Launch New Facilities Into Operation by Early 2020 In a meeting with the whole team of Sunrise Central Hotel, the management announced last week that the hotel will put its new facilities, such as a newly-built swimming pool, an outdoor bar, a gym as well as meeting rooms into operation by February 2020. - August 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

Hospitality Heavyweights Takeover Fleuve Congo Hotel Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Leading Swiss Medical Resort Joins Healing Hotels of the World Swiss Mountain Clinic Offers a Wide Range of Doctors and Practitioners Focusing on Holistic Health The newest member of the Healing Hotels of the World is the Swiss Mountain Clinic, an international center for regulative and functional medicine located in the Alpine village of Castaneda in Switzerland. With a focus on holistic health, the Swiss Mountain Clinic has more than 30 years of experience in functional medicine, and offers several intensive packages designed to prevent disease as well as to regulate and detoxify the body. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Becomes First Healing Hotel in Malaysia New Program Includes Forest Immersion, Wild Swimming, and Rainforest Yoga With an innovative new program that harnesses the healing power of the natural world, Ayus Wellness at Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa has become the first hotel in Malaysia to join the Healing Hotels of the World. - August 31, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

DFW Based WORKSUITES Opens Its 20th Location in Allen, TX WORKSUITES are designed for privacy, productivity and professionality, and provides its members with workplace solutions for entrepreneurs, small businesses and large corporations. These turnkey offices are move-in ready and equipped with conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. With 20 locations in Dallas and Houston, WORKSUITES is cultivating communities in areas where its members have the flexibility to create meaningful work. - August 30, 2019 - WORKSUITES