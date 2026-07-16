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GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Metropolis Corp Expands Expo XT UC Analytics with BroadWorks Integration
New integration extends Expo XT analytics visibility for service providers and resellers supporting BroadWorks-delivered Webex Calling deployments. - June 26, 2026 - Metropolis Corp
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
QR Master Launches Free QR Code and Barcode Tools With Tracking, UTMs, and Business-Ready Templates for 2026
QR Master (qrmaster.net) announces the release of its updated QR and barcode tool suite for 2026, including free generators, trackable dynamic QR codes, UTM-ready links for GA4 attribution, and templates for events, small businesses, and marketing teams. - February 04, 2026 - QR Master
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC Announces Publication of "The Dark Enlightenment and Project 2025: A 2025 Annual Report" by HASE Fiero
Structured as a forensic government audit, Fiero’s work unfolds with the icy calm of a bureaucratic report while revealing the quiet, procedural dismantling of democratic governance. Critics are already comparing the experience to reading Succession fused with 1984, delivered with the analytical density of a RAND study and the dread of a classified memo you were never meant to see. - December 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
New Book, “Transcending in the 21st Century,” Reveals a Groundbreaking Roadmap for Human Evolution in the Age of AI, Automation, and Social Collapse
Transcending in the 21st Century, the highly anticipated new book by technologist, researcher, and AI pioneer Alexious Fiero, has officially been released, delivering what early reviewers are calling “the first manual for surviving the modern world.” Part memoir, part scientific... - December 02, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Intercard and Mobilozophy Partner to Deliver Mobile Loyalty Solution
Cashless technology with AI-driven marketing automation creates more connected guest experiences. - November 17, 2025 - Mobilozophy, LLC.
TunesKit Location Changer Launches V3.0.0 with More Convenient Features
TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0. introduces several major updates, including Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, simultaneous control of iOS and Android devices in Game Mode, and new language and localization support. - November 02, 2025 - TunesKit
GenRocket Expands Design-Driven Synthetic Data Platform to Include Unstructured Data Generation
New capability delivers next-generation synthetic data across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats — advancing enterprise testing, compliance, and AI readiness. - October 30, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data
GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering. - October 09, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
New Book Warns of “Slow-Motion Coup” as Tech Elites Advance a Dark Revolt Against Democracy
The book contends that the neo-reactionary (NRx) movement has escaped the margins of online forums to become a strategic playbook for power, operationalized by tech billionaires, political operatives, and ideological entrepreneurs. - September 05, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
New Book Release: "The Great Disorientation" Joins the Acclaimed Information War Series
Drawing from political science, psychology, and media theory, Fiero makes the case that today’s fractured civic life is the product of deliberate strategies. From the racial wedge politics of the Southern Strategy, to the rise of 24/7 media outrage, to the algorithmic echo chambers of social platforms, the book exposes how division has been systematically designed to erode civic agency. - September 01, 2025 - Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media
Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta. - June 18, 2025 - Tovie Mobile
Co-Founder Returns: Anders Breinholst Appointed CEO to Lead Pubfront’s Next Growth Chapter
Pubfront, the company behind the white-label content platform Audiorista.com, is pleased to announce the return of Anders Breinholst, co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and experienced startup investor as CEO. With a distinguished track record in EdTech, digital content, and subscription-driven business models, Breinholst now returns to lead Pubfront into its next phase of growth, focused on empowering creators and publishers with full ownership of their content and monetization strategies. - May 12, 2025 - Pubfront
Metropolis Corp Expands Expo XT UC Analytics to Integrate with Webex Contact Center Smart Narrative Feature Cuts Through Contact Center Data Complexity
Expo XT UC Analytics now integrates with Webex Contact Center. It cuts through contact center data complexity to make advanced reports and analytics accessible to contact center users to help manage agents, identify failed routing structures, and troubleshoot KPI's like call abandonment with ease. - April 03, 2025 - Metropolis Corp
Metropolis Corp Solidifies Commitment to Cisco UC with Select Integrator Certification Renewal
Metropolis Corp announced the renewal of their Cisco Select Integrator certification status in the United States. This certification confirms Metropolis' deep expertise in seamlessly integrating Cisco's Unified Communications (UC) solutions, empowering customers across diverse industries to unlock... - November 09, 2024 - Metropolis Corp
Metropolis Corp Launches EntraClean: Simplifying Telecom Directory Cleanup
EntraClean is a free tool designed to simplify Cisco migrations and optimize active directory management for enterprises transitioning to cloud platforms. - October 19, 2024 - Metropolis Corp
LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI
LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process. - August 30, 2024 - Logo Design
GenRocket Unveils a Single Platform for Provisioning Any Kind of Test Data, Revolutionizing the Test Data Management Landscape
GenRocket, a leading provider of test data solutions, is proud to announce major technology advancements to its industry-leading Test Data Automation (TDA) platform. This groundbreaking technology introduces a comprehensive solution that combines traditional Test Data Management (TDM) functions with advanced capabilities for provisioning both production and synthetic data. - July 25, 2024 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Advances the State of Test Data Automation Technology
Unveils G-Families to simplify synthetic data modeling, design, and deployment for testing complex database environments. - June 06, 2024 - GenRocket, Inc.
Antiquesmart - The New Way of Buying Old Things
Local Group Creates Unique App for The Antique Community A local group comprised of individuals from the Kenosha area has joined forces with Zetaton, a Milwaukee-based leading technology development company, to unveil a groundbreaking solution tailored to the antique community. Introducing... - February 19, 2024 - Zetaton
The GlobalComix App Has Officially Launched
A lead contender in the comics subscription service, GlobalComix App drops just in time for New York Comic Con. - October 12, 2023 - GlobalComix
AEGIS Defender Pro™: Your Trusted Cybersecurity Solution, Now a GSA Contractor, and Earning Acclaim from Pentagon and DoD
AEGIS Defender Pro™, a leading name in cybersecurity solutions, is making a significant impact in the industry with its latest milestones. Aegis Cyber Defense Systems (AEGIS), the creators of Defender Pro™, has recently earned the status of a government contractor and is already gaining recognition and referrals from the highest levels of the defense sector. - October 04, 2023 - Aegis Cyber Defense Systems
GenRocket Launches Distributed Self-Service Platform for Synthetic Test Data Automation
New platform combines the industry’s most extensive synthetic data generation functionality with production data masking and subsetting to create a single platform for any kind of test data provisioning - May 10, 2023 - GenRocket, Inc.
ScanKeep Introduces QR Code Attachments: Revolutionizing Access to Digital Files
New feature enables users to add documents and files to anything, enhancing convenience, organization, and privacy. - April 29, 2023 - ScanKeep LLC
Cardzware Launches Print on Demand Greeting Card Extension for WooCommerce
Cardzware, a leading provider of software for customized greeting cards, has recently released a new Print on Demand Greeting Card Extension designed for WooCommerce retailers. This extension offers retailers the opportunity to provide their customers with a broad range of... - March 24, 2023 - Cardzware
Synthetic Training Data from GenRocket Enables Highly Accurate Machine Learning Models for Anomaly Detection
New intelligent data generators for the GenRocket Test Data Automation platform make it possible to generate billions of rows of synthetic training data with precise control over the volume, variety and the output format required to accurately train machine learning models. - March 16, 2023 - GenRocket, Inc.
ScanKeep, the Lost and Found QR Code Platform, Launches a Marketing Platform for Custom Promotional Products for Brands and Businesses
ScanKeep, a QR code platform for lost-and-found items, now offers customizable promotional products and SWAG for brands and businesses. These products include keychains, stickers, and luggage tags, and can be customized with the company's logo and design. This unique branding opportunity allows companies to increase brand exposure and customer loyalty while also helping customers recover their lost items. - March 01, 2023 - ScanKeep LLC
Umbraco Appoints Adam Bateson as Vice President of Sales
Top-performing Executive to strengthen Umbraco’s US Market Presence. - January 09, 2023 - Umbraco
Umbraco Joins North Carolina Technology Association
Highlights: - Denmark-based Umbraco partners with NC TECH to grow its U.S. presence. - Umbraco delivers open-source CMS DX software and services for content developers. - With over 700,000 active installs, Umbraco is one of the most deployed web content management systems on the Microsoft... - January 04, 2023 - Umbraco
GenRocket Welcomes Karthik Loganathan, Chief Customer Officer, to Accelerate Growth and Adoption of Synthetic Data Platform
The leading synthetic data automation company adds customer-focused executive leadership underscoring a strong commitment to exceptional service during a stage of accelerated growth. - November 03, 2022 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Automates Synthetic Data Delivery at Enterprise Scale
New Enterprise Scalability features ensure DevOps teams have fast access to test data that fully covers any test case requirement with controlled, accurate and 100% secure synthetic data. Regardless of where developers or testers are located, they can access and generate synthetic test data with direct integration into their automated release pipeline. - September 08, 2022 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Launches Synthetic Data Community
The GenRocket Community is a Knowledge Sharing Environment to Advance the Adoption and Best Practices of Synthetic Data for Software Quality Assurance. - June 02, 2022 - GenRocket, Inc.
Crocodile Solutions Adds New Client to Wings® Legal Case Management Cloud Software
The Disability Champions, an FL-based law firm, chose Wings® legal disability case management software to assist in their firm’s nationwide expansion plans. Crocodile Solutions is the creator of Wings® Legal Case Management Cloud Software. - February 25, 2022 - Crocodile Solutions
ScanKeep Launches New Lost and Found QR Stickers
New stickers offer the ability to recover lost items while keeping the owner's identity and contact information private. - November 17, 2021 - ScanKeep LLC
Tier5 Technologies Wins the Prestigious "India 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" Award
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata-based software development firm with a global presence, has been named the winner of the "India’s 500 Most Promising IT Company 2021" by The India 5000 Business Awards organized by Benchmark Trust and supported by BSE SME and All India Association of Industries. The award celebrates the real spirit of business, entrepreneurship, and leadership in India. - September 23, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Spreading Happiness Among Slum-Children on Independence Day
Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness. - August 18, 2021 - Tier5
Chirply Launches "Agile Update" for Increased Customer Interaction
Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata based SaaS and software development firm launched agile update for their flagship CRM software Chirply. This update would ensure increased interaction with the customers using this platform, which in turn, would increase the lead and revenue ratios. - July 04, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Joins Hand with Humanity for You and Me (HUM) for Feeding Children from Slum Areas
Kolkata based software company ties up with Non-Government, charitable organization for spreading happiness. - June 10, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Gives 100% of the Growth Credit to Organic Lead Generation Platforms
Kolkata based software company has a net valuation of twelve million dollars. - May 03, 2021 - Tier5
Adweb Technologies Releases “PDF AutoSigner PRO” Globally for Bulk PDF Digital Document Signing
Adweb Technologies proudly announces the international launch of PDFAutoSigner Pro. - April 29, 2021 - Adweb Technologies
Tier 5 Launches Employment Program for Interns
Kolkata-based SaaS firm with global presence crossed Rs. 7 Cr. revenue in last financial year. - April 08, 2021 - Tier5
Tier5 Reports Rs. 7 Cr. Revenue in Last Financial Year
Kolkata based software company achieved this feat within five years since inception - March 28, 2021 - Tier5
From Scratch to a Million Dollars - Inspiring Story of Ms. Aunkita Nandi
Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director / Co-Founder of the first ever community owned software development firm across the globe, Tier 5, started her journey at a tender age. Hailing from a district town of West Bengal, India, Aunkita started her business from a scratch and through her passion and zeal, she has made the worth of the company a million dollars. - March 21, 2021 - Tier5
Delphix and GenRocket Team Up to Improve Software Quality
Combining privacy-compliant full datasets from Delphix, with data subset and synthetic data from GenRocket, creates a comprehensive dataset for complex enterprise application testing. - March 02, 2021 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket Delivers Synthetic Test Data Automation with Enterprise Scalability
New Platform Offers Self Service Provisioning of Comprehensive Synthetic Test Data to Enable the Next Level of Agile and DevOps Evolution - February 18, 2021 - GenRocket, Inc.
Lean Station Partners with Greatearth-Gamuda JV to Implement Lean PlanDo (LTA Bus Depot Project -SG)
Lean Station's flagship product, Lean PlanDo is chosen as a lean + digital project management system by Greatearth Gamuda JV for the LTA bus depot project. - January 13, 2021 - Lean Station Pte Ltd