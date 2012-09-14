PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG
Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG
Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile
Recently, GoodFirms team interviewed Mr. Anand Mahajan, the CEO of Sphinx Solutions in which the team became aware of the company’s way of working, its services, and other parameters. - August 24, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG
The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud. - July 25, 2019 - TAG
The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG
Sphinx Solutions has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). - June 02, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
GenRocket’s advanced Test Data Generation platform is now able to deliver “zero-touch, real-time test data” for any test automation environment. - May 15, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
“GenRocket Editions” Brings the Benefits of Real-Time Synthetic Test Data Generation to Quality Assurance Teams of all Sizes. - May 01, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
Jennifer Silva-Reis Named Accounts Payable Supervisor for TAG Bill Pay, an Outsourced Solution for Family Offices and Individuals with a Complex Financial Life. - April 22, 2019 - TAG
LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design
Sphinx's E-ticketing is an innovative and evolving tech resolution to help your business grow. - March 14, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions
Free Beta release features hardcore VR gameplay in a dark atmospheric open-world, with realistic weapon interaction, survival, stealth and cunning. - February 10, 2019 - Creative Mobile
ChiroFusion’s newest product, CF Schedule enables practices to add online scheduling to their websites, blogs, and social media accounts, and allows patients to schedule appointments anytime, anywhere. - January 17, 2019 - ChiroFusion
Tezza Business Solutions, a service provider of software development, quality assurance and software testing services and GenRocket, the leader in real-time synthetic test data generation, have formed a partnership to bring advanced software testing services to the African market. - January 16, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
Test Data Generation leader integrates with the world’s largest Continuous Testing Cloud and joins technology partner ecosystem to advance the practice of continuous testing - January 09, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) and Lean Station, Pte Ltd., today announced the beginning of a new journey into Digital Lean Planning and Collaboration in the Indian construction market to bridge a gap between project planning and site execution.
Together NICMAR and... - November 16, 2018 - Lean Station Pte Ltd
The University of Derby leads the way for digital compliance, topping the Q4/2018 Sitemorse INDEX for UK Universities and Higher Education. - November 10, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
The way that public sector sites are ranked in the Sitemorse INDEX is changing. - November 09, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
Now available on AOS and iOS in 140 countries; A new strategy game featuring "Fog of War" with more intense strategy; Allows players to engage global contest in Season rankings - October 31, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
A new strategic mobile game, revealing war fog to sight battlefield; Pre-registration is available until global release on October 30, 2018; In-game items exclusively provided for pre-registered players - October 16, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
Lydia Chen Named Client Relationship Manager for TAG's Family CFO Division. - October 12, 2018 - TAG
Justin Atneyel Named Client Relationship Manager and Delivers Impressive Revenue Increases Year-to-Date - September 01, 2018 - TAG
Publisher and mobile game developer FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) announced that its mobile sports game Boxing Star took the #1 spots on iPhone App Stores’ free game charts in 19 countries.
In addition to its #1 place in 19 countries, the game is presently ranked among the top 10 in UK, Slovakia... - July 26, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
To celebrate the fifth annual World Emoji Day (@WorldEmojiDay) on Tuesday July 17, Emojipedia will be announcing the winners of the World Emoji Awards (#WorldEmojiAwards) live from the New York Stock Exchange.
For the first time, a new Emoji of the Year award is being granted to the emoji that best... - July 17, 2018 - Emojipedia
Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star is now available on iOS and Android devices.
Boxing Star features an immersive Story Mode in which players fight through challengers with unique fighting skills. Pitted in a boxing... - July 13, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star, has reached over 1 million pre-registered players.
Pre-registration has been opened in US, UK, Japan, Hong Kong and 136 countries around the world. Eager players who pre-register... - July 06, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
Cater Allen Private Bank is the leader in digital governance in UK Consumer Finance and has once again taken first place in the field in the latest Sitemorse quarterly INDEX.
The Sitemorse INDEX reviews sites, scoring and ranking them based on optimisation, experience, compliance and technical factors... - June 18, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
The UK government is seeking feedback on digital accessibility in the public sector, ahead of a programme of change set to begin later this year – an effort that has received praise from Sitemorse. - May 20, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
To celebrate GAAD, Sitemorse is offering a free digital governance report for one day only. - May 19, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
With the growing need in the market to improve the planning of construction projects and to incorporate dynamic inputs and quick decision making, Lean Station is announcing two mobile apps for site teams and the management teams.
Introducing the Lean PlanDo Site & the Lean PlanDo Insights mobile... - May 03, 2018 - Lean Station Pte Ltd
Sitemorse is continuing its search for new technical talent having made its first hires in a recently launched recruitment programme. - April 30, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
Sitemorse is looking to hire a number of software developers in order to meet increasing client demand. - April 15, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
This collectible role-playing game features iconic DC characters; The official launch includes 13 Asian Countries - March 30, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
The Bluebook International, Inc. (www.bluebook.net), the nation’s leading provider of home repair cost estimating data and software is pleased to announce that Kristen Lines of Austin, Texas, is the grand prize winner of their myBluebook national Home Improvement Give Away Sweepstakes, receiving... - March 29, 2018 - The Bluebook International, Inc.
Margo Whitchurch Named Client Relationship Manager. - March 11, 2018 - TAG
In violation of strict legal requirements, the airline industry is delivering extremely poorly when it comes to digital accessibility, Sitemorse has found. This issue was highlighted by Sitemorse’s recent quarterly INDEX report, rating sites for digital governance, which assessed the digital capability... - March 03, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
Newest real-time strategy mobile game is here. Battle against millions of players worldwide. - March 01, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
ShieldApps Software Innovations announced today that it has joined AppEsteem’s Better World Network as a Software Development and Technology Providing Partner. ShieldApps is the first software white label provider to offer its members both AppEsteem Certification-ready products as well as subsidized AppEsteem Premium Services. - February 28, 2018 - ShieldApps
On February 8th, beta version of opengift.io, the platform offering a new business model for custom software development, went live.
"Today, when a company needs a custom software tool, they usually invite in-house developers or vendors to customize open source software. Such approach is inefficient,... - February 09, 2018 - OpenGift
Sitemorse has recently made a number of changes to the way that social alerts are managed and delivered for users monitoring Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.
The new reports begin with results for Spelling, Function and Brand – custom checks against brand or style guidelines to ensure that social... - February 09, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
X-Files fans investigate the paranormal in a story-driven, hidden object adventure game. - February 08, 2018 - Creative Mobile
IDM also rated among the top 50 small-business software companies, according to G2 Crowd. - February 05, 2018 - IDM
Ten hotel chains have been identified as leaders in digital governance in the latest Sitemorse INDEX quarterly report.
The Sitemorse INDEX comprehensively ranks sites based on the experience that they deliver, with the aim of driving accountability across organisations. Sites are scored based on optimisation,... - February 04, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
Organisations that strive for online excellence should see their efforts reflected in their Sitemorse INDEX score. However, there are times when you might see your score fall – and it’s not your fault. - February 02, 2018 - Sitemorse.com
CBT exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong. - January 12, 2018 - Four Thirty Three
FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), publisher and mobile game developer, has announced that DC Unchained will hold a closed beta test (CBT) pre-registration.
Pre-registration for CBT can be made through its official webpage between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9. CBT will be exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan,... - December 22, 2017 - Four Thirty Three
Following up on the webcam blocking feature’s overwhelming popularity with the recent launch of its Identity Theft Prevention product, ShieldApps quickly responds with a standalone product, available for Windows and Android devices. - December 06, 2017 - ShieldApps