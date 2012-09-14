PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Evilibrium: Soul Hunters Comes to the App Store Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile

"We Serve to Inspire, Innovate, and Evolve," Says Anand Mahajan, CEO of Sphinx Solutions to GoodFirms Recently, GoodFirms team interviewed Mr. Anand Mahajan, the CEO of Sphinx Solutions in which the team became aware of the company’s way of working, its services, and other parameters. - August 24, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions

Personal Bill Pay Experts Launch Website to Highlight Services TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life. - July 27, 2019 - TAG

TAG Bill Pay Partners with Cheque Guard, a Total Check Fraud Solution The Cheque Guard suite of products is the industry-leading answer to combating check fraud. - July 25, 2019 - TAG

TAG Expands Into New York City with New Office Location The demand for Family Bill Pay services prompts TAG to sign an office lease in order to accommodate new sales and existing clients in that region. - June 07, 2019 - TAG

Sphinx Solutions Pvt Ltd; Custom Software and Mobile Application Development Division Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 Sphinx Solutions has been successfully appraised at Level-3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). - June 02, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions

GenRocket Integrates with Test Automation Frameworks to Enable Continuous Integration and Delivery GenRocket’s advanced Test Data Generation platform is now able to deliver “zero-touch, real-time test data” for any test automation environment. - May 15, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

GenRocket Introduces Tiered Pricing, Packaging and Enterprise Scalability for Test Data Generation Technology “GenRocket Editions” Brings the Benefits of Real-Time Synthetic Test Data Generation to Quality Assurance Teams of all Sizes. - May 01, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

TAG Creates a Niche with Bill Pay Services and Announces Staff Promotion Jennifer Silva-Reis Named Accounts Payable Supervisor for TAG Bill Pay, an Outsourced Solution for Family Offices and Individuals with a Complex Financial Life. - April 22, 2019 - TAG

LogoDesign.net Redesigns Political Logos of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design

Explore a New World of Customized E-ticketing Solution with Sphinx Sphinx's E-ticketing is an innovative and evolving tech resolution to help your business grow. - March 14, 2019 - Sphinx Solutions

Into the Radius VR Releases to Steam Early Access Free Beta release features hardcore VR gameplay in a dark atmospheric open-world, with realistic weapon interaction, survival, stealth and cunning. - February 10, 2019 - Creative Mobile

ChiroFusion to Offer Integrated Online Scheduling Platform for Patients and Practices ChiroFusion’s newest product, CF Schedule enables practices to add online scheduling to their websites, blogs, and social media accounts, and allows patients to schedule appointments anytime, anywhere. - January 17, 2019 - ChiroFusion

Tezza and GenRocket Bring Advanced Software Testing Services to the African Market Tezza Business Solutions, a service provider of software development, quality assurance and software testing services and GenRocket, the leader in real-time synthetic test data generation, have formed a partnership to bring advanced software testing services to the African market. - January 16, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

GenRocket Joins the Sauce Labs Technology Alliance Program Test Data Generation leader integrates with the world’s largest Continuous Testing Cloud and joins technology partner ecosystem to advance the practice of continuous testing - January 09, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

NICMAR, India and Lean Station, Singapore Collaborate in the Area of Lean Construction to Bring in a Paradigm Shift in the Performance of the AEC Industry National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR) and Lean Station, Pte Ltd., today announced the beginning of a new journey into Digital Lean Planning and Collaboration in the Indian construction market to bridge a gap between project planning and site execution. Together NICMAR and... - November 16, 2018 - Lean Station Pte Ltd

2018 Q4/UK Education: Sitemorse Digital INDEX: Top Site University of Derby The University of Derby leads the way for digital compliance, topping the Q4/2018 Sitemorse INDEX for UK Universities and Higher Education. - November 10, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Why the Sitemorse INDEX Now Excludes Public Sector Sites Scoring Zero for Accessibility The way that public sector sites are ranked in the Sitemorse INDEX is changing. - November 09, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Enjoy the New Strategy; FourThirtyThree Announces Global Release of Mad Rocket: Fog of War Now available on AOS and iOS in 140 countries; A new strategy game featuring "Fog of War" with more intense strategy; Allows players to engage global contest in Season rankings - October 31, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mad Rocket: Fog of War – Pre-Registration Available Now A new strategic mobile game, revealing war fog to sight battlefield; Pre-registration is available until global release on October 30, 2018; In-game items exclusively provided for pre-registered players - October 16, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

TAG Announces Promotion and Expanded Role Lydia Chen Named Client Relationship Manager for TAG's Family CFO Division. - October 12, 2018 - TAG

TAG, an Outsourced Accounting Firm in Orange County, Announces Executive Promotion and Dramatic Sales Growth Justin Atneyel Named Client Relationship Manager and Delivers Impressive Revenue Increases Year-to-Date - September 01, 2018 - TAG

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Tops Global Game Charts Publisher and mobile game developer FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) announced that its mobile sports game Boxing Star took the #1 spots on iPhone App Stores’ free game charts in 19 countries. In addition to its #1 place in 19 countries, the game is presently ranked among the top 10 in UK, Slovakia... - July 26, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Companies Around the World Celebrate World Emoji Day To celebrate the fifth annual World Emoji Day (@WorldEmojiDay) on Tuesday July 17, Emojipedia will be announcing the winners of the World Emoji Awards (#WorldEmojiAwards) live from the New York Stock Exchange. For the first time, a new Emoji of the Year award is being granted to the emoji that best... - July 17, 2018 - Emojipedia

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Punching Out Globally Today Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star is now available on iOS and Android devices. Boxing Star features an immersive Story Mode in which players fight through challengers with unique fighting skills. Pitted in a boxing... - July 13, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Mobile Sports Game, Boxing Star; 1 Million Pre-Registered Players Already Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star, has reached over 1 million pre-registered players. Pre-registration has been opened in US, UK, Japan, Hong Kong and 136 countries around the world. Eager players who pre-register... - July 06, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Cater Allen Private Bank Tops UK Consumer Finance in Digital Governance in the Q2 2018 Sitemorse INDEX Cater Allen Private Bank is the leader in digital governance in UK Consumer Finance and has once again taken first place in the field in the latest Sitemorse quarterly INDEX. The Sitemorse INDEX reviews sites, scoring and ranking them based on optimisation, experience, compliance and technical factors... - June 18, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse Applauds UK Government’s Public Consultation on Digital Accessibility The UK government is seeking feedback on digital accessibility in the public sector, ahead of a programme of change set to begin later this year – an effort that has received praise from Sitemorse. - May 20, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day by Offering Free Digital Governance Reports To celebrate GAAD, Sitemorse is offering a free digital governance report for one day only. - May 19, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Lean Plando for Lean Construction Planning and Digital Transformation Gets an Upgrade on the Mobile With the growing need in the market to improve the planning of construction projects and to incorporate dynamic inputs and quick decision making, Lean Station is announcing two mobile apps for site teams and the management teams. Introducing the Lean PlanDo Site & the Lean PlanDo Insights mobile... - May 03, 2018 - Lean Station Pte Ltd

Sitemorse Makes Technical Hires, Continuing to Search for Talent Sitemorse is continuing its search for new technical talent having made its first hires in a recently launched recruitment programme. - April 30, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse Expanding Rapidly, Hiring for Technical Roles Sitemorse is looking to hire a number of software developers in order to meet increasing client demand. - April 15, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

DC Unchained, Mobile RPG Launches Today This collectible role-playing game features iconic DC characters; The official launch includes 13 Asian Countries - March 30, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Bluebook International Announces Home Improvement Give Away Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner The Bluebook International, Inc. (www.bluebook.net), the nation’s leading provider of home repair cost estimating data and software is pleased to announce that Kristen Lines of Austin, Texas, is the grand prize winner of their myBluebook national Home Improvement Give Away Sweepstakes, receiving... - March 29, 2018 - The Bluebook International, Inc.

TAG Family CFO Announces Promotion and Expanded Role Margo Whitchurch Named Client Relationship Manager. - March 11, 2018 - TAG

Sitemorse Asks, "Where is the Enforcement of Digital Compliance Regulation in the Airline Industry?" In violation of strict legal requirements, the airline industry is delivering extremely poorly when it comes to digital accessibility, Sitemorse has found. This issue was highlighted by Sitemorse’s recent quarterly INDEX report, rating sites for digital governance, which assessed the digital capability... - March 03, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Explosive, Real-Time Mobile Strategy Game Battle Boom Launches Globally Today Newest real-time strategy mobile game is here. Battle against millions of players worldwide. - March 01, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

ShieldApps Software Innovations Joins the Better World Network ShieldApps Software Innovations announced today that it has joined AppEsteem’s Better World Network as a Software Development and Technology Providing Partner. ShieldApps is the first software white label provider to offer its members both AppEsteem Certification-ready products as well as subsidized AppEsteem Premium Services. - February 28, 2018 - ShieldApps

Proprietary-Software’s Killer: Beta Version Released On February 8th, beta version of opengift.io, the platform offering a new business model for custom software development, went live. "Today, when a company needs a custom software tool, they usually invite in-house developers or vendors to customize open source software. Such approach is inefficient,... - February 09, 2018 - OpenGift

Sitemorse: Extending Digital Governance to Social Media Sitemorse has recently made a number of changes to the way that social alerts are managed and delivered for users monitoring Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. The new reports begin with results for Spelling, Function and Brand – custom checks against brand or style guidelines to ensure that social... - February 09, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

"The X-Files: Deep State" Mobile Game Released by FoxNext Games and Creative Mobile X-Files fans investigate the paranormal in a story-driven, hidden object adventure game. - February 08, 2018 - Creative Mobile

IDM Rated Among the Top 100 Software Companies, According to G2 Crowd IDM also rated among the top 50 small-business software companies, according to G2 Crowd. - February 05, 2018 - IDM

Ten Hotel Chains Named Leaders in Their Industry for Digital Governance, According to the Latest Sitemorse INDEX Report Ten hotel chains have been identified as leaders in digital governance in the latest Sitemorse INDEX quarterly report. The Sitemorse INDEX comprehensively ranks sites based on the experience that they deliver, with the aim of driving accountability across organisations. Sites are scored based on optimisation,... - February 04, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse: How Broken Third-Party Links Can Affect Your INDEX Score Organisations that strive for online excellence should see their efforts reflected in their Sitemorse INDEX score. However, there are times when you might see your score fall – and it’s not your fault. - February 02, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

DC Unchained Closed Beta Test Kicks Off Today CBT exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong. - January 12, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

DC Unchained Closed Beta Test, Pre-Registration Begins FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), publisher and mobile game developer, has announced that DC Unchained will hold a closed beta test (CBT) pre-registration. Pre-registration for CBT can be made through its official webpage between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9. CBT will be exclusively available in South Korea, Taiwan,... - December 22, 2017 - Four Thirty Three