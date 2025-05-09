Recent Headlines
Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
Right Now TV Expands Reach to Over 72 Million Households in Top Television Markets
Broadcast Network for Men Strengthens Presence in 16 of the Top 20 U.S. Markets. - January 01, 2025 - Right Now TV
Sencore Continues to Evolve the AFN Platform with New 12G-SDI Input Option
Sencore, a recognized leader in video delivery solutions for the broadcast industry, is pleased to announce the addition of a new 12G-SDI encoder input option to the Sencore AFN platform. This enhancement underscores Sencore’s ongoing commitment to advancing the AFN platform and delivering... - November 07, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution, to be Showcased at SCTE TechExpo24
Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of... - September 24, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore and Showfer to Highlight Collaborative Innovations at IBC 2024
Showcasing Advanced Content Management and Distribution Solution - August 14, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Showcases their Latest Broadcast Solutions and Products at IBC 2024
Sencore Inc., a premier provider of professional broadcast solutions, is proud to showcase its latest and most popular products at IBC from September 13-16, 2024, at the RAI in Amsterdam, where there will be a focus on enhancing broadcast contribution, content distribution, and monitoring of... - July 25, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling... - March 27, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils Exciting Lineup at NAB 2024: Showcasing Comprehensive Solutions for Managed Content and Distribution, Monitoring, Contribution Encoding, and ATSC 3.0
Sencore, a leading innovator in cutting-edge video solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show 2024, April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As a trusted industry player, Sencore is set to showcase a dynamic range of solutions... - March 08, 2024 - Sencore
Sencore Unveils AG 2700: A Revolutionary Solution for Future-Proof Retransmission Reception Infrastructure
Sencore, an innovator in broadcast solutions, is thrilled to introduce the AG 2700, a versatile and dense solution engineered for receiving ATSC RF signals, transforming them into ASI and IP outputs, and enabling seamless retransmission for MVPDs and other broadcast entities. Future-Proof... - December 06, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Arctek Celebrates Success with the Afiniti Platform, Anticipates Future Growth with Sencore
Arctek, a leader in live sports transmissions, is thrilled to mark their partnership with Adtec's Afiniti Platform and is looking forward to the promising future of this collaboration with industry leader Sencore. Brian Stanley, Owner of Arctek, provides insights into this remarkable journey,... - November 03, 2023 - Sencore
Announcing the Official Selections for the Videos for Change 2023 Global Festival
Videos for Change – it's where storytelling and social action intersect. - October 30, 2023 - Videos for Change
Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music
Sencore Expands Its Broadcast Solutions Portfolio with the Acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform
Sencore, a leading technology solutions provider in the broadcast industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Adtec Digital's renowned Afiniti platform. Adtec Digital's Afiniti has made significant strides in contribution, news gathering, and REMI applications, and its... - August 25, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore to Showcase Cutting-Edge Internet Delivery, Monitoring, and Analysis Solutions at IBC 2023 – Stand 1.F72
Leading Provider of Signal Transmission and Content Delivery Solutions to Unveil New Product - August 18, 2023 - Sencore
Sencore Enhances the VideoBridge RF Monitoring System with the Addition of ATSC 3.0 and Increased Density, with New VB258
Sencore, a global leader in cutting-edge broadcasting and video delivery monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil the new Quad-Port RF Monitoring Blade - VB258. Designed to revolutionize RF monitoring and analysis, the VB258 sets a new standard in performance, efficiency, and... - August 11, 2023 - Sencore
Christopher Hibma Appointed as Global Director of Videos for Change
Videos for Change, an initiative of the not-for-profit Human Responsibility Accelerator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Hibma, also known as Topher, as the new Global Director. With his extensive background in the arts, culture, and social impact sectors, Hibma will lead... - June 10, 2023 - Videos for Change
Indianapolis Production Studio Invests $1.5M in Original TV Series and Opportunities for College Students in the Film Industry
Zaahi Studios launches MetalMarks Media Group, investing $1.5M in original TV series and educational experiences. Aimed at fostering local talent and providing production opportunities for college students, they strive to captivate audiences with compelling content. The initiative reinforces their commitment to the Indianapolis community and supports the growth of the entertainment industry. - May 19, 2023 - Zaahi Studios
Sencore to Display Its Extensive Range of Solutions at NAB 2023
Includes New Centra Platform for Broadcasters - March 30, 2023 - Sencore
Insight TV Set to Launch the World’s First Cryptocurrency TV Game Show, “The Next Crypto Gem”
Insight TV and bspoketv collaborate for an innovative new game show where crypto project leaders compete. - March 01, 2023 - bspoketv
Erik Escobar Wins Legrity’s Looking for the Next Big TV Comic: Comedy Special to Air April 2023
Comedian Erik Escobar is the winner of the Legrity's Looking Contest series. This first talent competition was the search for the next big TV Comic sponsored by the Legrity streaming TV network. - February 20, 2023 - Legrity Media LLC
Bruce Bellocchi, Writer and Director of the Feature Film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," Opens a South Florida Production Office
Writer and director, Bruce Bellocchi has found footing and worldwide distribution with his first feature film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," but promises bigger things from his second release, "Love Kills," which starts filming in April of this year. - February 09, 2023 - B. Bellocchi Films
Comic Road Trip by Award-Winning Latino Author Reveals a Cultural Awakening
After stumbling onto a multiple murder on a road trip, two aimless hippies become the prime suspects. - January 02, 2023 - Beck and Branch Publishers
Retired Army Combat Veteran Makes It to the "Great American Speak Off" Semi-Finals Held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15
The Great American Speak Off Semi-Finals are being held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15, 2022 where 125 speakers will compete to become the Greatest American Speaker. Columbia resident & Retired Army Combat Veteran, Kimberly Tyson who goes by Queen Kimmie online, auditioned in Atlanta last month with over 1000 other contestants and won a Golden Ticket which qualified her for the Semi-Finals. Three winners gleaned from the 125 semi-finalists will end up competing at Growth Con 2023. - December 10, 2022 - Legrity Media LLC
Streaming TV Network Searching for Comedic Talent
Streaming TV network searching for comedic talent in its first contest for the next big TV Comic. Winner will get a free 30-minute Comedy Special aired on the Legrity Network in early 2023. No fee to apply; deadline is December 31, 2022 at midnight. - December 02, 2022 - Legrity Media LLC
Sencore Introduces the Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, is again adding to their vast Commercial TV portfolio, with the release of the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder. The Impulse 400D is a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs,... - October 07, 2022 - Sencore
Sencore to Launch Centra at IBC 2022
Transport and orchestration platform builds upon decades of IP broadcast experience. - August 22, 2022 - Sencore
Legrity.TV, the Newest Streaming TV Network Featuring Exclusive Original Programming, Launches
Legrity is a new free streaming TV Network available to 322 Million households via apps & 4.1 Billion worldwide on the web with reach to 213 countries. The Legrity network streams empowering, educating, and entertaining original shows. Viewers can watch exclusive shows on www.LEGRITY.TV from... - December 12, 2021 - Legrity Media LLC
Sencore's SCP 2100 Adds More Encoding and Ad Insertion Features
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, recently announced the next major feature release to its innovative SCP 2100 Internet delivery encoder. MPEG2 encoding and transcoding has been added as well as SCTE 104 to SCTE 35 ad insertion conversion. With the addition of these two features, the... - December 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore’s DMG 7000 - Internet Distribution Gateway Adds Powerful RIST Features
Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, recently announced another feature release to its ever-expanding Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000. RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, now includes two new features: link bonding and seamless switching. These two powerful... - November 04, 2021 - Sencore
Here TV Launches New Series “Collar Confessions”
HERE TV, America’s first and largest LGBTQ+ premium subscription TV and streaming service, has launched a new scripted series based on the Dwight Allen O’Neal novel “Collar Confessions: Sharing the Man of God.” The new series “Collar Confessions” is written and... - October 14, 2021 - Here TV
Sencore’s MRD 7000 Becomes Even More Flexible with the Latest Software Release
Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder Platform - August 05, 2021 - Sencore
"The Weekly Wrap With Bruce Wolf" Premieres on VPOD-TV Friday at 7:30PM CST August 6th
A new weekly round-up of news, politics and current events. - August 04, 2021 - VPOD-TV
Sencore Offers Comprehensive Suite of New ATSC 3.0 Solutions
As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand; broadcast, cable and other MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. As transmissions hit the airwaves, Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again blazing the trail with... - July 22, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product that adds to their extensive portfolio of ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions. The new Sencore TXS 3800 is a powerful transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like... - June 25, 2021 - Sencore
Advancements Made to Sencore's VB440 - Uncompressed Video Over IP Monitoring Appliance
System Monitoring - June 10, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Announces a New Product Release with the VB330-APPLIANCE Along with Enhancements Made to the VB330 Software Probe
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is pleased to announce two new enhancements related to Sencore’s VB330 and VB380 software-based video monitoring probes. The first is the release of the new version 6 software and the many new features that this encompasses. The powerful server... - May 14, 2021 - Sencore
KOCT Television Celebrates 40 Years of Serving the Community; The Voice of North County to Host a Live Virtual Tour and Annual Fundraiser on June 1
Oceanside’s Channel, KOCT Television is kicking off its 40th year by hosting the KOCT Television Live Virtual Tour and Annual Fundraiser on June 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. KOCT Television is one of the last remaining fulfillments of unbiased Public Broadcasting in America today. For the past 40... - May 14, 2021 - KOCT Television
RIST, the Latest in Internet Distribution Protocols, Has Been Added to the Sencore DMG 7000. Start Transporting Your Content for a Fraction of the Cost.
RIST, the reliable internet streaming protocol, has officially been added to the Sencore DMG 7000. This new protocol is shaking things up in internet distribution. Thanks to the folks at the VSF, RIST is bringing a standards-based approach to transporting content over the open internet with... - April 15, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore Introduces New Decoder for Internet Delivery Applications
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery and industry leader of professional receiver decoders, is proud to announce the release of a new decoder for the commercial AV market. The Impulse 300D is a portable single channel network decoder with support for SRT, HLS, ZIXI, RIST and RTMP inputs. - April 02, 2021 - Sencore
JPEG XS is Now a Part of Sencore’s DMG 4000 Platform; All the Benefits of ST 2110 Workflows But with Half the Calories
High-Capacity Digital Media Gateway - March 19, 2021 - Sencore
Sencore's Industry Leading MRD 7000 Continues Its Tradition of Innovating with New Features in the Latest Software Release
As technology grows and customer needs evolve, Sencore; the gateway to better video delivery, continues to innovate and deliver. Sencore is widely known as an industry leader with their suite of professional receiver decoders and the MRD 7000 is no exception. The MRD 7000 utilizes a software-based... - March 10, 2021 - Sencore
FIGHT GLOBE Partners with Sports Media Company WAVE.tv for Fight Content Distribution
FIGHT GLOBE, the world’s largest distributor of fight content, and WAVE.tv, the sports media company for today’s fan, announced a content distribution partnership that will expand FIGHT GLOBE’s fan base across WAVE.tv’s media brands on social media. - December 03, 2020 - Athletic Sports Group
Sencore Introduces New openGear® Decoder Card with ST 2110 Output
openGear® UHD Receiver Decoder Card - October 29, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore Releases New 10-Slot Chassis for Receiver Decoders
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has added a new 10-slot chassis for their line of receiver decoders. The new CRD 4900, is a modular chassis for Sencore’s line of professional receiver-decoder cards. This 2RU chassis provides space for 10 hot-swappable cards while also offering... - October 21, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore to Host a Three-Day Fall Virtual Event
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has recently released the schedule for their upcoming fall virtual event. In light of many industry tradeshows being cancelled or postponed Sencore will be hosting a 3-day online fall virtual event. The three sessions will be hosted by Aaron Doughten,... - September 22, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore Continues Blazing the Trail with Their Newly Released ATSC 3.0 Receiver Decoder
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has announced the newest addition to their growing portfolio of products. The latest ATSC 3.0 terrestrial broadcast standard is shaking up the industry. The need to decode these new off-air signals in a professional receiver decoder platform is... - July 14, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore’s Ever Evolving MRD 7000 Platform Acquires Added Features with Latest Software Release
Sencore’s latest receiver decoder utilizes a new software-based platform to create a multichannel, multiformat professional receiver decoder. Staying agile is paramount in today’s market and the MRD 7000 is able to deliver. The latest software release for the MRD 7000 introduces new I/O... - July 09, 2020 - Sencore
Sencore Releases New Industry Leading Signal Collection Platform
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product to add to its vast portfolio of broadcast solutions. The new Sencore SCP 2100 is a cost-effective and easy to deploy device for acquiring, compressing and backhauling nearly any video signal... - June 24, 2020 - Sencore
ATSC 3.0 is Here and Sencore is Ready – with a New Product Launch
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is announcing the newest addition to their vast portfolio of solutions. The first of its kind, an ultra-portable ATSC 3.0 handheld signal level meter (SLM 1530) is the perfect solution for broadcast professionals testing all-new ATSC 3.0 equipment and... - June 10, 2020 - Sencore