PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore

The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

Updated Feature Release for Sencore’s Internet Distribution Gateway (DMG 7000) Gateway between broadcast MPEG/IP networks and internet-based distribution protocols. - August 02, 2019 - Sencore

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Ironsgate Films Present: Binary Star - New Interactive On-Demand Series Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

UALA Announces Completion of “Lacrosse Wall Ball” Lacrosse Wall to Serve as Training Facility to Assist in UA's Tradition of Excellence in the Sport of Lacrosse. - August 10, 2018 - Upper Arlington Lacrosse Association

KVIQ Thrives with New NVerzion Source Switch, NFinity Server, and NControl Package NVerzion and KVIQ have worked together to create an innovative broadcast solution that eliminates extraneous hardware with this new, Source-Switch technology. - July 21, 2018 - NVerzion

Gerald G.Money, CEO of GM Entertainment, International Release of Autobiography, "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era," Available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment

After Stellar NAB Preview, ARAMYST is Ready to Save Stations Countless Man-Hours on Syndicated Programming ARAMYST is NVerzion's groundbreaking new automated solution that cuts down the time spent working on syndicated programming by up to 90%. - April 19, 2018 - NVerzion

Melissa Hull Gallemore Brings The Ripple Effect to e360tv Discovering the Far-Reaching and Surprising Effects of Simple Thought and Action - April 05, 2018 - e360tv

Award-Winning Latex Fashion Show from the UK Now on e360tv Latex Fashion Meets High Fashion - April 04, 2018 - e360tv

Season 5 of Katie O’s Food Carnival Launches on e360tv Experience food like never before. - April 03, 2018 - e360tv

Now on e360tv: American Addict and American Addict 2: The Big Lie Prescription Addiction: The Shocking Truth Behind the Growing US Epidemic - March 30, 2018 - e360tv

Cindy Ashton’s Popular and Provocative Show #CindyUncorked Comes to e360tv Uncorking Barriers to Career, Wellness and the Human Condition - March 28, 2018 - e360tv

American Public Television Co-Produces and Syndicates “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary,” with Hugh Bonneville, for Easter 2018 Co-produced by RTÉ, American Public Television (APT) and ARTE, and releasing on public television stations nationwide March 1, 2018, “Jesus: Countdown to Calvary” is a new documentary, syndicated by APT (aptonline.org), in which actor Hugh Bonneville (Notting Hill, Downton Abbey, Paddington)... - February 06, 2018 - American Public Television

Eyechronic Sees Investment from Tuatara Eyechronic, a leading marketing platform for cannabis dispensaries and brands, today announced it secured $3 million in Series A funding from Tuatara Capital, L.P., a specialized alternative investment manager focused on supporting high-growth companies in the legal cannabis industry. The new funding... - February 02, 2018 - Eyechronic.tv

PEG Channel Goes Hi-Def with NVerzion NFinity NVerzion upgrades and modernizes operations for an existing valued customer with the latest automation solution and the introduction of the new multi-channel, feature rich two R.U. NFinity Broadcast Video Server. A flexible, reliable product that comes complete with multiple apps such as preview, auto... - January 12, 2018 - NVerzion

NVerzion Customer Takes on Huge Automation, Media Management, and Video Server Upgrades An existing, valued NVerzion customer recently decided to overhaul their entire broadcast infrastructure with the latest NVerzion automation, video servers, and storage solutions, representing the industry's best offering. Specialized NVerzion engineers worked with station employees to provide installation... - January 05, 2018 - NVerzion

Jewish Life TV Replaces Legacy SD Hardware with NVerzion CloudNine JLTV in Atlanta Georgia, replaced their end of life hardware with an HD NVerzion CloudNine Broadcast Video Server as their primary playout server. - October 13, 2017 - NVerzion

PMI Pittsburgh Upgrades Production with CloudNine Video Servers At PMI-TV, a syndicated television distribution company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, NVerzion engineers replaced an aging video server system with brand new CloudNine broadcast video servers. PMI needed to replace their broadcast on-air video servers when the manufacturer discontinued support. But... - August 13, 2017 - NVerzion

PMG Teams with NVerzion in Midwest and Central Regional Markets Paradigm Marketing Group, PMG, is teaming up with NVerzion in the Midwest and central regional markets. PMG, founded in 2014, consists of seasoned industry professionals, each with over 35 years of experience. PMG is a full service sales representation firm with a wealth of experience with both sales... - August 12, 2017 - NVerzion

Tiso Blackstar TV Modernizes Operations with CloudNine Broadcast Video Server NVerzion, a worldwide broadcast technology leader based in Salt Lake City, Utah, today announced the completion of a total redesign of Tiso Blackstar television’s automation and server equipment in Johannesburg. NVerzion replaced their existing end of life video servers with CloudNine broadcast... - July 28, 2017 - NVerzion

New Show “Inspire” to Help Mompreneurs Create Balance Announcing the official launch of a brand new television show, focusing on helping women around the world to find the balance they crave in their business and family life. “Inspire: Creating Balance In Life” launches August 1st on DSTV on Mondays at 8:30 pm EST. - July 24, 2017 - Inspire: Creating Balance In Life

NVerzion Appoints New Western Regional Sales Representative NVerzion, Broadcast Automation and Broadcast Server company, announces the acquisition of a new Western Regional Sales Rep. - June 24, 2017 - NVerzion

The BWE Television Network to Launch New Network Targeting Millennials Will Intertwine Traditional TV and Apps - October 07, 2016 - The BWE Media Networks, LLC.

Viblix Independent Web TV Network is Now Truly Italian Viblix Offers a New Way of Watching TV Online, Now Available with Personalized Video Watching Experience, Plus a Massive Variety of TV Programs and Shows - October 06, 2016 - ViblixTV

Hit G7 Industries Expands SaveThatShow.com with StaTuS, TV Viewers “Stat” as They Watch TV Hit G7's SaveThatShow StaTuS feature gives TV viewers the ability to "Stat" their favorite TV programs as they watch, or anytime they get the feeling. - October 03, 2016 - Hit G7 Industries

Singapore's Top Fashion Magazines Go Interactive with iQNECT's Visual Discovery Technology Heart Media partners with iQNECT to turn its leading fashion and lifestyle magazines interactive. First two magazines to go interactive are the essential fashion and beauty read L’Officiel Singapore in September and the premier men’s magazine Men’s Folio Singapore in October. Readers will be able to unveil exclusive content, access videos, claim offers, and make purchases by scanning their copy of the magazines with the iQNECT app on their smartphone. - September 01, 2016 - iQNECT Pte Ltd

Amazon Prime Video Adds Phonics School Cartoon Series to Its Growing Library of "Edutainment" London based edutainment specialist EnablinGenius Ltd. releases Phonics School cartoon series (16 x 5 mins.) on Amazon Prime Video, the exclusive premium subscription service. - August 18, 2016 - EnablinGenius Ltd.

Vistex Launches New Cloud-Based Rights Management Solution for the Indie Film and TV Markets Vistex Inc., the global leader in rights management and royalties solutions for the media and entertainment industries, has announced the launch of a cloud-based solution dedicated to the independent film and TV markets. cpOnline is a suite of web applications that enable film and TV distributors to... - March 02, 2016 - Vistex

Morning, Noon and Night, WWDT Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples is the Spanish-language Television Leader in Southwest Florida ZGS Communications is thrilled that their Southwest Florida affiliate, WWDT, has overwhelmingly taken the lead in Spanish-language TV viewing in the Fort Myers-Naples market. - January 08, 2016 - Telemundo, Fort Myers-Naples

Art Box Collective Receives 2015 Videographer Awards: Excellence & Distinction Awards for Television Production in Entertainment for Heydays Vintage TV Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. - August 02, 2015 - Art Box Collective

Vistex Makes Significant Executive Appointment Industry Veteran Tom Anthony to Spearhead Growth in Media and Licensing - April 09, 2015 - Vistex

Vistex’s Counterpoint Suite Introduces Enhanced, Powerful Availability Tool Within Media Maestro Feature will help facilitate the exploitation of rights for content owners and distributors. - April 07, 2015 - Vistex

WWDT Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples is the Undisputed Leader in Primetime Local Spanish-language television station number one in primetime - April 05, 2015 - Telemundo, Fort Myers-Naples

Smart-Telecaster Zao Delivers H.265 Hardware Encoder for Mobile Broadcasting and First Responder Markets No longer are broadcasters and first responders dependent on expensive satellite transmission systems, thanks to Smart-telecaster Zao, a hardware encoder designed for mobile broadcasting and first responder markets. Soliton Systems K.K. (JASDAQ Securities Exchange, 3040), a leading innovator of mobile... - April 02, 2015 - Soliton Systems, Inc.

MCB Network Corp Joins Forces with Mako Communications, LLC to Expand Network to 36 Additional Markets Nationwide via 19 OTA Affiliate Stations MCB Network Corp announced today that it has entered into a television affiliation agreement with Mako Communications, LLC under which MCB’s over-the-air (OTA) reach will increase to nearly 59 million people in 36 markets across the U. S. Building on its solid foundation of the OTA market aimed... - March 16, 2015 - MCB Network Corp.

Zero Cliff Media Partners with Toronto-Based Buck Productions Zero Cliff Media (ZCM) has partnered with Toronto-based Buck Productions to develop and produce innovative television programming. - April 17, 2014 - Zero Cliff Media, LLC

World of Wonder Creates Sub Network with YouTube Experts Base79 Award winning production company partners with Base79 to increase brand profile on YouTube and create a community of talented entertainment channels. World of Wonder joins a growing group of global brands partnering with Base79. - March 26, 2014 - World of Wonder

Zero Cliff Media Launches Production Company with a New Take on Gritty Forensic Drama Veteran forensic DNA expert Mehul B. Anjaria and producer Dion Mitchell have joined forces to create Zero Cliff Media (ZCM), a production company specializing in crime stories. Drawing on Anjaria’s experience on the front lines of the criminal justice system, ZCM’s initial projects highlight forensic investigation from the refreshing viewpoint of the accused and their defense team. - October 17, 2013 - Zero Cliff Media, LLC

British Science Fiction Writer Michael Bond Launches Hell World Film/Graphic Novel Series on Kickstarter to Expand on Norfilms Activity British science fiction writer and technology innovator Michael Bond has launched a kickstarter appeal to raise the first stage funds for a new science fiction film/graphic novel series entitled Hell World. - October 09, 2013 - Norfilms

ABC11 Eyewitness News Launches Real-Time Breaking News Alerts on All ABC11 Platforms ABC11 Adds Breaking News Alerts for TV Viewers, Leading the Way in Providing Simultaneous Updates on Text, Email, Mobile Apps, Social Media and More. - August 10, 2013 - ABC 11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News Launches First Alert Weather App for Severe Weather Weather App Keeps You Safe When Dangerous Weather is Near - June 09, 2013 - ABC 11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Keeps Moving Up This May Preliminary Results of May Sweeps Are in; Great News for Eyewitness News - May 30, 2013 - ABC 11 Eyewitness News

ABC11/WTVD-TV Welcomes Kristie Gonzales as Director of Creative Services and Local Programming ABC11 Eyewitness News (http://www.abc11.com), has announced that Kristie Gonzales will join the station as director of creative services and local programming. Gonzales was most recently Creative Services and Public Affairs Director at ABC-owned station KFSN-TV/ABC30 in Fresno, Calif. She began her career... - March 17, 2013 - ABC 11 Eyewitness News