Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

RAPIDTOOL Supplies Highest Quality Rebar Tying Machines in Australia RAPIDTOOL, Australia’s prominent supplier of Rebar Tying Machines, Benders and Cutters, now stocks the highest quality range of rebar tying machines including the RT-40 max 40mm rebar tier and replacement rebar tie wire. One could minimise incidents that can cause downtime, loss of productivity,... - November 04, 2019 - Rapid Tool Australia

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019 United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Builders Site Protection Now Offering VersiShield and StringerShield Temporary Guardrail Systems Surface Protection supplier, Builders Site Protection has added Safety Maker's VersiShield and StringerShield products to its product line. These temporary guardrail systems are designed to allow builders to quickly erect an OSHA compliant guardrail system on stringer stairs and balconies. - September 25, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

LEDMyplace Ranked Among Top 11% in Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing US Companies Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile

Edge Guard Temporary Barrier System Supplied by Builders Site Protection for Legacy Emanuel Hospital Construction Projects Builders Site Protection, a surface protection supplier, will be supplying Edge Guard temporary negative air barrier systems to Andersen Construction for ongoing construction work at Portland's Legacy Emanuel hospital. - August 14, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

HVAC Company Helps Homeowners Redesign Their Outdoors HVACDirect.com, the leading e-commerce website for HVAC products is proud to announce a new website for its outdoor and fireplace division of products at BBQDirect.com. The new website helps homeowners redesign their indoor and outdoor living spaces by featuring the best in outdoor kitchens, high-end... - July 26, 2019 - BBQDirect.com

Texas Pools & Patios Earns Top Pool Builder Recognition Pool & Spa News magazine recently released its 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list, and Texas Pools & Patios is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the top pool builders in the country. “The team at Texas Pools & Patios is ecstatic to earn this honor,” says Neil Crites,... - July 21, 2019 - Texas Pools & Patios

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed

Fox&Summit™ Smart Home Devices are Coming to a Fry’s Electronics Store Near You Fox&Summit™, a Simpler Smart Home Solution, today announced the availability of its Wi-Fi® connected home products in all Fry’s Electronics store locations in the United States and online through frys.com. This national rollout to all 34 stores will include the full range of smart home products from Fox&Summit™ – smart plugs, smart lighting, and security sensors. - May 10, 2019 - Fox & Summit USA, LLC

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.

New Stair Protection Product, Ram Board Stair Armor, Now Offered by Builders Site Protection Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection is now offering all-new stair protection product Stair Armor made by Ram Board. Stair Armor is industry's first bespoke surface protection for stairs, and ensures that stair treads of any size are not damaged during construction. - May 08, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Bellacor Launches Volunteer Program as Extension of Core Values Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based, industry leader in lighting and home furnishings, has implemented a volunteer program within the organization as an initiative to give back to the local community. The program, fittingly called, "BellaCares" unofficially broke ground in 2018 by partnering with... - April 10, 2019 - Bellacor

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

LeakTronics Introduces the Irrigation Leak Detection Kit LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics

Builders Site Protection to Provide Temporary Floor Protection to W.G. Clark’s Main Street Flats Project Temporary floor protection products CoverGuard, Clean & Safe, and Walk-Off mats will be used in the construction of W.G. Clark's new Main Steet Flats multi-use development. Builders Site Protection has been chosen as the sole surface protection provider for this new construction project in downtown Bellevue, Washington. - March 13, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

LeakTronics Rushes Leak Detection Kits to Winter Haven, Florida Customers In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Scott Filion Joins the Phillips Screw Company as President Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

LeakTronics Offers the Pulse Generator for Locating Underground Plumbing Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

LeakTronics Offers a Free Video Series for Turning Leak Detections Into Repair Work A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics

The Phillips Screw Company Announces the Introduction of Red Seal Moisture Barrier Concrete Screw Kits Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Customers Have Discovered PipeFuze for Post Freezing Pipe Crack Solutions PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

Online Training Takes Hold for Leak Detection Professionals During Winter Season Downtime Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Ships to Indonesia for Post Earthquake Structural Repair Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics