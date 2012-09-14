PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture
Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture
TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
RAPIDTOOL, Australia’s prominent supplier of Rebar Tying Machines, Benders and Cutters, now stocks the highest quality range of rebar tying machines including the RT-40 max 40mm rebar tier and replacement rebar tie wire.
One could minimise incidents that can cause downtime, loss of productivity,... - November 04, 2019 - Rapid Tool Australia
Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main
The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.
LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Surface Protection supplier, Builders Site Protection has added Safety Maker's VersiShield and StringerShield products to its product line. These temporary guardrail systems are designed to allow builders to quickly erect an OSHA compliant guardrail system on stringer stairs and balconies. - September 25, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace
The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile
Builders Site Protection, a surface protection supplier, will be supplying Edge Guard temporary negative air barrier systems to Andersen Construction for ongoing construction work at Portland's Legacy Emanuel hospital. - August 14, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
HVACDirect.com, the leading e-commerce website for HVAC products is proud to announce a new website for its outdoor and fireplace division of products at BBQDirect.com.
The new website helps homeowners redesign their indoor and outdoor living spaces by featuring the best in outdoor kitchens, high-end... - July 26, 2019 - BBQDirect.com
Pool & Spa News magazine recently released its 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list, and Texas Pools & Patios is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the top pool builders in the country.
“The team at Texas Pools & Patios is ecstatic to earn this honor,” says Neil Crites,... - July 21, 2019 - Texas Pools & Patios
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business.
“After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
Fox&Summit™, a Simpler Smart Home Solution, today announced the availability of its Wi-Fi® connected home products in all Fry’s Electronics store locations in the United States and online through frys.com. This national rollout to all 34 stores will include the full range of smart home products from Fox&Summit™ – smart plugs, smart lighting, and security sensors. - May 10, 2019 - Fox & Summit USA, LLC
Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply
Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.
Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection is now offering all-new stair protection product Stair Armor made by Ram Board. Stair Armor is industry's first bespoke surface protection for stairs, and ensures that stair treads of any size are not damaged during construction. - May 08, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today.
Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
New tiki mug by illustrator artist Andrew Kolb for TikiFreek. - April 12, 2019 - TikiFreek.com
Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based, industry leader in lighting and home furnishings, has implemented a volunteer program within the organization as an initiative to give back to the local community. The program, fittingly called, "BellaCares" unofficially broke ground in 2018 by partnering with... - April 10, 2019 - Bellacor
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics
Temporary floor protection products CoverGuard, Clean & Safe, and Walk-Off mats will be used in the construction of W.G. Clark's new Main Steet Flats multi-use development. Builders Site Protection has been chosen as the sole surface protection provider for this new construction project in downtown Bellevue, Washington. - March 13, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company
Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics
Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.
A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics
Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company
Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror
PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics
Ari Hirsch, a 20-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, found an unlikely solution to a big problem. While studying abroad, his frequent travels left him with wrinkled clothing from being packed into his small weekend bags. After returning to the United States and sharing his idea with his... - December 24, 2018 - InstaSteam