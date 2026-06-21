Recent Headlines
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
DIY Depot USA Publishes Kitchen Cabinet Category Page Showcasing 157 Listed Products and On-Page Sorting and Price Filters
DIY Depot USA has published its Kitchen Cabinet product-category page on diydepotusa.com, presenting a browsable catalog of kitchen cabinet items. The page includes product listings, category navigation, sorting controls, and a price filter to help visitors review available cabinet-related items in one place. - March 18, 2026 - DIY Depot USA
DIY Depot USA Updates 2026 Website Content to Document Kitchen Project Coordination Approach
DIY Depot USA has published a 2026 website update outlining how its kitchen project coordination approach is presented online. The update documents service scope language and clarifies how project planning steps are described for customers reviewing kitchen remodel information on the company’s website. - March 18, 2026 - DIY Depot USA
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
DIY Depot USA Updates Kitchen Project Support Services for Bakersfield in 2025
DIY Depot USA has published a website update outlining changes to its kitchen project support services for Bakersfield homeowners in 2025. The update documents adjustments to service scope and planning steps used when coordinating kitchen cabinet and layout-related projects. - January 31, 2026 - DIY Depot USA
DIY Depot USA Updates Website With Fresno, California Service Area Information for Kitchen Project Planning
DIY Depot USA has published a website update that documents how its kitchen project support services apply to customers in Fresno, California. The update outlines service coverage, planning scope, and project coordination information as presented on the company’s website. - January 31, 2026 - DIY Depot USA
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
DIY Depot USA Releases New Budget-Focused Guide to Help Bakersfield Homeowners Navigate Rising Kitchen Remodeling Costs
DIY Depot USA has published a new kitchen cabinet budgeting guide designed to help Bakersfield homeowners make informed decisions as national kitchen remodeling costs continue to rise. The resource outlines price ranges, cabinet styles, and material considerations tailored for Bakersfield’s climate, offering homeowners practical ways to stay within budget. The guide also provides homeowners with transparent cost tiers and recommendations backed by national remodeling data. - November 30, 2025 - DIY Depot USA
DIY Depot USA Publishes 2025 Homeowner Guide to Choosing the Right 4-Inch Baseboard
DIY Depot USA, a Bakersfield-based home improvement supplier, announced the publication of a new homeowner guide explaining when 4-inch baseboards are the right fit for residential interiors. The article provides practical information on materials, profiles, finishes, and installation timing, helping homeowners make informed design choices. - November 14, 2025 - DIY Depot USA
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration. - October 11, 2025 - Mosaic Makers Collective
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Builders Site Protection Releases New Surface Protection Catalog
Builders Site Protection has released their new surface protection catalog. This new catalog features exciting new products such as Cabinet Armor as well as entirely new negative air and medical construction focused product lines from Omni CleanAir. - September 25, 2025 - Builders Site Protection
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cardinal Decor Unveils "Paint Waste by State 2025" + Free Room Paint Calculator Powered by Cardi
CardinalDecor.com releases a nationwide study on paint waste by state, mapping where homeowners overbuy and how many gallons and dollars are lost each year. The report shares causes, regional trends, and simple fixes. It also quantifies environmental impact and cost per household. Readers can use free tools on the site, including a paint calculator and Cardi, a live AI assistant, to estimate gallons, cut waste, plan DIY projects, and make smarter choices for painting, tile, and wallpaper. - August 29, 2025 - Cardinal Decor
Roadside Lumber & Hardware Celebrates 50th Anniversary Serving Agoura Hills, California
Roadside Lumber & Hardware, a trusted local supplier of building materials and home improvement products, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary of serving Agoura Hills, California, and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 1975, the retail small business has become a cornerstone... - August 25, 2025 - Roadside Lumber & Hardware, Inc.
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business
Premium Cabinets, a nationwide network with 30+ locations, has opened its Kansas City showroom. Offering factory-finished 100% plywood cabinets, dovetail drawers, soft-close hardware, and interactive 3D design. Leveraging volume discounts from 28 vendors, Kansas City Premium Cabinets delivers affordable pricing, faster lead times, and increased home value. Showroom open Mon. - Fri. 10–6, and Sat. 11 - 3. - July 03, 2025 - Kansas City Premium Cabinets
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Tools for Performance - the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. - May 07, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Level Up Your Public Spaces with Cityscape Direct: The UK's Leading Supplier of Durable, Custom Urban Furniture Solutions
Cityscape Direct, a trusted name in urban design and street furniture, is proud to introduce its comprehensive range of high-quality, fully customisable products tailored to meet the evolving needs of local councils, housing associations, and building merchants across the UK. - April 10, 2025 - Cityscape Direct
ÉTS Chinook and Outillage Placide Mathieu: a Visionary Collaboration for Innovation and Sustainable Mobility
Commitment, excellence and mutual assistance are at the heart of an inspiring collaboration between students from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) Chinook project and Outillage Placide Mathieu. Together, these two partners combine know-how, passion and technology to... - April 09, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Clochel Napkin Rings Collection Wins Silver at NY and European Product Design Awards
Prestigious Design Awards Honor Clochel as Silver Winner The prestigious NY Product Design Award and European Product Design Awards have announced Clochel as a Silver Winner in the product design category for its new napkin rings collection. Recognized as a "jewelry masterpiece creation for... - November 12, 2024 - Clochel
Chic&Kiddo Launches Month-Long Black Friday Event with Premium Wallpapers and Wall Murals for All Interiors
Chic&Kiddo, an online boutique specializing in high-quality wallpapers and wall murals, is hosting a month-long Black Friday event this November. The promotion includes a wide selection of unique designs for nurseries, living rooms, and other spaces, with options that range from modern to vintage-inspired styles. With over 500 designs and custom sizing, Chic&Kiddo makes it easy to elevate any room with stylish, durable, and easy-to-install wallpapers. - November 10, 2024 - Chic&Kiddo
Builders Site Protection Providing DoorGuard to the New Student Success Center at OSU Cascades
DoorGuard temporary door protection is being provided by surface protection specialists Builders Site Protection to Andersen Construction's new student success center project at OSU in Bend, Oregon. - October 31, 2024 - Builders Site Protection
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
AmeriLux International Named Master Distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking
Duxxbak Composite Decking (Duxxbak) is proud to announce its partnership with AmeriLux International, a leader in the distribution of building materials. AmeriLux International will become the master distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking products, effective August 1, 2024. This strategic... - August 06, 2024 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
AORBIS Inc. Launches On-Demand Specification Writing Services for Architects
AORBIS Inc. launches expert specification writing services for architects, ensuring precise, code-compliant specifications to streamline architectural projects efficiently. - August 02, 2024 - AORBIS Inc.
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
Torque Lock Post-Tension Staples: the Most Reliable Solution for Structural Crack Repairs on the Market
During the intricate process of swimming pool leak detection, contractors frequently encounter the challenging issue of structural cracks that cause leaks. The most effective method for repairing structural cracks in gunite and shotcrete pools is usingpost-tension Torque Lock staples. This method stands out for several reasons. - December 11, 2023 - LeakTronics
Builders Site Protection Supplying DoorGuard Plus to Cordley Hall Renovation Project
Temporary surface protection provider, Builder Site Protection, is supplying DoorGuard Plus door protection for the Cordley Hall project at Oregon State University. - October 02, 2023 - Builders Site Protection
LeakTronics Launches Bulldog Marketing Group: A Specialized Agency Catering to Swimming Pool and Plumbing Businesses' Online Presence
LeakTronics, a pioneering force in leak detection technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Bulldog Marketing Group. This innovative spin-off company is dedicated to creating, developing, and hosting websites tailored specifically for swimming pool and plumbing businesses. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Unveils the Cutting-Edge LeakStick: a Revolutionary Solution for Leak Detection
LeakTronics, a leading industry manufacturer of leak detection equipment for the pool and plumbing industries, proudly introduces the LeakStick, a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize the way leaks are detected and resolved. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this compact device combines precision and simplicity to offer an unparalleled user experience. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics