Recent Headlines
OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things... - August 03, 2026 - Totally Quilted
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Named One of the “Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, was named one of the Top 10 Self-Made Women to Watch in 2026, recognizing her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature highlights her journey from overcoming serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized, mission-driven women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, transparency, and trust. - February 09, 2026 - Pink Stork
SnatchSavings Expands Presence in Singapore Market
SnatchSavings strengthens its savings platform in Singapore, offering users access to verified coupons, promo codes, and exclusive discounts from global and local brands. The platform simplifies online savings and enhances the shopping experience for budget-conscious consumers across multiple product categories. - February 04, 2026 - SnatchSavings
Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact. - January 29, 2026 - Pink Stork
Congressional Recommerce Caucus Hosts First Annual “Ugly Sweater” Reception to Spotlight Circular Economy’s Impact on Holiday Shopping
Inaugural “Ugly Sweater” reception on Capitol Hill brought together the Congressional Recommerce Caucus to spotlight recommerce as a growing force in holiday shopping. - December 18, 2025 - Coalition to Protect America's Small Sellers
Boston-Area Brand Unimpressed Press Launches Snarky Notebook Line That Embraces the Anti-Positivity Trend
Unimpressed Press, a Boston-area stationery brand, has launched a collection of about 30 humor-filled, anti-positivity notebooks designed for people tired of “good vibes only” culture. The line embraces honesty, dry humor, and relatable self-expression, offering bold titles like “Emotional Support Notebook” and “Motivational Quotes That Didn’t Work.” The brand taps into the growing movement away from toxic positivity, giving customers a realistic and refreshing way to journal. - November 28, 2025 - Unimpressed Press
Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required. - October 21, 2025 - Giga-Mint LLC
Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world. Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji &... - September 24, 2025 - Koji & Me
ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time. - August 20, 2025 - ToDo Hydro
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. - August 06, 2025 - Rooted Owl
EDUHaHa™ Launches Back-To-School 2025 Campaign with Humor-Driven Teacher Apparel and Grade "A" Deals
EDUHaHa™, the teacher-powered brand blending education and humor, launches its 2025 campaign with clever classroom apparel and an AI-savvy content push that’s anything but boring. - August 04, 2025 - EDUHaHa
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Amagicsoft Launches New Version of Magic Data Recovery - a No-Stress Way to Restore Lost Files
In 2025, Amagicsoft has officially released the newest version of Magic Data Recovery, a tool designed for people who just want their files back—without needing to know what a partition structure is. The 2025 update introduces a faster scan engine, improved deep recovery algorithms, and a... - July 24, 2025 - Amagicsoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
PASS Coalition Endorses Bipartisan Recommerce Caucus to Advance Economic Opportunity and Sustainability in America's Secondhand Market
The PASS Coalition stands firmly behind the bipartisan Recommerce Caucus’s mission to ensure federal policies keep pace with this dynamic and impactful sector. - June 25, 2025 - Coalition to Protect America's Small Sellers
Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out
Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world. - June 11, 2025 - Power of Positivity
J.B. Grimm Launches Viking Fantasy Series: "The Soulbound Curse - Book 1," July 12, 2025
"The Soulbound Curse,” Book One of The Hallowed Realms Saga by J.B. Grimm, is set to launch July 12, 2025. Published by Regal Insight Consulting, this epic dark fantasy introduces a cursed warrior, a mysterious relic, and a rising war. - June 11, 2025 - Regal Insight Consulting, LLC
Royale.sale launches Online Shopping with Curated Finds in the USA & Canada
Royale.sale Launches Curated Online Shopping Platform for Customers in the USA and Canada Online store focuses on affordable, high-quality products and a seamless shopping experience Royale.sale, a new online retail platform, has officially launched, offering a curated selection of products for... - April 06, 2025 - Royale.sale
Celebrate Moms and Dads with Thoughtful, Curated Gift Boxes from Essentialgifting.com
Make Every Moment Memorable with Personalized & Unique Gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day 2025 - April 03, 2025 - Essentialgifting.com
Nowutalk AI Launches Voice-First Sales Agent for Shopify Stores, Empowering E-Commerce Owners with Real-Time Insights
The AI-powered sales agent not only sells for you but also helps merchants make smarter decisions—Nowutalk AI is live. Nowutalk AI is transforming online shopping with the first voice-driven sales agent for Shopify stores, bringing the ease of in-store conversation to digital shopping. - March 13, 2025 - Nowutalkai, Inc.
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence in Smoking and Cannabis Accessories
The Mighty Quinn Smokeshop celebrates 45 years as the North Bay Area’s premier smoking and cannabis accessories retailer. Family-owned since 1979, it is known for exceptional customer service, a curated selection of high-quality glass art, and top industry brands. As the exclusive North Bay retailer of Mobius Glass, The Mighty Quinn remains a trusted destination for enthusiasts. Join the celebration with special promotions at Santa Rosa and San Rafael locations. - March 06, 2025 - The Mighty Quinn
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
UnitedWebSoft Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Web Development and Digital Solutions
UnitedWebSoft, a well-established web development and design agency, is commemorating 15 years of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses worldwide. Since its founding in 2009, the company has played a significant role in shaping the digital landscape by providing scalable, tailored,... - March 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Mega Match™: Free Brain Training Game is Now Available in Chrome Web Store and in Microsoft Add-Ons Store
Mega Match™ is now available for free download for Chrome and Edge desktop computer users. Improved memory via brain training is now available for all ages. - January 02, 2025 - Happy Concepts
CRASH Jewelry Unveils "The Sammy Cuff" in Honor of Rock Legend Sammy Hagar
Limited Edition Cuff Crafted from Luxury Ferrari Metal Celebrates Hagar’s Iconic Legacy. - November 20, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
fyi buys Launches as a New Resource for Trendy Consumer Product Reviews
fyi buys, a newly launched online resource, is now live at www.fyibuys.com, providing consumers with accessible, unbiased product reviews across a variety of categories. fyi buys offers thorough, transparent product insights through written blogs and one-minute video summaries, aimed at simplifying the consumer decision-making process. - October 31, 2024 - fyi buys
Response to Senator Warner's Letter to NameSilo
Following is NameSilo's official statement in response to Senator Warner's letter to them: We appreciate Senator Warner's concern and acknowledge Meta’s efforts to combat election interference. However, a more comprehensive consultation with industry stakeholders could have better framed... - October 25, 2024 - NameSilo LLC
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Boiron’s New Arnicare® Wellness Kits Offer Holistic Approach to Pain Management
Boiron, world leader in homeopathic medicines, introduces its new Arnicare Wellness Kits as convenient and comprehensive solutions for painsleep and stress relief. The kits are designed to provide individuals with daytime and nighttime options to manage pain with occasional sleeplessness and... - April 11, 2024 - Boiron
Semitone Shortlisted for South East UK StartUp Award 2024
Semitone has been named a finalist ahead of the South East final of the StartUp Awards. - March 29, 2024 - Semitone Holdings
The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch
This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. - March 21, 2024 - The Wine Concierge
Semitone Plans International Expansion Following Venture Capital Raise
Semitone, a leading online marketplace for music gear, founded by London-based tech entrepreneur Rob Petts, has announced plans for international expansion after a successful launch in the UK and European markets. Following a venture capital raise in 2023, Semitone aims to provide musicians worldwide with access to a vast array of new, used, and vintage instruments and equipment. - March 15, 2024 - Semitone Holdings
California’s US Senate Primary Draws Record Number of Candidates
The race to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator Feinstein has attracted an unprecedented 27 candidates. - February 09, 2024 - Liberty Cookies
Coffee Meets Bagel Partners with Taelor’s Menswear Rental Subscription for Valentine’s Day
Help Busy Men Look Their Best, Save Time & The Planet. Taelor, a leading men’s clothing rental subscription startup, is excited to announce its partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app for serious relationships. This collaboration is set to make Valentine's Day more memorable for single men, offering them professional styling tips, easy access to stylish attire, and exclusive discounts. - February 01, 2024 - Taelor
A Night to Celebrate Courageous Women: NYT Bestselling Author Jessica Buchanan Discusses New Anthology with Phoenix-based Author and Host Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands
An evening of empowerment as New York Times bestselling author Jessica Buchanan takes center stage alongside the host Ilsa Manning at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6:30 pm. - January 29, 2024 - Ilsa, LLC
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com Rings in the New Year Unveiling a World of Treasures with Exciting Additions for Collectors and Shoppers
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com is an online platform dedicated to providing collectors and shoppers with a wonderful selection of genuine collectibles, limited editions, memorabilia, and other unique items. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the platform offers a seamless experience for exploring the world of collectibles and buying coveted treasures. - January 28, 2024 - Collectibles And More In-Store
New Book Celebrates Life on the Oregon Coast
Sterncastle Publishing is proud to announce the launch of Whispers Amongst the Trees: An Introspective Look at Life on the Oregon Coast. An anthology of short stories and poems, Whispers Amongst the Trees is the first release by the Sterncastle Writer’s Collective, a Newport-based... - December 13, 2023 - Sterncastle Publishing
Fort Robin Announces Authorization as Official Dealer of Bluetti Power Storage Products
Fort Robin, a renowned online retailer of family-friendly outdoor adventure products, has officially partnered with Bluetti Power Storage Products, a leader in renewable energy solutions. This collaboration aims to offer customers a diverse range of Bluetti's innovative power storage products. Celebratory promotions on select Bluetti items will be available for a limited time on FortRobin.com. Both companies are excited about this partnership, emphasizing their commitment to sustainable camping. - November 09, 2023 - A&P Ventures dba Fort Robin
Electric Pop Unveils the "Terrors Tour" Collection with Massive Demand
Electric Pop has unveiled its latest collection, the "Terrors Tour," which draws inspiration from the esteemed Eras Tour. - October 30, 2023 - Electric Pop
MOFFAS Introduces New Data Identity Solution, Renaissance
MOFFAS, a New York-based technology start-up that focuses on building an alternative market channel for a more decentralized Internet, has launched Renaissance, a native computing-based solution to data identity for decentralized asset distribution. Renaissance currently features Renaissance Seals... - August 03, 2023 - MOFFAS
New Discounted Furniture Store Now Open in Charlotte
TDF Furniture, a recognized provider of high-quality, affordable home furnishings, announces the inauguration of a new retail store at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. This opening reaffirms TDF Furniture's reputation as a premier discounted furniture retailer in North Carolina,... - July 10, 2023 - TDF Furniture
Sydney's Small Businesses Overpaying for Website Development - WP Focus Offers an Affordable Website Development Alternative
WP Focus, Sydney's leading WordPress development firm, has noticed a trend of small businesses being charge over the odds for their website development and is determined to put an end to this practice by offering affordable WordPress development services that deliver excellent websites at a fraction of the cost. - June 28, 2023 - WP Focus
HostFe Launches Operations in Dubai, UAE, Elevating Cloud Web Hosting Services in the Region
HostFe.com, a leading provider of web hosting solutions based in Bengaluru Karnataka India, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for HostFe as it aims to meet the growing demand for reliable and cutting-edge cloud web hosting services in the region. - June 27, 2023 - HostFe