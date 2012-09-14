PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Redcat Releases the International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition RTR Crawler The Redcat International® Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition has gone where no other Ready-to-Run (RTR) scale crawler has been before. With features no other RTR crawler has ever included, the Redcat International Scout II Gen8 AXE Edition is carving a whole new trail. - December 06, 2019 - Redcat RC

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

PullDeals.com Offers Active Visual Shopping Marketplace Bringing Consumers to Wide Range of Products on eBay PullDeals.com is a new online shopping platform that allows users to browse eBay listings with an intuitive and highly visual interface. PullDeals utilizes thumbnail photos as a main focal point of the platform, by taking the full space on the screen and displaying hi-res product photos. PullDeals.com implements an extremely user-friendly way to browse products on eBay, making purchasing decisions more streamlined. - October 02, 2019 - Pull Deals

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Eiffel Tower Press Announces Launch of Bradley-Silverio Donato’s "My Memory Told Me a Secret" A highly anticipated debut novel tackling questions of race, sexuality, and identity. - August 01, 2019 - Eiffel Tower Press

Custom Rest Inc. Opens Online Adjustable Pillow Store Custom Rest Inc., a Hermosa Beach, CA corporation, opened an online adjustable pillow store. Todd Morin, owner of Custom Rest, Inc. had a hard time finding the perfect pillow, so he decided to design his own adjustable pillow. Custom Rest customers can adjust their pillow to their own height preference. Each... - July 21, 2019 - Custom Rest

Glitzkoin Urges Crypto Community to Help the Needy; Navneet Geonka Takes the Lead Navneet Goenka, diamond veteran and promoter of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, urges the crypto community to help the needy and underprivileged. - June 24, 2019 - Glitzkoin

The CAMO TT PRO and CAMO X4 PRO Are Back in Stock, and Better Than Ever Both the CAMO TT and CAMO X4 are back in stock, and they are even better than before. - June 22, 2019 - Redcat RC

Pinogy Partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to Introduce Auto E-Invoicing for Retailers Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation

New High Torque, 25KG, Metal Gear Servo from Hexfly Hexfly releases a new high torque digital servo for many RC applications. - June 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Releases a Light Kit for the Gen8 Redcat Racing just released a Fully waterproof, 16 LED Light Kit for the popular Gen8 Scout II Scale Crawler. - June 13, 2019 - Redcat RC

It Just Got Easier to Meal Plan and Reduce Food Waste! Ends + Stems New Web App Launches Today Chef Alison Mountford’s popular, eco-friendly meal planning service Ends+Stems proudly announces today the launch of its first ever web app, available on any device at endsandstems.com. Chef Alison, formally of Square Meals and Munchery, empowers users with delicious meal plans and instant grocery lists all designed to reduce food waste while making cooking approachable and fun. Save money, time and help the environment with Ends+Stems. - June 04, 2019 - Ends+Stems

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Redcat Racing is Now Carrying Killerbody Accessories Redcat Racing is now selling Killerbody RC products. Killerbody is a company that manufactures high quality radio controlled vehicle scale accessories. They specialize in both polycarbonate and hard plastic bodies, as well as detailed body accessories and LED light units. Some of the Killerbody products... - April 28, 2019 - Redcat RC

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Announcing the AutoCam360TM MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System for Product Photography, 360° Spins and Product Videos Kessler, the industry leader in motion control, announced the launch of the new AutoCam360™️ MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System. The AutoCam360™️ MINI TT is an affordable and complete solution for automating product photography, 360° spins and video for e-commerce and commercial use. AutoCam360™️ is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA. - April 12, 2019 - AutoCam360

Accorin Announces Silver Sponsorship of Magento Imagine Conference 2019 Accorin, a Boston-based e-Commerce agency, is pleased to announce that it will be a Silver level Sponsor for Adobe-Magento's Imagine 2019 which will run from Monday May 13th through Wednesday May 15th at the Wynn Resort Las Vegas. - April 10, 2019 - Accorin

Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka Announces DOBITRADE Listing for GTN Trading on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the Glitzkoin GTN token will soon start trading on the DOBITRADE exchange. This move will provide additional exposure to the token. - April 01, 2019 - Glitzkoin

Oklahoma City R&B Artist LulStick Debut Album with 1013 Music to be Released St. Patricks Day (March 17th, 2019) An aspiring American Rap/R&B artist “LulStick” releases his self-titled debut album this March. The album titled “Lul$tick” will be made available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Pandora, and all streaming services, internationally. LulStick... - March 13, 2019 - 1013 Music

Redcat Releases the Gen8 P-A-C-K (Pre-Assembled Chassis Kit) Redcat releases a new chassis kit for custom builders. - February 15, 2019 - Redcat RC

ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

Redcat Racing Gen8 Hop Up Parts Released The Gen8 is Redcat’s newest vehicle and is the first to be completely designed and developed, in house, in the USA. The Gen8 is rapidly taking the RC marketplace by storm. A quick search will reveal its immediate acceptance into the scale RC crawler community. With its amazing performance, straight... - January 20, 2019 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has Released a New Portal Axle Kit When searching social media, it quickly becomes apparent that the all new Redcat Racing Gen8 is making a huge impact on the scale RC community. One of the features that make the Gen8 so desirable, is its portal axles. They not only give the truck a more aggressive stance, but more importantly, they provide... - January 16, 2019 - Redcat RC

Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA

Free 3D Printable Parts from the Redcat Racing Engineering Team Redcat Racing is already a high value brand, especially with the release of its Gen.7 Sport, the Everest Gen.7 Pro and the all new Gen.8 International Harvester Scout II Rallye Edition scale crawlers. It seems overboard that they would find the need to add even more value to their products, but they... - January 09, 2019 - Redcat RC

Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA

SellerApp Now Available on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore SellerApp (https://www.sellerapp.com), the leading provider of E-Commerce Intelligence, has been selected by Amazon to join its newly formed invitation only Amazon Marketplace Appstore. The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop-shop where the small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon can more... - December 17, 2018 - SellerApp

CoinPayments Seeks to Raise $30M in Series A Offering Cryptocurrency payment gateway launches fund raise using Bnk to the Future platform. - December 11, 2018 - CoinPayments

Rigor Announces 3 Web Performance Strategies for This Holiday Season Rigor, the only provider of Digital Experience Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced web performance strategies to help retailers during the upcoming holiday season. As the holiday shopping season seems to inch closer and closer, online retailers need to prepare for a surge of shoppers sooner... - November 26, 2018 - Rigor, Inc.

Rural Charity Event Sponsored by Diamond Expert Navneet Goenka Navneet Goenka diamond veteran, sponsors the rural India Divali charity event. School children from the remote Wai villlage in the State of Satara (India) were invited to attend the Divali party. - November 10, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Award-Winning Author Re-Releases Children’s Book in Time for Mid-Term Elections; Publication is Part of Shady Pines Story Town Website Focused on Restoring Civility Imagine an election where themes of honesty, forgiveness, and responsibility are on the ballot and civility is the big winner? That is the case with the re-released, national award winning, "Boomer and Halley Election Day - A Town Votes for Civic Responsibility" book for readers 4-8. This Mom's Choice Gold Award winning book will have families laughing and cheering the folks in this small Southern town where civility lives! - October 18, 2018 - Tuxedo Cat Productions

Two National Gold Awards for Shady Pines Story Town The Mom's Choice Award committee has granted Tuxedo Cat Productions its Gold Award of excellence to that company's Shady Pines Story Town Website and to another of its Boomer and Halley Books for ages 4-8. The website and the books promote stories intent on restoring civility one kind gesture at a time. - October 01, 2018 - Tuxedo Cat Productions

Diamond Price Calculator More Reliable Than Price List – Olga Rosina Olga Rosina, diamond expert from Russia, talks about how unbiased online price estimators can be more helpful than price lists. - September 15, 2018 - Glitzkoin

Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select retailers... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Redcat Racing Has a New Trophy Truck - the Camo TT Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Camo TT. The Camo TT will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 13, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has a New Rock Racer - The Camo X4 Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Camo X4. The Camo X4 will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 13, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Announces the Release of the Dukono Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Dukono. The Dukono will be available for purchase on August 13th, 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Redcat RC

Redcat Racing Has a New 1:5 Scale Monster Truck with an 8S Power System - the Rampage R5 Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the all new Rampage R5. The R5 will be available for purchase late August, 2018. - August 10, 2018 - Redcat RC

Flags.com Unveils New Brand Identity, Logo, and Website Flags.com is a woman-owned, family-run, small business located in Delray Beach, Florida. They have been providing expert advice on flags and flag related products for 28 years. Check out Flags.com to see their brand new website. Celebrate the launch by taking advantage of discounts offered for the entire month of August. - August 09, 2018 - Flags.com