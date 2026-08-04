Recent Headlines
Permission to Pursue by Stacy Murphy Now Available from Publish Your Purpose
At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming industries and longstanding workplace inequities continue to challenge women's advancement, Permission to Pursue delivers a timely and empowering message: women's greatest professional advantage is one that can never be automated—the power of authentic human connection. - August 04, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
The E3 Leadership Code, by Kathy Eastwood, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership strategist, executive advisor, and author Kathy Eastwood will launch her transformative new book, The E3 Leadership Code: A Human Approach to High Performance (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBNs 979‑8‑88797‑244‑2, 979‑8‑88797‑294‑7, 979‑8‑88797‑245‑9) on June 27... - June 25, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"The Unintentional Comedian," by Kelli Houston, to Launch June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Award‑winning healthcare executive, social justice advocate, comedian, and author Kelli Houston will launch her debut memoir, "The Unintentional Comedian: Lessons from a Life Unexpected." - June 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Melissa Jun Rowley Shares Narrative Strategy for How to Shift Culture, Power, and Policy in "Beyond the Mic Drop," Launching June 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Journalist and media and tech entrepreneur Melissa Jun Rowley will launch her first book, "Beyond the Mic Drop: How Our Stories Shift Culture, Power, and Policy" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-241-1, 979-8-88797-240-4, 979-8-88797-242-8) on June 10, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"I'm Fine - a Lie Lived. A Childhood Survived. A Story Told - On My Terms," by Gina Gee
A heartbreaking memoir that turns pain into purpose and gives a real look at what it is like to be raised with unthinkable intergenerational trauma and childhood abuse, what it takes to heal, and the ways that trauma presents itself long after leaving the environment. - June 05, 2026 - Gina Gee
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Hosts Acclaimed Great Lakes Author Dave Dempsey
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore welcomes Michigan author, environmental policy expert, and Great Lakes advocate Dave Dempsey for a special author appearance and book signing on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market of Caledonia. - June 02, 2026 - Childress Ink
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
"RESET Leader" by Mesut Celebi to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Entrepreneur and "business troubleshooter" Mesut Celebi will release his first book, "RESET Leader" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-229-9, 979-8-88797-230-5, 979-8-88797-231-2) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - May 27, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
'Paused, by Susan A. Miele, PhD, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Writer, scholar, and former Chief People Officer, Susan A. Miele, PhD, will release her first book, ‘Paused (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-233-6, 979-8-88797-232-9, 979-8-88797-234-3) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. - May 20, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
"It’s Not Me, It’s You," by Nicole Lynn Morris, to Launch May 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Project executive, systems thinker, and master problem solver Nicole Lynn Morris will release her first book, "It’s Not Me, It’s You" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-190-2, 979-8-88797-191-9, 979-8-88797-192-6) on Saturday, May 16, 2026. - May 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name. The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers... - May 09, 2026 - Just Us Studio
Award-Winning Author Terrence Damon Spencer Earns Dual Honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards
Award-winning author Terrence Damon Spencer earned dual honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards. "The REP" won Best Horror: Psychological, while "Premises" took Best Horror: Paranormal/Supernatural. Based in Green Valley, AZ, Spencer continues to captivate readers with his dark, immersive storytelling. - May 06, 2026 - Dreams to Paper Publishing
"It Lit A Fire," by Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D., to Launch April 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Leadership and inclusion strategist Dr. Tom Bourdon, Ed.D. will release his first book "It Lit A Fire" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-219-0, 979-8-88797-221-3, 979-8-88797-223-7) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. - April 30, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
"Aria for a Grasshopper," a Powerful New Voice in Contemporary Literature Arrives This April for National Poetry Month
This April, in celebration of National Poetry Month, debut author C.G. Rennie releases "Aria for a Grasshopper," a striking collection of poetry and prose that blends emotional depth, intentional craft, and a refined literary voice. The book explores themes of womanhood, resilience,... - April 01, 2026 - Luminary Publishing House
Luminary Publishing House Marks Strong Start to Its Second Year with a Fourfold Increase in Publications
Luminary Publishing House, an independent press dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and bold storytelling, is celebrating a major milestone as it closes out its first year in business. After launching with just two publications in its first year, the company has expanded rapidly, preparing to... - March 31, 2026 - Luminary Publishing House
Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause (Documentary) Arrives on VOD & DVD in 2026 from 360 Sound And Vision
Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause (Documentary) Arrives on VOD, DVD & Streaming in 2026, Directed by Dwayne Buckle, distributed by 360 Sound And Vision. - March 30, 2026 - 360 Sound and Vision Ltd
360 Sound And Vision and Director Dwayne Buckle Announce Sequel Documentary: The History of Cybernetics: Second Order Cybernetics
Dwayne Buckle, acclaimed filmmaker and chronicler of scientific history, and 360 Sound And Vision, an acclaimed independent film distribution company based in the United States, returns with a chilling exploration of humanity's tangled relationship with technology in this highly anticipated sequel,... - March 30, 2026 - 360 Sound and Vision Ltd
"Corporate Campfire Stories" by Brian Haendiges to launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, speaker, and former CEO Brian Haendiges will release his first book, "Corporate Campfire Stories" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5, 979-8-88797-215-2, 979-8-88797-216-9) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"Business is Simple," by Terry Conway to Launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Business owner and entrepreneur Terry Conway will release his first book, "Business is Simple" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-227-5, 979-8-88797-220-6, 979-8-88797-222-0) on Sunday, March 15, 2026. - March 15, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Seth Neblett’s Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic Redefines Music History by Centering on P-Funk's Women as the Mothership Celebrates 50 Years
Author, cultural historian, and son of P-Funk's Mallia Franklin— Seth Neblett continues to generate critical acclaim for Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic (September 2025- University of Texas Press), a groundbreaking work that reframes one of the most influential... - March 14, 2026 - Seth Neblett
Holistic Leadership: How to Weave Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Principles Into Your Organization’s DNA by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles Has Launched
Publish Your Purpose announces Holistic Leadership by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles, a practical guide to integrating DEIB into organizational culture. The book clarifies key terms, shifts leaders from compliance to human‑centered practices, and outlines how to build a sustainable Culture of Belonging with real‑world, actionable strategies. - March 11, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization. - February 19, 2026 - Glenn A. Maltais
"Organizing to Win," by Jimmy Tickey to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Volunteer, campaign manager, and now elected official Jimmy Tickey will release his first book, Organizing to Win (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-196-4, 979-8-88797-200-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. - January 29, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Mister by Dr. Michael Stokes to launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
LMHC and AASECT Certified Therapist Dr. Michael Stokes will release his first book, Mister (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-208-4, 979-8-88797-209-1, 979-8-88797-210-7) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. - January 21, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
"The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World" by Sam Cherubin to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and healthcare product strategist Sam Cherubin announces the release of The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World (Publish Your Purpose, 2026). Available in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-88797-181-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-88797-182-7), and eBook (ISBN 979-8-88797-183-4), with... - January 19, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Vintage Media Grading Appoints Ryan Sabga to Board of Advisors
Vintage Media Grading (VMG) has appointed Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters its next stage of growth. Sabga brings leadership experience from Collectors, PSA, and as Interim CEO of Wata Games, with deep expertise in scaling trust-based grading platforms. His appointment supports VMG’s mission to advance graded vinyl as a serious collectible and investible asset. - January 17, 2026 - Vintage Media Grading
Shine with ADHD by Maggie Alexander to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
MS, PMHNP, and front line clinician Maggie Alexander will release her first book, Shine with ADHD (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-184-1, 979-8-88797-185-8, 979-8-88797-186-5) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. - January 14, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
The Joyful Leader by Nicole Van Valen to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, coach, and consultant Nicole Van Valen will release her new book, The Joyful Leader (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-152-0, 979-8-88797-153-7, 979-8-88797-154-4) on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. - January 14, 2026 - Publish Your Purpose
Upcoming Movies: 360 Sound And Vision Releases It's Slate of Movies for 2026
360 Sound And Vision is an independent movie studio, located in the United States. It is proud to announce its new slate of movies & documentaries for 2026. Here is a preview of 360 Sound And Vision's upcoming releases scheduled to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray & Video On Demand either 2026 or... - January 03, 2026 - 360 Sound and Vision Ltd
Almost Unbelievable - A fathers will to fight
Almost Unbelievable tells the real-life redemption story of Daniel Dorsett, who lost everything — his career, home, and access to his children — before clawing his way back to full custody and statewide impact. His nonprofit work now serves thousands of at-risk youth across California. - December 23, 2025 - Almost Unbelievable Book
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
Female Director Steps Outside of Male Dominated Hollywood to Create a Comedy Film, and her own production company REL Films
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip, a family-friendly comedy film, was written by actress, producer, director Ryann Liebl, founder of REL Films, outside of Hollywood’s male-dominated industry. It is now available to stream on all platforms and is free on Amazon Prime. - December 22, 2025 - REL Films
Jewish Women Series™ Launches Children’s Book Collection Spotlighting Four Influential Jewish Women
Jewish Women Series™ launched today in Jacksonville, Florida, with four children’s books highlighting influential Jewish women: Emma Lazarus, Judy Feld Carr, Sara Fortis, and Vera Rubin. The series presents historically grounded, age-appropriate biographies designed for families and educational settings, aiming to address gaps in children’s literature by showcasing Jewish women whose contributions shaped culture, human rights, and science. - December 18, 2025 - Jewish Women Series
"Forgotten Mysteries Of The 18th Century,” a New Documentary from 360 Sound And Vision, Explores the Innovations That Shaped the Modern World
New Documentary from Dwayne Buckle and 360 Sound And Vision Premieres December 16, 2025 on TubiTV, DVD & Blu-Ray. - December 16, 2025 - 360 Sound and Vision Ltd
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound”
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 200th Album, “Universe of Sound.” He provides details of how this album came about, why it's important, and the significance of this achievement. - December 07, 2025 - David Pomeroy Music
Boston-Area Brand Unimpressed Press Launches Snarky Notebook Line That Embraces the Anti-Positivity Trend
Unimpressed Press, a Boston-area stationery brand, has launched a collection of about 30 humor-filled, anti-positivity notebooks designed for people tired of “good vibes only” culture. The line embraces honesty, dry humor, and relatable self-expression, offering bold titles like “Emotional Support Notebook” and “Motivational Quotes That Didn’t Work.” The brand taps into the growing movement away from toxic positivity, giving customers a realistic and refreshing way to journal. - November 28, 2025 - Unimpressed Press
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity. - November 26, 2025 - Andrew B. Clark
Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career by Cathy Alfandre to Launch November 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Cathy Alfandre, career coach and resume expert, unveils Breaking Free from a Malignant Manager: Strategies to Reclaim Your Confidence & Career (Publish Your Purpose, 2025). Drawing on 20+ years of coaching, she exposes seven types of destructive leaders and offers practical strategies to rebuild confidence, communicate effectively, and chart a healthier career path. Grounded in empathy and real stories, this guide empowers professionals to heal, grow, and thrive. - November 18, 2025 - Publish Your Purpose
POP Publishing Expands Global Reach for Indie Authors
POP Publishing, a leading independent publishing company, is breaking new ground for indie authors by dramatically expanding its global distribution network. With access to 39,000 retailers and libraries worldwide. - November 14, 2025 - POP Publishing
Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress. - November 11, 2025 - Bridge Publications
The Return of Mark Robertson for "Turn It Around" by "Christmas The Band"
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video of “Turn It Around” by "Christmas The Band." This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive Rock musical style the possibility of turning around a situation. - November 10, 2025 - Rudolf Music
Pro Football, Pro Basketball, Pro Baseball and College Sports Crossword Books Available for Sale on Amazon
Four books that contain crosswords/trivia dedicated to every pro team in the NFL, NBA, MLB and 33 of the top NCAA athletic programs. It packs hours of entertainment for knowledgeable sports fans. - November 07, 2025 - Sports Crosswords