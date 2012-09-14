PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Celebrating 100 Special Credibility Interviews on Thought Leader Life Global Credibility Expert Mitchell Levy is on a Napoleon Hill-inspired mission to interview 500 thought leaders in different vertical markets about their credibility. These special credibility interviews on Thought Leader Life (https://thoughtleaderlife.com) started August 15, 2019, and Mitchell Levy... - December 16, 2019 - AHAthat

Best-Selling Author of "Maude," Donna Foley Mabry Announces the Release of "No Music for Skylark City," Her First Children's Book Donna Foley Mabry, a #1 Amazon bestseller, whose work has appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s Top-10 lists, has published her first book for children ages 8 - 13, "No Music for Skylark City." - December 16, 2019 - Donna Foley Mabry

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW. The 12 Days of TFAW sales event... - December 11, 2019 - Things From Another World

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

MSI Press New Release: Travels with Elly: Reflections on Canada by an RVer and His Dog In Larry MacDonald's newest release, the MSI Press author details his 10-month trek across Canada with his dog Elly, seeking answers to all the questions about Canada they didn’t even know to ask. Travels with Elly: Reflections on Canada by an RVer and his dog is a 2019 American Book Fest's best books award competition finalist in the animal category. - December 03, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Belief Records UK is the Engine Behind Ali Hugo's New Album "Hope for the Meek" “Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records

MSI Press New Release a Finalist for American Book Fest Best Books Award (Religion) MSI Press new release, "One Family: Indivisible," is a beautiful and earnest memoir that urges readers to embrace rather than fear their spiritual differences. - November 19, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Authors' Children Record Audiobook Version of "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" Malcolm and Denise M. Johnson's book for new beginning readers, "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park," has been brought to life with their daughters' audiobook. "Lotus and Lily Go to the Park" is a fun story featuring a happy family, that introduces children to colors, sight words, numbers... - November 08, 2019 - Johnson Jr. Family Books

King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings Release the Smash CD "Hug Life" King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings, B.O.S.S. Entertainment Group-Detroit, along with OringiWorldMusicGroup release the smash CD, "Hug Life." Available worldwide right now. - November 08, 2019 - BOSS Entertainment Group

MSI Press New Release: Think Yourself Into Becoming a Language Learning Superstar: A Revolutionary Approach to Gaining Fluency in Any Language New release from MSI Press makes new languages accessible to all students. Instead of focusing solely on strategies for reading, listening, writing and speaking in a new language, it dives deeper. By focusing on who you are as an individual and how you learn, you will crack the code to becoming a language superstar. - November 05, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

MSI Press New Release: One Simple Text: The Liz Marks Story New release by MSI Press, "One Simple Text," is an evocative rendition of the powerful love of a mother for her child and the courage demonstrated to return from the brink. - November 05, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

MSI Press: During Flu Season and Beyond - How to be a Good Mom When You're Sick MSI Press author, Emily Graves, provides moms with a formula for surviving and thriving while sick or suffering from chronic illness. This book is meant as a source of inspiration and support for any mother who has to do the impossible every single day. - October 30, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

MSI Press New Release: The Invisible Foreign Language Classroom: Bringing Hidden Dynamics to Light for Individual and Group Harmony and Success New release by MSI Press provides an insightful look into intragroup dynamics and how they affect the classroom. - October 26, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Cobbler’s Daughter” A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press

Timely Novel Set in a Domestic Violence Refuge by Oldham Writer Highlights Domestic Abuse Figures Jacqueline Ward, a published novelist living in the 19th most deprived area in the UK (Government Indices of Deprivation, 2019), sees her psychological thriller, How to Play Dead being published on 7th November 2019. The novel, published by Corvus Atlantic Books, is set in a domestic violence refuge and follows the stories of four women told from the perspective of the manager of the refuge, Ria Taylor. - October 22, 2019 - Jacqueline Ward

MSI Press: "Girl You Got This" Receives Midwest Book Review Recommendation MSI Press' new release, "Girl You Got This: A Fitness Trainer’s Personal Strategies for Success Transitioning to Motherhood" is recommended reading by Midwest Book Review. The organization calls this book: "A perfect gift book for expectant mothers... unreservedly endorsed and recommended for personal and community library collections." - October 22, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

New Book Release by MSI Press: Introductory Lectures on Religious Philosophy MSI Press author, Amir Sabzevary, presents a collection of lectures delivered at Laney College in Oakland, CA, that addresses some of the most pressing questions about religion, philosophy, and education. - October 21, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Discover the Best Strategies for Launching and Commercializing Healthcare Innovations with Dr. Roxie Mooney's "How Health Innovators Maximize Market Success" Successfully launching and commercializing healthcare innovations is key to market success. - October 16, 2019 - AHAthat

FantasyEsports.gg and Razer Announce Global Partnership to Deliver Innovative and Rewarding Fantasy Esports Platform FantasyEsports.gg, a global esports technology company, and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, have announced a new partnership to deliver one of the most innovative and rewarding fantasy esports platforms to gamers around the globe. The partnership kicks off this week with... - October 12, 2019 - FantasyEsports.gg

Cashout Entertainment Artist Rob Mac McFarland Drop 2 Singles on the Same Day Cashout Entertainment artist Rob Mac McFarland drops 2 new singles on the same day. "Trappin Trappin Trappin" is a club anthem and "Freshout" details the rapper's release from prison. - October 04, 2019 - Cashout Entertainment

Unleash Your Public Speaking Skills with Marjorie Saulson's "Empowering Business Owners to Overcome Speaking Fears Whether You're Talking with 1 Person or 1,000" Overcome your fears in public speaking, and master the craft through proven strategies and techniques. - October 02, 2019 - AHAthat

Mirahj Music Recording Artist Shawno - Grammy Nomination Mirahj Music's Shawno has been placed on the Official Ballot for this year’s Grammy Awards. - September 28, 2019 - Mirahj Music

World Literature Champion Named Home Country's Cultural Ambassador Accompanied by European dignitaries, writer Gjeke Marinaj, PhD, received the title of Nation's Ambassador at a special reception organized by his native Albania's government. Active in many fields, Marinaj received the title for his contribution to Albanian and world literature and culture through poetry,... - September 28, 2019 - Mundus Artium Press

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

"Breaking Point," A Novel of the Battle of Britain by John Rhodes is Now Available "Breaking Point," a novel by John Rhodes, tells the story of the Battle of Britain and the men and women who fought it. - September 24, 2019 - Author Guide

New Book Release by MSI Press; When Parents Hurt: Helping Children Understand, Helping Families Heal New release by MSI Press Publishing, "Noah’s New Puppy" combines the issues of post battle PTSD with the healing power of service dogs in a way that little children can understand. Captivating illustrations by the author’s brother, Vincent, help to tell the story of a returning veteran who struggles to re-enter family life. The introduction of a puppy into their lives gradually brings the father out of his depression. - September 23, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Ship’s Carpenter” A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Living Life to the Fullest with the Reflections from Napoleon Hill's "The Law of Success" Learn the basic truths in reaching life success through life-changing insights of positivity and self-confidence. - August 29, 2019 - AHAthat

Learn How to Discover Your True Self Through Ralph Waldo Emerson's "The Essential Writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson" Do Not Ever Doubt Your Ability and Learn to Embrace Your Own Destiny. - August 29, 2019 - AHAthat

MSI Press New Release: Girl, You Got This! A Fitness Trainer’s Personal Strategies for Success Transitioning to Motherhood Mothers everywhere struggle with finding a comfortable balance between their own needs and their children’s needs, according to MSI Press author, Brittany Renz. “Self-care, what’s that?” many moms joke, but believe it or not, you can be a super mom while still taking care of your home and yourself. - August 27, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Celebrating 50k AHA Messages That Inspire Others and Make the World a Better Place Inspire people to be their best with short but powerful AHA messages. - August 23, 2019 - AHAthat

Be a Successful Entreprenurse with "The Nurse's Guide to Innovation: Accelerating the Journey" Take the next huge step, and start your journey as a nurse entrepreneur with this comprehensive how-to guide for nurses, nurse leaders, and other clinicians. - August 20, 2019 - AHAthat

MSI Press: "Jesus is Still Passing By" Receives Pinnacle Book Achievement Award Winner in the Christian category for the Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards, "Jesus Is Still Passing By: Secrets for a Victorious Life," shines a welcome new light on the miracles of Jesus. Real-life applications are drawn from each miracle, including powerful true stories of God reaching down and touching people today in miraculous ways. Discounts available on bulk orders. - August 20, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

MSI Press' New Release: "108 Yoga and Self-Care Practices for Busy Mamas" MSI Press Publishing author, Julie M. Gentile releases new book: "108 Yoga and Self-Care Practices for Busy Mamas" Gentile is a Millennial working mama on a wellness mission in an era of hashtags, newsfeeds, and competing demands. As a mother, yoga teacher, and professional writer and editor,... - August 18, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Be a Master Salesperson with Ben Gay, III's "Essential Sales Hacks from The Closers Part Two" from AHAthat Learn how to optimize your selling skills and increase your business from a legend in the sales world. - August 15, 2019 - AHAthat

Speak the Life Theme of Your Prospects to Effectively Close a Sale with John Voris's "Learn to Sell What They Are Buying" Achieve sales success by knowing your prospects and their authentic identity. - August 15, 2019 - AHAthat

Speak the Life Theme of Your Prospects to Effectively Close a Sale with John Voris' "Learn to Sell What They Are Buying" Achieve sales success by knowing your prospects and their authentic perspective. - August 14, 2019 - AHAthat

Course Creator Launches Set of New Online Courses that Uniquely Draws Lessons from Beloved Fairy Tale Stories Lovers of fairy tales and even those who don’t, can apply the lessons learned from these stories to their lives. Such is the view of course creator Faithaline Hippolyte, who is passionate about encouraging people to be their best selves. One way in which she does this, is by using lessons from... - August 13, 2019 - A Touch Of Happy

MSI Press' New Release: "Life After Losing a Child: A Heartfelt Book for Grieving Parents" Filled with gentle, earnest guidance, this is an essential addition to any grieving parent's bookshelf. This wonderful work will reacquaint readers with the emotions that grief so often stamps out: love, hope and joy - helping parents cherish the love they have for their child while also forging ahead to the next phase of their lives. - August 12, 2019 - MSI Press Publishing

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Nonfiction and New Languages Are Hot Off the Press at Arbordale Publishing Two new nature-themed picture books and dozens of translated Arbordale classics make their debut this fall. - August 09, 2019 - Arbordale Publishing

Miami Photographer’s Art Used as Decor in Oprah Winfrey Network Series South Florida-Based Photographer/Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks' Photographs Used as Set Decor in OWN’s David Makes Man. - August 06, 2019 - Jonathan Brooks

Turn Your Engineering Design Projects Into Successful Ones with Walt Maclay's "Highly Successful Engineering Design Projects" Discover the proper fundamentals of completing highly successful engineering design projects. - July 26, 2019 - AHAthat

Wellness Core Secrets for Caretakers and Busy Yogi Professionals - Book Release Wellness Core Secrets, a yogi’s guide for caregivers and busy professionals. Wellness Core Secrets, a new book with a new online course: Wellness Core Secrets a 7 day, guide. Richardson Bike Mart hosts Carolina Herrera Flórez for her book launch and a Mind, Body, Soul Wellness Workshop. Carolina... - July 23, 2019 - Magenta Stars

Book Signing for a Cause at Kendra Scott Join a fun night of book signing and shopping for a great cause, meet the author and receive a signed copy of "You Glow, Girl!" - July 23, 2019 - You Glow, Girl!