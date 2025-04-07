Recent Headlines
Navigating Change in the Touchscreen Industry: UICO Offers Reliable Replacement Solutions Amid Key Player Exiting the Market
The sudden departure of a leading supplier in the Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen market has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns among businesses that rely on high-performance, industrial-grade touchscreens. UICO, maker of duraTOUCH®, is stepping in to fill the gap. With a proven track record of delivering rugged and reliable touch solutions since 2008, UICO offers a seamless transition for companies affected by this market shift. - April 07, 2025 - UICO
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
Jusha International and Dextro Imaging Form Strategic Partnership
Jusha International Collaborates with Dextro Imaging Specialists, Revolutionizing Radiology with Lower Costs and Enhanced Quality - May 28, 2024 - Pacs Harmony
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
ProjectorCentral and ProjectorScreen.com Announce Winners of 2023 Laser TV Showdown UST Projector Shootout
ProjectorScreen.com, the world's leading online retailer of projectors and screens teamed up with Projector Central, the world's largest projector resource, to host the 2023 Laser TV Showdown. They assembled the largest collection of 9 top ultra short throw projectors into a battle royale to determine the absolute best. After hours of testing and deliberation, the judges have crowned an unexpected winner. - November 11, 2023 - ProjectorScreen.com
Wells Fargo Expands Partnership with Lava Controls to Integrate Visual Storytelling with Social Media in San Francisco
Lava Controls provides the technology and expertise that allows the Wells Fargo Social Media Team to highlight social media trends, brand storytelling, special on-site viewing events, and other real-time meetings. - July 21, 2023 - Lava Controls
Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform. - May 18, 2023 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Unveils Capacitive Touch Solutions That Support Finger, Stylus, and Pencil Touch
FlexTouch releases its latest touch solutions that support finger and various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, pencils, and other suitable conductive objects. - May 16, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. - May 11, 2023 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel... - April 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player - DSP302
Axiomtek's DSP302 is a compact digital signage player that operates without a fan and an exceptional solution for menu board and video wall applications in commercial environments such as restaurants, airports, and shopping malls. - April 02, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A
Axiomtek’s powerful edge computing system eBOX626A has a slim form factor and versatile enough to handle complex challenges in robotic control, gateway systems, data collections, and more. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany. - March 09, 2023 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
FlexTouch announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications. - March 08, 2023 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant. - February 25, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation. - February 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance. - February 03, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L
Axiomtek introduces SDM510L - a new smart display module with Intel processor that offers ultra stunning 8k/4k displays ideal for many retail applications. - January 28, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more. - December 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries. - December 17, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications. - December 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more. - November 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more. - November 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches New DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge – iNA200
Axiomtek's IIoT secured edge gateway iNA200 offers unique features that increases hardware security protection against malware and cyber attacks. - November 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications. - October 28, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more. - October 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Edge AI Computer with Dual GPU Expansion – IPC972
The IPC972 provides the advantages of fast set-up and easy access and deployment of accelerated AI processing due to its compact front-facing I/O design. - September 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Industrial Edge Computer IPC962-525 Now NVIDIA-Certified
Axiomtek's high performance industrial panel computer IPC962-525 is Nvidia certified perfect for AI computing applications. - September 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Unveils Touch Technology That Reduces Power Consumption, and Features Eco-Friendly Design and Manufacturing Process
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today unveils its eco-friendly solution for touch display solutions for consumer electronic devices. - August 25, 2022 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Embedded PC for Transportation Gateway – tBOX110
Axiomtek's transportation embedded pc tBOX110 provides high performance for in-vehicle applications including fleet management, transportation gateway and more. - August 18, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents the Highly Expandable 3.5” Embedded Board with 2.5G LAN and 5G Networks- CAPA322
Axiomtek's CAPA322 features powerful computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for various AIoT applications. - August 11, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Server Grade EATX Motherboard for AIoT – the IMB760
Axiomtek’s IMB760 server grade EATX motherboard features powerful performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIot applications. - August 04, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Releases MINI-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO560
Axiomtek’s MANO560 Mini-ITX motherboard features high computing performance and rich I/Os making it an excellent choice for industrial AIoT applications. - July 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Next-Level Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin – the AIE900A-AGXO
The AIE900A-AGXO is a perfect solution for intelligent edge AI applications such as machine vision, video analytics applications, smart infrastructure and more. - July 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Compact Edge AI System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson – The AIE100-T2NX
Powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 NX module, the AIE100-T2NX is an ideal solution for intelligent edge AI applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart city and more. - July 07, 2022 - Axiomtek
FlexTouch Established a Portfolio of Metal Mesh Touch Sensor Design Patterns That Eliminate Moire for Mainstream OLED Displays
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has established a portfolio of mesh design patterns for mainstream OLED displays that eliminates moire effects. - June 30, 2022 - FlexTouch
Axiomtek's SDM300S Verified as Panasonic Professional Display Compatible Smart Display Module
Axiomtek's Intel® Smart Display Module, SDM300S, has been verified as compatible equipment with Panasonic Professional Display to provide more competitive solutions to the signage display market. - June 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's NA870 is Verified as an Intel Select Solution for NFV
The NA870, a dual-processor-based 2U rackmount network appliance, is a verified Intel Select Solution for NFVI and brings the perfect mixture of performance, flexibility, and security. - June 23, 2022 - Axiomtek
Holoptic Receives Follow-on Purchase Order for Holograms Used in Augmented Reality
Holographic Optical Element technology can help push AR and VR further into the realm of ubiquity. - June 21, 2022 - Holoptic, LLC
Enabling 5G and AIoT Seamlessly with Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard - Axiomtek's MANO321
Axiomtek's MANO321 Mini-ITX motherboard offers rich features, high computing power and graphics-rich performance. It is an excellent choice for IoT, industrial control applications and digital signage applications in smart retail and transportation. - June 15, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX671A – Leading a Smarter Path to Industry 4.0
Axiomtek's eBOX671A is powerful, feature-rich, highly customizable and easy to deploy, making it an ideal solution for AIoT applications including edge computing, machine vision, deep learning, and robotic control. - June 10, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s AIE900-XNX Teams with oToBrite to Navigate Your Vision with AMR
The AIE900-XNX can connect to oToBrite’s SerDes cameras to provide navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as obstacle detection, collision avoidance, rear collision warning, simultaneous localization and mapping, and more. - June 01, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s eBOX Series of Embedded Systems Now Support the Hailo-8™ Edge AI Modules
Axiomtek's eBOX series products now strengthen their capabilities from all directions with the unmatched support of the Hailo-8™ AI-accelerator. - May 13, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Panel PCs for Heavy Duty Operations - GOT321W-521, GOT318W-521, and GOT315W-521
Axiomtek’s GOT panel PCs feature powerful performance, rich I/O connectivity, great expansion, slim form factor, fanless operation design, and an optional I/O module slot for use with industrial integrations and to meet customers’ demands. - April 27, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils Advanced 3.5” Embedded SBC for Graphics-Intensive Applications– The CAPA55R
Axiomtek’s CAPA55R’s rich features and its reversed CPU design for space-constrained applications offer versatility for integration into a wide variety of industrial IoT applications including industrial control, machine vision, and medical imaging. - April 14, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the 21.5" Modular Touch Panel PC Designed for Interactive Viewing Experience in IoT Environments – The ITC210
The scalable ITC210 delivers near future-proof design with high interoperability and offers better viewing and co-working experience for a variety of uses in the smart retail and other light industries. - April 06, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Scalable Mini-ITX Motherboard for Smart City IIoT Applications – the MANO526
Axiomtek launches MANO526, a feature-rich mini-ITX motherboard with scalable CPU options and great versatility for smart retailing, self-service kiosk, medical imaging, and IIoT applications. - March 23, 2022 - Axiomtek