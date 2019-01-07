PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Burgham Sales Ltd. Selected as Distributor for Vital Essentials® Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Burgham Sales Ltd., a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. As part of the distribution agreement, Burgham Sales Ltd. will market, sell and support Vital Essential® and Vital Cat® raw pet food, treats and snacks... - September 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials Retail Display Gets Top Recognition in Pet Food Industry at SuperZoo Vital Essentials is again recognized for its innovative VE RAW BAR retail display, this time at SuperZoo trade show. The custom product display features twelve freeze-dried snacks for pets, and is available at thousands of independently owned pet stores across North America. A panel of leading industry... - August 27, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally... - August 24, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Vital Essentials® Welcomes Newest Pet Hero to Sales Team Vital Essentials® welcomes Steve Peterson as its newest Pet Hero on the Inside Sales team. Steve will manage accounts in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions. - August 16, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Makes Strides in Sustainability, Reducing Packaging Material by 30 Percent Carnivore Meat Company® is implementing a new sustainability initiative to significantly reduce the total volume of packaging material consumed in its daily manufacturing operations. The first phase will take effect on October 1, 2019 with new product packaging and shipping materials used for the company’s VE RAW BAR freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs. - August 16, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Vital Essentials Launches New VE RAW BAR Merchandise Display for Retail Vital Essentials® has taken their award winning VE RAW BAR merchandise display with freeze-dried snacks to new levels. The new display will feature a freestanding rack that holds 12 bulk containers and product, offering a 360-degree shopping experience for pet parents. The display rack can be placed... - August 02, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials Reveals New Additions to Dog Food and Treat Lines Vital Essentials® now offers four new freeze-dried dog food options and one freeze-dried dog treat at neighborhood pet stores across the United States. “At Vital Essentials, we consider ourselves pet health advocates who deliver the ultimate in healthy, nutritious foods for cats and dogs globally. - July 11, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Freeze-Dried Food Recognized with Pet Insight Vanguard Award Carnivore Meat Company's innovative freeze-dried raw pet food has been recognized with the Pet Insight Magazine 2019 Vanguard Award. - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Welcomes Newest Member to Its Vital Essentials® Pet Hero Team Vital Essentials® has added Kregg J. Knox, inside sales professional, to their growing team. Kregg will manage Northwest and Southeast accounts, and brings over 12 years of sales experience to his new role. “Kregg’s background in sales and customer relations made him the perfect candidate... - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Bird Street Bistro Tops the Charts Every once in a while a new product comes out that creates a stir of attention and a demand so high that retailers are having trouble keeping the products on their shelves. Bird Street Bistro cook and serve foods for companion birds is literally flying off the shelves everywhere. Joanie Lindquist, a... - March 26, 2019 - Bird Street Bistro

Jiminy's to Introduce New Line of Chewy Dog Treats at SuperZoo 2018 Emerging Dog Treat Brand Launches Thoughtfully-Designed Training Treat with Recyclable Packaging to Uphold Dedication to Sustainability. - June 30, 2018 - Jiminy's

Global Harvest Foods Announces New Chief Executive Officer Global Harvest Foods, the leading manufacturer in wild bird feeding, has announced the appointment of Dave Williamson as its new chief executive officer effective June 27, 2018. Mr. Williamson will replace Dave Whitley, who has stepped down to pursue other interests. Mr. Whitley will remain a board member... - June 07, 2018 - Global Harvest Foods

Advance Pet Product Announces New Product Addition to Health and Wellness Line K9 Herbal Hemp Oil and Cheese to Debut at Global Pet Expo 2018 Booth #820 Advance Pet Product, leader in stainless steel supplies for pets, has recently expanded throughout the pet category with their new Health and Wellness Line which features K9 Herbal, a brand dedicated to the wellness of dogs. K9 Herbal’s new Hemp Oil and Cheese dog biscuit will debut at Global Pet... - February 03, 2018 - Advance Pet Product

Tacoma WA Distribution Center Announced for Inukshuk Pro Dog Food Corey Nutrition Company, makers of Inukshuk Professsional Dog Food, has opened their Northwestern US distribution hub in Fife, WA. Company president, Lee Corey, announced the opening yesterday as part his market expansion initiative to engage the growing sport dog communities in Washington, Oregon and... - October 03, 2017 - Corey Nutrition Company

Announcing the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop Chestnut Labs, an accredited contract laboratory and provider of food safety solutions, has announced it will host the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop October 3-4, 2017 in Kansas City, Mo. The workshop is designed for pet food industry professionals with food safety responsibilities, including managers... - July 15, 2017 - Chestnut Labs

Loving Pets Voluntarily Recalls Limited Lot Numbers of Air-Puffed Dog Treats Because of Possible Salmonella Health Risk Loving Pets of Cranbury, NJ is voluntarily recalling a limited number of dog treats because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly... - June 14, 2017 - Loving Pets

Tender & True™ Pet Nutrition is the Only Company to Make Full Line of Antibiotic-Free, Sustainable and USDA Certified Organic Cat and Dog Food Tender & True™ Pet Nutrition announces line of antibiotic-free, sustainable and USDA certified organic cat and dog food. This earns Tender & True Pet Nutrition the distinction of being the only company to make a full line of dog and cat food with these qualities. - May 02, 2017 - Tender & True Pet Nutrition

Sanitis Global Appoints New Director of Sales Sanitis (http://www.sanitisglobal.com) announced today that Andy Boisvert has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. - March 02, 2017 - Sanitis

Against the Grain Pet Food Voluntarily Recalls One Lot of Pulled Beef Due to Potential Adulteration with Pentobarbital Out of an abundance of caution, Against the Grain Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs that was manufactured and distributed in 2015. The 12 oz. Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs that is being voluntarily recalled,... - February 14, 2017 - Against the Grain Pet Food

Evanger’s Voluntarily Recalls Hunk of Beef Due to Pentobarbital Exposure in One Batch of Food Out of an abundance of caution, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food of Wheeling, IL is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly... - February 03, 2017 - Evanger's Dog and Cat Food Co.

Nominations for the K9 Awards to Recognize the Best Dog Foods and Treats Now Open Call for nominations for the K9 Awards, created to help consumers discover the best dog foods and dog treats on the market today, is now open. Nominations are open to dog food and dog treat manufacturers that sell their products in North America. - October 04, 2016 - K9 Awards

Uckele Donates to Help Louisiana Horses Affected by Historic Floods Uckele Health & Nutrition has sent relief for horses affected by the catastrophic Louisiana flooding, which has damaged or destroyed 60,700 homes and affected more than 102,000 people and countless animals. In response to the devastation, generous supplies of Zephyr’s Garden skin rescue salves,... - September 01, 2016 - Uckele Health & Nutrition

Pet Nibbles Unveils New Website for Showcasing Pet Products Pet Nibbles is all about homemade all natural pet treats! Pet Nibbles makes them, packages them, and the delivers these fantastic treats directly to you. Pet Nibbles is a small family business located in Washington state, and use only the best ingredients for your pet. They are constantly seeking out new recipes for healthy homemade treats for both cats and dogs. - July 07, 2016 - Pet Nibbles

SAHS Lifesciences Launches New Range of Poultry Feed A premier poultry products manufacturer, SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd introduces its new poultry feed range for different age of chickens raised for different purposes. - June 19, 2016 - SAHS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

Sanitis Announces New Partnership with HealthNet to Install Zylast Hand Hygiene Solution Sanitis, an Austin-based supplier of innovative eco-friendly, next-generation infection control, disinfecting, and “green cleaning” products announced Friday that it has entered into a new partnership with HealthNet, Inc., Indiana’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center. HealthNet... - June 19, 2016 - Sanitis

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms

Rejenavite, LLC Publishes Study Demonstrating Fucus Vesiculosus Seaweed Effectively Treats Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Animals Rejenavite, LLC has published a new study from University of Tasmania Faculty of Health demonstrating fucoidan sourced from Fucus vesiculosus taken orally significantly reduces IBS symptoms. - April 07, 2016 - Rejenavite, LLC

New, Canned Bravo Dinners Simplify Serving a Healthy Meal Delicious Grain and Gluten Free Canned Dinners for Dogs and Cats. - January 31, 2016 - Bravo Pet Foods

Research Leads to New Treatment for Lymphoma in Dogs and Cats New research has found that fucoidan treatment of lymphoma cells resulted in suppression of lymphoma growth. - January 13, 2016 - Rejenavite, LLC

Rejenavite, LLC Announces Release of New Fucoidan Enriched Pet Supplement Rejenavite, LLC has brought to market a new fucoidan-rich pet supplement based on over 1300 studies showing beneficial health and longevity properties. - December 19, 2015 - Rejenavite, LLC

Holistic Dog Health Necessitates Superior Ingredients, Says Pet Bistro™ The Pet Bistro™ range of organic treats and food may just change what consumers feed their dogs. - May 20, 2015 - Pet Bistro

Former Ad Exec Launches Dog Treat and Lifestyle Brand Artisanal entrepreneur, seeks alternative funding from Kickstarter.com to expand her line of natural dog treats. With two weeks left in the campaign, she is seeking crowd-funding support for a brand that includes packaged goods and an online information portal. - December 18, 2014 - Licks n' Love

Developmental Disability Employment Incentives Spreading Across the Nation: Good Reasons™ and Delaware-Based Organization Share Model and Mission Good Reasons™, a new social enterprise and dog treat line launched by Westchester-based provider of social services Community Based Services, Inc. (CBS), is on a new mission. While their internal mission of providing an integrated workforce and employment for people with autism and other developmental... - October 01, 2014 - Good Reasons

Dutchess-Based Organizations Are All Hands on Deck to Help to Create Job Opportunities for the Disabled "Give me one good reason!" We’ve all heard this remark at some point, usually offered up by someone in question of the sincerity of an old-fashioned good cause. Lucky for us, Good Reasons™ has plenty of, well…good reasons! One of the newest New York state social enterprises... - September 06, 2014 - Good Reasons

Good Reasons™: Unleashing Potential Nonprofit Dog Treat Company Launches New Employment Opportunities for People of All Abilities & Challenges Good Reasons is an exciting new social enterprise launched by premier Westchester-based providers of social services Community Based Services, Inc. (CBS). CBS provides services and support, including residential and day habilitation opportunities, for people with autism and other developmental disabilities... - September 05, 2014 - Good Reasons

Arf-Arf Bebe Adds Summertime Collection to Growing Line of Dog Apparel The boutique dog fashion designer Arf-Arf Bebe adds new collection of dog apparel and accessories for summertime. - August 19, 2014 - Arf-Arf Bebe

America's Premier Dog Barkery Present New Line of Gourmet Doggie Treats Give A Doggy A Bone Now Offers New Line of Treats Based on Popular Human Confectionaries and Assorted Popular Culture Foods - March 07, 2013 - Give A Doggy A Bone

Maximum Bully – Dry Dog Food – Southern California Distribution Elite K9 Nutrition, the makers of Maximum Bully dry dog food, reach a distribution agreement with United Pacific Pet to distribute Maximum Bully to Southern California independent pet retail stores. Maximum Bully ships on February 1st to United Pacific Pet and will be immediately available for independent... - February 01, 2013 - Elite K9 Nutrition

Vote for Polar Pups to Win Big Polar Pups all natural treats for dogs is in the running to win a grant from FedEx. - October 24, 2012 - Polar Pups

Wonder Pet Expo "Hoofs" Its Way to Dallas the Free, Fun-for-the-Entire Family Event - Including Your Pet - Makes Its Debut in Dallas The Dallas Derby Devils (Roller Derby Team) will help host Wonder Pet Expo Dallas Oct. 20 at the Dallas Market Hall in Downtown Dallas. The event not only has free admission but free parking as well. Wonder Pet Expo Dallas is promoting animal health and wellness along with rescue and responsible pet ownership. - September 19, 2012 - Wonder Pet Expo

Sunshine Farms Pet Food Announces New China Distributor Sunshine Farms Pet Food Company has appointed new China Distributor to represent their grain-free pet food on the Chinese market. - September 13, 2012 - Sunshine Farms Pet Food Company

Pet Product News Editors Choice Awards Honor Halo Spot’s Stew® Grain Free Dog and Grain Free Cat Dry Foods Pet Product News recently announced that Spot’s Stew® Dry Dog-Grain Free Surf ‘n Turf and Spot’s Stew® Dry Cat Grain Free Hearty Chicken Recipe were both chosen to win the publication’s coveted Editors’ Choice award. While the publication received hundreds of submissions this year, only 43 products were selected for this honor. - August 22, 2012 - Halo, Purely for Pets

Best-Selling Authors of Megatrends Unveiled as Guest Speakers at the World Nutrition Forum 2012 International best-selling author, John Naisbitt, and the Director of the Naisbitt China Institute in Tianjin, Doris Naisbitt, will deliver their guest speech on Day One of the 5th World Nutrition Forum in Singapore. - July 21, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

ProTec Nutra Launch Cholesterol Busting Ingredients Range ProTec Nutra Ltd announced today it has broadened its range of Nutraceutical ingredients with the launch of a full selection of materials for the natural reduction of LDL cholesterol, for use in Fortified Foods & Nutraceutical Food Supplements. - July 19, 2012 - Protec Nutra Limited

ProTec Enters Food Supplement Sector with ProTec Nutra Ingredient Sales ProTec Nutra Limited announces the launch of its food supplement active ingredient and excipients range for UK and European markets. - July 13, 2012 - Protec Nutra Limited