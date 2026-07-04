Recent Headlines
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
LivestockCity Announces Online Livestock Auction Closing on Labor Day Weekend
The sale consists of a diverse offering of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, donkeys, and more. - August 29, 2025 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. - July 10, 2025 - Jennifer B. Workman
Chadino Officially Licensed by Oldenburg, Selle Français & Zangersheide
Chadino: Licensed by Three Prestigious Studbooks & Available for Breeding - March 18, 2025 - Chadino
New Hoof Boot Alert: Cavallo Horse & Rider Announces Purple Trek
Cavallo Hoof Boots introduces new purple edition of the Trek hoof boot. - December 18, 2023 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Wild Horse Photographer Maria Marriott Earns Honorable Mention at Prix De La Photographie Paris for Her Captivating Spotlight on America's Mustangs
Maria Marriott’s photographic artworks captures iconic Western figures in the vast American wilderness evoking powerful emotional responses from viewers. - October 21, 2023 - Maria Marriott Photography
LivestockCity Unveils Innovative "Farm-to-Table" Marketplace for Discerning Consumers
LivestockCity: Revolutionizing agriculture with a digital platform connecting farmers and consumers through a farm-to-table marketplace. - September 22, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Scoot Boot Launches Global Mule Competition
A small innovative company is Australia has launched a global mule competition to raise awareness of mule health, especially hoof care and maintenance. - June 03, 2023 - Scoot Boot
LivestockCity Adds Poultry Market to Its Site
LivestockCity, a leading online platform that connects livestock farmers, buyers, and sellers, today announced the launch of its new poultry market. The new market is designed to make it easier for livestock farmers to buy and sell poultry online. - May 02, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Prepare Your Horse for Winter's Coldest Temperatures
Horse hoof help for winter months from Carole Herder. - January 28, 2023 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Carole Herder of Cavallo Horse & Rider Named a 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner
Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes World’s Top Women Entrepreneurs - December 21, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Six Top Reasons Cavallo Hoof Boots Help your Horse on Gravel
With the event finals for many show associations, horses are traveling to new show grounds where the gravel footing can cause pain. Here's how to keep horses safe on gravel grounds. - December 15, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Designed to Stay on Horses’ Hooves During Muddy Winters
The winter season's mud and harsh ground conditions can harm horses' hooves. Many boots fall off in these conditions. Here's how to help horses keep their boots on during winter conditions. - December 15, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Proud to Support the Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference
Cavallo Hoof Boots’ President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles attended the 2022 Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference held in Denver, Colorado. - December 15, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Carole Herder Announces New Laminitis Video Series
Cavallo Horse & Rider President Carole Herder announces her online laminitis care video series to help horse owners care for their horses. The first installment is available online at no charge now. - December 07, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Barefoot Dressage Movement Reaches Olympic Level
Cavallo Horse & Rider helps outfit top dressage horses as they travel to and around show grounds at the highest performance levels. Jacqueline Brooks, a Canadian dressage rider and two-time Olympian, decided to keep her performance horses barefoot. - September 03, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Has Hoof Boots for Driving Very Small Equines and Miniature Horses
Cavallos hoof boots are helping Very Small Equines and Miniature Horses compete during driving competitions on the hard ground this show season. - June 02, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Trek Boots
In Australia, HorseWyse Magazine editor, Jenny Farthing, tried Cavallo Boots to keep her 13-year-old daughter's dressage pony moving smoothly. The boots first helped the Mistie the pony to feel comfortable on rugged terrain. Farthing’s daughter Emily and the pony train and move at all gaits with the hoof boots in place. - June 02, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Perpetual Equestrian LLC Acquires Intrepid International
Intrepid International is under new management. - May 18, 2022 - Perpetual Equestrian
Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Horse & Rider's Hoof Boots for Performance This Spring
At the start of the 2022 show season, dressage riders report that Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek hoof boots allow them to keep their horses barefoot and comfortable. - May 04, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Keeping Horse Hooves Safe on Asphalt
With many spring and summer parades and events, this is the time horses slip when traveling over asphalt roads. Preparing hooves for the slick surface will keep horses safe and healthy. Cavallo's hoof boots can help. - May 04, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Keep Old Boots for Future Hoof Emergencies
While Cavallo Hoof Boots are made to last, horses can wear them down over time, or riders may want to upgrade to the newest designs available this spring. Keep the old boots. Well-worn Cavallos work well as therapy boots if needed for a hoof emergency. - May 01, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
New Book Helps Dog Lovers Start Up a Successful Dog Walking Business to Cash in on Boom Times
How to start a successful Dog Walking Business in 10 Easy Steps; Written by award-winning businesswoman Sarah-Jane White. Available on Amazon, iTunes, Kobo, Barnes & Noble as eBook and Paperback - April 20, 2022 - Ruffle Snuffle
Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Carole Herder Presents at Equine Affaire in Ohio April 7-10, 2022
Join Cavallo’s President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles will be at the 2022 Equine Affaire, April 7 through 10, 2022 at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus, Ohio. Herder presents two educational talks during the expo and both Herder and Giles will be available for consultation at their Cavallo booth, #604 in the Bricker Building. - April 02, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Gathers Customer Reviews for Online Hoof Care Library
Cavallo seeks stories from horse owners about how hoof boots have been used to help horses heal. Gearing up for the release of its new website, the company requests real-life stories from horse owners. Join the hoof care conversation now in time to be part of the new hoof care library. - March 30, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Fitting Boots for Hoof Emergencies
Spring means green grass and the threat of laminitis and hoof care emergencies. Find out how to use hoof boots if a horse needs them for therapeutic care this season. Measuring and gathering the proper supplies will help horses' hooves heal while keeping them comfortable. - March 12, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventure Horses Wear Cavallo Hoof Boots for Retirement Home, Hospital, and School Visits
Miniature horses travel to Florida nursing homes to bring joy this spring. Miniature therapy horses clip-clop into retirement homes, hospitals and schools as part of Mary Rose Gullet’s Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures. - March 12, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Ruffle Snuffle® Finalists in Animal Star Awards for Best Pet Related Business of the Year 2022
Ruffle Snuffle, a UK business that designs and makes enrichment products for pets, has been announced as finalists in the Animal Star Awards for Best Pet Related Business of the Year 2022. - February 08, 2022 - Ruffle Snuffle
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Boot Horses for Safer Winter Rides with Added Studs for Traction
Ice and snow pack into horses hooves and make winter a slick time to ride. However, winter doesn’t have to mean a stop to horse riding or driving time if horses wear Cavallo Hoof Boots (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) with extra traction. The Cavallo Stud Application Kit allows riders to place... - January 27, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Last-Minute Gift Giving: Three Free Book Downloads
Cavallo Hoof Boots is giving away three digital books in time for holiday gift giving. - December 22, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Mustangs Wear Cavallo Hoof Boots on Cross-Country Discovery Ride
The Mustang Discovery Ride just started with trainers and riders riding their horses across the United States. They have clinic stops in December and throughout the ride. The horses are wearing Cavallo Hoof Boots on the journey. - December 22, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Easy Application for Riders’ Cold, Arthritic Hands/ Cyber Monday Offer
Cavallo Horse & Rider (http://www.cavallo-inc.com) works to make sure that the straps and buckles on their hoof boots are easy to apply and remove - especially for riders who have arthritic hands and struggle with the season’s cold temperatures. Cavallo boots come standard with Velcro... - November 26, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Boots for All Four Hooves/ Black Friday Sale Info
While many riders choose to boot the front hooves only, Cavallo President Carole Herder explains that booting all four hooves may be best for the horse - especially during winter months and while riding on rocky terrain. - November 26, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Trek Boots Provide Traction for Shod or Barefoot Horses This Winter
Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek Hoof Boots (http://cavallo-inc.com) keep shod or barefoot horses from slipping on the winter ice. Check them out for gift-giving ideas. - November 26, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
LivestockCity’s Wishmay Project Announces a New Service for Freelancers and Contractors
Wishmay, a marketplace run by LivestockCity, introduces a new service (in beta) that allows users to post a request for services needed. - November 09, 2021 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Cavallo Horse & Rider Benefits Horses Displaced During Northwest Forest Fires
This fall's forest fires affected families, property and livestock. Cavallo Horse & Rider donated hoof boots to help affected horses. - October 30, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Takes on Horse Owners' Performance Concerns
It's time for fall trail rides and the end-of year final events. Cavallo Hoof Boots can help many horses avoid bruises and have support during the season's rides -- plus, a growing number of associations are allowing the boots during competitions. Read on to find out how Cavallo Hoof Boots can be worn in many performance settings this fall. - October 22, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Boots Help Older Horses Move Easily During Fall Season Changes
As fall approaches, it's important to watch how older horses handle the changing seasons. Now is the time to outfit older horses with hoof boots to help them grip slippery surfaces and to add support as ground conditions change. Aging equines often suffer from arthritis in their joints as well as age-related metabolic disorders that can affect their bones, joints, and hooves. - October 20, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots Provide Cushion for Shod Horses During Fall Trailer Rides
Cavallo Hoof Boots can keep horses more comfortable during this season’s trailer rides to recreational trails - or to national-final competitions. - October 10, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots Now Approved for Driving Horse Competitions
More and more, driving horses and ponies and very small equines (VSE) are wearing boots. While horses that pull need a secure fit and an extra bit of traction, boots can provide both of those requirements. Just recently, The American Driving Society, Inc. board members (http://americandrivingsociety.org) approved the use of hoof boots for driven dressage and combined driving events. As of this year, rule changes allow driving competitors to drive with hoof boots. - October 08, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo’s All-Purpose Saddle Pads Help When Horses' Backs Change with the Seasons
With winter approaching, it's time to make sure horses have comfortable saddle fit - and that they haven't changed much over the season. Cavallo’s pads improve saddle fit by contracting at pressure points and filling gaps. - October 07, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider President, Carole Herder Shares Her Award-Winning Business Tips
Cavallo Horse & Rider President, Carole Herder (https://www.cavallo-inc.com) just earned top honors as the Innovator of the Year in the 2021 BCBusiness Women of the Year Awards. Herder shares some of her top business tips that helped her claim the honor. Q: How did your business... - October 07, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Tackles Hoof-Boot Concerns
While there are many hoof boots on the market, not all are made to stay on and last like Cavallos. Here’s a list of the concerns Cavallo hears about most often when it comes to horses’ health, hoof growth, and ability to freely move. Read on to erase any concerns about having your horse wear Cavallo Hoof Boots. - October 01, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Outfit Your Horse with Affordable ELB Hoof Boots for Fall Trail Rides
Cavallo’s ELB Hoof Boots will prep your horse for fall trail rides - offering your horse comfort and protection no matter where you ride or what you ride through (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/elb-hoof-boots). The boots, appropriately named the “Entry Level... - September 17, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Benefits the Ebony Horsewomen, Inc. Therapeutic Center
Cavallo donated Trek Boots and saddle pads to Ebony Horsewomen, Inc. (EHI Equestrian & Therapeutic Center, https://www.ebonyhorsewomen.us). The therapeutic center quickly put the donated boots to use - and helped a horse feel better immediately. - September 17, 2021 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Ruffle Snuffle® Ranked in Top 10 Influential Pet Bloggers of the UK by Vuelio
A blog set up to help pet parents use enrichment for a happy and fulfilling life with their pets has been ranked in the Top 10 Pet Blogs by global software firm Vuelio. - July 17, 2021 - Ruffle Snuffle
3 Tips for Horse Owners During Pet Appreciation Week, June 6-12
June 6-12 is Pet Appreciation Week and what better way for horse owners than to spend the day with their horse. Here are 3 tips from #1 best-selling author Elaine Heney on what you can do with your horse on National Best Friends Day. "My horses are part of my family, so it’s really... - June 04, 2021 - Grey Pony Films
New Horse Training Book by #1 Award-Winning Movie Director Elaine Heney Helps Horse Riders Improve Their Partnerships with Their Horses
Horse owners & riders will be able to understand their horses better and become more efficient and more effective in their daily horsemanship skills when they read “Equine Listenology” a new book on essential groundwork & riding lessons & exercises, written by Elaine Heney,... - June 03, 2021 - Grey Pony Films
LivestockCity Announces Its New Service Called "Wishmay," an e-Commerce Division
LivestockCity has released an e-commerce product called "Wishmay" to be used to help locate hard to find items as well as more common items. - February 14, 2021 - LivestockCity, Inc.
The Livestock Conservancy Improves Heritage Breed Genetics with Landmark Piglets
The first critically-endangered Large Black piglets bred from frozen, imported semen were born in the United States this summer. After years of extensive collaborative efforts from many organizations, new life and new genetics are being introduced to American Large Black Hog herds thanks to 25... - August 24, 2020 - The Livestock Conservancy