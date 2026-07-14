Recent Headlines
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
EDCAPIT Raises Investment at $20M Valuation Cap as New Investor Joins as Strategic Advisor
EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based AI education and career platform, has raised investment at a $20 million valuation cap. A new investor has joined the company as a strategic advisor. The funding will support continued product development, AI capabilities, and international expansion. - May 19, 2026 - EDCAPIT
Worldwide Discipleship Association Announces Nate Harkness as New President
he Board of Directors of the Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Harkness as the organization’s next President, effective March 31, 2026. This appointment follows a prayerful and comprehensive search process aimed at ensuring the continued... - May 09, 2026 - Worldwide Discipleship Association
Volunteer-Led Resilience Leadership Academy Marks Year One; First Graduation on May 22, 2026
Volunteer-led Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) marks its first year in operation and prepares to graduate its first class May 22, 2026. As a Recovery High School—one of the few of its kind in the United States—RLA provides supportive learning for students rebuilding their lives. Guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, volunteers help students move forward with hope, structure, and mentorship. - May 08, 2026 - Resilence Leadership Academy
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
Learn English in Malta: MaltaEng.com Celebrates One Year of Successful Operation
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) celebrates 1 year of success, connecting global students to discounted English courses at top school IELS Malta. No prepayment, direct pay, expert support. Praised for quality, ease, and value. Student quotes: "Amazing tutors!" "Exceeded expectations!" Ideal for efficient learning in Malta. - April 03, 2026 - MaltaEng
Transforming CSR: Heal Earth Opens Strategic Sponsorship for Inclusive Climate Action
Following its recent expansion and global ecosystem developments, Heal Earth; the world’s first neuro-inclusive, AI-powered ecosystem for Environment, Climate, and Sustainability education, has officially launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sponsorship initiative. This new... - March 28, 2026 - Heal Earth
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
Bchex Earns Great Place To Work Certification™
94% of employees say Bchex is a great place to work — 37 points above the national average - March 10, 2026 - Bchex
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
EDCAPIT Transitions to Independent Legal Entity (EDCAPIT, Inc.)
They’ve transitioned EDCAPIT from operating under ITCAPITAL USA INC to its own standalone legal entity, EDCAPIT, Inc. No changes for instructors or students — this step improves transparency and supports long-term global growth. - February 08, 2026 - EDCAPIT
AAAdemy Launches an Online Learning Platform Focused on IT Certification Preparation
AAAdemy is an online education platform focused on IT certification training and practice. The platform provides structured learning resources, knowledge explanations, and practice questions to support individuals preparing for professional IT exams. AAAdemy aims to help learners build practical skills and confidence through guided study and self-paced online learning. - February 07, 2026 - AAAdemy
Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available. - February 05, 2026 - Black History Events
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Intertwined Expands Access to Financial Literacy with Permanent Free School Tier Beginning in the 2026-2027 Academic Year
Intertwined empowers students with hands-on financial literacy through engaging, classroom-ready tools—now available with a permanent free tier for educators. - January 13, 2026 - Intertwined
EDCAPIT Reports 2025 Results: From Zero to a Global AI-Powered EdTech Platform
EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based global EdTech and AI learning platform, announced its 2025 year-end results, highlighting strong platform growth, expanding global reach, and key product developments ahead of its 2026 roadmap. - January 02, 2026 - EDCAPIT
Chef Anna of Florea Cakes Announces Strategic Shift to High-Level Coaching for Wedding Cake Designers
Award-Recognized Six-Figure Baker Repositions Brand to Help Home Bakers Build Profitable $1,000+ Wedding Cake Businesses - December 31, 2025 - Florea Cakes
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
The DIME Program Redefines Economic Mobility with Five Years of Proven Wealth Distribution
Celebrating five years of impact, the DIME Program is redefining the path to financial independence. By integrating direct wealth distribution with comprehensive wealth literacy, the program empowers the next generation to move beyond participation and into positions of economic power and long-term growth. - December 19, 2025 - DIME Program
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
EdforTech Alliance Launches “Empower Futures” Campaign for Giving Tuesday
EdforTech Alliance’s “Empower Futures” Year-End Campaign supports teacher stipends, content creation equipment, and digital media training to bring engaging, tech-rich learning into K–12 classrooms. Donations help expand ETA’s TechConnect program, empowering educators, especially in underrepresented communities, and providing students with digital creativity projects that build future-ready skills. - December 09, 2025 - EdforTech Alliance, Inc
Author and Designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Emerges as a Leading Voice in AI-Driven Creativity
Author and designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is bringing her creative expertise to the world of AI with a clear mission: teach beginners how to use ChatGPT as a powerful partner. Through her books and new Made It Myself TV series, she offers simple, practical tools that help people learn faster, create more, and open new opportunities. - December 04, 2025 - Sugar Gay Isber McMillan
CommLab India Wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development 2026
CommLab India wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development companies 2026, delivering AI-powered custom eLearning trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises. - November 27, 2025 - CommLab India
CommLab India Earns Four Global Recognitions for Excellence in Learning and Leadership Training 2026
CommLab India earns four global awards for excellence in eLearning, onboarding, and leadership training, empowering global teams with AI-driven learning. - November 17, 2025 - CommLab India
LingQ Launches Urdu on World Urdu Day
Urdu learners can now immerse themselves in real podcasts, videos, and stories on LingQ's award-winning platform. - November 17, 2025 - LingQ
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
Oleh Podobied & EDCAPIT Showcased at Startups Mix & Pitch in Silicon Valley (Hacker Dojo)
Among the featured presenters was Oleh Podobied, Founder and CEO of EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based global education platform that leverages AI to provide career-oriented courses in native languages for migrants and learners worldwide. On Friday, September 26, 2025 the innovation hub Hacker Dojo in Mountain... - November 05, 2025 - EDCAPIT
Best-Selling Author Zak Martin to Launch International Intuition Training Centre in Granada
Internationally acclaimed author and advisor Zak Martin has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new Intuition Training Centre in Granada, Spain, opening in 2026. It will be home to his flagship program SuperINTUITION, designed for global reach and soon available online and through partner centres worldwide. Martin will offer courses, workshops, and mentoring to develop intuition, boost creativity, improve decision-making, and strengthen personal and professional relationships. - October 31, 2025 - Zak Martin
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU
Vocabulous US Cofounder Shares Acquisition Journey with Rhodium Network
At a Rhodium Network session, Vocabulous US cofounder Tanya McTavish discussed the Word of the Day app’s complex cross-border sale and the formation of a new venture. - October 19, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space. The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and... - October 14, 2025 - Vocabulous US
New GCP Training Aligned with ICH E6(R3) from Pharma Lessons
Pharma Lessons is pleased to announce the launch of its newly revised Good Clinical Practice (GCP) online training course, now fully aligned with the latest ICH GCP E6(R3) guidance. This update incorporates the key enhancements introduced by ICH E6(R3), including a stronger focus on risk-based... - October 14, 2025 - Pharma Lessons
Nomad Stack Toolkit Launches: the First All-in-One Playbook for Living, Working, and Retiring Abroad
Built for digital nomads, creators, expats, and retirees, the toolkit provides up-to-date visa information, tax strategies, and lifestyle planning tools—making global freedom simpler than ever. - October 12, 2025 - The Nomad Stack Toolkit
25 Years of Impact: CommLab India Showcases L&D Success and Recognizes Key Stakeholders at LearnFlux
CommLab India marked 25 years in eLearning with LearnFlux 2025, showcasing impact, innovation in corporate learning, and honoring customers. - October 09, 2025 - CommLab India
Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline. - October 08, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
TopCyberPro Founder and CEO Jim West to Double-Headline Global CISO and Hacker Halted 2025
Renowned cybersecurity thought leader Jim West, founder and CEO of TopCyberPro.com and a globally recognized expert in cyber governance, cryptography, and emerging technologies, double-headlines this week at the 2025 EC-Council Hacker Halted and Global CISO Forum, held Oct. 1-2 at the Renaissance... - October 01, 2025 - TopCyberPro.com
Special Education Teacher Transitions Career from Classroom to Conference Room - Advocating for Children with Disabilities
Forte Law Group Welcomes Veteran Greenwich Public Schools Special Education Teacher Lauren Parlato as Special Education Advocate. Ten years of hands-on classroom experience brings invaluable insider perspective to special education advocacy. - September 25, 2025 - Forte Law Group
Vocabulous US Brings Gamified Learning to Religious Education Market
Vocabulous US, creator of the Word of the Day app, brings gamified learning to Scripture study with Biblegram, a cryptogram puzzle game that reveals Bible verses through brain-training challenges. - September 22, 2025 - Vocabulous US