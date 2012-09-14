PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Managers Without a First Degree Thrive in Online-Masters Programmes (Distance Learning) at ALP GmbH It is possible to enter a Master's programme without a Bachelor's degree (a first degree). The Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie (ALP) presents the results of a study as to whether there are differences in learning experiences and study results of those with a first degree compared to those who restart education with some work experience. - December 11, 2019 - ALP Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie GmbH

DEVAR CEO Anna Belova Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 List DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR

Stanbridge University Raises Over $28K at Inaugural Orange County Celiac Disease Foundation Turkey Trot Stanbridge University Hosts 5K to Aid Celiac Disease Awareness and Research. - December 04, 2019 - Stanbridge University

Michelle Guinn Announces New Book Launch and New Speaking Engagement Michelle Guinn, Daily Habits Specialist, is set to celebrate the publication of the new book, “Be a Success Maverick Volume Two: How Ordinary People Do It Different To Achieve Extraordinary Results,” which is due to be released on December 5th, 2019. Guinn is a contributing author in this... - December 04, 2019 - Ever Inspire, LLC

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

CISSP Certification: A Guaranteed Way to Lucrative Career in Information Security - certxpert.com With huge demand of CISSP certified professionals globally, certxpert.com offers CISSP certification exam to students who want to pass CISSP certification and wants to make their career in Information Security. Job positions that need CISSP certification usually pay very well. According to 2019 IT Skills & Salary Report, the average salaries of CISSP at $116,900, and CISSP get 2nd positions among the top 15 paying certifications in the industry. - November 27, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

Allen Interactions Acquires Design-Thinking Engineering Firm Problem Solutions Acquisition merges behavior change, design thinking, and software engineering experts to create right-sized performance enhancing tools, training, and automation. - November 19, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.

Michelle Guinn Publishes Her First Book: “Get in the Habit: A 30 Day Guided Journal” Now Available on Amazon Michelle Guinn, Daily Habits Specialist, celebrated the publication of her first book on November 1st, 2019. Its release is a precursor to Guinn’s upcoming digital educational course, “Change Your Habits, Change Your Life,” which is scheduled for release in January of 2020. The book... - November 06, 2019 - Ever Inspire, LLC

AHCNECS Hosts One-Day Seminar to Teach Persons How to Create an Online Income Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS

zarlun.com Introduces Beginners Web Design Course and Challenge with Cash Prizes Starting November 1, 2019 zarlun.com teaches low cost online advertising techniques to help small businesses grow their company. zarlun.com, a dynamic Internet Marketing and Training company established to help small business owners market their business online. Their services are cost effective and can give a business owner... - October 27, 2019 - zarlun.com

Michelle Guinn, Launches New Mastermind and Daily Habits Programs at Ever Inspire, LLC Michelle Guinn shares her knowledge on how to be even more successful in business and all aspects of life by better understanding how current habits and habitual thinking could be a roadblock to that success and by replacing those habits which no longer serve to create that success with new ones, you can live to your highest dreams and fullest potential. - October 25, 2019 - Ever Inspire, LLC

CodeHS Announces a CSforALL Commitment to Make Computer Science Standards Alignment Easier for Teachers Around the Country CodeHS will build custom computer science courses aligned to computer science state standards and courses across over 20 states by the start of the 2020 school year to benefit over 50,000 teachers. - October 21, 2019 - CodeHS

Andrew Nikou Foundation Partners with and Invests in MobLab Inc. to Scale Personalized Learning Platform Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab

CommLab India Bags the Silver Award in eLearning Content Development for 2019 CommLab India is proud to announce that it’s a winner of eLearning Industry’s silver award for eLearning content development in 2019. - October 18, 2019 - CommLab India

Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

OurKids.net Offers Exclusive List of Ontario Pop-Up Camps The deadline looms for a strike by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 custodians, secretaries and educational-support workers. At 12:01, Monday morning workers are set to strike, unless a deadline deal is reached. As parents scramble to make alternative plans... - October 08, 2019 - Our Kids Media

Virtual Curriculum Provider, Starpoint Academy, is Exclusively Serving Homeschoolers and Special Needs/Disability Students and Providers Starpoint Academy and Starpoint Partners are focused on customized virtual curriculum and management services specifically for Homeschool Students as well as organizations and schools serving Special Needs/Disability students. - September 30, 2019 - Starpoint Academy

Texas Teachers: Obtain CPE Credits Through KDP’s High-Quality Professional Development Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), International Honor Society in Education, has been approved as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the State of Texas. KDP offers online professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers through its Educator Learning Network. This innovative... - September 27, 2019 - KDP, International Honor Society in Education

Networking With A Cause - LifeWalkGPS and Penelope House Charity Networking Event Life Walk GPS Hosts Networking With A Cause for Penelope House and Local Small Businesses. Life Walk GPS will be hosting Networking With A Cause on Thursday, October 24 from 5:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The event, held at the Azalea Manor on Dauphin Street in Mobile, will raise awareness for the Penelope... - September 23, 2019 - Life Walk GPS

Allen Academy Launches First Professional Certification Program at TechLearn 2019 Allen Academy offers training and credentialing for learning and development professionals. The Academy’s first program began at TechLearn 2019 and focuses on instructional design. - September 18, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.

WiselyWise Launches the First Conversational AI Curriculum at ISquareIT, Pune Allows educational institutions to provide systematic content on conversational AI with Amazon Alexa. - September 15, 2019 - WiselyWise

UMBRA Technologies Named One of the 2019 Top 10 APAC SDN Solution Providers UMBRA Technologies Limited have been named one of the Top 10 APAC SDN Solution Providers in 2019 by a panel of peers put together by CIO Advisor Magazine. - September 13, 2019 - UMBRA Technologies

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

CommLab India Completes 19 Successful Years and Celebrates the Loyalty of Its Employees CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees. - September 06, 2019 - CommLab India

PRINCE2 Certifications Are a Wise Choice to Make a Lucrative and High Salary Career - certxpert.com As per analysis conducted by PMI (Project Management Institute), companies will need 87.7 million project management-oriented roles by 2027. For the aspirants broadening their future and career with the finest possible, project management career then obtaining a PRINCE2 certification is the best way to go. - August 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Makeblock Unveils mTiny, a Screen-Free Education Robot for Children Global STEAM education solution provider, Makeblock today released mTiny, a screen-free education robot for teachers and children above 4-year-old to teach and learn computational, sequential thinking, and cross-curricular knowledge with extensive study packs and unique off-screen learning experience. - August 10, 2019 - Makeblock Co., Ltd.

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

CommLab India Tops the List of Blended Learning Providers for 2019 CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions added another feather in its cap by being ranked first among the top eLearning content providers for blended learning, 2019. - August 02, 2019 - CommLab India

Clever Content in the Cloud: Edalex Content Services (ECS) Edalex, an EdTech services provider, today announced the launch of Edalex Content Services (ECS), a suite of platform-agnostic, cloud-based extensions delivering "clever content in the cloud." - July 31, 2019 - Edalex

AWS - Amazon Web Service AWS Certification Exams Now Available on Certxpert.com Certxpert.com, which is a well-known IT certification provider of various vendors such as CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco, PRINCE2, Six Sigma, EC-Council, ITIL, SAP, PMI, Oracle, etc., today announced the availability of AWS (Amazon Web Service) exam certification. About AWS Certifications Amazon Web Service... - July 20, 2019 - Certxpert.com

E. Reny Tutoring Services Aims at Helping High School Physics Students All Around the World with the Release of a New Online Course on Newtonian Gravity E. Reny Tutoring Services releases a new tool to save high school physics students in disarray: “Gravity, The Basics,” an online course on Newtonian gravity. - July 19, 2019 - E. Reny Tutoring Services

Carpa Education to Take Part in the United Nations International Youth Day 2019 Celebrations Carpa Education will celebrate the international youth day organized by Casse Africa to further restate its commitment to quality education among the youths of Nigeria especially to the youth of Akwa Ibom State. - July 17, 2019 - Carpa Education

Local Education Consultant Joins National Professional Association The Independent Education Consultants Association, (IECA), today announced Lauren Joyce Hensel, LAUNCH Education Advisors, of Hilversum, the Netherlands, has been accepted as an Associate Member in the association. IECA associate members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in... - July 10, 2019 - Launch Education Advisors

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Tech4Learning Releases Update to Wixie - Flash-Free and Even Easier to Use Tech4Learning has released an update Wixie. Wixie is a cloud-based tool students can use to paint pictures, write stories, and record their voice to explore the curriculum and demonstrate mastery. Teachers can log in to find, create, or assign student project work, provide feedback and evaluate student... - July 01, 2019 - Tech4Learning, Inc.

Demand for American Sign Language Course for Arabic Speakers Rises in the Middle East in the Run Up to the FIFA World Cup and EXPO 2020 As the region gets ready for 2 of the world's biggest international events, demand for American Sign Language (ASL) courses for Arabic speakers soars to create a more inclusive environment on an international stage. - June 29, 2019 - LearningOnline.xyz

Learning with a Purpose - eLearning Social Enterprise Makes Giving a Life Changing Mission LearningOnline.xyz, an eLearning company headquartered in Cupertino, CA is taking a purpose driven approach to creating solutions that don’t just help individuals learn and improve their skills, but also contribute to shared prosperity by either giving free access to the world’s less-fortunate or supporting important social causes. - June 29, 2019 - LearningOnline.xyz

Discover the Perfect Means to Beat the Impact of "End of Flash" on Your Current Training - Live Webinar CommLab India, the globally renowned rapid eLearning solutions provider and authoring tools expert, is hosting a webinar on how the end of Flash will affect training. Join to explore how it can be overcome by migrating to a new technology, and the intricacies of the conversion. - June 26, 2019 - CommLab India

Former Farmington Schools Superintendent to Join K-12 Analytics Firm Eidex® Dr. George Heitsch continues his passion for public education at growing analytics firm in Grand Rapids. - June 26, 2019 - Eidex

Trade Like A Girl Academy Spring Graduating Class of 2019 Girls Gone Forex and Trade Like A Girl Academy proudly announces the Spring graduating class of 2019. Their hard work and determination has paid off after over 6 months of trends, support and resistance, Japanese candlesticks and multi-time frame analysis. They have successfully created their own trading... - June 24, 2019 - Girls Gone Forex

CompTIA Certifications the Key of High Salary and Career Success - Certxpert.com People who obtain the CompTIA certifications will be capable to boost their professional career. These valuable CompTIA certifications help certified professionals in getting good positions jobs with a high salary, more goodwill and help them to secure their jobs. - June 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com

Trash Bag Moves for Foster Youth No More Rob & Tristan, hosts of a popular vlog supporting the foster community, announced on Rob & Tristan's Foster Life that with the help of viewers they will give away a 1,000 duffel bags. “Many times kids coming into foster care have 10 minutes to pack everything they own into trash bags or... - June 20, 2019 - Foster TV

MedicalFieldCareers.com Announces Scholarship for Students Attending Top Historically Black College and Universities That Offer Healthcare Programs MedicalFieldCareers.com has released its list of the top historically black college and universities that offer healthcare programs, as well as a new scholarship program for students who attend the featured schools. - June 19, 2019 - MedicalFieldCareers.com

Finnish Seppo Gamification Platform Becomes a Google for Education Partner Seppo.io, a globally renowned Finnish gamification platform for learning has become a Google for Education Technology Partner. Seppo enables teachers to turn their lessons into interactive games that are played in real environments. Technology, creativity and freedom to explore go hand in hand in Seppo, and by becoming a Google For Education Technology Partner, educators can now easily integrate their Seppo games to their other assignments and lessons on Google Classroom. - June 19, 2019 - Seppo.io

CommLab India Bags the Fourth Spot Among the Top 20 Microlearning Providers for 2019 CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions, has earned the fourth spot among the "Top 20 eLearning Content Providers For Microlearning 2019." This recognition is by eLearning Industry, and attests CommLab India’s success with microlearning design and development. - June 14, 2019 - CommLab India

eLuma Pilot to Offer Online Special Education Teachers For the first time ever, eLuma will be offering online Special Education teachers --beginning in the 2019-20 school year. - June 04, 2019 - eLuma Online Therapy

Insurance Exam Prep Now Available on WebCE WebCE has merged its online exam prep brand, PreLicense.com, into WebCE.com to offer one convenient location for all insurance education needs. - May 23, 2019 - WebCE