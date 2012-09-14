PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand
Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates. - December 04, 2019 - Vision-Box
SMi Group
Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019
SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group
Vision-Box Launches the New Production Facility in Aboboda (PT)
Vision-Box celebrates the opening of the new manufacturing and logistics facility in Abóboda, Greater Lisbon - November 15, 2019 - Vision-Box
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 – 4 Weeks to Go
SMi Reports: Leading organisations confirmed to attend the 20th Military Airlift and Air–to–Air Refuelling conference in 4 weeks’ time. - November 09, 2019 - SMi Group
AJW Group to Sponsor the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SMi Reports: AJW Group will sponsor, speak and exhibit at this year’s Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference held on the 3rd and 4th December in Lisbon, Portugal. - October 11, 2019 - SMi Group
New York: JFK's Terminal One Launches Facial Recognition Boarding with Vision-Box
JFK’s Terminal One unveils common-use biometric boarding platform by leading provider Vision-Box. - October 09, 2019 - Vision-Box
Australia: Vision-Box Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Home Affairs
Vision-Box and Home Affairs are strengthening a strategic partnership in the Departures’ SmartGates capabilities. Vision-Box and Home Affairs will extend the current Departures support and maintenance contract until June 2026. Vision-Box will support Home Affairs in improving the operational efficiency of border control processes. - September 28, 2019 - Vision-Box
New EATC Speaker to Present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SMi Reports: Deputy Commander of EATC, Brigadier General Francesco Saverio announced to present at the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference. - September 26, 2019 - SMi Group
MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies
100th Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force to Deliver Briefing at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SMi Reports: Air mobility expert, Troy Pananon, US Air Force announced to present at the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference - August 29, 2019 - SMi Group
MOG at IBC 2019
MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies
HEALING SUMMIT Announces Dates for 2020 Event
The HEALING SUMMIT will once again return to Portugal’s beautiful Algarve coast, with next year’s event taking place May 18-19, 2020 at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira. - July 04, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World
MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Watch WWF's Longest Livestreaming Ever, Created by NOSSA
WWF and NOSSA created a 450 years long livestream to show how long a bottle takes to decompose. - June 13, 2019 - NOSSA - Agência de Comunicação
Vision-Box Achieves Top Ranking on Latest NIST's Facial Recognition Vendor Test
Vision-Box, the global provider of biometric-based digital identity solutions and Seamless Travel Platforms, has submitted their facial recognition algorithm to tests by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), outperforming other top competitors. NIST provides an independent assessment... - June 07, 2019 - Vision-Box
MOG at NABSHOW 2019
NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Yoga Evolution Retreats
Yoga Evolution Retreats: A Truly Authentic Experience in the Heart of Portugal; New Programme of Retreats and Practices Announced for 2019
Blissfully set amid the beautiful Portuguese mountains, Yoga Evolution Retreats has come a long way in just over a decade. Built from nothing by founders Sue and Peter in 2008, today it’s a haven of tranquility renowned by yoga enthusiasts from around the world. - January 25, 2019 - Yoga Evolution Retreats
MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud
MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies
INCEPTION – Moonlight Inspired Timepieces by MEIA LUA Watches
The MEIA LUA journey starts now - Exclusive automatic timepieces with upscale features. Pilot influenced. Moonlight inspired. - September 17, 2018 - MEIA LUA Watches
BrightVR 360 4K Camera is Now Available for Pre-Order
The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies
RVE.SOL
Minigrid Pioneer RVE.SOL Inks Deal with Major Infrastructure Partner Egis and Energy Investor G7 to Bring Renewable Electricity to the Kenyan Masses
Latest round of investment signals minigrids ready to scale to electrify and provide clean water for up to 50,000 people in Busia County, Western Kenya. - September 12, 2018 - RVE.SOL
Jscrambler Raises US$2.3 Million Dollars in Series A Round
Jscrambler raises more than US$2.3 million in a Series A round led by Sonae IM with the co-investment of Portugal Ventures. Jscrambler is leader in JavaScript application security and its list of customers includes some of the Silicon Valley giants in sectors such as streaming, e-commerce and gaming and also Fortune 500 organizations in the banking and healthcare sectors. - March 09, 2018 - Jscrambler
Association Cristovao Colon
Who Was Christopher Columbus? Experts Near Astonishing Consensus
Twenty specialists from Europe and America will gather in Lisbon this week. They believe it's time to conclusively validate their decades of research into the origins and the role of history's most famous navigator. Though important questions remain unanswered, the wide-ranging body of facts and inferences that's been assembled appears sufficient to demolish a long-established mythology surrounding Columbus. - March 06, 2018 - Association Cristovao Colon
TourScanner™ Launch
TourScanner aims to be the first access point to the entire catalogue of Tours & Activities available Worldwide. TourScanner, the first meta-search engine* specializing in tours and travel activities, announces the immediate launch of its consumer service online. TourScanner provides travelers... - February 15, 2018 - TourScanner
Algarve Fun Reports Which Tourist Activities and Resorts Grew in Popularity in 2017
Algarve Fun's newly released website statistics show that during 2017 the fastest growing tourist attractions in the Algarve region were boat trips to Benagil caves and watersports including kayaking. Resorts in the west coast, including Lagos, achieved strong growth. - January 28, 2018 - Algarve Fun
Algarve Addicts Launches the Algarve's Very Own Podcast
Why you should listen to the very first audio podcast about the Algarve. - December 04, 2017 - Algarve Addicts
Europe’s Biggest Tech Conference, Web Summit, Partners with Hong Kong Startup ESCHR for the Second Time to Bring the Power of "Miro" Visual Search to Europe
Web Summit, Europe’s largest tech conference, partnered for the second time with Hong-Kong based visual-search-as-a-service company ESCHR at its latest global conference in Lisbon from November 6-9. Following on from a successful collaboration with ESCHR at the Web Summit-hosted RISE event in Hong... - November 17, 2017 - ESCHR
Art Galaxie Releases Another Stunning Art Book: Masters of Painting
Discover a universe of Art and Imagination through writing and painting found within the pages of Masters of Painting. - June 30, 2017 - Art Galaxie
Santiago Ribeiro - Fernando Namora House Museum Surrealism Now Exhibition
Surrealism Now exhibition small format with artists from Moscow, Zagreb, Lisbon, Coimbra. Open on May 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. - April 29, 2017 - Santiago Ribeiro
Airport Transfer Company Launches Website Serving Algarve, Portugal Region
Faro Airport Transfers Simplifies Transfers to Popular Destinations in Algarve. - April 17, 2017 - Faro Airport Transfers
Babbobox and Clevertime-Consulting (EU) Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Video Search Services and Intelligent Storage Solutions to European Union Enterprises
Babbobox is partnering Clevertime-Consulting (EU) in offering Babbobox and VideoSpace Software and Service for the European Union market. With this strategic partnership, European enterprises will have access to these ground-breaking, innovative video search and generation of intelligent enterprise storage services. - March 09, 2017 - Babbobox Pte Ltd
Avila Spaces Presents 6 Reasons to Join Coworking in 2017
Coworking is no longer an exclusive space for startups and freelancers. Recent data from the Global Coworking Survey show that it is not by chance that large companies such as Facebook, KPMG and AT&T begin to adhere to this new model of work, not only for the benefits of cost rationalization but also for productivity and employee satisfaction. - January 23, 2017 - Avila Spaces
Success with the Launch of Khaya
From Rio to Monaco and beyond, Khaya received the thumbs up from clients all over the globe. - November 02, 2016 - Khaya
Avila Spaces Presented as a Success Story in the European Commission's Initiative
The national company was the only Business Center and Coworking space to be represented in the European Workplace Innovation Network Conference, after having been appointed by the European Workplace Innovation Network. - October 23, 2016 - Avila Spaces
360º Stream at IBC with MOG Advanced Technology for End-to-End New Media Channels
MOG will be streaming 360º live feeds from its booth at IBC, while presenting the most advanced and affordable cloud technology to build your OTT channel. - September 03, 2016 - MOG Technologies
MOG Brings Analytics Into Production Workflows at IBC 2016
The demonstration of MOG Technologies at 2016 IBCShow will show how broadcasters can gain valuable insight over their production resource usage. - August 26, 2016 - MOG Technologies
Coworking Spaces and Virtual Offices Lead to Savings on Rental Costs
Over 50% of respondents in an Avila Business Centers study, claim that the main reason for having chosen a coworking space or virtual Office, was the savings on rental costs that they wouldn’t have in an own property. - July 19, 2016 - Avila Spaces
Portuguese Hotel Chain Selects eRevMax for Improving Online Revenue
6 Continental Hotels use RateTiger for channel management and managed reports. - July 08, 2016 - eRevMax Inc.
First RTP Web 360º Transmission Ensured by MOG
MOG Technologies participates in the 1st 360º transmission of RTP, Portugal’s leading TV and Radio broadcasting network. - May 15, 2016 - MOG Technologies
“Material Exchange Format” Powered by MOG
MOG has recently announced a new version of MXF::SDK. - May 11, 2016 - MOG Technologies
MOG Presents Its New Production Management Platform at 2016 NAB Show
Get the full landscape of your production environment. - April 13, 2016 - MOG Technologies
wearsolutions at the 17th National Congress of AESOP (The Portuguese Association of Surgical Nurses)
Wearsolutions was present at the 17th National Congress of AESOP (Associação dos Enfermeiros de Sala de Operações Portugueses, ie. The Portuguese Association of Surgical Nurses) that took place between March 10 and 12 of 2016, at the “Centro Cultural Olga Cadaval”... - April 06, 2016 - wearsolutions
The Largest World Exhibition of Contemporary Surrealism in Europe
Next summer, a new edition of the International Surrealism Now will take place at the Multimedia P.O.R.O.S. Museum, in the village of Condeixa-a-Nova, in Portugal. - March 21, 2016 - Santiago Ribeiro
HR Centralizes Its Ingest Operations with MOG Technologies
German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk centralizes its ingest operations with mxfSPEEDRAIL. - March 20, 2016 - MOG Technologies
VP Traveler - a New Way to Check Hotels and Flights Prices
Book hotels and flights at the lowest price possible. This new concierge in town allows people to challenge them to beat the hotel prices you find online. - March 19, 2016 - VP Traveler
MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL Scores in the European Cup
SWR has selected MOG to boost its production workflow during the 2016 European Cup, one of the most famous and prestigious football championships. - March 12, 2016 - MOG Technologies
Happy Flow Sets Digital Airport Era
Vision-Box presents powerful passenger flow orchestration platform to enhance stakeholders’ collaboration, smart decision making and business intelligence. - March 09, 2016 - Vision-Box
