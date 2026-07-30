Portugal News
Thinking about Living Abroad in Spain or Portugal? This Memorable Book Takes You There.
Based on true-life experiences, this “memoirable” book captures what travelogues, YouTube videos, magazine features, and blog posts cannot: the nitty-gritty of daily life and the twists and turns living in a “foreign” country can take. - July 30, 2026 - Bruce H. Joffe
Marketing Gabriel Launches Artificial Intelligence Services for Companies in Portugal
Marketing Gabriel has announced the launch of a new portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) services and consulting, focused on the practical implementation of AI solutions for companies and businesses across the Iberian market. - June 19, 2026 - Marketing Gabriel
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
Marketing Gabriel Launches GEO Services to Optimize Brand Visibility Across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Generative AI Search Engines
Marketing Gabriel Agency, a leading SEO and digital marketing consultancy for businesses in Portugal, today announced the launch of its advanced content development services focused on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO & AEO, AI SEO, LLM SEO), designed to increase brand visibility across AI-powered answer engines. - February 12, 2026 - Marketing Gabriel
Rierino Core Now Available on AWS Marketplace for Enterprise Low-Code Development
Rierino Core is now available on AWS Marketplace, making the developer-first low-code platform easily accessible for enterprises. With support for Buy with AWS, customers can streamline procurement using their existing AWS accounts. Ideal for industries like retail, government, and telecom, Rierino empowers teams to orchestrate backend logic and accelerate AI-powered development with security, control, and composability at scale. - May 08, 2025 - Rierino
Rierino Launches AI Agent Builder to Power Agents with Full System Awareness
Rierino launches AI Agent Builder — a new capability enabling enterprise-grade AI agents to act securely and contextually within real systems. Unlike chatbot tools, it provides structured access to workflows, APIs, and business logic for agents to execute tasks at scale. Integrated with major LLMs and built on Rierino’s low-code platform, it turns internal infrastructure into an AI-ready execution layer. - April 03, 2025 - Rierino
Quidgest International Observatory Reveals Trends of AI in Digital Transformation
Quidgest, a multinational of Portuguese origin and a pioneer in using AI for automatic software generation, kicks off the year by unveiling the findings of its first International Observatory, dedicated to studying and evaluating the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the digital... - January 10, 2025 - Quidgest - Consultores de Gestão, SA
Innovative Сlimate Solutions - Air Conditioners by BAUF
BAUF, a German brand that specializes in air conditioners, heat pumps, and household goods, offers innovative and convenient solutions designed to make everyday life easier and more efficient. BAUF's range of air conditioners combines advanced technology, energy efficiency, and user-friendly... - December 05, 2024 - BAUF
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Solarud Unveils New Units, Services, and a Subscription Model to Enhance the Offering in the Solar Industry
Solarud Nextgen Facelift, New Nano Nextgen, and Custom Options Lead the Charge - November 15, 2024 - Solarud ltd
Bloom Lab Launches The Menopause Playbook on World Menopause Day
In honour of World Menopause Day, Bloom Lab is launching The Menopause Playbook, a no-nonsense guide for today's forward-thinking woman with everything she needs to know to tackle menopause like a pro without having to sift through endless books, articles or studies. Created by Kristina von... - October 20, 2024 - Bloom Lab
Cromos Pharma Announces the Opening of a New Office in Portugal
Cromos Pharma has opened a new office in Lisbon, Portugal, expanding its presence in Southern Europe. Portugal’s robust healthcare system, EU regulatory alignment, and diverse patient population make it an ideal site for clinical trials. This expansion bolsters Cromos Pharma’s European operations and underscores its commitment to patient-centered research, offering its "No Patients – No Payment" model to minimize sponsor risk. - September 17, 2024 - Cromos Pharma
FSQN Token Raises Over $300k in Private Sale, Readies for Public Offering
Following the success of its private sale, where Fasqon raised over $300,000, the company is excited to announce the details of the upcoming public sale of its FSQN tokens. Fasqon, a leader in blockchain-based messaging and neobanking, proudly shares this milestone as a step towards transforming... - August 21, 2024 - Fasqon
New Book Explores Why We Fear and Hurt So Much
For many, this need to adjust is threatening because it removes us from the safety nets and security blankets of our personal comfort zones, whatever and wherever they may be. - July 11, 2024 - Bruce H. Joffe
The Portuguese Air Force to Speak at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference 2023
SAE Media Group is hosting Europe’s leading conference for military airlift professionals in Lisbon on the 27 to 28 November 2023. - November 25, 2023 - SAE Media Group
Livraria Lello is the First Cultural Brand in the World Awarded with the Butterfly Mark, Powered by Positive Luxury
The renowned Portuguese bookstore striving to ensure their actions contribute to their dream of a fairer, more dignified, more inclusive and more sustainable world, Livraria Lello has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification from Positive Luxury, joining a community of over 115 luxury sustainable brands. It’s the first brand in Portugal and the first cultural brand worldwide to be awarded. - January 16, 2023 - Positive Luxury
NIX United Attends Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon
Global software development company NIX United will participate in Web Summit 2022 between November 1-4 in Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. - October 24, 2022 - NIX
Portugal Living Magazine Celebrates First Anniversary
Portugal's only English language, full spectrum, cost-free magazine celebrates its first year of publishing. - February 16, 2022 - Portugal Living Magazine
The Hambire Line of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Allies Technology to the Environment, Health and Well-Being
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been producing new products, such as the Hambire line. - February 04, 2022 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
CUPERTINO: Design and Technology in One Digital Billboard with LCD for Outdoors
The Digital Billboard from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS that is contemporaneity in physical state. - January 16, 2022 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is Among the Finalists for the Digital Signage Awards 2022
With the AVENUXYS UV Digital Billboard, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is among the grand finalists of the Digital Signage Awards 2022 in the category for innovation “Technical Response to COVID-19.” PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is, thus, among the finalists with remarkable campaigns, creative... - November 07, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Innovate and Modernize the Citizen’s Bureau with Technological Equipment
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has a wide range of technological equipment for Municipalities that are considering opening their Citizen’s Bureau. - October 16, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Self-Service Kiosks in Containers and Vehicles Are the New Concept in the Decentralization of Public Services
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS self-service kiosks can be installed in strategic locations. - October 10, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Pharma Collect: The Drive-Thru Medication Dispenser Kiosk Produced by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PHARMA COLLECT enables patients to simply, quickly and efficiently collect, without human interaction and by drive-thru, the medications. - September 16, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
International Report on Global Sales of Payment Kiosks Highlights PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Solutions
This report includes an insightful analysis of the global payment kiosks market and its growth. - September 03, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Digital Magazine newDATAmagazine Highlights PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS in July Edition
The highlight published in newDATAmagazine emphasizes the relevant role that interactive kiosks have in the tourism sector. - August 18, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Relish Portugal and Portugal Living Magazine Collaborate
English language digital magazines seek to delight, educate Portugal lovers across the globe. - August 14, 2021 - Relish Portugal
ClusterWall: the Digital Platform That is an Asset for Civil Construction
ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS optimizes communication on the job site and reduces errors and miscommunication. - July 25, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Distinguished with Top 10+ Sectors and Top 10+ Regions Certification – Portugal 2020
The objective of these certifications is to highlight the companies that combine a relevant business volume with the best performance and financial solidity indexes. - July 14, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
IMPACTV SSBK Banking Kiosk for QATAR Aims to Facilitate Transactions and Payments for Users
IMPACTV SSBK is a banking kiosk that stands out for full-service banking. - July 09, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is a Reference in International Study on the Banking Kiosks Market
This report includes detailed profiles of market leaders. - July 01, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS QMAGINE Queue Management System Ensures Organization at the Vaccination Center of Famalicão
The project included the installation of a QUARTZ kiosk and a display that provides ticket order information. - June 20, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Self-Service Kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Allow Check-Out in Integration with Shopify
Multimedia kiosks and their integration with Shopify are intended to contribute to an improved user experience. - June 17, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Digital Billboard PLASMV in Petrovac, Serbia, Contributes to the Development of Smart Cities
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS produced and developed a Digital Billboard of the PLASMV model for the city of Petrovac. - June 10, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is Distinguished CAIXA TOP 2021
This is a distinction awarded by the prestigious public bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos. - June 04, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
MONEYBOX ADVANCE: The Company PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Establishes an Internal Salary Advance Program
The purpose of the company of Vila Nova de Famalicão is to support employees in more difficult moments. - May 28, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Celebrates 21 Years of Existence, Ready for More Challenges and Achievements
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS could not be more grateful to its employees, clients, suppliers, partners and friends. - May 26, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS CASHARMOUR Automatic Cash Payment System Has a Web Page
CASHARMOUR is an automated cash payment system that automates all cash management processes. - May 20, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Fleet Managers Under New Pressures as Organizations Transition to Sustainable Mobility
Fleet electrification is coming; Planning and charging infrastructure critical to successful transformation; 5 key trends to help corporate transportation pros prepare. - May 19, 2021 - GoWithFlow
City Market of Famalicão Guarantees Hygiene and Safety with HAND Gel Dispenser Kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
With a motion sensor, the HAND-HI1 is designed to disinfect hands where hygiene levels need to be taken care of. - May 13, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
YKioskHotel Software Integrated with Colibri Software
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS software can integrate with various PMS software for hotels. - May 07, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Renews Punctual Payment Commitment for 2021
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS renews, once again, the Punctual Payment Commitment to suppliers during the year of 2021, - April 29, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Video Calls, Remote Attendance and Live Shopping for Retail Stores with ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Video calls, remote attendance and live shopping for retail stores with ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS. - April 23, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
GoWithFlow Flow.IT Internship Program Celebrates the Next Generation of Sustainable Fleet Management
Portugal’s Top CleanTech Startup Launches Entry-Level Hiring Initiative. - April 22, 2021 - GoWithFlow
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS with Facial Authentication Systems in Kiosks in Partnership with Yoonik
A facial authentication artificial intelligence system was developed. - April 15, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Connect Pharmacies and Patients Through Video Calls with ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS offers, through ClusterWall, a care system that allows access to video calls within established clinical workflows. - April 11, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Distinguished with Top 5% Best SME Certification in Portugal 2020
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is in the Top 5% Best SMEs of Portugal 2020, a certification issued by SCORING, after a classification that determines the companies that fall into the restricted group of the best 5%, in terms of performance and financial strength. SCORING certifies that PARTTEAM &... - April 02, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
QMAGINE Smart: The Queue Management System from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, "All in One"
QMAGINE Smart allows the customer to gain time even while waiting. - February 27, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Transact EXO from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: the Ticketing and Payment Kiosk That Provides User Autonomy
Transact EXO is a future-oriented ticketing kiosk that integrates the global concept of Smart Cities. - February 21, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Introduces YPortal App
YPortal APP: The city that travels with you. - February 17, 2021 - PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS