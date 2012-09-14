PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates. - December 04, 2019 - Vision-Box

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Vision-Box Launches the New Production Facility in Aboboda (PT) Vision-Box celebrates the opening of the new manufacturing and logistics facility in Abóboda, Greater Lisbon - November 15, 2019 - Vision-Box

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 – 4 Weeks to Go SMi Reports: Leading organisations confirmed to attend the 20th Military Airlift and Air–to–Air Refuelling conference in 4 weeks’ time. - November 09, 2019 - SMi Group

AJW Group to Sponsor the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference SMi Reports: AJW Group will sponsor, speak and exhibit at this year’s Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference held on the 3rd and 4th December in Lisbon, Portugal. - October 11, 2019 - SMi Group

New York: JFK's Terminal One Launches Facial Recognition Boarding with Vision-Box JFK’s Terminal One unveils common-use biometric boarding platform by leading provider Vision-Box. - October 09, 2019 - Vision-Box

Australia: Vision-Box Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Home Affairs Vision-Box and Home Affairs are strengthening a strategic partnership in the Departures’ SmartGates capabilities. Vision-Box and Home Affairs will extend the current Departures support and maintenance contract until June 2026. Vision-Box will support Home Affairs in improving the operational efficiency of border control processes. - September 28, 2019 - Vision-Box

New EATC Speaker to Present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference SMi Reports: Deputy Commander of EATC, Brigadier General Francesco Saverio announced to present at the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference. - September 26, 2019 - SMi Group

MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies

100th Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force to Deliver Briefing at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference SMi Reports: Air mobility expert, Troy Pananon, US Air Force announced to present at the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference - August 29, 2019 - SMi Group

MOG at IBC 2019 MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies

HEALING SUMMIT Announces Dates for 2020 Event The HEALING SUMMIT will once again return to Portugal’s beautiful Algarve coast, with next year’s event taking place May 18-19, 2020 at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira. - July 04, 2019 - Healing Hotels of the World

MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Watch WWF's Longest Livestreaming Ever, Created by NOSSA WWF and NOSSA created a 450 years long livestream to show how long a bottle takes to decompose. - June 13, 2019 - NOSSA - Agência de Comunicação

Vision-Box Achieves Top Ranking on Latest NIST's Facial Recognition Vendor Test Vision-Box, the global provider of biometric-based digital identity solutions and Seamless Travel Platforms, has submitted their facial recognition algorithm to tests by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), outperforming other top competitors. NIST provides an independent assessment... - June 07, 2019 - Vision-Box

MOG at NABSHOW 2019 NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Yoga Evolution Retreats: A Truly Authentic Experience in the Heart of Portugal; New Programme of Retreats and Practices Announced for 2019 Blissfully set amid the beautiful Portuguese mountains, Yoga Evolution Retreats has come a long way in just over a decade. Built from nothing by founders Sue and Peter in 2008, today it’s a haven of tranquility renowned by yoga enthusiasts from around the world. - January 25, 2019 - Yoga Evolution Retreats

MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies

INCEPTION – Moonlight Inspired Timepieces by MEIA LUA Watches The MEIA LUA journey starts now - Exclusive automatic timepieces with upscale features. Pilot influenced. Moonlight inspired. - September 17, 2018 - MEIA LUA Watches

BrightVR 360 4K Camera is Now Available for Pre-Order The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Minigrid Pioneer RVE.SOL Inks Deal with Major Infrastructure Partner Egis and Energy Investor G7 to Bring Renewable Electricity to the Kenyan Masses Latest round of investment signals minigrids ready to scale to electrify and provide clean water for up to 50,000 people in Busia County, Western Kenya. - September 12, 2018 - RVE.SOL

Jscrambler Raises US$2.3 Million Dollars in Series A Round Jscrambler raises more than US$2.3 million in a Series A round led by Sonae IM with the co-investment of Portugal Ventures. Jscrambler is leader in JavaScript application security and its list of customers includes some of the Silicon Valley giants in sectors such as streaming, e-commerce and gaming and also Fortune 500 organizations in the banking and healthcare sectors. - March 09, 2018 - Jscrambler

Who Was Christopher Columbus? Experts Near Astonishing Consensus Twenty specialists from Europe and America will gather in Lisbon this week. They believe it's time to conclusively validate their decades of research into the origins and the role of history's most famous navigator. Though important questions remain unanswered, the wide-ranging body of facts and inferences that's been assembled appears sufficient to demolish a long-established mythology surrounding Columbus. - March 06, 2018 - Association Cristovao Colon

TourScanner™ Launch TourScanner aims to be the first access point to the entire catalogue of Tours & Activities available Worldwide. TourScanner, the first meta-search engine* specializing in tours and travel activities, announces the immediate launch of its consumer service online. TourScanner provides travelers... - February 15, 2018 - TourScanner

Algarve Fun Reports Which Tourist Activities and Resorts Grew in Popularity in 2017 Algarve Fun's newly released website statistics show that during 2017 the fastest growing tourist attractions in the Algarve region were boat trips to Benagil caves and watersports including kayaking. Resorts in the west coast, including Lagos, achieved strong growth. - January 28, 2018 - Algarve Fun

Algarve Addicts Launches the Algarve's Very Own Podcast Why you should listen to the very first audio podcast about the Algarve. - December 04, 2017 - Algarve Addicts

Europe’s Biggest Tech Conference, Web Summit, Partners with Hong Kong Startup ESCHR for the Second Time to Bring the Power of "Miro" Visual Search to Europe Web Summit, Europe’s largest tech conference, partnered for the second time with Hong-Kong based visual-search-as-a-service company ESCHR at its latest global conference in Lisbon from November 6-9. Following on from a successful collaboration with ESCHR at the Web Summit-hosted RISE event in Hong... - November 17, 2017 - ESCHR

Art Galaxie Releases Another Stunning Art Book: Masters of Painting Discover a universe of Art and Imagination through writing and painting found within the pages of Masters of Painting. - June 30, 2017 - Art Galaxie

Santiago Ribeiro - Fernando Namora House Museum Surrealism Now Exhibition Surrealism Now exhibition small format with artists from Moscow, Zagreb, Lisbon, Coimbra. Open on May 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. - April 29, 2017 - Santiago Ribeiro

Airport Transfer Company Launches Website Serving Algarve, Portugal Region Faro Airport Transfers Simplifies Transfers to Popular Destinations in Algarve. - April 17, 2017 - Faro Airport Transfers

Babbobox and Clevertime-Consulting (EU) Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Video Search Services and Intelligent Storage Solutions to European Union Enterprises Babbobox is partnering Clevertime-Consulting (EU) in offering Babbobox and VideoSpace Software and Service for the European Union market. With this strategic partnership, European enterprises will have access to these ground-breaking, innovative video search and generation of intelligent enterprise storage services. - March 09, 2017 - Babbobox Pte Ltd

Avila Spaces Presents 6 Reasons to Join Coworking in 2017 Coworking is no longer an exclusive space for startups and freelancers. Recent data from the Global Coworking Survey show that it is not by chance that large companies such as Facebook, KPMG and AT&T begin to adhere to this new model of work, not only for the benefits of cost rationalization but also for productivity and employee satisfaction. - January 23, 2017 - Avila Spaces

Success with the Launch of Khaya From Rio to Monaco and beyond, Khaya received the thumbs up from clients all over the globe. - November 02, 2016 - Khaya

Avila Spaces Presented as a Success Story in the European Commission's Initiative The national company was the only Business Center and Coworking space to be represented in the European Workplace Innovation Network Conference, after having been appointed by the European Workplace Innovation Network. - October 23, 2016 - Avila Spaces

360º Stream at IBC with MOG Advanced Technology for End-to-End New Media Channels MOG will be streaming 360º live feeds from its booth at IBC, while presenting the most advanced and affordable cloud technology to build your OTT channel. - September 03, 2016 - MOG Technologies

MOG Brings Analytics Into Production Workflows at IBC 2016 The demonstration of MOG Technologies at 2016 IBCShow will show how broadcasters can gain valuable insight over their production resource usage. - August 26, 2016 - MOG Technologies

Coworking Spaces and Virtual Offices Lead to Savings on Rental Costs Over 50% of respondents in an Avila Business Centers study, claim that the main reason for having chosen a coworking space or virtual Office, was the savings on rental costs that they wouldn’t have in an own property. - July 19, 2016 - Avila Spaces

Portuguese Hotel Chain Selects eRevMax for Improving Online Revenue 6 Continental Hotels use RateTiger for channel management and managed reports. - July 08, 2016 - eRevMax Inc.

First RTP Web 360º Transmission Ensured by MOG MOG Technologies participates in the 1st 360º transmission of RTP, Portugal’s leading TV and Radio broadcasting network. - May 15, 2016 - MOG Technologies

“Material Exchange Format” Powered by MOG MOG has recently announced a new version of MXF::SDK. - May 11, 2016 - MOG Technologies

MOG Presents Its New Production Management Platform at 2016 NAB Show Get the full landscape of your production environment. - April 13, 2016 - MOG Technologies

wearsolutions at the 17th National Congress of AESOP (The Portuguese Association of Surgical Nurses) Wearsolutions was present at the 17th National Congress of AESOP (Associação dos Enfermeiros de Sala de Operações Portugueses, ie. The Portuguese Association of Surgical Nurses) that took place between March 10 and 12 of 2016, at the “Centro Cultural Olga Cadaval”... - April 06, 2016 - wearsolutions

The Largest World Exhibition of Contemporary Surrealism in Europe Next summer, a new edition of the International Surrealism Now will take place at the Multimedia P.O.R.O.S. Museum, in the village of Condeixa-a-Nova, in Portugal. - March 21, 2016 - Santiago Ribeiro

HR Centralizes Its Ingest Operations with MOG Technologies German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk centralizes its ingest operations with mxfSPEEDRAIL. - March 20, 2016 - MOG Technologies

VP Traveler - a New Way to Check Hotels and Flights Prices Book hotels and flights at the lowest price possible. This new concierge in town allows people to challenge them to beat the hotel prices you find online. - March 19, 2016 - VP Traveler

MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL Scores in the European Cup SWR has selected MOG to boost its production workflow during the 2016 European Cup, one of the most famous and prestigious football championships. - March 12, 2016 - MOG Technologies