Spain News
ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr. - July 30, 2026 - ReiTiMi
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. Launches MyCantera, an AI-Powered Management Platform for Soccer Clubs
Ground Agents Solutions S.L. has launched MyCantera (mycantera.com), an AI-powered SaaS platform that gives youth and amateur soccer clubs the tools of rofessional academies: squad management, match RSVPs, registration, Stripe payments, and an AI coaching assistant. Built by Director Juan Sanchez with Ramy Karmouta as Head of Strategic Partnerships, MyCantera is free to start and integrates directly with Odisea Tours for training trips to Spain. - April 22, 2026 - Ground Agents Solutions Sl
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Gayglobaltravel.com Launches the First Interactive Global Gay Pride Calendar
A new tool for the LGBT traveller looking to celebrate Pride around the planet. - December 06, 2025 - Gayglobaltravel
Peli Launches the ATX22 Carry-On: First in New TRAVEL Range of Rugged Hard-Sided Luggage
Peli Products launches the ATX22 Carry-On, the first item in its new TRAVEL range, designed for travellers seeking durable luggage. The case features Peli’s crushproof hard-shell construction, water-resistant seal, telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels, plus interior organisation. Cabin-friendly and built for both business and adventure travel, the ATX22 has already won the Travel Goods 2025 Award. Peli presents the ATX Series as stylish, resilient luggage for modern lifestyles. - November 10, 2025 - Peli Products, S.L.U.
Best-Selling Author Zak Martin to Launch International Intuition Training Centre in Granada
Internationally acclaimed author and advisor Zak Martin has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new Intuition Training Centre in Granada, Spain, opening in 2026. It will be home to his flagship program SuperINTUITION, designed for global reach and soon available online and through partner centres worldwide. Martin will offer courses, workshops, and mentoring to develop intuition, boost creativity, improve decision-making, and strengthen personal and professional relationships. - October 31, 2025 - Zak Martin
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Kova Beach Club Announces San Juan Summer Solstice Celebration on June 23 in Puerto Banús
Kova Beach Club, located on Kova Beach in Puerto Banús, will host a special San Juan Summer Solstice White Party on Monday, June 23, 2025, marking the arrival of summer with a curated beachfront event from 12:00 p.m. until late. - June 21, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Kova Beach Club Opens in Puerto Banus - A New Era of Beach Parties Begins
Join the Vibe. Be The Story. Experience Kova Beach Club, Marbella. Whether clients are soaking up the sun, dancing by the water, or tasting their way through a menu of light, fresh beach bites — one thing is clear: It’s Better by the Beach. - May 30, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
The Most Downloaded Android Apps in Alternative App Stores in 2025
The app store Uptodown offers a report listing the most downloaded apps from its marketplace worldwide so far this year. - March 10, 2025 - Uptodown
Nybsys Unveils 4G/5G NSA and SA Small Cells at MWC Barcelona; Bridging the Network Evolution Gap
Nybsys, a pioneer in private cellular and small cell technology, proudly announces the launch of its advanced small cell portfolio including NanoLink, EdgeLink, and MicroLink small cells. These solutions now support 4G LTE, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) modes, offering... - March 08, 2025 - Nybsys
Oladoctor Launches in Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany, Connecting Patients with Licensed Doctors Online
Oladoctor, a digital health platform, connects patients in Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany with licensed doctors for online consultations, prescription refills, and referrals. Designed for multilingual support, it’s ideal for expats and travelers. Key features include pharmacy-ready prescription adaptation, native-language consultations, and seamless healthcare access across borders. Learn more or book at oladoctor.com. - November 20, 2024 - Oladoctor
Spanish House Prices Outperform Major Foreign Markets – a Secure and Lucrative Investment Opportunity, Says Leading Costa del Sol Real Estate Agency, First Choice
First Choice Spain Real Estate proudly announces that Spanish house prices are outpacing those in the UK, Germany, and France, offering international investors a prime opportunity to secure profitable returns. Over the last decade, Spain has emerged as a leading performer in the European real... - September 22, 2024 - First Choice Spain Estate Agency
StarWind Announces Participation in the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES)
Join StarWind at the Digital Enterprise Show 2024 (DES), a major event on digital transformation. - June 07, 2024 - StarWind
Experience 60 Days of Free Trial with ThingsMaster OTA for Easy to Use IoT Management
WoMaster, a leading provider of industrial networking and IoT solutions, is excited to announce a 60-day free trial program for ThingsMaster OTA. This program allows users to explore the convenient IoT features of ThingsMaster OTA, a web-based over-the-air device management solution. Key Features... - May 15, 2024 - WoMaster
Android Report 2024: Most Used Brands, Browsers and OS Versions
Uptodown, the international app marketplace specializing in Android, publishes a report on user habits based on traffic statistics generated by its 100 million unique users per month and over 4.5 million published files. - March 22, 2024 - Uptodown
Most of Pedro Alonso Pablos' Animated Feature Films, Almost Entirely Made by Himself, Are Now Available for Purchase
Most of Pedro Alonso Pablos' animated feature films, which have been made almost entirely by himself, are now available for purchase on the US with English subtitles. In addition to this, there are other productions available which may seem attractive for US audience: The "Tales of the Alhambra" by Washington Irving adaptation, as well as "El lazarillo de Tormes" animation adaptation or the "Calila e Dimna" adaptation as well. All films are ready to be purchased through his website/platform. - January 30, 2024 - Pliski
Ticket Market Ibiza Goes Green: Leading the Way for Eco-Tourism on the White Isle
Ticket Market Ibiza, the leading local tour agency on the iconic island of Ibiza, proudly embarks on initiatives for eco-tourism and environmental conservation. Recognizing the importance of sustainable ecology, the company has taken several actions to promote responsible tourism practices. As the... - November 11, 2023 - Ticket Market Ibiza
Traductores MINISTERIO: Breaking Linguistic and Legal Barriers with Their Innovative Blog
In a world where every word can make a difference, Traductores MINISTERIO not only translate but also shed light on the enigmatic universe of sworn translation through their brand-new blog. - October 19, 2023 - Traductores Ministerio
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Summa Networks Releases New Version of Its Extended and Converged Control Plane
Summa Networks, the market specialist in Subscribers, Policy, Identity and Connectivity management solutions, has announced a new release of its NextGen HSS which allows carriers to manage their subscribers seamlessly between 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. Summa Networks NextGen HSS was launched as a... - September 05, 2023 - Summa Networks
WoMaster Releases New Outdoor IP68 Compact Modbus RS485 to CAT M1 / NBIoT Gateway SCB111-485-DC
WoMaster Introduces the new SCB111-485-DC, an outdoor compact RS485 to NB-IoT Cat M1 gateway with advanced features for efficient data reading and management. The SCB111-485-DC is designed for outdoor use with an IP68 weather protection rating, making it ideal for harsh weather conditions. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces MP614: The Leading Edge M12 Full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE Switch for Secured On Board Networks in High Speed Trains
The MP614 M12 full Gigabit Layer 3 Routing PoE switch, specifically designed for Layer 3 controlling networks in rail public transport, sets new standards in performance, reliability, and security for on-board networking solutions in high-speed trains. The MP614 has been meticulously engineered to meet the stringent requirements of rail transport networks, earning it prestigious railway certificates, including EN50155 and EN45545. - June 22, 2023 - WoMaster
QCT Synergizes for the Next Wave of Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2023
Innovative solutions supporting 5G and AI enhance how our world works. - February 26, 2023 - QCT
ISE2023: oomnis Limited Unveils FlexEZ v3, a Major Update to Its Workspace Booking and Management System Along with a Brand New Hardware Line-Up
At Integrated Systems Europe 2023, oomnis Limited is unveiling today its next-generation workspace management under a new registered brand identity: FlexEZ. Along with a brand-new highly innovative dynamic UI, FlexEZ is also now accompanied with a whole suite of tightly integrated hardware options including battery powered eInk tags making it possible to deploy them at any location and with any enterprise resource while helping with sustainable development goals. - February 02, 2023 - oomnis ltd.
ECBH Launches ECBH Natural Stones, the First Interactive Spanish Marble E-Commerce Site
ECBH Natural Stones today announced the release of new programming of an interactive website development that aims to bolster and expand the virtual selection of exotic marbles from Spain. This milestone is a major move for ECBH Natural Stones on its mission to put its customers first, invest in inclusive company culture, and deliver highly differentiated and exclusive products. - November 18, 2022 - ECBH Natural Stones
Touch&Heat Convinces Customers with NFC-Enabled Radiators
New mobile apps beat LCD interfaces hands down for efficient product programming. - May 11, 2022 - IoTize SAS
Crypto Lists Ltd. Release Top Lists for Crypto
After months of preparation, some of Scandinavia’s most reputable affiliate entrepreneurs have released the beta version of CryptoLists.com. Like the name reveals, the quickly improving crypto site provides top lists that matters for consumers looking to invest in digital assets. - April 01, 2022 - Crypto Lists Ltd.
Diffuse Logic Introduces Its New Saturn Solver
Diffuse logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella 22.3, which introduces its new Saturn solver. - March 31, 2022 - Diffuse Logic
New Docuseries Spotlights 13 Influential and Diverse Creatives from Spain
Tocad@s is the new series that explores how creatives redefine beauty and art within their work and marks Anacaona Productions’ first documentary. - February 23, 2022 - Anacaona Productions
Mastel Hospitality and Ultima Asia Technology Form Strategic Partnership
Mastel Hospitality and Ultima Asia Technology (UAT) are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership, to expand the Hotel Dashboard BI system to the Asia-Pacific region. - December 20, 2021 - Mastel Hospitality
Goal Systems and T-Systems Partner to Speed Up the Digitalization of Transport Companies
Both companies join forces to facilitate the integrated use of their planning and optimisation solutions to boost innovation and competitiveness of this sector. - December 17, 2021 - GOAL Systems
Javier Colado, New CEO of GOAL Systems
GOAL Systems, a global leader in state-of-the-art optimization software for the transportation industry, recently appointed Javier Colado as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. This appointment was made with the aim of developing and expanding GOAL Systems to new markets and international business areas through technology and innovation. - November 23, 2021 - GOAL Systems
New LIR320 Thermal Camera from New Infrared Technologies (NIT)
New Infrared Technologies (NIT) presents a new product line of thermal cameras called LIR CAMERAS. The first product in this series is the LIR320 camera, a compact camera with small dimensions, industrial connectivity and capabilities oriented to the Industry 4.0. The LIR320 is the perfect device for Machine Vision and Industrial IoT applications. - November 10, 2021 - New Infrared Technologies, S.L.
Lingbe, the Award-Winning Peer-to-Peer Mobile App, Launches a New Feature
Lingbe consolidates its role as the only app that instantly connects users around the world through voice conversations. - October 02, 2021 - Lingbe
Neocortex Digital Announces Revolutionary Approach to Address Brain Functionality Connected to Vision
Neocortex Digitial is a new biotech startup with the vision of transforming new ways to address brain functionality connected to vision with the aim of providing early diagnosis and effective treatments for a range of vision and oculomotor dysfunctions. - August 25, 2021 - Neocortex Digital
Artist Launches New Series to Show How Mindless Consumption Drains Our Planet
From magical cleaning gloves to rubber dog booties, Stefanie Herr’s "Wasteland" features twelve low relief paper sculptures that depict commonplace objects as scarred landscapes. - July 01, 2021 - Stefanie Herr Visual Artist
3 Indonesia Partners with Reloadly to Offer Plug-and-Play Airtime Transfer Software, Enabling Innovation Across a Wide Variety of Industries
3 Indonesia is partnering with Reloadly in order to tap into the growing global developer community that is utilizing airtime in more innovative ways across numerous industries. - May 27, 2021 - Reloadly, Inc.
Insurtech Startup Bdeo Launches New Product to Automate Property Insurance Claims with Visual Intelligence
Insurtech startup Bdeo launches into the property insurance market across Europe and Latin America, helping insurance providers assess claims remotely, cut claims processing times, and reduce fraud using AI. - May 27, 2021 - Bdeo
9Mobile Nigeria Partners with Reloadly to Offer Plug-and-Play Airtime Transfer Software, Enabling Innovation Across a Wide Variety of Industries
Reloadly offers the first dedicated developer platform for connecting to 9Mobile, providing an airtime software toolkit that includes API, widget, plugin, SDK, GitHub projects and other tools. - May 24, 2021 - Reloadly, Inc.
Academic Business Solution Company Telanto Won EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2021
The prominent cloud-based academic business solution, TELANTO, was announced as the winner of the highly coveted EdTech Cool Tool: hiring or internships solutions award on March 31, 2021. Interested parties can read more about the finalists and winners at... - April 16, 2021 - TELANTO
Kunak AIR Pro, the Most Advanced Air Quality Monitoring Station on the Market
After many months of work and development, the Navarre-based company Kunak Technologies presented its new environmental monitoring system called Kunak AIR Pro which, as they say, will change the game in the world of sensor-based air quality stations. - December 02, 2020 - Kunak