Spanish Hotel Chain Boosts Productivity and Connectivity with eRevMax Actahotels recommends RateTiger for rate and availability distribution. - November 30, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

eRevMax Offers Connectivity with Viajes El Corte Ingles New interface with Spain’s biggest travel agency facilitates seamless data transfer. - November 22, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019 United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Museu de Porreres Features International Artists During the Fiesta de Sant Roc “The Realms of Gold” The Museu de Porreres is honored to welcome a group of four international artists during the Fiesta de Sant Roc. The exhibition, called “The Realms of Gold,” will receive artists Hisako Kobayashi (New York, USA), Tatsuya Kobota (Japan), Jill Krutick (New York, USA) and Kiumiko Okamoto-Paulish... - July 18, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

Legendary Performer and Disco Music Artist, Madleen Kane Arrives in Spain in July The legendary performer and famous disco music artist, Madleen Kane is arriving in Spain on 29 of July 2019. She will be available to give interviews at the hotel where she is staying. - July 17, 2019 - Madleen Kane

Transplant Biomedicals Announces Positive Interim Results of the First in Human Clinical Study of VIVIAN® Device in Kidney Transplantation (the EMERGE Study) Transplant Biomedicals, a company specializing in the research and development of medical devices for organ, tissue and cell preservation, today announces the positive interim results at 30-days post-transplantation of the first-in-human clinical trial of VIVIAN® KIDNEY, a medical device used for... - June 23, 2019 - Transplant Biomedicals

WMD Iberia Will Show the xSuite for SAP at Annual SAP User Group Forum in Spain Document management and workflow specialist to show SAP-certified digital end-to-end business processes in order to gain transparency, secure cash discounts and increase the speed of invoice processing. - May 18, 2019 - WMD – Workflow Management and Document Consulting

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

Executives Not Able to Support Their Engineers, According to the Annual Project Management Survey Conducted by Sinnaps According to the annual Project Management survey conducted by Sinnaps, teams are keen to have suitable management tools. However, in 80% of the cases, it is executives who have to decide whether to purchase these tools. There is an evident need to improve engineering projects. A mere 17% of engineers have had a professional project management tool available to them for years. - May 12, 2019 - Sinnaps

Eat Quiche: the New Powerhouse for Nutrients and Proteins The Pan's Club vegetarian restaurant is an expert in preparing various vegetarian meals. They will be launching the flexi-vegetarian style food Quiche relished with unique taste and health. Quiches are packed with nutritious ingredients like egg, milk, cream, cheese, vegetables, etc. These ingredients... - April 15, 2019 - The Pan's Club

The DogSmith of Estepona Announces New Certified Fun Scent Games Instructor The DogSmith of Estepona extends congratulations to Certified Pet Care Technician Janina Tainio who is now also a Certified Fun Scent Games Instructor. A new Fun Scent Games six-class course, with Janina Tainio Dn-CPCT, Dn-FSG, is now open for registration. - March 13, 2019 - DogSmith of Estepona

Summa Networks Deploys NextGen HSS at Tinkoff Mobile MVNO Summa Networks, a leading provider of HLR/HSS technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers, announced that Tinkoff Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in Russia, is expanding its mobile offerings with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS (Home Subscriber Server),... - February 22, 2019 - Summa Networks

Ooona Toolkit Announced as the Official GOSUB Subtitling Software GOSUB is pleased to announce that their subtitling and closed captioning courses are now available on OOONA’s web-based Toolkit. This transition represents a pooling of the expertise in the subtitling industry. - February 18, 2019 - GOSUB.tv E-Learning

Summa Networks Expands North American and European Partner Program for NextGen HSS and HLR Solution Enables MVNOs and Telcos to Deliver Smart Home and Smart Business Services Through Existing Infrastructure. - February 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

eRevMax Completes Integration with Portugal Based Newhotel PMS Interface to allow automatic distribution of rate and availability to OTAs for mutual customers. - February 01, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

RateTiger Joins the Spanish Association of Hotel Directors – AEDH RateTiger Hotel Channel Manager initiates collaboration with AEDH at FITUR 2019. - January 24, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Sea Aged Cider Has Arrived. Now Available in Europe, Sea Aged Cider Tastes Much Softer and Smoother Than Non Sea Aged. Cider needs to be pasteurised to kill harmful bacteria, this also tends to make the taste dull and lifeless. However, once Sea Aged in patented on land seawater tanks, it changes completely. - January 09, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

Headache Cured Before It Even Starts Sea Aged Wine of Javea Spain have made an important discovery. - December 17, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio in Updated TeeChart Component Library by Steema Steema released new version of teeChart Pro and Standard editions with RAD Studio 10.3 Rio support. - December 12, 2018 - Steema Software

AinaCom Selects Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS Leading Finnish virtual network operator AinaCom started partnership with Summa Networks by selecting its NextGen HSS and HLR to power its voice and data services. - November 28, 2018 - Summa Networks

Fintech Platform Kviku Launched Its Services on a Big Japanese Cross-Border Marketplace A large European loan originator has launched on the Japanese marketplace. Kviku is a leading fintech platform which currently provides instant online point-of-sale and installment credit solutions to borrowers in Russia and Kazakhstan. - November 19, 2018 - Kviku

El Universo del Inglés Reports Language Academies in Spain Fail to Vet Staff for Sexual Misconduct All businesses in Spain that employ staff who work with minors must adhere to legislation issued in March 2016, which obliges all staff working with children to obtain certification to say that they are not on the sex offenders' register. El Universo del ingles, an online platform for academies to advertise on, estimates that over 90% of English academies in Spain have not adhered to this new legislation. - November 06, 2018 - El Universo del Ingles

WoMaster is Participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress on 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona WoMaster is participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress on the 13th to 15th of November 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The Smart City Expo World Congress is the leading international event for the smart urban solutions industry, the key meeting point for experts and leaders of the world’s most... - October 05, 2018 - WoMaster

Epinium SEO Tool Available on Amazon Marketplace Appstore Epinium, the leading SEO optimization tool for Amazon sellers, announced today that the company has been invited to join Amazon's Marketplace Appstore. The Marketplace Appstore is a one-stop shop where small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon can more easily discover quality applications... - October 02, 2018 - Epinium

WoMaster's Innovative IIoT Communication Solution SCB1200 Now Supports Wireless Cloud Platforms for Remote Management With the growth of needs in Industrial Internet of Thing (IIoT) networks, the demand for rugged, cost-saving and easy-to-manage data collection and communication networks arises. WoMaster has developed a fully integrated and embedded communication system SCB1200 with wireless Cloud support for Smart... - October 01, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched Slim-Sized Switches for Industrial Automation DP208 and DS208 WoMaster launched industrial slim-sized Full Gigabit PoE switch DP208 and Full Gigabit Ethernet switch DS208. DP208 is an unmanaged industrial 8-port Full-Giga Ethernet switch, delivering 8 port PoE 802.3af/at. The rugged IP40 design can withstand harsh environments and wide temperature (from -40 to... - October 01, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Filmed a Video About Intelligent Control Room Applications in Environmental and Water Quality Monitoring WoMaster filmed a video about intelligent control room applications in environmental and water quality monitoring. The video demonstrates comprehensive application scenarios for remote control of IIoT networks through cloud service by deploying wireless routers, monitoring sensors and the embedded communication... - September 30, 2018 - WoMaster

Spherium’s Cyclatop (SP14019), Safe and Efficacious for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Infants The results of the clinical trial Cyclatop (NCT02865356) to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SP14019 (Cyclosporine A 5% topical spray) across all group ages, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, were presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris. SP14019 showed excellent safety and acceptability profile, clinically relevant and statistically significant efficacy with respect to placebo and very low systemic exposure to Cyclosporine A. - September 15, 2018 - Spherium Biomed

Kanteron Systems Expresses Interest in the Leveraged Buyout of Agfa Spanish open-source startup, Kanteron Systems explores buying out European multinational Agfa. - September 12, 2018 - Kanteron Systems

Sea Aged Wine Expand Their Operations to the Canary Islands This is a move seen by many in the industry as an expansion to ultimately cover most of Europe and the USA. Sea Aged Wine, the company, has invented tanks which can age wine in seawater on land. This dramatically lowers the carbon footprint of sea ageing wine and has environmental benefits for the open seas. - September 08, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

The Entire Lines of WoMaster’s Ethernet and Poe Switches Fully Support the Latest Redundancy Feature ITU T G.8032 v.2 ERPS WoMaster adapted the latest international redundancy protocol ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching) for all its Ethernet and PoE switches product lines. ITU-T G.8032 v2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching) is the first industry standard for Ethernet ring protection switching,... - September 06, 2018 - WoMaster

The Box Cryo, a British Registered Company, Has Just Completed Its Final Testing of Its New Designed Life Changing Wraps. The Results Are Often Instant. Able to reverse the affects of arthritis and injuries, the new wraps can hold skin surface temperatures at -10°C. This temperature is also able to eliminate fat cells. Tests were completed at the companies testing centre in Tenerife in the Canary islands, the company is now planning to open centres across Europe and the USA on a franchise basis. - July 28, 2018 - The Box Cryo

WoMaster Launches DS406 – Smart Full Gigabit Ethernet Switch with ERPS Fiber Ring Backup WoMaster launches the new DS409 – industrial L2 Managed Ethernet switch. The device is equipped with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 2 100M/1000M fiber SFP ports. ViewMaster configuration utility and USB port for configuration file can help mass installation and site support. DS406 supports latest... - July 28, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched DP406 - Full Gigabit PoE Switch with Support of ERPS v2 Fiber Ring WoMaster has launched DP406 - industrial L2 smart managed PoE switch equipped with 4 Gigabit PoE af/at ports and 2 100M/1000M fiber SFP ports. The 4 Gigabit PoE/PoE+ ports can feed IP cam or wireless AP up to 30W/port. DP406 supports the latest ERPS v2 ring which is fully compatible with third party... - July 28, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched WR316GPS Secured and Rugged LTE PoE Router for IIOT WoMaster launched innovative intelligent LTE router WR316GPS designed for IIOT providing ultra-resilient network by simultaneous high-speed LTE routing and 2-port fiber uplink. Dual SIM standby allows selecting the best performing cellular network, whilst reliable high-throughput Ethernet operation... - July 28, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Has Developed a Communication Solution SCB1200 for Smart Water Quality Monitoring WoMaster has developed a fully integrated, easy to install and use communication system SCB1200 which provides an efficient solution for water monitoring applications. Fresh water is a finite resource essential for agriculture, industry and human existence. Water pollution and wasteful use of fresh water... - July 19, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster's Notice on VPN Filter As of 24 May 2018, VPNFiler is estimated to infect approximately 500,000 to 1,000,000 routers worldwide. It can steal data, contains a "kill switch" designed to destroy the infected router on command, and is able to persist should the user reboot the router. The VPNFilter malware actually... - July 19, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launched WR329P - Cellular Router and 24V Boost PoE Switch in One LTE/WiFi PoE Routing Switch for BUS/Vehicle WoMaster has launched an innovative intelligent LTE routing switch WR329P series designed to combine functionalities of LTE/WiFi router and 8-Port power booster PoE+ switch for Smart Bus applications. It can also be used in roadside cabinets or other industrial applications for ultra-resilient high-speed... - July 15, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Has Filmed a Demo Video Explaining Bypass Technology on Train Networks WoMaster has filmed a demo video explaining bypass technology on train networks. Train networks usually use linear topology for their backbone switches. Actually, there is a potential problem for linear topology: if one of Ethernet switches in the backbone goes offline there will be a cut-off of connection... - June 27, 2018 - WoMaster

Sea Aged Wine Have Experts Taste the Latest Batch of Wine Sea Aged Wine based in Javea Spain have been ageing wine in seawater on land in patented tanks. This is to conform to health rules by the FDA in the USA. - June 22, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

WoMaster Announces the Launch of a Special Campaign for 30-Days Product Trial WoMaster announces a special offer for its European customers: before September, 30 2018 industrial Ethernet/PoE and rugged railway PoE switches are available for 30-days free of charge product trial and testing in industrial network projects. Users are welcome to deploy WoMaster's advanced network solutions... - May 21, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster is Holding a Smart City and Cyber Security Seminar for IIoT Specialists WoMaster is holding a Smart City and IIoT Tour that will be available by reservation only from May 28 to June 8. Related specialists can register for participation here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7u2g0GW119WzTFTlvlofNKACG5qDalj5iQT62UPeygpXTxA/viewform Address: 13F., No.192, Sec.2,... - May 15, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launches MP614 – Rugged M12 PoE Switch for Layer 3 Network WoMaster launches MP614 - the leading edge M12 full Gigabit routing PoE switch designed for Layer 3 controlling network on railway public transport. Equipped with 14 rugged Gigabit M12 ports, 8 of which supply intelligent PoE/PoE+ and 2 of which support link bypass function for sustainable connectivity... - May 15, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launches DS306 – Smart ERPS Fiber Switch for Industrial Applications WoMaster launches the new DS306 - industrial L2 smart managed Ethernet switch equipped with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports with 2 100M ST/SC single-mode/multi-mode fiber transceivers for up to 30 km distance. The NetMaster configuration utility and USB port for configuration file can help with mass installation... - May 15, 2018 - WoMaster

WoMaster Launches DS108 – Slim Size Industrial Switch for Automation WoMaster's new unmanaged Ethernet switch DS108 provides economical solution for industrial Ethernet. - May 15, 2018 - WoMaster