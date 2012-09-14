PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm

Perrion D. Roberts Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Perrion D. Roberts of Huntsville, Alabama has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automobile sales. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - September 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

In Response to Mentium USA Reviews, Mentium USA Has Upgraded Their Range of Gun Accessories Mentium USA is a purveyor of firearm products and accessories, located in the Houston suburbs in Texas. - August 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Announces 2019 Social Good Scholarship Fund Recipients Each year, the D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation awards three scholarships to high school students who are leaders in their community. Students are tasked with illustrating how they plan to use their chosen field of study to promote social good. Unlike most scholarships, selection criteria was not... - July 29, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Glenda W. Reitzell Showcased on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Glenda W. Reitzell of Huntsville, Alabama has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements the field of community outreach. Times Square is... - March 29, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

All Points Announces Additional Strategic Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team All Points Logistics (All Points), a leading provider of technical and management support services to the U.S. Government and its prime contractors, announces today two new additions to their Executive Leadership Team. Glenn Sain has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development and... - February 07, 2019 - All Points Logistics LLC

Kevin Brown, All Points Senior VP of Business Development Honored by APMP Florida Sunshine Chapter All Points is pleased to announce that the Florida Sunshine Chapter of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals, or APMP, has named All Points’ Senior Vice President of Business Development Kevin R. Brown to its 2018 Chapter honors List. The APMP Florida Sunshine Chapter initiated... - February 07, 2019 - All Points Logistics LLC

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2018 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2018 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 09, 2018 - Blackwell Law Firm

All Points Awarded Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business Contract All Points Logistics LLC (All Points) has been named an awardee on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). CIO-SP3 is a 10-year, multiple award, Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ)... - October 31, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

All Points Awarded the Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company Space Technical Services IDIQ All Points Logistics LLC (All Points) has been awarded a Lockheed Martin Space Technical Services IDIQ Master Agreement contract. This five-year, $100M contract is a follow-on to Lockheed Martin’s very successful Civil Space contract, on which All Points was also a prime. As a prime contractor... - October 24, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

All Points Announces Strategic Additions and Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team All Points Logistics (All Points), a leading provider of technical and management support services to the U.S. Government and its prime contractors, announces today two new additions to their Executive Leadership Team. Ben Farrah joins All Points as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kevin Brown... - October 16, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering

Advanced Core Concepts Successfully Completes AS9100D Certification Advanced Core Concepts (ACC), an innovative small business dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Department of Defense and other federal and commercial customers, is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100D certification for its Warner Robins, Georgia office. This is in addition to... - August 28, 2018 - Advanced Core Concepts

Construction Begins on Luxury Condo Development Next to Bryant Denny Stadium Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital

All Points Solutions Development Organization Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Development All Points Logistics LLC (All Points), a leading provider of Information Technology (IT), Engineering, Software Development, and other technical and professional services and solutions to the Federal Government, announced today that its Solutions Development organization has been appraised at Maturity... - January 24, 2018 - All Points Logistics LLC

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers List Jeff Blackwell of Blackwell Law Firm has been selected to the 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained the highest degree... - November 08, 2017 - Blackwell Law Firm

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Marketing on the Web Celebrates 10 Years in Business Marketing on the Web, LLC (MOTW) is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its tenth year in business. According to John Allen, MOTW President, "We are very happy to have assisted many Huntsville area business with their marketing efforts over the past 10 years." - August 02, 2017 - Marketing on the Web

Mitchell J. Howie Selected for Esteemed Lawyers of America A distinguished Alabama attorney has been chosen for admission to the Esteemed Lawyers of America (ELOA). Mitchell J. Howie has served clients for over a decade with effective and skilled legal representation. - June 07, 2017 - Esteemed Lawyers of America

Employee Engagement Report Reveals Most Engaged Cities in U.S.; Quantum Workplace Finds Chicago #1 Quantum Workplace, an HR technology company known for its Best Places to Work program, recently released its list of most engaged cities in the U.S. Leveraging employee surveys from over 8,700 organizations and half a million employees who participated in the Best Places to Work program, Quantum Workplace... - June 06, 2017 - Quantum Workplace

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for Alabama Super Lawyers List in 2016 Jeff Blackwell of Blackwell Law Firm has been selected to the 2016 Alabama Super Lawyers list. Each year, this honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in Alabama. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of... - November 20, 2016 - Blackwell Law Firm

Patricia D. LaRue Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Patricia D. LaRue of Huntsville, Alabama has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 15 years in the field of defense. About Patricia D. LaRue Mrs. LaRue is currently employed... - October 20, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

John Bentley is Now an Authorized Partner Provider of The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ from Wiley The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ is a new facilitation program that helps professionals and their organizations learn how to work better and more effectively on teams, leading to a noticeable improvement in morale, productivity and results. - January 14, 2015 - Power 2 Transform

Best Cities for Employee Recognition: Do You Live in One? Quantum Workplace reveals the top 10 cities for employee recognition - May 06, 2014 - Quantum Workplace

1st Choice Advisors Announces New Alabama Office Today, 1st Choice Advisors announced immediate availability of Abila MIP Fund Accounting and other information technology services to the Southern United States via their new office in Alabama. They also announced the T. Levi Jiles has come on board as their Solutions & Technical Advisor and will... - March 14, 2014 - 1st Choice Advisors

Belle Chevre Celebrates 25th Year of Making Award-Winning Cheeses Belle Chevre is proud to announce that 2014 marks its 25th year of crafting the highest quality goat’s milk cheeses in Elkmont, Alabama. Belle Chevre was artisan before artisan was cool! While “artisan” is on top trend today in the United States, Belle Chevre has stood the test of time... - March 04, 2014 - Belle Chevre

Norma R. Dugal-Whitehead Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Norma R. Dugal-Whitehead of Huntsville, Alabama has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government space research. About Norma R. Dugal-Whitehead Ms. Dugal-Whitehead has over 33 years’ experience... - October 03, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

RADX Technologies and National Instruments Introduce LibertyGT Software Defined Synthetic Instrument Solutions RADX Technologies and National Instruments introduced the RADX LibertyGT family of COTS Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 (Booth 207). LibertyGT SDSI solutions combine RADX Realtime Measurement Science Software and Firmware with modular, open-architecture NI PXI and LabVIEW Reference and Tailorable Deployment Platforms to address high performance wireless, RF and microwave measurement and test applications for commercial and mil-aero markets. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.

RADX Technologies Partners With BAE Systems on Realtime Synthetic Instrument Technology RADX Technologies announced today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with BAE Systems to incorporate BAE's patented and patent-pending Realtime Synthetic Instrument (“SI”) technology into RADX’s LibertyGT COTS Realtime Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions for high performance wireless communications, RF and microwave measurement and test applications. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.

City of Olathe, Kansas Chooses NorthStar CIS and Customer Connect NorthStar Utilities Solutions is pleased to announce that the City of Olathe, Kansas has selected the NorthStar CIS and Customer Connect applications as its utility-billing and customer web engagement solutions. Using NorthStar CIS, the division will drive its efficiency, integration, and continuing commitment to customer service. - July 31, 2013 - NorthStar Utilities Solutions

National Trial Lawyers Association Names William Pfeifer to Alabama Top 100 List Alabama attorney William L. Pfeifer, Jr., has been selected as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association for his work in the area of criminal defense law. The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 is an invitation-only organization composed of premier trial lawyers who meet... - July 18, 2013 - Pfeifer Law Offices

Jeff Benton Homes Recognized Among North America’s Best Customer Service Leaders Within the Residential Construction Industry Jeff Benton Homes, a leading homebuilder in Huntsville/Madison County, AL, has been awarded a 2013 Guildmaster Award with Distinction for exceptional customer service. This marks the fifth time Jeff Benton Homes has earned the Guildmaster Award making them Huntsville’s only five-time award winner. - May 21, 2013 - Jeff Benton Homes

A Time To Kill: The Myth of Christian Pacifism by Greg Hopkins Challenges Pacifist Views on Self Defense and Prepares Readers to Protect Self and Family Includes chapters about preparing for self defense, state laws governing self defense, understanding how criminals think, recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), biblical appraisals of military and police, discussion of criminal punishment and retribution, and much more. - March 05, 2013 - MindBridge Press

Former NFL GM Ted Sundquist Releases NFL Draft Experience "Eye-Draft" Ted Sundquist formally of the Denver Broncos has created the most explosive, entertaining NFL Draft Experience to give the fans the chance to "Draft Like The Pros!" - February 13, 2013 - Eye-Scout, LLC

Relyant LLC, Maryville, TN Firm Signs $200M Construction Contract in Africa RELYANT LLC a Maryville, TN firm has secured a $200M contract to provide construction services in Libreville, Gabon a West African nation. Baghdad Kabi BTP, a Gabonese Construction Management company working directly for the Government of Gabon and Messodie International, a finance organization focusing... - December 18, 2012 - RELYANT Global

Rene H. Holden Recognized by Strathmore Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rene H. Holden of Harvest, Alabama has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government space science. About Rene H. Holden Ms. Holden has over 25 years’ experience and over 8 years with the... - December 14, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

Come Meet Local Author at Expansion Books December 8, 2012 This announcement is a booksigning for Christian Dating: 20 Keys to Healthy Relationships. - November 23, 2012 - MB Success Strategies

Appleton Growth Accelerates with Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement Emerging Education Franchise Concept Adds 21 More Territories to Its Growing Franchise Roster - October 01, 2012 - Appleton Learning

The Pinnacle Schools New Director of Education The Pinnacle Schools announces the appointment of Laura Worshim as Director of Education. The Pinnacle Schools offer therapeutic and academic programs for at-risk and struggling teens. - September 26, 2012 - The Pinnacle Schools

Local Mom Pioneering Software Development for Organizing Personal Health Records for Medical Emergency Readiness A new personal health record computer software program created by a local Mom. Innovation by necessity. A new way for medical record storage. Software that creates organization for caregivers, seniors, families, individuals, retirees, and businesses. - August 10, 2012 - MIMI Medical

Jeff Benton Homes Recognized Among the Nation’s Best in the Building Industry for Their Commitment to Customer Service Jeff Benton Homes, a leading homebuilder in Huntsville, Alabama has been awarded a 2012 Guildmaster Award for exceptional customer satisfaction. GuildQuality, an independent customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Awards since 2005 to celebrate service excellence in the building,... - May 30, 2012 - Jeff Benton Homes

Marketing on the Web Celebrates Milestone Marketing on the Web, LLC (MOTW) is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its fifth year in business. - May 25, 2012 - Marketing on the Web

Cabot Barden to Attend Comer Museum Author/Songwriter Night in Sylacauga, AL. on February 16th Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author

B-Rob of CrossLines Music to Release Second Album "Salt Rap" on September 20, 2011 Christian Rapper Brian "B-Rob" Robinson is releasing his second studio CD titled "Salt Rap" in September of 2011. - August 09, 2011 - CrossLines Music

Therapeutic Health Massage, LLC Huntsville, AL Welcomes New Licensed Massage Therapist Therapeutic Health Massage, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Green, LMT Alabama Massage Therapy License #3945. Jennifer received her massage therapy certificate from Virginia College in Huntsville, AL She is a Professional Member of Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals Jennifer specializes in deep tissue and pre-natal massage work. - June 30, 2011 - Therapeutic Health Massage, LLC

Jeff Benton Homes Wins National Sales and Marketing Awards The Nationals(sm) has awarded Huntsville, Alabama homebuilder Jeff Benton Homes its prestigious Silver Award in two categories: Best Design Center and Best Website for a Builder. - February 09, 2011 - Jeff Benton Homes

Jeff Benton Homes Names New President Jeff Benton Homes, a homebuilder based in Huntsville, Alabama, has selected Wendy Lee to serve as the company’s new president. - February 09, 2011 - Jeff Benton Homes