Alabama: Huntsville News
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected... - July 02, 2026 - Blackwell Law Firm
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Deal Mining Says Stablecoins Are Reshaping the Global Payment Landscape, and the Company Has Opened a New Channel for Cloud Mining Revenue
As global trade becomes increasingly digital, the inefficiency and high cost of traditional cross-border payment systems have become the main obstacle to business expansion. Behind this payment revolution, the technological change centered on blockchain is penetrating the global business ecosystem. - July 05, 2025 - Deal Mining
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Author Chukudi Izeogu’s New Book, "Resolved to Become," is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey of Triumph Over Adversity to Fulfill God’s Plans for Him
Recent release “Resolved to Become” from Page Publishing author Chukudi Izeogu is a poignant autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey and the trials and triumphs he faced along the way to find his place in the world. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Izeogu reveals how he beat the odds to become what God had always designed for his future. - May 16, 2025 - Page Publishing
OrbitsEdge Partners with Above Space to Revolutionize Space Computing
OrbitsEdge and Above: Orbital Inc. partner to deploy the Edge1 radiation-shielded computing platform on the Prometheus SparkTM mission, set for Q1 2026. Edge1 enables real-time sensor data processing in orbit, enhancing decision-making and reducing ground reliance. The mission tests Edge1 for future use, supporting OrbitsEdge’s commercial goals via Above’s Prototype to Product program. Edge1’s dual systems ensure reliability in space. - May 08, 2025 - Above: Space Development Corporation
R. Conrad Baggott, PhD’s Newly Released “The Divine Names and Appellations (DNA) of Jesus the Messiah” is an Urgent Spiritual Exploration That Uncovers Profound Truths
“The Divine Names and Appellations (DNA) of Jesus the Messiah” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Conrad Baggott, PhD is an insightful and deeply researched examination of the genealogies found in Scripture, revealing how these divine records powerfully affirm the identity and deity of Jesus Christ. - April 30, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tee Jackson’s Newly Released "Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!" is a Heartfelt Collection of Life Lessons, Faith, and Encouragement
“Lessons Learned on Mama’s Lap and on Daddy’s Knee!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tee Jackson is a touching and inspiring reflection on the invaluable wisdom passed down from loving parents, intertwined with faith-filled messages of encouragement. - April 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tee Jackson’s Newly Released "It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'" is a Profound and Encouraging Exploration of Life’s Most Important Truth: Jesus Christ
“It Boils Down to This! 'Jesus!'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tee Jackson is a heartfelt invitation to recognize the importance of Jesus Christ in overcoming life's challenges and finding true rest in Him. With personal reflections and biblical insights, Jackson offers a message of hope and perseverance for readers facing struggles. - April 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
R.o. Holden’s Newly Released “Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space” is a Powerful Collection of Original Poems That Offer Guidance on Life's Journey
“Of Time and Chance, Purpose and Place, Destiny and Space: A collection of twenty-four original, poems - a handbook in life’s journey: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.O. Holden is a deeply reflective and inspiring poetry collection that encourages readers to contemplate their spiritual path, choices, and ultimate purpose. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Deborah Glover’s Newly Released "Paradise Island Sanctuary" is a Captivating and Imaginative Journey to a Hidden Island Where Extraordinary Animals Thrive in Harmony
“Paradise Island Sanctuary: The Beginning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Glover is an enchanting fictional tale that transports readers to a unique island where special animals with individual challenges live together in peace and unity. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jodi Morgan’s Newly Released "Ole Blue Truck" is a Heartwarming Tale of Hope, Renewal, and Finding Value in Unexpected Places
“Ole Blue Truck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodi Morgan is an uplifting children’s story that follows the journey of a forgotten old truck longing for a second chance, teaching readers about perseverance and self-worth. - March 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
A. D. and Charlie Owens’s New Book, “The Adventures of Charlie: Delighting in Differences,” is a Charming Tale That Celebrates the Beauty to be Found in Diversity
Fulton Books authors A. D. Owens, a loving wife, mother, and lifelong writer, and Charlie Owens, A. D.’s oldest son who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of two, have completed their most recent book, “The Adventures of Charlie: Delighting in Differences”: a... - February 04, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Daniel Niclas’s New Book, "Founding of an Empire," Follows an Ordinary Man Whose Life is Forever Changed as He Gets Swept Up Into an Intergalactic Coup
Recent release “Founding of an Empire” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Niclas is a captivating sci-fi novel that centers around Sam, an ordinary man whose innocent act of kindness ends up pulling him into a galactic war. After helping restore the galactic throne to its rightful ruler, Sam is given an unbelievable gift that he will have to learn how to use for good. - January 24, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
The Debrief Project Announces Plans for a Documentary Film Honoring the Heroes of the Battle of Baqubah, Iraq
Compelling Stories from Soldiers, Leaders, and Families to be Captured in Time for 20-Year Anniversary of a Hard-Fought Victory - December 18, 2024 - The Debrief Project
Virginia Mayer’s Newly Released "Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Unity in Faith
“Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Mayer is an insightful examination of the fragmentation within modern Christianity and a call for a return to divine unity. - September 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Debra Crowe’s Newly Released "The Kid" is a Touching Story of Healing and Hope
“The Kid” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Crowe is an emotional journey of a single mother grappling with the shadows of her past while seeking a brighter future for herself and her son. This heartfelt narrative explores themes of forgiveness, personal growth, and the unwavering power of faith. - August 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Carl Porter’s Newly Released “Murder in the Neighborhood: Based on a true story” is a Gripping Tale of Justice and Innocence
“Murder in the Neighborhood: Based on a true story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Porter is a compelling narrative centered around a young boy’s struggle with false accusations and the search for truth in a rural community. - July 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Anthony Cooper’s New Book, "There's Only One," is a Compelling Read Offering Insight Into Leading a Life of Purpose and Clarity Through Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “There's Only One” from Covenant Books author Anthony Cooper is a poignant and heartfelt dive into the core principles of Christianity, offering readers a deeper understanding of life's purpose and true joy through a close relationship with Jesus Christ, guiding them towards a life rooted in moral truth and spiritual fulfillment. - July 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Calvin Taylor's New Audiobook, "What Kind of House Are You?" Presents a Compelling Discussion on How One Can Build Themselves Into Being a House of God
Recent audiobook release “What Kind of House Are You?” from Audiobook Network author Calvin Taylor is a thought-provoking and profound exploration of the ways in which one can become a true follower and child of God, opening themselves up to Christ’s teachings to turn themselves into a house that worships the Lord and his ultimate glory. - July 03, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Frank DuVall’s Newly Released “New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion” is a is a Fascinating Examination of Scientific Principles
“New Gravitational Physics: Convergence of Science & Religion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank DuVall is a scholarly exploration of the author’s analysis on the science behind the necessary energy harnessed to create the universe. - June 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Global Technical Systems (GTS) and mLogica Collaborate to Launch an Advanced Innovation Lab Demonstrating Leading-Edge Hardware and Software Technologies
In this state-of-the-art Innovation Lab, customers can explore ultra-high-performance solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realms of hardware and software. From blazing-fast high-performance servers and edge devices to innovative AI-enabled hyper-scale Big Data solutions, the lab will serve as a showcase for the future of technology. - June 12, 2024 - mLogica LLC
Greg Osterhage’s Newly Released “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” is a Riveting Tale of Redemption and Resilience
“The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Osterhage is a gripping narrative that follows the tumultuous journey of a rising three-sport star athlete through addiction, loss, and ultimately, redemption. Spanning three decades and multiple continents, the book offers readers a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience, infused with themes of faith, hope, and the power of transformation. - May 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Blackwell Law Firm Personal Injury Lawyers Opens New Office in Athens, Alabama
Blackwell Law Firm, a leading name in Alabama personal injury law, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Athens, Alabama. - April 23, 2024 - Blackwell Law Firm
TriHaz Solutions Launches Sharps Disposal Program
TriHaz Solutions, in partnership with Star Pharmacy, has launched a community sharps disposal program. Safe, compliant sharps waste disposal is a challenge for individuals. Here's what the two companies are doing to provide a safe, convenient solution in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. - April 04, 2024 - TriHaz Solutions
Author Patricia Grant’s New Book, "A Woman’s Self Worth," is an Endlessly Empowering Work That Speaks to Anyone Going Through Obstacles in Life
Recent release “A Woman’s Self Worth” from Page Publishing author Patricia Grant shares the ever-important message that love doesn’t have to hurt to be okay, in hopes of allowing readers to live a more fulfilling life. - March 29, 2024 - Page Publishing
NYC/LA "Whole Lotta Music" an Autobiography by Prior Atlantic Records President Jerry Greenberg and Joy Peters, CEO Peters Entertainment & Publishing
One of the greatest joys in life is hearing your favorite song and chances are this man was involved. Mr. Jerry Greenberg is a past President of Atlantic Records and Michael Jackson Music. He just completed his Autobiography with Muscle Shoals Alabama native, Joy Peters, PhD. a professional NWU author. Jerry also pioneered the British invasion of American rock bringing the Stones, Zeppelin, Clapton, AC/DC and Foreigner to the U.S. and also the first Disco and Rap. - March 04, 2024 - Peters Entertainment And Publishing
Youngest Female Distillery Owner in America Launches a New Cultural Hot Spot 3 Miles from Smith Lake
A life dedicated to the traditions of Alabama - February 29, 2024 - Alabama Distillery Co.
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Author Tamara Fawkes-Smith’s New Book, "Sunday Brunch," Follows a Wife and Mother as She Sets Off to Celebrate Herself and Her Friends for an Unforgettable Girls’ Weekend
Recent release “Sunday Brunch” from Page Publishing author Tamara Fawkes-Smith is a captivating tale celebrating female friendships and the magic of Sunday brunches as a wife and mother leaves behind her family life in order to head off on a thrilling girls’ weekend to reconnect with herself and her friends. - January 18, 2024 - Page Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Tim Lanier’s New Book, “Selah Stuff: What I Think about When I ‘Think about It,’” is a Moving Collection of Stories, Poems, Insights, and Homilies
Recent release “Selah Stuff: What I Think about When I ‘Think about It’” from Covenant Books author Tim Lanier is the author’s personal journal that offers insight into his ever-growing faith. - December 05, 2023 - Covenant Books
AIRtec Inc. Acquires Majority Stake in Pax Aero Solutions
AIRtec Inc., a leading aerospace and technology company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of a majority stake in Pax Aero Solutions, a prominent player in the aviation industry. This strategic move represents a significant step forward in AIRtec's mission to expand its capabilities and offerings within the aerospace sector. - October 07, 2023 - AIRtec
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
DSV Collaborates with Qatar Airways Cargo to Enhance Connectivity to the Middle East and Beyond
DSV - Global Transport and Logistics launches strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo, enhancing North America’s connectivity to the Middle East while strengthening service offerings to the oil and gas industry. Through this collaboration, DSV introduces a new route to its air freight charter network that significantly bolsters access to the Middle East and beyond. - September 08, 2023 - DSV
Nashville Food & Wine Launches New Website, Preps for Upcoming Culinary Magazine
HNH Media Holdings launches new digital and print destination for Nashville food lovers. - August 16, 2023 - HNH Media Holdings
Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition Features the Work of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Combat Photojournalist Nick Ut
Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is pleased to announce that the featured artist for its Fifth Annual Veterans Art Exhibition is legendary combat photographer Nick Ut. The exhibition, titled “From Hell to Hollywood: The Photojournalism of Nick Ut,” runs Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 and includes some of Ut’s best-known photos from the Vietnam War along with selections of his work as a photojournalist working in the United States. - July 10, 2023 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Luxury Brand Curtiss Motorcycles Launches New Round of Funding via Wefunder/ 20% of Inventory in “The 1” Already Sold
Curtiss Motorcycle Co., a luxury electric motoring brand focused on building the best and finest hand-crafted motorcycles in the world, today announced that it is offering investors, as well as motorcycle and EV fans, the opportunity to take part in the company’s journey via a new offering on Wefunder. The new offer allows investors to secure stock in the company at its best value to date. More information is at https://wefunder.com/curtiss - May 18, 2023 - Curtiss Motorcycle Co.
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Chromcraft Announces the Grand Opening of Their Factory Outlet Store
Chromcraft is excited to announce the grand opening of their Factory Outlet Store located at 1457 Industrial Park Dr. Sardis, MS. 38666. The Outlet Store will offer shoppers a wide selection of furniture at discounted prices of 40% to 75% on a vast array of furniture styles, including contemporary,... - January 23, 2023 - Chromcraft Furniture
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers List
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2022 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 9th consecutive year for his inclusion in the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected for his work on behalf of Alabama personal injury victims. - November 29, 2022 - Blackwell Law Firm