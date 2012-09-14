PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Darlene L. Petrat Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Darlene L. Petrat of Goshen, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of jewelry design. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Board Certified OB/Gyn Publishing First Book, “Wait, Don’t Take My Uterus” Dr. Geoffrey Cly, Board Certified OB/Gyn, Founder of HonestOBGYN is publishing a light-hearted book with an message on serious topics such as hysterectomy, endometriosis and miscarriage. Dr. Cly's mission is to help women get their life back, end chronic pain and heal with confidence. - August 08, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Honest OBGyn Launches New Internet Medical Platform Dr. Cly, a Board Certified physician for 20+ years, launches HonestOBGyn.com, a new internet medical platform that gives you the education to determine if you need a second opinion, in a way that has never been done before in America. - June 12, 2019 - Honest OBGyn

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Tangible Solutions Completes Expansion of Orthopedic 3D Printing Facility In response to increased demand for the Contract Manufacturing of 3D Printed Titanium Implants, Tangible Solutions is announcing the completion of a 6,000 sq. ft. expansion of their Additive Manufacturing (AM) facility. This expansion will support the Ohio-based company’s own growth plans to match... - February 21, 2019 - Tangible Solutions, Inc.

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Bella IMC Launches New Online Cabinet Ordering with Lockdowel Assembly – Saving Customers 60% Huntertown Indiana cabinet shop, Bella IMC now offers customers online cabinet ordering flat-packed and ready to assemble with Lockdowel snap-together fastening: www.BellaIMC.com - October 20, 2017 - Lockdowel

Hudson Aquatic Systems Enters Exclusive Agreement with Prestigious China Corporation to Distribute Underwater Treadmill Systems and Therapy Pools Hudson Aquatic Systems officially announces their expansion overseas with an exclusive distribution partnership with the Changzhou Qianjing Rehabilitation Company, Ltd., located in Shanghai, China. As exclusive partners, Qianjing will provide sales, installation and service of Hudson’s underwater treadmill systems and therapy pools for rehabilitation, therapy, conditioning, wellness, and spas in mainland China. - August 15, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

Hudson Aquatic Systems Expands Canine Aquatic Therapy Underwater Treadmill Product Line Hudson Aquatic Systems officially announces the expansion of their canine product line with the new AquaPaws SS underwater treadmill system. The AquaPaws SS improves the lives of canines and small animals by offering a low-impact, high resistance therapy session, optimal training and conditioning, or workout for rehabilitation from injury in a system offering the most beneficial aquatic therapy options. This new unit offers the latest and most advanced features in the AquaPaws line. - July 29, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

Bella IMC Wins Cabinet Maker’s Association 2017 Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production Indiana Cabinet Maker, Chad Shelton owner of Bella IMC, wins CMA Wood Diamond Award for Lean Production: Lockdowel glue-less, snap-together solution is key to his successful business innovation - July 27, 2017 - Lockdowel

Hudson Aquatic Systems Expanding Products Targeting Athletes Hudson Aquatic Systems, along with CET CryoSpas, would like to announce a partnership that will allow Hudson to offer CET CryoSpas ice bath recovery products that support faster recovery, help reduce fatigue, improve performance, and minimize the risk of injuries in athletes within the United States. Hudson will be introducing the CryoSpa Mini at NATA (National Athletic Trainer’s Association) Expo in Houston, Texas, June 27-29, along with their updated AquaFit underwater treadmill system. - June 20, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

Karen A. Markel Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Karen A. Markel of Lowell, Michigan has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 35 years in the field of canine breeding. About Karen A. Markel Ms. Markel is the Owner and CEO... - June 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda Announces New Indiana Distribution Agreements Garden Party Botanical Hard Sodas, the woman-owned, flavored malt beverage company based out of Indianapolis, Indiana is coming off a strong 2016 capped with winning the coveted Beverage Industry Magazine’s “Innovation of the Year” award and is looking to establish its brand in new markets. - April 27, 2017 - Garden Party Botanical Hard Soda

Bella IMC Unveils the Omal Lockdowel Insertion Machine for Cabinetry at Their Tech Tour May 18 and 19 See the latest advances in cabinet creation, building, packing and assembly at the Bella IMC Tech Tour and Open House May 18 and May 19 in Huntertown, IN. - April 18, 2017 - Lockdowel

Michael Nastoff Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael Nastoff of Crown Point, Indiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 and 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of fire investigation. About Michael Nastoff Mr. Nastoff has over 50 years experience... - March 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bella Innovative Modern Cabinetry to Exhibit at Cabinets and Closets Conference and Expo April 11-13 in Chicago Bella IMC announces it will debut their new line of Lockdowel glue-less and screw-less, easy-to-assemble, modern wood cabinets at the Cabinets and Closets Conference and Expo April 11th-13th at the Shaumburg Renaissance Convention Center in Chicago. - March 02, 2017 - Lockdowel

Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC

Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company

Bioscience Americas Names Addition to Its Board of Advisors Dr. Firas M. Kara joins Board to assist with Bioscience Americas international development efforts. - January 03, 2017 - Bioscience Americas

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Highland Jewelers Into Nationwide Network Highland, Indiana-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Highly Decorated and Gold Medalist Volleyball Player Lloy Ball Endorses Aquatic Therapy Products by Hudson Aquatic Systems Hudson Aquatic Systems is excited to announce that Gold Medalist Lloy Ball will be endorsing their aquatic therapy products including therapy pools and underwater treadmills. Ball is the perfect fit for Hudson because of his impressive career, athletic training, conditioning and rehab experience. He will bring the benefits of aquatic therapy to new levels for athletes of all types. - November 18, 2016 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

Jerry Brown Honored by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as a Lifetime VIP Member Jerry Brown, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been honored as a Lifetime VIP Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Audio, Visual, and Lighting Installation. - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Owner/Founder Jerry Brown is Being Recognized on June 17th with Special Times Square Billboard Appearance Celebrating the Achievements and Bright Future of JB Sound Jerry Brown, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Audio, Visual, and Lighting Installation. In honor of his accomplishments and professionalism, Mr. Brown‘s image will be projected over Times Square, New York, on June 17, 2016. - June 11, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

System Solutions Releases Microsoft RMS Firearms Bound Book and Electronic Form 4473 System Solutions released Microsoft RMS Firearms Bound Book and Electronic Form 4473 to replace the manual Firearms Bound Book system and provide electronic processing of Form 4473 and FBI NICS. Microsoft RMS tracks serialized firearms and general inventory from receipt through sales, holds, layaways, returns and more. The integration makes the fastest, lowest cost solution to sell and trade firearms and ammunition in the store front and maintain inventory in the back. - May 07, 2014 - System Solutions LLC

George A. Woollacott Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication George G. Woollacott of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About George G. Woollacott Mr. Woollacott has over 37 years in the construction field. He is a Fire... - April 10, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Cynthia B. Burton Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Cynthia B. Burton of Warsaw, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of medical devices. About Cynthia B. Burton Ms. Burton has over 15 years experience in the field of medical devices. She... - March 21, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

George G. Woollacott Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication George G. Woollacott of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About George G. Woollacott Mr. Woollacott has over 37 years in the construction field. He is a Fire... - November 14, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

A Great Year is Coming Up to Reach Out to the Hispanic Market! Here is the Media Kit 2013 for El Puente Newspaper (Indiana-Michigan). Latinos in the Midwest! Hispanics in the US have proven the influence they have on the shaping of this country after the November election. Reach out to the growing Hispanic Market in the US! 2013 Media Kit information for El Puente Newspaper (Indiana-Michigan) - Help support their efforts to bring a reliable source of information to our community. Free publication. - November 15, 2012 - El Puente Newspaper

SiiBER LLC Subsidiary Opens Dry-Goods Repackaging Facility SiiBER LLC opens a dry-goods repackaging facility in Fort Wayne to suppliment its product sourcing requirements. - October 26, 2012 - SiiBER LLC

SiiBER LLC Receives National Award SiiBER LLC has been recognized as a Top 100 SamsClub.com Member by Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer Sam’s Club. - October 10, 2012 - SiiBER LLC

Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne Celebrates Case Management Week Celebrating Case Manager Week at Vibra Hospital of Fort Wayne - October 09, 2012 - Vibra Hospital Fort Wayne

Medical Informatics Engineering (MIE) Selected as NJ-HITEC EHR Vendor Medical Informatics Engineering (MIE), a web-based, minimally invasive™ electronic health record (EHR) provider, was recently selected as a participating vendor by NJ-HITEC, the Regional Extension Center (REC) for New Jersey. As a participating vendor, MIE’s WebChart EHR will help NJ-HITEC’s... - September 30, 2011 - Medical Informatics Engineering

Kinetic Channel Marketing Announces CreateAthon® Beneficiaries Four Northern Indiana non-profit organizations will be the beneficiaries of free marketing and creative services provided by Kinetic Channel Marketing in this year’s CreateAthon® event. CreateAthon is a 24-hour work-around-the-clock event that will begin Thursday, September 22nd 2011. Organizations... - August 24, 2011 - Kinetic Channel Marketing

Kukamama Launches, Targeting Baby Boomers with Health and Wellness Products Kukamama.com is a website for aging adults, caretakers, baby boomers, or anyone who is caring for another individual. It could also be an independent senior who is computer savvy. Daily deals are presented on heavily discounted products such as incontinence products, vision aids, diet supplements and more. The simplicity of the site helps caretakers focus on efficiently purchasing the product of the day without the distraction of advertising or busy graphics. - July 20, 2011 - Kukamama Holdings, LLC

Click Consult Ranks #1 in Web Development Companies in United Kingdom by topseos.co.uk for July 2011 topseos.co.uk, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best web development companies in United Kingdom for July 2011. - July 18, 2011 - topseos.com

Former Toyota Executive Launches "God of Hope" Project Author J. Davis Illingworth seeks to reach the world for Christ through his nonprofit "God of Hope" project, beginning today with the release of the book and website. - February 14, 2011 - God of Hope, Inc.

Influence Expert, Dr. Karen Keller Launches New Coaching Program – 20/20 Influence – Focused on Female Leadership, Empowerment, and Success Influence expert, Dr. Karen Keller, launches a new coaching program, 20/20 Influence, which has been designed specifically for women to achieve the success in business, life, relationships, health, finances, and more. This groundbreaking program leverages proven strategies from Dr. Keller’s former clients – which are some of the most influential men in the world – using techniques that have been newly refined to capitalize on female traits and tendencies. - January 25, 2011 - Karen Keller International, Inc.

Click Consult Ranks #1 in Web Development Companies in United Kingdom by topseos.co.uk for January 2011 topseos.co.uk, the independent authority on search vendors, has named the best web development companies in United Kingdom for January 2011. Click Consult has made it to #1 ranking based upon an in-depth review of the internet marketing service provider. - January 11, 2011 - topseos.com

Columbus Family Dental Center Launches Informative and Interactive New Web Site. Call Today. Patients may call 812-373-9912 to schedule their appointment. Dr. Laura Bracken and Columbus Family Dental Center are excited to launch a great new website. They have spent 8 months putting together the new website that includes actual video footage of procedures. This site will show before and after... - September 21, 2010 - Columbus Family Dental Center

The Twelve-Step Recovery Program and How It Can Help You or Someone You Love Overcome Addiction - New Book Released by Dog Ear Publishing Author Bruce Brown Understanding Twelve-Step Programs - a Quick Reference Guide uses quick, concise chapters to explain the basics of the twelve-step program and what it entails. This new book is written by Bruce Brown and published by Dog Ear Publishing. - February 24, 2010 - Dog Ear Publishing

Nell Charles Releases a Sweeping Epic About a Remarkable Family Shrouded in Secrets and Tragedy - Published by Dog Ear Publishing Family of Jules is released by author Nell Charles. This family epic opens in 1850 when a young couple traveling west in a Conestoga wagon is attacked by a band of Crow braves and violently murdered. Lakota Sioux, Standing Elk and his wife Winona, come upon the horrible scene, spot a newborn in the carnage, and rescue him for their own. - December 23, 2009 - Dog Ear Publishing

Invisalign Teen Now Great Alternative to Braces at Columbus Family Dental Center Invisalign Teen now available from Dr. Laura Bracken at Columbus Family Dental Center, 901 Third St. Columbus, Indiana. Dr. Laura Bracken is offering 20% off Invisalign. - November 12, 2009 - Columbus Family Dental Center

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training to Men's Health Magazines Top 10 Gyms Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training (IFAST) was named as one of the Top 10 gyms in the country by Men's Health Magazine in their September 2009 issue. Celebrating their first anniversary in August of this year, the brainchild of nationally-recognized, top fitness professionals Bill Hartman and Mike... - August 08, 2009 - Indianapolis Fitness and Sports Training

Professor Textbook Enables Professors and Instructors to Self Publish Textbooks for Optimal Course Effectiveness Now professors and Instructors can publish their own textbook with the help of Professor Textbook. Professors and instructors looking for a way to optimize textbook content and design finally have a solution. Professor Textbook, created by the guys who brought you Dog Ear Publishing, offers textbook... - May 19, 2009 - Professor Textbook

M3V Data Management Releases Chemical Management Navigator Version 3.0… Just in Time for SARA 312 Reporting Indianapolis, IN: M3V Data Management, LLC is pleased to release the latest version of the popular web based software application Chemical Management Navigator. Not only will this new release allow clients to conduct easy MSDS Management it will also record purchase and usage information to programmatically... - February 03, 2009 - M3V Data Management, LLC