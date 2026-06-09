Indiana: Fort Wayne News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
The Return of Mark Robertson for "Turn It Around" by "Christmas The Band"
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video of “Turn It Around” by "Christmas The Band." This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive Rock musical style the possibility of turning around a situation. - November 10, 2025 - Rudolf Music
Verto Education Announces Partnership with Indiana Tech
Verto Education has partnered with Indiana Tech to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students who start college abroad with Verto can now seamlessly continue their studies at Indiana Tech, a university known for career-ready programs, hands-on learning, and strong academic support. The collaboration advances both institutions’ mission to expand access, foster global perspectives, and ensure student success. - September 11, 2025 - Verto Education
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Bath Experts Named to Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 for 2025
Bath Experts has been ranked No. 64 on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 TOP 500 list, recognizing the nation’s largest and fastest-growing remodeling companies. As the exclusive Jacuzzi Bath Remodel dealer in its markets and with the launch of sister company Cabinet Experts, Bath Experts continues to deliver premium home upgrades with exceptional service. - August 14, 2025 - Bath Experts
Kara Rountree’s New Book, "Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa," is a Charming Story That Follows a Lost Cellphone’s Journey Through the Many Animals of the African Savannah
Fulton Books author Kara Rountree, whose minimalist, nomadic lifestyle she enjoys with her husband helps to inspire her writing, has completed her most recent book, “Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa”: a heartfelt story that centers around a grandmother’s cellphone, which she... - July 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
PepperBall® Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership with Marshfield Drones™ to Implement AIMbot™ and SWATbot™ Robotic Platforms
PepperBall becomes the sole global source for the remotely operated robots that integrate with the FTC™, TAC-SA™, BLAST™, and BURST™ non-lethal launchers. Product launches at the National Sheriffs Association Conference, June 23-25, 2025, Booth 1716. - July 03, 2025 - PepperBall
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Author Tim Bayless’s New Book, "Puggle Snuggle," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Cope with Losing a Pet and Giving Them a Humane Ending
Recent release “Puggle Snuggle” from Covenant Books author Tim Bayless is a heartfelt story of a young girl named Alex who finds a best friend in Bella, a puggle. But after a lifetime of love and laughter, when Bella gets sick, Alex and her mother must make a difficult decision and learn an important lesson on doing the right and humane things for one’s dog, even when it’s difficult to say goodbye. - June 24, 2025 - Covenant Books
PepperBall® Launches Shatter™, Jammer™, and Lumen™ Projectiles at the 2025 OTOA Tactical Operations and Public Safety Conference
New projectile technology delivers sensor-blocking, UV-marking and NTOA-recommended glass-breaking rounds to frontline officers. - June 09, 2025 - PepperBall
Patricia Hull’s New Book, "Friends to the End," is a Powerful Story That Centers Around Four College Aged Women as They Love and Support Each Other Through Life
Fulton Books author Patricia Hull, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s degree in adult education and training, has completed her most recent book, “Friends to the End”: a heartfelt novel that explores the lasting bonds of friendship and... - May 21, 2025 - Fulton Books
Ward Degler’s New Book, "The Golden Osprey," is a Riveting Tale of One Man’s Journey to Redefine His Life After His Return Home from the Vietnam War
Fulton Books author Ward Degler, who earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri and worked for a daily newspaper and the Associated Press before joining the private sector, has completed his book, “The Golden Osprey”: a gripping saga that follows a veteran of the Vietnam... - May 15, 2025 - Fulton Books
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
David A. Weddle’s Newly Released “'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'” is a Profound exploration of Jesus’ authority and the ower of God’s Word in the Life of Believers
“'It Is Written' 'It Is Finished'” from Christian Faith Publishing author David A. Weddle is an insightful work that emphasizes the authority given to believers through Jesus’ sacrifice, sealing God’s New Covenant with man. - April 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
Miebach Expands USA and Canadian Leadership to Build Upon Regional Growth
Pablo Gonzalez, Julian Osorio, and Victoria Ma Take on New Responsibilities for USA and Canadian Operations - February 05, 2025 - Miebach
Tapville Ranked #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine
Tapville, the pioneering brand in the self-pour franchise industry, has been ranked the #1 Self-Pour Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. As a first-mover in the category, Tapville has spent nearly eight years perfecting its innovative model, and this recognition solidifies its position as the leader in the self-pour franchise space. - January 18, 2025 - Tapville
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Jerry Thomas’s Newly Released "Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains" is a Poignant Exploration of Forgiveness and Healing
“Father Forgive: Breaking the Chains” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Thomas is an evocative novel that dives deep into the complexities of forgiveness, emotional healing, and faith-based transformation. - January 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
The Return of Jeff Pilson for "Reasons To Believe" by Christmas The Band from Rudolf Music
Independent music label, Rudolf Music, is releasing a new single and video “Reasons To Believe” by Christmas The Band. This song encompasses in a Rock, Progressive-Rock musical style the possible conversation between the risen Christ and Thomas the apostle who is sometimes referred to as “Doubting Thomas.” - November 11, 2024 - Rudolf Music
David Patterson’s New Book, “A Gentleman by Act of Congress: Memoirs of a Foot Soldier in WWII,” is a Moving Tribute to the Author’s Father and His Lasting Legacy
Fulton Books author David Patterson, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoys designing, building, and flying radio-controlled model airplanes, as well as sharing time with his son target shooting, has completed his most recent book, “A Gentleman by Act of... - October 07, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Michael Heuer’s New Book, "Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land," is a Historical Novel Exploring the Impact of European Arrival on Native Americans
Recent release “Behind The Flame: La Florida Flowery Land” from Covenant Books author Michael Heuer is the first installment in a riveting three-part series that delves into the dramatic events that unfolded when Europeans arrived in the region they called Flowery Land, offering a nuanced exploration of the impact on indigenous cultures. - August 20, 2024 - Covenant Books
Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers. - July 20, 2024 - Drive & Shine
Author Jack Cullpepper’s New Book, "John Doe 23," is a Captivating Murder Mystery That Showcases What a Person Can do with Their Life and Wealth
Recent release “John Doe 23” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Cullpepper is a thrilling murder mystery following the recovery of a John Doe who is left unrecognizable following a catastrophic car crash. - June 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Madalynn Jackson-Campos’s Newly Released “Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” is a Heartwarming Journey of Self-Discovery and Acceptance
“Dump Truck and the Wiggly Gear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madalynn Jackson-Campos is a touching story that follows a dump truck with a seizure disorder as it learns to embrace its uniqueness and strengths. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the book aims to empower children with neurological disorders and their caregivers by explaining complex conditions in a simple and uplifting manner. - May 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Author John P. DiMarzio’s New Book, "Diary of a Fool," is a Collection of Diary Entries Designed to Guide Readers Away from the Pitfalls of Living as a Fool
Recent release “Diary of a Fool” from Covenant Books author John P. DiMarzio is a humorous and insightful thirty-day guide to help readers reflect upon their own lives, all while learning to avoid the pitfalls of foolishness so that they may pursue lives of success and fulfillment, turning away from spiritual bankruptcy. - May 02, 2024 - Covenant Books
City Ford Expands Mobile Service Services with On-Site Recall Services and Complimentary Alignment Checks
City Ford announces a new initiative to transform how businesses manage vehicle recalls and maintenance. The dealership's mobile service fleet is now equipped to bring automotive care directly to a company's parking lot, offering on-site solutions for recalls and complimentary alignment checks for... - January 29, 2024 - City Ford
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Will Host Indiana Historical Society’s Traveling Exhibit Local Speech, Global Reach
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Indy North campus invites guests to explore the legacies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy when it hosts Local Speech, Global Reach, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s (IHS’s) traveling exhibits. The exhibit will be on display from February 1, 2024, through February 29, 2024 at the North Indy Campus located at 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260 during normal business hours. - January 28, 2024 - St Luke's United Methodist Church
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Robert A. Smith Jr’s New Book, "Prison Sex Chronicles," is a Compilation of Stories Exploring Erotic Situations in Prison Involving Inmates and Officers Alike
Recent release “Prison Sex Chronicles” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Smith Jr is a fascinating assortment of short stories that explore the ways in which prisoners and CO's alike circumvent prison rules in order to fulfill their sexual needs and unlock hidden desires. - December 15, 2023 - Page Publishing
Author Joseph Scott West's New Audiobook "The Beginning of Hatchet Man" is a Gripping Story of a Young Teenager Who Goes on a Bloody Rampage for Vengeance
Recent audiobook release “The Beginning of Hatchet Man” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Scott West is a spellbinding tale that centers around an average teenager who, after a lifetime of mistreatment and abuse, turns into a bloodthirsty killer hellbent on seeking revenge against those who have hurt him. - December 11, 2023 - Audiobook Network
New Single "A Song To Sing" by Charles Tapp and Friends
Veteran Rocker records new song with his grandchildren. - November 07, 2023 - Rudolf Music
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
City Ford Enhances Customer Service with Mobile Service Fleet
In an era where convenience is essential, City Ford, led by partner / general manager Kasey Shirey, is establishing a new standard in the automotive industry by introducing an advanced mobile service fleet. This customer-centric approach aims to reshape how customers experience vehicle maintenance... - October 04, 2023 - City Ford
Princeton TMX Appoints Industry Vet as Successor to Founder to Spearhead Its New Growth Trajectory
Mark McEntire joins Princeton TMX as CEO to continue their customer-first, innovative approach to transportation and logistics. - September 12, 2023 - Princeton TMX
MacDonald Air Launches Private Jet Brokerage with Exclusive Point System
MacDonald Air, a private jet charter brokerage, opens its doors to save business’s time in the private charter booking process. They’re also offering one of the first point systems for redeeming free charters in the industry without needing to purchase any kind of membership. Entrepreneur Peter MacDonald saw an opportunity in the space to carry along certain benefits of commercial travel to the world of private jets and has plans to continually innovate the industry. - August 05, 2023 - MacDonald Air
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
St. Luke's United Methodist Church Wins National Award as Faith Communities Prioritize Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, and Sustainability
St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Indianapolis was recently awarded one of 6 national awards national Interfaith Power & Light (IPL) 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge winners who each have been awarded a $1,000 prize. The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the United States who are working to address climate change by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities. - March 02, 2023 - St Luke's United Methodist Church
Emily Roop’s Newly Released "Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!" is a Lighthearted Celebration of the Birth of Jesus
“Once Upon a Gospel: A Baby Is Born!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Roop, is a clever and amusing reimagining of the story of Mary, Joseph, and the birth of Jesus that will have young believers engaged from the start. - February 27, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Ikechukwu C. Abraham's New Audiobook, "Activating Divine Help in My Life," Discusses How to Position One's Life to Access the Help That God Provides Freely
Recent audiobook release “Activating Divine Help in My Life,” from Audiobook Network author Ikechukwu C. Abraham, is a faith-based discussion that emphasizes the benefits of living a spiritual lifestyle and allowing oneself to be guided by the word of God. Abraham reveals how a strong connection with God can allow listeners to receive his blessings and overcome any obstacle. - February 10, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas
Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Local Dentist Expands Healthcare Options with Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions Innovating Sleep Treatments for Fort Wayne Residents
A new business launch from local dentist and owner of Hale Family Dentistry. Dr. Jonathan Hale has opened a new business to introduce a new, innovative service to Fort Wayne residents. Something that hasn't been offered before, Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions is a one-of-a-kind dental sleep center, one of the first of its kind in this city. - January 15, 2022 - Hale Family Dentistry
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
iGrad and Grand Valley State University Provide Financial Literacy Education to TRIO Students
Grand Valley State University and iGrad partner to provide college students with interactive financial literacy education. - February 15, 2021 - iGrad
Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. Launches Enhanced Strain of Parent Stock for INDUX® Integrated Duck Production System
The improved white Pekin duck offers greater egg production, hatch and livability. - February 10, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Ebony Young Takes Helm of The Lonely Entrepreneur 501(c)(3)
Ebony Young, noted corporate and community leader, has joined The Lonely Entrepreneur as President of the organization's non-profit operations. Young will drive the organization's mission to provide 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide with access to tools, resources and support they need to help their businesses survive and thrive. - October 29, 2020 - The Lonely Entrepreneur