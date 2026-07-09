Louisiana: Baton Rouge News
Tenae R. Stewart Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tenae R. Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the retail industry. Stewart will be included in the... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Petition Over Bald Eaglet "Scout" Calls for Modernized Federal Eagle Protection Regulations
In just six days, more than 4,075 supporters across the United States have signed a petition calling for federal regulatory review following the decline and death of a bald eaglet known as "Scout" at the Falconshire Raptors of West Michigan nest. The Scout Amendments Coalition states that... - July 03, 2026 - The Scout Amendments Coalition
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
New Orleans Physician Offers Non-Surgical Alternative for Hand Arthritis Sufferers as Demand for Regenerative Medicine Surges
Trip Goolsby, MD of Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center is helping patients across Louisiana avoid hand surgery through advanced regenerative medicine — giving patients their hands, and their lives, back. - May 06, 2026 - Infinite Health IMC
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
When a Hotel Overbooks, Families Pay the Price—And Our Communities Can Do Better
A hotel overbooking in Montgomery left numerous Our Little Miss pageant contestants from around the country without expected lodging, creating stress and safety concerns for participating families. Pageant president Teri Chandler Fowler responds on behalf of families. - January 23, 2026 - Our Little Miss
TJ Ribs Will Celebrate Potential LSU vs Alabama Victory with Free Ribs on November 9
TJ Ribs, the official BBQ Restaurant of LSU athletics is offering free half racks of Fulton ribs to all dine-in guests on Sunday, Nov. 9 if LSU beats Alabama on Nov. 8—no purchase needed. - November 05, 2025 - TJ Ribs
Sydney Williams Parker Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sydney Williams Parker of Many, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in business services. - October 15, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Self Storage Rebrands with Professional Management in Plaquemine, Louisiana
Local owners proudly announce the rebranding of Plaquemine Self Storage, located at 58521 Belleview Drive Plaquemine, LA 70764. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 485 units totaling 77,530 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled,... - August 29, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
New Chapter in IT Innovation and Cyber Security: RADER Solutions and CBM Technology Join Forces
Two companies with a long history of innovation and shared values are coming together to better serve their clients and communities. RADER Solutions and CBM Technology are proud to announce their merger—uniting their strengths to offer even more powerful, forward-thinking IT solutions across Lafayette and beyond. - August 21, 2025 - RADER Solutions
Fat Cat Sets the Stage with Debut Album "Pussycat Chronicles"
Rising rap artist Fat Cat is set to make his official debut with the release of his first studio album, "Pussycat Chronicles," on August 21, 2025. Hailing from San Antonio, Tx, Fat Cat brings a raw Southern flavor and storytelling style to the game, carving out his own lane. - August 07, 2025 - Fat Cat
Theresa Armstead Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 and Top Leader in Beauty Industry by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Dr. Theresa Armstead of New Iberia, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 and as a top leader in the beauty industry by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding leadership,... - July 24, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Marucci Sports Hosts the 9th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2025 - Marucci Sports
Author Kendra Farris and Illustrator Brooke Huval’s New Book, "What a Gift Different Can Be," Explores How Two Very Different Children Can be the Best of Friends
Recent release “What a Gift Different Can Be” from Covenant Books author Kendra Farris and illustrator Brooke Huval is a charming tale that centers around two children who are different from each other in almost every single way, but find common ground in the few similar traits and interests they do share that helps them to be such close friends. - July 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Melissa Ducote’s New Book "No Yellow Goop For Me" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers the Many Blessings One Can Experience When They Truly Love God
Recent release “No Yellow Goop For Me” from Covenant Books author Melissa Ducote is a heartfelt tale inspired by true events that follows Maggie, a young girl who enjoys reading Scripture with her mother and learning about God. After she experienced a surprise blessing at school, Maggie learns how centering God in one’s heart as she does shows God just how much his children love him. - July 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Russell Comardelle’s New Book, "East Morning Rise," is a Poignant Story of a Young Man’s Journey to Put His Life Back Together After Returning to His Hometown
Fulton Books author Russell Comardelle, a loving husband and father from South Louisiana who loves God, his family, and the great outdoors, has completed his most recent book, “East Morning Rise”: a captivating novel based on some of the author’s own experiences that follows a... - April 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
New Orleans Real Estate Investors Association Appoints New President and Expands Boar
NOREIA, a nonprofit serving New Orleans’ real estate investors for over 40 years, announces new leadership. Linda Locascio steps in as President, with entrepreneur Stephen Keighery joining as Director of Marketing & Memberships. Several board roles were also realigned to support the organization’s growth and community focus. - April 16, 2025 - New Orleans REIA
J.R. Manuel’s Newly Released “A Harlot Bride” is a Captivating Retelling of Rahab’s Journey from Sin to Redemption in Ancient Jericho
“A Harlot Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.R. Manuel is a thought-provoking historical fiction that reimagines the life of Rahab, the biblical harlot, as she navigates a transformative journey from the streets of Jericho to an unfamiliar, humble existence. - April 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Geraldine Smith’s New Book, “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith,” Explores the Impact of Steadfast Faith
Recent release “God Will Give You Everything You Require to Accomplish Your Goals: If You Have Faith” from Page Publishing author Geraldine Smith is a spiritual work that serves as a source of information about Scriptures never spoken of or discussed that brings hope, faith, and love. - March 20, 2025 - Page Publishing
Blockmedia Expands National Presence with Strategic Location in Covington, Louisiana
Blockmedia LLC, a premier technology and innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and advanced software engineering, is proud to announce the establishment of an additional location in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its operational footprint while fostering technological advancement in emerging regional markets. - March 16, 2025 - Blockmedia LLC
John Schneider Stars in Supernatural Mystery Kid Paranormal – Official Poster Unveiled
Dark Atom Studios unveils the official poster for Kid Paranormal, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice). The film follows two best friends, played by Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford, who start a paranormal investigation business and uncover a 20 year-old murder mystery. Schneider plays a bookstore owner with knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Brown portrays a woman tied to the case. A teaser trailer and more updates are coming soon. - March 07, 2025 - Dark Atom Studios
QiMana Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round
QiMana Secures $1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop its Solomon Platform - February 26, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Author Richard J. Mihans II’s New Book, "My Guiding Star," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Learns to Reflect on His Grandmother's Lessons Throughout His Life
Recent release “My Guiding Star” from Covenant Books author Richard J. Mihans II is a charming tale that follows a young boy named Richie, who is taught by his grandmother to look to the stars for guidance in life. Years later, as Richie endures the loss of his grandmother, he learns to carry her wisdom and the lessons he learned within his heart as he navigates through life. - February 20, 2025 - Covenant Books
QiMana Launches with New AI Product Platform, Solomon
A conversation in 2021 between Chris Meaux, Founder of Waitr, and Rolfe McCollister, Founder of Business Report, is now the Gulf Coasts’ next startup. - February 05, 2025 - QiMana Inc.
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Serve on Global Commission on Clinical Obesity
Commission goes that goes beyond BMI in defining obesity as a disease. - January 18, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
KSD Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining for Global Users
Bitcoin mining requires a lot of computing power, which is to verify transactions and protect the network by solving complex cryptographic puzzles, which leads to high energy consumption. However, as the world increasingly adopts renewable energy, opportunities to reshape the Bitcoin mining... - January 16, 2025 - KSD Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Marucci and Victus Are Now the Official Bats of Major League Baseball
Under the multi-year licensing agreement, the most preferred bats among players get exclusive rights to MLB trademarks. - January 03, 2025 - Marucci Sports
iBinge: No More Starving Artists - Revolutionizing Content Monetization
Over 4 billion hours of video are watched daily globally, yet creators earn little or nothing. With iBinge, creators get rewarded from the first click, whether they have 10 views or 100,000. Transparent pricing and the ability to set your own earnings empower creators to take control of their... - December 29, 2024 - iBinge
Marucci Sports Debuts First Footwear Collection, the MXB Collection
Marucci teams up with BOA® to bring the BOA® Fit System to the diamond for first time. - December 13, 2024 - Marucci Sports
Rickie Bruce’s New Book "Blinding Lights & Headlights" is a Compelling Series of Stories That Follow the Lives of Two Brothers in Southern Louisiana During the 50s - 60s
Recent release “Blinding Lights & Headlights: A Novel Told in Stories” from Page Publishing author Rickie Bruce is a poignant collection of twenty-two stories that follow two brothers navigating their coming-of-age journeys in Southern Louisiana. While each story can stand on its own, those who read each story consecutively will uncover a rich journey through both boys’ lives, exploring the choices that shape their destinies. - November 19, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Anna Lisa Robinson’s New Book, “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” Follows Two Siblings Who Must Return Their Money to the Tooth Fairy
Recent release “If the Tooth Fairy Left Too Much Money, What Would You Do?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Anna Lisa Robinson is a charming story that centers around Elliot and Claire, two siblings who discover the tooth fairy has left them too much money. Eager to do the right thing, they think up a plan to track her down and return the money to her. - November 13, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer Named 9th Fastest Growing LSU Graduate Led Business
Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer has ranked 9th on Louisiana State University’s 2024 LSU100 list of fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or led companies. - November 11, 2024 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
Bank-Ordered Auction: IntegriCo Composite Plant Equipment to Sell to Highest Bidder – Thursday November 7, 2024 10:30AM CST
IntegriCo Composites Inc.’s plant equipment is up for a bank-ordered auction on November 7 at 10:30 AM. All equipment will be sold to the highest bidder, offering an exceptional opportunity for those in recycling and composite manufacturing. The plant, a leader in converting landfill-bound plastics into high-strength composites, will hold an in-person inspection on November 6 from 9 AM - 4 PM at the Sarepta, LA facility. Don’t miss this unique chance to acquire advanced recycling assets. - October 31, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Author Joel T. Schmidt’s New Book, "Sermon of the Divers," is a Journey Through Fear and Memory as a Small Town is Gripped by the Presence of an Ancient Celestial Being
Recent release “Sermon of the Divers” from Covenant Books author Joel T. Schmidt invites readers on a cosmic journey through the minds of Valleyport's youth as they confront an ancient celestial being that embodies the fear of the unknown. With rich prose and philosophical depth, Schmidt explores the themes of existence, memory, and the universal struggle against an all-encompassing force. - October 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Nurse Troy’s New Book, "My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective," is a Groundbreaking Children’s Book Promoting Healthy Boundaries and Open Communication in Families
Recent release “My Mimi Is a Freckle Detective” from Covenant Books author Nurse Troy offers a fresh approach to discussing body awareness and healthy boundaries with children. With an accompanying parents’ guide, this book fosters ongoing discussions about secrets and safety, equipping families with the tools to protect and educate their children. - October 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Celeste Walsh’s Newly Released "Strong and Courageous" is a Gripping Tale of Faith and Resilience
“Strong and Courageous” from Christian Faith Publishing author Celeste Walsh is an enthralling blend of romance and suspense, highlighting the power of faith and love in overcoming life's most daunting challenges. - August 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Marucci Sports Hosts the 8th Annual Marucci World Series
Tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremony, Tailgate at Alex Box Stadium. - July 19, 2024 - Marucci Sports
The DJ vs The Violinist Electrifies Over 30,000 with Performance at AKA Conference, Mirroring Essence Festival Vibe
Over the Fourth of July weekend, the dynamic musical duo “The DJ vs The Violinist,” featuring the acclaimed violinist, producer, singer, and songwriter Shaun Ward and DJ Ma3stro, captivated an audience of over 30,000 powerful women at the International Sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha - 71st... - July 18, 2024 - Shaun Ward
NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable Successfully Hosted 10th Annual “Women of Power” Jazz Brunch and Gathering During Essence Fest 2024
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), in partnership with Mississippi BWR and Louisiana BWR Louisiana, kicked off Essence festivities with “Power Table” discussions during their 10th Annual Women of Power Jazz Brunch... - July 07, 2024 - NCBCP
NCBCP and Black Women’s Roundtable, in Partnership with MS & LA Black Women’s Roundtable and to Host 10th Annual BWR Women of Power Gathering During Essence Festival 2024
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), National Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), in partnership with Louisiana Black Women’s Roundtable and Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, are thrilled to announce the upcoming 10th Annual “Black Women's Roundtable... - July 04, 2024 - NCBCP
Author Dr. Bernard Menyweather’s New Book, "Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice," is a Powerful Work That Inspires Readers to Reach Beyond the Stars
Recent release “Out of Africa: A Long Road to Justice” from Page Publishing author Dr. Bernard Menyweather reaches out to this generation and generations to come, hoping to encourage readers to be strong in times of oppression in this wicked world system. - May 22, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author William Davis’s New Book, "The History of Jesus: The Bible in a Nutshell," is a Straightforward Summary of God’s Scripture for Those Who Have Never Read the Bible
Recent release “The History of Jesus: The Bible in a Nutshell” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William Davis is a faith-based read that summarizes every book of the Old and New Testaments, providing a short and uncomplicated overview of the who, what, when, where, and why of God’s love letter to his children for those who have never read the Bible before. - May 13, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Barry Jarreau’s Newly Released “The Adventures of ChewChew and Chippers Too: The Underwater Adventure” is a Whimsical Dive Into Friendship and Discovery
“The Adventures of ChewChew and Chippers Too: The Underwater Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry Jarreau is a delightful children's book that follows the escapades of ChewChew and Chippers as they embark on an exciting underwater journey. Filled with imagination, humor, and valuable lessons about friendship, this book is sure to captivate young readers and spark their sense of wonder. - May 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc