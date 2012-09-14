PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Join the Hammond Police and Operation Kidsafe for Free Child Safety Days Operation Kidsafe Free Child Safety Events are happening all across the U.S. and Canada. An event has been scheduled for your area. Parents get a free Amber Alert ready form. As a part of Bill Hood Ford Lincoln Safety Month, Operation Kidsafe will be in Hammond. - April 18, 2018 - Operation Kidsafe

Black Label Holdings Real Estate Broker Earns Real Estate Collaboration Specialist-Divorce Designation CJ Johnson is the first RCS-D specialist in the state of Louisiana. - April 10, 2018 - Black Label Holdings Real Estate

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on business... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global

Q Allen Publishing Releases Its First Offering, "The End Timers" Q Allen Publishing is announcing the release of its first production, "The End Timers," by Q Allen. In the book a newly wealthy woman purchases a membership into a secret luxury fallout shelter and then loses touch with reality... or does she? - November 23, 2017 - Q Allen Publishing

Mayor Gerald Williams, White Castle, Has a Passion for Creating Opportunity, Music and Entertainment to Raise Awareness One mayor has a passion for creating opportunity, music and entertainment to raise awareness for causes like Sickle Cell Anemia, Breast Cancer Awareness and even creating safe Halloween experiences for kids. “BOO ON BOWIE was an Awesome! Success!,” the Mayor said. “No kids on the streets... - November 08, 2017 - Town of White Castle

Government Finance Officers Association Awards Mayor Gerald Williams and The Town of White Castle Certificate for Excellence in Financial Reporting The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Mayor Gerald Williams and the Town of White Castle by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) - October 18, 2017 - Town of White Castle

Endless Night Vampire Ball Announced: Halloween Weekend, October 27th, 28th, & 29th in New Orleans "The No. 1 Halloween party in the world" comes to New Orleans. Come and experience Endless Night's Vampire Ball Halloween Weekend on Oct. 27, 28, & 29. - October 09, 2017 - Vampire Ball

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Small Town Mayor Seeks New Businesses to Take Part in Economic Development Process Mayor Williams of White Castle, La wants to work with businesses to secure funding for the purchase of existing empty buildings and offer incentives to bring in doughnut shops, bakeries, coffee shops, upscale lofts, apartments, retail centers, shopping malls, and most importantly mentoring programs for the youth. - July 22, 2017 - Town of White Castle

Burrow Global Establishes Midstream Services LLC Growth and Expanded Service Portfolio Drive Decision - July 21, 2017 - Burrow Global

ENR Ranks Burrow Global #3 Among Texas and Louisiana Design Firms for Petroleum (Petrochemical) Industry, #11 Overall Engineering News-Record (ENR) has listed Burrow Global in several key 2017 rankings. The industry-recognized annual ENR lists identify leading design and engineering firms ranked according to annual revenue for design services. Burrow Global ranks #3 in ENR’s 2017 Top Texas and Louisiana Design... - July 20, 2017 - Burrow Global

UPA Drive Bridge to Open, Connecting Apartments to Campus After more than a year, the pedestrian bridge connecting University Place Apartments to The University of Louisiana-Lafayette campus is set to open on July 1, 2017, once again giving UPA residents easy access to the campus. - June 22, 2017 - University Place Apartments

Alejandro Aguilar Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Alejandro Aguilar of Brandon, Mississippi has been recognized as a Professional Of The Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the restaurant field. About Alejandro Aguilar Mr. Aguilar has over 30 years experience in the restaurant... - May 23, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Jewelry by Drekia Website Launch Jewelry by Drekia, a business specializing in artisan handcrafted jewelry, is launching its new and improved website. Customers who want to embrace the artistry, individuality, and personal blends that jewelry making should be, have to look no further. - May 15, 2017 - Drekia Tate

Daniel R. Shea, DDS from Shea Family Dentistry, Contributes to U.S. Marines Toys For Tots Literacy Campaign Dr. Daniel R. Shea, from Shea Family Dentistry, joined forces with U.S. Marines Toys For Tots Literacy Campaign with MGE: Management Experts and dozens of dental colleagues to combat the scourge of illiteracy; giving the gift of reading to 110,000 children. Dr. Daniel R. Shea, owner of Shea Family Dentistry,... - December 12, 2016 - Shea Family Dentistry

Roswell Mardi Gras Ball to Boost Local Causes and Holiday Gift-Giving The Second Annual Roswell Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser is coming up February 25, 2017, to benefit both Skyland Trail and Roswell Woman’s Club. And, come tax-time, it could bring a welcome deduction - because all ticket purchases are fully tax deductible! - December 01, 2016 - The Voilà Foundation

Honored Lifetime Member, Judith Fae Conerly, Has Been Selected as Professional of the Year 2016 by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Judith Fae Conerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has attained recognition in America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for her accomplishments in Financial Services. She has now been selected as Professional of the Year 2016. - November 17, 2016 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Ascension Parish Jury Awards Victims $4.4 Million Dollars for Accident on Bluff Road Killing Their Two Young Children Trial attorney Eulis Simien, Jr. with the Simien & Simien, LLC law firm said “We are very happy to have been part of having justice served on behalf of the Lanus family. They can now hopefully begin the process of closure as the Louisiana Department of Transportation has been told by a jury that its dangerous and negligent design and maintenance of the roadway embankment at a popular fishing site was the primary cause of this horrible accident and needs to be addressed before others are harmed." - November 09, 2016 - Simien & Simien, LLC

All-Pro Fasteners, Inc./ All-Pro Threaded Products Inc. Receive API Q1 Certification and 20E & 20F Monogram Licensing All-Pro Threaded Products, an All-Pro Fasteners company has reached another milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence. The All-Pro Companies recognizes that the API Q1 is the international standard to which all petroleum related companies will be expected to meet in the 21st century; therefore... - October 07, 2016 - All-Pro Fasteners, Inc.

Nigel James Named Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for Burrow Global, LLC Increased Focus on Key Customer Initiatives and Growth Strategies Mike Burrow, founder and CEO of Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), has named current Burrow Global Automation President, Nigel James, to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, Mr. James is responsible... - October 05, 2016 - Burrow Global

Houston Business Journal (HBJ) Honors Burrow Global Founder and CEO, Mike Burrow Mike Burrow, CEO of Burrow Global, awarded as the 2016 Outstanding Large-Sized Company CEO by Houston Business Journal Annual C-Suite Awards on August 11, 2016 in Houston, TX. - August 16, 2016 - Burrow Global

Industrial Facility in Vermillion Parish, LA to Sell at Auction Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction Group to Conduct Live Auction Event on Thursday, August 25th. - August 09, 2016 - Bonnette Auctions Louisiana Outdoor Properties Auction & Real Estate Group

Burrow Global, LLC Ranks #5 Overall and #3 in Petroleum on Engineering News Record (ENR) Texas-Louisiana Top Design Firms 2016 High Ranking Confirms Burrow Global’s Regional Strength. Burrow Global, LLC (www.burrowglobal.com), a full-service EPC solutions provider with specialized expertise in automation, industrial buildings, plant commissioning/ startup and I&E Construction, has been listed as the #5 largest Texas... - July 06, 2016 - Burrow Global

Exciting and Unique Women's Clothing, Home Goods, and Gifts Store Relish Announces Grand Opening in Old Metairie Shopping in Old Metairie is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Long time retail owners of the exceedingly popular “The Garden Gates” have just announced the grand opening of their new concept shop “Relish.” Focused on offering an exciting selection of premium quality women's clothing, home goods of all shapes and sizes, and fun gifts, the local community has responded with expected enthusiasm to the news. - June 27, 2016 - Relish New Orleans

American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog

The DietSpotlight.com Weight Loss Workshop Whether you’re looking to firm up, slim down, stay thin, hit the gym, eat right or just lead a healthier lifestyle, the DietSpotlight.com aims to empower you to find the right weight-loss or fitness solution. The workshop will be led by an established certified Dietician who lives in the Baton... - December 10, 2015 - Dietspotlight.com

Burrow Global, LLC, a Full-Service EPC Firm, Acquires Furmanite Technical Solutions Effective Monday, September 28, 2015 Burrow Global, LLC will will acquire the assets, contracts and certain liabilities of Furmanite Technical Solutions. This acquisition will enhance their capability to serve their clients in several ways. 1. Increasing technical bench strength to enable execution of large EPC projects. 2. Augmenting In-plant staffing capabilities in the Gulf Coast region. 3. Adding local offices in key Gulf Coast geographies. - September 25, 2015 - Burrow Global

21 Yr Old CEO Mesmerizes Book Parade TV 21-year-old multi-lingual CEO, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, and composer & lyricist, RJ Tolson, is a man on the move, and as Book Parade TV Host Richard Wills recently discovered, you can find Tolson traveling coast to coast from New England to Los Angeles encouraging youths and young adults across the country to excel to their full potential by reading and using their imagination. - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

4 Stars 21 Yr Old CEO's "The Success Initiative" "In many ways, I was captivated by the thoughts of defining who I really am as an individual and what I will do going forward to make a difference in the world...The main factor that I took away from this book is that dreams are achievable." -Readers' Favorite Official Reviewer, Michael Beas - August 13, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

21 Yr Old CEO Composer Empowers Ygen & Composer John Williams Inspiration From New England to Florida and across the USA 21-Yr-Old business guru, award-winning novelist, international charity founder, lyricist & composer, RJ Tolson, leads by example for millennials and cites legendary composer, conductor & pianist John Williams as inspiration. - August 07, 2014 - R.J. Tolson

CORE Networks Launches CORE Complete Cloud Service & Unveils New Website CORE Networks, LLC unveils CORE Complete Cloud services along with a new website to promote their new and improved brand. CORE Networks is pleased to offer this all inclusive new service which is a win/win solution for both entrepreneurs and small-to-medium size businesses. - June 04, 2014 - CORE Networks

Ramon Jarrell Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ramon Jarrell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition as a Lifetime Featured Member for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Ramon Jarrell Mr. Jarrell is the Managing Partner of Jarrell Properties,... - March 28, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Louisiana Jewelry Designer at "Night of 100 Stars," Beverly Hills Renée by Renée™, (Formerly Uniquely Designed Jewelry) by Renee Howard, designed 17 unique handmade jewelry sets to be worn by cancer survivors from the Non-Profit organization, “BeatLiverTumors.org,” during the Oscars Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, March 2, 2014. - March 10, 2014 - Renee by Renee

Louisiana Author Launches Sequel in Thriller Series Van R. Mayhall Jr, a Louisiana native, launches the sequel to his popular thriller, "Judas The Apostle." - March 07, 2014 - Van R. Mayhall Jr.

Elvis the Penguin Rockin’ Sales Records; Children’s Book Debuts to Record Sales Elvis the Penguin rock n' rolled its way to the top 1% of book sales in its first month of sales. The children's storybook is a fun and fast-paced adventure about a baby penguin named Elvis on a quest to become famous like his namesake, Elvis Presley. Wholesome and entertaining, the story also carries an anti-bullying message and many other character building messages. - December 09, 2013 - Casanova Media Group

Ramon Jarrell Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ramon Jarrell of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Ramon Jarrell Mr. Jarrell is the Owner of Jarrell Properties in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He buys... - November 20, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Gold e-Business Communications Inc. Highlights "Unsung American Heroes of Color" Throughout American history, there have been numerous talented "Unsung American Heroes of Color" who have been under-recognized by history books, class rooms, and the movie industry. The different classifications are African American, Native Americans, Latin Americans, India Americans, Asian Americans, and many other groups of color in the USA. Gold e-Business Communications Inc. is shining a spotlight on these issues, and brings recognition to deserving "Unsung American Heroes of Color." - September 10, 2013 - Gold e-Business Communications Inc. Travel

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Louisiana Announces 250 Healthcare Reform (PPACA) Leaders and Champions Health Agents for America (HAFA), a non-profit national trade association of insurance professionals took the step towards making their organization and their members leaders in the healthcare reform space by hosting a live one-day healthcare reform certification and training course in partnership with... - August 22, 2013 - Healthcare Reform Magazine

East Felicina Middle School Will Take Part in an International Water Safety Class on Wednesday East Feliciana Middle School is taking the safety of their students very serious by teaming up with a Florida non profit organization (Safety Rock Foundation) to teach ten simple water safety rules. This class will be held on International Water Safety Day May 15th at 8:30 am. - May 14, 2013 - Safety Rock Foundation Corp

Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Academy

Education Online Services Corporation Announces Upcoming Launch of an Online RN to BSN Degree for Southern University, School of Nursing in Baton Rouge Education Online Services and Southern University’s School of Nursing announce the launch of online RN to BSN degree - May 15, 2012 - Education Online Services Corp

FYifly Launched: New Social Event Calendar Integrates City-by-City Event Guide with Facebook With 600 million users on Facebook, posting updates on their wall is the way many Americans share information. FYifly is the world’s first social calendar integrated with Facebook, helping users find events and share their plans over Social Media. - February 17, 2011 - FYifly

Creative Imaginations Publishing Releases It's Next Title The latest title released by Creative Imaginations Publishing Company, Where Bugles Called and Rifles Gleamed is of historical and educational benefit. - August 31, 2010 - Creative Imaginations Publishing Company LLC