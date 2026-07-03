Missouri: St. Louis News
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Mediprocity and SuiteRx Announce Secure Messaging Integration Into Pharmacy Management Software
Mediprocity is excited to announce a partnership with SuiteRx. Mediprocity’s secure messaging tool is now available through a seamless integration into SuiteRx pharmacy management software. The integration promises robust, instant, HIPAA-secure collaboration that streamlines workflows for... - May 14, 2026 - Mediprocity
Sarah Warden Named Woman of the Year for 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, was named Woman of the Year for 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Warden was selected for this honor for her outstanding accomplishments in the field of early childhood education. She is featured in... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand
DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments. As global... - April 15, 2026 - Arizon Companies
VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence. - April 02, 2026 - Schroeder and Tremayne
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Lori A. Bazzle Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lori A. Bazzle of Bonne Terre, Missouri, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction celebrates her achievements in the publishing industry. Bazzle will be featured in the Spring 2026... - March 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sarah Warden to be Featured in a Three-Page Spread in the Winter 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, will be featured in a three-page article in the upcoming Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. The article will focus on her accomplishments in the field of early childhood... - January 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kristina Mungenast Ruddle of St. Louis, Missouri has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction celebrates her dedication, expertise, and impact in the field of healthcare. Ruddle will... - December 10, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Black Financial Advisor Warns "Beware the Merchants of Debt!"
Certified Financial Planner Jayson Thornton warns the Black community to "Beware the Merchants of Debt." Problematic consumer debt disproportionately affects Black Americans, even those with higher incomes. Thornton highlights two threats: Debt Traps: High-interest loans from pay-advance apps (up to 383% APR) and short-term lenders (200%–500% APR) which keep consumers paying fees. Fake Gurus: Scams using unrealistic guarantees, high-pressure tactics, pyramid structures, and hidden fees. - December 01, 2025 - Pocket Watcher LLC
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Sarah Warden as a Featured Member
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding accomplishments in early childhood education. About Sarah Warden Sarah Warden is the lead preschool teacher at Little Hills... - October 30, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Performance Medical Clinic Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunities
Performance Medical Clinic now offers franchise opportunities nationwide. Specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. Physician-owned and first of its kind, this turnkey model is ideal for healthcare providers or entrepreneurs seeking to enter the booming wellness market with training, operational, and marketing support. - August 21, 2025 - Performance Medical Clinic
From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. - August 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selects Sarah Warden as Woman of the Year 2025
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been named Woman of the Year for 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She will be highlighted in a full-page feature in the fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, which details her outstanding contributions and... - August 06, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Project 61 Acquires Offshift to Launch First-Ever Free, Industry-Wide Health Platform for Truck Drivers
Bold move aims to raise truck drivers’ 61-year life expectancy and boost their health and well-being. - August 01, 2025 - Project 61
Author Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D.’s New Book, “They're Still with You!” is a Fascinating Read That Explores the Lasting Impacts That Loved Ones Can Have on One’s Life
Recent release “They're Still with You! The Impact of Family and Friends” from Covenant Books author Gerald Perschbacher, LL.D. is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion of the ways in which one’s loved ones and their wisdom are constantly a part of one’s life, focusing primarily on the lifelong connection that parents have with their children. - July 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Jeffrey McDonald's New Audiobook, “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time,” Follows a Young Teen Who is Pursued by Government Agents to Abuse His Power of Time Travel
Recent audiobook release “Max Hystory: Adventures in Time” from Audiobook Network author Jeffrey McDonald is a compelling tale that follows Max, a young teen who finds himself transported back in time during World War II. After his time travel powers manifest, the American government steps in to try and use his power for their own goals. - June 12, 2025 - Audiobook Network
An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025. - June 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Leo, A Different World," is a Stirring Tale About a Lion Cub Who Helps His Pride Accept Others Who Look Different from Them
Recent audiobook release “Leo, A Different World” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is a captivating story that follows Leo, a black lion who is born into a pride of brown lions. Initially spurned for his differences, Leo helps his pride see that he is just like them, and that everyone is the same on the inside despite whatever differences there are between their physical appearance. - May 28, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Sarah Warden Selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been chosen by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) as an Honored Member. Warden will be featured in a two-page spread in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine which highlights her outstanding contributions... - May 21, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Author Latoya Carter’s New Book, "A Best Friend's Promise," Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Find Herself After Unexpectedly Moving Away from Her Childhood Home
Recent release “A Best Friend's Promise” from Newman Springs Publishing author Latoya Carter is a compelling novel that centers around Susie, a young girl who finds her world upended when she is suddenly forced to move from the only home she’s ever known. Scared but open-minded, Susie makes a new best friend with whom she finally feels comfortable, only to discover she may have to move once again. - May 20, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
The Health & Well-Being Journal™ Launches for Pre-Order - a Daily System to Beat Burnout and Build Better Habits
The Health & Well-Being Journal™ by Keith Herman is now available for pre-order. This 300-page guided journal helps busy professionals build sustainable wellness habits—like meal planning, movement, mindfulness, and stress tracking—in just 10 minutes a day. Early pre-orders include bonus planning tools and resources. Learn more at keithaherman.com/journal. - April 14, 2025 - Keith Herman
Author M. B. Cummins’s New Book, "Inside Out," is a Compelling Assortment of Short Stories Exploring the Miracles Performed by Jesus During His Life and Ministry
Recent release “Inside Out” from Covenant Books author M. B. Cummins is a thought-provoking series of stories that delve into Jesus’s miracles he performs throughout the Gospels. With each entry, Cummins explores the emotions that those who witness these miracles might feel, bringing these traditional Gospel stories to life in a new way. - April 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Sarah Warden Honored as a Top Educator by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been recognized as a Top Educator by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of early childhood education. Warden... - March 19, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Harold Jason’s New Book, "How the Redbirds Saved Christmas," is an Original Christmas Tale That Highlights Teamwork and Holiday Spirit
Recent release “How the Redbirds Saved Christmas” from Page Publishing author Harold Jason follows the redbirds and the wise old owl as they team up to save Christmas from the Meany Purple Monster. - February 27, 2025 - Page Publishing
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Bryan Figg’s New Book, "From Me to You, Dad," is a Collection of Encouraging Messages and Sayings to Help Inspire Readers to Strive for Success Each and Every Day
Fulton Books author Bryan Figg has completed his most recent book, “From Me to You, Dad”: a heartfelt series of daily reflections and sayings designed to help encourage readers each and every day, offering comfort and guidance in a weary world. “Life is not about what other... - February 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Ginger Faith Bivins’s New Book, "One Day at a Time," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Struggles Her Family Endured Through Their Faith and God’s Grace
Recent release “One Day at a Time” from Covenant Books author Ginger Faith Bivins is a poignant and heartfelt account that follows the author and her family as they face a difficult road of trials and challenges. Through their faith in the Lord, Bivins explores how they managed to overcome it all and survive one day at a time. - January 29, 2025 - Covenant Books
T.a Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor’s New Book, "The End-Time Book," Has the Revelatory Truth About What God Has Foreordained to Happen According to His Eternal Sovereignty
Recent release “The End-Time Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author T.A Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor is an informative book in terms of exposing the coming lying events of the Antichrist. - January 27, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Beckham Miller’s New Book, "Moosh & Goose's Adventure to Gnome Island," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Pals Who Must Prove Their Manners to Visit Their Friend
Fulton Books author Beckham Miller, a Missouri native and avid writer, has completed his most recent book, “Moosh & Goose's Adventure to Gnome Island”: an adorable story that centers around Moosh and Goose, two friends who set off on a thrilling journey to visit their dear friend on... - January 27, 2025 - Fulton Books
Red Deploy Launches Expert-Led Course: Azure Virtual Network
Ready to Excel in Cloud Computing? Instructor, Lynn Lunik, Microsoft Certified: Azure Cybersecurity Architect Expert with extensive deployment experience, will guide professionals through structured hands-on training designed for enhanced career development. Unlock the Power of Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing and Discover Azure Infrastructure as Code - Portal, CLI, PowerShell, Bicep, and Terraform. - January 14, 2025 - Red Deploy
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Sarah Warden Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 and Chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R.
Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of early... - January 13, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Good Vibes Apparel Brings Good Vibes to Your Closet with the Launch of Online Store
Good Vibes Apparel, an online ecommerce store dedicated to spreading positivity and style, is thrilled to announce its grand opening. Offering a vibrant collection of clothing and accessories designed to radiate good vibes. Good Vibes Apparel is on a mission to make fashion fun, uplifting, and... - January 12, 2025 - Good Vibes Apparel
The International Feng Shui Guild Celebrates a New YouTube Playlist Showcasing Feng Shui Schools
The International Feng Shui Guild celebrates a new resource dedicated to showcasing and spotlighting professional Feng Shui Schools and their training programs. School directors are interviewed in an intimate one-on-one setting, sharing their story, how they found Feng Shui, and what they love about what they do. This is an ongoing resource that will grow with new interviews and allows prospective students to explore and learn more about the programs to select the best fit for them. - December 06, 2024 - International Feng Shui Guild
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Iconic STL Restaurant Launches New Line of "At Home" Products Now Available in Local Stores
Award-winning Italian restaurant Charlie Gitto’s is excited to announce the expansion of its At Home line, offering a range of premium sauces, dressing, and wine for patrons to recreate fine-dining experiences at home. - November 20, 2024 - Gitto Restaurant Group
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
SBPI Graphics Acquires Print it Big!® Brand and Kopytek, Inc.
SBPI acquires multiple companies in major national expansion. - November 08, 2024 - Print it Big! by SBPI Graphics
Vetta Sports Unveils High-Stakes Super Mitre Division for 2025 St. Louis MITRE Cup
Vetta Sports is thrilled to elevate the St. Louis MITRE Cup with the launch of the Super Mitre Division, adding a new level of high-stakes excitement to this premier soccer tournament. The expanded tournament will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2025. The Classic MITRE Division will... - November 06, 2024 - Vetta Sports
Author Jim O'Neal’s New Book, "My Glimpse into God's Paradise," is a Riveting Look at the Transformative Power of Dreams and the Journey Beyond Life and Death
Recent release “My Glimpse into God's Paradise” from Covenant Books author Jim O'Neal explores the profound journey of the soul after death. Through a vivid dream and insightful reflections, O’Neal presents a compelling vision of paradise and the afterlife. This deeply personal narrative encourages readers to consider their own spiritual paths and prepares them for the journey beyond this life. - October 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Social Media Ad Shutdown Threatens Jobs and Sales at Save the Girls
Social Media Ad Account Shutdown Threatens Hundreds of Thousands in Sales and 50% Layoff at Local Business: Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Faces Crisis Over Account Error - September 24, 2024 - Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses