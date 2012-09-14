PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood Co-Author Two Chapter Supplements to the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law in 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kirk Stange, and Managing Partner, Jillian Wood, co-authored Cumulative Supplements to two chapters of the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law. These Cumulative Supplements were released in 2019. The two Cumulative Supplements that Kirk... - November 20, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Southwestern Hearing Centers Attends 15th Annual Healthy Living Senior Fair Southwestern Hearing Centers made a huge impact in the St. Charles community at the 15th Annual Healthy Living Senior Fair on August 13, 2019. - August 16, 2019 - Southwestern Hearing Centers

CANstruction Raises More Than 25,000 Pounds of Food St. Louis charity competition donates non-perishables to Operation Food Search. - July 26, 2019 - Operation Food Search

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Hedgepath, LLC Files Lawsuit Alleging Self-Dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Its Controlling Stockholder Lawsuit alleges self-dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by its controlling stockholder, an indirect subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. with estimated damages exceeding $800,000,000. - July 23, 2019 - Hedgepath LLC

Third Wheel Brewing Brews Beer to Make Life MO Better for Those with Disabilities "MO Better" Beer to Benefit MO Better Foundation Releases on Thursday July 25 at 4 pm. Board members from the MO Better Foundation came to Third Wheel and assisted on brew day. - July 20, 2019 - MO Better Foundation

Joseph Peebles Does It Again Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group

Maggie B. Patralski Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Maggie B. Patralski of St. Louis, Missouri has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of contracting. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - July 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Marjorie A. Graf Honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been honored as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of business and finance. About Marjorie A. Graf Marjorie Graf is the President and Chairman... - July 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

XTIVIA Launches remoteCRM to Provide On-Demand Salesforce Admin Services XTIVIA has just launched remoteCRM.com to provide on-demand Salesforce admin services to meet the market’s growing need for intelligent customer relationship success. remoteCRM’s certified professionals help companies using Salesforce to implement, integrate, migrate and update with on-call expertise that supplements in-house staffing. - May 15, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Marjorie A. Graf Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Marjorie A. Graf of Mexico, Missouri has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of finance. Each month we feature women to represent their... - May 15, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Patrick J. Burke Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Patrick J. Burke of Saint Louis, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government building inspection. About Patrick J. Burke Patrick Burke is a commercial... - May 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

PASCO® Garners FANUC Certified Service Provider Status St. Louis Robotics Integrator Achieves Highest Level of Certification. - April 03, 2019 - PASCO

MakeModel and Goldberg Team Up to Develop New App MakeModel, the visual trivia game, is partnering with wrestling champion Bill Goldberg to promote their new app. - March 14, 2019 - MakeModel

Two Women Helping Others Get Back to Sleep in a Sleepless Society After over 12 years of not sleeping, these two women set out on a mission to find a way that actually works out of their own desperation. They found that secret and are now determined to help others get their sleep back as well. - March 12, 2019 - Treeline Organics

Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing

Inkozi, a Tech Company, Officially Launches a Free Legal On-Demand App A free and easy way for consumers to reach lawyers, bail agents and chiropractors. - February 08, 2019 - Inkozi USA

XTIVIA Innovates with Honor-Based PTO Policy That Reflects Corporate Values XTIVIA has adopted an innovative Honor-Based Paid Time Off (PTO) Policy as a high-impact strategy for attracting and retaining top talent, increasing job satisfaction, and empowering employees while reducing oversight expenses, financial liability for accrual payouts and scheduling conflicts. Additionally,... - February 07, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

My Custom Tailor's Once a Year Christmas and New Year’s Specials My Custom Tailor’s Traveling Master Tailor will be meeting with customers interested in optimizing their wardrobe in 2019 throughout Los Angeles CA, San Diego CA, St Louis MO, Chicago IL and Nashville TN. - December 10, 2018 - My Custom Tailor

Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation

US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group

Student Closes First Self Storage Facility A Mentoring student closed on first facility. - October 10, 2018 - Self Storage Investing

INTERTEL Strengthens Executive Team with Nate Hessel’s Promotion to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy INTERTEL, the nationally recognized leader in Medical Canvassing, today announced the promotion of Nate Hessel to Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, effective immediately. A new role, based in St. Louis, Hessel will lead INTERTEL’s sales and marketing, continuing to build the company’s... - September 07, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics and... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group

Kickaroos Program Builds Life-Long Skills for Children Ages 18 Months Through 6 Years Vetta Sports is taking Kickaroos to the next level by incorporating a nationally-recognized child development component into their curriculum. - September 05, 2018 - Vetta Sports

Army and Air Force Scorpion OCP Uniform Commercially Available at TacticalGear.com TacticalGear.com is the first retailer to offer the new uniform in Scorpion OCP. - September 04, 2018 - Cat5 Commerce

INTERTEL Launches PRE-EX CANVASS, New Medical Canvassing Sub-Brand PRE-EX CANVASS Becomes Part of the INTERTEL Family, Providing Integrated Medical Canvassing Services to the Disability and Life Insurance Industry. - August 29, 2018 - INTERTEL, Inc.

America Leads the World in Cryptocurrency Crime: What the McAfee Institute is Doing to Help Bitcoin crime is running rampant in the U.S., and new data shows America has, by far, the most perpetrators of cryptocurrency crime in the world. This year, though, law enforcement appears to be girding its loins for combat with an IRS crackdown and the provision of a new, accredited certification program for cryptocurrency investigation training. - August 20, 2018 - McAfee Institute

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The Inc. 5000 For the 4th Time, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1434 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 326 Percent. - August 17, 2018 - Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Whispering Natural Hair Care Solutions Into the Ears of Consumers Around the World Healthy Hair Solutions Owner Tendai Morris is Awakening Women to Appreciate their Hair Natural Texture. - July 27, 2018 - Healthy Hair Solutions

Filippo Sinisgalli, the Italian Chef to the Stars, Congratulates Cedric the Entertainer for the Dedication of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame IL Palato Italiano Michelin Star Awarded Chef Filippo Sinisgalli joins famed celebrities including NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Comedian George Lopez in support of their friend Cedric the Entertainer as he became the 2,640th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame for Live Performance. - July 26, 2018 - IL Palato Italiano

XTIVIA Honored with Liferay North American Partner of the Year Award XTIVIA, Inc., a leader in Digital Experience Solutions, has been honored with the Liferay North American Partner of the Year Award for Net New Revenue. The Partner Award is bestowed on the channel partners who best address Liferay users’ most pressing business challenges and are designed to recognize superior customer service and the development of new growth opportunities. - July 11, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

The OPL and Commercial Laundry Dispenser for the Digital World Innovation and technological sophistication for OPL and commercial laundry applications. - July 10, 2018 - DEMA Engineering Company

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Grace E. Stratton Named a Lifetime VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Grace E. Stratton, of Chesterfield, Missouri, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Lifetime VIP Member for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Consulting. - June 29, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Owners of Veterans Home Care, LLC Acquire Popular Military Website Veterans Home Care owners Bonnie and Howard Laiderman proudly announce the recent acquisition of Militaryconnection.com, a division of Gregory Media, Inc. to offer a greater range of opportunities and broaden their efforts in helping more veterans, active military, and their families. Both Bonnie Laiderman,... - June 01, 2018 - Military Connection

Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool is the Second Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Missouri Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool® is recognized as the second fastest growing company in Southwest Missouri for the second year in a row by the Springfield Business Journal. The Springfield Business Journal’s Dynamic Dozen list honors the 12 fastest growing companies in 417. - May 26, 2018 - Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Campio Completes 222,563 SF Lease in Hazelwood, MO Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 222,563 SF lease project located at 6200 Aviator Drive, Hazelwood MO on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Panattoni represented by Katie Haywood and Brian Bush of CBRE. About Campio Campio is a corporate... - May 12, 2018 - Campio

Cat5 Commerce Sells RunningShoes.com The company announced today it has agreed to sell e-commerce destination RunningShoes.com to Running Warehouse. - May 10, 2018 - Cat5 Commerce

Eric Merchant Joins Trophy Properties and Auction 27+ year veteran is poised to take advantage of a booming residential, commercial, and land real estate market. - May 05, 2018 - Trophy Properties and Auction