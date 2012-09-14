PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Monroe, NJ Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book "Spiritual Evolution" Today – a Spectacular Blend of Psychological Truths and Spiritual Wisdom "Spiritual Evolution means to be a human. Everything else means to be an animal. Spiritual evolution has nothing to do with religion but everything to do with the eternal spirit inside the temporary body!" These are some words of wisdom from the world-renowed author Akif Manaf's brilliant new book "Spiritual Evolution," which will premiere in English today, August 8. - August 08, 2019 - Akif Manaf

Rival and Revel and USuggest It Are Working Together to Create an Engaging and Interactive Experience for Golfers Rival and Revel, a maker of golf accessories signed an agreement with USuggest It to create an experience that allows Golfers to show how they use their equipment to, from and on the course. USuggest It is a digital marketing company that built a consumer engagement platform to take in images and text to share directly with brands and other consumers. Brands now have a window into consumer behavior while receiving organic content that can be used as market research or sent to social media. - August 07, 2019 - USuggest It, Inc.

Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for Six Consecutive Years by Strathmore Who's Who Worldwide Publication Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers of Tinton Falls, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Professional of the Year for six consecutive years, from 2015 through early admission for 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field... - July 10, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Barbara Ann Reilly Recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Barbara Ann Reilly of Brick, New Jersey has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - July 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Christ Church's Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2019 A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. The 9,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2019on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ... - July 08, 2019 - Christ Church USA

Fay F. Mancebo-Maturan Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Fay F. Mancebo-Maturan of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare. About Fay F. Mancebo-Maturan Fay Mancebo-Maturan is a registered nurse at... - June 22, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

$23 Million Secured for Refinance of "Hudson Heights" Multifamily Property in Union City Brad Domenico, Partner at Progress Capital negotiated $23,353,000 for the refinance of a newly constructed high-rise apartment building located at 115-129 37th Street in Union City, NJ. The 10-story property, also known as “Hudson Heights,” is comprised of 96 high-end residential apartment... - June 16, 2019 - Progress Capital Advisors

Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice to Host Fashionfrenzyatl.com New York Exclusive Event Fashionfrenzyatl.com presents its annual celebrity star-studded fashion show. This year's event is hosted by Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of NJ. Performances by So You Think You Can Dance winner, Kida The Great, and winner of the Four on Fox, Whitney Reign. The crew from VH1 Mob Wives Karen Gravano and Ramona Rizzo will also be descending into the city on this glorious night. - June 03, 2019 - Fashionfrenzyatl.com

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Local Safety Organization Focuses on Transportation & Distracted Driving During National Observance The New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals Celebrates North American Occupational Safety and Health Week. - May 06, 2019 - American Society of Safety Professionals-New Jersey Chapter

BASF & AAR OEM Solutions to Jointly Protect Aircraft Passengers & Crew from Ozone Levels & Improve Cabin Air Quality BASF and AAR signed an agreement to serve the aircraft ozone and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) converter market — providing improved airplane cabin air quality and healthier conditions for passengers and crew. BASF selected AAR, an independent provider of global aviation aftermarket services,... - April 08, 2019 - BASF

Sherell Benders-Smith, Ed.S. Recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Sherell Benders-Smith, Ed.S. of Montclair, New Jersey has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month they feature women... - January 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

AttorneysLawOffice.com Launched in Modesto, California Today AttorrneyLawOffice.com (https://www.attorneyslawoffice.com) a blog with the all the major and minor highlights and lowlights on Civil and Criminal Law, Breakthrough Federal Judgments and much, much more goes live. A team of eminent Attorneys and Lawyers, globally, have come together to create a virtual... - December 13, 2018 - AttorneyLawOffice

Dangerously Funny, a Comedy Reality TV Show, Starring Jimmie Lee-the Jersey Outlaw Premieres Season 3 on Dec. 1, 2018 Dangerously Funny, A Comedy Reality TV Show - Starring Jimmie Lee, The Jersey Outlaw. Jimmie Lee and the posse take to the streets for the best in ad lib uncensored street comedy skits. - December 10, 2018 - Jimmie Lee, The Jersey Outlaw

Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Commemorated as a Professional of the Year for Five Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers of Tinton Falls, New Jersey has been commemorated as a Professional of the Year for five consecutive years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of education. About Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Ms. - December 05, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Bollywood Star Unites with Grammy Winner for a Colossal Collaboration; Sonu Nigam Releases English Single with Grammy-Winning Producer/ Engineer, Jason Goldstein Sonu Nigam Teams with Grammy Winner for English Release. - October 18, 2018 - EEG Talent

Marcia L. Jeter, CEO Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Marcia L. Jeter of Sayreville, New Jersey has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event planning services. About Marcia... - October 11, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Eastern DataComm Hosting Three Seminars to Discuss School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter event... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm

Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. to Acquire Lead-Acid Battery Business from Alcad in North America Mesa Technical Associates, Inc. acquires lead-acid battery business from Alcad in North America. Alcad will now focus exclusively on providing full battery solutions and services based on its flagship nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) products. Mesa will expand its lead-acid battery product and service offering to its customers in the utilities and industrial sectors. - September 13, 2018 - Mesa Technical Associates

Nancy E. Aronson Honored as a Rising Star By P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Nancy E. Aronson of Fair Lawn, New Jersey has been honored as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial services. These women are up and coming in their professions. They have... - September 01, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Margaret Keymetian Ng, MSOD Honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Margaret Keymetian Ng of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of non-profit services and organizational development. About Margaret... - August 29, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The NJ Deuce Actor Attends NJ Golden Door Film Festival with 2 Films Deuce actor Garry Pastore (Scotch Plains - NJ) who has been super busy as of late showing his versatility on screen from playing Mayor John Barone in the Adam Sandler film "The Week Of" to Mobster Matty "The Horse" Ianniello on the HBO Show The Deuce. He will be in 6 episodes of season 2 of the popular HBO series. Pastore will also debut his new film "Sarah Q" where he plays NYPD Detective John Belson, this is the third collaboration with Director John Gallagher. - August 20, 2018 - Willowcreek Entertainment

Marcia L. Jeter, CEO Recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Marcia L. Jeter of Sayreville, New Jersey has been recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event planning services. About Marcia L. Jeter, CEO Marcia Jeter is the... - August 07, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Autism Awareness Concert Comes to NYC’s Disability Pride Parade on July 15th Singer Dane Brandt-Lubart performs concert to raise awareness of Autism. - July 12, 2018 - My Life On The Spectrum

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Jessica Sisco Honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jessica Sisco of Riverdale, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative healing. Each quarter we choose four women for the distinction award. - April 20, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask, One of the Latest Facial and Body Masks on the Market, Rejuvenates and Detoxifies the Skin One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience and... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

MyRegistry.com Names Melissa Feemster VP of Business Development Former Rakuten Marketing Exec joins MyRegistry.com as VP of Business Development, will focus on bringing the company's enterprise gift registry solution to existing retail connections. - March 09, 2018 - MyRegistry.com

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Georgetown Home Care Announces Partnership with Uber Leverages HIPAA compliant tool created for healthcare that helps patients and home care workers. - March 01, 2018 - Georgetown Home Care

British Swim School Prepares to Make Big Splash in Weehawken British Swim School, best known for its education of water safety as an essential survival skill amongst a fun and gentle environment, continues its expansion with a new pool location in the city of Weehawken. The New Jersey addition officially opened to the public on January 30th, 2018. This location marks the 4th British Swim School franchise in the Hudson County, NJ market after Secaucus, Bayonne and Jersey City. - February 12, 2018 - British Swim School - Hudson Waterfront, NJ

Supplementary Visibility Systems for Preventable Train Collisions AVANTE International Technology has developed a series of patented and patent-pending systems which are cost effective in implementation and do not interfere with daily train/track operations, while providing additional rail safety. AVANTE’s Switch-Point Monitoring System engineered to provide... - February 09, 2018 - AVANTE International Technology, Inc.

MyRegistry.com Unwraps a Gift That Keeps on Giving: A Newly Refreshed, Fully Immersive Website The universal gift registry leader believes its new color palette and streamlined navigation will appeal to existing users as well as those shopping around for a convenient, easy-to-use, and technically advanced gift registry service. - February 08, 2018 - MyRegistry.com

Jessica Sisco Recognized as a Woman of Excellence, a Professional of the Year and a Top 10 Woman by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jessica Sisco of Riverdale, New Jersey has been recognized as a Women of Excellence, a Professional of the Year for 2017 and one of the Top 10 Women for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative healing. About... - February 07, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. Expands Advisory Board Appointing Michael Ray Figler Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. (“DLC”) (http://www.diagnosticlabcorp.com) a leader in Food and Agricultural Safety, announced today that Michael Ray Figler has joined the company to further develop DLC’s strategic position in Innovation and Technology. Mr. Figler comes with a wealth... - January 24, 2018 - Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc.

The SCE Group to Acquire Cayden Security The SCE Group and Cayden Security combine unparalleled cyber security expertise to deliver comprehensive cyber security assurance to global enterprises. - January 18, 2018 - The SCE Group

New Book Release for Business and Life Success Speaker and Author Marc Demetriou Receives Praise for Newest Book "Lessons From My Grandfather." - January 16, 2018 - Marc Demetriou