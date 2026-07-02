New Jersey: Jersey City News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre. - May 29, 2026 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Khadijah Butler Announces the Multi Format Release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition)
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook. - March 03, 2026 - Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide. - February 26, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Closing the Gender Gap Written After UNGA80 - Global Action to Empower Women and Girls Through Technology and AI
Closing the Gender Gap is a publication by The Smile Foundations released after UNGA80, documenting a global partnership advancing gender equality through technology and AI. It highlights real initiatives in digital education, healthcare, telemedicine, and women’s entrepreneurship, especially in Africa and underserved communities. - February 06, 2026 - Dr. Lidwine Meffo
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Vision Art Aluminum Launches Modern Pergola Louvers in New Jersey and New York, Combining European Design with Competitive Pricing
Vision Art Aluminum is launching modern pergola louver systems in New Jersey and New York, combining sleek European design, adjustable functionality, and competitive pricing. These pergolas enhance outdoor spaces for both homeowners and businesses, offering year-round comfort and professional installation from a trusted local provider. - January 15, 2026 - Vision Art Aluminum LLC
Local Realtor Publishes Resource for Neptune Township Homeowners Considering a Sale
Homeowners in Neptune Township considering selling their property now have access to a new informational resource outlining pricing strategy, preparation, and local market considerations. The resource is designed to help sellers better understand current Neptune Township real estate conditions before listing. - December 22, 2025 - Michael Mizrahi Realtor
AmpleHarvest.org Wins Silver Anthem Award for Innovation in Hunger Relief
AmpleHarvest.org has received a Silver Anthem Award for its work reducing food waste and improving nutrition nationwide. With a staff of four, the nonprofit connects gardeners to food pantries across all 50 states using a zero-logistics model. Its award-winning video highlights how local garden surplus feeds families in over 5,800 communities. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.
"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation. - November 25, 2025 - Image Quilt Productions, Inc.
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
Software Firm Scope Labs Achieves Enterprise Compliance with Focus IT Group's Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Solutions
Scope Labs Achieves Enterprise Compliance with Focus IT Group — The partnership modernized Scope Labs’ IT environment, delivering a 90% reduction in founder IT workload, 100% mobile endpoint coverage, and support for 4x team growth. Focus IT’s managed services enabled enterprise-level security, compliance, and scalability as Scope Labs expanded its innovative AI software operations. - November 04, 2025 - Focus IT Group
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Transformative Justice Coalition Launches "Hey Jersey - Let’s Vote!" GOTV Freedom Ride to Mobilize Voters Across New Jersey
The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), in partnership with the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, League of Women Voters, New Jersey Center for Social Justice, AFT, SEIU, Salvation in Action, the People’s Organization for Progress, local municipalities, faith and civic leaders and a host... - October 31, 2025 - Transformative Justice Coalition
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Sean Callagy, ACTi & Unblinded Launch Influence Mastery Immersion: 4-Day Summit on AI-Era Leadership with Charlie Sheen, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Sadia Khan
Unblinded and Sean Callagy announce the Influence Mastery Immersion, a 4-day elite summit on business growth, integrity, and leadership in the AI era. Held Oct. 15–18, 2025, at Park Ridge Marriott (NJ), the event features icons like Charlie Sheen, Sadia Khan, and Sugar Ray Leonard. More than a conference, it’s a live transformative experience where integrous influence, strategy, and mastery redefine the future of leadership. - October 01, 2025 - Unblinded
Ginchy Redefines Luxury Fashion by Making Premium Brands Accessible to All
Ginchy (www.shopginchy.com), the innovative online destination, is transforming the world of high-end shopping by pairing iconic luxury brands with affordability. With a bold commitment to making “Luxury Meets Smart Savings” a reality, Ginchy offers an unprecedented selection of over... - September 19, 2025 - Ginchy
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
Le Marche Region Featured at the Nasdaq Tower: from Italy’s “Hidden Gem” to Global Destination Brand
An evocative promotion about Le Marche launched at New York's most important crossroad, featuring Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi. A bold choice made by ATIM, aiming to reach 1.6 million impressions over six days. - August 26, 2025 - Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization (ATIM)
Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity Present World Premiere of The Mutt at IATI Theater, September 10–21, 2025
Streetcar Productions and Art Against Humanity announce the world premiere of The Mutt, a raw and visually poetic theatrical adaptation of Book Ten: The Boys from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. Adapted by Anoushka Nesterova, The Mutt fuses experimental stagecraft with timeless existential inquiry, offering a visceral and unflinching reflection of the spiritual crisis of the present moment. - August 22, 2025 - Streetcar Productions
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
GBR Miner Increases Its AI-Enabled Computing Power by 200%
As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and attract global attention, investors are faced with a critical decision: Should they directly invest in cryptocurrencies or explore alternative methods like cloud mining? GBR Miner provides its case for why it believes cloud mining offers a... - August 17, 2025 - BGR Mining
Lane Bradbury’s New Book, "Even the Least of These," is a Powerful Novel Set in the American South During the 1930s That Explores Themes of Racism and Prejudice
Fulton Books author Lane Bradbury, an acclaimed actress and writer, has completed her most recent book, “Even the Least of These”: a poignant and thought-provoking novel that centers around the lives of those living in the Deep American South during the 1930s, exploring the hateful... - July 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
Sandra Huber’s New Book, "Cat in Trash," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Cat Who Lives in the Trash Until a Young Boy Takes Him Home
Fulton Books author and illustrator, Sandra Huber, a storyteller, writer, and environmentalist whose thirty-year career revolved around the volunteer cleanup of public lands, has completed her most recent book, “Cat in Trash”: a stirring tale of a cat who is taken from his life of... - July 25, 2025 - Fulton Books
Country Band Southpaw Scores Eight Nominations at the 2025 Josie Music Awards
New Jersey’s rising country band Southpaw has received eight nominations at the world’s largest independent music awards in Nashville, including Country Group of the Year and Country Song of the Year. - July 24, 2025 - Southpaw
A Bold New Intellectual Platform from Global Producer Desh Amila Debuts in North Jersey
Thinkable Speaker Series Brings World-Class Minds to Montclair’s Historic Lackawanna Station - July 21, 2025 - Thinkable Events
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Livingston
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Opening of Livingston, NJ Location Best Brains Learning Centers has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Livingston, New Jersey, furthering the brand’s expansion across the U.S. The new center is owned and operated by Phani Kumar... - June 30, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Author Jacqueline Baker’s New Book, "His Beauty for My Ashes," is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories That Chronicles the Trials and Triumphs from the Author’s Life
Recent release “His Beauty for My Ashes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacqueline Baker is a heartfelt and engaging collection of short stories and ruminations that explore various moments from throughout the author’s life that have come to define her. Deeply personal, “His Beauty for My Ashes” invites readers to discover how the author overcame every struggle through her faith. - June 16, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Trip Schweighardt and Natalie and Katherine Watson’s New Book, “Floyd, the Ice Cream-Eating Dragon: A Bedtime Story,” is a Charming Story of a Frost-Breathing Dragon
Fulton Books authors Trip Schweighardt, with his granddaughters Natalie and Katherine Watson, has completed his most recent book, “Floyd, the Ice Cream-Eating Dragon: A Bedtime Story”: a charming story of a dragon who manages to save the day with his magical frost breathe that he has... - June 12, 2025 - Fulton Books
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
Beth Evans’s New Book, "Jake the Country Cat," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Shy Black Kitten Who, Through the Power of Music, Finds His Forever Home
Fulton Books author Beth Evans, who resides in New Jersey with her three fur babies, Jake, Blue, and Binx, has completed her most recent book, “Jake the Country Cat”: a delightful story that follows a black kitten who lives in a local shelter and finds his life forever changed when he... - May 08, 2025 - Fulton Books
iRizq.com Launches as a Gateway to the Ummah Economy: Empowering Halal Businesses and Ethical Earning for All
iRizq.com is now live, a platform supporting halal businesses and ethical earning through the Ummah Economy. It offers tools for business growth, financial literacy, and a premium directory for greater visibility. Open to anyone committed to ethical practices, it also features a free eBook: Ummah Economy: A Game Changer for Muslim Communities. - May 06, 2025 - iRizq Corporation
"Checkmate For The Inmate: From Bars to Business" - New Book for Inmates, Ex-Offenders, and Veterans
Reentry calls for incredible resilience, determination, and a strong support system. For those looking to rebuild their lives after incarceration, this journey often involves a significant change in perspective, restoring trust with authorities, communities, and families alongside a renewed sense of purpose. - May 02, 2025 - SHESS Global Alliance, LLC
Researchers at University of the Cumberlands Unveil AI Revolution in Digital Health
A six-expert team benchmarks one of the largest real‑world health datasets to power diagnostics, treatment suggestions, and chatbots. - April 28, 2025 - Dr. Geeta Sandeep Nadella
Rosemarie Birri D'Alessandro’s New Book, “The Message of Light Amid Letters of Darkness,” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Life of Child Safety Activism
Fulton Books author Rosemarie Birri D'Alessandro, who advocated for the passage of five laws and founded the Joan Angela D’Alessandro Foundation, which has helped thousands of neglected, abused, and disadvantaged children, has completed her most recent book, “The Message of Light Amid... - April 28, 2025 - Fulton Books
Inaugural User Group Meeting for HealthTech Innovators Hosted by GD
HealthTech Innovation Leaders come together in GD’s newest User Group. - April 25, 2025 - GD (General Devices)
Keziah Clottey’s Newly Released "Worship: Invokes the Presence of God" is an Inspiring Exploration of the Power and Purpose of True Worship
“Worship: Invokes the Presence of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keziah Clottey is a spiritually enriching guide that delves into the essence of worship, encouraging believers to cultivate a deeper connection with God through heartfelt devotion. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
From Fighting Fires to Serving Seniors: FDNY Retirees Frank Mazza RN BSN and Gianni Mirra RN BSN Bring Trust and Care to Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ
Retired FDNY firefighters and RNs Frank Mazza and Gianni Mirra are the new owners of Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ. Known for their compassion, trustworthiness, and dedication, they provide exceptional 24-hour and live-in senior care with a family-first approach. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Bernard W. Gatti’s New Book, “There Is No Cable in Waldo: The WKRP Murders,” is a Gripping Novel Surrounding a Small-Town Murder That Leads to an International Mystery
Fulton Books author Bernard W. Gatti, a loving husband and father of three who served in the US Navy, has completed his most recent book, “There Is No Cable in Waldo: The WKRP Murders”: a compelling murder mystery that finds a team of local investigators shocked when a simple homicide... - March 27, 2025 - Fulton Books