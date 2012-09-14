PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Charlotte, North Carolina Home to Spaulding Decon Opens Latest Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, is proud to announce its franchise location Charlotte, North Carolina, which opened July of 2018. Gary Shaw, Spaulding Decon’s Charlotte location franchisee, comes from a very... - January 29, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Neurogenx 4000PRO Featuring S.E.A. Technology is Discontinued by the Patented Holder and Manufacturer The Synaptic Corporation announces immediate termination of co-branding and distribution relationship with Neurogenx Innovative Neurogenic Solutions dba Neurogenx NerveCenters. - June 27, 2017 - The Synaptic Corporation

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Bradley’s Jewelers Into Its Network Jacksonville, NC-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 27, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

John M. Hargus Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John M. Hargus of Wilson, North Carolina has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of aerospace. About John M. Hargus Mr. Hargus has almost 20 years experience in... - February 09, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ingrid Kitchen Named Real Estate Listing Agent for Fox Haven Development Ingrid Kitchen of Howard Hanna was named Real Estate Listing Agent for Fox Haven development currently in construction north of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. - December 20, 2015 - Ingrid Kitchen Real Estate

Castra Consulting Has Formally Announced Managed SIEM or mSIEM as an Addition to Their Current Professional Services Lineup The SIEM market is constantly evolving and to stay on top of the changing threat There is a need for qualified, dedicated resources tuning and monitoring SIEM output for key actionable results. - July 23, 2014 - Casta Consulting

Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day US; April 24, 2014 - March 26, 2014 - Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation

A New Method to Detect Deception with Greater Accuracy A new study shows that analyzing how a person phrases their statement is a much more accurate way of detecting deception. - December 18, 2013 - Advanced Interviewing Concepts

L&H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC to Deliver HVAC Smart Chip in North Carolina The owners of L & H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC, an HVAC Business Consulting Company, formed a partnership with AirConergy LLC to be the Exclusive North Carolina Distributor of the HVAC Smart Chip. The HVAC Smart Chip is designed for easy retrofit to residential and commercial HVAC systems, saving... - October 11, 2013 - L & H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC

20th Anniversary of Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work® Day: A Work in Progress After 20 years, you’d think the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day would have grown up, or perhaps even grown old. But the program’s age is similar to that of each group of first-time participating girls and boys and to that of those who participated though the years - the program... - April 16, 2013 - Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation

Jorgenson Consulting Has Been Selected by CU-ICAR in Search for New Leader The Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) has selected Jorgenson Consulting to conduct a national search for an Executive Director. The Executive Director of CU-ICAR plays a unique role building sustainable corporate partnerships and leading a highly motivated and... - May 05, 2012 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Field Controls Introduces the Healthy Home System™ An Affordable Solution for Indoor Air that is Fresh, Clean, & Pure™ - October 11, 2011 - Field Controls

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

NC Company Partnering with South Africa Company to Offer Medical Food Product Internationally Source-Omega licenses Solal Technologies of Johannesburg, South Africa, to offer novel Vegetarian Omega-3 (SM) product with DHA and EPA from sustainable algae oil source. - November 23, 2010 - Source-Omega

Still Life Nightclub and Ultra Lounge Hosts an Evening Affair with Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Still Life Nightclub and Ultra Lounge, Raleigh's premiere upscale nightlife venue located at the West Building in Glenwood South today announced that Teresa Guidice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be hosting an evening affair Thursday, September 23, 2010 from 10:00pm through 2:00am, brought... - September 23, 2010 - Still Life Nightclub and Ultra Lounge

The 99th Match is Awarded Apex Reviews’ Highest Five Star Rating for Its Compelling Narrative and Relevance to Wrestling Today’s Challenges Apex Reviews awarded The 99th Match its highest five star rating while its author recently met with more than fourteen hundred students at Brentwood High School where the story takes place to discuss career topics and wrestling with real life. - April 19, 2010 - Celestine Publishing, LLC

WT Cox Subscriptions Hires Mike Harwell to Director of Strategic Marketing North America In his new role, Harwell will assume responsibility for expanding the growth of Academic and Medical library accounts and strengthening WT Cox’s working relationships with publishers. - November 03, 2009 - WT Cox Subscriptions

D. Earl Barnes' Service Honored in New Exhibit in The Whalehead Club's Wildlife Museum Though he passed away over thirty-eight years ago, Dempsey Earl Barnes’ life work and contribution to the State of North Carolina has been uniquely honored and lives on in the newest exhibit at The Whalehead Club Wildlife Museum. The museum is located in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The... - August 20, 2009 - Marketing Specifics

Celebs Bag Green Beauty with Beautorium At two recent star-studded events, celebs received Beautorium's “I am a natural bag,” fair-trade burlap bag. - June 11, 2009 - Beautorium

Charlotte Movers All My Sons Moving and Storage Promotes the Arts in Local Charlotte Community Charlotte Moving Company donates their services to promote the arts. - June 02, 2009 - All My Sons

Keep Up with the Vanderbilt’s? Try Keeping Up with the Ramble. In anticipation of Asheville’s upcoming National Truffle Fest (www.NationalTruffleFest.com), Biltmore Farms breaks new ground by planting a truffle orchard donated by Garland Truffles in the Ramble – the company’s luxury residential community (www.RambleBiltmoreForest.com). - February 06, 2009 - National Truffle Fest

QSR Magazine’s Culinary School Challenge 2009 The Challenge: Create a no- or low-sodium condiment suitable for bulk foodservice applications. The condiment’s sodium content must meet the Food and Drug Administration’s definition of one of the following categories: Sodium-free (Less than 5 mg per reference amount and per labeled serving)... - January 08, 2009 - QSR Magazine

Skin Care for Athletes Moisturizes & Massages U.S. Olympic Swimmers Tri-Body Spray a hit at the 2008 Golden Goggle Awards as part of the VIP Gift Bag Suite - November 27, 2008 - Morning Indigo, LLC

EMI Supply Inc. Launches New State-of-the-Art Web Site EMI Supply Inc. launches new state-of-the-art web site. The site is an excellent resource for technical information and offers existing and new customers alike a user friendly environment to place online orders. - November 23, 2008 - EMI Supply Inc.

New Guidance Document Offers Strategy for Remediation of Perchlorate in Groundwater Solutions-IES, Inc., a leading provider of professional environmental engineering and remediation services for government and commercial clients around the world, in association with the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), announces the publication and release of a guidance... - September 09, 2008 - Solutions-IES, Inc.

Start-Up Media Company Itechpoint, Inc. Has Launched Getbestcoupons.com to Help Shoppers Find Free Coupons and Offers from Brand Name Stores Easily Getbestcoupons.com presents free coupons and offers from variety of brand name stores. One can search for coupons in many different ways. It predominantly presents online coupons and offers. Users can use these coupon codes while checking out and get the discounts. - August 24, 2008 - Itechpoint, Inc.

Art-and-Home.Net Expands Tapestry Wall Hanging Collection The Art and Home Tapestry collection has grown. What started as a few dozen tapestries, has now reached nearly 1,400 tapestries, the largest collection Art and Home has ever carried. - July 30, 2008 - Art & Home

WT Cox Subscriptions Acquires Journal Finder™ from The University of North Carolina Greensboro Announcing WT Cox Subscriptions acquiring Journal Finder from The University of North Carolina Greensboro. - June 24, 2008 - WT Cox Subscriptions

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Queens Gap Forms Alliance with LaValle Metabolic Institute Queens Gap, a North Carolina real estate development located just a short drive from Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is proud to announce a partnership with the LaValle Metabolic Institute (LMI). This long-term health alliance with LMI ensures that Queens Gap is well on its way to being the first-ever... - May 16, 2008 - Queens Gap

QSR Magazine Columnist Nominated for 58th Annual Journalist Award QSR magazine announced today the nomination of columnist Roy Bergold to the 58th annual Green Eyeshade Awards for outstanding achievement in journalism. - May 06, 2008 - QSR Magazine

Boomer Advertising Wins Five International Creative Summit Awards Out of thousands of entries from 25 countries around the globe, Boomer Advertising has won five (5) 2008 Summit Creative Awards® - one Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Awards. The awards recognize a variety of the marketing tools created for Boomer clients: packaging, website design, print advertising,... - May 03, 2008 - Boomer Advertising, Inc.

Mountain Real Estate Community Queens Gap Announces 100 Owner Milestone Queens Gap, a North Carolina real estate development located just a short drive from Asheville in the Blue Ridge Mountains, recently achieved a milestone of adding the 100th owner to the membership roster of the gated, private community. Since its inception in 2006, Queens Gap has been focused on exceeding... - April 22, 2008 - Queens Gap

On Common Ground: Bridging the Mormon Evangelical Divide Now Available Electronically Celestine Publishing announced the availability of its book, On Common Ground: Bridging the Mormon Evangelical Divide as an electronic download for easier access both locally and internationally. - April 07, 2008 - Celestine Publishing, LLC

ASI’s Extreme Loading® Technology Allays Implosion Concerns Extreme Loading® Technology was used to predict the collapse of St. Francis Hospital scheduled for demolition in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania last weekend. The building’s demise was historic to that locale, but for Applied Science International (ASI), the hallmark event is about the technology that showed the public what would happen beforehand – a new structural analysis technology now available to practicing engineers internationally. - March 27, 2008 - Applied Science International, LLC

Plant-Made Biotechnology a Growing Future for North Carolina’s Northeast Economic Development officials announced plans to have ongoing meetings with educators and business representatives to bring together biotechnology resources throughout North Carolina’s northeast region and to develop a plan for future development of a viable industry in plant-made biotechnology. At a recent meeting, the group developed plans for moving plant-made biotech research from the universities to farms and businesses in North Carolina’s northeast region. - January 15, 2008 - Northeast Development Commission

CIA's Unsolved Mysteries: the Nosenko Case, Double Agents & Angleton's Wilderness of Mirrors “Wilderness of Mirrors” is the theme for the fifth annual Raleigh Spy Conference, an internationally acclaimed event that draws top experts in the field of intelligence to Raleigh each year. The 2008 conference will be held March 26-28 at the North Carolina Museum of History in downtown Raleigh. Association... - January 11, 2008 - Metro Magazine

North Carolina’s Northeast Commission Works to Increase Aviation Business in North Carolina North Carolina's Northeast Commission is working to bring aviation business to Northeastern North Carolina. They are pleased that TCOM has decided to expand in Pasquotank County and see this as another confirmation that North Carolina's Northeast region is primed for aviation development. The 16 counties in their region are developing their aviation infrastructure by expanding runways, and maximizing the land around their airports to bring the aviation potential to reality. - December 22, 2007 - Northeast Development Commission

Chapel Hill Hair Stylist Launches Salon Site: garycardenhairstudio.com. Consults Durham, Raleigh, Triangle Clients on Style, Wardrobe, Makeup for "Image Coordination" Gary Carden recently announced the launch of www.garycardenhairstudio.com, the new site for the Chapel Hill studio owner and stylist. With over 30 years in the industry, Carden knows more about personal style than just haircuts - he integrates hair, grooming, style, color, makeup, and wardrobe. Raleigh's News & Observer named Carden the "guru of grooming" for his unique approach of combining these elements of style to find each client's most authentic look. - October 31, 2007 - Gary Carden Hair Studio

TrackJump Package Tracking URL Service TrackJump is a new service built by Erik Aronesty which allows users to create shortened tracking URL's suitable for embedding in emails or web pages. - September 29, 2007 - Moon Costumes