Blue Shark Vodka was recently named among the best vodkas in the U.S. at The Fifty Best competition. In its premier year of the consumer-based competition, Blue Shark Vodka was awarded a gold medal and was the only vodka in North Carolina to receive a designation. The Fifty Best is unbiased guide to wine and spirits for those with epicurean tastes. - September 30, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.