North Carolina: Greenville News
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Gator Metal Roofing Announces Proud Sponsorship of My Tar Heel Adventures
Gator Metal Roofing (Gator Metal Roofing), the #1 metal-roofing company serving North Carolina and South Carolina, is excited to announce a sponsorship with My Tar Heel Adventures (MTHA), a dynamic and engaging digital media channel that shines a spotlight on the very best of the Tar Heel... - November 10, 2025 - Gator Metal Roofing
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers - October 09, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Founder of Tech Homecoming, Inc. Unveils Framework for Closing Rural Digital Divide at RenderATL 2025
Tech Homecoming, Inc. founder Tandreia Dixon presented a three-part framework for closing the rural digital divide at RenderATL 2025. Selected from 3000+ applicants, Dixon shared how her nonprofit seeks to amplify human-centered design to bridge tech gaps in underserved communities. The framework—Identify Community Partners, Assess Real Community Needs, Co-Create Sustainable Solutions—offers a replicable model for digital inclusion. Tech Homecoming seeks partners to expand impact. - June 20, 2025 - Tech Homecoming, Inc
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Bchex Acquires Volunteer Tracker to Strengthen Volunteer Management for Schools and Nonprofits
Bchex, a leading provider of background screening and onboarding automation, has acquired Volunteer Tracker, a widely used volunteer management platform in the K–12 and nonprofit space. The acquisition ensures continued service for current users with no changes to access or functionality, while paving the way for future enhancements. - May 09, 2025 - Bchex
K. L. Smith’s Newly Released "My Second Childhood" is a Heartfelt Collection of Reflections and Family Stories from the Perspective of a Woman Embracing Her Later Years
“My Second Childhood” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. L. Smith is a touching and introspective memoir that explores the author’s life journey through her later years, filled with memories, family history, and personal reflections. With a deep sense of gratitude, Smith shares her experiences of living through life’s seasons and embracing the freedom of her "second childhood." - April 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Melodie Walton Todhunter’s New Book "Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart" is a Series of Reflections Designed to Help Those Walking the Path of Grief
Recent release “Life After Loss: Meditations for a Healing Heart” from Covenant Books author Melodie Walton Todhunter is a collection of heartfelt mediations, prayers, and reflections designed for those seeking healing in the wake of loss. Based upon her own experiences with grief and her work in ministry, Todhunter shares her writings to provide hope and comfort. - April 11, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Kathy Floyd’s New Book, "Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator," is a Poignant Look at What It Takes to Follow God’s Calling
Recent release “Hijacked Faith: Overcoming the Obstacles in Your Walk with Our Creator” from Covenant Books author Kathy Floyd encourages readers to continue on their path that God has intended for them, no matter how difficult it may seem at times. Drawing from her own journey, Floyd reveals how the most seemingly unqualified can be called on by God to perform incredible tasks. - April 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Susan Shoemaker’s New Book, "Tady Earther," is a Dystopian Science-Fiction Novel That Takes Readers to Multiple Planets
Recent release “Tady Earther” from Page Publishing author Susan Shoemaker is a captivating intergalactic tale that follows Tady, who has been sentenced to one cycle of a self-sustaining cage on the planet Kork. - March 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
Robert Recchio’s Newly Released "The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Prophecy and Eschatology
“The Millennial Reign of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Recchio offers a detailed and scriptural analysis of the literal millennial reign of Jesus Christ, addressing common misconceptions and providing clarity on this often-debated topic. - March 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Laura Chignola’s Newly Released "My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Loyalty
“My Dog’s Seeing Eye Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Chignola is a touching story about the unwavering bond between two dogs, one of whom becomes a guiding companion for the other as he loses his sight. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Local North Carolina Company Filters Direct USA Partners with Tidey Ocean to Remove Plastics from Our Oceans
A local new home air filter company, Filters Direct USA is making a difference with their partnership with Tidey Ocean to remove plastic from our oceans for recycling. - February 27, 2025 - Filters Direct USA
Brenda B. Moody’s Newly Released "The Second Time Around" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir About Finding True Love and Faith in a Second Chance
“The Second Time Around” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda B. Moody is a deeply personal and uplifting story of how divine revelation and unwavering faith led to a life-changing second marriage filled with love, commitment, and joy. - February 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Samuel W. Gordon Jr.’s Newly Released "Kingdom Abundance" is a Practical Guide to Achieving Financial and Spiritual Fulfillment
“Kingdom Abundance: A Road Map to God’s Blessings for Your Finances and Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Samuel W. Gordon Jr. is a motivational and faith-centered exploration of financial stewardship and the principles necessary for living a life of abundance as intended by God. - January 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Andrew B. Thompson’s Newly Released "Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man" is an Inspiring Guide for Integrating Faith Into the Workplace
“Working Man’s Devotional: Spiritual Field Manual for the Working Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew B. Thompson is a thoughtful devotional that combines practical work advice with spiritual insights, offering daily encouragement and biblical wisdom for navigating the challenges of a professional life. - December 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Verna York’s New Book, "Second Thoughts," is a Collection of Stories That Delve Into Life’s Complexities as They Reflect Upon the Trials and Triumphs of Existence
Recent release “Second Thoughts” from Page Publishing author Verna York is a series of short stories that invite readers to embark on a thought-provoking journey through the intricacies of life, exploring the themes of justice, perception, the pursuit of the American dream, emotional resilience, and the joys of retirement. - November 25, 2024 - Page Publishing
Lisa Canter’s Newly Released “Messages from the Master: A Daily Devotional” is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Spiritual Guide for Everyday Christian Living
“Messages from the Master: A Daily Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Canter is a thoughtful and uplifting devotional that offers daily encouragement and spiritual guidance for navigating the challenges and joys of Christian life. - November 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Michael G. Dougherty’s New Book, “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective,” Explores God’s Messages to His Children Through Their Dreams
Recent release “Dreams: Guidance from Within... A Christian Perspective” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael G. Dougherty is a fascinating and comprehensive guide to understanding how dreams work to deliver God’s communications to people. Engaging and thought-provoking, Dougherty hopes to awaken his readers to the truths and guidance behind their dreams. - November 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
William F. Milholen’s Newly Released "Being Poor but Not Knowing It" is a Nostalgic Journey Into Humble Beginnings
“Being Poor but Not Knowing It” from Christian Faith Publishing author William F. Milholen is a heartwarming memoir that offers a glimpse into the simplicity and resilience of life in a small mill town during the 1940s. Through vivid storytelling, Milholen captures the essence of growing up with limited means yet abundant love and community spirit. - October 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, "Remember the Sabbath: Book 3," is a Gripping Crime Thriller That Follows Detective Blake Cutter as He Takes on a Mafia Network
Recent audiobook release “Remember the Sabbath: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan is a riveting tale that dives deep into Miami's criminal underworld, where detective Blake Cutter must stop a mob boss’s biological terrorism attack, all while racing to save a young woman who may have ties to his late wife’s past. - August 14, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Sock Brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfer Hannah Leiner. - June 14, 2024 - Lamour Group
Lizette A. Butts’s Newly Released “The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” is a Riveting Tale of Faith and Perseverance
“The Assignment: Love, Trials, Heartache, Faith and Victory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lizette A. Butts is a compelling narrative that follows the journey of Faith, a dedicated pastor, wife, mother, and friend, as she navigates through life's challenges and triumphs. Filled with love, trials, heartache, and ultimately, victory, this book explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. - June 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Connor Garnett Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Connor Garnett. - April 25, 2024 - Lamour Group
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley - March 17, 2024 - Lamour Group
Mitchell W. Pezdek Jr.’s Newly Released “Blue Skies and the Dove of Peace: One Man’s Journey to Find God” is an Uplifting Message of Faith
“Blue Skies and the Dove of Peace: One Man’s Journey to Find God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mitchell W. Pezdek Jr. is a poignant autobiography that intimately details the author's personal odyssey, recounting the challenges, triumphs, and moments of profound revelation that shaped his quest for God. - February 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Paula M. Watson’s Newly Released "Amia’s Path" is a Powerful Story of Losing One’s Way and Rediscovering God
“Amia’s Path” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula M. Watson is a thoughtful biographical study that brings a message of encouragement to anyone who feels they have fallen too far from God’s grace. - February 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Shemica Swain Sanders’s Newly Released "I Didn’t Say No" is a Charming Story of the Importance of Patience and Faith
“I Didn’t Say No” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shemica Swain Sanders is a sweet story of a little girl’s determination and the unexpected lesson learned while anxiously requesting a new bike. - January 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ophelia J. Madden’s Newly Released "Destroy the Enemy of Your Calling!" is a Powerful Reminder of the Strength God Provides
“Destroy the Enemy of Your Calling!: Realize the weapons that work against you and use those God intended to work for you!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ophelia J. Madden is an informative discussion of the ways in which negative forces work against us and what we can do as children of God to defeat those that go against His promise. - January 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Celebrating 65 Years of Timeless Skating Memories: Sky-Vue Skateland Rocky Mount, NC
Save the date of September 17, 2023, to join many skaters from the Rocky Mount, NC area to participate in the 65th Anniversary of Sky-Vue Skateland. The iconic skating rink has been a staple of the community since 1958. Lace up your skates and celebrate the fun times still rolling at Sky-Vue Skateland. - August 24, 2023 - Sky-Vue Skateland
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
Sky-Vue Skateland Celebrates a Successful Year of Roller Skating STEM Field Trips for Schools
Sky-Vue Skateland served over 2,000 students from 26 schools from eastern NC with a unique and captivating learning experience engaging students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program aimed to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and teamwork among students, helping them develop essential skills for their future academic and professional endeavors. - June 14, 2023 - Sky-Vue Skateland
Parker Pawn Announced Luxury Handbag Authentication
With so many fakes available on the market, it is important to buy an authenticated luxury handbag to avoid a purchase nightmare. Parker Pawn in Fayetteville, NC announced they authenticate the luxury handbags in their inventory. - March 27, 2023 - Parker Pawn
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Parker Pawn Announced They Can Help Liquidate Valuable Items
Following the holiday season, there are extra things that may be unwanted or unused because a newer similar item replaced them. Parker Pawn announced they can help liquidate unwanted items. - December 30, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Parker Pawn Announced Continued Small Business Saturday Sale Event
Christmas shopping is in full swing. Parker Pawn is committed to providing diversity and products for the community. They announced they will have continued saving from now until Christmas. - November 29, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Pre-Black Friday Sale
With Christmas shopping in full swing, Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they will have a pre-Black Friday sale to help their community save money on gifts. - November 15, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Happy Tools Tuesday Event
Quality pre-owned tools are difficult to find at a reasonable price. Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they are having a weekly event - Happy Tools Tuesday, where they feature different name brand power tools at an affordable price. - October 14, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Blue Shark Vodka Named Among Best Domestic Vodkas at Fifty Best Competition
Blue Shark Vodka was recently named among the best vodkas in the U.S. at The Fifty Best competition. In its premier year of the consumer-based competition, Blue Shark Vodka was awarded a gold medal and was the only vodka in North Carolina to receive a designation. The Fifty Best is unbiased guide to wine and spirits for those with epicurean tastes. - September 30, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark CEO Moves to Oversee New Daytoon Product, Hacienda Chactun Tequila
Blue Shark Vodka Chief Executive Officer, Mark Milliken, will shift roles to help parent company, Daytoon Distributors, release a tequila label by the end of the year. Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist will step in as interim CEO and remain as Chairman of Blue Shark Vodka LLC while Milliken... - September 06, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Parker Pawn & Jewelry Announces Clearance Table Addition
Parker Pawn and Jewelry have three Parker Pawn Locations, and they have announced a high clearance table in addition to their already affordable prices. This comes as a service for their community and helping their customers find what they need without having to pay increasingly high prices. - July 30, 2022 - Parker Pawn
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories