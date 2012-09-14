PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Competitive OLTP Database Workload Testing Results Between a Single-Processor AMD EPYC Solution and a Dual-Processor Intel Xeon Solution IT professionals at Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing fifteen legacy servers with either four current-gen AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 servers or four current-gen Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U servers resulted in similar OLTP database performance gains. - September 13, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Assessing the Capacity Impact of Upgrading to Windows Server 2019 from an Older Version on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oak Ridge, NC Morgan is a 7-year-old who enjoys swimming, cheerleading, going to the beach and boating with her family. Morgan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Morgan’s service dog, Iris, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities... - September 11, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing the Consolidation Possible with a Move from Legacy Database Servers to the New Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors was able to perform the Oracle Database work of over three legacy servers while reducing rack space. - August 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Beats the Hurricane Season and Takes North Carolina by Storm Enormous Area Response to Blue Shark Vodka Premiere. - August 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

ELD Mandate Ranks in the Top 10 Issues in the Trucking Industry The "hard" deadline to comply with the ELD Mandate is December 17, 2019. On that day, operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. Are they ready? BlueArrow Telematics CEO and Puryear Tank Lines CTO discuss the issue. - August 22, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Principled Technologies Concludes Hands-on Competitive Testing of Two All-Flash Storage Arrays and Publishes Results Engineers at Principled Technologies (PT) determined that investing in the Dell EMC Unity XT 880F All-Flash array - instead of a comparable array from a competitor they refer to as “Vendor A” - could potentially help mid- to enterprise-sized businesses maximize performance and efficiency. - August 02, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Report That Compares a ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise Deployment to an In-House Deployment Principled Technologies (PT) found that using ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise got Dell EMC storage and a data protection appliance ready for production sooner than an in-house administrator. - July 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

A PowerEdge R740xd Performed the Database Analytics Work of 10 Five-Year-Old Servers, According to Principled Technologies Study The server, powered by new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, completed the database analytics work of 10 PowerEdge R720xd servers in less time. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Comparative Content That Details the Proven Benefits of Moving e-Commerce Business to New Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that moving from a legacy environment to a two-server VMware vSAN cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can empower online businesses to handle significant growth. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Chromebooks Powered by Intel Core Processors Could Save Students Time on Creative School Projects, Principled Technologies Study Shows Chromebooks powered by the Intel Core i3-sdfs processor and the Intel Core m3-wfew processor performed tasks more quickly than a Chromebook powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor. - July 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Findings from Hands-on Evaluation of a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Solution with CyberSense Principled Technologies (PT) set up servers and storage in a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Vault and launched an attack on the test data. - July 08, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Compares VMware vSAN Performance on HPE ProLiant DL380 Servers with Intel Optane NVMe SSDs vs. NAND Flash NVMe SSDs Principled Technologies found that HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers with Intel Optane NVMe SSDs processed 35% more IOPS and provided 34% faster throughput on a write-heavy workload versus a solution with only NAND flash NVMe SSDs. - June 21, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of Toshiba Memory Value SAS and Data Center NVMe SSDs with That of Enterprise SATA SSDs In Principled Technologies (PT) hands-on testing, Toshiba Memory SSDs allowed an HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server to complete an analytics query set in less time than SATA SSDs, which makes vital business insights available earlier. - June 21, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors vs. an Older Server In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors could support more database users compared to a four-year-old HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9. - June 17, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Cates Consulting Group Works with Trauma Victims Like Those Affected by Durham Gas Explosion Cates Consulting Group's thoughts and prayers are with the victims that were involved in the catastrophic gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina. In April 2019, two people were killed and 25 injured. Of the people injured, six were in critical condition and one was transported to a burn center. Cates... - June 11, 2019 - Cates Consulting Group

2 Property Portfolio in Augusta, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. Washington Road Self Storage, a two property portfolio located in Martinez (Augusta), GA, has been sold to a national buyer. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage broker in the Southeast represented the seller. The facilities enjoy good visibility and are comprised... - June 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

1-800-PACK-RAT Renews Partnership with Homes For Our Troops 1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Partnership with Homes For Our Troops to Provide Portable Storage Containers for Home Build Sites. - May 29, 2019 - 1-800-PACK-RAT

Principled Technologies Releases Collateral Detailing How Different Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 Storage Options Maximize Database Performance Principled Technologies (PT) engineers determined that companies could dramatically improve database performance by moving legacy systems to the new Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 equipped with Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel Optane NVMe SSDs. - May 24, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Updates Report Comparing the Durability of Three Chromebooks from Dell, HP, and Lenovo In a hands-on testing update, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell Chromebook 3100 survived more hinge cycles and more micro-drops than the HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE and the Lenovo 100e Chromebook. - May 22, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Compares VMware vSAN Performance on HPE ProLiant DL380 Servers with Intel Optane NVMe SSDs vs. NAND Flash NVMe SSDs Principled Technologies found that HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers with Intel Optane NVMe SSDs processed 35% more IOPS and provided 34% faster throughput on a write-heavy workload versus a solution with only NAND flash NVMe SSDs. - May 16, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Acquire Volunteers at Local Boys and Girls Club Part of the Acquire team donated their time to a local Boys and Girls Club by helping out with an after school program for elementary and middle school kids. - May 15, 2019 - Acquire

Principled Technologies Compares Performance of Value SAS and Data Center NVMe SSDs from Toshiba Memory vs. SATA SSDs in Dell EMC PowerEdge R840, R740xd, and MX Servers Principled Technologies found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R840, R740xd, and MX servers with value SAS and data center NVMe SSDs from Toshiba Memory outperformed the same servers configured with enterprise SATA SSDs on transactional and analytical database workloads. In addition, value SAS and data center NVMe SSDs running a database analytics workload offered up to 132% more operations per second for every dollar compared to enterprise SATA SSDs. - April 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.