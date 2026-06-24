North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill News
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
Summer Travel Solved: National Award-Winning "Boomer and Halley" Book Keeps Kids Engaged and Kind on the Go
As families hit the road, the challenge of keeping young travelers entertained while fostering positive values has a new, positive, screen-time solution. Mary Jane McKittrick, founder of the national award-winning Shady Pines Story Town, has released the eBook version of her celebrated... - June 21, 2026 - Shady Pines Story Town
SPARK Industries Announces New MRI Signal Analysis Platform for Neurological Disease and Cancer Research
SPARK Industries announced advancements in its patent-pending MRI signal-analysis platform designed to detect previously unresolved neurological and structural signatures within raw MRI data. Internal validation across 1,000+ clinical MRI cases involving TBI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and prostate cancer demonstrated consistent signal relationships associated with known disease states. SPARK is now pursuing blinded third-party validation trials. - May 27, 2026 - SPARK Industries Corporation
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
DASHcast Podcast Announces Season 2 Following a Breakout First Season Focused on Real Estate, Business Growth, and Industry Insight
DASH Carolina Expands Media and Real Estate Education Initiatives with Launch of DASHcast Podcast Season 2 DASH Carolina, a rapidly growing residential real estate brokerage serving North Carolina and South Carolina, has officially announced the launch of Season 2 of the DASHcast Podcast following... - May 14, 2026 - DASH Carolina
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Raleigh’s Rapid Growth Sparks TriMkt Expansion
Businesses are paying attention to Raleigh, North Carolina, as it rapidly establishes itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Raleigh's population has increased by more than 15% over the last ten years, with thousands of new people moving there every year in pursuit of... - April 23, 2026 - TriMkt
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
DASHcast Podcast Expands to All Major Streaming Platforms, Amplifying Real Estate Conversations Nationwide
DASH Carolina announces the full-scale distribution of its flagship podcast, DASHcast, now available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, and full video episodes on YouTube. With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience... - April 10, 2026 - DASH Carolina
Publisher, CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc., Releases New Book Challenging Assumptions About U.S. Housing Energy Costs
Douglas K Shamlin presents a bold examination of why homes consume excessive energy and 6 standards that solve the problem of high energy bills. - April 06, 2026 - CarbonLessEnergy Holdings, Inc.
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Size Stream Achieves SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy
Size Stream announced successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, validating the security, privacy, and reliability of its AI-powered body scanning platform. The certification confirms rigorous controls protecting sensitive body and biometric data used across health, fitness, and apparel applications—including made-to-measure, size recommendations, and clothing configurators—giving clients confidence to deploy body data solutions at scale. - March 18, 2026 - Size Stream
Author and Speaker, Ron Robinson, Announces Release of His Latest Business Book, "Practices of Resilient Companies"
Ron Robinson describes research outlining four disruptive forces and their impact on companies and communities. Readers will enjoy stories of leaders who have created strategies to overcome challenges and built great companies with compassion, collaboration and knowledge. - March 17, 2026 - RonSpeaking
Bchex Earns Great Place To Work Certification™
94% of employees say Bchex is a great place to work — 37 points above the national average - March 10, 2026 - Bchex
Alzheimer’s Patient Fights Back
Diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s disease in September 2025, Greg Rowland refused to sit back and let the disease run its course. At 68 years old, he knew there were steps he could take to slow the progression of the disease and hopefully, add a few more years to his life. Greg and his... - March 01, 2026 - Rowjera Holdings Inc
Proof in the Promotion: Building Leaders from the Inside Out
What does advancement look like inside an organization where every title is earned and not given? And what happens when preparation and execution align? The answer is clear, as consistent performance has earned Hamilton Harrison a promotion to Assistant Manager. His advancement serves as proof that... - February 27, 2026 - TriMkt
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Iridium CE’s AI Patient Simulation Identifies SDOH Gaps in IBD Care, Earns NAMEC Best Practice Award
Program pairs certified CME with conversational AI patient simulation to reveal what traditional testing cannot: the gap between what clinicians know and what they do in a case simulation. - February 23, 2026 - Iridium CE
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
FairMedBill Launches Platform to Streamline Medical Bill Error Detection and Do It Yourself Dispute Resolution
FairMedBill.com, a HIPAA-compliant tool with a ten-engine error detection system, comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly seek digital-first solutions for reviewing and disputing erroneous medical bills. - February 20, 2026 - FairMedBill
Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes
In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans. Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle... - February 18, 2026 - Daytoon, Inc.
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Sarah A. Burlee Named a VIP for Spring 2026 Issue by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarah A. Burlee of Hope Mills, North Carolina has been named a VIP for spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) This distinction acknowledges her accomplishments in the field of medical planning and government into her transition as a business owner. - February 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
John F. Avery Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as an Honored Member, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership. About John F. Avery Now retired, John F. Avery served as a sergeant major with the... - January 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Teague Campbell Expands Key Practice Areas with Strategic 2025 Attorney Hires and Announces 2026 Partner Promotion
Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP is strengthening its statewide bench with eight strategic attorney additions across Workers’ Compensation, Litigation, Insurance Coverage, and Municipal Law, marking one of the firm’s most significant periods of growth in the past decade. The firm is also happy to announce the promotion of Jonathan Gonzalez to Partner, effective January 2026 reinforcing Teague Campbell’s commitment to developing top legal talent and expanding service capabilities for clients. - December 30, 2025 - Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham, LLP
Local Author Offers All Her Ebooks Free During Holiday Season
Stock Your Digital Library Through This Ebook Sale - December 15, 2025 - Carol Ann Strickland Enterprises
Givebacks Welcomes K–12 EdTech Pioneer Lee Prevost to Its Board of Directors
Prevost joins as Givebacks sharpens its focus on helping schools spend less time on administration and more time helping students thrive. - December 04, 2025 - Givebacks
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Sweet Candy Café Anniversary Celebration on ShopSmall Saturday
Sweet Candy Café Marks 13th Anniversary - November 25, 2025 - Sweet Candy Café
NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider
NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations. - November 18, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
Hourglass Fashions Launches Curated Bundle Collections to Simplify Plus-Size Style
Premium fashion brand introduces complete outfit solutions designed for confident, effortless dressing across three markets. - November 14, 2025 - Hourglass Fashions
Gator Metal Roofing Announces Proud Sponsorship of My Tar Heel Adventures
Gator Metal Roofing (Gator Metal Roofing), the #1 metal-roofing company serving North Carolina and South Carolina, is excited to announce a sponsorship with My Tar Heel Adventures (MTHA), a dynamic and engaging digital media channel that shines a spotlight on the very best of the Tar Heel... - November 10, 2025 - Gator Metal Roofing
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
EBQ Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Acquirent
EBQ has acquired Acquirent, a leader in outsourced sales development, strengthening its B2B growth expertise. Acquirent, founded in 2004 and expanded through LeadJen (2017) and Vorsight (2021), brings top-tier BDR programs and lead generation capabilities. Together, EBQ and Acquirent will deliver enhanced sales enablement, operational excellence, and predictable revenue growth for clients nationwide. - November 04, 2025 - EBQ
Third Annual SharkAid Masquerade Will Give Out $1,000 Prize
Get your costumes ready for a spooktacular night at Kipos for the third annual SharkAid Masquerade Party. Join in the fun from 9pm until midnight, Friday, October 31 at the Kipos Garden Patio. Enjoy delicious cocktails by Blue Shark Vodka, music, treats and contests. Local radio personality Foz... - October 26, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across... - October 16, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
CareYaya Named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List
CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise reimagining eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List. The company connects families with compassionate college students to provide affordable, high-quality care while empowering future healthcare professionals. Founded in 2022, CareYaya is rapidly expanding nationwide and aims to facilitate over 1 million dignified care connections by 2030. - October 16, 2025 - CareYaya
Author Doug Shear Honored in Marquis Who’sWho in America
Acclaimed author and film writer Doug Shear has been named to Marquis Who’sWho in America, a prestigious publication that recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in their respective fields. - October 14, 2025 - Doug Shear