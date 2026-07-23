Ohio: Columbus News
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Mohammad A. Jallaq Named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been named a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. About Mohamad A. Jallaq Mohamad A. Jallaq is the owner of Ohio Management and... - July 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Directions Career Center Receives $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant to Expand Digital Pathways to Employment Program
New Directions Career Center has received a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to expand its Digital Pathways to Employment program. The funding will help equip 300 Central Ohio women, older adults, and historically underserved communities with in-demand digital skills, career coaching, and workforce training to increase access to sustainable employment and economic mobility. - June 18, 2026 - New Directions Career Center
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites
Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
PersonalHour Launches AI-Powered Pilates App and Connected Home Fitness Ecosystem
PersonalHour has launched an AI-powered Pilates training app and a connected home fitness ecosystem, combining reformer equipment, artificial intelligence, and on-demand training. The launch reflects a broader industry shift toward home-based fitness and positions the company within a growing category of technology-driven wellness solutions. - May 02, 2026 - PersonalHour
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Michael Harden Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael Harden of Columbus, Ohio, has been selected as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his achievements and leadership in technology. About Michael Harden Michael Harden serves as chief technology officer and general counsel for The Disney Group International... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Celtic Mink Jewelry Announces Strategic Refinement to Focus on Core Handcrafted Mission
Celtic Mink Jewelry, an online jewelry boutique, is pivoting to focus on artisan-made jewelry. Product descriptions, photos, and website navigation will be updated. The decision is due to changing economic conditions and low-cost imports, creating a pricing race to the bottom. We are returning to our roots in handmade jewelry, using quality materials and providing personal client service. - January 20, 2026 - Celtic Mink Jewelry
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Independent Filmmaker and Tech Entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn Announces New Feature Film Candy Flip (2026) and Social-Tech Ventures
Los Angeles-based filmmaker and tech entrepreneur Jeffrey Ikahn announces his new feature film Candy Flip (2026) and several technology ventures focused on reimagining how creators and audiences connect. Ikahn’s work bridges storytelling, innovation, and the future of social media platforms. - October 31, 2025 - Jeffrey Ikahn
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
True North Home Loans Expands Regional Footprint with Experienced Leadership
True North Home Loans is expanding into Cincinnati with two new branch locations led by veteran Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star service rating, True North offers a full range of mortgage solutions—including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor, Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation loans—delivering fast, transparent, and stress-free home financing. - September 02, 2025 - True North Home Loans
Author Pamela Groom‘s New Book, "Happy Tales at Happy Trails," Follows Jinglebella and Beau, Santa‘s Helpers, as They Deliver Animals to Their Forever Homes on Christmas
Recent release “Happy Tales at Happy Trails” from Page Publishing author Pamela Groom centers around animals at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary who are convinced that no one would ever want to adopt them. When Santa’s helpers arrive to deliver the animals to their forever homes, the animals are so convinced that no one would want to adopt them that they have to call in Santa to help out with the adoption effort. - August 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Don Cooper’s New Book, “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” is a Compelling Read That Explores How to Find Healing After Experiencing Hurt
Recent release “Where Is the Help for Hurt When I Need It?” from Covenant Books author Don Cooper is a thought-provoking series that delves into the emotions behind why people hurt, and the paths forward to achieve healing by letting go of the anger and finding the strength to forgive those responsible. - August 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Larry A. Greene’s New Book, “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT,” is a Poignant Exploration of What It Means to Live in Accordance with Christ's Final Commandment
Recent release “LIVING THE 11TH COMMANDMENT” from Covenant Books author Larry A. Greene is an engaging and thought-provoking read that highlights the importance of following Christ’s new commandment of love in order to truly live as a Christian each and every moment. - August 08, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Jimmy Runeberg’s new book “My ‘Reality’” is a powerful collection of stories recounting the author’s struggles and trials he endured throughout his life.
Recent release “My ‘Reality’” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Runeberg is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts various moments from his life. From challenges and roadblocks to eventual triumph, Runeberg shares each story with the hope of inspiring others who have faced similar struggles. - July 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Ohio and Pennsylvania
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Ohio and Pennsylvania - July 28, 2025 - 24hourEDU
Steve Crisafulli’s Newly Released "My Godly Marathon" is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith, Endurance, and Discovering God in Everyday Life
“My Godly Marathon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Crisafulli is a compelling devotional that draws parallels between the perseverance required in long-distance running and the steadfastness needed in a life of faith. Through personal stories and spiritual insights, Crisafulli encourages readers to seek God in their daily lives and remain steadfast in their Christian journey. - July 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Naim Atarud’s New Book, “Stuck in Afghanistan: An Odyssey through Adventure, Chaos, and US Withdrawal,” Offers an Intimate Portrayal of the Author’s Homeland
Recent release “Stuck in Afghanistan: An Odyssey through Adventure, Chaos, and US Withdrawal” from Page Publishing author Naim Atarud is woven with the threads of his homeland’s history, mirroring its struggles and triumphs. - July 16, 2025 - Page Publishing
Linda Hozdic’s Newly Released "Melding All for God’s Glory" is a Transformative Exploration of the Holy Spirit's Guidance for Spiritual and Societal Renewal
“Melding All for God’s Glory: To Usher in the Era of the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Hozdic is a powerful call to recognize the influence of the Holy Spirit in guiding human actions, understanding societal issues, and restoring authentic Christian belief and practice. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cindy J. Pulfer’s Newly Released "My Summer with God" is a Heartfelt Memoir of Healing, Spiritual Growth, and Finding Peace Through Faith
“My Summer with God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy J. Pulfer is a powerful testimony of overcoming trauma and grief through the transformative love and guidance of God. Pulfer invites readers into an intimate journey of redemption and hope. - July 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Dr. Craig Goubeaux, Orthopedic Surgeon Specializing in Hip & Knee Reconstruction
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is proud to announce that Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O., will join the practice as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee reconstruction. Dr. Goubeaux brings advanced surgical... - July 14, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Anne Allen’s Newly Released “Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again” is a Heartfelt Devotional Offering Encouragement, Prayer, and Reflection for Every Day of the Year
“Good Morning, LORD, It’s ME Again” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Allen is a spiritually enriching 365-day devotional designed to help readers start and end each day grounded in prayer, scripture, and faith-filled perspective. - July 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
OrthoAlliance Names Dr. Paul Eichenseer as First Chief Physician Officer
OrthoAlliance, a leading orthopedic management organization, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Eichenseer as its first Chief Physician Officer (CPO). This milestone appointment reflects OrthoAlliance’s commitment to strengthening its physician-led leadership model and advancing... - July 08, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Brian Skura, DO - Expanding Access for Athletes and Active Patients
OrthoNeuro is pleased to announce that fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Brian Skura, DO will join the practice on August 11, 2025. With advanced expertise in treating sports-related injuries and a passion for helping athletes and active individuals return to peak... - July 07, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Braden J. Passias
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance, the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio, is excited to announce that Braden J. Passias, D.O., will join the practice as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on August 4, 2025. Dr. Passias brings advanced fellowship training in spine surgery... - June 30, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Coalition for Annuity Awareness Collaborates to Strengthen Annuity Education, Awareness and Access
Efforts aim to reach a growing number of consumers, annuity professionals and policymakers nationwide - June 20, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Author GiGi Bueter’s New Book, “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth,” Explores the Importance of Treating Others with Respect
Recent release “Dogs and Cats And That's—Real Life: Tales of Macaroni McDuffy, Supersleuth” from Page Publishing author GiGi Bueter is a charming story that centers around Macaroni, a young girl who, after seeing her beloved dog Blanca get introduced to cats, gets a wonderful idea to inspire respect in others by showing how dogs and cats can get along. - June 19, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "The Heroes of Rho," Tells the Riveting Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers He is Descended from an Alien Race with Special Powers
Recent release “The Heroes of Rho” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is a compelling novel that follows Ben, a seemingly normal young man whose life is forever changed when he discovers he’s actually descended from a race of special people from another planet. Now gifted with incredible powers, Ben must embrace his destiny and defend the world. - June 16, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Ric Grubaugh’s New Book, "Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief," is a Poignant and Honest Memoir of Loss, Love, and Learning Across a Lifetime
Recent release “Reflections with Lessons: A Journey Through Grief” from Page Publishing author Ric Grubaugh is a stirring collection of short stories and reflections from throughout the author’s life that presents readers with an exploration of personal growth, grief, and life lessons drawn from everyday experiences that have come to define the author. - June 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
OrthoNeuro Expands Orthopedic and Spine Care with Addition of Three Fellowship-Trained Surgeons
OrthoNeuro, a partner practice of OrthoAlliance—the largest network of orthopedic surgeons in Central Ohio—is proud to announce the addition of three outstanding physicians to its team this August: Braden J. Passias, D.O., Brian Skura, D.O., and Craig A. Goubeaux, D.O. Together, they bring advanced expertise, innovative techniques, and a passion for patient-centered care that will further elevate OrthoNeuro’s reputation as a regional leader in orthopedic and neurological care. - June 09, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Mohammad A. Jallaq Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Mohamad A. Jallaq of Grove City, Ohio has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his exceptional contributions and achievements in the fields of consulting and business development. He was also selected for this accolade in 2024, making this the... - May 08, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Angelet Thema’s Newly Released "Princess LoursEmmy" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Adaptation, and New Beginnings
“Princess LoursEmmy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelet Thema is a touching children’s story about a young royal navigating the challenges of adjusting to a new life in a foreign country while discovering the power of friendship. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ohio Woodworker Surprised by State Department Order
A Liberty Township woodworker was surprised by an order for 20 pens for Vice President Vance. - May 02, 2025 - Buckeye Pens and Gifts
Chrystal Ferguson’s Newly Released "Cory’s Journey" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Offers Healing and Hope Through Faith After Unimaginable Loss
“Cory’s Journey: A Story of Love, Faith, and Finally a Mother’s Understanding” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrystal Ferguson is a deeply moving reflection on the life and faith of a beloved son and a mother’s journey to find peace and purpose through her grief. - May 02, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Chet Roberts’s New Book "Dialogues with Lucifer" is a Thought-Provoking Work That Aims to Awaken Readers to the Harsh Truths of Reality While Bringing Them Closer to God
Fulton Books author Chet Roberts, who holds a BA in mass communications and a minor in Philosophy from the University of Detroit, has completed his most recent book, “Dialogues with Lucifer”: a poignant and compelling read that aims to provoke serious thought about one’s... - April 29, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Dennis D. Parks’s New Book, "The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers a Wish-Granting Cloud
Recent release “The Adventures of Johnny and the Magical Cloud Shaped Like a Star” from Covenant Books author Dennis D. Parks tells the charming tale of Johnny, an imaginative young boy who finds a special cloud with magical powers. Using this new discovery, Johnny makes a series of wishes to transform into other people, animals, and objects, learning valuable life lessons along the way. - April 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
New Engineering Partnership Addresses Advanced Engineering, Prototyping and Testing Challenges
A strategic partnership between M4, a leading Design, Engineering, Prototyping, and Testing firm, and TotalSim US, a leading provider of advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics CFD and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions. Combines M4 Engineering’s expertise in Design, Analysis, Optimization, Prototyping, and Testing with TotalSim’s industry-leading capabilities in land, sea, air, and space performance analysis and enhancement. - April 18, 2025 - M4 Engineering
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
Peggy Boring’s Newly Released “God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” is a Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Reassures Young Readers of God’s Presence in Their Lives
“God Sees You, And He Knows Your Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peggy Boring is a beautifully illustrated and spiritually enriching children’s book that helps little ones understand that God sees, loves, and cares for them through all moments of life—both joyful and challenging. - March 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing