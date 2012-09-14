PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

OrthoNeuro Spine Surgeon Performs the First Robotics-Assisted Minimally Invasive 2-Level Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery in Central Ohio at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital Dr. Ying Chen, OrthoNeuro Neurosurgeon, completed the first robotics-assisted minimally invasive 2-level interbody fusion surgery in Central Ohio. This surgical milestone occurred on October 28, 2019 using the Globus Excelsius GPS Robotic Navigation System. - November 06, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System - New Website and New Integrated Platform Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website. With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site. Complete details on the integrated platform... - August 28, 2019 - inBeam Technologies

Frontdesk Closes $2.75M Bridge Round Financing, Led by Bill La Macchia Frontdesk LLC (Frontdesk), a Milwaukee-based company, today announced the close of their latest round of funding in the amount of $2.75 million, which included an investment from La Macchia Holdings, LLC, Sand Hill Angels and Motivate Ventures, in addition to existing Seed Round investors. “Frontdesk... - August 20, 2019 - Frontdesk

New Book, "Exchanging A Cross For A Crown, Healings Journey" Now Available by Morine Slayton-Nixon "Exchanging A Cross For A Crown" inspires and encourages readers as they travel on their Healing Journey. Morine's three book series captures the perfect picture of life’s journeys in an attempt to encourage, inspire and fill the hearts and spirits of readers. - July 30, 2019 - Morine Slayton-Nixon

ContactUS Communications Announces Expansion Plans with New Location in Mt. Vernon, Ohio ContactUS Communications, a US based provider of contact center services, recently announced the opening of a new contact center in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The facility will bring jobs to the Mt. Vernon area, with the first group of new employees to begin work around September, 2019. “Our clients see... - July 18, 2019 - ContactUS Communications

The Opioid Epidemic: Performing and Recording Artist John O'Brien Releases Music Video "By The Throat" to Urge Addicts to Get Help Written in memory of his late brother, performer and recording artist John O'Brien has written a heartfelt song answering John’s burning question "What more could I have done?" He believes it is important to do everything possible to address the addiction of a loved one or friend by getting them help. The music video for the song portrays that happening. - July 10, 2019 - John O'Brien Music

PremierPups.com Reveals Valuable Insights About the Premier Promise Premierpups.com, a trusted online service that helps dog enthusiasts find their ideal puppies, decided to reveal valuable insights about their network of breeders and steps they follow to ensure all their puppies are healthy and happy. PremierPups’s network of breeders – PremierPups.com... - July 08, 2019 - Premier Pups

Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mark White to Join OrthoNeuro in May 2019 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Mark White, Neurosurgeon specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions of the spine, will join their multi-specialty physician group practice May 1st, 2019. - April 16, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Commemorated as a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been commemorated as a Top Executive for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of medical research and education. About... - March 19, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Two Orthopedic Surgeons Joining OrthoNeuro in April OrthoNeuro will add two experienced Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeons to team of 28 distinguished physicians. - March 15, 2019 - OrthoNeuro

OneVuex Unified Systems – the Only Software to Integrate Microsoft and Non-Microsoft Solutions is Now Available in Microsoft Appsource and the Azure Marketplace OneVuex Unified Systems is a SaaS that intelligently integrates multiple software applications and industry platforms (Microsoft and non-Microsoft) and on-premise and Azure Cloud services, in a single system. Bass International Software announced today that OneVuex is now available in Microsoft AppSource and the Azure Marketplace. OneVuex provides unprecedented integration capabilities, transparency and security businesses demand in today’s Digital Workplace. - March 11, 2019 - Bass International Software

Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation Applauds Ohio BWC for Incorporating Stakeholder Feedback in Workers’ Compensation Policy Change BWC policy change reflects changes advocated for by APTQI and physical therapy stakeholders. - February 20, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Health Technology Startup Funded by Top Columbus Founders A local healthcare technology startup has secured funding from well-known and successful founders of some of Columbus’ top businesses. Prescribe FIT recently closed its seed funding round meeting its goal. The round closed with an investor profile of 4 top business professionals. Leading the round... - February 06, 2019 - Prescribe FIT LLC

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Honored as a Most Influential Business Professional for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been honored as a Most Influential Business Professional for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. Ayers,... - January 16, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Michael W. Drummond, AAMS®, Financial Advisor, Earns CEP® The National Institute of Certified Estate Planners (NICEP) is pleased to announce the graduation of Mr. Michael W. Drummond from the Certified Estate Planner™ course. Mr. Drummond has successfully completed the advanced course work and qualifying examination to earn the professional certification... - January 14, 2019 - Drummond Wealth Management of Raymond James & Associates

OrthoNeuro to Open New Physician Office in Grove City January 2019 OrthoNeuro’s newest physician office will be in the new office building at the OhioHealth Grove City Surgery Center located at 1325 Stringtown Road. - December 14, 2018 - OrthoNeuro

Canvas Stretching Machine LLC to Exhibit at West Coast Art & Frame Tradeshow in Las Vegas This will be the company's 8th time to exhibit at the show. The WCAF targets businesses in the Custom Framing and Digital Printing Industries; it is the premiere show for this industry and attendance is very high. - December 12, 2018 - Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC

InBeam Technologies AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System Now Offers Real Time Synchronization with EHR The newest changes to the AdminiCare System improve overall functionality, Improvements include: The ability to separate services provided to residents; Better connectivity between residential facilities and vendors; Access to analytical tools for user data. - November 20, 2018 - inBeam Technologies

Cartana Partners with CardConnect to Offer Integrated Payment Processing A solution built to improve business operations and provide enhanced fraud protection. - November 05, 2018 - Cartana

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 6-Year-Old Boy in Powell, OH An SDWR Autism Service Dog was delivered to a 6-year-old boy named Thor living in Powell, Ohio. - October 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

InBeam Technologies Announces the General Release of AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System AdminiCare developed by inBeam Technologies; Affordable, flexible Inventory Control for Medical Supplies; Seamless integration with Key Systems including Ordering, Billing, Patient Records - September 12, 2018 - inBeam Technologies

Senior Dogs at Stop the Suffering Fetch Grant Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at Stop the Suffering are among the winners. Stop the Suffering in Columbus is one of 66 animal welfare groups in 30 states who were chosen from more than 300 applicants... - August 30, 2018 - Stop the Suffering

The All New MAXGRIND™ Pill Crusher and Grinder by Maxpert Medical The eloquently designed MAXGRIND Pill Crusher & Grinder delivers a safe, simple and satisfying pill crushing experience. MAXGRIND is truly like no other twist style pill crusher. The ergonomic, cleverly sized crusher easily conforms to your hands while the anti-slip rubber material provides grip... - August 25, 2018 - Maxpert Medical

TopResume Announces Partnership with GradLeaders to Help More Students Create Top-Quality Resumes for Dream Jobs TopResume, the largest resume-writing service in the world, today announced a partnership with GradLeaders, a campus-recruitment and career-services technology leader with more than 30 years’ experience of connecting students with employers. TopResume writes and analyzes millions of resumes and... - August 23, 2018 - GradLeaders

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Commemorated as a Lifetime Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been commemorated as a Lifetime Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Dr. Leona W. Ayers, M.D. has over 40... - July 28, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

GradLeaders and The Whether Partner to Launch First Social Network to Automatically Connect Students’ Skills and Values to Best-Fit Jobs GradLeaders, the market leader in campus recruitment and career services technology has announced an exclusive partnership with The Whether, a St. Louis tech firm offering an innovative college recruitment marketing platform. Together, they will address some of the biggest problems in the entry-level... - July 12, 2018 - GradLeaders

Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) Partners with Hilton Columbus at Easton for Aware Campaign Homeland Security Foundation of America (HSFA) leverages Public/Private Partnership with Hilton Columbus at Easton to Bring Active Shooter Awareness to Ohio - July 10, 2018 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Paul Eichenseer, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2018 OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Paul Eichenseer would join their multi-specialty physician group practice August 1st, 2018. Dr. Eichenseer is a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon who specializes in adult deformity and scoliosis utilizing the latest open and minimally invasive techniques. - June 26, 2018 - OrthoNeuro

Campio Completes 201,810 SF Sale-Leaseback in New Albany, OH Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 201,810 SF sale-leaseback project located at 8865 Smith Mills Road-North, New Albany OH 43054 on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Livingston Street Capital, LLC which is controlled by Peter Scola and Joe Fox. “It... - June 23, 2018 - Campio

Leona W. Ayers, M.D. Acknowledged as a Most Influential Business Professional by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Leona W. Ayers, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio has been acknowledged as a Most Influential Business Professional for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of education and medical research. About Leona W. - June 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins a Best in Category and a Silver Horizon Interactive Award Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition for excellence, creativity and functionality at the 16th Annual Horizon Interactive Media Award Competition. The integrated, full-service advertising agency earned a Best in Category award in the websites: Advocacy & Nonprofit category for the creation of... - April 24, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions Full-service integrated advertising agency, Beyond Spots & Dots, has launched additional programmatic tactics for small and medium-sized organizations which include CRM targeting, geofencing, geofence retargeting, geoconversion tracking, secondary search retargeting and OTT/CTV. Beyond Spots &... - April 17, 2018 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.