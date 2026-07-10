Pennsylvania: Lancaster News
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
Thrombolex Inc Names Michael Tutera, Chief Executive Officer
Thrombolex, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company advancing a differentiated pharmaco-mechanical lysis (PML) platform for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and other thromboembolic diseases, announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Michael Tutera as Chief Executive Officer. - June 15, 2026 - Thrombolex, Inc.
In The Moment Financial Services Partners with Philadelphia Tax Program
In The Moment Financial Services is proud to serve as an active partner in the City of Philadelphia’s Small Business Tax Program, an initiative under Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration designed to support and strengthen the city’s small business community. Through this... - April 30, 2026 - In The Moment Financial Services
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music. - March 20, 2026 - Clover Market
Donita M. Sturgis Honored as a Top Healthcare Professional by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Donita Sturgis of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been honored as a Top Healthcare Professional by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare, real estate, and investments. She will be featured in a... - March 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Lacher Acquires SHV Partners
Lacher is excited to announce the acquisition of SHV Partners, founded and led by consultant, entrepreneur, and thought leader Scott Hackman, strengthening Lacher’s growing consultancy practice and bringing together two purpose-driven firms to deliver a more comprehensive suite of consulting solutions to help business owners and organizational leaders build healthy, human-centered organizations where both people and business thrive. - November 07, 2025 - Lacher
Ameripath USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Recovery Resolutions to Expand Access to Addiction Recovery Homes
Ameripath USA has partnered with Recovery Resolutions LLC to expand access to high-quality Addiction Recovery Homes nationwide. Combining Ameripath’s real estate expertise with Recovery Resolutions’ proven 95% success model, the partnership will create safe, structured, and supportive housing for individuals rebuilding their lives—setting a new standard for effective, results-driven recovery housing across the U.S. - November 02, 2025 - Ameripath USA
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
Donita M. Sturgis Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Donita Sturgis of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare, real estate, and investments. About Donita M. Sturgis Donita M. Sturgis serves as the CEO of... - October 23, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
MooreWays to Mental Health Brings Breakthrough TMS Treatment to Chester County, PA
MooreWays to Mental Health has opened in Exton’s Eagleview community, bringing FDA-cleared Deep TMS to Chester County. This drug-free, non-invasive treatment helps the brain heal depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD and more without medication side effects. MooreWays combines BrainsWay’s advanced TMS with trauma-informed therapy, EMDR, and gut health support for whole-person, lasting healing. - September 26, 2025 - MooreWays
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Stoner Molding Launches B445 Denesting Agent to Boost Thermoforming and Extrusion Efficiency
Stoner Molding Solutions introduces B445 denesting agent, an emulsified, food-safe, water-based silicone mold release that prevents sticking, reduces static, and improves manufacturing efficiency. - April 04, 2025 - Stoner Molding Solutions
Kenneth Myers’s Newly Released "Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History" is a Compelling Exploration of Prophetic Hope and Divine Guidance
“Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Myers is a thought-provoking call to embrace faith and prepare for the fulfillment of God’s promises in a rapidly changing world. - March 17, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Karl Rosenfeld’s New Book, "The List," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Michael McLaughlin, a Manhattan NYPD Detective Who Specializes in Serial Murders
Recent release “The List” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karl Rosenfeld is a riveting novel that centers on Michael McLaughlin, formerly of the NYPD, as he joins the police force in Mt. Kisco, New York, a town north of the city. Unfortunately, by the time he arrives in Mt. Kisco, two young women have been sexually assaulted and murdered. Along the way, McLaughlin discovers that chasing serial killers is his destiny. - February 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Thomas M. Garasic’s New Book, "The Caregiver: Helping You and Your Patient Through the Dementia Journey," Gives Advice to Those Caring for Loved Ones with Dementia
Recent release “The Caregiver: Helping You and Your Patient Through the Dementia Journey” from Covenant Books author Thomas M. Garasic is a comprehensive guide designed to assist those caring for loved ones with dementia, offering non-medical solutions and advice for their day-to-day needs while taking on this role. - February 13, 2025 - Covenant Books
Housing Authority of Chester County and City of Coatesville Announce Strengthened Partnership to Ensure Safe and Quality Housing
The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC) and the City of Coatesville are proud to announce a progressive working relationship that underscores their joint commitment to providing safe, sanitary, and quality housing for Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) participants in the area. Through... - January 30, 2025 - Housing Authority of Chester County
Jodi Maylowski’s New Book "First Day on the Farm" is an Interactive Choose Your Own Adventure Story That Follows a Duck Looking for a Place to Cool Off During the Summer
Fulton Books author Jodi Maylowski, who enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her two children and husband, has completed her most recent book, “First Day on the Farm: A ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Story”: a charming story that invites children to take an active... - January 22, 2025 - Fulton Books
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Devin Schlottman’s New Book, "All Hands on Death," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Couple Whose Idyllic Vacation Spirals Into a Fight for Survival
Recent release “All Hands on Death” from Page Publishing author Devin Schlottman is a suspenseful narrative that follows Jay and Carly Johnson, whose dream cruise vacation takes a disastrous turn when their ship crashes on a remote, uninhabited island. What starts as a desperate effort to return home quickly descends into a nightmare as mysterious and unsettling occurrences begin to unfold. - November 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
The Housing Authority of the County of Chester Hosts Landlord Forum to Address Affordable Housing Crisis
The Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) hosted the Landlord Forum, a pivotal event aimed at attracting new landlords and developers to help tackle the growing affordable housing crisis in Chester County. The forum brought together local leaders, developers, and government officials to discuss solutions and strategies for increasing the availability of affordable housing across the region. - October 08, 2024 - Housing Authority of Chester County
The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season
Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland’s most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before. - September 25, 2024 - The Nevermore Haunt
Do Good HQ is a New Destination for Common Sense Sustainability
Dedicated site offers honest and impartial recommendations from industry experts on everything from eco-friendly appliances to sustainable fashion. - September 21, 2024 - DoGoodHQ
Jill Garman’s Newly Released "Lilly" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale of Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“Lilly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Garman is a touching story that explores themes of acceptance, belonging, and the journey of overcoming adversity, particularly for children who have experienced trauma. - September 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Robert and Elizabeth French’s Newly Released “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning” is a Delightful and Educational Adventure
“MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Robert and Elizabeth French is a charming series of twenty-one stories featuring Marvin MacGregor’s adventures, each imparting valuable life lessons through engaging encounters with a variety of whimsical characters. - August 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
PHFA Awards $450,000 to the Housing Authority of Chester County for Housing Opportunity Program
The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC) is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded $450,000 by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA). This generous funding will support the Housing Opportunity Program, formerly the Housing Locator Program, which aims to enhance housing... - August 21, 2024 - Housing Authority of Chester County
Author Marcella Detreville’s New Book, "Goodbye, Spider," is an Enlightening and Empowering Guide to Breaking Free from Toxic Relationships and Narcissistic People
Recent release “Goodbye, Spider” from Covenant Books author Marcella Detreville offers a transformative self-help guide to navigate narcissistic personality syndrome in relationships. Drawing from personal experience, Detreville provides insights and strategies for validation, awareness, self-empowerment, escape, and recovery, offering hope and healing for individuals affected by NPS dynamics. - August 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Central PA Distillery Gains Success with New Delicious Canned Cocktails
Mason Dixon Distillery in Gettysburg has released a variety of delicious new Ready To Drink Canned Cocktails, using their own distilled Spirits. These cocktails are only 8% alcohol, making them a refreshing choice for picnics, parties, and fun events. The flavors available are Iced Tea & Lemonade, Bourbon & Ginger Ale, Jalapeno Mule, Strawberry Bees Knees, Lavender Lemonade, and Transfusion. For wholesale inquiries or more information, contact Yianni Barakos at Mason Dixon Distillery. - July 31, 2024 - Mason Dixon Distillery
M.A. Groves’s Newly Released "Proverbs for the Single Parent" is a Compassionate Source of Encouragement for Those Navigating Single Parenthood
“Proverbs for the Single Parent” from Christian Faith Publishing author M.A. Groves is a sympathetic and insightful resource designed to support single parents on their journey through parenthood. Drawing from personal experience and biblical wisdom, Groves offers practical advice, heartfelt prayers, and meaningful reflections to empower single parents in facing the unique challenges of raising children alone. - May 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Daniel Yanity’s Newly Released "Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties" is a Whimsical Adventure Into Friendship and Acceptance
“Peanie Meets the Knobbie Nutties” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Yanity is a delightful tale that introduces readers to a charming world of adventure, friendship, and acceptance. Through lovable characters and imaginative storytelling, Yanity invites readers of all ages to join Peanie and the Knobbie Nutties on their journey of discovery and camaraderie. - May 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author James Paul Valle, PhD’s New Book, "Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose," Reveals the Mennonites Who Have Chosen to Call Out Their Unjust Leaders
Recent release “Standing for Truth: Horse-and-Buggy Mennonites Choose” from Covenant Books author James Paul Valle, PhD is a thought-provoking and engaging discussion of the Mennonite community that explores the ways in which their leaders have failed them, and the courageous individuals who are choosing to stand against them and call out their hypocrisy in order to salvage their way of life. - May 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
GUIDE Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises to Empower Employees at McDonald's
GUIDE, the pioneering developer of The GUIDE App, a resilience and wellness app delivering industry-leading results in mental, emotional, and physical well-being, is thrilled to announce a significant new partnership with Q.S.C. Enterprises, a McDonald's franchise group in Northeast Pennsylvania. - May 02, 2024 - GUIDE
Paul A. Reid’s Newly Released “Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians” is an Inspiring Exploration of Joy and Unity
“Fifty-two Weeks with Paul and the Philippians: A Roadmap to Joy and Unity in a World Filled with Disagreement and Division” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul A. Reid offers readers a transformative journey through the book of Philippians, providing practical insights to cultivate joy and unity in a world marked by discord. - April 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Once Again, Music Brings People Together, in a Bi-Coastal Collaboration, Formed on Social Media, to Perform at Launch Music Conference in Lancaster, PA
Ziggy Sixx, Los Angeles based music artist, songwriter and producer, uses social media to form a band with local PA musicians, Max Bolton and Brady Day, to perform at Launch Music Conference and Festival. This is the third year the trio will join together for this highly respected Music Industry event. - April 09, 2024 - Ziggy Sixx Music
Law Firm Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC Unveils Striking New Logo Sign for Philadelphia Office
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC proudly presents their new logo sign at their Philadelphia law office, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the vibrant community they serve. - March 25, 2024 - Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC
Theresa Rough, PhD’s Newly Released “Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering” is an Expressive and Captivating Anthology
“Sheer Bandages: A Fragile Offering: A person should not bury a talent—no matter how small.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Rough, PhD is an enjoyable exploration of life, faith, and existence as a series of vivid depictions unfold. - February 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michael Quinones’s Newly Released “Preacher In The Dark: Stepping out of the Shadows Into the Light” is a Powerful Testament to God’s Light
“Preacher In The Dark: Stepping out of the Shadows Into the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Quinones is a compelling memoir that takes readers to the heart of a man’s journey through overcoming challenges and temptation to find peace in God’s grace. - February 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rev. Melanie Smith-Fields’s Newly Released “What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer” is a Charming Message of God’s Love
“What Does Jesus Mean to Me?: A story about the power of prayer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Melanie Smith-Fields is a helpful resource for helping young believers learn about the comfort and guidance found in prayer. - January 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Suzanne Steppie’s Newly Released "Max’s Secret Story" is an Enjoyable and Uplifting Message of God’s Unending Love
“Max’s Secret Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Suzanne Steppie shares a message of encouragement for young readers who may be facing life differently abled than others as a story of perseverance and faith unfolds. - January 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Judith Perrine Armour’s New Book, “In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope,” Delivers the Message of God to All Readers Seeking Enlightenment
Recent release “In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope” from Covenant Books author Judith Perrine Armour is a chronicle of a contemplative’s mystical journey of finding a God who is as present to us today as he was in the time of Abraham. - January 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Lansdale, PA Police Department Selects The GUIDE App as Proactive Mental Health & Wellness Resource for Officers
The Lansdale Police Department has partnered with The GUIDE App to ensure their officers and staff are physically, mentally and emotionally healthy. Landsdale recognizes the stresses of serving the Lansdale community and is increasing their commitment to their team’s wellness through a... - September 21, 2023 - GUIDE
TCSL Tournament at Horsham Expands to Youth Cricket in Its Sixth Edition
The event at Lukens Park each year has been known for a highly competitive amateur adult cricket tournament. Teams look forward to participation in the event and we see great spirit and competitiveness each year. This year, the tournament and its expansion to youth has been made possible by a generous contribution by Radhika Ramamurthi and the naming of the trophy as the K.V. Easwaran Memorial Trophy. - July 31, 2023 - Tri County Premium Sports
Elizabethtown College Collaborates with Upright to Introduce Online Tech Bootcamps for Career Advancement
Elizabethtown College's School of Graduate and Professional Studies will begin enrolling adult learners interested in direct-to-career trainings in technology in any of Upright's online technology bootcamps. - July 18, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN’s new book “Surviving the ICU" Provides Nurses of All Experience Levels the Insider Knowledge of Working as a Critical Care Nurse
Recent release “Surviving the ICU: A Toolkit for the Critical Care Nurse,” from Covenant Books author Rachel Larcom, MSN, FNP-BC, CCRN, is a vital companion for nurses working in the ICU who may be feeling overwhelmed. Larcom provides useful tactics to ensure readers are able to care for their patients accurately and quickly while being prepared for nearly any kind of emergency. - February 22, 2023 - Covenant Books