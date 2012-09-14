PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Almost $3.8 Million Award in Foot Injury Lawsuit - Kane & Silverman A foot injury lawsuit in Harrisburg, PA results in an almost $3.8 million award for the plaintiff. A Lancaster County man was awarded almost $3.8 million after a construction jobsite injury permanently damaged his foot. The injured man was represented by Howard G. Silverman of Kane & Silverman. - August 26, 2019 - Kane & Silverman

Lancaster Seminary Names Vanessa Lovelace Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Seminary The Reverend Dr. Vanessa Lovelace will join Lancaster Theological Seminary, a graduate school of theology in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2019, as vice president of academic affairs and dean. - June 03, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Lynne Koplitz at Stitches Comedy Club April 13 Stitches Comedy Club Special Comedy Event with Lynne Koplitz. Saturday April 13. 7:30 and 9:30PM. - April 03, 2019 - Stitches Comedy Productions

Jameel Thrash Named Chairman of Bench Mark Program Bench Mark Program continues strong leadership. - April 02, 2019 - Bench Mark Program

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Lancaster Theological Seminary Opens 194th Spring Term with Address by Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace Lancaster Theological Seminary welcomes Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace to deliver the Spring Convocation address on Jan. 11, 2019. - December 20, 2018 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

Lancaster Theological Seminary Awarded $100,000 Grant for Scholarships Lancaster Theological Seminary has received a $100,000 grant from the Powder Mill Foundation of York, Pennsylvania, to fund Lancaster Seminary's Empowering Religious Leadership in York County project by providing scholarships to York students and stipends for field education performed at York County churches and nonprofit organizations. - December 19, 2018 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

East Pete Responds Sending a Hurricane Relief Supplies Truck to Pender County, North Carolina "Choose a charitable effort you believe in. Donate and volunteer. In a blink, it could be you they serve." - Jill Kring Carter, Founder, East Pete Responds - October 23, 2018 - East Pete Responds

Laurie A. Stearn Honored as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Laurie A. Stearn of Chicago, Illinois has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 27 years in the fields of advertising and marketing. About Laurie A. Stearn Laurie Stearn is the Senior... - May 25, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

PA Tourette Syndrome Alliance Hosts 12th Annual TS Family Camp “We’re All in This Together” is the theme of the 12th Annual Tourette Syndrome Family Camp June 8-10, 2018 hosted by the PA Tourette Syndrome Alliance. Scheduled to be held at Black Rock Retreat in Quarryville, PA, this yearly camp has separate tracks for children and their parents/guardians. - April 19, 2018 - PA Tourette Syndrome Alliance, Inc.

Insurance Agent Does What He Can to Stand Out from All Other Agents In a world where thousands of local insurance agents compete for business Bob Sopcak (soap-check) does what he can to stand out from all other agents. He works for the Pasquinelli Insurance Agency, family owned and operated, that has been in business 45 years representing Erie Insurance and a few other... - March 07, 2018 - Pasquinelli Insurance Agency

JBaileyStudio.com Computer Repair Business Launch JBaileyStudio.com is a computer repair and optimization service that works for donations only. The studio securely connects to your PC and optimizes or fixes your system. The great thing is that it can all be done from the comfort of your own home. - December 31, 2017 - JBaileyStudio.com

Writings by World Famous Blogger Lisa Bonchek Adams Now Available in Print "Persevere: A Life with Cancer," a selection of writings by Lisa Bonchek-Adams, is a book for people living with cancer and those who love and care about them. More information about the book is available at https://www.lisasbook.com/. Bonchek-Adams died from metastatic breast cancer in 2015. - December 21, 2017 - Lisa Bonchek Adams

Penn State Chooses DonorDrive to Unite Philanthropy The Penn State University has selected the DonorDrive Peer-to-Peer Fundraising platform and services to power all of their digital philanthropic outreach. Penn State THON™ (the world’s largest student-run philanthropy), Alumni Development, and DIY Crowdfunding Campaigns will join Four Diamonds... - November 27, 2017 - DonorDrive

Lockdowel, Glue-less Tool-less Joining for Cabinets and Furniture, Hosts Cabinet Makers Association Breakfast Oct. 18 Kicking-off the CMA Lancaster Regional Event Snap-together assembly solution provider Lockdowel will kick-off the Cabinet Maker Association Event Oct. 18 at the Lancaster Resort and Conference Center. Participants will also tour Lancaster Cabinet Company, Keystone Wood Specialties and Kitchenview Custom Cabinets. - October 05, 2017 - Lockdowel

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Lisa M. Rodkey Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lisa M. Rodkey of Annville, Pennsylvania has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the event planning field. About Lisa M. Rodkey Ms. Rodkey has 20 years experience in the event planning field for... - February 15, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Staropoli Law PLLC Will Now Guarantee the Lowest Divorce and Custody Fees in Pennsylvania In order to better serve the families it represents, Staropoli Law has decided to formally guarantee its fees to be the lowest divorce and custody fees in Pennsylvania. - December 20, 2016 - Curt Staropoli, Esq.

ParadoxLabs Launches Updated Payment Extension for Increased Security The Authorize.Net CIM payment extension for Magento® 1 now supports Accept.js - September 15, 2016 - ParadoxLabs

Retirement Plan Advisors & York College of Pennsylvania Host Retirement Planning Success Event RPA to present at the college’s Human Resources Symposium June 8-10. - May 17, 2016 - Retirement Plan Advisors

NinjaTek Upgrades Website with a New Look, Offering New Data and New Products NinjaTek’s newly renovated website design, sets the stage for visitors to gain access to the newest product additions and upgraded online resources. - www.ninjatek.com The site’s modernized, industrial look now showcases the recent add-ons to the NinjaTek product line. Traditional filaments... - May 13, 2016 - NinjaTek

Source One’s Data Scientist Brings the Future of Spend Management to Tomorrow's Business Leaders Adding to an already jam-packed Quarter 4, noted Procurement Services Provider, Source One Management Services, LLC, continues its educational outreach with a speaking engagement at La Salle University. Source One Data Scientist, James Patounas will be the featured speaker at the October 2015 meeting... - October 20, 2015 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

JBaileyStudio.com Grand Re-Launch JBaileyStudio.com is a graphic design studio by Justin Bailey, a disabled Iraq War Veteran from the United States Army. - August 31, 2015 - JBailey Studio

PA Workers' Compensation Attorney Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law Named to Best Attorneys of America PA Workers Comp Lawyer for Injured Workers, Michael Cardamone of Cardamone Law, Named to Best Attorneys of America by Rue Ratings. - August 06, 2015 - Cardamone Law, LLC

GMO Free Lancaster County Finds RoundUp in Mothers' Breast Milk GMO Free Lancaster County did the first ever testing of the breast milk of Lancaster mothers for the presence of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s flagship herbicide, Roundup. The mother with the highest detectable level of glyphosate in her breast milk, 91 parts per billion, is a farmer who lives and works on a farm in Lancaster County and is living with the heartbreak of an infant with cancer. - August 05, 2015 - GMO Free Lancaster County

Wedderspoon Organic USA, LLC Launches New Manuka Honey Queen of the Hive Beauty Line for the US Market Wedderspoon Organic USA, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their award-winning Queen of the Hive Face Cream, featuring therapeutic Bee Venom and Organic Manuka Honey, being made available through its subsidiaries around the Globe. - May 15, 2014 - Wedderspoon

Lori L. Gregory Hostetter, CRNP Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lori L. Gregory Hostetter, CRNP of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Lori L. Gregory Hostetter, CRNP Ms. Gregory Hostetter has almost 30 years experience... - May 02, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Neat™ Foods Introduces Breakfast Sausage Mix The Market’s First Gluten and Soy-Free Breakfast Sausage Alternative to Debut at Natural Foods Expo West March 6-9, 2014 in Anaheim, CA. - February 18, 2014 - neat foods

Business Scholarships - Entrepreneurial Start Up Scholarships Deb Bixler, host of the Cash Flow Show - Direct Sales Radio announces the Cash Flow Show college and entrepreneur business scholarships for direct sellers and college bound students. Beginning in 2014, Deb Bixler and the Cash Flow Show will offer three scholarships to direct sellers and business college students who demonstrate financial need. - January 03, 2014 - CashFlowShow.com

Bible History Exhibit Opens in Lancaster County The Institute for Biblical and Scientific Studies’ Bible History Exhibit has its grand opening on Friday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. The opening exhibit will feature the recreations of the renowned Dead Sea Scrolls including the famous Great Isaiah scroll, the Psalms, the Copper Scroll, and the... - October 13, 2013 - Institute for Biblical & Scientific Studies

Neat™ Launches Soy-Free Meat Replacement Product Line Three delicious flavors to debut at Natural Products Expo East. - August 20, 2013 - neat foods

"Urban Philadelphia Web Film Series Launches Episode 1" Series Will Help Communities Better Respond to the Needs of Youth Philadelphia Filmmakers, Musicians, and Youth Service Providers collaborate to bring uplifting web series to the urban masses. In response to the urgent need to better connect with youth ages 16 to 25 and offer alternatives to engaging with them "CASES" the web series has been created and produced by the DK Interprises, Inc. The production team is poised to premiere its first episode in May, 2013. Go to: http://casestheseries.com to view the Trailer. - May 05, 2013 - DK Interprises Inc.

Hickory Brass to Feature the Music of Composer John Williams in Paoli on "International Star Wars Day" Hickory Brass performs a concert of classical, popular and jazz favorites at a free concert at Paoli Presbyterian Chruch on Saturday May 4th 2013 at 7:30pm. Selections include a tribute to composer John Williams in honor of International Star Wars Day. - April 17, 2013 - Jump City Music Inc

Do Banks Need a New Business Model? CashFlow Insights recently concluded study shows community and regional bank business models working well. Banks that were profitable every year from 2005 through 2012 have almost returned to their historic Return on Assets level, despite slow economic growth and new regulations. Banks that were unprofitable for one year are returning to their historic ROA levels more slowly. The key to success continues to be the quality of execution. - March 09, 2013 - CashFlow Insights

Tamee L. Havrilla Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tamee L. Havrilla of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of military government. About Tamee L. Havrilla Ms. Havrilla is the Logistics Management Specialist for Letterkenny... - February 21, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Lancaster County Amish Woman Blogs the Non-Electric Life The Amish have lives of incredible simplicity. There is no TV, no internet, no cars and, for the most part, little interaction with the rest of the world. Their lives revolve completely around their farms, family and community. That’s why it was so surprising that Amish woman Sylvia King received... - September 24, 2012 - Amish Creek

Adventure Boot Camp, New Look, New Workouts Recently updated and enhanced, the Adventure Boot Camp fitness and weight loss system offers new workouts for boot camp lovers. The world's largest boot camp system provides fitness enthusiasts challenging workout. - September 22, 2012 - Southern Chester County Adventure BootCamp

New Website Launch for Penny Stocks Message Board PSR LLC located in Mechanicsburg, PA is proud to announce to you the launch of the new website for Penny Stocks Message Board. This website is focused on providing the Message board and online chat services to all the Stock traders in United States. Currently, the new website http://pennystocksolution.com... - August 29, 2012 - PSR Agency LLC

AmishCreek.com Features Old-Time, Amish Remedies As changes in the healthcare industry and loss of health insurance cause millions of Americans to be responsible for their own health care, getting to know these old-time Amish remedies is a smart idea. - June 05, 2012 - Amish Creek

A New Research-Based Sun Safety Program at 40 Hotels and Resorts in the United States to Include Sun Protection Clothing The Go Sun Smart program is planned for 40 selected resorts in the United States over the next three years and Sun Threadz, a sun protection clothing company, has been invited to be part of this program. - March 18, 2012 - Sun Threadz

Esbenshade’s is Partnering with "The Africa Transformation Initiative" A simple donation of $5 will plant 50 trees and just $1 donation will plant 10 trees as a way to improve various African communities. - December 08, 2011 - Esbenshades Garden Center

Southwestern Seamless Guttering: Protecting Western North Carolina’s Gutters with Leaf Defier® Gutter Filtration Systems from FXI For nearly four decades, Southwestern Seamless Guttering of Sylva, North Carolina has tended to the specialized guttering, vinyl siding and window replacement needs of customers based throughout the state’s western region. During this time, the 10-employee company has thrived in the residential... - September 25, 2011 - FXI Building Products

Climbing the Ladder in Memphis, Tennessee with Leaf Defier® Gutter Filtration Systems After serving the local community for 30 years, Rocky Morris embarked on his retirement from the Memphis Fire Department by fulfilling the home improvement needs of residences based throughout Tennessee, Northern Mississippi and Arkansas. Four years ago, this included launching Gutter Inserts of the... - September 02, 2011 - FXI Building Products

Dr. Julia Chicken Sends a Soldier in Afghanistan a Message from His Bride Thanks to Dr. Julia Chicken, a young bride sends a heart warming and funny poem to her husband stationed in Afghanistan. - August 05, 2010 - Advice With Dr. Julia Chicken

Julia Chicken's Unique, Personalized, and Romantic Gift Idea Dr. Julia Chicken, famous for her very witty advice column and funny cartoons, has put on a new hat (or plume) as romanticist and poet. - August 02, 2010 - Advice With Dr. Julia Chicken

Powercast to Demonstrate RF-Powered, Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Module at Sensors Expo 2010 Powercast will demonstrate a wireless sensor module, jointly developed by Powercast and Microchip Technology, at the Sensors Expo 2010. The device showcases RF energy harvesting and low power processing and communications. The sensor module provides temperature, light level, and humidity data to an access point, along with the received signal strength (RSSI) and the ID number of the Powercaster™ transmitter from which it is receiving power. - June 07, 2010 - Powercast Corporation