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Within Hardware, & Plumbing & Heating Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning Kicks Off AC Season with New Deals, Indoor Air Quality Upgrades, and 24/7 Service Across Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties
Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning announces the start of AC season with special summer promotions for homeowners in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Summer deals include discounted AC replacement, repair, and tune-up services, a new maintenance agreement (with no overtime fees), indoor air quality upgrades like humidifiers and air purifiers, financing options, and more, all backed by the company’s 24/7 emergency service. - July 31, 2026 - Hales Corners Heating & Air Conditioning
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Frank Bermudez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Frank Bermudez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America. - January 07, 2026 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Shea Chaplic as Regional Vice President of Sales – Southeast
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Shea Chaplic as Regional Vice President of Sales – Southeast for Spectrum Fine Cabinetry of Boca Raton, FL. - December 31, 2025 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., Participated in the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association Annual Spring Leadership Conference
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., participated in the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) Annual Spring Leadership Conference, held this year in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. - April 27, 2025 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Water Heater Warehouse Accelerates Southern California's Transition to Energy-Efficient Heat Pump Water Heaters, Leveraging TECH Clean California Incentives
Water Heater Warehouse is proud to announce its impactful initiative of replacing old gas water heaters with new, energy-efficient heat pump water heaters for municipal projects and communities throughout Southern California. This forward-thinking effort not only supports California’s... - December 23, 2024 - Water Heater Warehouse
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Angel Rodriguez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Angela Canclini and Ben Durshimer, of Angel Rodriguez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America. - November 21, 2024 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Selected for Inclusion in Hunt Scanlon’s 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Joseph McElmeel, is pleased to announce that Hunt Scanlon Media, the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector, has selected Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. for inclusion in Hunt Scanlon’s 2024 Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms. - March 16, 2024 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Sonya Shoemaker as Regional Sales Manager Southeast for CNC Cabinetry
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Ben Durshimer, of Sonya Shoemaker as Regional Sales Manager Southeast for CNC Cabinetry. Jennifer Young, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, is excited to welcome Sonya as a key member of the regional leadership team. - February 21, 2024 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mara Villanueva-Heras as Chief Marketing Officer for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Rick Mohrman and Mark Otto, of Mara Villanueva-Heras as Chief Marketing Officer for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - October 27, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Patrick Vogler as Chief Operating Officer for Village Handcrafted Cabinetry
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Ben Durshimer, of Patrick Vogler as Chief Operating Officer for Village Handcrafted Cabinetry. - October 26, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates Recruiting Team Continues to Expand
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a retained executive search firm in the Building Products industries, is pleased to welcome Veronica Salas to the firm as Recruiter. Brooke Chase continues to develop its recruiting staff to focus on current search capacity and future growth. - October 07, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates Recruiting Team is Expanding
Brooke Chase Adding Recruitment Staff to Meet its Growing Business Needs. - September 23, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Announces Addition of Joe Richardson as Newest Recruiter
Executive search firm, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Richardson to their executive recruiter team. - July 01, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Sustainable Designs for Electrification and Decarbonization of Commercial and Industrial Buildings UEP Northeast & Fulton to be Featured on Inside the Blueprint
UEP Northeast and Fulton Boiler are set be featured on Inside the Blueprint, Local Edition. This episode highlights the latest innovations in green technology helping commercial buildings perform more sustainably and efficiently. - June 16, 2023 - UEP Northeast
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attended KCMA’s 67th Annual Spring Leadership Conference
Each year, KCMA members gather for this high-caliber KCMA Annual Convention and Leadership Conference. - May 05, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Amy Patton as General Manager Door Operations for Wincore Windows and Doors
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Rick Mohrman and Gina Felicita, of Amy Patton as General Manager Door Operations for Wincore Windows and Doors. - January 26, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Rusty Kopp as General Manager Fine Line Cabinets for Sumitomo Forestry America
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters, Rick Mohrman and Ben Durshimer of Rusty Kopp as General Manager Fine Line Cabinets for Sumitomo Forestry America. - January 07, 2023 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Richard Farr as Chief Operating Officer for Wellborn Cabinet
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiters - Rick Mohrman and Gina Felicita - of Richard Farr as Chief Operating Officer for Wellborn Cabinet. - December 30, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel Attends Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association (KCMA) Fall 2022 Annual Management Conference
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association (KCMA) Fall 2022 Annual Management Conference in Sioux Falls, SD. - October 21, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Frank Bojdo as Director of Product Management and Design with eLoghomes
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment, by its Executive Recruiter Rick Mohrman, of Frank Bojdo as Director of Product Management and Design with eLoghomes. - August 06, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Sheri Gold, CKD, ASID IP, CLIPP as Executive Director for BKBG (Bath & Kitchen Business Group), a Division of Cohn Communications
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Sheri Gold as Executive Director with BKBG/ Cohn Communications by Gina Felicita, Researcher/Recruiter. - August 04, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jay Sarver as Vice President Sales – KT Pacer, a Kentucky Trailer Company
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment, by its Executive Recruiter Rick Mohrman, of Jay Sarver as Vice President Sales – KT Pacer, a Kentucky Trailer company. - July 30, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brett Mueller as Vice President Operations for Hydro Systems
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman, of Brett Mueller as Vice President Operations with Hydro Systems. - June 30, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Dale Fields as Chief Executive Officer, USA for Jmatek
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman, of Dale Fields as North America’s Chief Executive Officer with Jmatek. - June 17, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Carter’s My Plumber Named Company of the Year in Indianapolis PHCC Awards
Carter’s My Plumber was recently named Company of the Year within the Indianapolis plumbing industry. Find out more about this distinct honor. - May 20, 2022 - Carter's My Plumber
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mael Hernandez as Chief Operating Officer for JG Custom Cabinetry and Design
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman, of Mael Hernandez as Chief Operating Officer for JG Custom Cabinetry and Design. - May 19, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attended KCMA’s 66th Annual Spring Leadership Conference
Each year, KCMA members gather for this high-caliber KCMA Annual Convention and Leadership Conference. - April 30, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Promotes Rick Mohrman to Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is very excited to announce that as part of its strategic growth initiative it is pleased to congratulate Rick Mohrman, who has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. - March 17, 2022 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ken Salera as Regional Sales Manager Mid-Atlantic for Ariston Thermo
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ken Salera as Regional Sales Manager Mid Atlantic for Ariston Thermo. - November 11, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Michelle Irving as Vice President of Human Resources for Zamma Corporation
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman of Michelle Irving as Vice President of Human Resources for Zamma Corporation. - August 26, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Global Metal Company Introduces a Feature Rich Online Price Calculator for Hardware Buyers
In an effort to make it easy for hardware buyers to find rates for new hardware products, Global Metal Company has released a new online price calculator. - August 08, 2021 - Global Metal Company
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Dakota Madison as Plant Manager for JSI Cabinetry
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Dakota Madison as Plant Manager for JSI Cabinetry. - July 28, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Chris Dennen as Director of Marketing for Ariston Thermo
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Chris Dennen as Director of Marketing for Ariston Thermo. - July 08, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits La’Keesha Davis as GM Operations – Door Division for Wincore Window and Doors
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of La’Keesha Davis as GM Operations – Door Division for Wincore Window and Doors. - June 17, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jimmy Lewis as Director of Transportation for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Jimmy Lewis as Director of Transportation for Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. - June 04, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Gerardo Cuevas as Senior Production Manager for Wincore Window Company
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Gerardo Cuevas as Senior Production Manager for Wincore Window Company in Swainsboro, GA. - May 27, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits John Cole as Finished Products Manager - Bethel for Hancock Lumber
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of John Cole as Finished Products Manager – Bethel for Hancock Lumber. - May 12, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Justin Bell as Vice President Operations – KT Group for Kentucky Trailer
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Justin Bell as Vice President Operations – KT Group for Kentucky Trailer. - May 07, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attended KCMA’s 65th Annual Spring Leadership Conference
The Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) is a voluntary, non-profit trade association founded in 1955 that represents North American cabinet manufacturers and suppliers. With a membership now over 300 strong throughout the United States, KCMA works to advance the industry through advocacy, setting standards, sponsoring research, and providing management tools and educational programs. KCMA sets nationally recognized performance standards for cabinets with the KCMA Certification. - May 06, 2021 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.