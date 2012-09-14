PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Lisa Baaklini of Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry. - October 24, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax. - October 23, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Fran White as Plant Manager for Timberland Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Fran White as Plant Manager for Timberland Cabinetry. - October 09, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase M & A Referral Services Announces the Launch of Its New Website Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of Brooke Chase M & A Referral Services new website. - October 05, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Desi Spratling as Manager Assembly and Finishing for Timberland Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Desi Spratling as Manager Assembly and Finishing for Timberland Cabinetry. - October 04, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Rene’ DeRose as Eastern Regional Sales Director for Hydro Systems Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Rene’ DeRose as Eastern Regional Sales Director with Hydro Systems. - July 20, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Ranked Among America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2019 Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is “Ranked Among America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2019” For the Third Year in a Row. - April 13, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mark Bandy as Vice President of Safety and Environmental for Kentucky Trailer Rick Mohrman of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Mark Bandy as Vice President of Safety and Environmental with Kentucky Trailer. - April 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Chris Justice as Southeast Sales Representative for Rev-A-Shelf Michael Roach of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Chris Justice as Southeast Sales Representative with Rev-A-Shelf. - April 11, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attends the Crystal Vision Award Breakfast in Las Vegas Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the 19th annual Crystal Vision Award Breakfast on February 20th, 2019 along with staff members Richard Miller, Rick Mohrman and Michael Roach. - March 10, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Attends 2019 KBIS/IBS Shows in Las Vegas Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the combined Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)/International Builders Show (IBS) in February 2019 along with staff members Richard Miller, Rick Mohrman and Michael Roach. - March 07, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Controls-Con 2019 to Educate Attendees on Smart Building Technologies This May in Detroit, Michigan Controls-Con, A Smart Building and Building Controls Conference, will bring more than 500 industry professionals to the Motor City to learn about the latest technologies in building automation. - January 23, 2019 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Announces the Launch of Its New Corporate Website Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of a new completely redesigned corporate website. - January 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Joseph McElmeel Attends 2018 KCMA’s 30th Fall Annual Management Conference in Birmingham, AL Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended KCMA’s 30th Fall Annual Management Conference held in Birmingham, AL. - November 09, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Todd Graham as North American Manager, Specification Sales for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. (HDI) Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Michael Roach, of Todd Graham as North American Manager, Specification Sales for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. (HDI). - October 13, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Joseph McElmeel and the Brooke Chase Associates Team Attends 2018 IWF in Atlanta, GA Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. and the Brooke Chase Associates Team attends 2018 International Woodworking Fair held in Atlanta, GA. - August 30, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Robert Ballard as Vice President of Marketing for ECMD Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman, of Robert Ballard as Vice President of Marketing with ECMD. - August 22, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ryan Douglas as Director of Project Business for Häfele America Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller, of Ryan Douglas as Director of Project Business with Häfele America. - August 04, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Nick Ogle as Executive Director for Cohn Communications, Inc. BKBG Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Nick Ogle as Executive Director with Cohn Communications, Inc. BKBG by Lisa Baaklini, Researcher/Recruiter. - August 03, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Megan Tassel as Commercial Business Manager – Southern California for Rinnai Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller, of Megan Tassel as Commercial Business Manager – Southern California with Rinnai. - July 20, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jonathan Krieger as Director of Sales Northeast for Fabuwood Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Jonathan Krieger as Director of Sales Northeast with Fabuwood Cabinetry. - June 28, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates Referral Services Assisted in the Sale of Rutt Handcrafted Cabinetry to Birch Investment Partners LLC Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. M&A Referral Services acted as an intermediary by initiating introductions that aided in the sale of Wellborn Cabinets, Rutt Cabinetry Division to Birch Holdings of PA, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Birch Investment Partners LLC effective June 14, 2018. - June 20, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Cochrane Tech Services Launches World's First Smart Building Notification App Value-adding app brings the smart building information you need directly to your mobile device in an effort to make buildings safer, more secure, and more efficient. - May 18, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Joseph McElmeel Attends 2018 KCMA 63rd Annual Convention and Leadership Conference in Coronado, CA Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the KCMA 63rd Annual Convention & Leadership Conference held in Coronado, CA. - April 30, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Ranked Among America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2018 Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is “Ranked Among America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2018” For the Second Year in a Row. - April 15, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mike Hagen as Regional Builder Sales Manager - Northwest for Rinnai Richard Miller of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Mike Hagen as Regional Builder Sales Manager with Rinnai. - April 05, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Midwest Biotech Supply Launches Offerings to Support Biotech Companies Focused on Improving the Human Condition Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC

Smart Water Technology Innovator Supports Fix a Leak Week March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Augusta Gohil as Senior Marketing Manager for Raypak, Inc. Richard Miller of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Augusta Gohil as Senior Marketing Manager with Raypak, Inc. - February 09, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Peachie Hytowitz as Product Manager-Commercial Products for Raypak, Inc. Richard Miller of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Peachie Hytowitz as Product Manager- Commercial Products with Rapak, Inc. - February 01, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Mark Cross as Executive Vice President for Fabuwood Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Mark Cross as Executive Vice President with Fabuwood Cabinetry. - January 26, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Lucas Mitchell as Heating Seals Manager for Rinnai Richard Miller, rmiller@brookechase.com, of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Lucas Mitchell as Heating Sales Manager with Rinnai. - January 25, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Gary Parker as Chief Operating Officer for Kentucky Trailer Rick Mohrman of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Gary Parker as Chief Operating Officer with Kentucky Trailer. - January 24, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Cochrane Supply & AutomatedBuildings.com Team Up to Lead Discussions on Master System Integrators at AHR Expo in Chicago Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Controls Supplier, has teamed up with AutomatedBuildings.com, an online resource focused on the future of building automation, to get people talking about master system integrators (MSIs). Ken Sinclair, founder, owner, and... - January 21, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Eric Skorge as Chief Financial Officer for Fabuwood Cabinetry Richard Mohrman of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Eric Skorge as Chief Financial Officer with Fabuwood Cabinetry. - January 05, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Patrick Jarvis as VP Sales and Marketing for Hydro Systems Lisa Baaklini of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Patrick Jarvis as Vice President Sales and Marketing with Hydro Systems. - January 04, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jeffrey Gregory as COO for BJ Tidwell Cabinetry Michael Roach of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Jeffrey Gregory as Chief Operating Officer with BJ Tidwell Cabinetry. - December 24, 2017 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

BioFridge Medical Refrigeration Devices Launches New Website BioFridge Inc., a leader in portable medical refrigeration, has recently launched its new website which can be found at www.biofridge.com. The company’s medical refrigeration products were developed to address concerns with poor medical cold storage within labs, medical facilities, universities,... - December 19, 2017 - BioFridge