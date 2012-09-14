|
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Lisa Baaklini of Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry. - October 24, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax. - October 23, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Fran White as Plant Manager for Timberland Cabinetry. - October 09, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of Brooke Chase M & A Referral Services new website. - October 05, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Desi Spratling as Manager Assembly and Finishing for Timberland Cabinetry. - October 04, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Rene’ DeRose as Eastern Regional Sales Director with Hydro Systems. - July 20, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is “Ranked Among America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2019” For the Third Year in a Row. - April 13, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Rick Mohrman of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Mark Bandy as Vice President of Safety and Environmental with Kentucky Trailer. - April 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Michael Roach of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Chris Justice as Southeast Sales Representative with Rev-A-Shelf. - April 11, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the 19th annual Crystal Vision Award Breakfast on February 20th, 2019 along with staff members Richard Miller, Rick Mohrman and Michael Roach. - March 10, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the combined Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)/International Builders Show (IBS) in February 2019 along with staff members Richard Miller, Rick Mohrman and Michael Roach. - March 07, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Controls-Con, A Smart Building and Building Controls Conference, will bring more than 500 industry professionals to the Motor City to learn about the latest technologies in building automation. - January 23, 2019 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of a new completely redesigned corporate website. - January 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended KCMA’s 30th Fall Annual Management Conference held in Birmingham, AL. - November 09, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Michael Roach, of Todd Graham as North American Manager, Specification Sales for Hardwoods Distribution, Inc. (HDI). - October 13, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. and the Brooke Chase Associates Team attends 2018 International Woodworking Fair held in Atlanta, GA. - August 30, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman, of Robert Ballard as Vice President of Marketing with ECMD. - August 22, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller, of Ryan Douglas as Director of Project Business with Häfele America. - August 04, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Nick Ogle as Executive Director with Cohn Communications, Inc. BKBG by Lisa Baaklini, Researcher/Recruiter. - August 03, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller, of Megan Tassel as Commercial Business Manager – Southern California with Rinnai. - July 20, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Jonathan Krieger as Director of Sales Northeast with Fabuwood Cabinetry. - June 28, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. M&A Referral Services acted as an intermediary by initiating introductions that aided in the sale of Wellborn Cabinets, Rutt Cabinetry Division to Birch Holdings of PA, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Birch Investment Partners LLC effective June 14, 2018. - June 20, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Value-adding app brings the smart building information you need directly to your mobile device in an effort to make buildings safer, more secure, and more efficient. - May 18, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman & CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. attended the KCMA 63rd Annual Convention & Leadership Conference held in Coronado, CA. - April 30, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is “Ranked Among America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2018” For the Second Year in a Row. - April 15, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Richard Miller of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Mike Hagen as Regional Builder Sales Manager with Rinnai. - April 05, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Midwest Biotech Supply (MBS), a division of Wallo Brands, today announced its launch and offerings of research services and products such as custom protein expression and purification and production of essential biotechnology reagents. MBS is launching with the commitment to improve the world through... - April 03, 2018 - Wallo Brands LLC
March 19 Begins EPA-WaterSense Awareness Week to Prevent Water Waste - March 07, 2018 - FloLogic
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Richard Miller of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Augusta Gohil as Senior Marketing Manager with Raypak, Inc. - February 09, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Richard Miller of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Peachie Hytowitz as Product Manager-
Commercial Products with Rapak, Inc. - February 01, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Mark Cross as Executive Vice President with Fabuwood Cabinetry. - January 26, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Richard Miller, rmiller@brookechase.com, of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Lucas Mitchell as Heating Sales Manager with Rinnai. - January 25, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Rick Mohrman of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Gary Parker as Chief Operating Officer with Kentucky Trailer. - January 24, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Controls Supplier, has teamed up with AutomatedBuildings.com, an online resource focused on the future of building automation, to get people talking about master system integrators (MSIs).
Ken Sinclair, founder, owner, and... - January 21, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Richard Mohrman of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Eric Skorge as Chief Financial Officer with Fabuwood Cabinetry. - January 05, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Lisa Baaklini of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Patrick Jarvis as Vice President Sales and Marketing with Hydro Systems. - January 04, 2018 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Michael Roach of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful placement of Jeffrey Gregory as Chief Operating Officer with BJ Tidwell Cabinetry. - December 24, 2017 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
BioFridge Inc., a leader in portable medical refrigeration, has recently launched its new website which can be found at www.biofridge.com. The company’s medical refrigeration products were developed to address concerns with poor medical cold storage within labs, medical facilities, universities,... - December 19, 2017 - BioFridge
Gigalight 100G optical transceivers with high performance (100G QSFP28 CWDM4 and 100G QSFP28 PSM4 ) have been completed, which adopt the same tech platform and producing platform. - December 01, 2017 - Gigalight