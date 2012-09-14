PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Broadcasting

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Oaklea Press
A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC
Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal
"America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC
P.A.V.E. Press
Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format
In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press
The Oaklea Press
New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
Athletic Sports Group
Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
VOS Digital Media Group
SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website
The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class
The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine
B2B Opens 11th Annual Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications - Award Program Recognizes Top 100 Global Learning Organizations
Elearning! Media Group opens 2020 Learning! 100 Award Call for Applications. The annual award program honors public and private sector organizations for innovation, collaboration and learning culture that drives performance. Applications can be submitted at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2020L100. Previous winners include: Amazon, New York Life and NASCAR. - December 12, 2019 - Elearning! Magazine
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group Expands Multiyear Partnership with SKYY Digital Media Group to Provide Exclusive Digital Video Content and Services
VOS to Provide Video Services Across Full Array of SKYY’s Global Multimedia Content Applications - December 10, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
The Oaklea Press
How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest
Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio
Podblade Launches All-In-One Podcast Editing Solution
Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade
New Podcast Reveals the Unvarnished Truth About Careers
Professional Confessionals Podcast is ambitiously creating a library of personal professional journeys from people in various fields. - December 04, 2019 - Professional Confessionals
Passport Press Releases Noir Mystery Set in Late-1950s Saigon
Saigon, 1957: Banished from the set of The Quiet American, actress Cara Walden stumbles onto a communist insurgency - and discovers her brother’s young Vietnamese lover right in the thick of it. A bittersweet story of love and betrayal set in the early years of American involvement in Southeast Asia, Lisa Lieberman’s tribute to Graham Greene shows us a Vietnam already simmering with discontent. - December 01, 2019 - Passport Press
Jobasto Music
Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray”
Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music
AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement
AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
Podcast Explores Digital Afterlife in a Novel by Neal Stephenson, Fall: Or Dodge in Hell
Kickers of Elves presents season 2 of The Hashish and Superiority Book Club, “A Book Club for Hell World,” a podcast that will go in depth on Neal Stephenson’s latest novel, Fall: Or Dodge in Hell. Read along over nine weeks as the hosts work through the book and argue over its content and themes. - November 18, 2019 - Kickers of Elves
Tasty Bytes Magazine Readership Exceeds One Million Milestone
Tasty Bytes Magazine has posted some news of its own making after its total readership surpassed one million for the first time. - November 16, 2019 - Tasty Bytes Magazine
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Victor Vergara as Vice President of Digital Content Operations in LATAM
Victor Vergara to Oversee VOS Content Operations in Latin American Markets. - November 15, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Sencore Continues to Expand the MRD & AG 6000 Platform with a Recent Software Release
UHD Professional Receiver Decoder Platform - November 14, 2019 - Sencore
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group Announces LATAM Expansion - New Mexico City Office for Greater LATAM
Mexico City Office to Expand Greater LATAM Technology and Content Distribution for VOS. - November 13, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Larry Wilson, on the Heels of Wild Reviews, Releases "The World's Saddest Song" to Country Radio
Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
EQUUS Magazine Introduces a New Podcast
New Barn Stories podcast highlights the “softer side” of the horse world. - November 10, 2019 - AIM Equine Network
Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Ronaldo Kos as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, LATAM
Ronaldo Kos to Manage Expansion of VOS Media Initiatives in Latin America. - November 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
New Equine Industry Podcast Delivers the Career Insight You’ve Been Searching for
Beyond the Saddle offers in-depth interviews with equine professionals across the industry about their career journeys, advice, and more. - November 06, 2019 - AIM Equine Network
Horizon Structures Sweepstakes Announcement: You Could Win a 10’x20’ Run-In Shed
To kick off the holiday season in style this year, they’re hosting a contest both you and your horse are sure to enjoy. - November 04, 2019 - AIM Equine Network
Barbara Escher
Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook
After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher
Beer Guys Radio Celebrates 200th Episode
Beer Guys Radio celebrates 200 episodes with special guest Matt Brown of Tombstone Brewing. "We've met a lot of amazing people and had great conversations through the show," says co-host Brian Hewitt. "It's amazing to look back as we cross 200 episodes." Co-host Tim Dennis adds:... - November 02, 2019 - Beer Guys Media, LLC
News Hub Media
News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
The Latest Feature Release for Sencore’s MRD 7000 Pushes the Boundaries of the Flagship IRD Platform
Cutting-edge feature set taken to the next level. - October 31, 2019 - Sencore
VOS Digital Media Group
VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets
Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
The ON! Channel and AAWIC Announce New Opportunity for Filmmakers and Content Creators
The Streaming Platform The ON! Channel and the prestigious non-profit organization African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for Women filmmakers and Content Creators from all over the world. Starting today through December 31, 2019, Filmmakers who join the... - October 26, 2019 - The ON! Channel
Meredith Berkich Joins Richard Brooke’s Coaching Enterprise as President and Chief Operating Officer
The transformational development and coaching organization RichardBrooke.com announced this week the addition of career Direct Selling executive Meredith Berkich in the key role of President and COO. Berkich joins Richard Brooke during the company’s planning stages for next year’s anticipated... - October 26, 2019 - RichardBrooke.com
Immortal Works Releases Of Fae and Fate
Immortal Works Press is proud to announce the release of the anthology Of Fae and Fate, edited by Beth Buck. Of Fae and Fate contains retellings of 16 lesser-known fairy tales. About Of Fae and Fate: Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty aren’t the only fairy tales in the world, but they... - October 24, 2019 - Immortal Works Publishing
Education Tech Insights Honors the Top 10 Innovative School District Technology Directors for 2019
Education Tech Insights honors the Top 10 innovative school district Technology Directors-2019, the list will be published in their K12 special edition in the month of October. - October 22, 2019 - Education Technology Insights
Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain
Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish
The Perfect Match - Enago Announces Collaboration with AcademicLabs to Support Their Community of Researchers
Users of AcademicLabs research matchmaking platform can now directly access Enago’s language and editing support services. - October 19, 2019 - Enago
Alicia Kali, Founder and CEO of Pancea Biomed and Purpose DRVN Joins the Ultimate Sports Network for Part Two of Their Concussion Discussion
Continuing the concussion discussion with Alicia Kali, CEO of Panacea Biomed and Purpose DRVN, and Ultimate Sports Networks' host Frank Gordon. - October 18, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.
VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Erik Aaron Lara Riveros as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Erik Lara Riveros to Advise VOS Through Expansion of International Media Initiatives - October 17, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "Feathers and Fae" by Canadian Author Crystal L. Kirkham
Kyanite Publishing LLC and author Crystal L. Kirham are proud to announce the release of "Feathers and Fae" on October 11, 2019. This fantasy novel will be available internationally in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats from most major booksellers. "Feathers and Fae" is an action-packed... - October 13, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC
Begell House Announces Collaboration with Enago to Support Research in Biomedicine and Engineering
Begell House authors can now benefit from Enago’s specialist editing services for academic, technical and medical content. - October 11, 2019 - Enago
rathe
rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users
The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe
OurKids.net Offers Exclusive List of Ontario Pop-Up Camps
The deadline looms for a strike by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 custodians, secretaries and educational-support workers. At 12:01, Monday morning workers are set to strike, unless a deadline deal is reached. As parents scramble to make alternative plans... - October 08, 2019 - Our Kids Media
The Ultimate Sports Network Interviews the Creator of DRV'N, Alicia Kali, as She Drops the Bomb. The Long-Awaited Answers to Sports Greatest Weakness-Concussions.
Neurobiologist Alicia Kali joins the Ultimate Sports Network for a powerful and informative, three-part discussion concerning the elimination, resolution and prevention of concussions and concussion related aftereffects. Ms. Kali is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea Biomed LLC, located... - October 04, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.
Michigan's Most Haunted Cities 2019
To help citizens enjoy their Halloween season, Michigan-based paranormal researcher John E.L. Tenney of WeirdLectures.com has once again identified Michigan’s Top 10 most haunted cities. - October 02, 2019 - Weird Lectures
Widgery Omnimedia
"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan
The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia
Kyanite Publishing Announces the Release of "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery" by Jonathan Lazar
Kyanite Publishing LLC and author Jonathan Lazar are proud to announce the release of "Zachariah Lars and the High Elf Mystery," available as of September 27, 2019. This paranormal fantasy, noir novella will be available internationally in eBook and paperback formats. "Zachariah Lars... - September 29, 2019 - Kyanite Publishing LLC
The Carlos Pundik Group, Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Offer Coaching Programs and Services to Individuals and Businesses in Return for Donations on Kickstarter
This book’s compelling mission and message was created for business professionals and organizations that are ready to eradicate the cordial hypocrisy that paralyzes today’s work spaces and their cultures. - September 28, 2019 - The Carlos Pundik Group
Dan Krevsky of HITT-SHIELD PG Appears on the FanStream Sports Show
Dan Krevsky of HITT-PG, LLC. was recently featured on the FanStream Sports Show with cohosts JP Peterson and Chris Pinson streaming in Tampa, Florida. Mr. Krevsky detailed his company’s product, the HITT-SHIELD Defender Sports Cap. Designed to reduce impact trauma by up to 80%, their product is... - September 27, 2019 - Ultimate Sports Networks Unlimited, LLC.
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 7,369 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help