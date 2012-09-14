PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio

AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Larry Wilson, on the Heels of Wild Reviews, Releases "The World's Saddest Song" to Country Radio Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Beer Guys Radio Celebrates 200th Episode Beer Guys Radio celebrates 200 episodes with special guest Matt Brown of Tombstone Brewing. "We've met a lot of amazing people and had great conversations through the show," says co-host Brian Hewitt. "It's amazing to look back as we cross 200 episodes." Co-host Tim Dennis adds:... - November 02, 2019 - Beer Guys Media, LLC

Will Johnson’s New Syndicated Radio Program to Air on K-Star Talk Radio Network Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network

Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

The John Clay Wolfe Show Adds Denver Area Radio Affiliates Beginning Saturday, July 27 Radio veterans will launch their popular Saturday morning show in parts of Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The John Clay Wolfe Show will air live starting Saturday, July 27 on iHeartMedia's KBPI-FM (107.9 FM/Ft. Collins) and KBPL-FM (107.9/Pueblo), from 8 am to 11 pm MT. Listeners can expect a Saturday Night Live style show full of skits, impersonations and great music, plus the chance to call in and sell their cars on the spot to the show's host, Wolfe. - July 17, 2019 - The John Clay Wolfe Show

Spreaker and SurferNETWORK Team Up for Affiliate Podcasting Program Spreaker and SurferNETWORK are excited to announce the launch of a new program that offers Spreaker's podcasting platform to SurferNETWORK's collection of radio and internet broadcasting customers. With more and more people listening to podcasts, it's important to make your content available on this... - June 05, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

WIXY1260Online Goes Into the Beyond With New Sister Station Cleveland, Ohio-based internet radio station, WIXY1260Online, to launch new sister online radio station in Spring, 2019 - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online

WIXY1260Online Joins the I-X Piston Powered All-Stars in 2019 Cleveland Internet Radio Power House WIXY1260Online joined the 2019 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama for its 5th year and hosted several All-Star guests. - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online

Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK Collaboration for Video Production and Streaming Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK are proud to announce a collaboration to offer new and enhanced services to companies and individuals looking to capitalize on video and streaming. From script to screens-of-any-size, this collaboration is aimed to help clients do the most with their digital media at... - April 03, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

Pet Life Radio Brings Back Holiday Meme Contest for Thanksgiving's National Dog Show on NBC The Dogs Until 2 Meme Contest is now open for entries on Pet Life Radio. - November 10, 2018 - Pet Life Radio

Paul Rodgers Guests on Animal Radio Singer, Songwriter has a Rock Star Attitude Towards Animals. - October 25, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC

Get Your Pet Co-Founder is New Host of Pet Life Radio’s "Take Me Home" Animal Welfare Expert, Angela Marcus, Educates Audiences While Helping Pets Get Adopted. - October 22, 2018 - Pet Life Radio

Dr. Jane Goodall Guests on Animal Radio Renown Anthropologist Talks About Chickens, Chimps and Deodorant - October 11, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

KVIQ Thrives with New NVerzion Source Switch, NFinity Server, and NControl Package NVerzion and KVIQ have worked together to create an innovative broadcast solution that eliminates extraneous hardware with this new, Source-Switch technology. - July 21, 2018 - NVerzion

New Addiction Memoir Honored as Finalist in 2018 International Book Awards LWS Literary Services announces that "Mind on Fire: A Case of Successful Addiction Recovery," written by Philip Muls, was chosen as a Finalist in the Addiction and Recovery category of the 2018 International Book Awards. Muls’ memoir chronicles his journey from high-functioning alcoholic and corporate executive to recovered addict. Muls wrote his story in order to offer hope, support, and guidance to those struggling with addiction. - June 12, 2018 - LWS Literary Services

Gerald G.Money, CEO of GM Entertainment, International Release of Autobiography, "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era," Available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com From the mid ’80 to 90’s, every major city to the smallest rural community would experience the drug scourge that engulfed this country, Crack Cocaine. Not even the Heroin epidemic of the 70’s would compare to the Crack Era. "The Chronicles of the New Jack Era" is the true story of the “Original” Gerald G. Money, a real life Drug Dealer loosely depicted in the 1991 Hollywood film "New Jack City." Gangster to God, G' Money shares his life and transformation. - June 05, 2018 - GM Entertainment

She Says Yes...Again. Country Singer Elton Mishoe and Wife Renews Vows. She says yes….Again. Country music star and AOK Records recording artist, Elton Mishoe proposed to his wife of 25 years on Friday, May 18th. Armed with a brand new album of songs which celebrate his love for the beautiful Ms. Trudy and a custom made ring from one of Nashville’s finest jewelers,... - June 01, 2018 - AOK Promotion and Production

Natasha Lyonne Guests on Animal Radio Orange is the New Black star admits to spoiling her dog. - May 11, 2018 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC

Elton Mishoe Rocks the Stage at Farm Bash '18 Before a crowd of 6,000 Country music lovers, AOK Records artist, Elton Mishoe rocked the stage at Farm Bash '18. As the anchor artist of the Farm Bash concert series at Culler Farms in Gaston, SC, Mishoe took the stage to the delight of those who came to hear solid Country music. iHeart Radio personality,... - May 11, 2018 - AOK Promotion and Production

VIBE Launches "Urban Asia Vol. 1" Hip Hop and Rap Compilation Series VIBE magazine teams with Hong Kong based B2 Music to launch a new "Best of Asian Hip Hop" series. The first of its kind, "Urban Asia Vol. 1" includes hits from top Chinese superstars Jackson Wang, Higher Brothers and Edison Chen, as well as bangers from India, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Mongolia. This series captures the new Urban Asia Movement at its best. - May 09, 2018 - B2 Music

K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media

After Stellar NAB Preview, ARAMYST is Ready to Save Stations Countless Man-Hours on Syndicated Programming ARAMYST is NVerzion's groundbreaking new automated solution that cuts down the time spent working on syndicated programming by up to 90%. - April 19, 2018 - NVerzion

Original WIXY 1260 AM SuperMan to Appear on WIXY1260Online On Sunday, April 15th, from 3-6 PM a very special online show is scheduled at www.wixy1260online.com and the free "WIXY1260Online" mobile app. - April 09, 2018 - WIXY1260Online

The Sports Circus Radio Show Extends Their National Coverage and Joins KHKA Honolulu The Sports Circus is an iconic prime time sports radio talk show carried over iHeartRADIO, NBC News and Sports, and Westwood One News radio affiliates. The Sports Circus announced today that it extended its nationally syndicated footprint to the Hawaiian Islands. - April 02, 2018 - The Sports Circus

ACTC Radio Wins Top National Honor Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Names WPPB The Pulse 2018 National High School Radio Station of the Year. - March 14, 2018 - WPPB The Pulse

PEG Channel Goes Hi-Def with NVerzion NFinity NVerzion upgrades and modernizes operations for an existing valued customer with the latest automation solution and the introduction of the new multi-channel, feature rich two R.U. NFinity Broadcast Video Server. A flexible, reliable product that comes complete with multiple apps such as preview, auto... - January 12, 2018 - NVerzion

NVerzion Customer Takes on Huge Automation, Media Management, and Video Server Upgrades An existing, valued NVerzion customer recently decided to overhaul their entire broadcast infrastructure with the latest NVerzion automation, video servers, and storage solutions, representing the industry's best offering. Specialized NVerzion engineers worked with station employees to provide installation... - January 05, 2018 - NVerzion

From Contest to Covers; We Here Now Music Group Signs and Releases Isaiah Freeman smarturl.it/IFCovers Who knew that entering a social media contest would lead Isaiah Freeman to signing a one song contract with We Here Now Music Group? With only a week to find a winner and have them in Nashville in time for the event, Lady T’Mil implemented the now first ever TIMA/We Here Now... - December 23, 2017 - We Here Now Music Group, LLC

Podcaster Awarded Top Fundraiser by South Oakland Shelter Eric Fadie of The Detroit Cast was awarded the top fundraiser at the “Dancing with the Detroit Stars” Event Held to Benefit the South Oakland Shelter. - December 04, 2017 - Radio For One Studios, LLC

SurferNETWORK and XAPPmedia Provide a Competitive Edge for Radio SurferNETWORK LLC, an Internet Broadcasting and streaming pioneer, announced a partnership today with another pioneer in the digital audio space, XAPPmedia. This partnership will allow SurferNETWORK clients the ability to easily activate voice utilization features and create custom skills to engage audiences... - December 01, 2017 - SurferNETWORK LLC

Knight Foundation Awards $75,000 to Latino Public Radio Consortium to Help Deliver Essential Information Services to Puerto Rican Communities, Advance Hurricane Recovery The Latino Public Radio Consortium (LPRC) received a grant from the Knight Foundation to help get noncommercial stations in Puerto Rico operating at full capacity after Hurricane María. - November 29, 2017 - Latino Public Radio Consortium

Ann Arbor Community Radio Taking Part in GiveBig to MyStation in Support of Community Radio in Southeast Michigan GiveBig to MyStation is an online and social media fundraising event that encourages listeners and supporters of community radio to donate to their favorite radio station during the two-day campaign. - November 21, 2017 - Ann Arbor Community Radio

Unique Makeup Artist Event at Creature Features in Burbank on November 19 On Sunday, November 19, Taylor White's Creature Features Store in Burbank, California from 1pm to 4pm Will Host a Special Presentation About Careers in Movie Makeup Artistry - November 17, 2017 - Visionary Cinema

Eric Burdon Guests on Animal Radio Singer/Songwriter and former Animals front-man Speaks for the Elephants. - November 09, 2017 - Animal Radio Network™ LLC

National Dog Show-Themed Meme Contest Set for Thanksgiving Holiday via Pet Life Radio Contestants can win a free trip to the 2018 National Dog Show in Philadelphia or a $500 cash prize. - November 03, 2017 - Pet Life Radio

AOK Records Announces Expansions Country Music & Bluegrass Label, AOK Records Makes Major Plans for the Future of the Company. - November 01, 2017 - AOK Promotion and Production

Take a Bite Out of New York's The Hunted: Encore, an Action-Packed Vampire Musical Web Series, as Season Two Debuts on Halloween Amid the postmodern vampire projects across film, television, stage, and new media comes Charging Moose Media’s web series The Hunted: Encore. The Larson-esque music sounds like a mix of 1980s synth fare, 2000s punk rock, and a tasteful dollop of Broadway. All publicity by Visionary Cinema. - October 31, 2017 - Visionary Cinema

Sundays With The Rat Pack Premieres on Crooner Radio CroonerRadio.com - Crooner Radio Online - All Crooners, All the Time! - October 27, 2017 - Crooner Radio

The Knight Family and AOK Records Announce "Like It Used to Be Tour" AOK Records artist, The Knight Family has announced a 2018 expanded touring schedule. The events will be known as “Like It Used to Be.” Rather than a full band or accompaniment tracks, the group will appear with just a guitar presenting their Appalachian infused brand of Mountain Gospel music. Group... - October 24, 2017 - AOK Promotion and Production

Jewish Life TV Replaces Legacy SD Hardware with NVerzion CloudNine JLTV in Atlanta Georgia, replaced their end of life hardware with an HD NVerzion CloudNine Broadcast Video Server as their primary playout server. - October 13, 2017 - NVerzion

Fall Into the New Music Ventures We Here Now Music Group Has Made We Here Now Music Group has been up to some great things. - September 24, 2017 - We Here Now Music Group, LLC

A Half Million Reasons to Get Excited About Shazam for Radio Sun Broadcast Group has hit a milestone of 500,000 Shazams on their exclusive Shazam for Radio platform over the past 12 months. These half million Shazams translate to 700+ experiences, 200 markets, and roughly 10 million impressions outside of the Shazam app itself. - August 18, 2017 - Sun Broadcast Group

PMI Pittsburgh Upgrades Production with CloudNine Video Servers At PMI-TV, a syndicated television distribution company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, NVerzion engineers replaced an aging video server system with brand new CloudNine broadcast video servers. PMI needed to replace their broadcast on-air video servers when the manufacturer discontinued support. But... - August 13, 2017 - NVerzion

PMG Teams with NVerzion in Midwest and Central Regional Markets Paradigm Marketing Group, PMG, is teaming up with NVerzion in the Midwest and central regional markets. PMG, founded in 2014, consists of seasoned industry professionals, each with over 35 years of experience. PMG is a full service sales representation firm with a wealth of experience with both sales... - August 12, 2017 - NVerzion

Sun Broadcast Group Inks Deal with "Country Fried Mix" Sun Broadcast Group and Jett Media announced today that they have entered into a sales and affiliation partnership bringing the hit country music mix show, Country Fried Mix with DJ Sinister, to the network beginning September 1st. Country Fried Mix is the brainchild of international music producer,... - August 12, 2017 - Sun Broadcast Group