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Newport River Music Releases Mysterious Single "Needles and Chains" by Mark Anthony Bartholomew
Newport River Music announces the release of "Needles and Chains," a spiritually encrypted single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew. The song tells a redemptive story of addiction and deliverance, integrating ancient languages and faith-based AI research. Now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. - May 09, 2025 - Newport River Music
Vinylthon 2025 Coming This Weekend, with Joey Santiago of the Pixies as Ambassador
Over 230 Radio Stations to Honor the Timeless Appeal of Vinyl with Exclusive Content from Top Artists - April 12, 2025 - College Radio Foundation
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
Tomb Slayer Radio Launches Original Music Submission Program
Tomb Slayer Radio, a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced the launch of a new original music submission program to support new and emerging Christian artists by sharing their faith-filled music on Tomb Slayer Radio. - October 22, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Tomb Slayer Radio Releases Apps for Multi-Genre Christian Music Enjoyment
Tomb Slayer Radio (TombSlayerRadio.com), a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced today the release of its multi-channel, multi-musical genre mobile apps. The updated iOS app available on the App Store and updated Android app (available shortly) will provide easy access to the same... - September 26, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict. - October 14, 2023 - Newport River Music
Multi-Grammy Nominated Producer Invited to Return to Berklee Abu Dhabi
Roger Ryan returns to teach at the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts. - February 15, 2023 - AfterTouch Music, Inc.
W.D.O.P.E. Dopetrackz Radio - Music Submission Service
Dopetrackz Radio today announced - Music Submissions for Artists - a new service for Dopetrackz.com. Featured Weekly Artist is a promotion campaign where Artist music content will be placed in the Featured Artist Section on Top of the Home Page for 7 days then moved to the New Music Section after. - January 18, 2023 - Dopetrackz Radio
Bringing Local Radio Into the Digital Age, New Radio App DestinFM Launches in Destin, Florida
Multimedia company SurfNoise LLC launches DestinFM, a 100% live and local radio station app serving Destin residents and the 3.6 million tourists that visit Destin each year. - October 09, 2022 - DestinFM
SurferNETWORK Announces New Bundle Program, Keeping Radio on the Cutting Edge
SurferNETWORK, a leading stream provider and innovator to the Radio Industry since 1998, has announced an exciting new program aimed at helping radio leverage their digital presence and think outside the radio. - August 25, 2022 - SurferNETWORK LLC
Art for Children's Relief in Ukraine
Acclaimed artists David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan are two of many artists dedicating pieces of art to raise funds through Neighbors Abroad and "kleine herzen." A special fundraising event will be held March 30, 2022, at 5 pm at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park. 50-100% of the sales proceeds raise funds for the Ukraine Children's Relief Fund. Former Menlo Park Mayor and Council Member Ray Mueller and Jeanette Kissling from Neighbors Abroad will be present. - March 30, 2022 - Art Ventures Gallery
DJ Babydoll Radio Partners with Fana World Travel to Promote “The 90’s Friendship Cruise" on the Celebrity Equinox
DJ Babydoll Radio is proud to announce that they are now an official ad partner for Fana World Travel, also based out of Jersey City, New Jersey. The partnership is expected to increase visibility for the travel agency, as they work to maximize exposure for the “The 90’s Friendship... - November 06, 2021 - DJ Babydoll Radio
Pop Radio 77 at Totally Awesome 80s
Local radio station will be greeting fans at live outdoor concert. - June 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 at the All In Motorsport Festival
Local radio station will be greeting fans at Atco Dragway. - June 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Philadelphia Native Ryan Doran Joins Pop Radio 77
Ryan Doran is bringing his knowledge of music from the 60's to local station. - June 15, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Launches All Night Jukebox
Delaware Valley radio station introduces new late-night programming. - June 15, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Inrush Grows Leadership and Staff
Broadcast integrator makes two additions to support strategic expansion. - June 11, 2021 - Inrush Broadcast Services LLC
Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Launches New Fan Club Contest
New Initiative Rewards Fans Found Wearing Pop Radio 77 Merch - May 28, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Revamps News Coverage
Delaware Valley radio station expands its coverage of news, weather and sports. - May 16, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Scott Cramer Releases "Free Ride" with a Gospel Twist
Edgar Winters' Band classic re-released by top Christian artist. - May 07, 2021 - AOK Promotion and Production
Longtime Delaware Valley News Anchor Coming to Pop Radio 77
Joe Cutter is bringing over 47 years of experience to local station. - May 06, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Pop Radio 77 Seeks Local Community Interest Programming
Pop Radio 77 Calls for Submissions of Podcasts from Local Creators. - April 30, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Introduces Nostalgic Weekend Programing
Pop Radio 77 dedicates each weekend to Lost Hits on Way Back Weekend. - April 22, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Award Winning, Globetrotting DJ Joins Local NJ Radio Station, Pop Radio 77
Pete Cato is bringing a world of experience to Pop Radio 77 with his new show, Pit Stop with Pete Cato. - April 17, 2021 - Pop Radio 77
Within Entertainment's Comedienne Sistah Willie Ruth Johnson Releases Single & Music Video for the Pandemic Weary
Gospel comedienne's new single, "CoronYa You Ain't Bigger Than God," offers the pandemic-weary an opportunity to laugh and be encouraged. A pre-release #CoronyaChallenge on social media posts has generated responses that includes a dance-off and a chance to show how they wish they could stamp out the virus. - March 02, 2021 - Within Entertainment Group
"Beer Guys Radio Show" Added at KIXZ NewsTalk 940 in Amarillo, TX
The syndicated Beer Guys Radio Show is being added to the Townsquare Media Amarillo License, LLC NewsTalk 940 AM KIXZ in Amarillo, TX for Sundays at 3:00 PM Central.The show is based in Atlanta, GA. - February 16, 2021 - Beer Guys Media, LLC
8RobinsonsTV Presents The Rooted in Love Show
The Rooted in Love Show is a brand of 8 Robinsons, LLC in partnership with Yellow Tub Creative, LLC. The Rooted in Love Show focuses on “Life spoken from the roots of those who adapt to reach the sunlight” by showcasing a diversity of guests who have experienced both the accomplishments... - February 01, 2021 - 8 Robinsons LLC
Gaiainnovations Releases a Visionary New Book with the Title "Message from the Future: We Made It"
This visionary new book is an attempt to describe the future how it might become if we take the right decisions today. - January 21, 2021 - Gaia Innovations
AOK Records Reaches Agreement with Dwayne Campbell
AOK Records of Nashville, TN has signed Houston-area singer/songwriter Dwayne Campbell - September 19, 2020 - AOK Promotion and Production
Crimson Medici Unveils New Single "Speed Of Life"
Debut Album due out October 29, 2020. Crimson Medici unveils the much anticipated new single - Speed Of Life. Released on all streaming platforms from September 25, 2020. YouTube Video: Search Crimson Medici Spotify Profile: Search Crimson Medici Reviews: "Speed of Life is a refreshing... - September 01, 2020 - Crimson Medici
Pet Life Radio Unleashes "Rappaport to the Rescue"
The #1 Pet Podcast and Radio Network Premiers New Rescue And Adoption Podcast and Radio Show Hosted By Jill Rappaport. - June 24, 2020 - Pet Life Radio
Hutton Broadcasting Announces "Band Together Santa Fe to Feed Those in Need"
The Hutton Broadcasting family of radio stations, their website santafe.com, their associated platforms and employees, along with the community of Santa Fe are banding together to help local food distributors The Food Depot, Kitchen Angels and FeedSantaFesFirstResponders.org raise money during this unprecedented time. Band Together Santa Fe to feed those in need. - April 07, 2020 - Hutton Broadcasting
Camping at the IX-Center with WIXY1260Online
Cleveland Internet Radio Power House WIXY1260Online to join the 2020 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama for its 6th year. - March 03, 2020 - WIXY1260Online
AOK Artist Elton Mishoe Releases "Back to the Good Times" to Bluegrass Radio
Noted Country and Gospel tunesmith releases nostalgic tune to Bluegrass radio. - February 07, 2020 - AOK Promotion and Production
Sun Broadcast Group Acquires Envision Networks®; Danno Wolkoff & Laura Orkin Join SBG Executive Team
Sun Broadcast Group Acquires Envision Networks® - February 06, 2020 - Sun Broadcast Group
Houston's World-Renowned Gospel Choir Hosts Star-Studded 50th Anniversary Celebration
International Legendary Artists, Houston's Southeast Inspirational Choir (SEIC), to Celebrate 50 Years Of Music and Ministry Along with a Host of Gospel Music’s Biggest Stars - January 27, 2020 - Southeast Inspirational Choir
The International Songwriters Day Song Contest is Looking for Songs That Inspire
The International Songwriters Day Song Contest offers songwriters prizes to help jumpstart their careers. - January 21, 2020 - Themusiclibrary.org
Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is Giving Youth a Voice
Ghana Talks Radio (GTR) is an online radio station providing news on entertainment, music, photography, politics, lifestyle, etc. - January 01, 2020 - Ghana Talks Radio
VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest
Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio
AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement
AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
Larry Wilson, on the Heels of Wild Reviews, Releases "The World's Saddest Song" to Country Radio
Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production
Beer Guys Radio Celebrates 200th Episode
Beer Guys Radio celebrates 200 episodes with special guest Matt Brown of Tombstone Brewing. "We've met a lot of amazing people and had great conversations through the show," says co-host Brian Hewitt. "It's amazing to look back as we cross 200 episodes." Co-host Tim Dennis... - November 02, 2019 - Beer Guys Media, LLC
Will Johnson’s New Syndicated Radio Program to Air on K-Star Talk Radio Network
Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network
Five Talents Audio Releases a Radically Ancient Bible for This Generation
Best-selling faith-based voice actor creates a written Bible that’s designed to be spoken and heard. - August 24, 2019 - Five Talents Audio
Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio
Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio
The John Clay Wolfe Show Adds Denver Area Radio Affiliates Beginning Saturday, July 27
Radio veterans will launch their popular Saturday morning show in parts of Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The John Clay Wolfe Show will air live starting Saturday, July 27 on iHeartMedia's KBPI-FM (107.9 FM/Ft. Collins) and KBPL-FM (107.9/Pueblo), from 8 am to 11 pm MT. Listeners can expect a Saturday Night Live style show full of skits, impersonations and great music, plus the chance to call in and sell their cars on the spot to the show's host, Wolfe. - July 17, 2019 - The John Clay Wolfe Show
Spreaker and SurferNETWORK Team Up for Affiliate Podcasting Program
Spreaker and SurferNETWORK are excited to announce the launch of a new program that offers Spreaker's podcasting platform to SurferNETWORK's collection of radio and internet broadcasting customers. With more and more people listening to podcasts, it's important to make your content available on... - June 05, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC
WIXY1260Online Goes Into the Beyond With New Sister Station
Cleveland, Ohio-based internet radio station, WIXY1260Online, to launch new sister online radio station in Spring, 2019 - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online
WIXY1260Online Joins the I-X Piston Powered All-Stars in 2019
Cleveland Internet Radio Power House WIXY1260Online joined the 2019 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama for its 5th year and hosted several All-Star guests. - April 11, 2019 - WIXY1260Online
Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK Collaboration for Video Production and Streaming
Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK are proud to announce a collaboration to offer new and enhanced services to companies and individuals looking to capitalize on video and streaming. From script to screens-of-any-size, this collaboration is aimed to help clients do the most with their digital media... - April 03, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC