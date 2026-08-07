Recent Headlines
U-SellBest Re-Launches Global Multi-Trade Hub: Trade Luxury Property, Yachts and Businesses Worldwide and Commission-Free for a Single Flat-Fee of Fifty Pounds
U-SellBest has re-launched as a borderless multi-trade hub operating across 150 countries to democratise high-value transactions. The upgraded platform completely discards traditional percentage-based commissions, replacing them with a straightforward annual flat fee of £50. This flexible system lets users simultaneously sell, swap, lease, rent, or co-own property, yachts, and businesses on a single page, backed by professional marketing tools from real estate media firm Elements Property. - August 07, 2026 - U-SellBest Limited
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Lakeland Home Sale Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Rises and Buyers Gain Negotiating Room
Lakeland's housing market is settling into balance in 2026, with single-family prices near $315,000 and homes taking longer to sell, giving buyers more room to make informed decisions. Broker Petra Norris shares the latest quarterly market update. - July 25, 2026 - Lakeland Real Estate Group, Inc.
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
Turnkey Michigan City Event Venue Listed in Uptown Arts District
CENTURY 21 Circle has listed a fully built-out 11,634-square-foot event and hospitality venue formerly known as Uptown Social, offering a turnkey opportunity near downtown redevelopment and South Shore Line access to Chicago. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Appoints Sara Valko Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Former CDW marketing leader Sara Valko joins CENTURY 21 Circle as Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, bringing enterprise brand, media, and growth experience to a top 10 CENTURY 21 brokerage. - July 12, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
Nearly 9 Acres of Muskoka Tranquillity Comes to Market in Lake of Bays Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of Exp Realty, Brokerage
Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty lists rare estate-sized acreage property in Baysville, flanked by two lakes — a truly private Muskoka retreat. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Lagoon City Bungalow with In-Law Suite Listed for Sale in Ramara, Ontario by EXP Realty, Brokerage
A four-bedroom Lagoon City bungalow with a separate-entrance in-law suite, gardener’s grounds and an income-generating solar array has been listed at 91 Simcoe Road, Ramara — Lake Simcoe community living without the waterfront upkeep or taxes. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
MaxX Capitals Officially Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Investment & Advisory Platform
MaxX Capitals (maxxcapitals.com) announces the expansion of its premier real estate consultancy services. Based in Karachi, Pakistan, the firm specializes in high-yield property investments, market analysis, and tailored portfolio management for local and overseas investors. Led by Muhammad Ali Dawood, MaxX Capitals brings transparency, digital innovation, and secure asset guidance to the regional property sector. - July 02, 2026 - MaxX Capitals
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
Weeks After Michigan Debut, CENTURY 21 Circle Adds Second Office in Coldwater
CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has continued its Michigan expansion with a second office in Coldwater just weeks after entering the state. CENTURY 21 Drews Realty becomes CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, expanding the company’s growing four-state footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle Expands Into Michigan Real Estate Market with New Sparta Office
CENTURY 21 Circle, a Top 10 CENTURY 21® company, has expanded into the Michigan real estate market with its first office in Sparta, MI. The expansion strengthens its Midwest footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida and reflects growing cross-state relocation and housing demand. - June 13, 2026 - CENTURY 21 Circle
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
Real Estate Investors Can Now Qualify for DSCR Loans Based Solely on Property Cash Flow — Investor Mortgage Solutions
Investor Mortgage Solutions (IMS), a Texas-based brokerage, expanded its DSCR loan programs letting real estate investors qualify based on property cash flow—no W-2s or tax returns needed. Supporting single-family, multifamily, fix-and-flip, and construction loans with up to 80% LTV and closings in as few as 2.5 weeks nationwide. - May 19, 2026 - Investor Mortgage Solutions
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Hawai‘i Real Estate Agent Kendra Atienza Ranks No. 1 Statewide in 2025 Transactions
Hawai‘i real estate agent Kendra Atienza ranked No. 1 statewide in number of home sale transactions in 2025, closing 134 residential deals, according to recorded closings tracked by Hawai‘i title companies. Serving primarily on O‘ahu, Atienza began her real estate career in 2017... - March 28, 2026 - Finding Home
Sporn Group Unveils a Digitally-Driven Luxury Offering at Residence 39L
Sporn Group introduces Residence 39L a fully immersive, property-specific website and digital campaign—redefining how luxury real estate is marketed through bespoke branding, cinematic storytelling, and a complete online marketing ecosystem. - March 21, 2026 - Sporn Group LLC
Realty ONE Group Revolution Announces Strategic Acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select, Creating a Top 10 Regional Real Estate Powerhouse
Realty ONE Group Revolution, a leading modern lifestyle real estate brand with established hubs in Charlotte and Fort Mill, today announced the strategic acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select in Mooresville. This landmark move unites three premier offices to cover the entire Greater Charlotte... - March 16, 2026 - Realty ONE Group Revolution
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s... - March 15, 2026 - KCRAR
Upside Real Estate Celebrates Five Years of Serving Northern California Communities
Upside Real Estate is celebrating five years of serving clients across Chico, Redding, and surrounding Northern California communities. Founded on a vision of providing a more personal and client-focused real estate experience, the brokerage has grown into a trusted local company known for strong relationships, honest guidance, and clear communication. The milestone reflects the continued support of loyal clients, referrals, and community connections that have helped shape the company’s success. - February 22, 2026 - Upside Real Estate
Michael Marletta Achieves Record Year with Nation's Highest-Performing Real Estate Team in Rochester, NY
Top Local Agent Closes 22 Transactions, $5.2M in Sales Volume in One of America's Most Competitive Housing Markets, Rochester, NY — Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY. - February 13, 2026 - Marletta Realty LLC
Arete Companies Announces Launch and Groundbreaking of North Park Townhomes in Brenham
Arete Companies announced its official launch with a ceremonial groundbreaking and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on February 13, 2026, for The Townhomes at Park in Brenham, TX. The market-rate townhome project marks Arete’s first ground-up development, showcasing its vertically integrated platform and commitment to high-quality, community-focused “missing middle” housing. - February 04, 2026 - Arete Companies USA
Harvard-Incubated Start-Up Ibex Announces AI-Powered LinkedIn Client Acquisition Service
Ibex, a client acquisition agency backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, officially announced its AI-powered LinkedIn client acquisition service, which has already been helping small businesses, solopreneurs, and software startups generate new clients. The service combines targeted outreach with... - January 26, 2026 - Ibex
Beenstay Introduces Nationwide Vacation Rental Management Platform for Airbnb Hosts
Beenstay just launched a nationwide short-term rental operations platform designed to help Airbnb hosts improve revenue and streamline operations. The platform offers flexible service tiers, transparent pricing, and no long-term contracts, with fully hands-off services available in Washington state and Los Angeles areas. - January 25, 2026 - Beenstay
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Launches Landmark Model Ordinance to Guide Short-Term Rental Policy Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released a comprehensive Model Short‑Term Rental (STR) Ordinance, representing a major step toward establishing fair, consistent, and enforceable regulations across the region. This model framework is designed to help cities and... - January 25, 2026 - KCRAR
Steve D. deGuzman Caps Record-Setting 2025 by Shifting Business to Orchard; Targets Boulder Market Expansion for 2026
Following a record-setting 2025, 20-year real estate veteran Steve D. deGuzman is moving his business to Orchard and announcing a strategic expansion into the Boulder, CO market for 2026. By leveraging Orchard’s platform—which saw 900% agent growth in 2024—deGuzman will offer his clients the "Move First" program, providing unparalleled certainty in the Front Range’s competitive landscape as he scales his elite production to new heights. - December 28, 2025 - Orchard Real Estate Steve D. deGuzman
Sound Home Buyer Earns BBB Accreditation - Helping Washington Homeowners Solve Real Estate Problems
Sound Home Buyer, a locally owned Washington real estate solutions company, announced it has earned Better Business Bureau Accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to BBB’s Standards for Trust. The accreditation reinforces the company’s dedication to ethical business practices, transparency, and consumer confidence. Customers can now view Sound Home Buyer’s BBB profile, accreditation seal, reviews. - December 19, 2025 - Sound Home Buyer
Luxury Without Compromise: the Ravinia Team Rewrites the American Dream
The New Standard of Living: Why Manufactured Homes Are Becoming the Most Desired Residences in America - December 08, 2025 - Ravinia Communities
Park City Local REALTOR® Wayne Levinson Awarded RENE Certification
Wayne Levinson, a Park City luxury real estate expert and licensed Utah REALTOR®, has earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. With degrees from Indiana University and the University of Washington, he delivers strategic market valuations and strong client advocacy. A community voice in Summit County and an avid skier and yogi, Wayne brings passion and expertise to Park City and Deer Valley real estate. - November 24, 2025 - Wayne Levinson
Kaydoh Launches KayClips, Letting Real Estate Agents Send Personalized Videos with Built-In Lead Capture
Kaydoh, the invite-only real-estate marketing platform, announces KayClips™, a new built-in video feature that empowers agents to record, upload, and share personalized videos directly inside the Kaydoh app. With built-in lead-capture tools and mobile flexibility, KayClips helps agents connect authentically, showcase listings, and follow up with clients faster than ever. - November 18, 2025 - Kaydoh
Tight Inventory and NYC Migration Drive Bidding Wars in Westchester Real Estate Market
Westchester County’s Q3 2025 Market Report Shows County-Wide Price Growth Despite Inventory Pressures. The Zach & Heather Harrison Team Releases Exclusive ‘Bidding War Intensity Chart’ Highlighting the Region’s Hottest Markets. - October 30, 2025 - The Zach & Heather Harrison Team
Local REALTOR® Highlights How Auburn Football Culture Impacts the Housing Market
As Auburn football fever takes over, local REALTOR® Laura Sellers shares how game-day culture and community pride are influencing housing demand in Auburn and Opelika, Alabama. - October 21, 2025 - Laura Sellers, REALTOR® – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate
Gen X REALTOR® John S. Pontillo Helps Families Navigate Life Transitions Between New York and Florida
As late-50s homeowners balance their own retirement goals with aging parents’ needs, REALTOR® John Pontillo brings New York & Florida dual-state expertise and personal insight to real-estate planning. - October 12, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
OnDemand Realty Expands to South of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with New Office in Cedar Hill
OnDemand Realty, one of North Texas’s fastest-growing real estate Brokerages in North Texas, has announced the grand opening of its newest office at 610 Uptown Blvd in Cedar Hill, Texas. The expansion marks a major milestone for the brokerage as it strengthens its footprint across the... - October 09, 2025 - OnDemand Realty
Crown Heights Market Report. Valerie Sebbag Reports that Crown Heights home market continues its strong growth in 2025.
Discover the latest developments in Crown Heights real estate as Valerie Sebbag and 555 Properties LLC showcase market trends, investment opportunities, and premium home sales. Stay informed with insights from a trusted local expert driving growth and activity in the Brooklyn community. - September 30, 2025 - 555 Properties LLC
Local Realtor® Launches “Fit Tip Friday” Video Series Blending Real Estate and Lifestyle
Atlanta Realtor® and lifestyle influencer Kimberly D. Worthy debuts Fit Tip Friday, a weekly video series blending real estate tips with lifestyle strategies. Designed to help viewers become “Fit to Buy” and “Fit to Sell,” each short episode delivers practical guidance and motivation for success in both homeownership and personal growth. - September 17, 2025 - Worthy Real Acquisitions, LLC
Living on Big Island Realty Launches in Hilo
Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the unique challenges of East Hawaiʻi real estate. Founded by Dan Tousignant, a Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 with a background in construction and off-grid living, the brokerage provides... - September 12, 2025 - Dan Tousignant
John S. Pontillo Expands Real Estate Services, Connecting New York’s Hudson Valley with Florida’s Gulf Coast
John S. Pontillo, REALTOR® and Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®), has expanded his real estate services to Florida, complementing his established presence in New York’s Hudson Valley. Licensed in both New York and Florida, Pontillo now provides a bridge for clients... - September 03, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
San Francisco Home Prices Stabilize as Buyer Confidence Returns Citywide
San Francisco’s housing market is showing new strength citywide, with home prices rising in key neighborhoods and buyer activity rebounding. Top Compass agent Nona Ehyaei says improved livability and low inventory are fueling renewed interest from both first-time buyers and returning tech professionals. - August 26, 2025 - Nona Ehyaei, PhD - Realtor with Compass
Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market. - July 18, 2025 - Logical Choice Realty Group
The Paul Kaplan Group Closes Over $30 Million in Listings in Palm Springs in First Half of 2025
The Paul Kaplan Group, one of the most established and trusted real estate teams in the Coachella Valley, is proud to announce that it has closed over $30 million in sales volume representing home sellers, during the first two quarters of 2025. - July 18, 2025 - Paul Kaplan Group
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Kaydoh Joins eXp Realty Solutions to Supercharge Agent Marketing and Drive More Sales
Kaydoh’s all-in-one marketing platform will help eXp Realty agents win more listings, generate leads, and close deals faster. - June 16, 2025 - Kaydoh
Revolutionizing Real Estate: "12 Weeks to Close" Helps New Investors Succeed Fast
Industry legend and short sale expert Bill Harloff announces the nationwide success of 12 Weeks to Close, the most detailed real estate investing system in America. Designed to help everyday people—especially women—achieve time, freedom, and financial independence, this step-by-step program empowers students to confidently close their first real estate deal in just 12 weeks, even with no prior experience. - June 10, 2025 - 12 Weeks to Close, LLC