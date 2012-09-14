PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Chesterfield-based, RE/MAX Vision, Hosts One-Day Coaching Seminar in St. Louis with Internationally Renowned Real Estate Coach, Tom Ferry RE/MAX Vision, a residential real estate brokerage with its corporate office in Chesterfield MO, is proud to host a one-day training and business planning seminar with the real estate industry’s leading trainer and coach, Tom Ferry. Ferry is the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power... - December 18, 2019 - RE/MAX Vision

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty Kari Battaglia Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office. - December 14, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Sealed Bids Accepted Through December 17 for Luxurious Private Ranch Retreat Lone Oak Ranch Provides Ideal Recreational, Land Investment Opportunity for Dallas-Fort Worth Execs. - December 05, 2019 - United Real Estate

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Theresa Reilley Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the North Tampa, Florida, Office - November 17, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Tinton Falls, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condominium located in desirable Tinton Falls, New Jersey. - November 11, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Real Estate Team Thad and Mercedes Starling Join Davidson Realty Thad and Mercedes Starling have joined the sales team at Davidson Realty. - November 08, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

Davidson Realty Event Brings in $50,000 for Local Youth and Family Charities The 4th annual Davidson Cares Clay Day was held on Thursday, October 24 at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports and included more than 140 participants. - November 07, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions

United® Real Estate Merges with Charles Rutenberg Realty - Fort Lauderdale Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate

Toll Brothers at Candelas Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver. One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Proud to Announce a New Listing in Ocean, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, with offices located in Allenhurst and Rumson, is happy to announce that Michelle Arege-Coffenberg has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Ocean, NJ. - October 30, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Red Bank, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 4 bedroom home with 2 Full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms located in Red Bank, New Jersey. - October 23, 2019 - Preferred Properties

LakeShore Marina Bar & Grille - a Johnson Lake Mainstay – for Sale via Online Auction from November 8 – 14; Owners’ Home Also Available LakeShore Marina Bar & Grille has been synonymous with Johnson Lake for the past 40 years. And now that piece of local culture is available via online auction from November 8 through 14 by United Country | Lake & Home Real Estate Agency and United Strategic Client Services (SCS) – both... - October 23, 2019 - United Real Estate

Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony Now Open for Sales Two fully-decorated model homes will be unveiled Oct. 19. - October 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Debra Lichter Awarded Realtor Emeritus Status National Association of Realtors Recognizes Debra Lichter of Sarasota, Florida. - October 11, 2019 - Sarasota Beach-to-Bay Real Estate

Actor & Comedian Tony Hale Announces Denver Date for "An Awkward Conversation" Fundraiser with The Umphress Group and Blood:Water Actor and comedian Tony Hale is holding a public fundraising event in Denver on October 28th, 2019 at the Alamo Draft House Sloans Lake, to benefit international charities. - October 11, 2019 - The Umphress Group

Julie Riegler Earns Senior Real Estate Specialist Certification, Joins The Real Estate Firm of Orlando Julie joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older. - October 08, 2019 - The Real Estate Firm of Orlando

Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Traci Creighton Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida Office. - October 05, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Opens for Sales Toll Brothers will unveil its new model home in The Timbers on Oct. 5. - October 04, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Online Auction for Three Prime Louisiana Hunting Tracts Begins Oct. 18 For eight days in October, recreational hunters throughout the southeastern United States will have the chance to vie for prime land in Central Louisiana. An online auction kicks off on October 18, culminating in a live event on October 25 in Alexandria, LA. The three properties are being offered by... - October 04, 2019 - United Real Estate

Home Buyers Invited to Fall Into Luxury During Special October Toll Brothers Promotion Fall into Luxury offers home buyers limited-time incentives on new Toll Brothers homes. - October 03, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Nancy Aultman Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton, Florida, Office - October 03, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Peggy Bunn Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty Realtor Peggy Bunn Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Office. - September 28, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Amy Worth Earns Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) Endorsement Amy Worth, Local Realtor Board President, Earns C2EX Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. - September 27, 2019 - RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Lakefront Living–On the Lake Realty Celebrates Active Lakefront Lifestyle with Release of New Rarity Bay Video Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region’s first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community. - September 26, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Toll Brothers Begin Sales of Home Sites in Its New Community at the Aurora Reservoir The Retreat at Southshore will have 54 homes in an amenity-rich, resort-style neighborhood. - September 26, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Home in Nutley, NJ 07110 Preferred Properties Real Estate is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Nutley, New Jersey 07110. - September 22, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Just Listed a Townhome in Sayreville, NJ. Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ is proud to announce that Robert "Bob" Haspel has just listed a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in Sayreville, NJ 08872. - September 21, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Preferred Properties Real Estate Has a New Listing in Parlin, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate, located in Rumson and Allenhurst, NJ, is proud to announce that Marc Brennan has just listed a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Parlin, NJ. - September 20, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Foster Village Charlotte Get a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter Gives Foster Village Charlotte a New Look During Worldwide Staging Service Week. - September 20, 2019 - Charlotte IAHSP Regional Chapter

Alicia McKenzie Joins Davidson Realty Real estate agent Alicia McKenzie has joined the team at Davidson Realty in World Golf Village. - September 20, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Teri Berkes Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group Realtor Sally Schowalter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Venice, Florida. - September 19, 2019 - RE/MAX Alliance Group

Toll Brothers Announces the Sept. 21 Grand Opening of Its Exclusive Clubhouse in Its New Resort-Style Community in Thornton Toll Brothers at North Hill offers many amenities including the new 6,500-sq.-ft. clubhouse. - September 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado