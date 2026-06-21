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Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cardinal Decor Unveils "Paint Waste by State 2025" + Free Room Paint Calculator Powered by Cardi
CardinalDecor.com releases a nationwide study on paint waste by state, mapping where homeowners overbuy and how many gallons and dollars are lost each year. The report shares causes, regional trends, and simple fixes. It also quantifies environmental impact and cost per household. Readers can use free tools on the site, including a paint calculator and Cardi, a live AI assistant, to estimate gallons, cut waste, plan DIY projects, and make smarter choices for painting, tile, and wallpaper. - August 29, 2025 - Cardinal Decor
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Clochel Napkin Rings Collection Wins Silver at NY and European Product Design Awards
Prestigious Design Awards Honor Clochel as Silver Winner The prestigious NY Product Design Award and European Product Design Awards have announced Clochel as a Silver Winner in the product design category for its new napkin rings collection. Recognized as a "jewelry masterpiece creation for... - November 12, 2024 - Clochel
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
AmeriLux International Named Master Distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking
Duxxbak Composite Decking (Duxxbak) is proud to announce its partnership with AmeriLux International, a leader in the distribution of building materials. AmeriLux International will become the master distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking products, effective August 1, 2024. This strategic... - August 06, 2024 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
Torque Lock Post-Tension Staples: the Most Reliable Solution for Structural Crack Repairs on the Market
During the intricate process of swimming pool leak detection, contractors frequently encounter the challenging issue of structural cracks that cause leaks. The most effective method for repairing structural cracks in gunite and shotcrete pools is usingpost-tension Torque Lock staples. This method stands out for several reasons. - December 11, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Launches Bulldog Marketing Group: A Specialized Agency Catering to Swimming Pool and Plumbing Businesses' Online Presence
LeakTronics, a pioneering force in leak detection technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Bulldog Marketing Group. This innovative spin-off company is dedicated to creating, developing, and hosting websites tailored specifically for swimming pool and plumbing businesses. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Unveils the Cutting-Edge LeakStick: a Revolutionary Solution for Leak Detection
LeakTronics, a leading industry manufacturer of leak detection equipment for the pool and plumbing industries, proudly introduces the LeakStick, a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize the way leaks are detected and resolved. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this compact device combines precision and simplicity to offer an unparalleled user experience. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
Kasentex Bedding Prepares for Prime Day with Major Discounts
Kasentex bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding products, is gearing up for Prime Day with major discounts on its entire line of products. From quilts and pillowcases to comforters and duvets, Kasentex has something for everyone. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day shopping event that is... - June 11, 2023 - Kasentex
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Line of Chenille Bath Rugs
Kasentex Home Bedding, a leading provider of high-quality bedding and home décor products, today announced the launch of its new line of bathroom rugs. The new bath rugs are made from soft, durable materials and are available in a variety of styles and colors to match any décor. The... - April 10, 2023 - Kasentex
Kasentex Releases New Line of Cat and Dog Beds
Kasentex is known for their home bedding, has released a new line of bedding for cats and dogs. The bedding is made from high-quality materials and is designed to keep your pet comfortable and stylish. "We're extremely fortunate our comforters and quilts have been well received," says... - March 06, 2023 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Home Bedding Introduces California King Size Comforter Sets
If you're in the market for a new comforter set, you'll want to check out the latest release from KASENTEX Home Bedding. The california king size comforter sets are sure to add a touch of luxury to any bedroom. The comforters are soft to the touch and features a down-like fill that will keep you... - October 28, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Reaches Top 20 of Amazon's Bedding Comforters List
Comforters are a type of bedding that are meant to keep you warm. They come in many different materials, but one of the most popular types are the sherpa comforter. A popular destination to find comforters is Amazon. There are many items on Amazon's Top "Bedding Comforters" list. - September 23, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces Silky Smooth Pillowcases
Kasentex has introduced a new line of soft and breathable pillowcases that are ideal for people who get warm at night. These silky smooth pillowcases won't stick on your body when you perspire, and provide a cool, refreshing night's sleep. Although summer is a time for luxuries, sometimes those... - August 04, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Bedding Introduces New Spring Quilt Colors
KASENTEX quilt sets can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or summer day. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these quilts are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. Proudly introducing its new Spring color quilts. The... - May 28, 2022 - Kasentex
E-Z Test Pool Supplies Receives 10,000th 5-Star Review
E-Z Test Pool Supplies is a growing ecommerce website that is proud to announce its 10,000th 5-star review on ShopperApproved, while also maintaining a 4.8 on Google. Harnessing responsive customer service, quality content, and solid industry experience, the organization has grown substantially over the past couple of years. - May 13, 2022 - E-Z Test Pool Supplies, Inc.
KASENTEX Bedding Donates Blankets to Ukraine
More than 8 million people have fled Ukraine as reported by NPR. Many organizations are helping with aid relief including New Jersey bedding brand KASENTEX. The donation of bedding and blankets were made possible with support from Mirek Bogdanowicz of M.B. Turnkey Design, LLC and Lukasz Dziewulski,... - May 07, 2022 - Kasentex
KASENTEX Sherpa Comforter Becomes an Amazon Top 20 Bedding Essential
KASENTEX comforters can be all season or uniquely designed for a nice spring day or the cold winter nights. With each bedding item being OEKO TEX Standard 100 Certified, these comforters are tested for harmful substances to ensure it's good for our health. "Soft, not too lightweight but also... - April 24, 2022 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters on Amazon
The Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set has been named one of The Best Comforters to Shop on Amazon. - April 10, 2022 - Kasentex
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies Quality Products Sourced from Reputed Manufacturers
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies offers a wide range of premium quality irrigation and farm fencing supplies that are sourced from Australia’s most respected brands. - April 01, 2022 - Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies
Kasentex Reaches Five Best Amazon's Deals
Kasentex bedding sets are now in Amazon best deals/ - March 27, 2022 - Kasentex
Sister.ly Drinkware to be Featured on QVC2 and Sell on Zulily During Black History Month as Part of Qurate Retail Group’s 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Sister.ly Drinkware, based in Vernon Hills, IL, has been selected by Qurate Retail GroupSM for its 2022 Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups by giving participants more opportunities for national exposure on QVC®, HSN® and Zulily®. - February 09, 2022 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Sister.ly Drinkware® Announces a Limited Time Sales Event on Zulily®
Sister.ly Drinkware®, one of the first companies to offer drinkware, barware, and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is making its Zulily debut. - January 31, 2022 - Sister.ly Drinkware
2021 Holiday Gift Ideas with Amazon Small Business Kasentex
Black Friday is right around the corner. However it's always good to support local and small businesses no matter the time of year. Many small businesses now rely on Amazon in this highly sophisticated retail world to meet customer expectations. Who doesn't love free shipping and 2 day delivery? - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Makes Top Bedding List by Bustle Magazine
Bustle is a premiere magazine for women for the hottest trends, entertainment and lifestyle. Kasentex has been named on of "The 13 Best Comforters On Amazon For A Restful Night’s Sleep" in Bustle magazine. "We're so glad for our bedding comforters to be featured with such a... - October 29, 2021 - Kasentex
Kasentex Introduces New Quilt Sets for the Fall Season
The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching and will be here before you know it with Black Friday around the corner. You can now surprise the whole family or friends with a gift that is functional. "We have heard amazing stories of how much people loved our spring bedding sets after... - October 21, 2021 - Kasentex
Sister.ly Drinkware™ Announces the GiveBack Series
Sister.ly Drinkware, one of the very first companies to offer drinkware, barware and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is giving back to their community in a big way. - October 09, 2021 - Sister.ly Drinkware