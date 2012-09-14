PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019 United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

HVAC Company Helps Homeowners Redesign Their Outdoors HVACDirect.com, the leading e-commerce website for HVAC products is proud to announce a new website for its outdoor and fireplace division of products at BBQDirect.com. The new website helps homeowners redesign their indoor and outdoor living spaces by featuring the best in outdoor kitchens, high-end... - July 26, 2019 - BBQDirect.com

Texas Pools & Patios Earns Top Pool Builder Recognition Pool & Spa News magazine recently released its 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list, and Texas Pools & Patios is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the top pool builders in the country. “The team at Texas Pools & Patios is ecstatic to earn this honor,” says Neil Crites,... - July 21, 2019 - Texas Pools & Patios

New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

LeakTronics Introduces the Irrigation Leak Detection Kit LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Rushes Leak Detection Kits to Winter Haven, Florida Customers In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

Scott Filion Joins the Phillips Screw Company as President Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

LeakTronics Offers the Pulse Generator for Locating Underground Plumbing Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

LeakTronics Offers a Free Video Series for Turning Leak Detections Into Repair Work A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics

The Phillips Screw Company Announces the Introduction of Red Seal Moisture Barrier Concrete Screw Kits Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Customers Have Discovered PipeFuze for Post Freezing Pipe Crack Solutions PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

Online Training Takes Hold for Leak Detection Professionals During Winter Season Downtime Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Ships to Indonesia for Post Earthquake Structural Repair Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics

Technical Report - Applying Physics and Sensory Sciences to Spirits Nosing Vessel Design to Improve Evaluation Diagnostics and Drinking Enjoyment Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.

LeakTronics Helps Australian Residents Facing Concealed Water Leakage Concession Policies As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Rescues the Oasis at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama While structural cracking had rendered the Oasis useless to visitors, Alabama Poolworks used Torque Lock Structural Staples to rescue the cherished landmark. - December 03, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Speaking Engagement at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference Leaktronics founder Darren Merlob to speak on the floor at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference, December 5th, 2018. - November 30, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Franchise Alternative Owning a profitable business that's in demand is easier to come by than most people think. Don't franchise. - November 10, 2018 - LeakTronics

The American Master Chef Order Welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as One of Its Founding Partner Sponsors The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco

ACSPI Offers Pool Inspection Certification Online Training The Association Of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors offers online training and certification for Home Inspectors to increase their value in the workplace. - October 26, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Leak Detection Equipment Manufacturer Now Offering Complete Leak Detection Training Online LeakTronics, the market leader for manufacturing and distribution of innovative and accurate leak detection equipment offers online leak detection training. - October 25, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Showcase New Leak Detection Technology at the International Pool And Spa Expo At the International Pool And Spa Expo, attendees will have access to the new SM-1 Mic and other listening technology from LeakTronics for the leak detection industry. - October 24, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the SM-1 for Advanced Leak Detecting in Pools and Spas The SM-1 Side Mic from LeakTronics brings highly sensitive listening technology to the Swimming Pool Leak Detection market. - October 20, 2018 - LeakTronics

LWi Custom Cabinets Named Finalist in 15th Annual 2018 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business LWi Custom Cabinets is a Finalist in the Company of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner to be announced Nov. 16, 2018. - October 05, 2018 - LWi Custom Cabinets

LeakTronics Founder Darren Merlob to Speak at the 2018 International Pool and Spa Show Talking about the forefronts of Commercial Leak Detection Technology, President and Founder of LeakTronics Darren Merlob shares his insights in Las Vegas on October 31st from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. - October 03, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics and ACSPI Introduce Online Swimming Pool Inspection Certification and Training LeakTronics and the Association of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors bring a new level of professional online training with the Swimming Pool Inspection and Leak Detection training program. - September 21, 2018 - LeakTronics

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Hermitage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Free Community Events September 22 and 23 Newly-renovated store is second of three debuting in Youngstown, Ohio market. - September 15, 2018 - Levin Furniture

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Boardman, Ohio to Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening Events August 31 Through September 2 Newly-renovated store first of three set to debut in Youngstown, Ohio market. - August 24, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Levin's Sponsors Program to Benefit Hundreds of Local At-Risk Students, One Backpack at a Time No longer will hundreds of Cleveland-area children worry about how they’ll get their school supplies before they return to the classroom this fall with the help of Levin’s, their customers and other local businesses. - July 16, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Gibbons Pools Named One of the Top Pool Builders in the US Gibbons Pools was recently recognized by Pool & Spa News magazine as one of the Top 50 Builders in the nation in the magazine’s annual ranking of America’s best pool builders. - June 22, 2018 - Gibbons Pools

Texas Pools & Patios Named One of the Top Pool Builders by Pool & Spa News Texas Pools & Patios was recently recognized by Pool & Spa News magazine as one of the Top 50 Builders in the nation in 2018. - June 18, 2018 - Texas Pools & Patios

FISHFUN Presents Cutting Edge Marble Mosaic The Many Patterns for Custom-made Marble Mosaic Designs - June 07, 2018 - Sky Wolf Mosaic Co., Ltd.

Online Leak Detection Training on Teachable from LeakTronics Learning Leak Detection is easier online with LeakTronics' new training program available through Teachable.com. - June 02, 2018 - LeakTronics

Classic Accessories, LLC Launches Kingsford™ Grill Covers Classic Accessories officially launched Kingsford™ Grill Covers at the National Hardware Show in Vegas this past week. They are excited to be a licensee under the Kingsford™ brand and have designed covers to fit Kingsford™ Cart, Kettle, Barrel and Charcoal grills. With eight grill cover... - May 18, 2018 - Classic Accessories

Torque Lock Announces Issue of US Patent Torque Lock Structural Systems, the leading manufacturer and distributor of professional structural staples, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent US9963870B2 titled “Structural Crack Repair Apparatus and Method” for the brands Structural Staple. - May 18, 2018 - LeakTronics

Free Online Training and Support from Leaktronics Through Memorial Day Leaktronics, the leader in leak detection equipment for the swimming pool and plumbing industries, is offering free online training and support for leak detection technicians with the purchase of tools from the Leaktronics website. Now through Memorial Day, the company is helping technicians, and those looking to start a leak detection business, to become operational and build a business of their own with the trusted support of the industries top professionals. - May 17, 2018 - LeakTronics

Furniture Now! in Santa Clarita, CA, on May 19, Celebrates Grand Opening After Remodel of Old K-Mart Building, with Food, Prizes & Giveaways Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!