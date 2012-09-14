PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture
Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
HVACDirect.com, the leading e-commerce website for HVAC products is proud to announce a new website for its outdoor and fireplace division of products at BBQDirect.com.
The new website helps homeowners redesign their indoor and outdoor living spaces by featuring the best in outdoor kitchens, high-end... - July 26, 2019 - BBQDirect.com
Pool & Spa News magazine recently released its 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list, and Texas Pools & Patios is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the top pool builders in the country.
“The team at Texas Pools & Patios is ecstatic to earn this honor,” says Neil Crites,... - July 21, 2019 - Texas Pools & Patios
A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline
Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply
SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today.
Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water
New tiki mug by illustrator artist Andrew Kolb for TikiFreek. - April 12, 2019 - TikiFreek.com
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics
In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Scott Filion, a long time fastener industry veteran, joins The Phillips Screw Company as President. Ken Hurley remains as company CEO. - February 26, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company
Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics
Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.
A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics
Even a single drop of moisture, over time, can cause huge structural failures of concrete. Water that freezes or grows mold inside of a pre-drilled hole, can cause both the fastener and the concrete to weaken and ultimately fail. Introducing Red Seal Concrete Screw Kits. Red Seal provides a simple and unique solution to concrete moisture protection. - January 15, 2019 - The Phillips Screw Company
Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror
PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics
Christine Crnek, co-founder, CEO of Arsilica, Inc. announces that MDPI Beverage MDPI Journal has published a significant peer-reviewed technical report on a science-based spirits tasting vessel, which also addresses long-neglected problems related to female nose sensitivity and spirits competition ratings credibility with the generally accepted tulip-shaped glassware. - December 18, 2018 - Arsilica, Inc.
As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics
While structural cracking had rendered the Oasis useless to visitors, Alabama Poolworks used Torque Lock Structural Staples to rescue the cherished landmark. - December 03, 2018 - LeakTronics
Leaktronics founder Darren Merlob to speak on the floor at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference, December 5th, 2018. - November 30, 2018 - LeakTronics
Owning a profitable business that's in demand is easier to come by than most people think. Don't franchise. - November 10, 2018 - LeakTronics
The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco
The Association Of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors offers online training and certification for Home Inspectors to increase their value in the workplace. - October 26, 2018 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics, the market leader for manufacturing and distribution of innovative and accurate leak detection equipment offers online leak detection training. - October 25, 2018 - LeakTronics
At the International Pool And Spa Expo, attendees will have access to the new SM-1 Mic and other listening technology from LeakTronics for the leak detection industry. - October 24, 2018 - LeakTronics
The SM-1 Side Mic from LeakTronics brings highly sensitive listening technology to the Swimming Pool Leak Detection market. - October 20, 2018 - LeakTronics
LWi Custom Cabinets is a Finalist in the Company of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner to be announced Nov. 16, 2018. - October 05, 2018 - LWi Custom Cabinets
Talking about the forefronts of Commercial Leak Detection Technology, President and Founder of LeakTronics Darren Merlob shares his insights in Las Vegas on October 31st from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. - October 03, 2018 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics and the Association of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors bring a new level of professional online training with the Swimming Pool Inspection and Leak Detection training program. - September 21, 2018 - LeakTronics
Newly-renovated store is second of three debuting in Youngstown, Ohio market. - September 15, 2018 - Levin Furniture
Newly-renovated store first of three set to debut in Youngstown, Ohio market. - August 24, 2018 - Levin Furniture
No longer will hundreds of Cleveland-area children worry about how they’ll get their school supplies before they return to the classroom this fall with the help of Levin’s, their customers and other local businesses. - July 16, 2018 - Levin Furniture
Gibbons Pools was recently recognized by Pool & Spa News magazine as one of the Top 50 Builders in the nation in the magazine’s annual ranking of America’s best pool builders. - June 22, 2018 - Gibbons Pools
Texas Pools & Patios was recently recognized by Pool & Spa News magazine as one of the Top 50 Builders in the nation in 2018. - June 18, 2018 - Texas Pools & Patios
The Many Patterns for Custom-made Marble Mosaic Designs - June 07, 2018 - Sky Wolf Mosaic Co., Ltd.
Learning Leak Detection is easier online with LeakTronics' new training program available through Teachable.com. - June 02, 2018 - LeakTronics
Classic Accessories officially launched Kingsford™ Grill Covers at the National Hardware Show in Vegas this past week. They are excited to be a licensee under the Kingsford™ brand and have designed covers to fit Kingsford™ Cart, Kettle, Barrel and Charcoal grills. With eight grill cover... - May 18, 2018 - Classic Accessories
Torque Lock Structural Systems, the leading manufacturer and distributor of professional structural staples, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent US9963870B2 titled “Structural Crack Repair Apparatus and Method” for the brands Structural Staple. - May 18, 2018 - LeakTronics
Leaktronics, the leader in leak detection equipment for the swimming pool and plumbing industries, is offering free online training and support for leak detection technicians with the purchase of tools from the Leaktronics website. Now through Memorial Day, the company is helping technicians, and those looking to start a leak detection business, to become operational and build a business of their own with the trusted support of the industries top professionals. - May 17, 2018 - LeakTronics
Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!
Classic Accessories is excited to announce that it is adding Duck Covers to its collection of brands. Two of the nation’s leading cover manufacturers will be combining to form the world’s largest outdoor cover company.
“Duck Covers’ approach to product development, the customer... - April 25, 2018 - Classic Accessories