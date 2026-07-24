Recent Headlines
Within Animal Production
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
California Caviar Company Announces Launch of Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club
California Caviar Company, LLC announced the launch of its Private Sturgeon Founders’ Club, an opportunity to own a sturgeon and enjoy a decade-long harvest of regenerative, no-kill caviar. Founded by Deborah Keane, the woman-owned company is a pioneer in sustainable aquaculture and holds the exclusive U.S. patent for no-kill caviar production, setting a new global standard for ethical luxury. - December 17, 2025 - California Caviar Company
The 78th Annual Arizona National Livestock Show – a Celebration of Agriculture and Community
The Arizona National Livestock Show brings together farmers, ranchers, and families from across the country to celebrate agriculture through livestock competitions, rodeo events, and youth programs. Highlights include the Ranch Rodeo, Stockdog Trials, livestock judging contests, and the new Welding Competition. - October 23, 2025 - Arizona National Livestock Show
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
LivestockCity Announces Online Livestock Auction Closing on Labor Day Weekend
The sale consists of a diverse offering of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, donkeys, and more. - August 29, 2025 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Charlotte Redmann Appointed Head of U.S. Business for Salmones Austral North America
Salmones Austral has appointed Charlotte Redmann as Head of U.S. Business to lead sales, marketing, and operations for its North American division, including the premium frozen brand Secret Island. Based in Portland, ME, Redmann brings over a decade of experience in CPG and seafood to the role and will drive continued growth across retail, foodservice, and wholesale channels. Her appointment underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and strategic growth in the U.S. market. - August 01, 2025 - Secret Island Salmon
Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. - July 10, 2025 - Jennifer B. Workman
Carl Wittwer, MD, PhD, Joins PathogenDx’s Board of Advisors
Carl Wittwer, MD PhD, Professor Emeritus of Pathology at the University of Utah, a Co-Founder of Idaho Technologies/Biofire and previously spent 35+ years as a Medical Director at ARUP Laboratories is joining PathogenDx as Technology & Scientific Board Advisor to help advance its D3 Array technology in terms of Speed, Cost and Performance. - March 25, 2025 - PathogenDx, Inc.
Chadino Officially Licensed by Oldenburg, Selle Français & Zangersheide
Chadino: Licensed by Three Prestigious Studbooks & Available for Breeding - March 18, 2025 - Chadino
PathogenDx Launches Its Rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal Assays—Delivering Value in Turn-Around Time, Cost and Throughput to Testing Labs
PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of its new rebranded D3 Array™ Combined, Bacterial and Fungal assays to replace Detectx–Combined,Detectx-Bacterial and Detectx-Fungal tests. - February 20, 2025 - PathogenDx, Inc.
Biovenic Scripts a New Chapter to Boom Veterinary Diagnostics
Biovenic, a powerhouse in veterinary research, transforms the way to detect and manage animal diseases, spotlighting innovative animal disease diagnostic solutions that answer the rising demand for exact and precise veterinary diagnostics worldwide. - February 12, 2025 - Biovenic
Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region. - February 10, 2025 - Spirulina Source
Agrinomic Insights Expands Team and Coverage
AGi is pleased to announce the addition of two new certified general appraisers which will expand the company's coverage in the southeastern U.S. - January 09, 2025 - Agrinomic Insights
Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her... - November 01, 2024 - Echo Lake Foods
Giant Maines Cattery Leads Effort to Combat Scammers in the Breeding Industry: Offers Video Calls and No-Deposit, In-Person Meets for Kitten Selection
Giant Maines, a leading Maine Coon cattery, is raising awareness about the growing issue of scammers in the breeding world. As part of its effort to protect buyers, Giant Maines offers unique, transparent practices like video calls and no-deposit, in-person meets for selecting kittens. - September 07, 2024 - F1 Savannahs
Heartstone Farm Launches Crowdfunding Equity Campaign on StartEngine
Opportunity to Invest in a Revolutionary Farm-to-Table Business - August 22, 2024 - Heartstone Farm
MacFarlane Pheasants Prioritizes Humane Care and Safety in Response to Tornado Damage
This is an announcement discussing the actions MacFarlane Pheasants took to prioritize the care and safety of the birds and the farm staff. - July 10, 2024 - MacFarlane Pheasant
Introducing Tails, Beaks and Feets: Created by Animal Lovers for Animal Lovers
Tails, Beaks and Feets, an innovative new app designed by passionate animal lovers and advocates, is now available to pet owners everywhere. Driven by their team’s deep love for animals and a commitment to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, Tails, Beaks and Feets offers a... - July 03, 2024 - Tails, Beaks and Feets
F1 Savannahs Cats Sanctuary Leads the Way in Ethical Breeding and Wildlife Conservation
The passage highlights the advocacy against cat mills and unethical breeders, which has made the speaker unpopular within the "savannah cat community." The breeders' lack of effort in creating anxiety-free kittens has resulted in a negative reputation for the breed. The year 2023 has seen an increase in the infusion of serval blood into "F1 savannah" cats, a competitive trend that is not beneficial in terms of health, legality, aggression, and spraying. - February 15, 2024 - F1 Savannahs
Giant Maine Coons Unveils "The Colossal Cat Cove" - a New Standard in Maine Coon Luxury and Companionship
Giant Maine Coons, a leading authority in the Maine Coon community, proudly announces the launch of “The Colossal Cat Cove,” an innovative sanctuary designed to offer an immersive Maine Coon experience. This development highlights the company’s dedication to breed excellence and deepening the bond between these majestic felines and enthusiasts around the world. - February 15, 2024 - F1 Savannahs
Renowned British Gardener, Charles Dowding, to Headline Murray Fest Midwest in Webster City, Iowa
McMurray Hatchery is proud to announce renowned British gardener, Charles Dowding, will headline Murray Fest Midwest homesteading conference and festival in Webster City, Iowa, in June 2024. Murray Fest Midwest is Iowa's premier poultry, gardening, and homesteading festival. Learn from leading experts for two full days across four stages. Each evening, relax and enjoy live music and entertainment featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Rory Feek. Visit MurrayFestMidwest.com to order tickets. - February 07, 2024 - Murray McMurray Hatchery
New Hoof Boot Alert: Cavallo Horse & Rider Announces Purple Trek
Cavallo Hoof Boots introduces new purple edition of the Trek hoof boot. - December 18, 2023 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Forever Husky Announces Newly Remodeled Rockford Charity Raffle Hall
Forever Husky, a leading rescue organization, is thrilled to unveil the freshly renovated Rockford Charity Raffle Hall. The revamp aims to elevate the experience for raffle enthusiasts, offering a modernized environment for both longtime and new players. - November 03, 2023 - Forever Husky, Inc.
Wild Horse Photographer Maria Marriott Earns Honorable Mention at Prix De La Photographie Paris for Her Captivating Spotlight on America's Mustangs
Maria Marriott’s photographic artworks captures iconic Western figures in the vast American wilderness evoking powerful emotional responses from viewers. - October 21, 2023 - Maria Marriott Photography
LivestockCity Unveils Innovative "Farm-to-Table" Marketplace for Discerning Consumers
LivestockCity: Revolutionizing agriculture with a digital platform connecting farmers and consumers through a farm-to-table marketplace. - September 22, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
Scoot Boot Launches Global Mule Competition
A small innovative company is Australia has launched a global mule competition to raise awareness of mule health, especially hoof care and maintenance. - June 03, 2023 - Scoot Boot
Sol Spirit Farm Wins Prestigious 2023 Emerald Cup Award for Regenerative Sun Grown Cannabis
A regenerative cannabis farm in the Emerald Triangle of Northern California, Sol Spirit Farm takes home 3rd Emerald Cup Award in 3 years for their sun grown, beyond organic cannabis. - May 17, 2023 - Sol Spirit Farm
LivestockCity Adds Poultry Market to Its Site
LivestockCity, a leading online platform that connects livestock farmers, buyers, and sellers, today announced the launch of its new poultry market. The new market is designed to make it easier for livestock farmers to buy and sell poultry online. - May 02, 2023 - LivestockCity, Inc.
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Leading the Charge Toward a Sustainable Future with Innovative Energy Storage Solutions
TMRenergy, a national high-tech enterprise, specializing in energy storage systems, has been making waves in the renewable energy industry since its establishment in 2016. With a focus on accelerating the sustainable development of global energy, TMRenergy has become a leading energy storage... - March 17, 2023 - TMRenergy
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Prepare Your Horse for Winter's Coldest Temperatures
Horse hoof help for winter months from Carole Herder. - January 28, 2023 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Carole Herder of Cavallo Horse & Rider Named a 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner
Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes World’s Top Women Entrepreneurs - December 21, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Six Top Reasons Cavallo Hoof Boots Help your Horse on Gravel
With the event finals for many show associations, horses are traveling to new show grounds where the gravel footing can cause pain. Here's how to keep horses safe on gravel grounds. - December 15, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Designed to Stay on Horses’ Hooves During Muddy Winters
The winter season's mud and harsh ground conditions can harm horses' hooves. Many boots fall off in these conditions. Here's how to help horses keep their boots on during winter conditions. - December 15, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Hoof Boots: Proud to Support the Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference
Cavallo Hoof Boots’ President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles attended the 2022 Progressive Hoof Care Practitioners Conference held in Denver, Colorado. - December 15, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Forever Husky Named “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit”
The GreatNonprofits is honored to announce that Forever Husky has been named a Top-Rated Nonprofit. This distinction is based on the positive reviews and ratings that were received from donors, volunteers, foster parents, aid recipients and others who have experienced our work first-hand. Forever... - December 07, 2022 - Forever Husky, Inc.
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Carole Herder Announces New Laminitis Video Series
Cavallo Horse & Rider President Carole Herder announces her online laminitis care video series to help horse owners care for their horses. The first installment is available online at no charge now. - December 07, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Local Hens to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Producers, Homesteaders, & Marketers
Debuting their new hybrid carton created in partnership with The Egg Carton Store, Local Hens. - December 02, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
Automed® Launches e-Commerce Solution for the Livestock Industry
Automed® is an easy-to-use medication applicator and management tool for livestock farming. - November 17, 2022 - Automed
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Barefoot Dressage Movement Reaches Olympic Level
Cavallo Horse & Rider helps outfit top dressage horses as they travel to and around show grounds at the highest performance levels. Jacqueline Brooks, a Canadian dressage rider and two-time Olympian, decided to keep her performance horses barefoot. - September 03, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider Has Hoof Boots for Driving Very Small Equines and Miniature Horses
Cavallos hoof boots are helping Very Small Equines and Miniature Horses compete during driving competitions on the hard ground this show season. - June 02, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Trek Boots
In Australia, HorseWyse Magazine editor, Jenny Farthing, tried Cavallo Boots to keep her 13-year-old daughter's dressage pony moving smoothly. The boots first helped the Mistie the pony to feel comfortable on rugged terrain. Farthing’s daughter Emily and the pony train and move at all gaits with the hoof boots in place. - June 02, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
AgriEID New Software Release
Powerful new modules for AgriEID digital farm platform now available. - May 31, 2022 - AgriEID
Perpetual Equestrian LLC Acquires Intrepid International
Intrepid International is under new management. - May 18, 2022 - Perpetual Equestrian
Dressage Riders Choose Cavallo Horse & Rider's Hoof Boots for Performance This Spring
At the start of the 2022 show season, dressage riders report that Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek hoof boots allow them to keep their horses barefoot and comfortable. - May 04, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Keeping Horse Hooves Safe on Asphalt
With many spring and summer parades and events, this is the time horses slip when traveling over asphalt roads. Preparing hooves for the slick surface will keep horses safe and healthy. Cavallo's hoof boots can help. - May 04, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
Cavallo Horse & Rider: Keep Old Boots for Future Hoof Emergencies
While Cavallo Hoof Boots are made to last, horses can wear them down over time, or riders may want to upgrade to the newest designs available this spring. Keep the old boots. Well-worn Cavallos work well as therapy boots if needed for a hoof emergency. - May 01, 2022 - Cavallo Horse and Rider
New Book Helps Dog Lovers Start Up a Successful Dog Walking Business to Cash in on Boom Times
How to start a successful Dog Walking Business in 10 Easy Steps; Written by award-winning businesswoman Sarah-Jane White. Available on Amazon, iTunes, Kobo, Barnes & Noble as eBook and Paperback - April 20, 2022 - Ruffle Snuffle