Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Small Town Farm Makes the Big Leagues with Frozen Whey Protein Marcoot Jersey Creamery, a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois, announced that they will be providing a new, innovative product for professional and collegiate athletes. Extreme Ice Pro, an NSF Certified for Sport® product, is made from fresh whey and mixed with... - August 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Polylast Systems Reduces Prices and Offers Product to the General Public for First Time Polylast reduces prices and offers product DIY. - July 14, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Murray McMurray Hatchery Serving Up Eggs to Iowans in Need Iowa food banks and pantries are receiving more than 51,000 eggs from Murray McMurray Hatchery, the mail-order poultry business located in Webster City, as a result of limited mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service during the Fourth of July holiday week. “The vast majority of our business today... - June 20, 2019 - Murray McMurray Hatchery

Polylast Systems, LLC Adds Golf Professional, Shelly Urish, to Bunker Liner Division 18 year veteran, Shelly Urish of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, (GCSAA), Trade Show Coordinator for the Golf Industry Show, (GIS), joins Polylast Systems, LLC in the golf course bunker liner division. - June 04, 2019 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Schnucks Plans to Provide Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese This May Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today that Schnucks will officially provide their cheese in 90 locations throughout the St. Louis, Edwardsville, and surrounding Illinois areas beginning May 8, 2019 as part of a partnership with their seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery Launches Delicious Frozen Treat Nationwide Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois. “After we began making cheese, we... - May 14, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Celebrate National Dairy Month in June In order to kick off National Dairy Month in June, Marcoot Jersey Creamery is celebrating CheeseFest 2019 along with their recent success following the nationwide launch of Extreme Ice and their new partnership with Schnucks. “Spring has been a wonderful time for Marcoot Jersey Creamery,”... - May 13, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Pure Yolks Achieves India Organic Certification for Organic Eggs Pure Yolks meets India Organic's rigorous quality standards and adhere to the norms specified by the National Program for Organic Production which have been formulated in harmony with other International Standards regulating import and export of organic products. - May 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks

Pure Yolks Announces Availability of Its Certified Organic Eggs at Spencer’s Pure Yolks, committed to providing consumers with farm fresh organic eggs at an affordable price, announces increased retail expansion of its organic egg line with its availability at Spencer’s-a chain of retail stores. (https://www.pureyolks.com). Pure yolks provides its hens with organic, non-GMO... - April 12, 2019 - Pure Yolks

Country Pavilions from China, Czech Rep., EU, Germany, Italy, Nordics and UK at Agritech Expo Zambia The upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia will feature specialised farming products, services and technology with country pavilions and stands from the European Union, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and from China and Thailand. - April 03, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Welcomes iDE Zambia in Chisamba in April iDE Zambia has just come on board as a silver sponsor for the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. - March 23, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Launches Its Free AgriTEACH Workshop Programme Line-Up The full workshop programme has been launched for the free AgriTEACH training sessions at Agritech Expo Zambia that is taking place in Chisamba from 11-13 April 2019. AgriTEACH workshops are focused on skills development, aimed at addressing current farming challenges and offer practical, smart and... - March 16, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

New Report by the Texas Land Trust Council Highlights Over $1 Billion in Annual Economic Benefits of Conserved Lands to Flood Mitigation, Ag, Water Resources The new study, produced by Siglo Group in partnership with the Texas Land Trust Council, quantifies the value of lands and conservation easements that have been conserved by or with assistance from the Texas land trust community. The study found that the lands put into conservation with the help of Texas land trusts are estimated to provide more than $1 billion in benefits to Texas taxpayers each year. - March 07, 2019 - Texas Land Trust Council

Country Pavilions to Bring Latest Farming Technology to Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia will this year international exhibitors, including country pavilions so far from Germany, China, Czech Republic, the European Union, Italy and the UK, - February 24, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Ariviya, a Deep Tech Startup, is Disrupting the Dairy Industry Ariviya a Deep tech Startup is disrupting the dairy industry in Chennai Demo Day at IIT-Madras Research Park, India. Ariviya, using Nanobiotechnology, invented "MammaryO" to prevent "Mastitis" which is considered the costliest disease in the dairy industry for a milking cow. IIT... - February 19, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

Agritech Expo Zambia Celebrates 6th Birthday in Chisamba in April Agritech Expo Zambia 2019 in May in Chisamba is expected to gather more than 20,000 visitors and over 220 local and international exhibitors, including international pavilions from Germany, Italy, UK and Zimbabwe. - February 01, 2019 - Agritech Expo Zambia

A Nanobiotechnology Startup from a Small Town in India Attracts Global Investors Ariviya, a Nanotechnology Biotechnology Startup from a small town Pattukkottai in the State of Tamil Nadu, India who is developing a product called MammaryO to prevent a costly disease "Mastitis" in dairy cows at big dairy farms, attracts global investors in Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet... - January 26, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

Simply Natural's Alan Winstead Named President of Coclé APEDE The Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE) opened its newest chapter in Coclé in October with Alan Winstead as President of the Board of Directors. Mr. Winstead's executive experience comes from being a founder and President of Simply Natural Farms. "Leading the Coclé... - December 17, 2018 - Simply Natural

Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org). GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC

Polish Pavilion at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya to Show How Agri Sector in Poland Evolved and Transformed “Poland and Kenya share a similar story, whereby Poland underwent a major agricultural transition period of mechanisation, optimisation and adapting new technologies to farming sector comprising of can be categorised as typical medium-scale farming,” says Michael Mazurewicz - Head of the... - September 06, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Calling All Kenyan Farmers for the Latest Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Farm-Tech Expo Kenya in Naivasha Thousands of farmers are expected to descend on Naivasha, Kenya from 12-13 September for the inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo that is taking place at the host partner KALRO’s facilities (Kenya Agricultural & Livestock Research Organization - Dairy Research Institute). - August 25, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Farm-Tech Expo Kenya is Launched in Naivasha by Award-Winning Event Organisers Spintelligent The inaugural Farm-Tech Expo Kenya outdoor farming expo is taking place at the host partner KALRO in Naivasha in the Rift Valley from 12-13 September. - June 20, 2018 - Farm-Tech Expo Kenya

Alabama and MercyMe to Headline the 2018 Toyota Concert Series at the Crawford County Fair Crawford County Fair is excited to welcome the legendary band Alabama and Christian bands MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North for this year’s Toyota Concert Series. Alabama will headline Country Night on August 22 and MercyMe featuring Tenth Avenue North will perform during Christian Night on August... - April 28, 2018 - Crawford County Fair

Zambian President Lungu Officially Opens Agritech Expo Zambia Next Week as ZNFU Celebrates 5th Edition of Iconic Event The Zambian President, H.E. Edgar Lungu, will attend the official opening of the Agritech Expo Zambia outdoor farming exhibition that returns for the fifth time to Chisamba from 12-14 April. The event is expected to attract more than 22-thousand visitors this year and will feature some 270 local and... - April 07, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Partners with Well-Known Online Agri Community: Small Scale Farmers Facebook Group The active online agri community called the Small Scale Farmers – Farming as a Business - on Facebook will have a strong presence as official partners of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba this year. The outdoor farming exhibition returns for the fifth time to Chisamba from 12-14 April... - April 01, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Latest Livestock Services, Farming Innovations and Skills Training at Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April A strong focus on livestock, live equipment demonstrations, nethouse and aquaculture showcases and free AgriTEACH interactive training workshops are just some of the exciting, new features that will be available to experience to the more than 22 000 visitors that are expected at the fifth Agritech Expo Zambia exhibition at Chisamba from 12-14 April 2018. - March 22, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Partner Musika Says E-FISP Initiative is a Prime Example of Zambian Government and Agri Working Together “There are very positive steps being taken by the Zambian government to promote the agricultural market, with lower barriers to export and minimal intervention in the grain markets in 2017 and intentions to use market mechanisms to manage grain stocks in the future, are all welcome and must be... - March 03, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

International Pavilions at Agritech Expo Zambia Confirm Zambia’s Agri Potential for Global Suppliers The Finland and Germany country pavilions are amongst several international pavilions at the upcoming, multi-award winning Agritech Expo Zambia, returning to Chisamba from 12-14 April for the fifth time. - February 24, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Agritech Expo Zambia Wins Third Prestigious AAXO ROAR Trade & Consumer Exhibition Award The iconic farming expo in Chisamba, Agritech Expo Zambia, won its third AAXO ROAR* Award in Johannesburg earlier this month. The ROAR* Awards honoured excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent during 2017. The awards are organised by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers... - February 10, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Calling All Farmers for the Fifth Agritech Expo Zambia in Chisamba in April “Agritech Expo Zambia has been embraced by the farming community and every year we look forward to bringing new features, new technologies, more country pavilions and more free training and knowledge sharing to add value to each and every farmer’s operation,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls,... - February 04, 2018 - Agritech Expo Zambia

Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick: Circle B Ranch Offers Healthy Alternative to Snack Sticks Owners John and Marina Backes of Circle B Ranch, a small family farm has launched the “Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick” campaign. The purposes of the project are to raise awareness of healthy snack alternatives, to contest confinement raising, and to gain funding for national... - January 17, 2018 - Circle B Ranch, LLC

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017 Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted Bronze... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Exciting Agri Invasion Expected When Agribusiness Congress East Africa Comes to Uganda Next Week Some 2000 agri professionals are expected to descend on the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge from 29-30 November for the Agribusiness Congress East Africa conference and outdoor exhibition. Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries, the Hon. - November 26, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

COMESA-ACTESA Partner with Agribusiness Congress East Africa, Agritech Expo Zambia and Farm-Tech Expo Kenya COMESA-ACTESA have entered into a five-year partnership with the Agribusiness Congress East Africa, taking place from 29-30 November at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge, Uganda. - November 18, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Polylast Bunker Liner Expands Distribution to the United Kingdom Bunker liner Manufacturer, Polylast Systems to distribute to United Kingdom. - November 15, 2017 - Polylast Systems, LLC

Three Million Tons of Horse Manure Used Bedding Finds a Solution HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp (HPAB) is thrilled to have confirmation from the Amec Foster Wheeler Environmental study to efficiently recycle waste wood shavings through separation, drying, processing and packaging for reuse, with little to no emissions. - October 24, 2017 - HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp

East Africa’s Agri Potential: The New Frontier for Food and Grain Production Mr Chris Kaijuka, chairman of The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU) is a featured speaker at the upcoming Agribusiness Congress East Africa in Namulonge in November. - October 22, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Agribusiness Congress East Africa Returns to Kampala in November as a Full Expo, Reflecting the Burgeoning Agri Industry Leading regional farming event Agribusiness Congress East Africa returns to Kampala from 29-30 November as a fully-fledged conference and outdoor exhibition with its move to the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. Apart from the high-level conference with high-level expert... - September 27, 2017 - Agribusiness Congress East Africa

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Eclipse Campout at the Imperial Stock Ranch - with NASA Rockstar Adam Steltzner For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch

Zambian Farming Community Embraces Agritech Expo Zambia as Fourth Edition is Another Resounding Success “Agritech Expo Zambia lived up to its hype and scored another resounding success, thanks to the event organisers, Spintelligent, our cooperating partners, sponsors and, above all, government for the massive support.” This is according to Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the award-winning, professional outdoor farming expo Agritech Expo Zambia which returned to Chisamba for its fourth edition last month. - May 26, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

AgHires to Show Companies How to Attract Employees at United Fresh Expo 2017 AgHires will show companies how to attract top employees to their business at the United FreshTEC Expo. AgHires will exhibit at the trade show which is to be held at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois June 13th - 15th 2017. Representatives including AgHires founder and owner Lori... - May 23, 2017 - AgHires

DairyBusiness Announces Move to Digital Only Magazine One of the oldest dairy publications in the world, 113 years, DairyBusiness announces that they are going "all digital" as of June 2017. - May 16, 2017 - DairyBusiness

Agritech Expo's ZNFU: “Zero Rate Agriculture Needed to Make Zambia Breadbasket” "The only way we can achieve the status of being a breadbasket is to zero rate agriculture,” says Mr Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU), the owners of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia, in Chisamba from 27-29 April. In the run-up to the fourth edition... - April 21, 2017 - Agritech Expo Zambia

PathogenDx, Inc. Launches Disruptive Environmental Screening Technology for Growers and Cultivators in the Legalized Cannabis Sector PathogenDx, an Arizona based biotechnology company, which has developed a disruptive, game-changing pathogen detection screening platform recently completed the development of its second product as an entre into the legalized cannabis sector. The PDx-Es technology for Environmental Screening will provide growers and cultivators information on detection of pathogen contamination for up to 30 organisms within less than a days turnaround of the test. - April 19, 2017 - PathogenDx