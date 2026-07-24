The passage highlights the advocacy against cat mills and unethical breeders, which has made the speaker unpopular within the "savannah cat community." The breeders' lack of effort in creating anxiety-free kittens has resulted in a negative reputation for the breed. The year 2023 has seen an increase in the infusion of serval blood into "F1 savannah" cats, a competitive trend that is not beneficial in terms of health, legality, aggression, and spraying. - February 15, 2024 - F1 Savannahs