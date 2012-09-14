PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

BodyGun Launches a More Versatile Percussive Therapy Device A percussive therapy device like no other on the market; provides healing and relief to more people around the world. - August 09, 2019 - BodyGun

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Your Chance to Try the Most Advanced VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT by Holodia & Win Great Prizes at Their Pop Up Store in Zürich, May 22 - June 17 The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA

Eliminate Debilitating Blisters with Gym Skin by STRIKER Striker Concepts has created an innovative gym glove that offers full coverage protection against heat, friction and moisture, thus eliminating blisters and callouses. - April 17, 2019 - STRIKER Concepts

The Most Advanced VR Fitness Cardio Workout Platform, HOLOFIT Releases New Environment Cyberpunk The most advanced VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is announcing the release of its new virtual reality workout environment called Cyberpunk. - March 26, 2019 - Holodia SA

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Brings Water to Pygmy Ugandan Tribe UFC Champion Cris Cyborg joins forces with Justin Wren's Fight for the Forgotten to bring drinkable water to a refugee tribe of Batwa Pygmies in Uganda, Africa. - March 02, 2019 - Cris Cyborg

Why My WOAB Was Created and How to Have Workout Motivation Without the Cost of a Personal Trainer When you have a personal trainer, you are paying for a workout and you will be there at a particular place and time. Knowing that they are waiting on you, gives you motivation, and accountability to show up. Now you can have that same motivation and accountability for free at My WOAB which stands for... - February 11, 2019 - My WOAB, LLC

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Warrington, PA; Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Warrington, PA The MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Warrington, PA opening in April of 2019. - February 08, 2019 - The MAX Challenge

Former Opponents Inside the UFC Cage Unite for an Event Aimed at Empowering Women Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg meets ex opponent Leslie Smith for an event aimed at empowering women taking place Valentine's Day Weekend in Orange County, Huntington Beach California. - January 19, 2019 - Cris Cyborg

JK Fitness Wins 2019 Taiwan Excellence Award for AeroHike Incline Treadmill JK’s new AeroHike Incline Treadmill was recently granted with 2019 Taiwan Excellence Award, the most prestigious award for high value-added products made in Taiwan. AeroHike integrates the functions of walking, hiking and running with revolutionary designs such as the patented smart Switch-Pro that anyone can easily transport or level the 100 kg machine with one hand, and the first-ever Heart Rate Reserve program that provides more accurate training intensity based on each user’s fitness level. - November 15, 2018 - JK Fitness

Impulse Studio Opens 1st EMS Studio in Germany, Constance Impulse proudly announces the 1st Impulse Gym under the Impulse License. Impulse runs over 10 EMS Studios in Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai, Antalya and Muscat. With over 200,000 conducted EMS Sessions, Impulse Studio is one one of the most experienced Electric Muscle Stimulation providers worldwide. - November 13, 2018 - Impulse Studio

Echelon Opens Brand-New Cycling and Fitness Studio in Chattanooga The Echelon Fitness Studio, specializing in high-energy workouts for all fitness levels, opens October 29th in Historic Downtown Chattanooga. The new Echelon Fitness Center is located at 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN 37402, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Entertainment Complex. With over 3,000 sq. ft.,... - October 16, 2018 - Echelon

Orbital VR Launches to Bring Hands-on Shopping Experience to E-Commerce with 360⁰ Images Orbital VR launches to revolutionize e-commerce by creating fully interactive CGI images that rotate, providing shoppers with an engaging way to see 240 angles of any product. www.orbital-vr.com - September 28, 2018 - Orbital VR

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

St. Petersburg-Based Startup Fitpeak Launches Beta Release for Fitness Professionals St. Petersburg-based startup Fitpeak has launched a beta release for fitness professionals across the United States. The web-based platform connects fitness enthusiasts with top trainers and coaches and provides one-click booking and payments so that people can spend more time moving and less time dealing... - August 09, 2018 - Fitpeak

Impulse Studio Officially Launches Impulse Studio App Impulse Studio Sdn Bhd have officially launched their new Impulse Studio App, which is available for download on Google Play and Apps Store for the convenience to all existing and potential customers to book their training sessions, track their health and fitness progress via the Impulse Studio App. With... - May 24, 2018 - Impulse Studio

One Year in, D.C. Public Schools Parkour Program Has Kids Leaping with Confidence When Miriam Kenyon went looking for a new way to get DC’s public school kids active and engaged, she found parkour and DC’s American Parkour Academy (APK). Together, Kenyon and APK developed a curriculum that has been rolled out to 40 schools across DC and Maryland and is gaining national... - February 16, 2018 - American Parkour

Impulse Studio Opens the Third EMS Studio in Chongqing China Impulse opens its third EMS Studio in China. EMS Training is getting more and more popular in China. Chinese appreciate the efficient way of training. Impulse training consists of a 20 minute full body workout which is equivalent to approx. a 90 minute conventional fitness training. EMS stands for Electric Muscle Stimulation Training, with over 50,000 muscle contraction in one session. This fitness movement originated from Germany with over 2,500 EMS studios alone. - October 20, 2017 - Impulse Studio

Yoga Warrior Crate Now on Indiegogo to Bring More Inspiration, Power & Intention to Each Yoga Practice The Yoga Warrior Crate is a monthly subscription box full of inspirational, yoga themed items and includes an online community of people that want to talk about yoga. The crate helps bring extra inspiration and creativity to each yoga practice keeping it fresh, empowering and fun. - October 15, 2017 - Yoga Warrior Gear

Adventure Tape - A New Non-Adhesive Tape That is Aimed at the Outdoors and Travel Market Adventure Tape is a super strong, stretchy and waterproof tape especially developed for travel enthusiasts, lovers of the outdoors and extreme sports aficionados. It can be used for fixing almost anything and because it's non-adhesive, it can be used again and again. Adventure Tape has been developed over three years by Watts Group in Lydney, England and is currently live on Kickstarter. - October 14, 2017 - Adventure Tape

TrainChange Fitness Introduces Revolutionary New Product Line, ALLN-1 ALLN-1: LifeLong Fitness Weight Loss Journey to Inspire People Online. - September 26, 2017 - TrainChange Fitness

100% Recycled Fitness Product Created by RAMfit Hits Austin RAMfit, an innovative fitness company based in Ireland, released the 100% recycled RAMroller into the Austin fitness community. The device, which can be used as both a foam roller and a strength and conditioning tool, is ideal for group and outdoor training. - September 03, 2017 - RAMFit

Hudson Aquatic Systems Enters Exclusive Agreement with Prestigious China Corporation to Distribute Underwater Treadmill Systems and Therapy Pools Hudson Aquatic Systems officially announces their expansion overseas with an exclusive distribution partnership with the Changzhou Qianjing Rehabilitation Company, Ltd., located in Shanghai, China. As exclusive partners, Qianjing will provide sales, installation and service of Hudson’s underwater treadmill systems and therapy pools for rehabilitation, therapy, conditioning, wellness, and spas in mainland China. - August 15, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

Hudson Aquatic Systems Expands Canine Aquatic Therapy Underwater Treadmill Product Line Hudson Aquatic Systems officially announces the expansion of their canine product line with the new AquaPaws SS underwater treadmill system. The AquaPaws SS improves the lives of canines and small animals by offering a low-impact, high resistance therapy session, optimal training and conditioning, or workout for rehabilitation from injury in a system offering the most beneficial aquatic therapy options. This new unit offers the latest and most advanced features in the AquaPaws line. - July 29, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

1st Place Sports and Community First Credit Union Announce Sponsorship Agreement Credit Union will be title sponsor of Thanksgiving Day race. - July 27, 2017 - 1st Place Sports

Lastics Signs with Celebrity Entrepreneur Kevin Harrington to Produce and Launch DRTV Campaign for Lastics Stretch Technique Lastics announced that it has signed an agreement with Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from the hit ABC Emmy award winning show Shark Tank, to launch its first National DRTV campaign. - July 20, 2017 - Lastics

1st Place Sports Presents the 25th Annual Tour de Pain Race series tests a runner’s ability to complete three races in 24 hours. - July 13, 2017 - 1st Place Sports

Alloy Marketing Introduce Dedicated Marketing Services for Restaurants The new service is intended to address the marketing needs of those in the hospitality sector. - July 02, 2017 - Alloy Marketing Ltd

Alloy Marketing Introduce Dedicated Marketing Services for Fitness Professionals Having previously offer marketing services to clients across a number of industries, the new range of dedicated marketing services is tailored specifically to clients in the fitness industry including personal trainers, athletes, nutritionists, independent and chain gyms and coaches. It provides comprehensive digital and offline marketing services tailored to this niche, building on the company’s previous work with a number of clients in the industry. - June 24, 2017 - Alloy Marketing Ltd

Hudson Aquatic Systems Expanding Products Targeting Athletes Hudson Aquatic Systems, along with CET CryoSpas, would like to announce a partnership that will allow Hudson to offer CET CryoSpas ice bath recovery products that support faster recovery, help reduce fatigue, improve performance, and minimize the risk of injuries in athletes within the United States. Hudson will be introducing the CryoSpa Mini at NATA (National Athletic Trainer’s Association) Expo in Houston, Texas, June 27-29, along with their updated AquaFit underwater treadmill system. - June 20, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

RAMfit, an Innovative Irish Company, Launches New Fitness/Business Certification RAMfit is set to offer the first of a new kind of fitness certification in La Jolla, California. The company produces a 100% recycled fitness product called the RAMroller, and the associated fitness system is designed to make business as sustainable as their product. - May 14, 2017 - RAMFit

YPurchasing.com, an Official Group Purchasing Organization for YMCAs, Adds 50th Member YPurchasing.com has added its 50th YMCA Member. The Mansfield Area Y joined YPurchasing, bringing their membership up to nearly 600 locations nationwide. Read more about this exciting milestone here: goo.gl/brUKpc - May 13, 2017 - YPurchasing.com

Mad Fit Mag Partners with Australia's Best Sandbag Manufacturer Mad Fit Magazine has recently partnered with Dingo Sandbags to bring the most durable training sandbag to the United States. - May 11, 2017 - Mad Fit Magazine

Early Ab Secrets Revealed by Andre Bland Fitness Andre Bland is a professional fitness model who has won many prestigious fitness competitions around the country. But did you know he's had a solid six pack since elementary school? In fact, he had a full workout routine in elementary school. He has just released the secrets that launched him into a fitness sensation today in his Prep Journal. - April 21, 2017 - Andre Bland

Smash Tennis — Makes Finding Tennis Partners Easy Smashtech is proud to announce Smash Tennis is now available from the App Store on iPhone and from Google Play on Android mobile devices. Smash Tennis is a mobile tennis app that helps players find local hitting partners, track match scores, and compete for rankings. Featuring a comprehensive player-search by age, skill level, and distance, tennis players will be able to find local hitting partners with ease, challenge them to matches, and quickly get on the courts. - April 06, 2017 - Smashtech LLC

Pittsburgh Therapist Invents Powerful Hitting Device A Pittsburgh occupational therapist has one answer to developing a powerful batting swing and baseball coaches are taking notice. Norm Gustafson of Canoe Creek Products explains: "A key component of sports medicine and athletic training is the principle that exercises to improve sports performance... - March 11, 2017 - Canoe Creek Products

Find 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awarded Desk Treadmill at 2017 TaiSPO from March 22-25th JK Fitness, the leading fitness equipment manufacturer from Taiwan, will be exhibiting at the upcoming TaiSPO trading show with their awarded fitness equipment and the latest technology. - March 06, 2017 - JK Fitness

One Week Left to Register for the 40th Annual Gate River Run Registration open until March 8 - March 03, 2017 - 1st Place Sports

RAMFit Does a Limited Launch of Game-Changing Fitness Roller The RAMfit company has just launched a revolutionary line of 100% recycled fitness products that expand the use of foam rollers to both strength and high intensity (HIIT) cardio training. The Ireland-based company is doing a limited launch of their products in early March 2017. - February 26, 2017 - RAMFit

Camp Tomohawk Park Has Been Renovated, Courtesy of the Gate River Run Money raised from annual run used for renovations to city park. - February 19, 2017 - 1st Place Sports

Impulse Studio Introduces the First Customized Protein Shakes in Asia Impulse Studio is going to introduce in two of their studios (KL Sentral and Bangsar) the first customized protein shake vending machines in Asia. Customers can choose the right protein intake amount. Many people in Asia have a lack of sufficient protein intake. Impulse Studio offers an alternative to assist the clients to reach their fitness goals with the right protein amount. - February 15, 2017 - Impulse Studio

MegaMad Industries Partners with New Sprinting Fitness Brand MegaMad partners with former collegiate sprinter and current unconventional training professional, Franz Snideman, who has founded a new fitness organization that focuses on using the practice of sprinting for general health and functionality. - February 13, 2017 - MegaMad Industries

MegaMad Industries Needs Testers for Versatile New Fitness Roller With the help of MegaMad Industries, the RAMFit company is preparing for a worldwide launch of their new fitness product, the RamRoller. MegaMad Industries and RAMFit are currently looking for qualified trainers in the United States to test it. This revolutionary product is 100% recycled and can be used for strength and HIIT cardio training in addition to recovery and myofascial release. - February 08, 2017 - MegaMad Industries

Impulse Studio Supports the WorldCancerDay on 4th of February 2017 A truly global event taking place every year on 4 February, World Cancer Day unites the world’s population in the fight against cancer. Let's start with a healthier life. - February 06, 2017 - Impulse Studio

Impulse Studio Opened 2nd EMS Studio in Shanghai Financial World Centre Kuala Lumpur, Impulse Studio, a fast-growing EMS fitness chain, announced the opening of the second EMS Studio at the Shanghai Financial World Center. The Studio is located at 100 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China. - January 26, 2017 - Impulse Studio

FoyobeMask: Exercise Your Face, Effortlessly and Smart A revolutionary cordless, rechargeable air pressure face fitness exercise massaging smart mask. - January 09, 2017 - Foyobe Inc.

Impulse Studio Opens Representative Office in Bangalore India Impulse Studio opened it's first representative office and showroom in Bangalore in December 2016 with more planned in the pipeline across India. Impulse Studio sees huge potential in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai as front runners to embrace this concept but it is just a matter of time before other metros and tier 2 cities will follow. - January 05, 2017 - Impulse Studio