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HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) Marks First Anniversary with Community Fitness Event
Celebrate one year of health, fitness, and community at HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem) on Saturday, September 12. The free anniversary event features mini fitness challenges, local vendors, giveaways, wellness partners, studio tours, and a chance to win a free one-year membership. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration and experience the benefits of 24/7 infrared fitness. - July 25, 2026 - HOTWORX Virginia Beach (Salem)
Hugger Mugger x Yoga Design Lab Launch Pink Series Supporting Susan G. Komen®
Yoga Design Lab Inc. and its subsidiary Hugger Mugger, are proud to announce the launch of the Pink Series, a thoughtfully designed collection of yoga and meditation accessories created to inspire movement, connection, and purpose. This special collaboration supports Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Foundation, one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. - July 02, 2026 - Hugger Mugger
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain. - September 08, 2025 - Evolve Grips
The Abs Company Partners with Ethics Leisure to Expand Ab & Glute Training Across the UK
Exclusive distribution deal brings The Abs Company’s patented equipment to top UK health clubs, strengthening its global presence and supporting the industry’s growing demand for ab and glute-focused training. - June 29, 2025 - The Abs Company
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Now Ranked Top 10 in Professional Boxing
17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is the current Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Arts World Champion and following her recent Boxing win over Precious Harris McCray is now ranked top 10 in the world at Super Welterweight in professional boxing. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing May 17 in San Jose
Cris Cyborg returns to professional boxing May 17 as the Co Main event of FIGHT NIGHT III San Jose and will face Precious Harris McCray for 6 rounds of action at 154lbs. - April 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing for 2nd Fight in March
After a KO win over Karen Fernandez, 3/3/25, Cris Cyborg returns to the sport of professional fighting to fight Josefina Travecedo 12 days later. - March 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Scores 2nd Round KO in Return to Professional Boxing
17X MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg returns to Professional Boxing with a 2nd round KO over Karen Fernandez in Santa Marta Colombia to improve her record to 3-0 (2KO's). - March 09, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return
Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez. - February 24, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Hot Flashes, Cool Moves: BuddhiMoves Tackles Menopause Support
BuddhiMoves launches a menopause support page featuring yoga and FlowLIFT, their signature workout, to address key needs like strength, cardio, mobility, and stress relief. Backed by science-based experts, this special membership offers a curated mix of classes refreshed every six weeks, empowering women to thrive during menopause. - January 28, 2025 - BuddhiMoves
AB Show 2024 Draws Major Brands, 2,000 Industry Professionals to New Orleans
From November 19-22, 2,000 industry professionals, decision-makers and thought leaders gathered to explore the latest trends, products and solutions shaping the future of the athletics, fitness and recreation industries. The show featured comprehensive educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations... - December 05, 2024 - AB Show
MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. - October 31, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion. - October 30, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Sixth Ring Announces Beta Program for GOLD AI, New Olympian-Inspired Fitness Application, Gathering Feedback to Enhance User Experience
GOLD AI’s mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health fitness, built with AI-driven medal-winning athlete insights to benefit all subscribers at any fitness level, worldwide. - August 22, 2024 - Sixth Ring, Inc.
Fitness Industry Powerhouse Marc Coronel Named IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year and Launches New Venture: DuoCore Solutions
In a banner year for fitness leader Marc Coronel, he has been named the 2024 IDEA Health & Fitness Association’s Personal Trainer of the Year, further solidifying his position as a top educator, coach, and speaker in the industry. This recognition comes on the heels of the exciting launch of his new business, DuoCore Solutions, alongside long-time friend and award-winning marketer BJ Corey. - August 04, 2024 - DuoCore Solutions
ProMaxima Strength and Conditioning Unveils Dynamic Rebranding to Reflect Evolution and Future Vision – Introducing PMX
ProMaxima, a prominent American manufacturer of fitness equipment, announces a significant rebranding initiative. Following ownership changes in 2022 and extensive enhancements ProMaxima emerges with a new identity to better align with its growth trajectory and future aspirations. Formerly known... - July 22, 2024 - ProMaxima
Ripl Fitness Launches Platform for Personalized Health and Wellness Optimization
Ripl Fitness, a leading fitness and wellness industry force, is excited to announce its comprehensive platform designed to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and well-being. Ripl Fitness goes beyond traditional fitness plans, offering a holistic approach that incorporates evidence-based... - May 24, 2024 - Ripl Fitness
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round... - February 22, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
GoFit Promotes Mark Ish to President to Lead the Organization
GoFit, an authentic American, at-home fitness brand, announced today that Mark Ish, GoFit’s Executive Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to the position of President. - January 29, 2024 - GoFit
Ripl Fitness Unveils "Optimize Your Day" - A Revolutionary Free eBook for Total Wellness
Ripl Fitness Unveils "Optimize Your Day" - A Revolutionary Free eBook for Total Wellness Ripl Fitness, a leader in fitness and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the release of their latest offering, "Optimize Your Day," a free eBook designed to transform daily routines... - December 07, 2023 - Ripl Fitness
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing Jan. 19 Against Kelsey Wickstrum, the #3 Ranked Boxer in the USA
Cris Cyborg is the only MMA Grand Slam Champion after winning belts with Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce. Cyborg will be making her return to Professional Boxing against the #3 ranked female fighter in the USA Kelsey Wickstrum Jan 19, 2024 as the Main Event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula California. More info CrisCyborg.com. - November 13, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018
Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Bellator MMA 300 Open Media Workout - Sept. 20, 1pm PST, Huntington Beach, CA
Cris Cyborg hosts an Open Workout for members of the media and those with professional cameras on Wednesday, September 20 at 1pm, inside of her private training facility in Huntington Beach to promote her upcoming Bellator 300 Co Main Event fight against Cat Zingano taking place Oct. 7 in San... - September 12, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Shines Bright, Securing Gold at Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII
Five champions from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII in Stockton. Highlights include Daniel Griego's triangle submission, Alberto Sotomayor's swift Darce Choke, Lindsey Briseno's 21-2 finals victory, and impressive comebacks by Head Coach Jeff Willingham and Jason Townsell. Supported by Coach Brandon Townsell and Leticia Sotomayor, the team remains unbeaten. The squad is geared up for the Jiu Jitsu World League San Diego XIII in October. - September 01, 2023 - 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills
Premier Performance Training LLC Owner Releases 2nd Book in Brentwood TN
Renowned fitness expert Aaron Hines has released a groundbreaking book, "Healthy Habits for A Healthier Life," empowering readers to achieve optimal fitness and overcome challenges. The comprehensive guide covers topics such as preventing injuries, personalizing workouts, and incorporating nutrition strategies. With insights from 22 fitness professionals and an emphasis on personalization, the book provides practical advice and evidence-based strategies for individuals of all ages. - June 25, 2023 - Premier Performance Training
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Competitors Dominate Jiu Jitsu World League in Stockton: Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor Take Home Gold
Three competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Pacific Open in Stockton,CA, winning gold medals in the No Gi competition.Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor showcased their skills and scored no points against them.The team aims to excel at the upcoming World Championship and currently ranks 6th in No Gi.Located in Chino Hills, the academy offers classes for all levels, emphasizing a friendly environment and top-notch instruction. - June 22, 2023 - 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills
Terence Crawford and Cris Cyborg Smash Nebraska Boxing Attendance Record with Tickets Sold
Terence Crawford returned home to Omaha, Nebraska to face David Avanesyan in the main event with Cris Cyborg fighting Gabby Holloway in the Co- Main Event. With 14,360 tickets sold, the event becomes the state of Nebraska's highest attended fight. - December 08, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Finds Inspiration from Bruce Lee Ahead of Saturday's Return to Boxing Ring
Cris Cyborg returns to Boxing Ring Saturday, Dec. 10 against Gabby Holloway on the main card Terence Crawford vs. Dave Avanesyan PPV, and on her final day of training camp, pays her respects to Bruce Lee grave memorial in Seattle, Washington. - December 07, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg First Boxing Fight Does 110,000 Global Pay Per View (PPV) Buys
Cris Cyborg makes professional boxing debut at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba Brazil earning an 8 round unanimous decision over former Brazilian National Boxing champion Simone Silva and the event does over 110,000 Pay Per View Buys and over 10,000 fans in attendance. - October 10, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Wisconsin-Based Company Launches Initiative to Help 1 Million People Lose Weight
Orange Box Fitness is the latest innovation in fitness created by the team at Xperience Fitness. It is curated for individuals who are ready to transform their health by losing weight safely in a community-based setting. Their coaches are experts in the industry with over two decades of experience and a track record of helping motivated individuals reach their goals. - October 07, 2022 - Orange Box Fitness
Premium Fresh Meal Prep Company, The Good Prep, Forms Partnership with Ultimate Performance
Premium fresh food meal prep company The Good Prep (TGP) is delighted to announce a new partnership with the world’s only global personal training business, Ultimate Performance (U.P.). The partnership will see meal prep service The Good Prep, based in Heaton Mersey, Stockport, delivers nutritious, healthy, additive-free meals to U.P.’s clients across the UK. Nutrition and fitness are synonymous – they are the two essential factors needed to live a genuinely healthy lifestyle. - July 10, 2022 - The Good Prep
Kayla Harrison, Manager, Thinks Fighter Can't Sell PPV Against MMA Star, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, questions the PFL Champion's ability to become a pay per view fighter. - June 10, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii
MMA only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg defends Bellator MMA Belt after capturing UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championships against #1 contender and former 2x Women's World Boxing Champion, Arlene Blencowe, in historic Hawaii MMA fight. - May 16, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
The Yoga Expo PDX to Bring Health & Happiness to Portland on 4/23/22
N. America's largest indoor health & wellness festival is coming to Portland for the first time on April 23, 2022 at the Oregon Convention Center. The Yoga Expo PDX offers a full day of 70+ yoga, meditation, health & wellness classes and workshops, a vibrant vendor marketplace with clothing, accessories, organic beauty products, mini facials, massage demos, and exciting prize drawings, and the opportunity to come together in community for a day of movement, nourishment, and connection. - April 20, 2022 - The Yoga Expo
W.I.T.S. Education Offers Aspiring Trainers State-of-the-Art In-Person Courses with Hands-On Education Every Day
The fitness training institute has a hybrid curriculum that focuses on online lectures as well as practical training that’ll help them find better work opportunities to make a name for themselves. - February 04, 2022 - S.F.& Wellness, Inc dba W.I.T.S
W.I.T.S. Education is Revolutionizing Personal Trainer Certifications with Their Hybrid Modules
This instructor training offers a unique curriculum to its students by combining virtual and in-person training lessons to give them the proper practical skills that’ll open doors for better employment opportunities. - February 03, 2022 - S.F.& Wellness, Inc dba W.I.T.S
Stream Low-Impact Programs on CollageVideo.TV
Low impact workouts are designed to be the first step of any fitness journey: They’re easy on joints, move the muscles slowly and gradually, and raise your energy level to boost your mood, and most importantly, low impact workouts turn that calorie-burning machine on. - December 18, 2021 - Collagevideo.tv/Bayview Entertainment, LLC.
Achieve a Great Workout at Home with CollageVideo.TV
Here are nine simple reasons why CollageVideo.TV would be the best “at-home and to-go” option to start working out. - October 29, 2021 - Collagevideo.tv/Bayview Entertainment, LLC.
Health Tech Data Company Evolt Expands C-Executive Team
Going from in-person to virtual and keeping/maintaining the strong connection to the members. Evolt IOH Pty. Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Ferguson as the new Chief Financial Officer of Evolt effective immediately. Ferguson comes from the position as CFO of Jetpilot... - August 25, 2021 - Evolt
Tamilee Webb is Finally on CollageVideo.TV
From Buns of Steel™ to Tight on Time™ and Best of Tamilee, Buns, Abs and Arms™, Tamilee has stolen the hearts of fans on CollageVideo.TV and made the “Workout at Home” as fun and productive as the gym workouts. - August 05, 2021 - Collagevideo.tv/Bayview Entertainment, LLC.
The Secret of Getting Fit After 40 with CollageVideo.TV
Getting in shape after 40 reflects two main things: exercise and mindset. Life happens, and as we grow older, it is key to start a daily regimen to improve and protect your health. By adopting a healthy lifestyle and giving yourself time to exercise, you can turn back the clock and transform your... - August 04, 2021 - Collagevideo.tv/Bayview Entertainment, LLC.
E-GRIP, Fitness Device to Connect to Exercise Apps on Your Smartphone, Has Launched on Kickstarter
Ooh! Inc., founded in February 2021, has started raising support for its new product "E-GRIP" on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform, from May 31, 2021. - June 16, 2021 - Ooh! Inc.
A Head-to-Head Comparison Between Urikar Pro 3 and Theragun G3PRO
When the word massage gun comes up, what always comes in mind? Is there a specific brand that is well known or you have used before? There are thousands and thousands of massage guns in the market today and most of them are not that efficient or do not deliver at all. However, there are two... - June 01, 2021 - URIKAR Inc.
Hollywood Star Mark Wahlberg Joins Power Plate as Key Stakeholder and Brand Ambassador
After 15 Years of Avid Personal Use, Film Star Takes Role of Leading Man for Vibration Training’s Leading Brand - May 06, 2021 - Power Plate GULF
Portland Trainer Attempts to Break World Record for Heaviest Weight Lifted by Kettlebell Swing
To demonstrate the incredible power of consistency and the body's ability to heal, Portland-based personal trainer and life enhancement enthusiast Steven Herrera will be continuously swinging a kettlebell through a full range of motion for an hour straight. Herrera is taking on this challenge in an effort to break the current Guinness World Record and also hopes to raise awareness for diabetes. - March 18, 2021 - Stick-To-It Fitness
CollageVideo.TV Streams Into Third Year Bigger and Better Than Ever
CollageVideo.TV, one of the world’s leading streaming subscription sites for fitness and wellness, roars into its third year of operation with hundreds of hours of new programs featuring dozens of the best fitness instructors...all in one place. Work out whenever you want, wherever you want... - January 30, 2021 - Collagevideo.tv/Bayview Entertainment, LLC.