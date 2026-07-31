Recent Headlines
Within Pet Product Manufacturing
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
GetUrns Expands Heritage Collection with Lotus Flower Wood Urn
GetUrns has launched the Custom Printed Heritage Lotus Wood Box Cremation Urn, a new addition to its Heritage Collection. Featuring a serene lotus design UV-printed on an aluminum plaque, the urn can be personalized with a photo and comes in various wood finishes. Handcrafted in the U.S., the design symbolizes peace, rebirth, and beauty. CEO Cameron Allahverdi says the product reflects the company’s mission to help families create meaningful memorials. - October 26, 2025 - GetUrns
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
Introducing the CatGenie Whoosh™: the Only True Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes
PetNovations launches the CatGenie Whoosh™, a new addition to the only litter boxes that fully handle cat waste—no scooping, bagging, or odors. In just 7 minutes, it scoops, liquefies, and flushes waste. The only true self-cleaning cat boxes. - September 17, 2025 - PetNovations-CatGenie
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products Acquires Showseason® Animal Products – a New Era of Innovation for Professional Pet Groomers
Groomer’s Choice Pet Products, a leading supplier of pet grooming solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Showseason® Animal Products. The well-established and trusted brand is renowned for its premium shampoos, conditioners, finishing sprays, and colognes, each developed to meet the needs of discerning grooming professionals. - August 27, 2025 - Groomer's Choice
Halo Dogs Redefines Dog Boarding with Luxury Countryside Dog Holidays in London
After 16 years of meticulous planning, development, and refinement, Halo Dogs is pleased to announce the official debut of its revolutionary luxury dog hotel and daycare facility set on 540 acres of private countryside in North London. Replacing outdated kennel models with a purpose-built resort... - July 14, 2025 - Halo Dogs
GetUrns Launches Custom Printed Photo Azalea Flower Wood Urn Collection
On May 8, 2025, GetUrns introduced its new “Custom Printed Heritage Photo Azalea Flower Wood Box Cremation Urn.” Part of the Heritage Collection, each urn features a customizable UV-printed plaque with a personal photo and Azalea flower design. Made in the U.S. from high-quality wood and offered in various colors, the urns provide a meaningful, elegant tribute. CEO Cameron Allahverdi emphasized the company’s commitment to quality, personalization, and care. - July 14, 2025 - GetUrns
GetUrns Expands Embrace Pet Collection with Angel Wings Design
GetUrns adds the Angel Wings design to its Embrace Pet Collection, featuring symbolic wing and pawprint motifs. Available in multiple sizes and finishes, these urns offer a heartfelt way for pet owners to honor their beloved companions. - June 20, 2025 - GetUrns
No Collars, No Limits: HALO Chip Brings Real-Time GPS Tracking Under the Skin
HALO Technologies, Inc. has developed an implantable GPS microchip for pets and wildlife. Now in pre-launch, The HALO Chip offers discreet, real-time tracking without external devices. - May 28, 2025 - Halo Technologies Inc
GetUrns Unveils Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn
GetUrns Launches Custom Motorcycle-Themed Cremation Urn. GetUrns unveils its latest product: a carbon fiber-style wood box urn designed for motorcycle enthusiasts. Featuring vibrant UV printing and a secure screw-fastened bottom, the urn holds 213 cubic inches. - May 08, 2025 - GetUrns
RESCUE® Partners with WholeSchool Mindfulness to Support Student Well-Being and Mindfulness Education
Today, on National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day, RESCUE®, a leading brand in natural stress and emotional support, is proud to announce a new charitable partnership with WholeSchool Mindfulness, a nonprofit organization committed to transforming education through the power of... - May 07, 2025 - Nelsons
Caroline's Cats Spin-N-Pounce Rechargeable Automatic Cat Toy Launches on Amazon
A new unique interactive cat toy for indoor cats has just launched on Amazon. It's the only toy with independently rotating top and bottom sections. - March 11, 2025 - Caroline's Cats
Biovenic Scripts a New Chapter to Boom Veterinary Diagnostics
Biovenic, a powerhouse in veterinary research, transforms the way to detect and manage animal diseases, spotlighting innovative animal disease diagnostic solutions that answer the rising demand for exact and precise veterinary diagnostics worldwide. - February 12, 2025 - Biovenic
Redbarn Pet Products donates 37,000+ Pounds of Dog Food to Support L.A. County Wildfire Relief Efforts
In the wake of the devastation and loss caused by the multiple wildfires within Los Angeles County in January, Redbarn Pet Products has donated more than 37,000 pounds of Redbarn Stews and Dry Dog Food to the Animal Wellness Foundation. - February 01, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Project K-9 Hero and Redbarn Pet Products Announce Exciting New Partnership to Support Retired Police and Military Working Dogs
Project K-9 Hero, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Redbarn Pet Products, a leader in premium pet food and treats. - January 30, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Pet Tame Reveals Insights in New Study: "Do Dogs Remember People?"
Pet owners often wonder if their canine companions truly remember them. A new article published by Pet Tame, the popular dog training and behavior platform, dives into the science and psychology of this question: Do dogs remember people? - January 24, 2025 - Pet Tame
Ibiyaya Launches the InstaCollapse Dog Stroller, a Versatile Travel Essential for Pets
Ibiyaya, a leader in innovative pet travel products, has introduced the InstaCollapse Detachable Dog Stroller, an innovative stroller and car seat carrier combo that redefines pet mobility for busy pet owners. - November 15, 2024 - Ibiyaya
Minika 3-in-1 Pet Stroller System: The Latest Innovation from Ibiyaya
In its continued effort to enhance pet mobility, Ibiyaya has unveiled the Minika, a multifunctional 3-in-1 Pet Stroller System that redefines traveling with pets. - November 14, 2024 - Ibiyaya
Uproot Clean Announces New Brand Slogan: “Clean it Right with Blue”
Reinforcing Commitment to Effective, Pet-Friendly Cleaning Solutions for Pet Owners Everywhere - November 07, 2024 - Uproot Clean
Groomer’s Choice Announces Premium Coat Care Line with Long-Lasting Scent
Groomer's Choice, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming supplies, announces the launch of their new coat care line, Crown Coat. Crown Coat combines premium cleansing ingredients with a specially designed, fragrance-enhancing formula to deliver a long-lasting scent. Groomer's Choice... - October 09, 2024 - Groomer's Choice
Introducing Zoospot.nl: A New Online Store Specializing in Products for Traveling with Dogs and Cats. Free Delivery Available for Benelux Countries.
A new online store, Zoospot.nl, has officially launched in the Netherlands, offering a unique range of products designed specifically for traveling with dogs and cats. The store focuses on providing high-quality pet travel essentials, such as carriers, car seat covers, harnesses, and portable... - September 18, 2024 - Zoospot
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
New Study Explores Potential Benefits of Biophoton Generators in Alzheimer's Care
Study results shared at Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Philadelphia. - July 30, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Clinical Studies Highlight the Potential of Tesla BioHealing Biophoton Generator in Improving Mobility for Chronic Stroke Patients
Clinical studies indicate that the Tesla BioHealing® Biophoton Generator may help enhance mobility in patients with chronic stroke conditions. - July 24, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Grandma Lucy's Celebrates 25 Years with Introducing Freeze-Dried Meatball Dog Treats
Grandma Lucy's, celebrating 25 years as a family-owned leader in premium pet nutrition, launches new freeze-dried meatball treats. These high-value rewards come in three tempting flavors: Cheeseburger, Chicken Parmesan, and Pork Roast. Made with human-grade ingredients, these treats showcase Grandma Lucy's commitment to wholesome, ultra-premium pet food. Perfect for training or spoiling, they combine gourmet taste with excellence. - July 15, 2024 - Grandma Lucy's
Introducing Tails, Beaks and Feets: Created by Animal Lovers for Animal Lovers
Tails, Beaks and Feets, an innovative new app designed by passionate animal lovers and advocates, is now available to pet owners everywhere. Driven by their team’s deep love for animals and a commitment to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners, Tails, Beaks and Feets offers a... - July 03, 2024 - Tails, Beaks and Feets
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. Achieves ISO 13485 QMS Certification
Tesla BioHealing, Inc. manufactures unique wellness devices while using a quality management system recently certified by American Systems Registrar (ASR). - July 01, 2024 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
FearLess Pet Honored with 2024 Global Recognition Award for Revolutionizing Pet Care
FearLess Pet wins award for revolutionizing pet care through compassion and innovation. By offering gentle dog gear and kind training programs, FearLess Pet is paving the way for more compassion in shopping and safer alternatives for dogs and their families. Their mission is to share the use of comfortable products paired with positive reinforcement dog training to give the dog the best chance of success and the most compatible learning environment possible. - May 30, 2024 - FearLess Pet
Award-Winning Cat Litter Startup, SoyKitty, Announces US Launch with Eco-Friendly Formula
Eco-conscious pet care company, SoyKitty, is launching its award-winning cat litter in the US. Their plant-based formula is biodegradable, compostable, and free from harmful chemicals, offering superior odor control and clumping. Recognized for its sustainability by the United Soybean Board and Purina, SoyKitty is committed to holistic cat care and sustainability. - May 11, 2024 - SoyKitty
In the Heart of Portland, Oregon, a Mission for Portland Dogs to Eat Local Unfolds
www.feedfetch.com/news/fetch-brands-inc.---press-release- Nestled amidst the vibrant cityscape of Portland, Oregon, a culinary transformation is underway, and it's not for humans but for our cherished canine companions. Meet Fetch, a company that has boldly declared its mission to reshape the dog... - September 27, 2023 - Fetch Brands Inc.
Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety Receives Warm Literary Welcome
Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome. Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Porter and Midge: Paws for Safety" by Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CGVSCJS2. Readers' Favorite is one... - September 25, 2023 - Jennie Chen and Giselle Nevada
Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners at SuperZoo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s SuperZoo trade show. The event was held August 16-18, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and featured 900+ pet product debuts, 1,000+ exhibitors, and 16k+ pet professionals. - September 12, 2023 - BlogPaws
InCabinPets Invites Air Nannies to Join Exclusive Pre-Launch: Expanding Nationwide Presence
InCabinPets, the pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, has announced a distinctive pre-launch opportunity tailored exclusively for Air Nannies. This pre-launch signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden its network of Air Nannies across the United States,... - August 22, 2023 - InCabinPets
University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit
Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education
FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind's... - August 15, 2023 - FetchFind
New Litter of Russian Blue Kittens Welcomed at Via Emilia Cattery
Via Emilia Cattery, renowned for breeding distinguished and affectionate Russian Blue cats, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a new litter of Russian Blue kittens. - June 02, 2023 - Via Emilia
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer GetUrns Introduces "Azzuro" from The Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC introduces "Azzuro" — featuring a delicate natural pattern that appears to flow infinitely over a calming blue sea—symbolizing life, wisdom, peace, and purity. - May 27, 2023 - GetUrns
Bespoke Tails Unveils Vibrant "Pride Collection" Celebrating Love Without Condition with LGBTQ+ Dogs
Bespoke Tails, the leading tailored pet fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive "Pride Collection" in celebration of the upcoming Pride month. With a mission to promote unconditional love and inclusiveness, this exquisite collection aims to strengthen the bond between pet owners and their furry companions while making a powerful statement within the LGBT community. - May 26, 2023 - Bespoke Tails
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer GetUrns Introduces "Fiore" from the Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC introduces "Fiore," inspired by fresh-cut flowers and spring gardens. The pattern is fresh and celebratory, conveying simple organic beauty found in nature, and creating an elegant remembrance of loved one from season to season. - May 26, 2023 - GetUrns
BCFoods Announces Opening of New Storage and Distribution Facility in Canada
BCFoods, a leading producer of high-quality food ingredients, is excited to announce the opening of BCFoods Canada, a new storage and distribution facility in Watford, ON, Canada. The new facility will be a multi-faceted business improvement for the company, allowing BCFoods to better service its... - May 15, 2023 - BCFoods
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Introduces "Hugo" from the Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC. introduces “Hugo” - influenced by ancient and inimitable wood-working techniques of Italy. This cremation urn is unique and combines charm with the most modern pulses of contemporary design. - May 11, 2023 - GetUrns
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Introduces a New Cremation Urn Collection, Legacy by MacKenzie
GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new collection of cremation urns, Legacy by MacKenzie Vault, Inc. - April 28, 2023 - GetUrns
Juno Dog Co. Wins BlogPaws Best Award for Best Travel Product
Recognized at Global Pet Expo for innovation, style, and commitment to improving the lives of pets and pet parents. - April 21, 2023 - Juno Dog Co
Announcing the "BlogPaws Best" Award Winners at Global Pet Expo 2023
BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2023 Awards from this year’s Global Pet Expo tradeshow. The event was held March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and featured 1000 exhibiting companies, 300 first-time exhibiting companies, and 1000+ product launches. - April 09, 2023 - BlogPaws
Virchew Included in Game Changers Report Celebrating Canada’s Female-Led Natural and Bio-Based Companies
Natural Products Canada releases first female-focused report for International Women’s Day. - March 22, 2023 - Virchew