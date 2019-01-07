PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd
This new line of bits incorporates technology, quality, a lifetime of world class roping experience and success for all levels of training. - November 17, 2019 - Partrade
Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company
MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America.
A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts
Incorporating revolutionary technology with therapy, horses will recover faster with 2-in-1 advanced technology from the recently launched Lami-Cell Come Best product line. - October 18, 2019 - Partrade
Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Burgham Sales Ltd., a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. As part of the distribution agreement, Burgham Sales Ltd. will market, sell and support Vital Essential® and Vital Cat® raw pet food, treats and snacks... - September 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials
Follow International Team’s Season on Social Media and Blogs. - September 21, 2019 - Straight Arrow
The new bits offer next-level ergonomic designs and give riders precision control. - September 16, 2019 - Partrade
Revolutionary technology is 20% lighter than other breathable materials, keeping equine athletes’ legs cool, dry, and irritation free. - September 05, 2019 - Partrade
Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with current products partner Biolley Farms, this time to help further the latter’s mission to save the Costa Rican rainforest.
Terri Entler founded Healers in 2009, creating her own dog first aid and safety product line that improved... - August 29, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.
RapidBac™Vet is a 17-minute, in-house test for bacteria in urine. For use on both dogs and cats. RapidBac™Vet has been validated in clinical studies comparing RapidBac™Vet test results to gold-standard urine culture with >97% accuracy at one-third the cost of a urine culture. - August 29, 2019 - RapidBac™Vet
Vital Essentials is again recognized for its innovative VE RAW BAR retail display, this time at SuperZoo trade show. The custom product display features twelve freeze-dried snacks for pets, and is available at thousands of independently owned pet stores across North America.
A panel of leading industry... - August 27, 2019 - Vital Essentials
Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally... - August 24, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Essentials® welcomes Steve Peterson as its newest Pet Hero on the Inside Sales team. Steve will manage accounts in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions. - August 16, 2019 - Vital Essentials
Carnivore Meat Company® is implementing a new sustainability initiative to significantly reduce the total volume of packaging material consumed in its daily manufacturing operations. The first phase will take effect on October 1, 2019 with new product packaging and shipping materials used for the company’s VE RAW BAR freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs. - August 16, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company
Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe
Vital Essentials® has taken their award winning VE RAW BAR merchandise display with freeze-dried snacks to new levels. The new display will feature a freestanding rack that holds 12 bulk containers and product, offering a 360-degree shopping experience for pet parents. The display rack can be placed... - August 02, 2019 - Vital Essentials
The proven collection will add brilliant shine to any horse’s coat, mane, and tail. - July 28, 2019 - Straight Arrow
Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials
Vital Essentials® now offers four new freeze-dried dog food options and one freeze-dried dog treat at neighborhood pet stores across the United States.
“At Vital Essentials, we consider ourselves pet health advocates who deliver the ultimate in healthy, nutritious foods for cats and dogs globally. - July 11, 2019 - Vital Essentials
Carnivore Meat Company's innovative freeze-dried raw pet food has been recognized with the Pet Insight Magazine 2019 Vanguard Award. - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company
Vital Essentials® has added Kregg J. Knox, inside sales professional, to their growing team. Kregg will manage Northwest and Southeast accounts, and brings over 12 years of sales experience to his new role.
“Kregg’s background in sales and customer relations made him the perfect candidate... - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company
CrittEar, a new innovative pet product manufacturer, will be partnering with Indiegogo to launch their first in a planned line of patent-pending in-ear hearing protection products designed just for dogs. - June 21, 2019 - CrittEar
Partnership shines a light of inspiration, positivity, and courage for Cowboy Magic community. - June 14, 2019 - Straight Arrow
Every once in a while a new product comes out that creates a stir of attention and a demand so high that retailers are having trouble keeping the products on their shelves. Bird Street Bistro cook and serve foods for companion birds is literally flying off the shelves everywhere.
Joanie Lindquist, a... - March 26, 2019 - Bird Street Bistro
Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Biolley Farms, an organic farm located in the Costa Rican rainforest. The partnership links two woman-owned companies with equal passions for producing high-quality products.
Healers founder, Terri Entler created her company in 2009... - February 19, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.
Healers PetCare Inc. is kicking off 2019 with a bang, announcing both a new partnership and the launch of several pet health products.
Founder Terri Entler created Healers in August 2009 after experiencing disappointment with other pet product lines. The company has since grown to offer a variety of... - February 05, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.
Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free - January 04, 2019 - Fear Free LLC
Introducing new Wildology™ super premium pet food the only pet food with SuperLife Pro™, a blend of patent-pending probiotics and superfoods. - December 28, 2018 - Mid-States Distribution Company
New Product Launch - October 30, 2018 - RVT Pet Care
Travelling is more enjoyable if we do it with our fur friends. Selfies are even great with them. There really is not much fuss as all they need are some the best pet travel systems, a really nice and strong leash (such as what is offered by Petique Pets). Their leashes and strollers can guarantee the... - October 30, 2018 - Petique USA
Jay Michaelson, 42, grew up bathing and grooming horses and dogs. Raised in Texas, the curious young man always wondered why his family kept buying the same old hard-to-hold curry combs that were marginal at best, bathing mitts that never fit and shedding blades that literally ripped the animals’... - September 25, 2018 - HandsOn Gloves
Bantam.Earth is a DIY style blog dedicated to the understanding of our pets native habitat and vivariums design to mimic those environments. - September 15, 2018 - Bantam.Earth
Steps pet owners can take to keep their pets safe during a natural disaster. Verifying your pet has a microchip and that it is registered and up to date is one of the most important and often overlooked steps. - September 12, 2018 - Petkey
Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted.
“All dogs,... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.
The company launched its first product called ReptiWipes in 2014 and it hasn’t looked back since. Moreover, Zentry Works has also announced that its flagship product, ReptiWipes is now going nationwide with distributions across the United States. - August 16, 2018 - Zentry Works
The Rover Relief Area from Dog-ON-It-Parks provides an affordable solution ideal for airports, doggy daycares, rooftop parks, pet-friendly shopping centers and anywhere dogs are welcome. - July 26, 2018 - Dog-ON-It-Parks
Pet products manufacturer R2P Pet, an industry leader in pet toys, beds, and accessories has acquired Ultra Paws. - July 13, 2018 - R2P Pet
Emerging Dog Treat Brand Launches Thoughtfully-Designed Training Treat with Recyclable Packaging to Uphold Dedication to Sustainability. - June 30, 2018 - Jiminy's
Fireworks, holiday activities, travel, and even seasonal thunderstorms, create a fearful environment that causes many dogs to bolt in fear. - June 18, 2018 - Earth Heart Inc.
Whether to be a warm reminder of a pet who has passed away or just a fun companion or gift, Petagious is a new brand offering the best in custom-made stuffed animal pet replicas, based off of customer photos – both “child friendly” and “life-like” versions. - June 11, 2018 - Petagious LLC
Global Harvest Foods, the leading manufacturer in wild bird feeding, has announced the appointment of Dave Williamson as its new chief executive officer effective June 27, 2018. Mr. Williamson will replace Dave Whitley, who has stepped down to pursue other interests. Mr. Whitley will remain a board member... - June 07, 2018 - Global Harvest Foods
GnuPharma holds pending patents on its ideas that non-cannabis plants can be used to modulate the endocannabinoid system for medicinal benefits. - March 28, 2018 - GnuPharma
Pet-Inno Products Limited, a Hong Kong-based innovative pet products company, announces today the introduction of its own PETech line and the launch of its very first product, the exceptional InnoBrush on Kickstarter. - March 03, 2018 - Pet-Inno Products Limited
Advance Pet Product, leader in stainless steel supplies for pets, has recently expanded throughout the pet category with their new Health and Wellness Line which features K9 Herbal, a brand dedicated to the wellness of dogs. K9 Herbal’s new Hemp Oil and Cheese dog biscuit will debut at Global Pet... - February 03, 2018 - Advance Pet Product
Woofloo, the chic-looking, self-flushing dog toilet is the newest dog project on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Reviewed by the press as a unique new invention, Woofloo offers a genuine solution to a low-maintenance dog toilet for home or garden. It prevents urine smell by a regular, automatic water flush which is build into the glossy frame. - November 26, 2017 - Woof Innovations Ltd
Felicia Coley hand knits chunky, fashionable scarves for dogs to give them a warm hug this holiday season. - November 13, 2017 - WOOFinity Scarves
MBF Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage animal health company developing checkpoint inhibitor vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Thomas Tillett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the PACT Capital Conference in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:45am... - November 01, 2017 - MBF Therapeutics Inc
When customers are responsible for delivering high quality supplements and vitamins to storefronts and retailers, they need to know that they are getting a great product that will build their brand. However, that level of quality doesn't have to mean that they pay a high price. Vitakem strives to make... - October 16, 2017 - VitaKem Nutraceutical Inc.
Corey Nutrition Company, makers of Inukshuk Professsional Dog Food, has opened their Northwestern US distribution hub in Fife, WA. Company president, Lee Corey, announced the opening yesterday as part his market expansion initiative to engage the growing sport dog communities in Washington, Oregon and... - October 03, 2017 - Corey Nutrition Company