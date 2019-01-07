PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

Metalab Partners with Roping Legend Walt Woodard to Develop Revolutionary Bit Collection This new line of bits incorporates technology, quality, a lifetime of world class roping experience and success for all levels of training. - November 17, 2019 - Partrade

Carnivore Meat Company Invests in Pet Food Market Growth Fueled by Millennials Millennials make up 35% of US pet owners and are spending more on pet food than any other generation, according to Pew Research Institute. This shift is spurring the trend towards the premiumization of pet food and Carnivore Meat Company is answering that growth with continued improvements in the production... - October 31, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

Lami-Cell Products Help Your Horse Recover Faster Incorporating revolutionary technology with therapy, horses will recover faster with 2-in-1 advanced technology from the recently launched Lami-Cell Come Best product line. - October 18, 2019 - Partrade

Burgham Sales Ltd. Selected as Distributor for Vital Essentials® Vital Essentials® announced its partnership with Burgham Sales Ltd., a leading importer and distributor of pet supplies and accessories. As part of the distribution agreement, Burgham Sales Ltd. will market, sell and support Vital Essential® and Vital Cat® raw pet food, treats and snacks... - September 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

New York Empire Team, Mane ‘n Tail "Hit Home" During 2019 Longines Global Championship Tour Follow International Team’s Season on Social Media and Blogs. - September 21, 2019 - Straight Arrow

Metalab's Evolution and FEI-Approved Elite Bit Collections Bring Comfort-Driven Designs to a Wider Range of Horses and Riders The new bits offer next-level ergonomic designs and give riders precision control. - September 16, 2019 - Partrade

Lami-Cell, a Division of Partrade Trading Company, LLC, Unveils Ventex 22 Sport Boots with Patented Coolite Neoprene Revolutionary technology is 20% lighter than other breathable materials, keeping equine athletes’ legs cool, dry, and irritation free. - September 05, 2019 - Partrade

Healers PetCare, Biolley Farms Join Forces to Save the Rainforest Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with current products partner Biolley Farms, this time to help further the latter’s mission to save the Costa Rican rainforest. Terri Entler founded Healers in 2009, creating her own dog first aid and safety product line that improved... - August 29, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

RapidBac™Vet Combating Antimicrobial Resistance in Veterinary Care RapidBac™Vet is a 17-minute, in-house test for bacteria in urine. For use on both dogs and cats. RapidBac™Vet has been validated in clinical studies comparing RapidBac™Vet test results to gold-standard urine culture with >97% accuracy at one-third the cost of a urine culture. - August 29, 2019 - RapidBac™Vet

Vital Essentials Retail Display Gets Top Recognition in Pet Food Industry at SuperZoo Vital Essentials is again recognized for its innovative VE RAW BAR retail display, this time at SuperZoo trade show. The custom product display features twelve freeze-dried snacks for pets, and is available at thousands of independently owned pet stores across North America. A panel of leading industry... - August 27, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Carnivore Meat Company has been named among the fastest growing private companies in the United States by Inc. 5000 in its annual list. A 204% three-year growth rate garnered the second highest ranking among Green Bay companies and 14th place in Wisconsin. Carnivore Meat Company ranks #1966 nationally... - August 24, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Vital Essentials® Welcomes Newest Pet Hero to Sales Team Vital Essentials® welcomes Steve Peterson as its newest Pet Hero on the Inside Sales team. Steve will manage accounts in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions. - August 16, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Carnivore Meat Company Makes Strides in Sustainability, Reducing Packaging Material by 30 Percent Carnivore Meat Company® is implementing a new sustainability initiative to significantly reduce the total volume of packaging material consumed in its daily manufacturing operations. The first phase will take effect on October 1, 2019 with new product packaging and shipping materials used for the company’s VE RAW BAR freeze-dried snacks for cats and dogs. - August 16, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Vital Essentials Launches New VE RAW BAR Merchandise Display for Retail Vital Essentials® has taken their award winning VE RAW BAR merchandise display with freeze-dried snacks to new levels. The new display will feature a freestanding rack that holds 12 bulk containers and product, offering a 360-degree shopping experience for pet parents. The display rack can be placed... - August 02, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Mane 'n Tail Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Its Best-Selling Ultimate Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner The proven collection will add brilliant shine to any horse’s coat, mane, and tail. - July 28, 2019 - Straight Arrow

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Vital Essentials Reveals New Additions to Dog Food and Treat Lines Vital Essentials® now offers four new freeze-dried dog food options and one freeze-dried dog treat at neighborhood pet stores across the United States. “At Vital Essentials, we consider ourselves pet health advocates who deliver the ultimate in healthy, nutritious foods for cats and dogs globally. - July 11, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Freeze-Dried Food Recognized with Pet Insight Vanguard Award Carnivore Meat Company's innovative freeze-dried raw pet food has been recognized with the Pet Insight Magazine 2019 Vanguard Award. - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Welcomes Newest Member to Its Vital Essentials® Pet Hero Team Vital Essentials® has added Kregg J. Knox, inside sales professional, to their growing team. Kregg will manage Northwest and Southeast accounts, and brings over 12 years of sales experience to his new role. “Kregg’s background in sales and customer relations made him the perfect candidate... - July 08, 2019 - Carnivore Meat Company

CrittEar Launches First In-Ear Hearing Protection for Dogs on Indiegogo CrittEar, a new innovative pet product manufacturer, will be partnering with Indiegogo to launch their first in a planned line of patent-pending in-ear hearing protection products designed just for dogs. - June 21, 2019 - CrittEar

Cowboy Magic From Straight Arrow, Inc. Soars with Ambassador Kellie Rettinger as "Wonder Woman" Partnership shines a light of inspiration, positivity, and courage for Cowboy Magic community. - June 14, 2019 - Straight Arrow

Bird Street Bistro Tops the Charts Every once in a while a new product comes out that creates a stir of attention and a demand so high that retailers are having trouble keeping the products on their shelves. Bird Street Bistro cook and serve foods for companion birds is literally flying off the shelves everywhere. Joanie Lindquist, a... - March 26, 2019 - Bird Street Bistro

Healers PetCare Launches Biolley Farms Partnership Healers PetCare, Inc. is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Biolley Farms, an organic farm located in the Costa Rican rainforest. The partnership links two woman-owned companies with equal passions for producing high-quality products. Healers founder, Terri Entler created her company in 2009... - February 19, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Healers PetCare Announces New Partnership, Pet Health Products Healers PetCare Inc. is kicking off 2019 with a bang, announcing both a new partnership and the launch of several pet health products. Founder Terri Entler created Healers in August 2009 after experiencing disappointment with other pet product lines. The company has since grown to offer a variety of... - February 05, 2019 - Healers PetCare, Inc.

Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free Research Grants, Awards and Findings Announced by Fear Free - January 04, 2019 - Fear Free LLC

RVT Pet Care Releases First Product: a Leather Dog Training Leash for People with Arthritic Hands New Product Launch - October 30, 2018 - RVT Pet Care

Petique Releases Lightweight and Durable Pet Strollers Travelling is more enjoyable if we do it with our fur friends. Selfies are even great with them. There really is not much fuss as all they need are some the best pet travel systems, a really nice and strong leash (such as what is offered by Petique Pets). Their leashes and strollers can guarantee the... - October 30, 2018 - Petique USA

Multi-Million Dollar Pet Business HandsOn Takes a Punch from Inferior Knockoffs Jay Michaelson, 42, grew up bathing and grooming horses and dogs. Raised in Texas, the curious young man always wondered why his family kept buying the same old hard-to-hold curry combs that were marginal at best, bathing mitts that never fit and shedding blades that literally ripped the animals’... - September 25, 2018 - HandsOn Gloves

Bantam.Earth Aims to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Your Vivarium Bantam.Earth is a DIY style blog dedicated to the understanding of our pets native habitat and vivariums design to mimic those environments. - September 15, 2018 - Bantam.Earth

Petkey is Providing Low Cost Microchips and Registration to Those Preparing for Hurricane Florence; 5 Tips to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster Steps pet owners can take to keep their pets safe during a natural disaster. Verifying your pet has a microchip and that it is registered and up to date is one of the most important and often overlooked steps. - September 12, 2018 - Petkey

Joey’s P.A.W. Helps Over 60 Special Needs Dogs in One Year Joey’s P.A.W. has helped over 60 special needs dogs have a better quality of life since the founding of the organization in August 2017. Over the past year, 58 dogs have been outfitted with wheelchairs, five dogs have received custom prosthetics and six dogs have been adopted. “All dogs,... - August 27, 2018 - Joey's P.A.W.

Zentry Works Launches New & Improved ReptiWipes for the Reptile Enthusiasts Worldwide The company launched its first product called ReptiWipes in 2014 and it hasn’t looked back since. Moreover, Zentry Works has also announced that its flagship product, ReptiWipes is now going nationwide with distributions across the United States. - August 16, 2018 - Zentry Works

Dog-ON-It-Parks Announces New Pet Relief Station The Rover Relief Area from Dog-ON-It-Parks provides an affordable solution ideal for airports, doggy daycares, rooftop parks, pet-friendly shopping centers and anywhere dogs are welcome. - July 26, 2018 - Dog-ON-It-Parks

R2P Pet Acquires Ultra Paws Gear for Dogs Pet products manufacturer R2P Pet, an industry leader in pet toys, beds, and accessories has acquired Ultra Paws. - July 13, 2018 - R2P Pet

Jiminy's to Introduce New Line of Chewy Dog Treats at SuperZoo 2018 Emerging Dog Treat Brand Launches Thoughtfully-Designed Training Treat with Recyclable Packaging to Uphold Dedication to Sustainability. - June 30, 2018 - Jiminy's

Canine Calm by Earth Heart Inc. Can Help Your Dog Stay Calm During 4th of July Festivities Fireworks, holiday activities, travel, and even seasonal thunderstorms, create a fearful environment that causes many dogs to bolt in fear. - June 18, 2018 - Earth Heart Inc.

Petagious Announces Launch, Offering Custom-Made Plush Replica of Your Pet Whether to be a warm reminder of a pet who has passed away or just a fun companion or gift, Petagious is a new brand offering the best in custom-made stuffed animal pet replicas, based off of customer photos – both “child friendly” and “life-like” versions. - June 11, 2018 - Petagious LLC

Global Harvest Foods Announces New Chief Executive Officer Global Harvest Foods, the leading manufacturer in wild bird feeding, has announced the appointment of Dave Williamson as its new chief executive officer effective June 27, 2018. Mr. Williamson will replace Dave Whitley, who has stepped down to pursue other interests. Mr. Whitley will remain a board member... - June 07, 2018 - Global Harvest Foods

GnuPharma Sees Promise with Non-Cannabis Plants Which Stimulate the Endocannabinoid System; Company Continues Its Scientific and Market Development GnuPharma holds pending patents on its ideas that non-cannabis plants can be used to modulate the endocannabinoid system for medicinal benefits. - March 28, 2018 - GnuPharma

Pet-Inno Hopes to Raise $30,000 to Bring Innobrush, an Automatic Pet Groomer, to Market Pet-Inno Products Limited, a Hong Kong-based innovative pet products company, announces today the introduction of its own PETech line and the launch of its very first product, the exceptional InnoBrush on Kickstarter. - March 03, 2018 - Pet-Inno Products Limited

Advance Pet Product Announces New Product Addition to Health and Wellness Line K9 Herbal Hemp Oil and Cheese to Debut at Global Pet Expo 2018 Booth #820 Advance Pet Product, leader in stainless steel supplies for pets, has recently expanded throughout the pet category with their new Health and Wellness Line which features K9 Herbal, a brand dedicated to the wellness of dogs. K9 Herbal’s new Hemp Oil and Cheese dog biscuit will debut at Global Pet... - February 03, 2018 - Advance Pet Product

Woofloo Self-Flushing Dog Toilet Live on Kickstarter Woofloo, the chic-looking, self-flushing dog toilet is the newest dog project on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. Reviewed by the press as a unique new invention, Woofloo offers a genuine solution to a low-maintenance dog toilet for home or garden. It prevents urine smell by a regular, automatic water flush which is build into the glossy frame. - November 26, 2017 - Woof Innovations Ltd

WOOFinity Scarves Turn Dog Walks Into Catwalks Felicia Coley hand knits chunky, fashionable scarves for dogs to give them a warm hug this holiday season. - November 13, 2017 - WOOFinity Scarves

MBF Therapeutics Inc. to Present at Philadelphia PACT Investor Conference MBF Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage animal health company developing checkpoint inhibitor vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Thomas Tillett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the PACT Capital Conference in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:45am... - November 01, 2017 - MBF Therapeutics Inc

Vitakem Offers the Best Pricing Available with Their Price Match Program When customers are responsible for delivering high quality supplements and vitamins to storefronts and retailers, they need to know that they are getting a great product that will build their brand. However, that level of quality doesn't have to mean that they pay a high price. Vitakem strives to make... - October 16, 2017 - VitaKem Nutraceutical Inc.