Cogar International Energy Corporation
Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation
Cogar  International  Energy  Corporation  is  a  Rancho  Santa  Margarita, California-based  Green  Energy  Company   which  has  successfully  created  the  world’s  most  advanced  green  energy  technology  known  as  the  Air-Powered   Electric  Grid  (APEG)  Generator.   - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation
Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board
Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid
San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Initiate! Goes Global at European Utility Week as Energy Start-Up and Innovation Programme Spreads It Wings
Since its launch in 2014, as part of energy event European Utility Week’s practical programme on the expo floor, the Initiate! platform has been bringing together start-ups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators and investors from around the world. - November 10, 2019 - European Utility Week
Global Power & Energy Elites Showcases Innovation and Leadership at the Forefront of Energy Transition
The annual Global Power & Energy Elites publication is set to launch on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at European Utility Week in Paris. - November 09, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Siemens Returns as Diamond Sponsor at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November
Some 18 000 energy experts expected in Paris as energy and power sector meets up. - November 06, 2019 - European Utility Week
Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power
Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Martinson Machine
New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs
The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Indian Energy-AI Startup Climate Connect Makes List of 25 Leading APAC Innovative Companies
Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect
Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities”
The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries
Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month
Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Mavericks Renewable Energy
Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry
Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Wildcat Discovery Technologies
A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe
In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
The Peebco Energy Group
Joseph Peebles Does It Again
Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group
Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi in September
The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes
Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Nominations for the Global Power & Energy Elites Are Now Open
The upcoming 2020 edition of the Global Power & Energy Elites aims to once again celebrate groundbreaking people and projects in the industry. - June 06, 2019 - Global Power & Energy Elites
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Fairbanks Morse
US Secretary of the Navy Honorable Richard V. Spencer Visits Fairbanks Morse’s Beloit Facility
Secretary recognizes the significant impact Fairbanks Morse workforce has on the US Navy. - May 17, 2019 - Fairbanks Morse
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Puleo Energy
Samuel Puleo, Head of Leoco Financial LLC, Re-Brands Company as Puleo Energy to Offer Power and Natural Gas Supply Services to Clients in Eastern PA and New York City
Leoco Financial LLC was founded in 2012 by Sam Puleo as a boutique energy consulting firm. The company currently manages 500+ utility accounts and over $5 million in annual energy expenditure. - May 07, 2019 - Puleo Energy
Sunscore Web App Launched for Easy Assessment of Solar Number Score of Rooftops
Sunscore launched its web app for assessing the feasibility of rooftop solar plants with the click of a button. - April 18, 2019 - Sunscore
Conti Solar Selected to Provide EPC Services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures
Conti Solar managed EPC services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures’ 10.7 MW, Old Bridge Brightfield Solar Park located in Keyport, NJ. - March 28, 2019 - Conti Solar
Energy Blockchain Consortium
Energy Blockchain Consortium - Arizona Regional Summit
The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
Indian Start-Up Aims to Revolutionize Solar Accessibility
Savera has launched its website, Sunscore.in aimed at boosting solar adoption in India. - March 25, 2019 - Sunscore
Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners Announce Partnership to Deliver Automated Healthcare Solutions
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), an Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer whose cloud platform enables operational business efficiencies, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Authority Partners, a full-service digital agency. Together, Locbit Inc. and Digital Authority Partners will deliver... - March 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
Conti Solar to Attend 2019 Solar Power Florida Conference
Solar Power Florida brings together the Florida solar and storage markets. - March 07, 2019 - Conti Solar
Conti Solar Presents on Solar Power World Podcast
Eric Millard, CCO of Conti Solar Headlines for Contractors Podcast Series - March 05, 2019 - Conti Solar
New Power Plant Reconnaissance Level Cost of Cycling Analysis Method Announced
A new reconnaissance level cost of cycling analysis for power plants is now available from Renewable Impacts. Robust, plant specific, annual cost of cycling answers are available at a fraction of the cost of “traditional” cost of cycling analysis. - February 25, 2019 - Renewable Impacts LLC
Locbit and OEM, LLC Partner to Integrate OEM’s ECORE Technology Into the Locbit Platform
Today, Locbit Inc. (www.locbit.com), a pioneer in the Internet of Things (IoT) whose cloud platform creates operational business efficiencies for commercial enterprise clients, announces a partnership with OEM, LLC (www.oem.us.com) to integrate OEM’s ECORE technology into the Locbit platform. The... - February 14, 2019 - LOCBIT
Tydrolyte Selected by NAATBatt as a Top Ten Emerging Battery Technology of 2019
Novel electrolyte, a drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries, significantly improves battery performance. - February 12, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC
Primary Gravity Harvesting Emerges as a New Alternative Energy Source, Experts Say It Will Overtake Municipal Solar by 2050
Alternative energy pump, designed for construction, firefighting and military use. Device is powered by moving weight, such as vehicles or large livestock. Demos offered in Alexandria, VA. Targeting city officials, construction contractors, military contractors, etc. - January 24, 2019 - Gravitational Systems Engineer
Conti Solar Wins Award for Outstanding Safety Record
Leading EPC has long history of injury-free worksites. - January 24, 2019 - Conti Solar
Conti Solar, National EPC Services Firm, Closes 2018 with 650 MW of Solar Projects Completed or Underway
Conti Solar, a full service EPC contractor, has decades of industry expertise and the financial resources necessary for building large-scale solar projects nationally. - December 20, 2018 - Conti Solar
Fairbanks Morse Powering US Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2
Two FM | MAN diesel engines deliver best-in-class fuel efficiency. - December 13, 2018 - Fairbanks Morse
Conti Solar Donates $40k Worth of Goods to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore
Conti’s Fresno staff also participated in Habitat’s "Acts of Kindness" Project. - December 05, 2018 - Conti Solar
Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award
Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power
AfDB, W-African Power Pool and Nigeria’s Power Sector Recovery Program Experts Address Future Energy Nigeria Opening Day
The West African Power Pool (WAPP) Secretary General Siengui Apollinaire KI, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Director for Nigeria, Ebrima Faal, are heading up a leading list of experts during the opening session of Future Energy Nigeria on Tuesday, 13 November. The 15th edition of this... - November 09, 2018 - Future Energy Nigeria
