Recent Headlines
Within Electric Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
EV Charging Infrastructure Summit to Explore Latest Trends in Growing US Market
The 8th EV Charging Infrastructure Summit - North America: West, taking place in San Francisco on February 24-25, 2026, will bring together industry experts to discuss key trends, technologies, and strategies for optimizing EV adoption. The event will feature case studies, networking opportunities, and sessions on grid integration, cybersecurity, and business models. The summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in the expanding EV charging sector. - December 15, 2025 - Smart Grid Observer
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
Hierophant Law Now Assist in Navigating New Challenges in the Employment Law
Hierophant's New Employment Law Department Focuses on the Changing Landscape of Employment Law. - October 20, 2025 - Hierophant Law
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
Tanktwo Launches Cable-Less Stackable Battery Solution
A no-code equivalent of building battery solutions that makes adding/adjusting capacity or changing battery characteristics as easy as stacking Lego blocks. - March 15, 2025 - Tanktwo
Sasa Software Appoints Udi Doenyas as New Chairman of the Board
Sasa Software, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions specializing in the prevention of file-based attacks, today announced the appointment of Mr. Udi Doenyas as the new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Doenyas brings extensive leadership experience and deep industry... - March 14, 2025 - Sasa Software
Global Renewable Energy M&A Hits $117B in 2024, Led by Over $60B in Private Equity Investments - Enerdatics Reports Key Market Trends and 2025 Outlook
Key Takeaways from Enerdatics’ 2024 Renewable Energy M&A Analysis: - Global renewable energy M&A activity reached a record $117B in 2024, with North America leading at $50B and private equity driving major corporate acquisitions. - Emerging markets, including Romania, Greece, and... - February 19, 2025 - Enerdatics
Tanktwo Launches Surge-and-Sustain Custom Battery Packs
A battery solution that combines cells of different characteristics to deliver surge and sustained power without unnecessary costs or weight penalties. - February 14, 2025 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches New Cold-Temperature-Tolerant Custom Battery Packs
A battery solution that combines the safety and longevity of LFP batteries with the temperature range of lithium cobalt chemistry. - February 05, 2025 - Tanktwo
Solarud Unveils New Units, Services, and a Subscription Model to Enhance the Offering in the Solar Industry
Solarud Nextgen Facelift, New Nano Nextgen, and Custom Options Lead the Charge - November 15, 2024 - Solarud ltd
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
Houston-Based Business Supports 9,000 Power Restoration Workers After Helene and Pivots to Meet Milton
Houston-Based Emergency Response Company Mobilizes to Support 9,000 Power Restoration Workers Across the Carolinas and Florida in Back-to-Back Hurricanes - October 10, 2024 - Lodging Solutions
Hightowers Petroleum Co. Announces Stephen L. Hightower as a Recipient of the “Africa Power 100” Honor
Hightowers Petroleum Co. proudly announces that Stephen L. Hightower has been honored with honorary inclusion in the prestigious “Africa Power 100” list. This listing recognizes the 100 most influential leaders of African descent during the International Forum on African-Caribbean... - October 02, 2024 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
Central VA Headquartered Foster Fuels Awarded Another Five-Year Prime Contract for Federal Emergency Fuel Delivery
Central Virginia-based Foster Fuels has been awarded a new five-year emergency fuel contract valued at a maximum of $442 million by the U.S. Department of Defense for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Foster Fuels has proudly held the federal emergency fuel delivery contract since its inception in 2006. - May 21, 2024 - Foster Fuels
GateScanner Introduces GS Analyzer: a Groundbreaking Static Binary Threat Analysis Component
Sasa Software, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of GS Analyzer, an innovative static binary threat analysis component integrated into its renowned GateScanner CDR suite. - May 08, 2024 - Sasa Software
Donniece Gooden on Hierophant Law's New Addition: Administrative Law Representation
In an ever-evolving legal landscape it is essential for law firms to not only respond to changes but to anticipate and embrace them. At the forefront of such innovation is Hierophant Law, under the adept leadership of Donniece Gooden. The firm is thrilled to announce a significant expansion in its services with the introduction of administrative law representation starting February. This move signifies Hierophant Law's unwavering commitment to meeting the complex and diverse needs of clients. - March 05, 2024 - Hierophant Law
Tanktwo Launches New Battery Strategy + Technology Workshop
A customized, intensive half-day or full-day event for executives, product managers, and engineering teams to gain innovative perspectives on electrification trends and solve product development challenges. - February 23, 2024 - Tanktwo
Smartville, Inc. Proudly Welcomes Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as New Chief Operating Officer
Smartville, Inc., a trailblazer in sustainable energy solutions and a trendsetter in repurposing electric vehicle batteries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mrs. Aretz's vast experience and profound leadership in the... - February 15, 2024 - Smartville, Inc.
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Battery AI: A Self-Learning System for Global Electrification”
A new white paper reveals the inner workings of Tanktwo’s machine-learning capabilities and how the dynamic system will create a global market to turn batteries from an expense to an investment asset. - January 30, 2024 - Tanktwo
Will Rohrig Named President of Foster Fuels
Rohrig named President of Foster Fuels; appointment highlighted by nearly 15 years of transformative change and innovation as Senior VP of Mission Critical division. - January 23, 2024 - Foster Fuels
ResiliAnt Signs a Commercial Partnership Agreement with a Top 15 Global IT Service Provider
Jointly delivering solutions that address cyber-physical systems cybersecurity. - November 20, 2023 - ResiliAnt
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, "The Tanktwo Software Architecture: Where the Magic Happens"
A new white paper reveals how Tanktwo's innovative battery architecture overcomes the limits of today's battery solutions to make electrification sustainable and profitable. - November 02, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Tanktwo Battery Security: The Foundation of Global Electrification”
A new white paper explores how Tanktwo’s battery security architecture protects high-value assets and supports the electrification of critical infrastructure. - October 19, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Dycromax Architecture - the Technology Driving Software-Defined Batteries”
A new white paper provides an overview of the Dynamic Current Routing Matrix (Dycromax™️) Architecture, the driver behind the unique capabilities of software-defined batteries. - October 11, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Launches New Battery Advisory Service
A new consulting service provides assessment, recommendations, and implementation roadmap for next-generation electrification solutions. - October 11, 2023 - Tanktwo
ASK, Stanford Online High School Student Innovation Group, Invents New Solar Panel; Wins Conrad Challenge in Energy and Environment Category
ASK, a student-led team from Stanford Online High School, announced today that it won first place in the Conrad Challenge in the Energy and Environment category, allowing it to continue working toward building a prototype model of its brand new solar panel which will be made with Perovskite. - July 13, 2023 - ASK
Greencrown Energy & Water Recognized as Top 10 Energy Procurement Company of 2023 by Energy Business Review
Greencrown Energy & Water, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as one of the Top 10 Energy Procurement companies of 2023 by Energy Business Review. This prestigious recognition highlights Greencrown's unwavering commitment to... - July 06, 2023 - Greencrown Energy & Water
Foster Fuels Watt R. Foster, Jr. Named 2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Winner
Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Watt Foster of Brookneal, VA headquartered Foster Fuels was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Mr. Foster was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. - June 27, 2023 - Foster Fuels
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Tanktwo Launches New Software-Defined Battery Solutions
A suite of software-defined battery solutions to cover a broad range of requirements for industrial, commercial, transportation, medical, defense, and aerospace applications. - May 09, 2023 - Tanktwo
Practical Sessions on Energy Storage and Alternative Energy Solutions at Enlit Africa in May
Practical case studies, success stories and discussions on energy storage and alternative energy solutions will be featured in free-to-attend sessions at the upcoming Enlit Africa conference and expo, taking place from 16–18 May in Cape Town. “As the energy market evolves, the need for... - May 05, 2023 - Enlit Africa
Tanktwo Releases New E-book, "Accelerating Decarbonization & Clean Energy Transition"
A new e-book discusses how to bridge the gap between theory and action in clean energy transition and accelerate decarbonization without impeding progress. - April 28, 2023 - Tanktwo
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Electrification in the Industrial Sector: The Missing Piece of the Puzzle”
A new white paper discusses how to make electrification feasible and profitable in the industrial and manufacturing sector. - April 05, 2023 - Tanktwo
Tanktwo Releases Case Study: How Tanktwo Helps a Primary Defense Contractor Accelerate Electrification
A battery solution that introduced an unprecedented level of reliability and serviceability to help a U.S. defense contractor shorten the path to electrification. - April 04, 2023 - Tanktwo