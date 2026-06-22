Ukraine News
Avmira Announces the Upcoming Launch of Its Next-Generation Digital Education Platform
Avmira, an emerging education technology initiative, has announced the upcoming launch of its next-generation digital learning platform. The project focuses on practical technology education, AI-powered learning experiences, and accessible tools for students, developers, and future innovators. - June 22, 2026 - Avmira
Epom Ad Server Launches Demo Accounts for Advanced Ad Tech Businesses
Epom Ad Server (https://epom.com), the all-in-one white-label ad serving platform and publisher ad server, launches extended demo accounts to let publishers, ad networks, and advertisers fully evaluate ad server software, ad ops workflows, and integrations before production deployment. Primary... - September 18, 2025 - Epom
CIGen, Azure Consultancy and Development Firm, Joins Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce to Strengthen Nordic Presence
CIGen, an Azure consulting company specializing in AI-native custom software development, is pleased to announce its membership in the Norwegian-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (NUCC). This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to deepening its roots in the Nordic region in particular... - March 15, 2025 - CIGen
CS Odessa Ensures ConceptDraw Products Compatibility with macOS Sequoia
The popular business graphics and project management suite of ConceptDraw products from CS Odessa is fully compatible with Apple’s latest desktop operating system macOS Sequoia. - October 24, 2024 - Computer System Odessa
CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw OFFICE 11 Release
The latest edition of ConceptDraw OFFICE reflects CS Odessa's collective experience in developing market-leading business diagramming software, mind mapping, and project management tools for macOS and Windows. - October 11, 2024 - Computer System Odessa
New Agriculture Infographics Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM Released
The newest solution plugin for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM includes libraries and samples that make designing agriculture infographics easy to create and publish. - September 13, 2024 - Computer System Odessa
CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 17 Update
Users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM will experience enhanced capabilities and improved functionality with the new update for Windows and macOS. - July 05, 2024 - Computer System Odessa
Expanding Microsoft Dynamics Talent Pool to LATAM: HireDynamicsDevelopers.com Announces the Entrance Into the LATAM Market of Microsoft Dynamics Consultants
HireDynamicsDevelopers.com, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 consulting company, announces its expansion into the Latin American market. This initiative aims to capitalize on the region's rich pool of IT talent to support the growing demand for Microsoft Dynamics professionals around the globe. - May 14, 2024 - HireDynamicsDevelopers.com
Ocean Keeper – Under the Sea Roguelike Demo to be Released During June Steam Fest 2024
RetroStyle Games, an independent game development studio based in Kyiv, Ukraine, is set to release "Ocean Keeper," an upcoming roguelike survival game that challenges players to navigate the perils of an underwater planet in search of an ancient artifact. The game will be available on... - May 01, 2024 - RetroStyle Games
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Kyiv Capitals Ushers in a New Chapter: Fans Return, Support for Ukrainian Armed Forces Amplified
The Kyiv Capitals Hockey Club has pledged to donate all ticket revenue from upcoming home games to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This decision reflects the club's support for the nation's defenders and embodies the power of sport to unite and inspire. The Kyiv Capitals extend an invitation to all stakeholders in the hockey community to join this initiative, amplifying their voices in solidarity with Ukraine. support for Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty. - January 04, 2024 - Kyiv Capitals
Alpha Serve Introduces Looker Studio Connector for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a Ukrainian software development company and Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, proudly presents its latest innovation - the Looker Studio Connector for Jira, a significant leap towards advanced business analytics. - November 09, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Power BI Connector for Jira Now Supports Power BI Report Gadget for Jira Dashboards
Alpha Serve Power BI Connector for Jira announces transformative enhancement to the Power BI Connector for Jira - the Power BI Report gadget for Jira dashboards, poised to redefine data's power within the Jira ecosystem. - October 28, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw OFFICE 10 Release
The latest edition of ConceptDraw OFFICE reflects CS Odessa‘s collective expertise in developing market-leading diagramming software, mind mapping, and project management tools for macOS and Windows. - October 27, 2023 - Computer System Odessa
Alpha Serve is Now monday.com Bronze Marketplace Partner
Alpha Serve, a leading software development team based in Ukraine, is proud to announce its new status as a Bronze App Marketplace Partner with monday.com. - October 23, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Shopify Power BI Dashboard Templates Are Now Available for Power BI Connector for Shopify
Alpha Serve unveils Power BI Dashboard Templates for Shopify users, aiming to transform eCommerce data reporting within Power BI, focusing on user-centric needs and refining experience. - October 14, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
SQL Connector for Jira by Alpha Serve is Now a Cloud Fortified App on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a renowned Ukrainian software development company and an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, proudly announces their SQL Connector for Jira app has achieved Cloud Fortified status. - August 04, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents Power BI Dashboard Templates for Jira Data Center
Alpha Serve has released Power BI Dashboard Templates for Jira Data Center users. These new templates streamline the creation of comprehensive Jira reports within Power BI, addressing user needs and enhancing experience. - July 28, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Power BI Connector for Jira Now Offers Atlassian Data Residency Support
Alpha Serve has introduced a key upgrade to its Power BI Connector for Jira, the Atlassian Data Residency Support, enhancing data security and regulatory compliance for its customers. - July 18, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents SAP Analytics Cloud Dashboard Templates for Jira
Alpha Serve, an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, introduces Dashboard Templates for the SAP Analytics Cloud Connector for Jira. These templates simplify creating visual reports from Jira data, enabling users to build dashboards in minutes. - June 14, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Vault Password Manager is Now a Cloud Fortified App: A Win for Users' Security
Alpha Serve, a leading software development company and Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner is excited to announce that its password management application for Jira, Vault Password Manager, has successfully achieved the esteemed Cloud Fortified status. - June 06, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve's SQL Connector for Jira Now Supports Jira Cloud
Alpha Serve, a premier Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and multi-platform app developer, is excited to announce the latest update to its SQL Connector for Jira, now offering support for Jira Cloud. This innovative solution empowers users to seamlessly integrate their Jira Cloud instances with SQL databases, streamlining data management and providing advanced data manipulation capabilities. - May 25, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents the SQL Connector for Jira to Streamline Jira Data Export to SQL Databases
Alpha Serve, as an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, presented the SQL Connector for Jira app on the Atlassian Marketplace. The SQL Connector for Jira is a powerful app designed to provide enterprise-level users with the capability to export their Jira data directly to various SQL Databases. - May 11, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
150 Next-Generation Bionic Arm Prostheses from CF Dopomogator Founded by Olena Chernovolova
Charity foundation Dopomogator (founded by Olena Chernovolova) and Allbionics.io team have announced the launch of a bionic prosthetics project for Ukrainians who have lost limbs during the war. According to the founder of the Found, Olena Chernovolova, the goal of the project is to return adults and children who have become victims of the war to a full life. - May 05, 2023 - Dopomogator
Alpha Serve Introduces Vault Password Manager App for Jira on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a leading IT solutions provider, announces the launch of its latest product, Vault Password Manager, now available to install on the Atlassian Marketplace. This innovative password management solution is designed to enhance security and streamline password management for Jira users... - April 27, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Launches Game-Changing Tableau Connector for monday.com Users
Alpha Serve, a trusted enterprise-grade Business Intelligence (BI) Connectors provider, has launched its latest product, the Tableau Connector for monday.com. This new connector provides a seamless bridge between the analytics capabilities of Tableau and the project management platform of... - April 25, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
CS Odessa Announces an Important Content Update for Computer Networking
The new addition to ConceptDraw DIAGRAM empowers IT and network professionals with extensive tools for IoT systems visualization. - April 19, 2023 - Computer System Odessa
Power BI Connector for ServiceNow Certified on Utah Release
Alpha Serve and its US subsidiary acSoft Inc. proudly announced that their Power BI Connector for ServiceNow has been certified on the latest ServiceNow release - Utah. - February 28, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Leverage Alpha Serve’s Exportier App to Calculate Extra Fields for Advanced Shopify Data Export
Alpha Serve presents a new feature for its top-quality Exportier - Data Export app to create more custom Shopify reports and further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of eCommerce business. - February 09, 2023 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Exportier - Data Export Has Reached 1000+ Installations on the Shopify App Store
Being a reliable Shopify App Store Developer, Alpha Serve has continued to make steady progress, and currently boasts a new approval rating of Exportier - Data Export that has achieved an overall result of 1000 active installations. - December 14, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents a Sell Update of Tableau Connector for Zendesk
Alpha Serves has developed a new feature for Tableau Connector for Zendesk which allows Zendesk Support customers to go through Zendesk Sell data analysis and raise up their business to a new quality level. - November 25, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents a Sell Update of Power BI Connector for Zendesk
Alpha Serve presents a new feature release for its high-performance optimized Power BI Connector for Zendesk. - November 25, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents Power BI Connector for monday.com
Being a professional BI Connector developer with high-rated Power BI Connectors for Jira, ServiceNow, Zendesk and Shopify, Alpha Serve has successfully released its first application for monday.com. - November 18, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Power BI Connector for Jira Reached 5000+ Installations
Power BI Connector for Jira from Alpha Serve is one of the top-selling and top-trending Jira apps on the Atlassian Marketplace that has taken the next height of 5000+ active installations. - October 25, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
CS Odessa Released ConceptDraw OFFICE 9 for Windows and macOS
CS Odessa announces the release of the next generation of its popular business performance management software suite — ConceptDraw OFFICE v9. - October 23, 2022 - Computer System Odessa
Power BI Connector for ServiceNow is Certified on Tokyo Release
On the 20th of May, 2022 Alpha Serve and its US subsidiary acSoft Inc., presented the first tool that allows direct Power BI ServiceNow integration. - September 23, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents Tableau Connector for Zendesk App
Ukraine-based software development team, Alpha Serve, the Zendesk Technology Alliance partner and Atlassian Platinum, Marketplace partner specializing in developing BI connectors for business software, launched a new application: Tableau Connector for Zendesk. - September 10, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Jira Power BI Dashboard Templates Are Now Available in Power BI Connector for Jira
This week, Alpha Serve has released the long-waited improvement feature for its top-rated app, Power BI Connector for Jira. - September 03, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Introduces Power BI Connector For Zendesk
Alpha Serve is glad to present its first product for Zendesk Support. The newly released Power BI Connector for Zendesk will make it easier for businesses to analyze and visualize their Zendesk data in Microsoft Power BI. - August 27, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Amazinum: Rebranding and Expanding the Range of Data Science Services
The Ukrainian data science company formerly called SmartInsight heralds its business rebranding. From now on, SmartInsights will turn into Amazinum. - August 22, 2022 - Amazinum
GOSH Partners with GBA to Form Secure Software Supply Chain (SOSSEC) Working Group
Blockchain technology has been adapted to many use cases in varying industries. Government agencies could use it to prevent cyberattacks on the software supply chain. - July 25, 2022 - GOSH
Alpha Serve Has Become an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner
Alpha Serve has become an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, attaining the highest level in the company's tiered Marketplace Partner Program designed to recognize high-performing vendors most aligned with Atlassian's objectives. - July 23, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Exportier - Data Export Reached 25% Installation Growth in Q2 2022
Exportier - Data Export, the Shopify data export app from Alpha Serve, has shown 25% installation growth results in Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022. Year-to-date installs natively grow x5 compared to the same period of 2021. - July 07, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw PROJECT 12.1 Release
ConceptDraw PROJECT 12 free update boasts a set of improvements and some fixes that are inspired by customer suggestions and feedback. - June 25, 2022 - Computer System Odessa
Alpha Serve Became OWASP Corporate Member
In June 2022 Alpha Serve obtained a Silver corporate membership in OWASP. It is one more step to highlight the company's focus on the security of their applications and on the implementation of global best practices for secure software development. - June 10, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Presents Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira App on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a leading IT company and Gold Atlassian Marketplace Partner, has launched a new product — Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira. The application allows the businesses that use Jira Cloud to integrate their main project management tool with Oracle Analytics for more unified data processing and analytics. - May 24, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Alpha Serve Has Released Power BI Connector on ServiceNow Store
Alpha Serve, as a ServiceNow Technology Partner, presented its first app on the ServiceNow Store. - May 24, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Canva for Jira and Canva for Confluence Apps Earned the Atlassian Cloud Fortified Badge
Alpha Serve, a software development company focused on product integration solutions, has announced that two of its apps — Canva for Jira and Canva for Confluence — earned the Atlassian Cloud Fortified badge. That status is granted to the add-ons that satisfy strict Atlassian security and reliability requirements. - April 30, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Azure Communication Services for Jira and Meetings for Jira with Amazon Chime are now Atlassian Cloud Fortified apps
Atlassian has recognized two Jira apps developed by Ukrainian software development company Alpha Serve as those among the most reliable and safe on the Marketplace. The Cloud Fortified status was granted to Azure Communication Services for Jira and Meetings for Jira with Amazon Chime. - April 30, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Smart Git Integration for Jira Has Been Recognized as a Cloud Fortified App by Atlassian
Smart Git Integration for Jira is one more app developed by Alpha Serve that received a Cloud Fortified badge by Atlassian. The status is granted to the most reliable and secure apps on the company’s Marketplace. - April 30, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)