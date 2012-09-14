PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

S-PRO is Recognized as a Top Fintech Software Development Company by Clutch S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders. - December 03, 2019 - S-PRO

Phototheca v2019 Utilizes Deep Neural Networks for Human and Pet Detection Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presented a Book About an Ant Mathematician at the Publisher Forum in Lviv The book "A Mathematician Who Turned into an Ant" by the Japanese mathematician Masao Morita was presented at the Book Forum 2019 in Lviv. “The book was published as part of the Lucky Labs charity project LuckyBooks,” says the company founder Sergei Tokarev. - September 25, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presents a Children’s Book About a Mathematician Ant The IT company Lucky Labs has published its seventh book "A Mathematician Who Turned into an Ant" as a part of their charity publishing project. It was announced by the founder of the company and the initiator of the project, Sergei Tokarev. - August 28, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Ukraine's Best Design Luxury Hotel — 11 Mirrors Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel secures another title to add to its glittering array of trophies. LUX Life Magazine has handpicked DEOL Partners’ boutique property as Best Designed Luxury Hotel in Ukraine within the 2019 Global Luxury Hotel & Spa Awards. LUX Life Magazine is the UK-based digital... - July 26, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presented a New Book on Genetics to Ukrainian Children IT company Lucky Labs’ publishing charity project presented a new book at a forest children's camp. - July 25, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Ukraine’s Most Outstanding Serviced Apartments Managed by DEOL Partners Senator Hotels and Apartments’ collection of accolades and prizes keeps growing as the company wins another prestigious international trophy and attracted attention of European media. - July 23, 2019 - DEOL Partners

11 Mirrors Design Hotel is Kyiv's Best Hotel Brand 11 Mirrors Design Hotel ranks No. 1 among the seven Best hotels in Ukraine’s capital, according to Big 7 Travel. - July 21, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Management Company Of The Year ̶ DEOL Partners Property Management Company Of The Year. Hotels – this is how DEOL Partners is praised by two reputable organisations – EuropaProperty.com (Central Eastern and Southern Eastern Europe’s leading Commercial Real Estate publisher) and Ukrainian Real Estate Club (URE Club). - July 18, 2019 - DEOL Partners

World Travel Awards Names 11 Mirrors and Senator Ukraine's Top Hotels For the fifth year running, the 26th World Travel Awards has named 11 Mirrors Design Hotel Ukraine’s Leading Boutique 2019 and has titled Senator Victory Square Ukraine’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019. - July 11, 2019 - DEOL Partners

Symphony Solutions Celebrates Service Design Day Symphony Solutions is the host of the first ever Service Design Day in Ukraine. - June 08, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

AVentures Capital Invests in Viseven, a Fast-Growing Digital Solution Provider for the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Enterprise Companies AVentures Capital invested in Viseven, a fast-growing digital solution provider for the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences players, and became a minority shareholder. Viseven provides full-cycle digital multichannel solutions for life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. - June 03, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Has Released a Book on Ecology Written by Ukrainian Children A book about garbage was presented at the largest exhibition in Ukraine – Book Arsenal 2019. - May 27, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Sergei Tokarev: For Two Years Lucky Labs Has Distributed More Than 5,000 Books to 200 Libraries of Ukraine Timed with World Book Day, another 60 libraries in 15 regions of the country received non-fiction books from Lucky Labs. - April 25, 2019 - Lucky Labs

5th KindHack at Symphony Solutions Creates 7 New Projects for Local NGO’s Developers and NGO’s Came Together for the 5th KindHack at Symphony Solutions. - April 17, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Gives Modern Non-Fiction Books to Kyiv Schools The action is timed to the anniversary of the opening of the first Ukrainian gymnasium with the Ukrainian language being the main language of teaching. - March 26, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Women Techmakers Lviv Holds Event at Symphony Solutions Symphony Solutions, a Dutch Digital Transformation Company, was invited to host the sold-out event, International Women’s Day, 2019, at their Lviv office on Saturday, 16th March, in recognition of their support and opportunities for women. The sold-out event reaches beyond Lviv, attracting participants from other cities in Ukraine and from other countries in Eastern Europe. - March 17, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital Sold CoreValue to IT Kontrakt Insoft Capital and AVentures Capital sold a majority stake in CoreValue to IT Kontrakt, a leading vendor of IT services outsourcing in CEE region. IT Kontrakt is owned by Oaktree Capital Management and Cornerstone Partners investments. CoreValue is a fast-growing IT-outsourcing company based in Ukraine... - February 27, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Book About Mathematics Has Become the Best Children's Educational Book of the Year in Ukraine The books “Alice Through the Looking Glass” by Lewis Carroll, “Taras Bulba” by Nikolai Gogol and “Vincent’s Starry Night and Other Stories” by Michael Bird were also included in the list of the best literature for children. - February 25, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Software Development Report by AVentures Capital, Aventis Capital and Capital Times Names Eastern Europe Among Top-5 Software Development Hubs With CEE tech talent being recognized as world-class, the regional export Software Development industry experienced a significant spike in mergers and acquisitions and private equity activity in 2018. As per Software Development in Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Romania report issued by AVentures Capital, Aventis Capital, and Capital Times, the local investment leaders, the four countries represent a rapidly growing, highly competitive, and attractive source of talent for the global IT industry. - February 14, 2019 - AVentures Capital

Sergei Tokarev: 90 Libraries in Ukraine Received Books from Lucky Labs in January In January 2019, 850 copies of popular science books for teenagers from the charity project, LuckyBooks replenished the funds of children's libraries throughout Ukraine. This was announced by the project initiator, international investor and founder of the IT company Lucky Labs, Sergei Tokarev. - January 24, 2019 - Lucky Labs

Sergei Tokarev: For One and a Half Years Lucky Labs Has Donated More Than 5,000 Books to Children's Libraries of Ukraine Sergei Tokarev, co-founder of the international IT company Lucky Labs, spoke about the results of the company's large-scale charity project on publishing and free distribution of children's non-fiction literature in Ukrainian language. - December 20, 2018 - Lucky Labs

Program to Stimulate Student Entrepreneurship Launched in Ukraine – Lucky Labs Twenty-three Ukrainian higher educational institutions have already joined the initiative of the network of academic business incubators YEP!, the IT company Lucky Labs and the Ministry of Education and Science. - November 29, 2018 - Lucky Labs

Popular Image Viewer Salview Launches New Version 1.2.2 for Windows After great success last year, Salview has launched its new version 1.2.2 on its website https://salview.com. The latest version supports more image formats, is easier to navigate, and comes with a 30-day trial. - November 29, 2018 - Salview Image Viewer

Support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio in Upgrated Delphi Data Access Components Devart released the new versions of Delphi Data Access Components with support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio. - November 29, 2018 - Devart

Lucky Labs: IT Companies Introduce a Corporate Social Responsibility Culture in Ukraine When discussing corporate social responsibility (CSR), long-term social projects in commercial companies in the Ukraine are much less common. IT companies are the most active in this direction. - October 29, 2018 - Lucky Labs

Intellias Attracts Horizon Capital’s Backing Intellias poised to become a leading CEE IT Services provider, announces the backing of Horizon Capital. - October 23, 2018 - Intellias

How Ukrainian IT Companies Keep Intellectual Potential in the Country Ukrainian IT companies prefer to earn on hardware and software, while keeping talent in the Ukraine. - September 25, 2018 - Lucky Labs

IT Education: Lucky Labs Develops Unique Training Programs for Students Today, the company teaches schoolchildren programming in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. - July 19, 2018 - Lucky Labs

CS Odessa Announces Free Update for Fire and Emergency Plans Solution New additions to ConceptDraw Solutions offer improved vector libraries with objects for designing and laying out the fire and emergency plans. - July 10, 2018 - Computer System Odessa

Ukrainian Band IGNEA Releases an Animation Based on The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Ukrainian band, IGNEA has released an animated video for its OST-like song How I Hate the Night, the lyrics to which belong to the paranoid android Marvin from The Hitchhicker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The video has been created by the talented Maria Gorulyova from Odessa, Ukraine, and contains lots of references to the original movie. Watch it and you will be taken to space and maybe you will understand, why 42. - July 03, 2018 - IGNEA

Best Student Startups Were Chosen in Ukraine with the Support of Lucky Labs and Cisco 25 projects of young developers were presented at YEP DEMO DAY 2 forum in Kiev. - June 21, 2018 - Lucky Labs

CS Odessa Announces Update to AWS Architecture Diagrams in ConceptDraw Solutions Documenting business cloud computing implementations easier than ever before. - June 16, 2018 - Computer System Odessa

Mobile Effort Launches Redesigned App "Message in Time" for Android The software development company Mobile Effort offers redesigned Android app "Message In Time" to customers. Users of the application won’t forget to inform people about important things. - May 24, 2018 - Mobile Effort

Symphony Solutions Labs Presents Its First Product - Hologram Pyramid International IT company has launched its first R&D internal product. 3D Hologram projection Symphie greets guests and colleagues with personal messages. - May 12, 2018 - Symphony Solutions

Ciklum Founder Invested in AVentures Capital Fund Danish entrepreneur, Torben Majgaard, founder of the company Ciklum (technology service provider), invested in AVentures Capital fund and became its financial partner. United with the fund's capital, the investments will be used to finance globally oriented Ukrainian startups and IT companies in various stages. - April 26, 2018 - AVentures Capital

Ukrainian IT Companies Develop Youth Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in the Country One of the largest Ukrainian IT companies, Lucky Labs (ranked 12 in the Top-50 IT companies in Ukraine, according to DOU) has become a strategic partner of YEP – alternative platform for developing and launching Ukrainian startups. - April 20, 2018 - Lucky Labs

Intellias Featured in 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 List On February 21, 2018, The International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) selected Intellias for the 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list. IAOP annually publishes the listing to help companies choose outsourcing service providers. This Intellias’ achievement demonstrates a commitment... - April 18, 2018 - Intellias

Guide me UA Welcomes Guests of the UEFA Champions League 2018 The travel agency Guide me UA takes the responsibility to show the capital of Ukraine to the UEFA guests. The UEFA Champions League Final will be held in Kiev on Saturday, May 26. - April 05, 2018 - Guide me UA

Ukrainian IT Companies Employ More Women, According to Lucky Labs One of the biggest IT companies in Ukraine states the increase in the share of women in the country's technology sector. - March 23, 2018 - Lucky Labs

Ukrainian Startup Investment Grew Threefold in 2017 Only three years after a revolution and despite the occupation of a part of its territory, Ukraine sees its digital markets and innovation scene growing very fast. Ukrainian startups (or startups founded by Ukrainian entrepreneurs), raises $265 million in 2017, up 231% from the previous year. This is one of the key findings of “The Dealbook of Ukraine,” an annual industry report published by AVentures Capital in partnership with local industry associations UVCA (Ukrainian Venture Capital & Priva - March 08, 2018 - AVentures Capital

AVentures Capital Has Acquired a Minority Stake in an Outsourcing Company CoreValue AVentures Capital, venture fund investing in innovative companies, announced a new deal - an investment in CoreValue. The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but it is known that the fund acquired a minority stake, and its representative entered the Board of Directors of the company. - February 28, 2018 - AVentures Capital

Lucky Labs is One of the Best IT-Employers in Ukraine Lucky Labs took 7th place in the list of the best IT-employers of Ukraine, according to the rating of the professional media community DOU. This list is based on employee feedback about working conditions in their companies. Also the leading positions in the rating were taken by Intellias, DataArt,... - February 23, 2018 - Lucky Labs

Commemorating National Unity Together: Team Mobilunity Orcas, Takes on the Embassy of Lithuania (Ukraine) in a Friendly Basketball Game Basketball Announcement: Mobilunity Team Orcas vs the Embassy of Lithuania - January 20, 2018 - Mobilunity