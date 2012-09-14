PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

James S. Rahal Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication James S. Rahal of Savannah, Georgia has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About James S. Rahal James Rahal is the president and CEO of Innovative Tax and Accounting... - May 18, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Equity Resources, LLC Announces the Development of Parc at Pooler Apartments Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

United Energy Trading Rebrands Kratos Gas & Power in Georgia United Energy Trading has updated their presence in Georgia with Kratos Gas & Power. Along with a new website, they have created a new mascot superhero, Captain Kratos. - November 14, 2018 - Kratos Gas and Power

Local REALTOR® Earns GRI Title TE Johnson & Sons announces broker earns GRI Title. - August 07, 2018 - T.E. Johnson & Sons

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Sells A-1 Mini Storage in Selma, AL A-1 Mini Storage, located in Selma, AL, was sold in mid-June to an out of state buyer. The buyer formed an LLC for the purpose of acquiring the facility. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - June 27, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Armed Forces Day Event to be Held in Savannah. "Barks & Brews," Will be Held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” C4H is partnered with Georgia Land & Cattle. - May 17, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Georgia Land & Cattle Sponsors Armed Forces Day (May 19th) Event Supporting Companions for Heroes Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” an event for Armed Forces Day. The event will be held May 19th from 11am – 3pm at 1733 E. President Street in Savannah. This is a fundraising event supporting “Companions For Heroes.” Companions for Heroes and Georgia... - May 09, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority Selects Search Firm Leadership of the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority have retained Jorgenson Consulting, a national executive search firm located in Greensboro, NC to assist in the search for the next President and CEO. The executive search will be led by the Development Authority Board of Directors;... - April 20, 2018 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Georgia Land & Cattle Presents “Barks & Brews,” a Fundraising Event Supporting “Companions For Heroes” on Armed Forces Day in Savannah, Georgia Infield Media & Promotions has partnered with Companions for Heroes and Georgia Land & Cattle to present and promote a Fundraising Event called “Barks & Brews.” This event will be held on May 19th at 1733 E. President St, Savannah, GA 31404. The event will be held from 11:00 AM... - April 07, 2018 - Infield Media & Promotion, Inc.

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Building the Next Generation of Fence Contractors Through Fence Franchise Concept Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Morrison Elected to GASSA Board of Directors Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., has been elected to the Georgia Self Storage Board of Directors. He also serves on the Board of the Self Storage Association of South Carolina. Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast... - January 10, 2018 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Self Storage in Cherryville, NC, Sold Alcom Mini Storage, located in Cherryville, NC, was sold in late October to an out of state buyer. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., led this effort on the firm's behalf. - November 08, 2017 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

New Opportunities for Small Businesses to Share Their Discounts and Reach More People ScanDash, a new platform that enables small businesses to share discounts with the masses is inviting businesses to join and share their special offers. - October 25, 2017 - ScanDash

The Satin Doll Trio Salutes the Best of Supper Club Jazz at the Jazz Corner October 20th and 21st Washington DC’s popular Satin Doll Trio returns to the Jazz Corner for a hipper than hep evening of Supper Club hits from artists including Julie London, Blossom Dearie, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne and more. It will be a night for savoring the perfect Martini to cozy tunes from the Trio's 'time machine' repertoire along with back stories about the songs and artists gathered over the years from friends and family members. - October 07, 2017 - Satin Doll Trio

Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center Finds Success with Help from SCORE Mentors With the help of two local Savannah SCORE mentors, an exceptional non-profit organization that provides equestrian-based experiences to children with disabilities has been able to succeed, grow and improve the lives of over 150 deserving children. - July 20, 2017 - Savannah SCORE

PrivatePlus Mortgage Continues Savannah Expansion with Addition of Lynn Knox PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, has named Lynn Knox a Vice President and Sales Manager. She is based in PrivatePlus’ new Savannah office. - June 19, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Mortgage Grows New Savannah Office with Addition of Christy Byrum PrivatePlus Mortgage has named Christy Byrum a Vice President and Mortgage Banker. She is based in PrivatePlus’ new Savannah office. Many people know Byrum as the lead singer with an area cover band, The Christy Alan Band. - June 12, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Mortgage Grows New Savannah Office with Addition of Dennis Hall PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, has named Dennis M. Hall a Vice President and Mortgage Banker. He is based in PrivatePlus’ new Savannah office. “Dennis brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience to the home ownership process,” says Dean Phillips,... - June 07, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Grows New Savannah Office with Addition of Dean Phillips Dean Phillips joins Atlanta-based national mortgage organization as Vice President, South Georgia Production Manager, leading the new Savannah office. - May 19, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Grows New Savannah Office with Addition of Tammy Smith Tammy Smith joins Atlanta-based national mortgage organization as Vice President and Mortgage Banker in firm's new Savannah office. - May 16, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Grows New Savannah Office with Addition of Lisa Sikes PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, has named Lisa Sikes a Loan Officer Assistant. She is based in PrivatePlus’ new Savannah office. “Lisa is very focused on each client’s unique needs, very detail-oriented and takes pride in providing all-around great customer... - May 05, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Grows New Savannah Office with Addition of Melissa Guzman PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, has named Melissa Guzman a Vice President and Mortgage Banker. She is based in PrivatePlus’ new Savannah office. “Melissa treats her buyers like family, and easily adapts to various client and Realtor work styles,” says... - May 03, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

PrivatePlus Mortgage Expands Into Savannah Market PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, is pleased to welcome a team of five mortgage pros as it launches an expansion into the Savannah market, serving that city and surrounding areas. “Since the launch of PrivatePlus, we have said that our strategy might include physical... - April 18, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

Richland Rum Selects Brunswick, GA to Open Second Distillery Richland Rum's second distillery is to handcraft Richland Virgin Coastal Georgia Rum in downtown Brunswick, Georgia. The facility will offer tours and tastings and is aiming to open early 2017. - March 04, 2016 - Richland Rum

The Storage Shed, Brunswick, GA, Sold The Storage Shed in Brunswick, GA, was purchased by a private investor in late October for $2,050,000. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc. a leading self storage broker in the Southeast had the listing to market the property. The facility is situated on 2.86 +/- acres, and is comprised... - November 04, 2015 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Savannah Homes For Heroes Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Lisa Scales for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - August 31, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Taylor Elected President of PIA of Georgia New President and Board of Directors elected at 2015 PIA of Georgia Annual Meeting and Convention, July 22, 2016. - August 04, 2015 - Professional Insurance Agents of Georgia

QUORiON Launches POS System for Small Business QUORiON, the German POS system producer, launches its new all-in-one POS system for small business. The small, embedded POS system will come with an integrated printer, an 8” touch screen, a built-in customer display as well as pre-installed POS software. The QTouch 8 can serve in virtually any business vertical. - April 13, 2015 - QUORiON Data Systems

Fortress Builders of Columbia Setting the Bar Even Higher Fortress Builders opened it's doors just four short years ago in November 2010. Although skeptics thought Fortress might have a hard time opening in the middle of the housing crunch it exceeded all expectations. The Principals Bill Sinnett managing partner and Tim Kern knew with a dynamic team they would do well. Fortress Builders has grown from 2 model homes in just a few neighborhoods to one of the fastest growing single family homebuilders, Winning the Tour of Homes two consecutive years. - March 25, 2015 - Fortress Builders

Adcap Network Systems, Inc. Named to Managed Service Provider 500 List by CRN Adcap Network Systems, Inc., Passionate, Professional, Proven, today announced it has earned recognition on The Channel Company’s 2015 CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list as one of the MSP Elite 150. This annual list distinguishes the top technology providers and consultants in North America... - March 03, 2015 - Adcap

All Guard Self Storage, Griffin, Georgia, Sold All Guard Self Storage, located in Griffin, Georgia was sold in early February to Store Here adding to their presence in the market area. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc. a leading self storage broker in the Southeast represented the seller and had the listing to market the facility. - February 18, 2015 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Patton Veterans Project Receives $5,000 Grant from Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Donation enables wounded warriors to participate in therapeutic filmmaking workshop. - February 03, 2015 - Coalition to Salute America's Heroes

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Sells Six Property Self Storage Portfolio Storage Village, a six property self storage portfolio in Georgia, with over 434,000 rentable square feet and over 3,100 self storage units, was sold recently to Danbury Road Holdings, IV, LLC, dba Store Here. Multiple offers were received for this portfolio which sold in mid November. Dale C. Eisenman,... - November 19, 2014 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC Announces That Danny Dukes Completes Business Valuation Course Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC announced that the founder, Danny Dukes, completed a course offered by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA) the week of September 12. - October 02, 2014 - Danny F. Dukes and Associates, LLC

American Diabetes Association (Savannah) and DonorCharge Launch ADA.Scan4Cure.com Savannah based DonorCharge and the American Diabetes Association's Savannah area office launch a new program that makes it easier for small local businesses to give back! - September 04, 2014 - DonorCharge

Jacksonville Law Firm Honored as a "Company with Heart" High Profile Personal Victims' Rights Lawyer John Phillips Received Award for Charitable Giving. - April 20, 2014 - Law Office of John M Phillips

Connecting Georgians to Coverage Holding Free Affordable Care Act Info Event Who: Connecting Georgians to Coverage in partnership with Seedco What: 2013 Connecting Georgians to Coverage Information Event When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Civic Center 301 W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401 - December 03, 2013 - Connecting Georgians to Coverage

D.A.W.G.S. Hosts Special Guest from Atlanta Craig Roberts, coordinator of D.A.W.G.S. (Diabetics in the Area of Waycross Gathering for Support), announces the coming of a special guest from Atlanta for the September 5 meeting, taking place at 6:00 that evening in the classroom of the Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross Annex Building, across the street from the hospital’s Emergency Room. - September 05, 2013 - Advocate

Area Student to Participate in Important Leadership Summit at Harvard University-Chavez Malik Luckett, an 8th Grade Student at Garrison School for Performing Arts Chosen Chavez Malik Luckett, an 8th grade student at Garrison School for Performing Arts, will travel to participate in the People to People Leadership Ambassador's Summit: Leadership in Action at Harvard University Boston, MA on July 21-27, 2013, along with fellow select students from around the country. Chavez... - May 29, 2013 - Chavez Malik Luckett

New SUCCESS Book is Launched in Atlanta by Author Anna Stevens - "Turn Your Dreams and Wants Into Achievable SMART Goals!" Join the Free Book Signing Party! 5/9/13 New SUCCESS book is being launched in Atlanta on May 9th 2013. The book is a comprehensive manual on effective goal-setting and provides detailed strategies to make your dreams a reality as well as offers worksheets and templates allowing you to take actions right away. The book reveals author's personal stories of struggle, domestic violence, homelessness, and success. The book already gathered 10 pages of endorsements, changing people's life for the better! - April 22, 2013 - EQ for Success LLC

Balfour Beatty Construction Honored with Liberty Mutual’s Top Safety Award Liberty Mutual Insurance recently honored Balfour Beatty Construction with a Gold Safety Award for an outstanding safety record achieved on the military base of Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield. A Gold Award is the insurance carrier’s most coveted safety benchmark and is awarded to less than one... - January 23, 2013 - Balfour Beatty Construction

Beacon Insurance Group Partners for Seminar on the Affordable Care Act and the Affects on Small Business South Carolina Insurance Agency, Beacon Insurance Group, partners with JCM Insurance Solutions and Carolina Care Plan for an informational seminar on how the Affordable Care Act pertains to small businesses. - January 17, 2013 - Beacon Insurance Group, Inc.

A Thousand Tongues Titillated Local Food Tour Goes From Unknown to Top Savannah Activity in Just 8 Months - December 05, 2012 - Savannah Taste Experience

Daring New Approach to College Student Tours: Third Wave Digital Delivers for YHC On Friday May 11, 2012 Third Wave Digital announced the launch of the new virtual student tour for Young Harris College. - May 26, 2012 - Third Wave Digital