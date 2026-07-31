Georgia: Savannah News
Dr. Susan DiSario Joins Carolina Eyecare Physicians in Bluffton, SC
Renowned local Optometrist Dr. Susan DiSario has joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians’ Bluffton, South Carolina office at 10 William Pope Drive. A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in... - July 31, 2026 - Carolina Eyecare Physicians
S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease. - April 02, 2026 - S2 Medical
USA Capital Gold Addresses Targeted Cyber Attack and Launches Initiative to Help Businesses Combat Fake Online Reviews
USA Capital Gold responds to a recent online reputation incident by launching an initiative to help businesses identify, manage, and prevent fraudulent review activity while maintaining transparency and client trust. - March 26, 2026 - USA Capital Gold
Ashburn Security Mini Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ashburn Security Mini Storage, a well-positioned, dual-location self storage facility located at 207 E. Madison Ave. and 231 Hill Ave. in Ashburn, Georgia. J. Kris Knowles of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, securing a favorable outcome and demonstrating strong market demand for quality storage assets. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investor. - March 03, 2026 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Georgia’s Faith Leaders Honor Champions of New State Law Securing Death Penalty Protections for the Intellectually Disabled
The Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center announces its 2025 Legislator and Advocate of the Year honorees, recognizing the champions behind the Georgia death penalty reform bill enacted this year aimed at ensuring that no person with an intellectual disability is subject to the death penalty in the State of Georgia. - December 11, 2025 - GIPPC
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Thomasville Filmmaker Wraps Faith-Based Short Film "Progenitor" at Liam’s Restaurant
Thomasville-based Copeland Road Entertainment has completed production on its new short film Progenitor, a modern faith-based parable filmed at Liam’s Restaurant in downtown Thomasville. The film explores redemption and spiritual reflection while highlighting the local community and Georgia filmmaking talent. - October 07, 2025 - Copeland Road Entertainment
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Cobblestone 13 Expands Leadership with New Owner Appointment
Cobblestone13 announced the May 16, 2025 opening of its Myrtle Beach, SC office and promoted Lexi Rau to Owner. Savannah Owner Clara Flatau recognized Lexi’s leadership and results-driven approach in championing the move. The expansion strengthens Cobblestone13’s Southeast presence and showcases its launch framework for smooth openings and rapid client impact. Lexi looks forward to building on the company’s growth-focused, innovative culture while delivering high-impact marketing campaigns. - September 30, 2025 - Cobblestone 13
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Author Coty Carter’s New Book, "The Andari Stone: Insurrection," is a Compelling Fantasy Novel That Follows a Former Dwarf King as He Journeys to Free His People
Recent release “The Andari Stone: Insurrection” from Page Publishing author Coty Carter is a captivating tale that centers around Weslund Thryson, former king of the dwarves of Tridelan, who ventures to retake his crown and free his people from their elven rulers. Along the way, Thryson enlists the help of an old friend, whose past comes to light as a dangerous new enemy rears its head. - August 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray’s New Book, "When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems," Explores the Impact Toxic Preconceptions Can Carry for Children
Recent release “When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems (Not Embracing the Facts, or Considering the Impact)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray is a powerful look at the ways in which children often lose hope for their future due to negative labels placed on them, and how one can learn to overcome these labels to build their own path in life. - June 27, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Ex-Mailchimp Email Leader Launches Mathlete Marketing to Help Startups Get Their Marketing Act Together
Founded by former Mailchimp-er Margaret Hamner, Mathlete Marketing is a new consultancy built to give startups and small businesses expert marketing support—without the full-time hire. With deep experience in email, demand gen, and team building, Mathlete offers fractional CMO services and full-service execution to help growing companies stop winging it and start scaling. - June 04, 2025 - Mathlete Marketing
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
Cynthia Cahill Lomonaco’s Newly Released "Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom" is an Inspiring Testament to Overcoming Adversity Through Faith and God’s Grace
“Faith, Forgiveness, Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Cahill LoMonaco is a deeply personal and encouraging memoir that shares her journey of resilience, redemption, and renewal. Through life’s struggles, LoMonaco illustrates how faith and God’s love provide the strength to heal and embrace new beginnings. - April 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Brunswick, Georgia
Local owners of Boxville Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 115 McKinna Place Brunswick, GA 31520. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 73 units totaling 42,140 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and... - February 21, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Author Teddy Adams’s New Book, “Keepin’ the Beat: The Musical Journey Continues,” is the Culmination of the Author’s Inspiring Musical Journey
Recent release “Keepin’ the Beat: The Musical Journey Continues” from Page Publishing author Teddy Adams is the compelling follow-up to the author’s first book, “The Up of the Down Beat,” taking readers to the author’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia, and beyond. - January 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Ka Hancock Releases Her Third Novel: "Ivy in Stills"
Set on two coasts, with two parents who are guarding a secret that is about to burst a few lives at the seams. Available now and for pre-order at Amazon. - November 15, 2024 - Ka Hancock
Party at the Polls: Georgia Stand-Up & Vote Rally
It's Time to Stand-Up & Let Your Voice be Heard - October 30, 2024 - Georgia Stand-UP
The Nostalgia Network Announces Spooky New Addition to Lineup
Exclusively Showing on NOST: Dr. Paul Bearer’s Creature Feature - October 30, 2024 - The Nostalgia Network
EAP and BHO Leaders Meet to Share Best Practices in Mental Health
Mental Health Challenges and Best Practices Shared by EAP and Behavioral Health Leaders at the National Behavioral Consortium (NBC) Fall summit. - October 24, 2024 - National Behavioral Consortium
Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this... - October 21, 2024 - K. Charm Design
Studio Enterprise Celebrates 125 Years of South University’s Legacy and Partnership Stability Amidst Transition
In celebration of its 125th anniversary, South University proudly reflects on its journey from its founding in 1899 to its transformation into an independent institution, made possible through the critical support of Studio Enterprise. Together, these two entities have navigated ownership changes,... - October 09, 2024 - Studio Enterprise
Authors Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks’s New Book, "Port City Elementary," is an Inspirational Tale Encouraging Young Dreams and Entrepreneurial Spirit
Recent release “Port City Elementary” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Willie Jinks and Jasmine Jinks tells the uplifting story of students attending Port City Elementary, detailing how each of them dream big and grow up to become successful. With a focus on sharing, support, and self-belief, the book aims to inspire children to pursue their dreams and believe in their potential. - October 08, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Skip Myers’s New Book, “Say No To Internet Monsters: A Cyber Jack Adventure,” is an Engaging Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn How to Protect Their Data Online
Fulton Books author Skip Myers, a fraud prevention and cybersecurity expert with over twenty-five years of experience in the field, has completed his most recent book, “Say No To Internet Monsters: A Cyber Jack Adventure”: a captivating and educational story that follows a young boy who... - September 18, 2024 - Fulton Books
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Adds Table Laser CNC Cutting Machine
Bulldog Steel Fabrication announced they have added an all-new Mitsubishi Electric GX-F Series two-dimensional fiber laser processing machine to their manufacturing line that can cut all ferrous and non-ferrous metals. - June 17, 2024 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Author Cherie Walters’s New Book, "The Talisman," is a Captivating Tale Concerning the Search for Green Parking Permits That May Hold Unknown Powers Within Them
Recent release “The Talisman” from Covenant Books author Cherie Walters is a compelling and fascinating story that follows the fallout after it is discovered that special green parking permits are actually talismans that might hold magic within them. As half the world goes mad to get one while the other claims that they are frauds, questions about their origins linger over everyone. - June 07, 2024 - Covenant Books
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
Hal H. Tanner, III Joins the NCSSA Board of Directors
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is excited to announce that Hal H. Tanner, III has been elected to the North Carolina Self Storage Association Board of Directors. Hal has been a licensed real estate professional for the self storage firm, Midcoast Properties, since 2020 and has worked diligently to... - February 29, 2024 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Meares Property Advisors Announces Liquidation of Charleston Lamp Company
Meares Property Advisors, Inc. (formerly Meares Auctions, Inc.) has been entrusted with the task of liquidating the assets of Charleston Lamp Company. The renowned auction house is set to conduct a series of auctions to give customers an opportunity to acquire these unique and timeless lighting pieces. - December 21, 2023 - Meares Property Advisors, Inc.
Author Roy Neal Brantley’s New Book, "Opposing Minds Poetry," is an Evocative Collection of Heartfelt Poems That Are Steeped in Feelings and Emotions
Recent release “Opposing Minds Poetry” from Page Publishing author Roy Neal Brantley is an intimate collection of deeply meaningful and moving poems inspired by the author’s multi-faceted life. - December 20, 2023 - Page Publishing
Juanita Eason’s Newly Released "Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past" is a Powerful Message of Growth and Healing
“Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Eason is an engaging exploration of life from a woman’s point of view and how past traumas can affect long-term wellness. - December 12, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Self Storage in Sumter, SC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Capstone Self Storage, located in Sumter, SC to an out-of-state buyer. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller. Michael was able to bring the seller multiple offers for consideration during a time of... - December 07, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National Shunt Service’s Shuntware YMS Shakes Up the Yard Management Game
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007. - September 26, 2023 - National Shunt Service
Top 100 Lawyers Honors Christopher K. Middleton as the 2023 Attorney of the Year Representing the State of Georgia
Christopher K. Middleton is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Lawyers publication, and is being honored as the Attorney of the Year for 2023. - August 01, 2023 - Top 100 Lawyers
New Payroll Service Quote Tool
Corporate Payroll Services, one of the largest independent payroll providers in the U.S. with over 7,000 business customers, has released a new online tool for anyone to get an instant quote for their payroll services. - June 13, 2023 - Corporate Payroll Services
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Wine + Culture Festival Hosts at Underground Atlanta with Major Sponsors
The Wine & Culture Festival, hosted by The Hue Society, is back with its 5th annual festival. The Wine & Culture Festival is the most inclusive wine festival dedicated to consumer education, brand awareness, industry advancement, and cultural experiences through the Black lens. - April 26, 2023 - The Hue Society
Georgia Coastal Railway to Host Free Theatre Program for Children
A Georgia tourist train station on track to becoming the area's leading attraction for theatre shows now offers a free youth theater program to local children. - April 24, 2023 - Georgia Coastal Railway
The Power of Me Summit: Denver, Colorado
Co-hosts of the 2022 Mrs2Me Summit, Catherine Shanahan and Karen Chellew, team up with Jasmine Rice, host of the 2022 RiseUp Conference and founder of Good Things Are Gonna Come, LLC, for the ultimate women empowering women weekend titled The Power of Me Summit. A weekend created to inspire and... - April 13, 2023 - Good Things Are Gonna Come, LLC
Classic Reruns TV Transforms Into The Nostalgia Network
NOST launches April 3 with a new look and exciting new content. - March 30, 2023 - The Nostalgia Network
Sold – Greenleaf Self Storage, Seneca, SC
Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Greenleaf Self Storage in Seneca, SC. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to a regional buyer. Greenleaf Self Storage... - March 28, 2023 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
ResClub Introduces Empactus Investment Platform to Help Alleviate Human Suffering
Empactus is a new investment platform powered to address the need for Empathy Impact Investment. Plan, raise and build facilities for non-profit organizations use in serving those who need it the most, from veterans and single mothers, to child hunger. Investors do well, while doing good. - March 17, 2023 - ResClub
Author Patricia Carson’s New Book, "Meeting Valentino Molina," is an Enthralling Tale That Explores the Savannah Artist’s Life and His Connection to the Author's Family
Recent release “Meeting Valentino Molina,” from Page Publishing author Patricia Carson, is a riveting story that explores the life and times of one of the most prominent artists from Savannah, Georgia, and his work that captured countless people throughout his career. Carson expertly brings to life Molina's world travels and personal struggles, taking readers on an unforgettable journey. - March 01, 2023 - Page Publishing
Coastal Coalition for Children Hosts Taste of the Vine 2023
Coastal Coalition for Children will host its annual signature fundraising event, Taste of the Vine 2023, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the beautiful Frederica Golf Club on Saint Simons Island. Coastal Coalition for Children, a local nonprofit organization serving the community since 2001, promotes child well-being by giving parents and grandparents the tools to provide in-home early learning and to provide safe, stable, and nurturing homes. - February 16, 2023 - Coastal Coalition for Children
Smyrna Pawn in Cobb County, GA Announced Improved Luxury Inventory
Income tax checks will be in the mail, and there may be extra money to invest in luxury items for collections and gift giving. Smyrna Pawn announced they updated their luxury items in their inventory in time for Valentine's Day. - February 10, 2023 - Smyrna Pawn