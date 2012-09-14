PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

11 Year Old Breaks World Record – Finishes the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) 50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club

Leadership Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary 300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration. - October 16, 2019 - The Overture Group Illinois LLC

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

Comedian Kristen Toomey, DJ Little Lisa & Make-Up/Media Team Cassie & Dee Join "STOPPING TRAFFIC," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab’s Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce some of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - April 24, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Elgin Cosmetic Dentist & Past President of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Attending 2019 AACD Conference Dr. Dean Lodding, the head of Smile for Life Dental in Elgin, Illinois, is heading to the AACD Scientific Session in San Diego. The 35th annual conference will bring many of the nation’s top dental professionals to share insights on the future of cosmetic dentistry. - April 11, 2019 - Smile for Life Dental

Academy Award Winning Actress Lupita Nyong'o Shares Statement with the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association to Help Shed Light on a Difficult Voice Disorder Prior to the release of Jordan Peele’s horror film, "Us," lead actress Lupita Nyong'o shared the inspiration for the sound of the voice of Red; her doppelgänger character was inspired by the voice of Robert Kennedy, Jr. who has spasmodic dysphonia. The NSDA has been working with... - March 30, 2019 - National Spasmodic Dypshonia Association

Chicago LGBTQ Art Exhibit Addresses Intimacy, Healing Chicago artist and LGBTQ advocate, Ara-Lucia, will have a solo exhibition titled, “Your hand, Your touch.” The opening reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 12, at Chicago's LGBTQ community center, Center on Halsted, located at 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago. A $5 donation is requested. - March 07, 2019 - Ara Lucia

Inspection Certification Associates Announce Free Add-on Bonus Courses Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), the company training people to become home inspectors, announces bonus courses to add on to current classes for no additional cost. Students can add subjects like “Pool and Spa Inspection,” “Septic Inspection,” and “Thermal Imaging,”... - March 04, 2019 - Inspection Certification Associates

Seginus Aerospace is Proud to Announce New PMA Inventory Addition: Oil Tube Assembly 340-166-101-0EH (OEM 340-166-101-0) The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines. Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa Earns Respected RealSelf Hall of Fame Award for High Patient Ratings and Ongoing Commitment to Consumer Education on RealSelf Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is one of 1,000 board-certified doctors to be inducted into the RealSelf Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing the highest-rated and most active doctors on RealSelf, the leading online marketplace to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with medical aesthetic... - December 18, 2018 - Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa

NAPA Names Pamela Appell to List of 2018 Top Women Advisors The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) recently named Plexus Financial Services, LLC’s Vice President of Client Relations Pamela Appell to its list of 2018 Top Women Advisors. - December 05, 2018 - The Plexus Groupe

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2018 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 80 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2018 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. - October 16, 2018 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar Associate General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar, Inc. Associate General Counsel and Global Head of Employee Relations, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. - October 11, 2018 - Morae Global

The Plexus Groupe Hires Kari Fredrick as Vice President of Human Resources The Plexus Groupe, an innovative, client-focused insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm, has hired Kari Fredrick as Vice President of Human Resources. Fredrick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in human resources, said Matthew McKenna, Chief Financial Officer of The Plexus... - September 24, 2018 - The Plexus Groupe

The BSC Group Arranges $5 Million Refinance of Historic Klee Plaza in Portage Park The BSC Group, LLC, a leading Chicago based commercial real estate financing advisor, has arranged financing for The Klee Plaza in Portage Park’s "historic-style" six-corners shopping district in Chicago. The $5 million non-recourse loan featured a fixed interest rate for 10 years with interest only amortization. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing debt and pay applicable closing costs. - August 29, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

Jewelers Direct Launches Silver Celebration Sweepstakes 100 Member Strong Retail Jewelers Group Celebrates Launch with Chance to Win Designer Jewelry. - August 27, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Perfetti Sales & Marketing and Access Strategies Announce Merger Consumer goods brokerage firms Perfetti Sales & Marketing and Access Strategies merge to form Perfetti Access Strategies. - August 01, 2018 - Perfetti Access Strategies

Gold Coast Luxury Boutique Real Estate Firm Teams Up with Nationwide New Construction Builder Ebonie Caldwell Realty Portfolio, one of Chicago’s leading luxury residential real estate boutique firms, is pleased to announce the partnership of working with D.R Horton Homes of North Aurora, Illinois. The goal for this exciting partnership is to sell their remaining affordable luxury homes... - July 18, 2018 - Ebonie Caldwell Realty Portfolio Luxury

Elderwerks Education and Resource Fair: Planning to and Through Retirement Join Elderwerks Educational Services at McHenry County College on August 8th from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm for a free senior fair. There will be educational classes, 85+ local resources, free Starbucks coffee, donuts, live music, free lunch for the first 400 attendees and more. - July 07, 2018 - Elderwerks Educational Services

Local Dealership Shares No Involvement with Gun Violence Fundraiser Parkland shooting victim students are to hold gun violence town hall at Naperville Church in conjunction with a co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th with Downers Grove North students near Bill Kay Chevrolet, which is located at Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355 in Lisle. News outlets have since removed Bill Kay Chevrolet as a landmark to the published article, revising posts, stating the co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th will be held in a neighborhood off Auvergne Avenue - June 11, 2018 - Bill Kay Chevrolet

Media Moon Representatives Attended the Small Business Expo in Chicago as VIP Attendees Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company reps attended Chicago Expo as VIP attendees. - May 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.

Generation Bee: On a Mission to Save the Bees Beekeeper, Michael Nastepniak, turns a passion for saving the bees into an all-natural skincare line that is turning heads and winning awards. - May 16, 2018 - Generation Bee

Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Honored on the Famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche of Niles, Illinois has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of engineering. About Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche Ms. - May 15, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

QOS Consulting, Inc. Appoints Chief Executive Officer – Aaron Mason QOSC announces the appointment of QOS Consulting, Inc.’s CEO Aaron Mason to the new role of Chief Executive Officer. - May 09, 2018 - QOS Consulting, Inc.

"Save"ty Yellow Products Introduces The Dock Stop – an Innovative Solution Offering Premium Dock and Fork Truck Warehouse Protection The Dock Stop Gate from “Save”ty Yellow Products is a new, one-of-a-kind safety solution designed to prevent accidents – specifically fork trucks driving or backing off docks at warehouse and facility gates. - April 18, 2018 - "Save"ty Yellow Products

Morae Global Announces New Midwest Director Chuki Obiyo Morae Global is pleased to announce and welcome Chuki Obiyo as Midwest Director and Executive Advisor. Chuki will help manage the firm’s business development efforts across the U.S. Midwest Region, and he will be responsible for cultivating new client relationships and creating customized solutions... - April 09, 2018 - Morae Global

The BSC Group Arranges $98.15 MM Refinance of Self-Storage Portfolio The BSC Group, a Chicago based self-storage and commercial real estate financing advisor, has closed a $98.15 MM CMBS loan for the refinance of a 22 property self-storage portfolio. Iron Guard Storage, a national self-storage owner and operator, engaged The BSC Group to facilitate a recapitalization of the subject portfolio with the goal of untrapping significant equity. - March 12, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

ForEd.us Releases New Media Monitoring Tool for Education Companies Public relations professionals working in ed-tech, universities, and secondary education in the United States typically pay thousands of dollars per year for media monitoring tools, but a new tool from ForEd.us is hoping to change that by making media monitoring affordable for education professionals. - March 08, 2018 - ForEd.us

Chronos Imaging Announces Acquisition of CT Tube Manufacturing Facility from Philips Chronos Imaging LLC, a US based medical device and healthcare service solution company, has acquired the CT tube manufacturing facility located in Aurora, Illinois from Philips. As part of the transaction, Chronos has entered into an agreement to continue to produce Third Party CT replacement tubes for... - February 20, 2018 - Chronos Imaging

"Murder in the Woods" with Danny Trejo Will Have Its Midwest Festival Premiere at the 34th Annual Chicago Latino Film Festival Luis Iga's award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and Chicago will get to witness how this film breaks the diversity barriers in Hollywood with an All-Latino cast in non-stereotypical roles. - February 20, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC

MUZZY BBC, the #1 Language Learning Program from Growing Minds Media, Named a BETT Award Finalist Growing Minds Media's MUZZY BBC language learning program has been shortlisted for BETT's prestigious 2018 International Digital Education Resource award. - November 30, 2017 - Growing Minds Media

Ambrogio, the World’s Leading Mowing Robot, Comes to the US Market Popular robotic lawn mower, Ambrogio Robot, reaches the US Market in 2017, after gaining wide acceptance in Europe with over 220,000 Ambrogio robots sold to-date. Ambrogio robot, manufactured by Zucchetti Centro Sistemi in Italy, will be distributed by Paradise Robotics and is sold to consumers through its network of local dealers. Ambrogio is the well-known technology leader in robot mowers, surpassing competitors with its wide range of models, including those for large yards and steep hills. - November 10, 2017 - Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

AmCheck Recipient of Most Prestigious Award: Brian H. Burke Business of the Year AmCheck accepts the Schaumburg Business Association’s most prestigious annual award, Brian H. Burke Business of the Year. - November 06, 2017 - AmCheck - Schaumburg, IL

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

J.C. Restoration, Inc Raises $3,795 for Local Burn Prevention Charity (IFSA) During the week of September 18th – 22nd, J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) successfully hosted over 340 industry professionals from the insurance and property management sectors from across the Chicagoland area for seminars on water damage mitigation. Throughout the week, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance,... - October 19, 2017 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

On Pace Announces a Bottle & Bottega Franchise Resale in NW Suburbs of Chicago Bottle & Bottega is the nation's premier chic wine and paint studio. The brand name is also growing rapidly, because B&B offers a unique service with one part artistic adventure and one part cocktail party. - October 06, 2017 - On Pace Franchising

"Tasting for a Cause" In the spirit of giving and helping others, Party at My Place Tastings & Events begins its new business venture with fundraising tasting parties as its primary focus. - September 04, 2017 - Party at My Place Tastings & Events

Tanager Writing Announces Release of First Full-Length Christian Book “Andrea Cladis (of Tanager Writing) has a training plan. In Finding the Finish Line, a timely guide for living a life of faith, she spells it out, showing us how to turn ‘the cult of complacency’ into living a life filled with ‘passion for purpose’ through the presence of Christ in her life and the unconditional love of her family. A must read for the athlete of Christ." - Credit: Tina DeMarco, Writing Coach - July 27, 2017 - Tanager Writing

KiloGear Launches New Fitness Gear for Young Athletes at North American Irish Dance Championships Debuting at the 2017 North American Irish Dance Championships in New Orleans, KiloGear CUT helps young athletes train their entire bodies while they concentrate on mastering their overall performance. KiloGear CUT is designed in partnership with professional athletes and doctors and has been endorsed by Chloey Turner and Kincaid Stringer, both dancers of the Grammy award winning and international phenomenon Riverdance. Chloey is currently the Principal lead dancer in Riverdance. - July 01, 2017 - KiloGear

Water from Air 20 Liter Residential Countertop Appliance Now Available Produce fresh drinking water from the air that meets or exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) standards independent of existing water resources. - June 24, 2017 - PanLbilt

Richard A. Maier Jr. Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Richard A. Maier Jr., of Elgin, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Business Services. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who