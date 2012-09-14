|
Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers
The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes.
During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management
Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant
50 States Half Marathon Club member, Aiden Jaquez, of Montgomery, Illinois, has become the youngest ever to finish the 50 States Half Marathon Challenge(TM) at age 11 years old. - October 23, 2019 - 50 States Half Marathon Club
300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration. - October 16, 2019 - The Overture Group Illinois LLC
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
For the 2nd Time, Barra & Associates, LLC Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4296 in 2019. Inc. Magazines 38th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - The Inc. 5000. - August 14, 2019 - Barra & Associates, LLC
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD
Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care
Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce some of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - April 24, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Dr. Dean Lodding, the head of Smile for Life Dental in Elgin, Illinois, is heading to the AACD Scientific Session in San Diego. The 35th annual conference will bring many of the nation’s top dental professionals to share insights on the future of cosmetic dentistry. - April 11, 2019 - Smile for Life Dental
Prior to the release of Jordan Peele’s horror film, "Us," lead actress Lupita Nyong'o shared the inspiration for the sound of the voice of Red; her doppelgänger character was inspired by the voice of Robert Kennedy, Jr. who has spasmodic dysphonia. The NSDA has been working with... - March 30, 2019 - National Spasmodic Dypshonia Association
Chicago artist and LGBTQ advocate, Ara-Lucia, will have a solo exhibition titled, “Your hand, Your touch.” The opening reception will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., April 12, at Chicago's LGBTQ community center, Center on Halsted, located at 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago. A $5 donation is requested. - March 07, 2019 - Ara Lucia
Inspection Certification Associates (ICA), the company training people to become home inspectors, announces bonus courses to add on to current classes for no additional cost. Students can add subjects like “Pool and Spa Inspection,” “Septic Inspection,” and “Thermal Imaging,”... - March 04, 2019 - Inspection Certification Associates
The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines.
Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC
Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is one of 1,000 board-certified doctors to be inducted into the RealSelf Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing the highest-rated and most active doctors on RealSelf, the leading online marketplace to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with medical aesthetic... - December 18, 2018 - Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa
The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) recently named Plexus Financial Services, LLC’s Vice President of Client Relations Pamela Appell to its list of 2018 Top Women Advisors. - December 05, 2018 - The Plexus Groupe
J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 80 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2018 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. - October 16, 2018 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.
Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar, Inc. Associate General Counsel and Global Head of Employee Relations, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. - October 11, 2018 - Morae Global
The Plexus Groupe, an innovative, client-focused insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm, has hired Kari Fredrick as Vice President of Human Resources.
Fredrick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in human resources, said Matthew McKenna, Chief Financial Officer of The Plexus... - September 24, 2018 - The Plexus Groupe
The BSC Group, LLC, a leading Chicago based commercial real estate financing advisor, has arranged financing for The Klee Plaza in Portage Park’s "historic-style" six-corners shopping district in Chicago. The $5 million non-recourse loan featured a fixed interest rate for 10 years with interest only amortization. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing debt and pay applicable closing costs. - August 29, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC
100 Member Strong Retail Jewelers Group Celebrates Launch with Chance to Win Designer Jewelry. - August 27, 2018 - Jewelers Direct
Consumer goods brokerage firms Perfetti Sales & Marketing and Access Strategies merge to form Perfetti Access Strategies. - August 01, 2018 - Perfetti Access Strategies
Ebonie Caldwell Realty Portfolio, one of Chicago’s leading luxury residential real estate boutique firms, is pleased to announce the partnership of working with D.R Horton Homes of North Aurora, Illinois. The goal for this exciting partnership is to sell their remaining affordable luxury homes... - July 18, 2018 - Ebonie Caldwell Realty Portfolio Luxury
Join Elderwerks Educational Services at McHenry County College on August 8th from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm for a free senior fair. There will be educational classes, 85+ local resources, free Starbucks coffee, donuts, live music, free lunch for the first 400 attendees and more. - July 07, 2018 - Elderwerks Educational Services
Parkland shooting victim students are to hold gun violence town hall at Naperville Church in conjunction with a co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th with Downers Grove North students near Bill Kay Chevrolet, which is located at Ogden Avenue and Interstate 355 in Lisle. News outlets have since removed Bill Kay Chevrolet as a landmark to the published article, revising posts, stating the co-sponsored car wash fundraiser on June 16th will be held in a neighborhood off Auvergne Avenue - June 11, 2018 - Bill Kay Chevrolet
Woodridge / Hoffman Estates technology company reps attended Chicago Expo as VIP attendees. - May 30, 2018 - Media Moon, LLC.
Beekeeper, Michael Nastepniak, turns a passion for saving the bees into an all-natural skincare line that is turning heads and winning awards. - May 16, 2018 - Generation Bee
Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche of Niles, Illinois has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of engineering.
About Barbara Koenig-Pfannkuche
Ms. - May 15, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
QOSC announces the appointment of QOS Consulting, Inc.’s CEO Aaron Mason to the new role of Chief Executive Officer. - May 09, 2018 - QOS Consulting, Inc.
The Dock Stop Gate from “Save”ty Yellow Products is a new, one-of-a-kind safety solution designed to prevent accidents – specifically fork trucks driving or backing off docks at warehouse and facility gates. - April 18, 2018 - "Save"ty Yellow Products
Morae Global is pleased to announce and welcome Chuki Obiyo as Midwest Director and Executive Advisor. Chuki will help manage the firm’s business development efforts across the U.S. Midwest Region, and he will be responsible for cultivating new client relationships and creating customized solutions... - April 09, 2018 - Morae Global
The BSC Group, a Chicago based self-storage and commercial real estate financing advisor, has closed a $98.15 MM CMBS loan for the refinance of a 22 property self-storage portfolio. Iron Guard Storage, a national self-storage owner and operator, engaged The BSC Group to facilitate a recapitalization of the subject portfolio with the goal of untrapping significant equity. - March 12, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC
Public relations professionals working in ed-tech, universities, and secondary education in the United States typically pay thousands of dollars per year for media monitoring tools, but a new tool from ForEd.us is hoping to change that by making media monitoring affordable for education professionals. - March 08, 2018 - ForEd.us
Chronos Imaging LLC, a US based medical device and healthcare service solution company, has acquired the CT tube manufacturing facility located in Aurora, Illinois from Philips. As part of the transaction, Chronos has entered into an agreement to continue to produce Third Party CT replacement tubes for... - February 20, 2018 - Chronos Imaging
Luis Iga's award-winning horror / slasher is already becoming a cult classic and Chicago will get to witness how this film breaks the diversity barriers in Hollywood with an All-Latino cast in non-stereotypical roles. - February 20, 2018 - REZINATE Entertainment, LLC
Growing Minds Media's MUZZY BBC language learning program has been shortlisted for BETT's prestigious 2018 International Digital Education Resource award. - November 30, 2017 - Growing Minds Media
Popular robotic lawn mower, Ambrogio Robot, reaches the US Market in 2017, after gaining wide acceptance in Europe with over 220,000 Ambrogio robots sold to-date. Ambrogio robot, manufactured by Zucchetti Centro Sistemi in Italy, will be distributed by Paradise Robotics and is sold to consumers through its network of local dealers. Ambrogio is the well-known technology leader in robot mowers, surpassing competitors with its wide range of models, including those for large yards and steep hills. - November 10, 2017 - Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
AmCheck accepts the Schaumburg Business Association’s most prestigious annual award, Brian H. Burke Business of the Year. - November 06, 2017 - AmCheck - Schaumburg, IL
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
During the week of September 18th – 22nd, J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) successfully hosted over 340 industry professionals from the insurance and property management sectors from across the Chicagoland area for seminars on water damage mitigation. Throughout the week, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance,... - October 19, 2017 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.
Bottle & Bottega is the nation's premier chic wine and paint studio. The brand name is also growing rapidly, because B&B offers a unique service with one part artistic adventure and one part cocktail party. - October 06, 2017 - On Pace Franchising
Rapid Assembly Building Kits Accelerate Recovery after natural disasters. - September 07, 2017 - PanLbilt
In the spirit of giving and helping others, Party at My Place Tastings & Events begins its new business venture with fundraising tasting parties as its primary focus. - September 04, 2017 - Party at My Place Tastings & Events
“Andrea Cladis (of Tanager Writing) has a training plan. In Finding the Finish Line, a timely guide for living a life of faith, she spells it out, showing us how to turn ‘the cult of complacency’ into living a life filled with ‘passion for purpose’ through the presence of Christ in her life and the unconditional love of her family. A must read for the athlete of Christ." - Credit: Tina DeMarco, Writing Coach - July 27, 2017 - Tanager Writing
Debuting at the 2017 North American Irish Dance Championships in New Orleans, KiloGear CUT helps young athletes train their entire bodies while they concentrate on mastering their overall performance. KiloGear CUT is designed in partnership with professional athletes and doctors and has been endorsed by Chloey Turner and Kincaid Stringer, both dancers of the Grammy award winning and international phenomenon Riverdance. Chloey is currently the Principal lead dancer in Riverdance. - July 01, 2017 - KiloGear
Produce fresh drinking water from the air that meets or exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) standards independent of existing water resources. - June 24, 2017 - PanLbilt
Richard A. Maier Jr., of Elgin, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Business Services. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc