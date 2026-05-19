Illinois: Aurora-Elgin News
Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications. - May 19, 2026 - Tangent Materials
Arnold Electric Opens New Schaumburg Location, Strengthening Service Across Northwest Suburbs
Arnold Electric has opened a new location in Schaumburg, IL, strengthening service for homeowners in the Northwest suburbs the company has proudly served for years. Homeowners now have improved access to licensed electricians for electrical repair, panel replacement, and system upgrades. Known as Chicago’s Old Home Electrical Experts, Arnold Electric delivers safe, code-compliant work with a focus on professionalism, education, and long-term solutions. - May 07, 2026 - Arnold Electric
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Versa Announces Launch of Versa Management Services to Expand Customer Support and Property Solutions
The growth of Versa will allow the ability to provide full spectrum support tailored to the evolving needs of property owners and investors. - December 23, 2025 - Versa Management Services
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Infinity Transportation Management Expands Fleet with 10 New 32-Passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive Buses Pioneering Gas-Powered Efficiency in Chicago’s Charter Market
Infinity Transportation Management, one of the Midwest’s most innovative and fastest growing transportation companies, announced today the addition of 10 brand-new Marcopolo Grand Executive 32-passenger buses, built on the Ford F59 chassis. This strategic investment marks a new era in the... - October 31, 2025 - Infinity Transportation Management
Chicago Dental Society Foundation Announces Fall Fundraiser: “Speakeasy Soirée”
The Chicago Dental Society Foundation (CDSF) is excited to announce its 2025 Fall Fundraiser, the Speakeasy Soirée, to be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at the Union League Club of Chicago. Chaired by Dr. Kimberly Fasula and Ms. Mary Ann Mahon-Huels, the event... - September 03, 2025 - Chicago Dental Society Foundation
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Author Raleigh Sutton’s New Book, "My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024," Explores the Impact African-Americans Have Had on the Author’s Life
Recent release “My Life With and About African-Americans 1944-2024” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raleigh Sutton is a powerful and thought-provoking memoir that recounts various African-Americans from throughout the author’s life that have been a major influence on his views on racism and prejudice. - July 22, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
The World’s Most Unique and Peaceful Coffee Experience Arrives in Skokie, Illinois
MOTW Coffee & Pastries Opens Its Doors – A Global Destination for Flavor, Faith & Community. - May 19, 2025 - MOTW Coffee & Pastries (Skokie, Illinois)
River Front RAM Opens as the Midwest's First Stand Along Commercial RAM Truck Dealership in North Aurora
River Front RAM has opened a one of a kind stand along RAM truck dealership with more inventory and 15 service bays for retail and commercial trucks in North Aurora, Illinois. - May 08, 2025 - River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 17-20, 2025
The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa celebrates its one-year anniversary at The National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, May 17-20, 2025. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to the foodservice industry. Congratulations, Ivan. - May 08, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Japan’s Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Now Open in Naperville – Experience Shabu-Yo's All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu
Shabu-Yo, a popular Japanese hot pot restaurant chain, has opened its second U.S. location in Naperville, Illinois, as of December 13, 2024. Known for its healthy and customizable Shabu-Shabu experience, Shabu-Yo offers a wide variety of vegetables, side dishes, and protein options in a buffet-style setting. They also introduces a weekday lunch menu designed to provide an accessible and satisfying Japanese hot pot experience for a wide range of guests including individuals, families and seniors. - April 09, 2025 - Skylark USA Inc.
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
siffron Solidifies Market Leadership with Triple ISO Certification at Des Plaines Manufacturing Facility
siffron, a global leader in retail merchandising solutions, proudly announces that its Des Plaines manufacturing facility has earned three prestigious ISO certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for... - March 18, 2025 - siffron
siffron Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Market Demand
siffron, a leading innovator in retail display solutions, is significantly enhancing its extrusion manufacturing capabilities in the Chicagoland area to support increasing customer demand with faster lead times, greater efficiency, and superior product quality. Siffron is opening a new... - March 13, 2025 - siffron
The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This... - February 28, 2025 - The Hack Ninja, LLC
Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community. - February 19, 2025 - Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is a Featured Favorite in the Midwest Retailer Meijer Local Favorites Program
Midwest retailer Meijer includes Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa in their Local Favorites Program in select stores from February 1 through May 1, 2025. Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at Meijer to bring the culinary wonders of ancient Mexican cultures to your table. Your tastebuds will thank you. - January 31, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
aka Associates Announces New Puzzle Book For Kids
Celebrate National Puzzle Day (January 29) Every Day with Word Fun Riddles & Crisscross Puzzles from Puzzle Master Helene Hovanec - January 29, 2025 - aka Associates
Talos Agent Launches AI-Driven Ad Platform to Maximize Ad Effectiveness and Minimize Costs
A better, faster, cheaper solution for today’s digital advertisers - January 23, 2025 - Talos Agent
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Savor Japanese Wagyu Hot Pot in Schaumburg, Naperville, and Vernon Hills
Skylark Brings Shabu-Yo to Illinois: Enjoy all-you-can-eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu in Schaumburg and Naperville, with a new Vernon Hills location opening in fall 2025. Shabu-Yo offers a unique dining experience featuring premium Wagyu beef, fresh vegetables, and customizable sauces, bringing authentic Japanese hot pot dining to the Chicagoland area. - January 15, 2025 - Skylark Holdings
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr.’s Newly Released "First Fruits Revisited" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Life Through the Lens of Poetry and Personal Reflection
“First Fruits Revisited: An Autobiography of Poetry and Observations in God’s Orchards” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr. is a poignant collection that delves into the author’s life experiences, revealing the complexities of identity, spirituality, and the African American journey. - November 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Discover Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024.
Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez offers his unique, authentic Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa at the One of a Kind Holiday Show at THE MART Chicago, Dec. 5-8, 2024. It’s spicy and delicious, with true Mexican flavors. The product was incubated at The Hatchery in Chicago, a food incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs. - November 20, 2024 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute Welcomes Accomplished Advanced Practitioner Allison K. Henke-Schotke, MSN, RN, APN/FNP-BC
Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute is excited to welcome Allison K. Henke-Schotke, MSN, RN, APN/FNP-BC, to its team. With over a decade of experience and a passion for patient care, Allison is committed to providing exceptional allergy, asthma, and sinus care. Her expertise in pediatric and family health, along with her personal connection to food allergies, makes her a valuable addition to the institute's mission of delivering top-quality care. - October 02, 2024 - Relief Allergy & Sinus Institute
Team USA Takes First Place in the International Math Olympiad
Weeks before the Paris Olympic torch was lit, the US took first place in Bath, England at the 2024 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The six members of the team include Jordan Lefkowitz, 17 (CT); Krishna Pothapragada, 18 (IL); Jessica Wan, 18 (FL); Alexander Wang, 16 (NJ); Qiao Zhang, 16 (CA); and Linus Tang, 18 (CA). Jessica Wan's inclusion marks a significant milestone. She is the first young woman to join the USA IMO team since 2007. - August 07, 2024 - Mathematical Association of America
Eliuder Frometa Estévez’s Newly Released “Amor y nostalgia: Love and Nostalgia Free Verses" is a Melodic Journey Through Young Adult Emotions
“Amor y nostalgia: Love and Nostalgia Free Verses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eliuder Frometa Estévez captures the essence of young adult experiences through the lens of poetry. With themes of love, longing, and reminiscence, this collection invites readers to explore the depths of human emotion. - July 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Storage Facility Opening in Itasca, IL
LSC Development, LLC is excited to announce the grand opening of a new self-storage facility in Itasca, IL at 1220 Norwood Ave. serving the west suburbs of Chicago. The facility is strategically located just southwest of the I-390, and I-290 intersection with frontage to IL Route 53 where over... - July 03, 2024 - LSC Development, LLC
Chicagoland Dealer Group Raises Over $120,000 in May for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research
The Steve Napleton Auto Group Raises $123,389 in Honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month towards the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer. - June 13, 2024 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" by Merrill Ann Clark and Merry Bell Clark
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" is the true story of three generations of tenacious Midwestern women, one in Illinois and two in Michigan. Merry is the third generation, and her mother Merrill, fought for organic agriculture and Michigan's environment from 1967 - 2009. Merrill developed... - June 12, 2024 - Merry Bell Clark
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Septimus Paul’s New Book, "Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2," Follows a Professional Assassin as He Navigates Clandestine & Dangerous Relationships
Recent release “Frank Bellamy Meets the Angel of Death: Series 2” from Page Publishing author Septimus Paul is a spellbinding geopolitical thriller continuing the fast-paced adventures of Frank Bellamy, a semiretired assassin with a close working relationship with the Mafia, FBI, and CIA. This action-packed sequel will keep the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion. - December 22, 2023 - Page Publishing
Boom Crack! Dance Company Presents "Ghetto Vintage" Hip Hop Dance Production
BOOM CRACK! Dance Company, a renowned Chicago Hip Hop dance company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming 6th annual production, "Ghetto Vintage," taking place on December 2 and 3, 2023. This performance showcases BOOM CRACK!'s dynamic choreography, infectious beats, and immense talent. - October 20, 2023 - BOOM CRACK Dance Company
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mission Zero Hundred Hours Announces Saluting with Smoke BBQ Festival & Fundraiser
The Saluting With Smoke Festival & Fundraiser, Presented by Plano Skies Solar Project, provides a platform for MZHH’s “BBQ Saves Lives” program, in an effort to raise awareness; and end Veteran suicide through competitive culinary cooking missions. - August 29, 2023 - Mission Zero Hundred Hours
Official Partnership Memorandum of Agreement Between the United States Army and National Van Lines, Inc.
The U.S. Army and National Van Lines announced their partnership, solidifying their commitment to the success and future of soldiers. The partnership reinforces the value of military service to the nation and demonstrates the mutual dedication of both organizations to support the development and success of soldiers. Connecting first-term Army/Army Reserve/Army National Guard soldiers and Reserve Component to the civilian workforce by providing guaranteed job interviews and possible employment. - July 24, 2023 - National Van Lines
Chicago Home and Green Living Event Returns to the Schaumburg Conv. Ctr. on April 1 & 2 with Free Admission & Parking
The Chicago Home & Green Living Show returns on April 1 and 2 to the Schaumburg Convention Center for its largest event ever with free admission and free parking for the largest and most diverse home improvement event in the Chicago area. Over 15,000 homeowners are expected to attend to meet and speak directly with professionals about remodeling, repairing and refreshing their homes. - March 29, 2023 - Chicago Home Shows
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman
Approaching 20 years in Business, HuntEmUp.com announces new products, additional employees and it's break into other outdoor and hunting lines of product. - March 28, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
The Caché Dance Project Launches to Empower Women through the Healing Power of Dance
The Caché Dance Project is an open dance movement that empowers women from all walks of life through the transformative power of dance. Based on the science of the body-mind connection and the power of positive mindset, this project is helping women reclaim their Divine Femininity. - March 24, 2023 - The Caché Dance Project
Connie, Peter & Joshua Rolon’s Newly Released "Mikey: The Discovery" is a Charming Juvenile Fiction That Will Entertain and Inspire
“Mikey: The Discovery,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Connie, Peter & Joshua Rolon, is a fun, lyrical work that finds a young boy with a bully problem finding unexpected guidance on a fateful trip to grandpa’s house. - February 28, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Talitha M. Brummel’s New Book, "Caligara," is a Gripping Tale of Two Brothers Whose Battle Over Their Respective Destinies Will Determine the Fate of Their Planet
Recent release “Caligara,” from Page Publishing author Talitha M. Brummel, centers around a young soldier on a faraway planet who returns home from war, only to be told of his true destiny that will lead him to greatness. When his twin brother attempts to steal his position and plunge their world into a new war, A-rayin will be forced to stop him or watch his home be destroyed. - February 23, 2023 - Page Publishing
B-Side Studios and Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts to Host Black History Month Show Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Music
B-Side Studios and the Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts will be hosting its 24th Black History Production performance titled "And Then There Was Hip Hop" on February 25, 2023. This show will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop music, with a live performance of "The Realness" written by renowned playwright, Idris Goodwin and directed by Maurice D. Proffit in his final directorial show. - February 22, 2023 - B-Side Studios
Author Amanda Mullins’s New Book, "Pharmacology for Babies," Lays the Groundwork for Introducing the Basic Concepts of Pharmacology at a Young Age
Recent release “Pharmacology for Babies,” from Page Publishing author Amanda Mullins, is a unique children’s book that breaks down basic concepts of pharmacology for young readers and listeners. - February 17, 2023 - Page Publishing
Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Dedicates 1st Quarter 2023 to All Things Manufacturing
Focused on guiding small to mid-size manufacturing and distribution companies along their pathway to automation, growth, and profitability, Accounting Business Solutions has launched a 1st Quarter 2023 All Things Manufacturing campaign to spotlight how Sage 100 Manufacturing, Production, and Operations capabilities helps them segue to automation. - January 20, 2023 - Accounting Business Solutions by JCS