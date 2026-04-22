Michigan: Lansing-East Lansing News
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Brooklyn Outdoor Honored as a 2026 Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
Local Independent Out-of-Home (OOH) Advertising Firm to be honored at annual Michigan Celebrates awards gala in East Lansing on April 22 - February 23, 2026 - Brooklyn Outdoor
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Hines View Apartments Opens as Exclusive 55+ Community Offering Maintenance-Free Living Near Hines Park
Only 11 units available. Hines View Apartments, a boutique 55+ community in Westland, is now leasing 2-bedroom homes. Modern design, in-unit laundry, private patios & accessibility features. - October 20, 2025 - Hines View Apartments
Church Security Conference to Enhance Safety in Houses of Worship
Church Security Conference in the Lansing, Michigan area, welcome all religious faiths - November 21, and 22, at Graham Church in Perry, MI. - October 08, 2025 - Church Safety Guys
Roanne Malm’s Newly Released "Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness" is a Heartfelt and Accessible Reflection on Faith and God’s Love
“Dear Children, Please Read This: A Message About God’s Grace and Goodness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roanne Malm is a sincere and simple message of hope and grace, written by a loving parent to inspire spiritual renewal and strengthen readers’ connection with Jesus Christ. - August 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Christmas at Nana’s," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Family Tradition During Christmas
Recent release “Christmas at Nana’s” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a delightful, illustrated tale that highlights the importance of sharing and spending quality time with family members during the holidays. - August 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Tamara Flowers’s Newly Released "My Children’s Addiction" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and the Challenges of Parenting Through Addiction
“My Children’s Addiction” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamara Flowers is a powerful and compassionate account drawn from the author’s personal experiences as a mother navigating the pain and trials of her children’s addiction, grounded in unwavering faith and hope. - July 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Pamela Torrey’s New Book, "Madcap Family: Book One," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Many Wild Adventures of the Boisterous and Loving Westman Family
Recent release “Madcap Family: Book One” from Covenant Books author Pamela Torrey is a captivating novel that centers around the Westman family, composed of Stella and Alden, their six children, and multiple animals. Throughout their story, the Westman children get into all sorts of trouble and mischief, leading to a tale of laughter, joy, and a uniquely unbreakable family bond. - July 03, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Haley Chapman’s New Book, "Lost Soul," is a Powerful and Candid Collection of Poems That Explores Themes of Struggle, Survival, and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Lost Soul” from Newman Springs Publishing author Haley Chapman is a poignant and thought-provoking series of poems and reflections that invite readers to journey with the author as she recounts her struggles with depression and loss, utilizing her gift of prose to find herself once more and learn to not only survive but find hope for a brighter future. - May 07, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
InsightsIQ and SIRIEM Sign MoU
InsightsIQ and SIRIEM Sign MoU to Drive AI-Powered Innovation in EV Charging Monitoring - May 02, 2025 - InsightsIQ
Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Bedtime at Nana's," is a Charming Story That Centers Around Two Young Girls as They Recount Their Bedtime Routine with Their Grandmother
Recent release “Bedtime at Nana's” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a captivating story of two young girls who describe their nightly bedtime routine that they share with their grandmother. From brushing their teeth to settling down with a nice story, Kiari and Sydney discover just how fun bedtime at their grandmother’s house can be. - March 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Deadly Attack" is a Gripping Tale of Mystery, Danger, and High-Stakes Intrigue
“Deadly Attack” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is an intense, fast-paced addition to the Samuel Garcia Private Eye series, blending suspense and unexpected twists in a thrilling narrative. - February 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Author Deana Vibbert’s New Book, "If I Were," is a Charming Series of Poems That Deliver Empathy and Comfort in the Face of Life’s Traumatic Moments for Young Readers
Recent release “If I Were” from Covenant Books author Deana Vibbert is a heartfelt collection of poems that tenderly captures the essence of parental empathy in order to comfort children during challenging moments. With a blend of humor and compassion, Vibbert's verses resonate as a soothing embrace from a mother's perspective, offering reassurance and solace in times of distress. - October 01, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Janda Craig’s New Book “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” is a Touching Tale That Brings the Joy of Adoption to Readers from an Older Sister’s Perspective
Recent release “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janda Craig is a delightful story that follows two sisters who eagerly anticipate their new brother joining their family. With a glossary of key terms, this book explores how God creates forever families while introducing young readers to the adoption process. - September 27, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest
Author Mary Reed-Johnson’s New Book, “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals,” Helps Beauty Professionals Center Safety in Work
Recent release “Salon Safety Handbook: A Safety-Focused Activity Book for Salon Professionals” from Page Publishing author Mary Reed-Johnson is an engaging and informative work that guides beauty professionals in implementing safety practices and procedures that promote the health and well-being of themselves, their coworkers, and their clients. - August 23, 2024 - Page Publishing
Felony Girls Officially Launches to Support Female Felons' Reentry Post-Incarceration
Felony Girls, founded by Starr Austin, Dominica Sharda, and Rashida Morgan, launches to support female felons reentering society. The brand combats stigmas and offers resources like housing, employment, and mental health support. Key initiatives include S.L.A.P. Program, Lavoris Cleaning Company, and The Next Chapter of Life. It also features beauty ventures like Felony Hair, Felony Lashes, and Felony Lip Gloss, and will host monthly online mental health support meetings. - July 31, 2024 - Felony Girls
Stahls’ Hosts Global Company Meeting
Stahls’ recently held its biannual Global Meeting in Dillingen, Germany with over 40 members of its leadership team from four continents. - July 26, 2024 - Stahls'
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" by Merrill Ann Clark and Merry Bell Clark
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" is the true story of three generations of tenacious Midwestern women, one in Illinois and two in Michigan. Merry is the third generation, and her mother Merrill, fought for organic agriculture and Michigan's environment from 1967 - 2009. Merrill developed... - June 12, 2024 - Merry Bell Clark
Author Sharon Jacobsen Black’s New Book, "Rescued by God," Reveals the Struggles Faced by the Author and Her Siblings in Foster Care Until Being Rescued via Adoption
Recent release “Rescued by God” from Covenant Books author Sharon Jacobsen Black is a compelling, true story of the author and her siblings who were abandoned by their biological parents, leading them to a life in an abusive foster home. After praying to Jesus for help, the author found her prayers answered after being adopted in Utah, finally being rescued from the abusive foster system. - May 28, 2024 - Covenant Books
Focus Clinic Announces Opening of Comprehensive ADHD and Learning Disabilities Center
New clinic offers unique, integrative approach to ADHD and learning disabilities with state-of-the-art assessments and personalized care, grounded in faith and holistic well-being. - May 21, 2024 - Focus Clinic
Gillespie Company and Sunrise Communities Announce Management Transition: Sunrise Takes the Helm
The Gillespie Company, LLC, a transformational developer focused on premium multi-family, commercial, and office properties, is pleased to announce a significant management transition for its Lansing properties with Sunrise Communities taking the lead. - May 10, 2024 - Sunrise Communities
SCA Claim Services Launches "3 or It's Free" Service with Cycle Time Guarantee for Standard Auto Claims
SCA Claim Services has launched its "3 or It's Free" guarantee for standard auto claim appraisals. SCA promises to complete the file within three business days of FNOL or there is no charge. - May 07, 2024 - SCA Claim Services
Katherine Gillespie’s New Book, "Even The Fates Cannot Save You Now," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers She is the Daughter of a Greek God That Must Save the World
Fulton Books author Katherine Gillespie, a college student from Michigan, has completed her most recent book, “Even The Fates Cannot Save You Now”: a gripping adventure that follows a young woman who is told that she is actually a demigod and is prophesied to defeat Zeus. Author... - May 06, 2024 - Fulton Books
BMG Comes to the Rescue. Sencorp Closes Its Doors, and BMG Picks Up the Ball and Runs with It.
BMG has structured themselves in a way that allows them to fill any voids in the market at the drop of a hat. When Sencorp ceased operations this year, BMG stepped up to re-engineer a product line so it could fulfill Sencorp’s original commitments to a few of its clients. - May 01, 2024 - BMG
Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "We Two Brothers," is an Adorable Story That Follows the Lives of Two Brothers Who Are Nearly Inseparable and Plan Their Lives Together
Recent release “We Two Brothers” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a delightful story about twin brothers Patrick and Kenneth, who grow up doing everything together, such as play, laugh, sing, and play games. As they grow old, Patrick and Kenneth think about what the future holds for them and plan to grow up together, doing things like getting married and joining the army side by side. - April 26, 2024 - Page Publishing
Authors Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone’s New Book, "Ben Is A Bear," Follows a Bear Named Ben Throughout His Day and All His Adventures Along the Way
Recent release “Ben Is A Bear” from Covenant Books authors Jannis Willbanks and Carolynn Balderstone is an adorable story that centers around Ben, a wild bear who enjoys playing every day. With the help of his family and friends, Ben always manages to find a new adventure waiting for him just around the corner. - April 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Maria A. Hobson’s Newly Released "God Carried Me through It All" is an Encouraging Story of a Woman’s Complex Journey Back to Christ
“God Carried Me through It All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maria A. Hobson is an impactful message of God’s grace that will resonate with many who have found their path to salvation to be far from a straight path. - March 05, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "What Will Auntie Bring," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who is Given a Beautiful Gift by Her Aunt on Easter Sunday
Recent release “What Will Auntie Bring” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a heartfelt tale of a young girl named Brittany, who gets a present from her aunt every Sunday before the entire family attends church. When her Aunt Sharon does show up on a special Easter Sunday, Brittany is thrilled to find out what her present is and can’t wait to show it off. - March 05, 2024 - Page Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces” is a Thrilling Race to Uncover Unexpected Dangers
“The Case of the Vanishing Masterpieces: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper delves into the mystery of disappearing masterpieces as readers are taken on a thrilling journey through hidden clues, unexpected twists, and the rich tapestry of the art world's secrets. - February 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” is a Sweet Tale of Adventure to the Library and in Search of Fireflies
“Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper a heartwarming tale that captures the essence of a summer adventure as Grampa Hal imparts timeless wisdom, love, and unforgettable moments, turning ordinary days into cherished memories for both young and old alike. - February 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” is an Invigorating Tale of Deception and Mayhem
“Gone Without a Trace: A Samuel Garcia Private Eye Mystery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper brings readers another thrill ride as Garcia seeks to solve a complex mystery while hoping the one who has captured his heart isn’t spirited away in the meantime. - February 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Carolyn Hannah and Sharon Campbell Starks’s Newly Released "Momma Said 101" is a Collection of Insightful Phrases and Related Scripture
“Momma Said 101” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Carolyn Hannah and Sharon Campbell Starks is an enjoyable and informative exploration of common phrases used to guide and encourage mankind that hold a basis in God’s Word. - February 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” is a Sweet Tale That Celebrates God’s Gift of Creativity
“Grampa Hal The Crazy Little Train That Goes In Circles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a charming installment to the ever-delightful Grampa Hal Series that brings perspective to the wonder of mankind’s ability to create and engineer. - February 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel" is a Compelling Tale of Suspense and Determined Faith
“Caleb’s Mountain: A Novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper offers a fascinating narrative that paints a vivid picture of life within a closeknit farming community and later the realities of a spiritually driven war. - February 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gloria F. (Hatley) Sanders’s Newly Released "Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through" is a Powerful Testimony of Thanks to God
“Glad I Don’t Look Like What I Have Been Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria F. (Hatley) Sanders is a boldly honest look into the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences that have led to a life of celebratory faith. - January 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Family-Owned Boone Labs and Melk Cannabis Unite to Elevate Michigan's Cannabis Culture
Boone Labs, a distinguished family-owned and operated cannabis processing facility in Michigan, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Melk Cannabis, a premium solventless brand celebrated for its commitment to excellence and vibrant contributions to the cannabis community. This... - January 24, 2024 - Boone Labs
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers" is a Sweet Story of Adventure and Celebrating God’s Creation
“Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper offers readers a delightful reading experience layered with helpful lessons of life and faith as Grampa Hal and Davey explore and learn together. - January 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop” is an Enjoyable Tale of Family Fun and Spiritual Growth
“Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a heartwarming story of a young boy’s bond with his doting grandfather and the importance of making memories to last a lifetime. - December 12, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” is a Charming Tale of Youthful Adventure with a Potent Lesson
“Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a heartwarming story of family togetherness and fun during an exciting fishing trip. - December 12, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Deb Wyatt’s New Book, "Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon," is a Delightful Story of a Brave Bulldog Who Sets Off to Help Her Friend in Her Time of Need
Fulton Books author Deb Wyatt, a retired corrections shift supervisor for the State of Michigan and a grandmother of sixteen, has completed her most recent book, “Yes We Can: Story of Bernice and Redmon”: a charming tale of courage and the willingness to help others no matter how scary... - March 02, 2023 - Fulton Books
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
Father Peter Giroux, FPO’s Newly Released "Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality" is a Bilingual Resource for Spiritual Nourishment
“Little Portions: Meditations on Marian-Franciscan Spirituality,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Father Peter Giroux, FPO, offers a collection of engaging reflections that can be used privately or in a group setting to inspire the spirit. - February 13, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kim Peterson’s New Book, "The Farmhouse Behind the Bakery," Centers Around a Young Woman Named Melissa Who Experiences a Life Changing Summer of Romance and Adventure
Fulton Books author Kim Peterson has completed her most recent book, “The Farmhouse Behind the Bakery”: a charming story that follows a young woman who, after her father’s passing, winds up in a small community that holds exactly what she needs. “Melissa put her life on... - February 06, 2023 - Fulton Books
Ascend Imaging Center in Southfield, Michigan is Offering Free Calcium Score in Honor of February's "American Heart Month"
Ascend Imaging is offering a Free Calcium Score in honor of American Heart Month for the Month of February, leveraging the latest Artificial Intelligence and technology for the 21st century for the nation's #1 killer, heart attacks. - January 31, 2023 - Ascend Imaging Center