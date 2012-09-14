PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

TEACH Expands to Second Hospital in Michigan The non-profit now has volunteer college students and medical students conducting science experiments with sick children in hospitals in five different states. - February 19, 2018 - TEACH

$2 Million for Schools to be Raised with "One Tie Fits All" National Fundraising Platform Raises Funds and Awareness One Tie at a Time - February 05, 2018 - If The Tie Fits

Radon Awareness Ribbon Goes Live to Save Lives Radon Awareness Ribbon Bringing Light to a Hidden Environmental Hazard. - October 12, 2017 - SWAT Environmental

How to Deal with Political Stress This Holiday Season Jan Bidwell interview: "Mediation for Stress" on Dr. Mara Karpel’s WYOU Blog Talk Radio show, Your Golden Years on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 at 5:00PM/CST. - December 07, 2016 - Jan Bidwell

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You

CrossBraining Will Celebrate 2016 ISTE Conference by Giving Away GoPro Cameras, Complete with Lesson Plans CrossBraining, a project-based learning innovation firm uses video to capture learning. This year at the ISTE conference in Denver, GoPro will be in their booth to give away Hero Session cameras to be used with CrossBrain's curriculum. - June 26, 2016 - CrossBraining, LLC

Dr. Lazenby Helps Attorneys Win Larger Verdicts Using Documentation Based on the 3 Phases of Healing to Support Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claim Dr. Lazenby Recently Supported His Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claim Using Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis, the Science of the 3 Phases of Healing and a Medical Team Approach. - March 24, 2016 - Dr. Kerry Lazenby

Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Announces the Introduction of Threadlifting for the Face and Body Using PDO Threads Dr. Robert H. Burke, a cosmetic surgeon in Ann Arbor Michigan, is proud to now offer the latest innovation in Aesthetic Skin Care using Miracu and Nova PDO threads for nonsurgical face and body rejuvination. - March 15, 2016 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Robert H.Burke, Director of the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering New Kybella Treatment for "Double Chins" Dr. Robert H.Burke and the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the appearance of submental fat or "double chin." - August 20, 2015 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Teleperformance U.S.A Expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan - Hosting Open House Saturday, June 20th, 2015 Teleperformance U.S.A expanding in Grand Rapids, Michigan with additional growth of clients need: Creating 300 Permanent New Jobs. Hosting an Open House and Career Fair - Saturday, June 20th, 2015. - June 19, 2015 - Teleperformance

Feldman's Bud Kouts Chevrolet Announces New Advantage Club Program One of the premier car dealerships in Lansing, MI, Feldman's Bud Kouts Chevrolet has a program that saves customers $1,500 a year. The dealership offers new and used Chevrolet vehicles to Michigan drivers. - June 12, 2015 - Feldman's Bud Kouts Chevrolet

New Online Training Courses for Radiologic Technologists and Biomedical Engineers Block Imaging announced today the launch of new online training course website for biomeds, radiology technologists, and service engineers. The site is designed to be a growing library of courses that help medical personnel expand their skills and help employers meet OSHA compliance standards. Courses... - May 20, 2015 - Block Imaging

American College of Urgent Care Physicians Offers Free Membership, Seeks Better Health Care Medical organization offers free membership to urgent care doctors to unify providers,establish best-care guidelines, promote leadership and influence health care policymakers. The American College of Urgent Care Physicians (ACUCP) invites all urgent care doctors in good standing to join its ranks to... - February 19, 2015 - American College Of Urgent Care Physicians Inc

The Standard Reference Book for Paper and Wood Packaging Technology "Cartons, Crates & Corrugated Board" Publishes New 2nd Edition Through DEStech Publications DEStech Publications, Inc. announces the publication of the second edition of "Cartons, Crates, and Corrugated Board: Handbook of Paper and Wood Packaging Technology," by Diana Twede, Susan E. M. Selke, Donatien-Pascal Kamdem and David Shires. Used as a textbook worldwide, the first edition quickly became the standard reference for paper and wood packaging technology, the book has now been extensively revised and updated by a team formed by the original authors and two additional authors. - January 12, 2015 - DEStech Publications, Inc

Block Imaging Introduces Service Window Service Window is a one-stop online hub for diagnostic imaging equipment owners to track all of their system’s upkeep. Digital copies of field service reports, real time case notes, equipment uptime tracking, and a service representative message board are a few of the features Service Window will offer to increase communication with imaging facilities and simplify access to important details of equipment service coverage. - December 03, 2014 - Block Imaging

Six Trucks Featuring Odyne Plug-in Hybrid Systems Delivered to Consumers Energy Order Includes First System Powering an Under Deck Boss Compressor Truck - October 29, 2014 - Odyne Systems, LLC

GE Healthcare Business Leader Joins Block Imaging Quality Assurance Team Formerly with GE Healthcare as a Business Team Leader for GE X-ray Tube assembly and testing, Bob Seidel joins Block Imaging as new Quality Assurance Manager. - October 23, 2014 - Block Imaging

Bucks Run Golf Club Hosts GAM Scramble State Championship Local Qualifier Bucks Run Golf Club welcomes golfers to its 2014 Golf Association of Michigan Scramble State Championship Local Qualifier on Sunday, July 20th, 2014. - July 14, 2014 - Bucks Run Golf Club

AlpineWEB Honored with Best Small Business Award Company Subsidiary SunFrog Shirts Doubles Sales, Staff & Revenues in Each of the Past Two Years - June 27, 2014 - SunFrog Shirts

Celebrate 20 Years of be a Tourist in Your Own Town Saturday, May 31st The Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the 20th Annual Be A Tourist In Your Own Town; where a one dollar passport grants you free admission to over 70 attractions and hot spots on Saturday, May 31, 2014 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Michigan events don’t get better than this. - May 30, 2014 - Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau

Legacy Innovation Group Opens Up Office in Grand Rapids, Michigan Legacy Innovation Group - a strategic innovation consultancy - has opened its office in Grand Rapids, MI. The firm was founded by Anthony Mills, a seasoned executive with years of experience leading product development and innovation projects globally. The firm welcomes any size client and is available to work globally. The firm's web site is www.legacyinnova.com. - March 24, 2014 - Legacy Innovation Group

Amerinet and Block Imaging Sign New Agreement Amerinet is the first national GPO (Group Purchasing Organization) to add refurbished imaging equipment to their portfolio while Block Imaging is the first refurbished equipment supplier to be selected by a major GPO in the medical industry. The announcement is indicative of the type of collaborations required in today’s market for healthcare service providers looking to lower costs and raise the bar for quality patient care. - October 03, 2013 - Block Imaging

PROLIM Corporation Recognized as "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" PROLIM Global Corporation, an IT, PLM and Engineering services consulting firm has been recognized as one of the 2013 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. - May 06, 2013 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Clever Container Launches Its First Mobile App Clever Container, a direct sales company focusing on organizational products, has launched Leapfactor’s Salesfactor iPad App. The app is now available for their 1,500 consultants to boost their productivity and enrich the sales experience while on the go. The Salesfactor iPad app combines the... - April 25, 2013 - Leapfactor

Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3 Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Choosing Health!® Rally October 18, 2011 Capital Area Health Alliance (CAHA) is pleased to announce the Choosing Health! rally taking place on October 18, 2011 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing, MI. Choosing Health! is a community-wide rally to launch the Choosing Health! movement. This movement will... - October 11, 2011 - Capital Area Health Alliance

Online Auto Insurance: Upcoming "Rut" Should Have Michiganders Checking Their Policies A warning issued this week about the dangers deer pose on Michigan roads should also serve as a reminder to motorists nationwide about the importance of protecting themselves financially against damages caused by animals, weather and other forces of nature, according to Online Auto Insurance (OAI). The... - October 03, 2011 - Online Auto Insurance

PR.com Expands Press Release Distribution Within Financial Markets Through Benzinga Press release distribution newswire, PR.com, announces exciting distribution addition to financial news provider, Benzinga, further expanding PR.com's reach into financial markets. - August 01, 2011 - PR.com

Free in Concert, Laura Story and John Waller Free in concert, Laura Story and John Waller, June 25, 2011 at 7 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044. Presented by The Alms Project. - May 28, 2011 - The Alms Project Inc.

Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan Celebrates... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group

Block Imaging Announces New Venture in Europe Block Imaging International, Inc., the premier global provider of pre-owned, refurbished medical imaging equipment, parts and services announces a new venture in Europe and has entered into a representative agreement with Consulting4Healthcare, led by Christos Salvanos, who will serve as Block Imaging’s exclusive Agent in the region. - March 02, 2011 - Block Imaging

Block Imaging Announces New Refurbished Medical Imaging Industry Blog Block Imaging International announced today the launch of a new company blog. The “Block Blog” can be found at http://info.blockimaging.com. This blog was created to educate and inform readers on numerous topics within the refurbished medical imaging industry; buying, selling and renting refurbished imaging equipment best practices, engineering, financing and service options as well as answers to common questions and analysis of industry events and topics. - February 19, 2011 - Block Imaging

Steins-N-More Now Offers Auburn National Championship Mugs and Glasses EK Enterprise today announced that it is offering the 2010 National Football Champions mugs and glasses for Auburn on the Steins-N-More website. Steins-N-More features glass beer mugs, coffee mugs, beer tankards, and a variety of glasses for college teams. “I am a big college sports fan and thought... - January 14, 2011 - EK Enterprise

Block Imaging International and The Michener Institute Announce Partnership to Promote Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Block Imaging International, Inc., the premier independent global marketer of pre-owned and refurbished medical imaging systems, parts and service, and The Michener Institute for Applied Health Sciences announced today a new partnership to promote refurbished medical imaging equipment in Canada. The... - December 01, 2010 - Block Imaging

Prevent Lung Cancer in October 2010 with Radon Awareness Week According to Radon Mitigation Company, Air Quality Control Agency Radon gas has been identified by the World Health Organization as a leading cause of lung cancer. To address this problem, the United States government has declared October 17th-24th as "Radon Awareness Week." Company owner Jamey Gelina is asking the media to promote this cause. - October 15, 2010 - Air Quality Control Radon Mitigation Remediation

New Book Encourages Young Travelers to Plan Their Disney Vacation "Kid Tips for Walt Disney World" is interactive from beginning to end. It includes tips from kids that will help you plan your vacation, as well as removable components to employ on the trip. This is truly a learning and sharing opportunity that only a teacher-author could arrange. Young travelers between the ages of 7 and 15 years of age wrote and shared their experiences with the author. - October 01, 2010 - Vacation Field Guides

Block Imaging Parts & Service, Inc. Announces ISO Certification Block Imaging Parts & Service, Inc., the fastest growing worldwide provider of medical imaging parts and services, announced today receipt of the ISO 9001:2008 quality management system standard certification. The recommendation for ISO 9001 certification comes after Block recently completed all... - October 01, 2010 - Block Imaging

Block Imaging International, Inc. Announces New Director of Financial Services Block Imaging International, Inc., the premier independent global marketer of pre-owned and refurbished Medical Imaging systems, announced today that Brad Norman has joined the company as Director of Financial Services. In his new role, Norman will be responsible for relationships with all domestic financial institutions involved with leasing and financing of medical imaging and oncology systems. - September 29, 2010 - Block Imaging