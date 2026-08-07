Texas: Houston News
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Clinical Based Evidence of Eminent Spine's 3D Printed Titanium Pedicle Screw
Eminent Spine, a leader in advanced 3D implant technology, releases the early clinical and implant results of the world's first FDA 510(k) approved 3D printed titanium pedicle screw. The proprietary 3D printed pedicle screw, designed and manufactured by Eminent Spine received FDA 501(k) clearance... - July 14, 2026 - Eminent Spine
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Haircuts, Hot Meals, and Wheelchair Ramps: Faith Family Church Shows God’s Love in Practical Ways on Serve Day 2026
Faith Family Church is excited to announce its biggest Serve Day of the year, scheduled for Saturday, July 11. This day is a massive collaboration of compassion, uniting over 2,500 churches worldwide in a powerful movement to spread God’s love through practical acts of service. At pop-up Dream Centers across Baytown, Crosby, and La Porte, their 1,000+ Serve Team members will be providing free haircuts, groceries, school supplies, and clothing to help pre-registered families. - July 10, 2026 - Faith Family Church
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
TacticalPay Earns Top Industry Honors, Cementing Its Position as the Leading Payments Provider for the Firearms Industry
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions TacticalPay as the standout leader in firearms payment solutions entering the second half of 2026. - June 02, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
O∆K Names Olivia Danos 2026 National Leader of the Year for Athletics
Olivia Danos Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Athletics - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Mariner Montessori Expands to The Woodlands with Brand-New Montessori Campus
Mariner Montessori announces the expansion of its Montessori program into The Woodlands with a newly renovated campus designed to combine modern learning environments with nature-inspired outdoor spaces. The campus features spacious classrooms, Montessori materials, and outdoor areas created to support hands-on learning and child development. - May 19, 2026 - Mariner Montessori School
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Modigliani Masterpiece Headlines Extraordinary Fine Art & Antiques Auction at Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese to Offer Importants Amedeo Modigliani Drawing with Distinguished European Provenance in May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian,... - May 14, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Volunteer-Led Resilience Leadership Academy Marks Year One; First Graduation on May 22, 2026
Volunteer-led Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) marks its first year in operation and prepares to graduate its first class May 22, 2026. As a Recovery High School—one of the few of its kind in the United States—RLA provides supportive learning for students rebuilding their lives. Guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, volunteers help students move forward with hope, structure, and mentorship. - May 08, 2026 - Resilence Leadership Academy
TacticalPay Launches TacticalPay POS, a Purpose-Built Gun Store Point-of-Sale System for FFLs and Firearms Retailers
With pre-configured hardware, flat-fee pricing, built-in FFL compliance, and industry-leading onboarding, TacticalPay POS is purpose-built for the gun store counter. - May 07, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
Alex Hemmat, Charge One Board Member, Introduces New Secure Customer Vault Feature
Charge One, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, has announced the rollout of its new Customer Vault feature, created to help businesses securely save customer payment information while making future transactions faster and more efficient. The new feature enables merchants to store... - May 01, 2026 - Charge 1
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Pimentos Brands Achieves GO TEXAN Certification and Announces 100% Texas-Based Production
Pimentos Brands, the maker of Papa’s premium line of gourmet pimento cheese and Queso cheese products, proudly announces its official certification in the GO TEXAN program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. This milestone coincides with the company’s strategic manufacturing partnership with Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, establishing all Papa’s products as 100% made in Texas and earning a SQF certification for Safe, Quality Food. - April 15, 2026 - Pimentos Brands
Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin Release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" - Book 2 of the What Do You See Series
A father sees everything in his son. A son looks back at his father. What happens next will stay with you long after the last page is turned. Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" — Book 2 of the beloved What Do You See Series. Every copy purchased also funds a scholarship for a student who needs a chance. That's the gift inside the gift. - April 15, 2026 - Franklin Strategic Solutions
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
ReboundLovers.com Relaunches on HubPeople Platform with Focus on Emerging “Rebound Dating” Trend
Reboundlovers.com, a platform originally established over 16 years ago, has relaunched on the HubPeople platform with an updated focus on what it describes as “rebound dating”—a more intentional approach to forming connections after a breakup. The relaunch reflects both a modernization of the platform and a broader shift in how individuals navigate relationships following emotional transitions. - March 24, 2026 - Reboundlovers
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions to Feature Rare Bonnie Parker Letter in Upcoming "ManCave & Firearms" Auction
Rare Bonnie Parker Handwritten Letter Expected to Fetch up to $85,000 at Houston Auction. Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming ManCave & Firearms Auction on Sunday, April 12th at 11:00 AM CT. The event features over 500 lots of high-end collectibles, headlined by a significant piece of American history: an original, handwritten letter from the notorious outlaw Bonnie Parker (Lot #94). - March 13, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Elite Family Protection Dogs See Rising Demand Among High-Net-Worth Americans
In a time when personal security is becoming a growing concern across North America, many homeowners are reassessing how they protect their families. Alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and other electronic security tools remain common, but many people are recognizing the limits of these... - March 11, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
Kristina M. McGahan Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kristina M. McGahan of Magnolia, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her dedication and achievements in the field of consulting. McGahan will be highlighted in... - March 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Command Control Protection Dogs Explains What Goes Into Training a $150,000 Family Protection Dog
Command Control Protection Dogs provides insight into the extensive breeding, training, and preparation required to develop highly trained family protection dogs that can safely live with families while providing an added layer of personal security. - March 09, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
Santhoff Plumbing Opens New Houston Office to Serve West University, Memorial Villages, River Oaks, Bellaire, and Nearby Communities
Santhoff Plumbing announces the opening of a new Houston office at 2617 Bissonnet St., Suite #237, 77005, to better serve homeowners and businesses in West University, River Oaks, Bellaire, Meyerland, Galleria/Uptown, and surrounding Houston neighborhoods. - March 06, 2026 - Santhoff Plumbing
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
SoarPay Gains National Recognition as a Leading High-Risk Merchant Account Provider in 2026
A string of recent honors from independent industry authorities positions SoarPay as a standout leader in the high-risk payments space. - March 01, 2026 - Soar Payments LLC
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady