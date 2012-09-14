PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home... - December 18, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

Sign-Express Achieves Sign UL Certification Sign-Express Celebrates the Official UL Certification of All Electric Sign Products Built in Factory. - November 25, 2019 - Sign-Express

XtraLight Adds High Tech Human Centric Lighting to LED Collection XtraLight Manufacturing launches a Tunable White product family that give users flexibility to control color light outputs which could affect mood, sleep, and productivity. - November 20, 2019 - XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

Axiom Medical Releases “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety” White Paper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest white paper, “Paradigm Shift – An Intentional Approach to the Synergy of Employee Health, Human Performance, and Workplace Safety.” When... - November 19, 2019 - Axiom Medical

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Advanced Hair Restoration Services at Reasonable Rates The salon offers affordable hair restoration services using Low-Level Light Therapy and iGrow. - November 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Grace Care Northpointe Announces the Partnership with Dialyze Direct to Provide In-House Dialysis Grace Care Northpointe is excited to partner with Dialyze Direct. - October 31, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Grace Care Center at Northpointe Announces Partnership with New Co-Medical Director Dr. Harold D. Wills The Grace Care Center at Northpointe is located in beautiful Tomball Texas. A highly respected skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation center that has served the Tomball community for over ten years. They are proud to announce the addition of new leadership to their clinical team. Dr. Harold D. Wills will lead the highly regarded list of physicians credentialed at Grace Care Center at Northpointe along with Co-Director Dr. Muhammad Hanif. - October 22, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Crossway Mechanical Emphasises the Importance of Annual Heating Safety Inspections Crossway Mechanical's CEO Tim Wright understands the importance of annual heating safety inspections and wants to help you make sense of it too, as well as how it can benefit your household. - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Launches Revamped AC Replacement Services In addition to its long-standing reputation in carrying out excellent installations, repairs, service, maintenance, and tune-ups, Crossway Mechanical now offers its team to assist with revamped AC replacement services in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Are you ready to enjoy the coming season? - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Crossway Mechanical Offers Free Quotes for Gas Furnace Replacement Crossway Mechanical is now offering free quotes for all gas furnace replacements in The Woodlands, Spring, Magnolia, TX, and the surrounding areas. Because the price for gas furnace replacements depends on the brand, installation complexity, and the efficiency of the new unit, a free estimate can help... - October 17, 2019 - Crossway Mechanical LLC

Hair Extensions of Houston is Offering Hair Extension Services for Halloween The salon offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients for holidays such as Halloween. - October 11, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Style Enthusiasts Can Get Natural-Looking Loc Extensions at Hair Extensions of Houston Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair extension installation services to clients looking for high-quality, natural-looking extensions. - October 09, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

South Texas Securities Co. is Launching a New Website Providing Enhanced Functionality and Easier Access to the Resources of the Company Located in Houston, Texas, United States of America, South Texas Securities Co. are investor advocates who represent local and international investors who are victims of fraud by the securities brokerage houses or individuals. South Texas Securities Co. has recently launched their new website www.southtexassecuritiesco.com... - October 08, 2019 - South Texas Securities Co.

The Upstream Takes AI from Theory to Practice at the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium Over the past several years, AI has grown in relevance and adoption within the upstream oil and gas community. With the launch of several major projects this year by the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Total, 2019 is being hailed as the year AI goes from theory to practice. This year's lineup of speakers includes AI pioneers from Apache, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, Dell, IBM, TGS, and others. Registration for the 2019 Oil and Gas Machine Learning Symposium is available at UpstreamML.com. - October 02, 2019 - Oil & Gas Machine Learning Symposium

Mirahj Music Recording Artist Shawno - Grammy Nomination Mirahj Music's Shawno has been placed on the Official Ballot for this year’s Grammy Awards. - September 28, 2019 - Mirahj Music

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Ray and Collins Launch New Company, Elevating My Business National speakers, power couple, authors and business coaches help hairdressers and salon owners raise prices and elevate bottom line. - September 13, 2019 - Elevating My Business

Bankcard Life, the Premier Community for Payment Professionals, Officially Launches to the Public The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life

"You Can't Love Him into Loving You" a Story of Abuse and Coercive Narcisstic Behavior Written by Angela Brittain This book takes you on a journey of love, lies, and betrayal. A work of survival and resilience to ultimately live a loving and joyful life. Going through the fire and coming out stronger. Readers may see themselves in parts of this book. Included is a list of 10 questions to determine if you're in an emotionally abusive relationship. - August 28, 2019 - Angela Brittain, LLC

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com

Lamik Beauty Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign with iFundWomen.com The company's move to a tech enable company is adorned with accolades, the quest for funding highlights the problems for female founders and women of color. Prompting a move to fund within our groups and #showthemwhoweare. - August 13, 2019 - LAMIK Beauty

World Change Academy to Release Revolutionary New Book "Spiritual Evolution" Today – a Spectacular Blend of Psychological Truths and Spiritual Wisdom "Spiritual Evolution means to be a human. Everything else means to be an animal. Spiritual evolution has nothing to do with religion but everything to do with the eternal spirit inside the temporary body!" These are some words of wisdom from the world-renowed author Akif Manaf's brilliant new book "Spiritual Evolution," which will premiere in English today, August 8. - August 08, 2019 - Akif Manaf

United Capital Partners Secures Approval on $1MM Lease Line of Credit United Capital secures $1MM approval for equipment finance line for high growth customer. - August 03, 2019 - United Capital Partners

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $6MM AR Revolving LOC Customer in the health services, language services sector secures a $6MM revolving line of credit to support growth. - August 03, 2019 - United Capital Partners

Hair Extensions of Houston Now Offers Hair Care Services Using Products from Kevin Murphy Botanical Hair Care Line The botanical hair care line advocates taking care of your hair with the same attention to detail you give your skin. - August 02, 2019 - Hair Extensions of Houston

Houston Cyber Security Expert Featured in New Documentary Film, CYBER CRIME; Its Not a Question of "If," It’s a Question of "When" CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - July 30, 2019 - Preactive IT Solutions

United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility. - July 30, 2019 - United Capital Partners

Twentyfour-Seven Announces Release of Contact Points for Victims of Sex Trafficking Twentyfour-Seven has developed a patent pending method to deliver life saving information and services to sex trafficking victims in transit. - July 29, 2019 - Twentyfour-Seven Broward Inc.

Mentium USA Offers Complete Range of Muzzle Brakes & Compensators for the AR-15 Mentium USA provides an expansive range of top-quality accessories including compensators and muzzle brakes that improve functionality. - July 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association and Participants of The North American Vaping Alliance Meet to Create Industry Standards The vapor industry's first convention where manufacturing executives met to discuss and develop standards that align North American proposals in a meaningful way for safer consumer products. - July 25, 2019 - SFATA

Mentium USA Offers a Complete Range of Rails & Handguards for Gun Enthusiasts Mentium USA is a reputable rifle accessory company based in Katy, Texas. It is committed to manufacturing and selling of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, hand-guards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 25, 2019 - Mentium USA

Local Business Leader Completes Specialized Training to Build Better Workplaces Wiley welcomed Elizabeth Anne Ruiz, Strategic Business Consultant at EAR Enterprises of Houston, TX to the Authorized Partner network of talented trainers, consultants, facilitators, and coaches who bring Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™ to organizations worldwide. As an Authorized Partner, Elizabeth will use this advanced knowledge to help clients improve workplace relationships and achieve organizational effectiveness with these proven workplace solutions. - July 23, 2019 - EAR Enterprises

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets