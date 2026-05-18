Utah: Provo-Orem News
Make OneStream Relational Solutions 10x Faster with New Revfore Accelerate
Revfore Accelerate is a no-code solution that seamlessly integrates with OneStream Genesis - May 18, 2026 - Revfore
Paul Cardall Releases Chasing Crowns, a Cinematic Electronic Album with 20-Part Video Saga
Paul Cardall releases Chasing Crowns, a cinematic electronic album blending piano with ambient and deep-house textures. The project is accompanied by a 20-day music video series, forming a fantasy-inspired narrative through sound and imagery. - March 19, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Rob Diamond’s Feature Film Gabriella with James Gault to Premiere as Opening Night Film for ZIFF’s 25th Anniversary in Orem, Utah
Award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond will debut his newest feature film, Gabriella, as the Opening Night Premiere of the 25th Anniversary ZIFF Film Festival in Orem, Utah. The special opening night presentation will kick off the festival’s milestone year, celebrating 25 years of independent... - January 27, 2026 - James Gault, Actor
New Motivational Speaking Services by Gideon DiMeglio Offers a Powerful Message of Resilience and Possibility for Students Across America
Nationally recognized motivational speaker, Gideon DiMeglio is offering new micro-curriculum for school assemblies, anti-bullying programs, and student empowerment events, redefining what's possible. Born without arms and with very short legs, Gideon has transformed what many would consider limitations into a platform for inspiring thousands of students across the nation. His unique perspective and authentic storytelling shift the mindsets of students and educators. - January 23, 2026 - Gideon Dimeglio
Park City Local REALTOR® Wayne Levinson Awarded RENE Certification
Wayne Levinson, a Park City luxury real estate expert and licensed Utah REALTOR®, has earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification. With degrees from Indiana University and the University of Washington, he delivers strategic market valuations and strong client advocacy. A community voice in Summit County and an avid skier and yogi, Wayne brings passion and expertise to Park City and Deer Valley real estate. - November 24, 2025 - Wayne Levinson
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Panoptic Realty Facilitates Sale of 244,946 SF Industrial Warehouse Complex in North Houston, TX
Michael Blount Jr. of Panoptic Realty Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 244,946-square-foot industrial warehouse complex located in North Houston. The transaction, finalized on October 1, 2025, marks a significant investment in the region’s industrial real estate market. - October 15, 2025 - Panoptic Realty Group
Glendor Inc. Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards
Glendor Inc. has been named a quarterfinalist in the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards in the Mental & Behavioral Health – Rising Star category. Selected from over 1,800 submissions, Glendor was recognized for its automatic, at-scale, at-source de-identification software that enables secure sharing of multimodal medical data for research, drug development, AI training, and real-world evidence while safeguarding patient privacy. - September 19, 2025 - Glendor, Inc.
Nectar Named #1 Software Company in Utah on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking #599 Overall
The Utah-based employee recognition platform continues rapid, sustainable growth while doubling down on its mission to make work more human. - August 21, 2025 - Nectar
Author Evan R. Harris’s New Book, "The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe," Follows the Early Latter-Day Prophets Through the Eyes of the Author’s Great-Great-Grandfather
Recent release “The Testimony of the Prophet's Scribe” from Covenant Books author Evan R. Harris is a stunning biography of the author’s great-great-grandfather, who served as a scribe to the prophet Joseph Smith and Brigham Young, offering a testimony of the early days of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. - July 15, 2025 - Covenant Books
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Habitat Development Closes Sale of HD Myers Industrial Project
Habitat Development today announced the successful sale of HD Myers, an ±83,000-square-foot industrial warehouse located in the Southwest Las Vegas submarket. HD Myers delivered 33% IRR and 1.5x equity multiple to investors in less than two years. - April 24, 2025 - Habitat Development
Rockhop Appoints Jack Billig as Managing Partner in Data and Analytics Practice
Rockhop, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies and data-driven transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Billig as Managing Partner in its Data and Analytics practice, effective immediately. Jack brings over 30 years of experience... - March 24, 2025 - Rockhop
Author Ron Olive’s New Book, "The Juniper Tree," Centers Around the Life of a Resilient Juniper Tree That Withstands Countless Tragedies and Continues to Stand Tall
Recent release “The Juniper Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Olive is a poignant tale about the life of a juniper tree, following its journey from a small seed as it grows into a tall, strong tree. With the passing years, the juniper tree faces a slew of challenges, but always regrows back, often times stronger than ever before. - March 04, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Yovonne Jenkins’s New Book, "From Heavenly Father to Me to You," is a Poignant Collection of Poems and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “From Heavenly Father to Me to You” from Covenant Books author Yovonne Jenkins is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations designed to help readers connect with others on a deeper and more spiritual level, as well as recognize God’s influence and presence in their own lives. - February 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Nectar Ranks #8 in G2's Highest Satisfaction Rankings Across All Software Categories, #19 in Best Overall HR Software
Nectar, the leading culture suite designed to enhance employee recognition, rewards, and communication, has been named #8 in G2’s Highest Satisfaction rankings across all software categories. Additionally, Nectar secured the #19 spot in the Best HR Software category, reflecting its commitment... - February 23, 2025 - Nectar
Signpost Partners with Phonely to Launch AI Voice Receptionist
Making 24/7 Communication Easier for Overworked Small Businesses - February 04, 2025 - Signpost
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
Exquiste Estate in the Hills Above St. Helena Hits the Market
Mayacama Luxury Real Estate is proud to present a truly remarkable property: 2509 Madrona Avenue, a sophisticated estate situated in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of timeless elegance, modern luxury, and unparalleled access to the best of... - December 17, 2024 - Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
SeroRepair Announces New Office Location to Support Expansion and Growth
SeroRepair, an eye serum leader in the veterinary industry announces expansion to a new office location for increased operations, customer service, and product development, positioning the company for continued success in the veterinary industry. With an ever-growing demand for high-quality eye care products for small and large animals and a need for increasing efficiency in veterinary practices, SeroRepair has experienced significant growth over the past year. - December 10, 2024 - SeroRepair
Author Ka Hancock Releases Her Third Novel: "Ivy in Stills"
Set on two coasts, with two parents who are guarding a secret that is about to burst a few lives at the seams. Available now and for pre-order at Amazon. - November 15, 2024 - Ka Hancock
Luneta Home Loans, LLC Announces New Leadership and Strategic Initiatives
Luneta Home Loans, LLC announces its new leadership team, including President Eric Halliday, CFO Rob Crawley, and COO Nathan Wagner, bringing a wealth of experience and launching strategic initiatives to drive company growth and innovation. - October 21, 2024 - Luneta Home Loans
Bold Home Loans LLC Rebrands to Family Rate Mortgage: Delivering the Best "Friends and Family" Rates in the Industry
Family Rate Mortgage, formerly Bold Home Loans LLC, rebrands to reflect its focus on offering the best “friends and family” mortgage rates. Serving ten states, the company provides tailored mortgage solutions that adapt to families’ evolving needs. With a new logo and enhanced tools, Family Rate Mortgage is positioned as the most family-forward lender, dedicated to supporting homeownership journeys from start to legacy building. Founder Shane Barker emphasizes personalized, family-like service. - October 10, 2024 - Family Rate Mortgage
Spoonful of Comfort Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2024 Utah 100
MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) named Spoonful of Comfort to its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Spoonful of Comfort ranked number 20 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 30th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City - October 10, 2024 - Spoonful of Comfort
Innovair Solutions Continues Its Growth in the US as the Quebec-Based Company Acquires Warmzone
Innovair Solutions continues its expansion in the United States with the acquisition of Warmzone, a manufacturer and distributor specializing in electric radiant-heating systems based in Salt Lake City, Utah. This acquisition strengthens Innovair Solutions' position as a leader in the industry and... - August 31, 2024 - Innovair Solutions
Reach Reporting Unveils AI Financial Reporting
Reach Reporting has launched its AI-Enhanced Reporting feature for all paid users. This innovation aims to revolutionize financial data presentation by providing precise, timely, and actionable insights. The AI technology eliminates guesswork in reporting, enhancing analytical capabilities for financial professionals. - August 08, 2024 - Reach Reporting
Nectar Unveils New Internal Communications Tool to Enhance Employee Engagement
Nectar announces a brand new tool in their suite of culture products to help organizations better engage and retain employees through effective internal communication. - August 06, 2024 - Nectar
Trustyy Announces Upcoming Launch of Powerful AI Parenting Coach
Trustyy, an innovative mental health tech company–founded by therapist and author Dr. Tim Thayne– announces the launch of their cutting-edge AI Parent Coach. This revolutionary app equips and empowers parents to lead teens through behavior and mental health challenges while... - July 11, 2024 - Trustyy
Small Town Actor James Gault Hitting Home Runs
Actor James Gault lands role as Burdick in Kevin Costner's Horizon 3. Gault is just one of so many actors in Rob Diamond's Stable of well trained and working actors in Salt Lake City, Utah. "Imagine, one day your riding horses at your ranch by yourself. The next day your sitting on a couch... - July 01, 2024 - James Gault, Actor
Author Patricia Ekker Holden’s New Book, "Voices in the Cedars," is a Heartfelt Tale in Which Echoes of the Past Are Able to Live on to Those Who Can Recognize Them
Recent release “Voices in the Cedars” from Covenant Books author Patricia Ekker Holden is a compelling novel where echoes of the past mingle with the present, weaving a mesmerizing tapestry of spirits and nostalgia. Through evocative prose and vivid imagery, Holden invites readers on a journey through time and memory, where the whispers of the past linger on the wind. - June 28, 2024 - Covenant Books
Ramona Demery’s Newly Released "Hey, Little Bird" Soars with Delightful Poetic Verse for Children
“Hey, Little Bird” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ramona Demery is a charming collection of poetic verse that captivates young readers with its endearing stories about animals. Through delightful rhymes and vivid imagery, Demery invites children and their families on a whimsical journey through the animal kingdom, fostering a love for storytelling and imagination. - May 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nectar Sales Org Recognized as a Top 5% Sales Org by RepVue
Nectar is thrilled to announce that its sales organization has received a RepVue Reppy Award for the Spring 2024 Reppys, highlighting its commitment to excellence in building a world-class sales team. RepVue recognizes Nectar for being in the Top 5% of all sales orgs, underscoring its status as an... - May 21, 2024 - Nectar
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
"Operation Roof Rescue" Celebrates 10 Years of Service by Giving Away 4 Free Roofs to Community Heroes and Deserving Families
"Operation Roof Rescue" is proud to announce its 10th-anniversary celebration by giving back to the community that has supported it throughout the years. As a token of gratitude for a decade of support, Roof Rescue will be providing four free roofs, one each to a military/veteran,... - May 08, 2024 - Roof Rescue
Author Craig E. Day’s New Book, "Molly," is a Diabolically Gripping Psychological Thriller About an Aspirational Lawyer Who is Thrust Into the Depths of Human Perversion
Recent release “Molly” from Page Publishing author Craig E. Day is an intense psychological thriller that follows Molly, who aspires to become a successful lawyer but turns her legal skills into a macabre type of vengeance. - May 08, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Brigid Wickersham’s New Book, "A Teacher's Journey," Recounts the Author’s Many Years Spent as a Teacher and Both Her Failures and Successes Along the Way
Recent release “A Teacher's Journey” from Page Publishing author Brigid Wickersham is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that brings to life the author’s many years in education, focusing on the powerful life lessons and challenges she, her students, and her fellow teachers encountered every single day. - May 07, 2024 - Page Publishing
Stephan Micklos Receives Global Sports and Entertainment Director Designation
Morgan Stanley announced today that Stephan Micklos, a Financial Advisor, Senior Vice President, in the Firm’s Wealth Management office in Holladay, Utah has been named a Global Sports and Entertainment Director as part of Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment division. - April 26, 2024 - The Micklos Group at Morgan Stanley
Mailbox Power Introduces the Celebrations Gold Award to Recognize Expertise in Relationship Marketing and Client Engagement
Mailbox Power introduced the Celebrations Gold Award to recognize clients who effectively use its platform to send over 1,000 personalized birthday cards and gifts, enhancing client engagement and loyalty. CEO Brad Quintana highlights the importance of personalized marketing in building lasting relationships. The award underscores the value of their automated direct mail solutions across various industries. - April 18, 2024 - Mailbox Power
Nectar Announces Strategic Partnership with SHRM to Elevate Employee Recognition and Rewards
This collaboration between Nectar and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) aims to revolutionize employee recognition and rewards programs and strengthen organizational culture across the globe. - April 03, 2024 - Nectar
Kert Stevens Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Kert Stevens has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Kert brings nearly 25 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 27, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Nectar Welcomes Cassidy Gonzalez as Senior Vice President of People & Culture
Nectar, a leading B2B SaaS company specializing in employee recognition and rewards software, has announced the appointment of Cassidy Gonzalez as their new Senior Vice President of People & Culture. With a background in scaling high-growth startups and a proven track record of fostering exceptional workplace cultures, Cassidy is poised to lead Nectar's efforts in nurturing talent and enhancing organizational culture. - March 21, 2024 - Nectar
Adam White Joins the Meadows Bank SBA Team as SVP, Business Development Officer in Ogden, Utah
Meadows Bank announced today that Adam White has joined Meadows Bank as an SBA, Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer. Adam brings over 14 years of commercial banking experience, specializing in SBA loans. - March 12, 2024 - Meadows Bank
Author Susan Angus-Perez’s New Book, “If in Him, You Believe,” Reveals How the Author’s Friend Faced the Challenges of Her Life with the Lord by Her Side
Recent release “If in Him, You Believe” from Newman Springs Publishing author Susan Angus-Perez is a stunning true story of one woman’s countless trials she has endured throughout her life, and how, through each of her struggles, God was always there beside her to help carry her through and provide the strength needed to continue on. - February 15, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
Author Rachel Helzer’s New Book, "Muted," is a Moving Story of Faith and Gaining the Determination to Continue on in the Face of Adversity of Loss
Recent release “Muted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rachel Helzer is a compelling novel that centers around Mirda, a young woman who finds herself hurting and confused after suffering a series of horrific losses. With the help of her loved ones, and through the power of faith, Mirda begins to slowly recover and finds a way to move forward despite the pain she’s endured. - February 13, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Author K.C. Chadwick’s New Book, "Three Christmas Miracles," Consists of Three Faith-Based Stories That Center Around the Biblical Account of Christ’s Birth
The recent release of “Three Christmas Miracles,” from Covenant Books, is a book of three stories that illustrate central characters from the Biblical nativity who make sacrifices and difficult choices before accepting their roles in the divine plan. - December 15, 2023 - Covenant Books
Authors Scott Drummond and Sandy Ponton’s New Book, "What Dying Taught Me About Living," Explores the Lessons Learned from the Author’s Near-Death Experience
Recent release “What Dying Taught Me About Living” from Covenant Books authors Scott Drummond and Sandy Ponton is a riveting autobiographical account that follows the events leading up to and during the author’s near-death experience, and all the lasting impact of his temporary encounters on the other side. - December 08, 2023 - Covenant Books