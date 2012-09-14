PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Utah Coaches Selected for PUMA King Italy and Mexico Events La Roca FC Coaches have been invited to participate in the PUMA King Football Program with Unique Access to AC Milan and Chivas de Guadalajara Academies & First Teams. - October 31, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

La Roca FC Hires Utah’s First Director of High Performance Andrew Harestad named Director of High Performance for La Roca FC. - October 22, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Inc. Magazine Reveals truDigital Signage as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent. - October 14, 2019 - truDigital Signage

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Utah University Among Top 10 for Lowest Student Debt According to U.S. News & World Report, Southern Utah University is one of the top universities in the country in ensuring its students aren’t loaded down with debt when they graduate. - October 02, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University’s Aviation Program Spreads Its Wings with Renaming of College Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Zenger Folkman to Host CONNECT Leadership Summit at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah CONNECT 2019 is the perfect place to connect with the innovators and big ideas pushing leadership development forward. - August 06, 2019 - Zenger Folkman

Ventum Announces Series A Funding, New HQ in Utah, & Plans to Expand Ventum, maker of high-performance racing bicycles and the Official Global Bike Partner of IRONMAN, today announced that it has raised a round of funding and that it is moving to Heber City, Utah. Proceeds from the investment round will be used to fund Ventum’s ongoing growth and new product development. - August 01, 2019 - Ventum

2019 Paiute Trail UTV Jamboree The Paiute Trail ATV/UTV Jamboree celebrates its 10th Anniversary in Marysvale, Utah on August 7-10, 2019. Free public access to trial rides, events, and entertainment. - July 25, 2019 - Paiute Trail Jamboree

eLuma Pilot to Offer Online Special Education Teachers For the first time ever, eLuma will be offering online Special Education teachers --beginning in the 2019-20 school year. - June 04, 2019 - eLuma Online Therapy

Utah Real Estate Brokerage Opens Specialty Veterans Office Aubrey and Associates Realty has opened a new real estate office focused on serving military veterans. The branch office is licensed from the Utah Division of Real Estate under the name Aubrey and Associates Realty (Veterans). All agents of this office have themselves served in the armed forces and have... - May 25, 2019 - Aubrey and Associates Realty

NAI Plotkin Appoints Daniel J. Moore Vice President of Brokerage Division NAI Plotkin, a well-known, third generation commercial real estate firm based out of Springfield Massachusetts, announced the promotion today of Daniel J. Moore to Vice President, and leader of the company’s Brokerage division. President and CEO Evan Plotkin praised Dan, a 12-year veteran of the... - April 18, 2019 - NAI Plotkin

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Offer Free Transportation P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP

Utah Legislature Approves 3-Year Bachelor Degree Program at SUU Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January 2020. “The... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

Historic Dual Enrollment Program Receives Final Approval for SUU and Southwest Tech A historic partnership between Southern Utah University and Southwest Technical College received final approval to become one of the first dual enrollment programs of its kind in the nation. - February 13, 2019 - Southern Utah University

'Brella Marketing, LLC Reports Slowing of Utah Real Estate Market Home sellers need to be a bit more patient as time on the market increases. Utah County sales activity singled out. - January 22, 2019 - Brella Marketing, LLC

Single Mother of Five Pursues Dreams to Become Pilot Southern Utah University has a single mother of five who is currently an apprentice mechanic in their Aviation Program as she works toward becoming a professional pilot. The Aviation Program is helping her to find ways to achieve this goal. - December 18, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University Ranked 4th in the Nation for Rising Applications and Enrollment In the past five years, Southern Utah University has seen a 150.7% increase in applications with student headcount growing by 34% since 2015. SUU’s tremendous success has been recognized nationally by USA Today placing the institution fourth in the nation for rising applications and enrollment. - November 09, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Operation Underground Railroad & Rose Development Rescuing children from sex trafficking is no easy task. More awareness means less trafficking. Education is the first line of defense. On November 14, 2018, at 12 pm at the Historic Ancestor Square in downtown St. George, Utah, Rose Development will begin the process with Operation Underground Railroad to develop and transform the infamous "Jailhouse" into an information center. - November 08, 2018 - Rose Development

Rose Development Creates Team of Opportunity Zone Experts in Utah Utah has 46 Opportunity Zones. Rose Development has created a team of experts to assist investors as they place their money in these tax-deferred zones. - November 08, 2018 - Rose Development

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

President Trump Signs SUU Aviation Bill Into Law For years, Southern Utah University’s Aviation program has worked toward changing an outdated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation for aircraft maintenance training curriculum, and today President Trump signed SUU’s proposed bill into law. - October 09, 2018 - Southern Utah University

SEG Funding Announces Advantage Campaign - Drives Small Business Lending Across All 50 States Industry leading business loan specialist, SEG Funding reached a milestone with the funding of small business loans to its clients, about $700 Million and processed nearly 50,000 applications a year in SBA and Startup Business loans for its clients through its lending platform. - August 29, 2018 - SEG Funding

eLuma Partners with CEC President-Elect, Mary Lynn Boscardin, to Present Webinar on "Making Teletherapy a Viable and Long-Term Solution" Mary Lynn Boscardin, the president-elect for the Council for Exceptional Children, and Mary Andranopoulos, Ph.D. will partner eLuma to present a webinar entitled, "Making Teletherapy a Viable and Long-Term Solution" as part of eLuma's ongoing Webinar Series. They discuss their research and insights on teletherapy and how it can become a viable and long-term solution for special education programs across the country. - August 27, 2018 - eLuma Online Therapy

Basic Invite Introduces Chic Clear Business Cards Clear business cards are no longer a thing of the future thanks to Basic Invites' new modern clear business card line. - August 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

New Dean for the College of Humanities and Social Science Southern Utah University is excited to announce that after an extensive national search, Dr. Jean Boreen has been chosen to serve as the new Dean for the College of Humanities and Social Science. Dr. Boreen has over two decades of experience in administration and service at the university level. Her... - August 22, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite

Tahitian Noni Juice Creators Sign Long-Term Agreement with Miss Tahiti Pageant Sponsorship agreement is one more in a long list of successful partnerships with the government and people of French Polynesia. - July 11, 2018 - Morinda

NSA Designates Southern Utah University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated Southern Utah University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE). SUU is the only public university in Utah to receive this designation. - June 22, 2018 - Southern Utah University

CEC President-Elect, Mary Lynn Boscardin, to Give Presentation on Women & Leadership in Special Education as Part of the Ongoing Eluma Webinar Series Mary Lynn Boscardin, the president-elect for the Council for Exceptional Children, and Kerry Weir, Ph.D. will partner to present a webinar entitled, "Insights from Women Leaders in Special Education" as part of the eLuma Webinar Series. This presentation will provide research and insights on female leadership in special education, as well as practical strategies for better meeting a wide array challenges. - May 24, 2018 - eLuma Online Therapy

MySpine Mattress, the Mattress of the Future, Now Available Founded on 33 years of spine and musculoskeletal research, the MySpine Mattress is the mattress of the future, available now. Studies continue to show how sagging mattresses can cause a long list of symptoms. Created by medical professionals, the MySpine Mattress aims to protect people from aches and pains by providing correct, customized support along with the ability to renew the foam parts that wear out over time. - May 15, 2018 - Upright Spine Solutions

Zenger Folkman Research Shows Ways to Unlock Career Highs Most people begin a new position with lots of energy and a desire to impress others. However, over time their tasks can often becomes very repetitive and they lose some of their passion. Work can start to feel like a bit of a chore. These moments of passion and energy are longingly referred to as career... - May 15, 2018 - Zenger Folkman

From Homeless to Top Student Researcher at Southern Utah University From living on the streets of Los Angeles to graduating top of his class, Donald Long, a first-generation student, says Southern Utah University gave him a second chance. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, Long joined the Air Force branch of the military from 2000 to 2004. There, he learned... - April 25, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Orem Based Brain Rehab Clinic is the First in the State to Offer Innovative GyroStim Neuro Therapy Brain Rehab Clinic is excited to announce the arrival of the GyroStim. This state of the art technology is the first in the state of Utah to offer this innovative approach for treating various neurologic conditions such as: post-concussion syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), strokes and vertigo. - April 25, 2018 - Brain Rehab Clinic

SUU Professor and Microsoft Publishes Study on Girls in STEM Even with a higher priority placed on STEM education in the US, only a fraction of girls are likely to pursue a STEM career. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, while more than 57 percent of college undergraduates are women, only 18 percent progress into STEM careers. With a clear gap, Microsoft and SUU professor, Dr. Shalini Kesar, set out to better understand what causes girls to lose interest in STEM subjects and careers. - April 12, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University Makes General Education Relevant Again Southern Utah University is continuing to expand its innovative approach to general education. Launched in Fall of 2015 with 48 students, SUU’s Jumpstart General Education program has double in size. The program now includes two sections with 84 enrolled students. Jumpstart is making general education relevant again by enrolling students in a yearlong program where they earn all of their general education credits through an integrated curriculum taught by seven professors. - April 04, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Southern Utah University and Southwest Tech Launch Dual Enrollment Program Through the Dual Enrollment Program, all registered students of Southern Utah University are admitted to Southwest Tech and entitled to enroll in certificate programs and all Southwest Tech students in certificate programs are admitted to SUU and entitled to enroll in classes for credit. - March 29, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Utah Start-Up Develops Neutralizing Solution to Combat Opiate Abuse RxDisposal™ and NarcX™ Make Every Day a Take-Back Day with the Only DEA-Compliant On-Site Option for Medication Disposal - March 14, 2018 - RxDisposal

Exploring Alternatives to Expensive Textbooks Recognizing that traditional methods and high-priced textbooks pose a significant barrier for student success, Southern Utah University is working to make education more affordable and accessible. - March 07, 2018 - Southern Utah University

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Zenger Folkman Hosts Live Webinar to Assess Your Inspiring Leadership After collecting data from over 87,000 leaders across the globe, Zenger Folkman has found that Inspiring and Motivating Others is the most difficult competency to develop. However, after studying the few leaders who were at the top percentile of effectiveness on this competency, they discovered the six... - February 22, 2018 - Zenger Folkman

Empire Express Downtowner, a transportation technology company, recently deployed their operations and technology to run the Empire Pass courtesy shuttle service in Park City, Utah. The on-demand ride service is provided to homeowners and guests of the Empire Pass community, which is located adjacent to Deer Valley... - February 02, 2018 - Downtowner

Direct Selling Resources (DSR) Launches to Bridge an Important Gap in Direct Selling To be the Direct Selling industry’s premiere network to connect Suppliers and Companies; Operate with only the highest level of integrity and honesty; Always look after the best interest of their clients – both Companies and Suppliers, and to provide incredible customer support to both parties as they navigate the buying process. Never settle for good and always strive to be the best; Allow technology to create faster, better and more efficient processes and customer experiences. - February 01, 2018 - Smart Office Solutions, Inc.